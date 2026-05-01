A therapeutic role for a regulatory GLUT1–associated lncRNA in GLUT1-deficient mice

A natural antisense transcript concordantly regulates human SLC2A1 — GLUT1 — expression. While examining the human SLC2A1 locus, we discovered an expressed sequence located 5’ to the SLC2A1 gene. On closer inspection, the expressed sequence turned out to be a spliced, polyadenylated 1.1 kb natural antisense lncRNA transcript consisting of 4 exons spread over approximately 24 kb of genomic sequence on human Chr.1 (Figure 1A). Considering a growing recognition that such lncRNAs regulate expression of their cognate protein-coding genes (15), we inquired if the transcript — now designated SLC2A1-DT in public databases — modulated SLC2A1 activity. To do so, we first knocked down lncRNA expression using siRNAs (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI193519DS1). One of these (siRNA#2) was subsequently employed to examine the effect of lncRNA knockdown on GLUT1 levels (Figure 1B). Natural antisense transcript (NAT) expression often exhibits a discordant relationship with that of its sense strand partner (16). We were therefore surprised to find that knockdown of the lncRNA produced a concordant effect, resulting in significantly lower SLC2A1 RNA levels (Figure 1B). Consistent with reduced SLC2A1 RNA levels, GLUT1 protein also decreased (Figure 1, C and D); predictably, we failed to detect any difference in protein levels between vehicle-treated cells and cells transfected with the scrambled siRNA used as a control (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). Conversely, overexpressing lncRNA from a plasmid in human fibroblasts raised GLUT1 RNA and protein (Figure 1, E and F), whereas no difference in protein amounts between vehicle-treated cells and cells treated with empty plasmid was detected (Supplemental Figure 1, D and E). The increase in GLUT1 protein when the lncRNA was overexpressed from a plasmid suggested that the element expressing the NAT need not be positioned in cis to bring about an effect. These effects of the SLC2A1-DT lncRNA on SLC2A1 were also observed in human brain endothelial cells (BECs), which express abundant transporter and are important in delivering glucose to the brain parenchyma. Indeed, knocking down and raising lncRNA expression, respectively, inhibited and enhanced SLC2A1 transcript levels significantly (Supplemental Figure 1, F–H). Finally, consistent with the ability to function in trans, cotransfecting the lncRNA into cultured cells with a construct containing a 6 kb SLC2A1 promoter fragment driving luciferase stimulated expression of the luciferase reporter (Supplemental Figure 1, I and J). This last result hints at a transcription-enhancing role of the lncRNA.

Figure 1 A natural antisense transcript regulates SLC2A1/GLUT1 expression concordantly. (A) Schematic depicting spatial relationship between the SLC2A1 gene and the SLC2A1-DT natural antisense transcript. Exons 1 of SLC2A1 and SLC2A1-DT overlap over 128 bp. (B) Quantified results of SLC2A1-DT knockdown on SLC2A1 RNA levels in human fibroblasts. ***P < 0.001, t test, n ≥ 4 replicates for each condition. (C) Representative Western blot showing effect of SLC2A1-DT knockdown on GLUT1 protein levels in fibroblasts. (D) Quantified results of Western blots to determine effect of suppressing SLC2A1-DT expression on GLUT1 protein levels. ***P < 0.001, t test, n = 4 replicates for each condition. (E) Representative Western blot depicting increase in GLUT1 protein in human fibroblasts following overexpression of the SLC2A1-DT lncRNA. (F) Graph depicting quantified increase of GLUT1 protein when the lncRNA is overexpressed. **P < 0.01, t test, n = 4 replicates each. Expression profiles of (G) SLC2A1 and (H) lncRNA in various human tissues. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA. (I) Graph depicting low levels of the lncRNA relative to SLC2A1 levels in human brain tissues sampled. *P < 0.05, t tests, n ≥ 3 samples. (J) Quantified relative SLC2A1 RNA levels obtained from experiments to determine the minimum SLC2A1-DT exons to promote SLC2A1 activity. *P < 0.05, Kruskal-Wallis test, n ≥ 6 test replicates with each construct.

NATs are typically expressed at low levels, with a tissue specificity reflective of that of their sense strand partners (16, 17). Accordingly, to further characterize SLC2A1-DT, we examined its expression and that of SLC2A1 in diverse human tissue samples. Akin to high GLUT1 levels in brain samples, the lncRNA was expressed especially robustly in the cerebral cortex (Figure 1, G and H). This pattern of concordant expression was also observed in 2 human brain tumor samples wherein characteristically and abnormally high SLC2A1 transcripts were accompanied by enhanced lncRNA expression, relative to levels in healthy brain tissue (Supplemental Figure 1, K and L). Still, consistent with generally low expression of lncRNAs, SLC2A1-DT was found at markedly lower concentrations relative to GLUT1 in the human brain regions that we examined (Figure 1I). In a final set of studies using cultured cells, we inquired if truncated versions of the lncRNA retained the ability to regulate SLC2A1. In parallel, we investigated the cellular localization of the transcript. We found that exons 1–3 of the lncRNA were just as effective in raising GLUT1 as the full-length transcript was, whereas constructs containing just exon 1 or the first 2 exons failed to stimulate SLC2A1 expression (Figure 1J). Experiments to determine the cellular distribution of the lncRNA demonstrated that it localizes to the cytoplasm as well as the nucleus (Supplemental Figure 2). Collectively, these results suggest that SLC2A1-DT, a recently annotated NAT in the human SLC2A1 locus, not only regulates SLC2A1 expression in a concordant manner but can also do so in trans.

Transgenic expression of SLC2A1-DT mitigates disease in GLUT1DS-model mice. Considering the stimulatory effect of the SLC2A1-DT NAT on SLC2A1 expression and our long-term objective of developing therapies for GLUT1DS that restore transporter levels to patients afflicted with the condition, we inquired if the NAT also induced GLUT1 expression in the whole organism. To do so, we generated mice that were transgenic for a genomic fragment harboring the human SLC2A1 locus. Serendipitously, one of the resulting lines was found to contain a truncated fragment harboring only part of the SLC2A1 gene but the entirety of the SLC2A1-DT NAT (Supplemental Figure 3A). PCR analysis of material from brain tissue isolated from mice from this line demonstrated that the NAT was indeed expressed in the line (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 3B). Interestingly, this resulted in an increase in murine Slc2a1 (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 3C), suggesting modulatory function of the NAT across species. To determine if the NAT-mediated increase in murine Slc2a1 was of physiological consequence, we introduced the transgene bearing SLC2A1-DT into a well-established mouse model of GLUT1DS, which is haploinsufficient for Slc2a1 (Slc2a1+/–) (3). GLUT1-deficient mice harboring the transgene (Slc2a1+/–;SLC2A1-DTtg) and relevant controls were then assessed 3 different ways. In a test of motor activity on a rotarod, we found that Slc2a1+/–;SLC2A1-DTtg mutants performed significantly better than mutants absent the lncRNA but less well than WT controls (Slc2a1+/+) (Figure 2C). Consistent with the improved motor performance, we found that hypoglycorrhachia (low cerebrospinal fluid [CSF] glucose), a signature feature of GLUT1DS, was mitigated in Slc2a1+/–;SLC2A1-DTtg mutants (Figure 2D). As blood glucose levels in these mutants were unchanged by expression of the transgene, CSF-to-blood glucose ratios were also significantly enhanced (Figure 2E). Hypolactorrhachia (low CSF lactate), an additional characteristic of GLUT1DS (7) was also ameliorated in Slc2a1+/–;SLC2A1-DTtg mutants, with lactate levels in the mice, in these experiments, raised to those observed in WT controls (Supplemental Figure 3D). This suggests that GLUT1 induction by the lncRNA not only raises CSF glucose but also restores metabolic products of glucose. GLUT1DS is characterized by debilitating seizures. In model mice, this phenotype manifests as abnormal spike-wave discharges (SWDs) observed in electro-encephalograms (EEGs) (7, 18). We found that the number of SWDs measured over 24 hours in mutants expressing SLC2A1-DT was reduced relative to cohorts devoid of the NAT and no different from those in WT controls (Figure 2F).

Figure 2 Transgenic expression of the SLC2A1-DT lncRNA stabilizes Slc2a1 transcript and suppresses GLUT1DS in model mice. Quantified expression of (A) the lncRNA and (B) murine Slc2a1 in transgenic mice and nontransgenic littermates. ***P < 0.001, t test, n ≥ 8 mice of each cohort. (C) Graph depicting significantly improved motor performance of GLUT1DS mutants harboring the lncRNA transgene. ***P < 0.001, t test, n = 8 and n = 10 mutants, respectively with and without the SLC2A1-DTTg transgene; n = 35 WT controls. Quantified results of (D) CSF and blood glucose level measurements and (E) CSF-to-blood glucose ratios in mutants with or without the lncRNA transgene. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, t tests, n = 9 and 19 mutants with and without SLC2A1-DTTg, respectively. (F) Graph depicts fewer seizures manifesting as spike-wave discharges in GLUT1DS mutants bearing the lncRNA transgene relative to mutants devoid of the transgene. *P < 0.05, Mann-Whitney test, n = 4 SLC2A1-DTTg mutants and n = 7 mice of each of the other 2 cohorts. (G) Graph of murine Slc2a1 RNA decay in MEFs either WT (Ntg) or transgenic for the SLC2A1-DT lncRNA, following treatment with Actinomycin D to halt transcription. ***P < 0.001, AOCs compared using t test, results compiled from 3 independent experiments.

Considering elevation of GLUT1 by the SLC2A1-DT lncRNA, we inquired if, in addition to its transcription-boosting property (Supplemental Figure 1J), the NAT also affected Slc2a1 transcript stability. For this, we isolated mouse embryonic fibroblasts (MEFs) from Slc2a1+/+;SLC2A1-DTtg transgenic mice on the one hand and from Slc2a1+/+ littermates on the other and used the cells to assess how quickly Slc2a1 RNA turned over in the presence or absence of the lncRNA. We found that degradation of the Slc2a1 transcript was slowed significantly in Slc2a1+/+;SLC2A1-DTtg MEFs when compared with the turnover of the transcript in WT cells (Figure 2G). Our collective findings suggest that (a) the ability of the SLC2A1-DT lncRNA to modulate Slc2a1 expression in cultured cells is maintained in the intact organism, in this instance, a rodent; (b) it is indeed able to function in trans, as the transgene expressing the lncRNA was mapped to an altogether different region of the mouse genome (Chr.12qC2) from mouse Slc2a1 (Chr.4qD2.1); (c) the ability of the lncRNA to raise Slc2a1 expression is of physiological consequence, reflected in amelioration of the GLUT1DS phenotype of model mice; and (d) the lncRNA augments GLUT1 levels, at least in part, by stabilizing the Slc2a1 transcript.

SLC2A1-DT from an exogenous source mitigates overt disease in GLUT1DS-model mice. Considering its effects when expressed as a transgene and given our quest to develop what we believe would be novel GLUT1DS therapies that address the root cause — low GLUT1 — of the condition, we inquired if SLC2A1-DT from an exogenous source might also mitigate disease in model mice. To test this possibility, we packaged the lncRNA into a self-complementing adeno-associated viral vector (scAAV.PHP.eB) (19) and delivered it systemically at 2 different concentrations, 4.2 × 1011 VGs (low dose) and 8.4 × 1011 VGs (high dose), to postnatal 1 (PND1) GLUT1DS mutant mice. We began by assessing the effects of such delivery on motor performance of 5-week-old lncRNA-treated mutant mice. AAV-eGFP-treated mutants and WT Slc2a1+/+ mice served as controls. As expected, AAV-eGFP–treated mutants performed very poorly relative to WT controls on the rotarod. In contrast, the performance of mutants delivered either a low or high dose of the AAV-lncRNA was indistinguishable from that of Slc2a1+/+ mice (Figure 3A). Notably, this outcome was sustained over a 4-week period despite a subtle overall decrease in latency to fall off the rotarod in all mouse cohorts. Differences between the mutants treated with the low or high doses of the lncRNA were mostly undetectable. We next assessed the effect of the lncRNA on hypoglycorrhachia. Measurements of CSF glucose revealed that, while levels in lncRNA-treated mutants were lower than those in WT mice, they were nevertheless significantly higher than those of AAV-eGFP–treated mutants (Figure 3B). Akin to observations in our transgenic lines, blood glucose levels remained unaltered whereas CSF-to-blood glucose ratios rose in lncRNA-treated versus eGFP-treated mutants (Figure 3, B and C). Curious to determine if the increase in CSF glucose in the AAV-lncRNA–treated mutants also raised CSF lactate, and considering similar outcomes in animals treated with the 2 different lncRNA doses, we proceeded to quantify lactate concentrations in controls and a cohort of mutants injected with the high dose of our therapeutic vector. Consistent with CSF glucose measurements, we found that CSF lactate had been augmented significantly in AAV-lncRNA mutants relative to lactate levels in AAV-eGFP–treated mice, although they remained lower than levels in healthy controls (Figure 3D). GLUT1DS patients exhibit decelerating head growth (7). In model mice, this manifests as micrencephaly (3). Expectedly, brain sizes of AAV-eGFP–treated Glut+/– mutants were markedly smaller than those of Slc2a1+/+ controls, notwithstanding equivalent body weights. In contrast, and consonant with previous outcomes, the micrencephalic phenotype was significantly less severe in mutants treated with AAV-lncRNA (Figure 3, E and F). Differences between the cohorts treated with low- or high-lncRNA doses were once again undiscernible. These results suggest that SLC2A1-DT from an exogenous source is indeed salutary to GLUT1DS mutants. Moreover, our inability to detect differences between mutants administered high or low doses of AAV-lncRNA suggested that the NAT has a ceiling effect. This ceiling appears to be reached, in the rodent model, with the low dose of the therapeutic vector.

Figure 3 Viral vector-mediated delivery of the SLC2A1-DT lncRNA lessens GLUT1DS disease severity in model mice. (A) Quantified results of rotarod motor performance tests of the indicated mouse cohorts over a 1-month time period. Note significant improvement in the performance of mutant mice administered the therapeutic lncRNA. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, Kruskal-Wallis test, n = 32, 11, 8, and 15 for WT, AAV-eGFP–dosed, AAV-lncRNA–low dosed, and AAV-lncRNA–high dosed mice, respectively. Graphs depicting (B) CSF and blood glucose levels and, (C) CSF-to-blood glucose ratios in the various cohorts of mice. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA, n = 10, 11, 8, and 6 for WT, AAV-eGFP–dosed, AAV-lncRNA–low dosed, and AAV-lncRNA–high dosed mice, respectively. (D) CSF lactate levels in control and mutant mice treated with the lncRNA or eGFP construct. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA, n = 5 each for WT and AAV-lncRNA–dosed mice and n = 6 for, AAV-eGFP–dosed mice. (E and F) Graphs showing evidence of reduced micrencephaly in GLUT1DS mutant mice administered either low or high dose of AAV-lncRNA. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA, n = 7, 8, 8 and 6 for WT, AAV-eGFP–dosed, AAV-lncRNA–low dosed and AAV-lncRNA–high dosed mice, respectively. Outcomes quantified in B–F were assessed in 5-month-old mice.

AAV-mediated delivery of SLC2A1-DT raises GLUT1 and ameliorates brain pathology in GLUT1DS mutant mice. To investigate the molecular basis of disease rescue in mutant mice administered the lncRNA, we examined levels of the transcript in the brain microvasculature fractions of these mice and controls administered the AAV-eGFP construct. Q-PCR analysis revealed robust expression of the lncRNA in mutant mice administered the low dose of the vector and even greater transcript levels in mutant mice injected with the high dose of the vector (Figure 4A). Expectedly, AAV-eGFP-injected animals expressed negligible amounts of the human lncRNA. Next, we assessed the effect of the lncRNA on Slc2a1 RNA in the various cohorts of mice. Predictably, AAV-eGFP–injected mutants expressed significantly lower GLUT1 in brain capillary and neuropil fractions relative to amounts of the transcript in these compartments of WT control mice (Figure 4B). In contrast, but consistent with lncRNA measurements, Slc2a1 transcript was raised in the 2 sets of mutant mice injected with AAV-lncRNA. Interestingly, GLUT1 in brain capillaries but not neuropil of these mutant mice was completely normalized, suggesting a more potent effect of the lncRNA in tissue known to express abundant GLUT1 (20). Reflective of a ceiling effect of the lncRNA, GLUT1 levels were equivalent in mutants administered low or high dose of the vector in each of the brain fractions examined. Western blots to assess GLUT1 protein in brain tissue of the various cohorts confirmed the RNA expression analysis; the lncRNA restored levels of the transporter to mutants administered the different doses of therapeutic vector (Figure 4, C–F).

Figure 4 AAV-mediated delivery of the SLC2A1-DT lncRNA stimulates GLUT1 expression in GLUT1DS-model mice. (A) Results of Q-PCR on brain tissue of mice showing robust expression of the lncRNA in GLUT1DS mutants administered either a low or high dose of AAV-lncRNA. ***P < 0.001, one-way ANOVA, n = 7 each for AAV-lncRNA–low dosed and AAV-eGFP–dosed mice and n = 3 for, AAV-lncRNA–high dosed mice. (B) AAV-mediated expression of the lncRNA raises murine Slc2a1 RNA levels in brain fractions of the 2 relevant cohorts of mutants in comparison with mutants administered an AAV-eGFP construct. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA, n = 8, 7, 8 and 3 for WT, AAV-eGFP–dosed, AAV-lncRNA–low dosed and AAV-lncRNA–high dosed mice, respectively. (C) Representative Western blot and (D) quantified representation of murine GLUT1 protein in brain blood vessels of mutants administered the low dose of AAV-lncRNA and relevant controls. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA, n = 6 for WT and AAV-lncRNA–low dosed mutant mice, and n = 3 for AAV-eGFP–dosed mice. (E) Representative Western blot and (F) graphical plot of murine GLUT1 protein in cerebral blood vessels of mutant mice administered the high dose of AAV-lncRNA and relevant controls. ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA, n = 6 for WT and AAV-lncRNA–high dosed mutants, and n = 3 for AAV-eGFP–dose mice.

We previously showed that GLUT1 haploinsufficiency in model mice triggers profound and early neuroinflammation (21). This is accompanied by arrested development of the brain microvasculature (18, 21). Accordingly, we examined brain sections of our mice immunohistochemically to investigate the effects of the lncRNA on these pathological aspects of the disease. Consistent with our prior studies, thalamic sections from mutants treated with the control vector continued to exhibit a clearly discernible neuroinflammatory response characterized by reactive astrocytes and activated microglia (Figure 5, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 4). These hypertrophied glial cells were mostly absent in WT controls and significantly reduced in numbers in mutants administered the therapeutic vector. Similar brain sections stained with labeled lectin to highlight brain capillaries revealed a diminutive brain microvasculature in mutants treated with AAV-eGFP. In comparison, mutants treated with the therapeutic vector had significantly greater densities of capillaries (Figure 6, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 5A), although the extent of the brain microvasculature did not reach the WT state. In a final assessment of the effect of the lncRNA on brain pathology, we carried out EEGs on mutants administered the low dose of therapeutic vector and compared the incidence of SWDs with those in the 2 control cohorts. Consistent with observations made in experiments carried out on our transgenic mice, we found that seizures in AAV-lncRNA-treated Slc2a1+/– mutant mice were reduced (Figure 6, C and D). Moreover, whereas mice treated with the AAV-eGFP construct not only exhibited significantly greater numbers of SWDs but also the occasional convulsive seizure (Supplemental Figure 5B), this latter type of seizure was completely suppressed in mutant mice injected with the lncRNA-containing construct. These findings are consistent with other outcomes examined in mutant mice treated with AAV-lncRNA and constitute compelling evidence of the therapeutic effects of delivering this modulatory RNA in a viral vector to a model of GLUT1DS.

Figure 5 AAV-mediated delivery of the SLC2A1-DT lncRNA reduces neuroinflammation in GLUT1DS-model mice. (A) Representative thalamic sections from 4–5-month-old control and mutant mice treated with the lncRNA. Pronounced neuroinflammation in AAV-eGFP-treated mutant mouse characterized by activated, hypertrophic microglia (arrows), and reactive astrocytes (arrowheads) is observed. Fewer such cells were observed following treatment with AAV-lncRNA. (B) Graph depicts quantified numbers of reactive astrocytes and activated microglia in the various cohorts of mice. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, Kruskal-Wallis test (microglia) and 1-way ANOVA (astrocytes), n = 3 nonadjacent fields from N = 6, 3, 5 and 5 for WT, AAV-eGFP-dosed, AAV-lncRNA-low dosed and AAV-lncRNA-high dosed mice, respectively.

Figure 6 AAV-mediated delivery of the SLC2A1-DT lncRNA stimulates brain capillary formation and reduces seizures in GLUT1DS model mice. (A) Representative thalamic sections from 4–5-month-old control and mutant mice treated with the lncRNA. Sections were stained with labeled lectin to reveal brain capillaries. Note fewer capillaries in mutant mouse treated with AAV-eGFP and a relative normalization of the microvasculature in mutant mouse treated with AAV-lncRNA. Scale bar: 25 μm.(B) Graph quantifies aggregate cerebral capillary length in the mice. ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA, n = 9 regions from each of N = 6, 3, 5 and 5 for WT, AAV-eGFP–dosed, AAV-lncRNA–low dosed and AAV-lncRNA–high dosed mice, respectively. (C) Representative EEG spectrograms at 0–30Hz (colored panels) and corresponding traces (below the colored panels) depicting individual SWDs, highlighted in red boxed areas, captured over 2 minutes or 5 seconds, in order to emphasize seizure activity, in the various cohorts of mice. (D) Quantification of SWDs in the 3 cohorts of mice. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, Mann-Whitney tests, n = 7 mice in each group.

Sustained therapeutic effects of AAV-mediated delivery of SLC2A1-DT to GLUT1DS-model mice. Durability of benefit that is accrued following gene delivery in a viral vector is critically important for its future use in the clinic. Accordingly, a subset of the various cohorts of mice generated for our experiments and treated with therapeutic or control vector were allowed to age. Twelve months following treatment, these mice were examined for evidence of sustained benefit from expression of the lncRNA. We began by examining GLUT1 levels in the mice. As expected, AAV-eGFP–treated mutants continued to express low GLUT1 in whole-brain tissue relative to WT controls. In contrast, the comparatively higher levels of GLUT1 we’d observed in mutants delivered either low or high doses of the lncRNA persisted in the 12-month-old cohorts. These animals continued to express approximately 30% more Slc2a1 transcript than did mutants administered the control AAV (Figure 7A), which is a likely consequence of sustained lncRNA activity from episomally maintained transcript delivered to cells by the AAV. We next assessed CSF glucose levels in the different mice. Consistent with higher brain GLUT1 levels, we found that mutant mice expressing the lncRNA continued to exhibit greater concentrations of CSF glucose than those in mutant mice administered the AAV-eGFP construct; blood glucose levels remained unaltered (Figure 7B). The combination of higher CSF glucose levels and unchanged blood glucose concentrations resulted in enhanced CSF-to-blood glucose ratios in the AAV-lncRNA versus AAV-eGFP–treated mutant mice (Figure 7C). In a final set of assessments to determine persistence of therapeutic effect of SLC2A1-DT, we examined brain size in the treated mice. The micrencephalic phenotype in mutant mice treated with AAV-lncRNA remained less severe than it was in AAV-eGFP-treated mutant mice (Figure 7D). Body weights in the various cohorts of mice were statistically indistinguishable but, consonant with measurements of brain size, brain-to-body weight ratios were higher in AAV-lncRNA versus AAV-eGFP–treated mutants (Figure 7, D and E). Together, these results attest to the durability of the effect of the lncRNA delivered to GLUT1DS model mice in a viral vector.

Figure 7 Sustained therapeutic effects deriving from AAV-mediated delivery of the SLC2A1-DT lncRNA. (A) Slc2a1 expression in brain tissue of GLUT1DS mutants treated with the AAV-lncRNA vector remains significantly higher than it is in mutants treated with the AAV-eGFP construct. ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA, n = 9, 6, 6 and 4 for WT, AAV-eGFP–dosed, AAV-lncRNA–low dosed, and AAV-lncRNA–high dosed mice, respectively. (B) Quantified levels of CSF and blood glucose levels depict significantly higher levels of the former in mutant mice treated with the AAV-lncRNA vector relative to concentrations in mutants treated with the AAV-eGFP control vector. Blood glucose levels were equivalent in all 4 mouse cohorts. ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA, n = 17, 15, 9 and 6 for WT, AAV-eGFP–dosed, AAV-lncRNA–low dosed and AAV-lncRNA–high dosed mice, respectively. (C) Quantified CSF-to-blood glucose ratios reflect higher levels of CSF glucose levels in AAV-lncRNA–treated mutants vis-à-vis AAV-eGFP-treated–model mice. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA, sample sizes equivalent to those in B. The micrencephalic phenotype remains less severe in GLUT1DS mutants expressing the lncRNA compared with the condition in mutant mice injected with the AAV-eGFP vector, as assessed by measuring (D) brain and body sizes and (E) calculating brain-to-body weight ratios. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA, n = 8, 10, 5, and 6 for WT, AAV-eGFP–dosed, AAV-lncRNA–low dosed and AAV-lncRNA–high dosed mice, respectively. (F) Gene counts from RNA-Seq analysis of the various cohorts of mice illustrate sustained higher expression of Slc2a1 in mutants treated with AAV-lncRNA compared with mutants treated with the control AAV. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA, n = 6 (WT), n = 3 (vehicle-treated and low-dose lncRNA-treated) and n = 4 (AAV-lncRNA, high-dose treatment).

In anticipation of developing the lncRNA into a clinical therapeutic for GLUT1DS or other conditions characterized by low GLUT1 protein, and to gain insight into its mode of action, we surveilled the transcriptomes of brain tissue from 12-month-old GLUT1DS mutant mice administered AAV-lncRNA as pups. The resulting RNA-Seq data was then analyzed for toxicological processes using the Tox Analysis function of Qiagen’s Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (IPA) tool. This indicated that the expression of the lncRNA is not significantly associated with any toxicity. Moreover, RNA-Seq analysis of WT mice and mutant mice administered either dose of the lncRNA revealed a total of 44 significantly differentially expressed transcripts between the mutants and controls (Supplemental Table 1). A similar comparison of the transcriptomes of WT mice and mutants treated with AAV-eGFP uncovered 56 differentially expressed genes (DEGs) (Supplemental Table 2). Interestingly, except for Slc2a1 (Glut1), none of the genes that were perturbed in this second analysis were present in the list of DEGs compiled from the comparison of WT animals and lncRNA-treated mutant mice (Supplemental Tables 1 and 2), suggesting that at least a subset of genes that were dysregulated in Slc2a1+/– mutant mice owing to low GLUT1 were normalized in expression following treatment with the lncRNA. As a specific example, we highlight TXNIP, a known interactor and facilitator of GLUT1 activity (22), which was significantly altered in AAV-eGFP-treated mutant mice but normalized in expression by the lncRNA (Gene counts: WT=26.87 ± 2.54; Mut-AAV-eGFP=18.34 ±0.20; Mut-AAV-lncRNA=25.57 ± 1.34, P < 0.05, Mut-AAV-eGFP vs WT and Mut-AAV-eGFP vs Mut-AAV-lncRNA, 1-way ANOVA, n = 3–6 mice of each cohort). Moreover, consonant with Q-PCR of Slc2a1 expression in the various cohorts, the difference in Slc2a1 transcripts between WT and mutant mice administered the therapeutic vector was smaller than it was when WT mice were compared to AAV-eGFP-treated mutant mice (Figure 7, A and F, and Supplemental Tables 1 and 2). Notably, several DEGs that were revealed by comparing WT and AAV-eGFP-treated mutant mice were also present in the list of 198 DEGs catalogued by comparing mutant mice treated with either lncRNA or the eGFP construct (Supplemental Table 3), suggesting that dysregulation of at least some of these are a result of eGFP overexpression rather than low GLUT1. Gene ontology (GO) analysis of DEGs in WT versus AAV-eGFP-treated mutant mice to identify biological processes perturbed in GLUT1DS revealed several involved in maintaining neuronal health (Table 1). Interestingly, consistent with the GLUT1-inducing effect of SLC2A1-DT, similar GO analysis of DEGs in WT versus lncRNA-treated mutants failed to reveal perturbations of any of these processes, suggesting once again, that the lncRNA normalizes processes deranged by low GLUT1. To complement the IPA analysis and ensure that long-term expression of the SLC2A1-DT lncRNA is benign, we carried out a histological study of the major organ systems of 12-month-old mutants treated as pups with AAV-lncRNA. A comparison of H&E-stained sections of the various organs from these mutants with those of controls failed to reveal any gross cellular or morphological abnormalities associated with the sustained expression of the lncRNA (Supplemental Figure 6). These results support the IPA analysis and once again suggest that persistent expression of the lncRNA is safe. This raises optimism for future applications of the transcript for clinical therapies involving neuroglycopenia.