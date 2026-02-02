Heme disposal inside heart transplants: a trigger for rejection?

Cardiac allograft vasculopathy (CAV) is a major cause of heart transplant rejection and is associated with dense immune infiltration in the coronary arteries. It is well established that rejecting cardiac allografts have intragraft class-switched B cells and plasma cells (PCs), with early work indicating that these cells participate in donor-specific recognition of human leukocyte antigen (HLA) (1). However, with the advent of single-cell gene profiling techniques, accumulating evidence suggests this may not be the case. Emerging observations indicate that chronically rejected human lung, kidney, and heart transplants contain activated B cell subsets with transcriptional profiles more akin to those of mouse B-1 B cells and human innate-like B cells than to those of conventional B cells (2–4). In contrast with conventional B cells, that are better suited to making high-affinity donor-specific HLA antibodies, innate-like B cells are best characterized by their production of natural antibodies, which are critical for rapid responses to infections. Whereas conventional B cells recirculate throughout the body, innate-like B cells are primarily localized to specific tissues or body cavities. Innate-like B cells are also distinguished by their polyreactive antigen specificity, which expands their clonal capacity through the recognition of particular chemical adducts attached to what can be structurally dissimilar macromolecules (5).

In the transplant setting, recent work has indicated that intragraft innate-like B cells, in part, target organ-specific antigens. Antibodies expressed from isotype-switched immunoglobulin sequences in innate-like B cells from rejecting human kidney allografts showed greater affinity for renal-specific antigens than for donor HLA, even in recipients with circulating donor-specific antibodies (3). However, whether there is an expansion of innate-like B cells with organ-antigen specificity in other rejecting organs remains unclear. Additionally, it remains to be determined the degree to which activated intragraft innate-like B cells and PCs are clonally related.

In this issue of JCI, See et al. analyzed antigen specificities of B cells and their clonal relatedness to PCs in explanted human heart transplants with and without CAV, as well as in the peripheral blood (6). Using single-cell RNA profiling, they first compared peripheral blood B cells and PC populations to their intragraft counterparts. Unlike B cells and PCs in control heart tissue, CAV intragraft B cells and PCs exhibited transcript accumulation characteristic of innate-like B cells, including AHNAK, a gene reported to be preferentially expressed in mouse B-1 B cells and human innate-like B cells from rejecting kidney allografts. Additionally, gene expression enrichment analysis identified pathways associated with B cell activation and antibody secretion, suggesting local clonal expansion and differentiation into PCs. To explore this finding further, the group conducted clonotypic profiling on CAV specimens and PBMCs using a combination of 5′ single cell V(D)J’ scRNA analysis and DNA sequencing on rearranged immunoglobulin γ heavy chain (IGH) variable region genes. Cells were considered clonally related if they had the same IGH variable and joining segment usage and a greater than 85% sequence similarity in complementary-determining region 3. In line with earlier work by these investigators, clonal relatedness was nearly absent between CAV B cells and plasma cells compared with the same respective cells in peripheral blood (4). However, almost a third of intragraft PCs and B cells were clonally related, supporting the notion that intragraft innate-like B cells differentiate locally into PCs during CAV pathogenesis.