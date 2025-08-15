Chronic diseases alter the platelet rheostat to promote hyperreactivity and thrombosis

Chronic inflammatory diseases, including diabetes, obesity, cancer, atherosclerosis, and autoimmune disorders, are known to increase the risk of an arterial thrombotic event such as a heart attack and stroke. Platelet hyperreactivity, defined as enhanced sensitivity to activation in response to classical agonists, such as thrombin, collagen, thromboxane, and ADP, is thought to play an important role in this risk. Although most of our knowledge of platelet physiology and pharmacology is based on studying normal platelets from healthy humans, an emerging concept is that platelets may respond differently in the setting of chronic disease. For example, Cameron et al. (1) showed that the activation of the atypical redox-sensitive MAP kinase ERK5 in platelets, which was not previously associated with platelet activation, triggered infarct expansion in a mouse model of acute myocardial infarction and ischemia/reperfusion injury.

Several mechanisms have now been shown to promote platelet hyperreactivity in the context of chronic disease. The altered environment in these settings can generate agonists for platelet receptors beyond those typically considered part of classical hemostasis. These receptors recognize products of both the innate and adaptive immune system, and danger-associated molecular patterns (DAMPs) produced during inflammation, hyperglycemia, hyperlipidemia, and tissue injury. Among these DAMPs are oxidized low-density lipoprotein (oxLDL), apoptotic cells, cell-derived microvesicles, advanced-glycated proteins, and cancer cell–derived mucins. Our research has shown that the platelet scavenger receptor CD36, which recognizes oxLDL (2), AGE proteins (3), and microvesicles (4), increased the sensitivity of platelets to classical agonists and promoted arterial thrombosis in mouse models of diabetes, hyperlipidemia, and chronic systemic inflammation. Mechanistically, CD36 signals when engaged with its ligands by assembling a multiprotein complex of membrane and intracellular proteins (5) that activate specific src-family kinases and MAP kinases (6). These signals result in production of intracellular ROS that drive platelet activation (7).

Products of the innate immune system released during inflammation, including S100A proinflammatory neutrophil peptides (8), ATP (9), and oxylipins (10), can also activate specific receptors on platelets, such as CD36, P2X1, and G protein–coupled receptors, respectively. Additionally, platelets express the Fcγ receptor (FcγR) γ chain, a small surface protein containing an intracellular immunoreceptor tyrosine-based activation motif (ITAM) that associates with other receptors to transduce activating signals through src-family kinases (11). Most prominent among these is FcγRII, which binds circulating pathogenic immune complexes such as those seen in the syndrome of heparin-associated thrombocytopenia with thrombosis. The C-type lectin receptor CLEC2 is also expressed on platelets (12). It contains a partial ITAM domain and also interacts with FcγR γ chain to activate platelets in response to podoplanin, a mucin found on tumor cells and lymphatic vessels that may contribute to the thrombotic risk associated with cancer and tissue injury.

Some of these disease-associated receptors may act independently of classical pathways, whereas others appear to work in an additive or synergistic manner with classic agonists. We have shown that oxLDL signaling, through CD36, sensitized platelets to aggregation induced by low or subthreshold doses of ADP and synergized with collagen to enhance surface expression of phosphatidylserine, which promotes thrombin generation on the platelet surface (7). This augmentation of platelet activation may in turn diminish a patient’s response to currently available antiplatelet therapies.

In the current issue of the JCI, Kong and coauthors make an important contribution to the field by linking disordered platelet calcium homeostasis to diabetes-related platelet hyperreactivity (13). They studied isolated platelets from 79 human participants with known or suspected coronary disease and compared platelets from individuals with type 2 diabetes mellitus with those from individuals without diabetes mellitus. Using a sensitive, unbiased proteomic platform they identified proteins expressed at higher level in the diabetic platelets. Gene ontogeny analysis showed that most of these changes were in pathways related to oxidative stress, cytoskeletal dynamics, or ER stress. However, they focused on one protein, SEC61B, because it was the sole protein associated with circulating levels of fructosamine, a nonenzymatically glycated protein that reflects glucose levels over the prior 2–3 weeks. Fructosamine is a useful biomarker of poor glycemic control and a risk factor for atherothrombosis. Importantly, the authors validated their initial findings by observing increased SEC61B in platelets from a second cohort of patients with diabetes as well as in platelets and megakaryocytes from mice with hyperglycemia.