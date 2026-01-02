Spinal α2δ-1 induces GluA3 degradation to regulate assembly of calcium-permeable AMPA receptors and pain hypersensitivity

α2δ-1 coexpression reduces GluA3-containing AMPAR currents in vitro. Both GluA1/GluA2 and GluA2/GluA3 heterotetramers are the primary Ca2+-impermeable forms of AMPARs in the brain, playing crucial roles in synaptic plasticity and transmission (7, 9, 32). α2δ-1 promotes synaptic incorporation of GluA1 homomeric CP-AMPARs by physically disrupting GluA1/GluA2 heteromeric assembly in the brain and spinal cord (13, 16). To investigate how α2δ-1 controls GluA3-containing AMPARs, we first employed a heterologous expression system to determine whether α2δ-1 coexpression influences GluA3-containing AMPAR currents. In HEK293 cells transfected with GluA3 and empty vectors, the currents elicited by 10 mM glutamate exhibited strong inward rectification, with a current density of 16.45 ± 3.59 pA/pF. Strikingly, coexpression of GluA3 with α2δ-1 at a 1:1 ratio reduced GluA3 currents by 90% [1.80 ± 0.59 pA/pF; t (20) = 4.023, P = 0.0007; Figure 1, A–C]. However, coexpression of GluA3 with either α2δ-2 or α2δ-3 did not produce a similar inhibitory effect on the GluA3 current density (Figure 1, B and C).

Figure 1 α2δ-1 coexpression diminishes GluA3-containing AMPAR currents and GluA3 protein levels in HEK293 cells. (A–C) Representative current-voltage (I-V) plots of glutamate-elicited currents (A and B) and quantification (C) show the differential effect of coexpression of α2δ-1, α2δ-2, or α2δ-3 on GluA3 currents in HEK29 cells (n = 11 cells for GluA3/empty vector [pcDNA], GluA3/α2δ-1, and GluA3/α2δ-2; n = 12 cells for GluA3/α2δ-3). (D–F) Representative I-V plots of glutamate-elicited currents (D) and mean current density (E) and rectification index (F) in HEK293 cells transfected with GluA2/A3 with either pcDNA or α2δ-1 (n = 12 cells for GluA2/GluA3; n = 13 cells for GluA2/GluA3/α2δ-1). *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001; 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s post hoc test in C; 2-tailed Student’s t test in E and F. Data are expressed as means ± SEM. (G and H) Original confocal immunofluorescence images show the distribution of GluA3 (red) and GFP-tagged α2δ-1 (green) in HEK293 cells transfected with either GluA3/pcDNA or GluA3/α2δ-1-GFP. Areas in yellow boxes in G are magnified in H. Scale bars: 50 μm (G), 10 μm (H).

Next, we determined whether α2δ-1 coexpression similarly inhibits AMPAR currents in cells expressing both GluA2 and GluA3 subunits. The AMPAR current density was notably greater in HEK293 cells transfected with GluA2/GluA3 and empty vectors than in those transfected with both GluA2/GluA3 and α2δ-1 (Figure 1, D and E). However, α2δ-1 coexpression did not alter the linear current-voltage relationship or the rectification index of currents mediated by GluA2/GluA3 AMPARs (Figure 1, D and F). These findings demonstrate that α2δ-1 diminishes GluA3-containing AMPAR currents, suggesting a potential regulatory role of α2δ-1 in controlling AMPAR abundance and function.

α2δ-1, but not α2δ-2 or α2δ-3, diminishes GluA3 protein levels in vitro. Because α2δ-1 caused a profound reduction in GluA3-containing AMPAR currents, we further examined its effect on GluA3 protein levels using immunofluorescence and immunoblotting analyses. Immunofluorescence labeling showed abundant GluA3 immunoreactivity in HEK293 cells transfected with GluA3 alone. However, in cells cotransfected with GluA3 and α2δ-1 at a 1:1 ratio, GluA3 immunoreactivity was undetectable (Figure 1, G and H).

Consistently, immunoblotting assays confirmed that coexpression of α2δ-1, but not α2δ-2 or α2δ-3, diminished GluA3 protein levels in HEK293 cells (Figure 2, A and B). To determine how α2δ-1 abundance influences GluA3 protein levels, we varied the α2δ-1/GluA3 transfection ratio from 1:1 to 1:10 in HEK293 cells. Immunoblotting analysis revealed that α2δ-1 coexpression reduced GluA3 protein levels in a concentration-dependent manner (Figure 3A). In contrast, cotransfection of GFP and GluA3 at ratios ranging from 1:1 to 1:10 had no effect on GluA3 protein levels in HEK293 cells (Figure 3B). Conversely, GluA3 overexpression concentration-dependently decreased α2δ-1 protein levels (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI193349DS1), likely due to the formation of a protein complex between α2δ-1 and GluA3 that undergoes codegradation.

Figure 2 Coexpression of α2δ-1, but not α2δ-2 or α2δ-3, diminishes GluA3 protein levels in vitro. (A and B) Representative immunoblot images (A) and quantification (B) show the distinct effect of coexpression of HA-tagged α2δ-1, α2δ-2, or α2δ-3 on GluA3 protein levels in HEK293 cells (n = 8 independent experiments per group). GAPDH was used as the internal control for normalizing the protein levels on the same gel. ***P < 0.001; 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s post hoc test.

Figure 3 Coexpression of α2δ-1 reduces the levels of GluA3 and GluA2/GluA3 proteins in a concentration-dependent manner in vitro. (A) Representative immunoblot images and quantification show the concentration-dependent reduction in GluA3 protein levels induced by α2δ-1 coexpression in HEK293 cells (n = 7 independent experiments per group). (B) Representative immunoblot images and quantification show the effect of coexpression with GFP on GluA3 protein levels in HEK293 cells (n = 7 independent experiments per group). (C) Representative immunoblot images and quantification show the protein levels of GluA2 and GluA3 in HEK293 cells expressing GluA2/GluA3 with either empty vectors or α2δ-1 (n = 6 independent experiments per group). (D) Representative immunoblot images and quantification show the protein levels of GluA3 and α2δ-1 in HEK293 cells expressing GluA3 with either empty vectors or α2δ-1 (n = 6 independent experiments per group). GAPDH was used as the internal control for normalizing the protein levels on the same gel. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001; 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s post hoc test in A and B; 2-tailed Student’s t test in C and D. Data are expressed as means ± SEM.

In HEK293 cells cotransfected with GluA2/GluA3 and α2δ-1, α2δ-1 not only diminished GluA3 protein levels but also substantially reduced GluA2 protein levels (Figure 3C). Additionally, both GluA3 and α2δ-1 protein levels were markedly lower in HEK293 cells coexpressing GluA3 and α2δ-1 than in cells expressing either GluA3 or α2δ-1 alone (Figure 3D). These results suggest that α2δ-1 likely promotes the degradation of GluA3 proteins and GluA3-associated protein complexes.

Nerve injury diminishes GluA3 protein levels in the spinal cord via α2δ-1. Nerve injury leads to an early and sustained upregulation of α2δ-1 in the dorsal root ganglion and spinal dorsal horn (23, 24, 26). α2δ-1 has a critical role in amplifying nociceptive transmission in neuropathic pain by promoting synaptic expression of NMDARs and GluA1 homomeric CP-AMPARs in the spinal dorsal horn (12, 13, 22). Thus, we determined whether nerve injury affects GluA3 protein levels in the spinal cord. We collected dorsal spinal cord tissues from rats 3 weeks after spinal nerve ligation (SNL) or sham surgery. Immunofluorescence labeling indicated a notable decrease in GluA3 immunoreactivity in the superficial dorsal horn of SNL rats compared with sham controls (Figure 4A). Correspondingly, immunoblotting analysis also demonstrated a large reduction in GluA3 protein levels [t (14) = 6.745, P < 0.001], accompanied by a concurrent increase in α2δ-1 protein levels [t (14) = 5.763, P < 0.0001], in the dorsal spinal cord of SNL rats (Figure 4, B and C).

Figure 4 Pregabalin blocks nerve injury–induced reduction in GluA3 and GluA2/GluA3 protein levels in the spinal cord. (A) Original confocal images show the distribution of GluA3 (green), IB4 (red), and NeuN (blue) in the spinal dorsal horn of sham control and SNL rats. Scale bars: 100 μm (upper panels), 50 μm (lower panels). (B and C) Representative immunoblot images (B) and quantification (C) show the protein levels of α2δ-1 and GluA3 in the dorsal spinal cord of sham control and SNL rats. β-Actin served as the internal control for normalizing the protein levels on the same gel (n = 8 mice per group). (D and E) Representative immunoblot images (D) and quantification (E) show the protein levels of GluA3 and GluA2/GluA3 complexes in the dorsal spinal cord from sham and SNL rats treated intrathecally with vehicle or 10 μg pregabalin (PGB; n = 9 rats per group) 3 weeks after surgery. Protein extracts from rat spinal cord tissues were immunoprecipitated using a rabbit GluA2 antibody or IgG. Immunoblotting was then performed using mouse GluA2, mouse GluA3, and mouse β-actin antibodies. β-Actin served as the internal control for normalizing GluA3 protein levels in the input. The corresponding immunoprecipitated GluA2 protein bands were used for normalizing GluA2/GluA3 protein complex levels. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001; 2-tailed Student’s t test in C; 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test in E. Data are expressed as means ± SEM.

α2δ-1 is the primary target of gabapentinoids (28, 29), such as gabapentin and pregabalin, which are commonly used to treat patients with neuropathic pain and epilepsy. Inhibiting α2δ-1 with gabapentinoids fully restored GluA1/GluA2 heteromeric assembly impaired by α2δ-1 coexpression or nerve injury (13). To determine the role of α2δ-1 in the nerve injury–induced reduction of GluA3 protein levels in the spinal cord, we intrathecally injected 10 μg of pregabalin or vehicle in SNL and sham rats 3 weeks after surgery. This dose of pregabalin effectively attenuates neuropathic pain in rodent models without causing sedation (33, 34). As expected, intrathecal injection of pregabalin readily reversed nociceptive hypersensitivity in SNL rats, reaching a peak effect 60 minutes after injection (Supplemental Figure 2). Spinal cord tissues were collected 60 minutes after injection for immunoblotting analysis. Compared with the vehicle group, pregabalin treatment rescued the SNL-induced reduction in GluA3 protein levels and heteromeric GluA2/GluA3 levels in the spinal cord (Figure 4, D and E).

Furthermore, we determined whether α2δ-1 overexpression affects GluA3 protein levels in vivo by intrathecal injection of Cacna2d1-expressing lentiviruses in naive rats (13, 22). As expected, α2δ-1 protein levels in the dorsal spinal cord and spinal synaptosomes were substantially higher in rats receiving Cacna2d1-expressing viruses than in those given control viruses. Notably, Cacna2d1 overexpression markedly reduced GluA3 protein levels in the dorsal spinal cord [t (10) = 11.82, P < 0.001] and spinal synaptosomal fractions [t (10) = 7.337, P < 0.0001; Figure 5, A–D]. However, GluA2 protein levels in the dorsal spinal cord were comparable between the 2 groups (Supplemental Figure 3), suggesting that a substantial portion of GluA2 is likely associated with GluA1 in vivo.

Figure 5 Overexpression of α2δ-1 reduces GluA3 protein levels in the spinal cord. Representative immunoblot images (A and C) and quantification show the total (B) and synaptosome (D) protein levels of GluA3 and α2δ-1 in the dorsal spinal cord of naive rats injected intrathecally with control lentiviruses or lentiviruses expressing Cacna2d1 (n = 6 rats per group). β-Actin served as the internal control for normalizing the GluA3 and α2δ-1 protein levels on the same gel. PSD-95, a synaptic protein marker, served as the internal control for normalizing the GluA3 and α2δ-1 protein levels in synaptosome fractions. ***P < 0.001; 2-tailed Student’s t test. Data are expressed as means ± SEM.

In addition, we used Cacna2d1-KO mice to validate the role of α2δ-1 in nerve injury–induced reduction of spinal cord GluA3 protein levels. Compared with WT controls, Cacna2d1 KO exhibited a small effect on the development of nociceptive hypersensitivity after nerve injury (Supplemental Figure 4). Immunoblotting analysis showed no difference in baseline GluA3 protein levels in the dorsal spinal cord between Cacna2d1-KO and WT mice (Figure 6, A and B). However, spared nerve injury (SNI) markedly reduced GluA3 protein levels in the spinal cord of WT mice, but not in Cacna2d1-KO mice (Figure 6, C and D). These findings provide compelling in vivo evidence that α2δ-1 is essential for nerve injury–induced GluA3 protein degradation in the spinal cord.

Figure 6 Role of α2δ-1 in nerve injury–induced reduction of GluA3 protein levels in the spinal cord. (A and B) Representative immunoblot images (A) and quantification (B) show the basal protein levels of GluA3 in the dorsal spinal cord of WT and Cana2d1-KO mice (n = 6 mice per group). (C and D) Representative immunoblot images (C) and quantification (D) show the protein levels of GluA3 and α2δ-1 in dorsal spinal cord tissues from WT and Cana2d1-KO mice subjected to sham or SNI surgery (n = 11 mice per group). β-Actin served as the internal control for normalizing the GluA3 and α2δ-1 protein levels on the same gel. **P < 0.01; 2-tailed Student’s t test. Data are expressed as means ± SEM.

α2δ-1 induces GluA3 degradation via its C-terminus. We next attempted to identify the molecular determinant responsible for α2δ-1–induced GluA3 protein degradation. α2δ-1 physically interacts with GluA1 and GluA2 via its C-terminal domain (13). Because α2δ-2 and α2δ-3 did not affect GluA3 protein levels, we used chimeric constructs — α2δ-1CT (α2δ-2) and α2δ-1CT (α2δ-3) — in which the C-terminal domain of α2δ-1 was replaced with the corresponding domain from α2δ-2 or α2δ-3 (22). HEK293 cells were transfected with GluA3 and YFP-tagged WT α2δ-1, α2δ-1CT (α2δ-2) , or α2δ-1CT (α2δ-3) . Immunoblotting assays revealed that coexpression of WT α2δ-1, but not the chimeric α2δ-1CT (α2δ-2) or α2δ-1CT (α2δ-3) , diminished GluA3 protein levels (Figure 7, A and B).

Figure 7 α2δ-1 induces GluA3 degradation through its C-terminus. (A and B) Representative immunoblot images (A) and quantification (B) show GluA3 and α2δ-1 protein levels in HEK293 cells coexpressing GluA3 with YFP-tagged WT α2δ-1 or chimeric constructs [α2δ-1CT (α2δ-2) and α2δ-1CT (α2δ-3) ] (n = 8 independent experiments per group). (C and D) Representative immunoblot images (C) and quantification (D) show the effects of treatment with control peptide (1 μM), α2δ-1CT peptide (1 μM), pregabalin (PGB; 20 μM), and MG132 (10 μM) on the GluA3 protein levels in HEK293 cells coexpressing α2δ-1 and GluA3 (n = 9 independent experiments per group). PT, peptide. GAPDH was used as an internal control for normalizing the GluA3 protein levels on the same gel. ***P < 0.001; 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s post hoc test. Data are expressed as means ± SEM.

To further investigate the molecular mechanism by which α2δ-1 induces GluA3 degradation, we determined the effects of pregabalin and a Tat-fused α2δ-1 peptide that mimics the C-terminal domain of α2δ-1 (α2δ-1CT peptide), which competitively blocks the interaction of full-length α2δ-1 proteins with NMDARs, GluA1, and GluA2 (13, 17, 22, 35). We have demonstrated that intrathecal injection of α2δ-1CT peptide attenuates pain hypersensitivity caused by nerve injury (13, 22, 30). Overnight treatment (14 h) with 20 μM pregabalin or 1 μM α2δ-1CT peptide, but not 1 μM control peptides, largely reversed the α2δ-1–induced reduction in GluA3 protein levels in HEK293 cells (Figure 7, C and D). These data provide strong evidence that the C-terminus of α2δ-1 is essential for α2δ-1–induced proteasomal degradation of GluA3 proteins.

Proteasome inhibition reverses GluA3 degradation caused by α2δ-1 coexpression or nerve injury. To determine whether proteasomes are involved in α2δ-1–induced GluA3 degradation, we treated transfected HEK293 cells with 10 μM MG132, a potent and cell-permeable proteasome inhibitor (36, 37). MG132 treatment for 14 h effectively prevented the reduction in GluA3 protein levels induced by α2δ-1 coexpression (Figure 7, C and D).

We then determined whether proteasomal inhibition could also rescue nerve injury–induced GluA3 reduction in the spinal cord. Inhibiting the ubiquitin-proteasome system in the spinal cord reduces nerve injury–induced pain hypersensitivity (38, 39). Intrathecal injection of 20 μg MG132 markedly attenuated nociceptive hypersensitivity in SNL rats but had no such effect in sham controls (Figure 8A). Spinal cord tissues were collected from SNL and sham rats 60 minutes after MG132 or vehicle injection. Immunoblotting analysis showed that treatment with MG132, but not vehicle, restored the GluA3 protein levels reduced by SNL (Figure 8B). These results support the critical role of the proteasome system in GluA3 reduction induced by either α2δ-1 coexpression or nerve injury.

Figure 8 Proteasome inhibition reverses nerve injury–induced reductions in nociceptive thresholds and GluA3 protein levels in the spinal cord. (A) Time-course effects of intrathecal injection of 20 μg MG132 or vehicle (Veh) on hindpaw nociceptive thresholds in sham and SNL rats 3 weeks after surgery (n = 9 rats per group). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 versus baseline (time 0); #P < 0.05, ###P < 0.001 versus Veh-SNL group at the same time point; 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test. (B) Representative immunoblot images and quantification show the effect of MG132 treatment on GluA3 protein levels in dorsal spinal cord tissues from SNL and sham rats (n = 9 rats per group). *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001; 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test. Data are expressed as means ± SEM.

α2δ-1 coexpression or nerve injury increases GluA3 protein ubiquitination in vitro and in vivo. To determine whether α2δ-1 coexpression enhances GluA3 ubiquitination, we subsequently examined the levels of ubiquitinated GluA3 proteins. Ubiquitination is a posttranslational modification in which a 76–amino acid ubiquitin molecule is attached to lysine residues of a substrate protein. To mitigate excessive GluA3 degradation caused by α2δ-1 coexpression in HEK293 cells, we reduced the α2δ-1/GluA3 transfection ratio from 1:1 to 1:5, based on our findings above (Figures 2 and 3). We conducted coimmunoprecipitation using an anti-GluA3 antibody for the pulldown and then blotted the GluA3 precipitates with an antiubiquitin antibody. This analysis revealed that the ubiquitin protein was not detected in the GluA3 precipitates from HEK293 cells transfected with GluA3 alone. In contrast, abundant ubiquitin protein levels were present in the GluA3 precipitates from cells cotransfected with both GluA3 and α2δ-1 (Figure 9A).

Figure 9 α2δ-1 coexpression or nerve injury enhances GluA3 protein ubiquitination in vitro and in vivo. (A) Representative immunoblot images show the ubiquitin protein levels in GluA3 precipitates from HEK293 cells expressing GluA3 with either pcDNA or α2δ-1 (similar data were obtained from 4 independent experiments). (B) Representative immunoblot images and quantification show the ubiquitin protein levels in GluA3 precipitates from the dorsal spinal cord of sham control and SNL rats (n = 9 rats per group). Protein extracts from HEK293 cells or spinal cord tissues were immunoprecipitated using a rabbit GluA3 antibody or IgG. Immunoblotting was then conducted using mouse ubiquitin or mouse GluA3 antibodies. The corresponding GluA3 protein bands were used as the internal control on the same gel. (C and D) Representative immunoblot images (C) and quantification (D) show GluA3 protein levels in HEK293 cells expressing WT GluA3 or GluA3 mutants (K710R, K861R, and K887R) with and without α2δ-1 (n = 12 independent experiments per group). GAPDH was used as the internal control for normalizing GluA3 and α2δ-1 protein levels on the same gel. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001; 2-tailed Student’s t test in B; 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test in D. Data are expressed as means ± SEM.

Next, we determined whether nerve injury potentiates GluA3 ubiquitination in the spinal cord. Coimmunoprecipitation analysis showed that the ubiquitin protein levels in GluA3 precipitates from the dorsal spinal cord were much higher in SNL rats than in sham control rats [t (16) = 5.074, P < 0.001; Figure 9B]. These findings indicate that α2δ-1 coexpression or nerve injury strongly promotes GluA3 ubiquitination in vitro and in vivo.

The C-terminal K861 of GluA3 is involved in α2δ-1–mediated GluA3 ubiquitination. Next, we attempted to identify the lysine residues of GluA3 involved in ubiquitination caused by α2δ-1 coexpression. The primary method for ubiquitinome analyses relies on immunoaffinity purification and mass spectrometry–based (MS-based) detection of diglycine-modified peptides (40). In our experiments, we first used the anti-Flag antibody to purify the samples from HEK293 cells cotransfected with Flag-tagged GluA3 and α2δ-1. We then used MS to identify the putative ubiquitination sites after trypsin digestion. We identified 10 putative diglycine-modified peptides of GluA3 as candidates of ubiquitination sites (Table 1 and Supplemental Figure 5). Putative ubiquitinated peptides of α2δ-1 were rarely detected, likely due to its much lower expression compared with GluA3 (1:3 ratio in transfected plasmids and 1:3.4 ratio in Mascot scores). Given the predominantly extracellular localization of α2δ-1, further attempts to identify its ubiquitinated peptides were not pursued.

Table 1 List of putative ubiquitinated peptides on GluA3 identified using MS

Because GluA1 and GluA2 are not directly degraded by α2δ-1 coexpression, we conducted a sequence alignment of GluA1, GluA2, and GluA3 (Supplemental Figure 6). This analysis revealed a high degree of conservation in most lysine (K) residues within candidate ubiquitination sites across the 3 proteins. Notably, GluA3 uniquely contains K710 (corresponding to R in GluA1 and GluA2) and K861 (corresponding to asparagine [N] in GluA1 and GluA2).

To investigate their role, we generated point mutations at K710 and 2 C-terminal lysine residues (K861 and K887), substituting lysine with R. K887, which is conserved between GluA2 and GluA3, served as a control. Immunoblotting analysis of HEK293 cells coexpressing α2δ-1 with either WT GluA3 or GluA3 mutants revealed that K861R, but not K710R or K887R, partially rescued the α2δ-1–induced reduction in GluA3 levels (Figure 9, C and D). These findings suggest that ubiquitination of the C-terminal K861 residue plays an important role in α2δ-1–mediated GluA3 degradation.

GluA3 abundance controls nerve injury–induced pain hypersensitivity and synaptic CP-AMPARs in the spinal cord. Our findings above indicate that nerve injury induces proteasomal degradation of GluA3 proteins in the spinal cord through α2δ-1. To determine the functional significance of the GluA3 abundance in neuropathic pain and spinal cord CP-AMPARs induced by nerve injury, we intrathecally injected Gria3-expressing lentiviruses or control lentiviruses in sham and SNL rats 2 weeks after surgery. We did not use the GluA3 K861R mutant for overexpression because it only partially rescued α2δ-1–induced GluA3 degradation. In addition, this mutation may alter GluA3’s interactions or assembly with GluA2 as well as their channel activity.

In sham control rats, the hindpaw withdrawal thresholds did not differ significantly between those treated with Gria3-expressing viruses and those treated with control viruses. However, compared with SNL rats injected with control viruses, rats receiving Gria3-expressing viruses exhibited a substantial attenuation of SNL-induced reductions in mechanical and thermal withdrawal thresholds, without any overt behavioral abnormalities at 2 and 3 weeks after injection (Figure 10A). Immunoblotting analysis confirmed that GluA3 protein levels in the spinal cord of both sham and SNL rats were markedly higher in rats treated with Gria3-expressing viruses than in rats treated with control viruses (Figure 10, B and C). Interestingly, treatment with Gria3-expressing viruses also increased GluA2 protein levels in the spinal cord of both sham and SNL rats (Figure 10, B and C). Furthermore, coimmunoprecipitation analysis showed that compared with rats treated with control viruses, treatment with Gria3-expressing viruses increased the GluA2/GluA3 complex levels in the spinal cord of SNL rats but not sham rats (Figure 10, B and C).

Figure 10 Intrathecal Gria3 delivery reverses nerve injury–induced pain hypersensitivity and synaptic CP-AMPARs by promoting GluA2/GluA3 formation in the spinal cord. (A) Changes in the hindpaw withdrawal thresholds of sham control and SNL rats 2 and 3 weeks after intrathecal injection of control (Cont) lentiviral vectors or lentiviral vectors expressing Gria3 (n = 13 rats per group). **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001; 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test. (B and C) Representative immunoblot images (B) and quantification (C) show the protein levels of GluA3 and GluA2/GluA3 complexes in the dorsal spinal cords of sham control and SNL rats treated with intrathecal control lentiviruses or Gria3-expressing lentiviruses (n = 8 rats per group). Protein extracts from spinal cord tissues were immunoprecipitated (IP) using a GluA2 antibody or IgG. Immunoblotting was then conducted using GluA2, GluA3, and β-actin antibodies. β-Actin protein bands were used as the internal control on the same gel. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001; 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test. (D and E) Representative recording traces (D) and quantification (E) show the differential effect of bath application of IEM-1460 (50 μM) on the amplitude of monosynaptic AMPAR-EPSCs in spinal lamina II neurons from SNL rats treated with intrathecal injection of control lentiviruses or Gria3-expressing lentiviruses (n = 18 neurons from 4 rats per group). Data were normalized to the baseline value (100%) before IEM-1460 application. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 versus control vector group at the same time point; 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test. Data are presented as mean ± SEM.

Additionally, we conducted whole-cell recordings of AMPAR-mediated excitatory postsynaptic currents (EPSCs) in spinal cord slices from SNL rats 3 weeks after intrathecal injection of Gria3-expressing viruses or control viruses. Monosynaptic EPSCs in lamina II neurons were evoked by dorsal root stimulation (11, 12). After obtaining a stable baseline EPSC, we bath applied 100 μM IEM-1460, a specific open-channel blocker of CP-AMPARs (13, 41). We have shown that IEM-1460 has no significant effect on evoked EPSCs of spinal dorsal horn neurons from sham control rats (13). In SNL rats injected with control viruses, bath application of IEM-1460 for 8 minutes caused a large reduction in the baseline amplitude of EPSCs in lamina II neurons (Figure 10, D and E), indicating the presence of synaptic CP-AMPARs in the spinal cord, as previously reported (12, 13). In contrast, bath application of IEM-1460 had no inhibitory effect on the baseline amplitude of EPSCs in lamina II neurons from SNL rats treated with Gria3-expressing viruses (Figure 10, D and E). These results suggest that nerve injury–induced GluA3 protein degradation contributes to the persistence of neuropathic pain and the increased prevalence of synaptic CP-AMPARs in the spinal cord.