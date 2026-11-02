A single dorsal vagal complex circuit mediates the aversive and anorectic responses to GLP1R agonists

Sex as a biological variable

The experiments in these studies utilized both male and female mice. Our study examined male and female animals, and some sex-dimorphic effects are reported.

Animals

Mice for AP stereotaxic injections were bred and housed in animal colonies in the animal facility at Zhejiang University. All other animals were bred and housed in the Unit for Laboratory Animal Medicine at the University of Michigan.

Mice were housed in specific pathogen–free (SPF), temperature-controlled (22°C) rooms with 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycles. Mice were provided food (Purina Lab Diet 5LOD, unless otherwise specified) and water ad libitum (except as noted below), with daily health checks performed by qualified animal care personnel.

We purchased male and female C57BL/6 mice for experiments and breeding at the University of Michigan from The Jackson Laboratory. Glp1rCre (JAX catalog 029283). Glp1rLSL (9), Glp1rfl (37), and PirtCre (15) animals have been previously described. Glp1rCre, Glp1rfl, and Glp1rStop-fl were propagated by intercrossing homozygous mice of the same genotype. We crossed PirtCre/+ Glp1rStop-fl/Stop-fl animals with homozygous Glp1rStop-fl/Stop-fl mice to generate PirtCre/+ Glp1rStop-fl/Stop-fl (APGlp1r-Re) and Glp1rStop-fl/Stop-fl (Glp1rKO) animals for study.

For the AP stereotaxic injections, Glp1rCre mice were purchased from the Shanghai Model Organisms Center (catalog NM-KI-200134); Glp1rfl mice were purchased from GemPharmatech (catalog T005818).

For all studies, animals were processed in order of the ear tag number, which was randomly assigned at the time of tailing (before genotyping). All mouse models (with the exception of purchased C57BL/6 mice) were on the segregating C57BL/6 SJL 129 genetic background; sibling controls were used throughout. Male and female mice were used for all experiments in which a single sex was not indicated.

Viral reagents

AAV-Cre-GFP, AAV-GFP, AAV-DIO-hM3Dq-mCherry, and AAV-DIO-TetTox-GFP were as previously described (5) and were prepared as AAV8 serotype viruses by the University of Michigan Viral Vector Core. AAV-hSyn-DIO-hGlp1r was generated as described below and also packaged by the University of Michigan Viral Vector Core.

AAV-hSyn-tdTomato (S0266-8), AAV-hSyn-Cre-mCherry (AAV-Cre-mCherry, S0702-8), AAV-hSyn-DIO-hM3Dq-mCherry (S0192-8), and AAV-CAG-DIO-Tettox-EGFP (S0235-8) for AP injections were purchased from Shanghai Taitool Bioscience specifically for AP injections.

To generate AAV-hSyn-DIO-hGLP1R, we had Elegen synthesize double-floxed inverse orientation (DIO) human GLP1R transcript variant 1 mRNA (NM_002062) dsDNA sequence and subcloned this insert into pAAV-hSyn-DIO-EGFP plasmid (Addgene plasmid 50457) to replace the “DIO-EGFP” sequence for the construction of AAV helper plasmid pAAV-hSyn-DIO-hGLP1R. For subcloning, we used BamHI-HF (no. 3136), HindIII-HF (R3104), Instant Sticky-end Ligase Master Mix (no. M0370), and NEB 5-α Competent E. coli (high efficiency, no. C2987) from New England Biolabs. We performed restriction enzyme digestion, ligation, and transformation according to the manufacturer’s protocols. We had Eurofins Genomics confirm the sequence by Sanger sequencing, and the University of Michigan Medical School Vector Core produced rAAV8-hSyn-DIO-hGLP1R.

Stereotaxic injections

For injection, following the induction of isoflurane anesthesia and placement in a stereotaxic frame, mice had their head rotated 90° downward for easy access to the neck. Neck muscles were carefully cut until the brainstem was exposed. For both AP and NTS surgeries, the obex was set as the reference point for injection. For NTS, the coordinates M/L = ± 0.3 mm (distance across fourth ventricle) to ± 0.25 mm, and D/V = –0.5 were used. The dura was then opened, and a guide cannula with a pipette injector was lowered into the NTS, and 50 nL virus was injected using a World Precision Instrument microinjector at a rate of 5–30 nL/minute. for the AP, the coordinates M/L = 0 mm and D/V = –0.2 mm were used. The dura were opened, and a guide cannula with a pipette injector was lowered into the AP and 30 nL adeno-associated viruses (AAVs) at a rate of 1 nL/s were injected using a brain stereotaxic injection apparatus (R480 glass microglass injection pump, RWD Life Science; Nanoject III, Drummond Scientific Company).

For AP and NTS surgeries, the injector was removed from the brain tissue 3 minutes after injection to allow for adequate dispersal and absorption of the virus. The incision site was closed and sutured. Mice received prophylactic analgesics before and after surgery (carprofen, 5 mg/kg, s.c.). All mice were at least 8 weeks of age at the time of injection.

Except for TetTox-expressing mice undergoing weekly longitudinal observational studies which were monitored immediately after surgery, all animals were allowed at least 3 weeks to recover following surgery before initiating the studies.

Food intake and body weight studies

For acute food intake studies, animals on chow or a 60% HFD (Research Diets, D12492) were fasted 4 hours prior to the onset of the dark cycle. Immediately prior to the onset of the dark cycle, animals were given an i.p. injection of vehicle or Lira (400 μg/kg; Novo Nordisk). A known amount of food was then returned, and the remaining food was measured 2, 4, and 24 hours later.

For long-term food intake in hM3Dq-expressing mice, animals were administered saline i.p. for 1–2 days prior to injecting saline or clozapine-n-oxide (CNO) (C879476, Macklin or 1 mg/kg, 4936, Tocris Bioscience) (i.p., 1 mg/kg at 5 pm) followed by CNO (3.33 μg/mL) or vehicle given in the drinking water for the duration of treatment. Food intake and body weight were measured once daily at the onset of the dark cycle.

For chronic treatments with GLP-1RAs in the Lira studies (Figure 3), chow-fed or HFD-fed mice were administered vehicle (sodium phosphate 50 mM, sodium chloride 70 mM, 0.007% Tween 20, pH 8) for 2 days, followed by an increasing dosing paradigm over the first 3 days of 100 μg/kg, 300 μg/kg, and 500 μg/kg, after which the maximum dose was used throughout the treatment period.

For chronic Sema studies, mice were administered the aforementioned vehicle for 2 days, followed by an increasing dosing paradigm over the first 4 days of 2.5 nmol/kg, 5 nmol/kg, 7.5 nmol/kg, and 10 nmol/kg Sema (Novo Nordisk), after which the maximum dose was used throughout the treatment period.

For chronic TZP studies, mice were administered saline for 2 days, followed by an increasing TZP dosing paradigm (2.5 nmol/kg–10 nmol/kg) (Eli Lilly) as described with Sema.

For long-term Lira, Sema, and TZP studies, injections were administered once daily (i.p.), 1 hour prior to the onset of the dark cycle, with food intake and body weight recorded at the time of injection. All mice received a 1- to 2-day washout period with the respective vehicle after the treatment period. Body weight and food intake measurements were calculated and normalized as a fraction to the average of the pretreatment vehicle days. Cumulative food intake represents the summation of food intake during the treatment period.

hGLP1R overexpression studies

AAV8-hsyn-DIO-hGLP1R was injected (50 nL, bilaterally) into the NTS of HFD-fed Glp1rCre mice (NTSGLP1R-OX) as described above. NTSGLP1R-OX or control mice were orally gavaged with vehicle (hydroxypropyl methylcellulose 2600-5600 centipoise 0.5% (w/w) and polysorbate 80 0.1% (w/w) in Millipore deionized water) twice daily for 2 days, and then orally gavaged twice daily with AZD0186 (25 mg/kg; 3 μL/g) (AstraZeneca) throughout the treatment period. The evening dose was given at the onset of the dark cycle and the morning dose 3 hours after the onset of the light cycle (6 pm/9 am). Food intake and body weight were recorded once daily in the afternoon at the time of drug administration. All mice received a 2-day washout period of twice-daily oral gavage of vehicle. Food intake and body weight were calculated and normalized as a fraction of the average measures of the pretreatment vehicle days. Cumulative food intake was calculated as the total amount of food consumed throughout the treatment period.

Conditioned taste avoidance paradigm

For treatment of the APGlp1r-Dq and NTSGlp1r-Dq mice, following an overnight fast, mice that were 8 weeks of age or older were presented with a HFD (D012492, Research Diets) and administered saline, LiCl (126 mg/kg, 203637, MilliporeSigma), or CNO (1 mg/kg). The treatments were administered 30 minutes after exposure to the HFD and HFD access was continued for another hour. On the post-conditioning day, fasted mice received access to both the HFD and chow, and the consumption of each was measured.

Lira. Mice were singly housed with ad libitum access to 2 bottles containing water. For 4 days, mice received mock injections of vehicle, and the initial bottle preference was identified. Mice were then water deprived overnight at the onset of the dark cycle on day 4, and on day 5 were given 60 minutes of free access to 2 bottles containing 0.15% saccharin in water. At 60 minutes, mice were administered Lira (400 μg/kg), with continued access to saccharin for an additional 60 minutes (120 minutes total). Bottles were then removed, and water was returned to the mice at the onset of the dark cycle of the conditioning day. At the onset of the dark cycle of day 6, mice were water deprived overnight. On day 7, mice were given 2 hours’ access to 1 bottle filled with water, while the other bottle was filled with 0.15% saccharin. The preference was calculated as the volume of saccharin consumed divided by the total fluid amount consumed from both bottles. The bottle chosen to have saccharin on the post-conditioning day was the preferred bottle from the baseline drinking measurements (APGlp1r-Re studies), or the position of the water bottle and the saccharin bottle was swapped during the middle of drinking (APGlp1r KO studies).

Gastric emptying

Mice were fasted for 4 hours prior to oral gavage of 200 μL of 20 mg/mL paracetamol in saline. Mice received an injection of 400 μg/kg Lira 1 hour prior to gavage. Fifteen minutes after gavage, we took 1 blood sample via tail vein collection. Blood was then spun at 10,000 RCF at 4°C for 10 minutes. Plasma was collected and frozen at –80°C. We used the Acetaminophen L3K detection kit (Sekure Chemistry) to detect plasma paracetamol concentrations via a Molecular Devices Spectramax m5 and reported the concentration of plasma paracetamol as mg/dL.

Single-cell data generation

The tissue samples were processed a described in Ludwig et al. (14) using four 10X Genomics Chromium lanes and one S2 Illumina NovaSeq S2 flowcell. We followed the same protocol for generating single-nucleus suspensions, nuclei hashing, sorting, and snRNA-seq library preparation as previously described (14). Briefly, nuclei were isolated using Nuclei EZ Lysis Buffer (MilliporeSigma), subjected to an OptiPrep (MilliporeSigma) gradient for purification, and resuspended in Nuclei Buffer. Nuclei were then hashed with TotalSeq-A antibodies, stained with DAPI, and sorted using a Sony SH800S sorter with a 70 μm chip. In addition to DAPI+ selection, we used FACS to specifically isolate GFP+ nuclei for downstream analysis. Finally, snRNA-seq libraries were prepared using the Chromium Next GEM Single Cell 3′ Kit, version 3.1 (10X Genomics), following the manufacturer’s protocol, and multiplexing was performed using the BioLegend TotalSeq-A workflow.

Single-cell RNA-seq data processing and analysis

Sequencing and preprocessing. BCL files were demultiplexed into FASTQ files using bcl2fastq, version 2.19.01. RNA reads were aligned to an optimized mm10 transcriptomic reference (including intronic sequences) using Cell Ranger, version 7.0 (10X Genomics). CellBender (38) was applied to remove ambient RNA contamination. Hashtag oligo (HTO) libraries were quantified using kb count in Kallisto Bustools, version 0.24.4 (39) and processed with Seurat (40). HTOs were normalized with centered log-ratio transformation method in NormalizeData. A Gaussian mixture model was fitted to each HTO distribution, classifying droplets as positive if they belonged to the cluster with higher mean expression. Doublets were identified as droplets positive for multiple HTOs and further detected using recoverDoublets (scDblFinder). HTO– cells and doublets were removed. Quality control (QC) was performed using AddPerCellQC() (Scuttle, version 1.4, Bioconductor). Cells with extreme unique molecular identifier (UMI) counts, intra- and intersample doublets, and genes expressed in fewer than 10 cells were excluded.

Downstream analysis. Processing was conducted in Seurat, version 4.3.0. For each 10X Genomics lane, cells with fewer than 1,000 UMI counts and fewer than 1,000 unique genes were identified and removed. Raw counts were normalized using NormalizeData, and principal component analysis (PCA) was performed with RunPCA, using the top 3,000 variable genes as input. Clustering was then conducted using FindNeighbors and FindClusters, with the top 30 principal components (PCs) as input.

Among 47,526 quality controlled cells, we first removed glial cells and subsequently renormalized the data, performed PCA, and reclustered the dataset. Following glia removal, the dataset contained 43,919 cells across 15 samples.

We conducted label transfer using an internal dataset to distinguish dorsal vagal complex (DVC) cells from hypothalamic (Hypo) cells (41). A threshold for prediction confidence was deemed unnecessary, as approximately 27,500 of the 43,919 cells had a prediction score above 0.9, and the remaining cells aligned with expected locations when no threshold was applied.

To further refine the analysis, we subsetted the DVC fraction and conducted label transfer with a DVC atlas, applying a prediction score threshold of 0.8. AP cells were then identified on the basis of our spatial transcriptomics dataset (14), in which the following clusters were classified as AP cells: “GABA_0_0,” “GABA_0_2,” “Glu_2_1,” “Glu_5_1,” “Glu_5_2,” and “Glu_6_1,” with Glu_2_1, Glu_5_1, and Glu_5_2.

For differential expression analysis, we pseudobulked the dataset by aggregating AP and non-AP cells for each sample. The following linear regression model was applied: model.matrix (~ sample + cluster, data = sun1_pseudo$samples), where the cluster term differentiates AP versus non-AP cells. Genes were considered significantly differentially expressed on the basis of an FDR threshold below 0.05. Genes were then ranked by the percentage at which they were the top-10 average log 2 fold change). The percentage of expressing cells for each gene within the 2 groups (AP vs. non-AP) was extracted from Seurat’s FindMarkers function and visualized.

To determine whether the observed differential expression was specific to the DVC or also present in the hypothalamus, we mapped the DVC labels back onto the original dataset and revisualized the expression patterns.

Perfusion and IHC analysis

At the conclusion of all experiments, mice were deeply anesthetized with isoflurane and transcardially perfused with PBS followed by 10% buffered formalin. Brains were removed, placed in 10% buffered formalin for 4–24 hours, and dehydrated in 30% sucrose for at least 48 hours. Using a freezing microtome (Leica), brains were cut into 30 μm sections and collected in 4 series.

For all IHC procedures, sections were blocked for 60 minutes (PBS with 0.03% Triton X-100, 3% normal donkey serum). The sections were incubated overnight (12–24 hours) at room temperature (RT) using primary antibodies (rabbit anti–GLP-1R, EPR21819 [mGLP1R] or EPR23507 [hGLP1R], Abcam, 1:500; rabbit anti-FOS, 2250, Cell Signaling Technology, 1:1,000; mouse anti-CGRP, ab81887, Abcam, 1:1,000; chicken anti-GFP, GFP1020, Aves Laboratories, 1:1,000). Tissue-bound antibodies were detected with species-specific Alexa Fluor 488–, Alexa Fluor 568–, or Alexa Fluor 647–conjugated secondary antibodies (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 1:250). Images were collected on an Olympus BX53F microscope.

For FOS counts, detectable FOS+ soma were counted in the AP of animals treated with saline (APCtrl) or Lira (APGLP1R-KO) (400 μg/kg, i.p.). The numbers of FOS+ soma per section in the AP were averaged and compared across groups.

ISH

Brains embedded with Fisher Healthcare Tissue-Plus O.C.T. Compound (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 23-730-571) were transferred from a –80°C freezer to the Leica Biosystems CM 1860 Cryostat and equilibrated to –20°C for 1 hour before being sliced into 16 μm sections onto Epredia Superfrost Plus Adhesion Control Microscope Slides (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 22-042-941) in an RNAse-free environment. Slides were stored at –80°C and used within 3 months of sectioning.

Slides were stained using our adaptation of the RNAscope 2.5 HD RED assay protocol by Advanced Cell Diagnostics (ACD) using reagents supplied by ACD, unless otherwise indicated. Slides were placed in Sigma-Aldrich 10% neutral-buffered formalin (NBF) (catalog HT501128) solution for approximately 75 minutes at 4°C and were then placed in ethanol solutions (50%, 70%, 100%, and 100% again). After drying for 5 minutes, a hydrophobic barrier was created around the sections on the slides using a Vector Laboratories ImmEdge Hydrophobic Barrier PAP Pen (catalog H-4000). This barrier was allowed to dry for approximately 1 minute, after which 4 drops of RNAscope Hydrogen Peroxide (ACDbio, catalog 322335) were applied for 10 minutes to the sections on each slide. Slides were washed in PBS Buffer for approximately 2 minutes before applying 4 drops of RNAscope Protease III (ACDbio, catalog 322337) to each slide. Next, the slides were washed twice with fresh PBS before pipetting 130 μL RNAscope Probe – Mm-Glp1r-O2-C1 (catalog 1572621-C1) onto each slide. The slides were then incubated for 2 hours at 40°C using the ACD HybEZ II Hybridization System (catalog 321711).

Following hybridization, slides were washed twice with a fresh RNAscope 1× Wash Buffer and placed in a 5× saline sodium citrate (SSC) buffer (diluted from Thermo Fisher Scientific, 20× SSC buffer, catalog J60839.K2) overnight. The next day, the slides were washed again twice with RNAscope Wash Buffer. For each amplification reagent (RNAscope 2.5 HD RED AMP 1-6, from RNAscope 2.5 HD Detection Reagents-RED assay, catalog 322360), 130 μL was pipetted onto each slide and incubated in the humidity control tray from the ACD HybEZ II Hybridization System. After each incubation period, the slides are washed twice with fresh RNAscope Wash Buffer. During their incubation periods, AMP 1-4 were also placed inside the ACD HybEZ II oven at 40°C. AMP 5-6 were incubated at RT. The incubation length for AMP 1, 3, and 5 was 30 minutes, and for AMP 2, 4, 6, it was 15 minutes. Next, 120 μL of a 120:2 mixture of RNAscope Fast Red A and RNAscope Fast Red B (both from RNAscope 2.5 HD Detection Reagents-RED assay, catalog 322360) were pipetted onto each slide. The slides were incubated for 10 minutes in the humidity control tray at RT for 10 minutes and then washed twice with fresh tap water. Slides were coverslipped with Invitrogen Fluoromount-G Mounting Medium (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 00-4958-02) and Fisherbrand 60 × 22 mm Microscope Cover Glass (catalog 12-545-JP). After letting the mounting medium solidify for approximately 1 day, the slides were visualized using the fluorescence microscope, Olympus BX53 (catalog BX53-DIC-FL).

Statistics

All plotting and statistical analyses were performed using GraphPad Prism (GraphPad Software). Specific statistical tests (e.g., 1- or 2-way ANOVA) are listed in the figure legends, along with sample sizes. One-way ANOVA was used for comparisons among single measurements for each of three or more groups; 2-way ANOVA was used for multiple comparisons (e.g., measurements at multiple time points) for each of three or more groups. All t tests were 2 tailed. A P value of less than 0.05 was considered significant.

Study approval

All animal experiments were performed according to the protocols approved by the appropriate IACUCs of Zhejiang University (approval no. 23311) and the University of Michigan (approval no. 11066) and, at the University of Michigan, were conducted in accordance with Association for the Assessment and Approval of Laboratory Animal Care and National Institutes of Health guidelines.

Data availability

Tables with all primary rodent data values (primary data) are included in the Supporting Data Values file. RNA-seq data are available at the European Bioinformatics Institute (EBI), ArrayExpress (accession E-MTAB-17566; https://www.ebi.ac.uk/biostudies/arrayexpress/studies/E-MTAB-17566?key=50306a89-83c6-49cb-a64e-7272197fb3bc). All code can be found at https://github.com/perslab/warren-2025; commit ID 3a5f389. All data are included in the manuscript and supplemental files and/or have been deposited online.