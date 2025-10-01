CBFβ-SMMHC–driven leukemogenesis requires enhanced RUNX1-DNA binding affinity in mice

Conditional Cbfb-MYH11-ΔHABD knockin mice exhibit a leukemia profile similar to that of Cbfb-MYH11 mice. To investigate the underlying mechanism of RUNX1’s indispensable role in CBFB-MYH11–induced leukemia (18), we conducted an integrated analysis of Cbfb-MYH11 and two Cbfb-MYH11 mutants, Cbfb-MYH11-ΔHABD and Cbfb-MYH11-mDE (as illustrated in Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI192923DS1), regarding their effects on RUNX1 function. As we have reported previously, Cbfb-MYH11-mDE (23) was unable to induce leukemia, whereas CBFB-MYH11-ΔHABD unexpectedly accelerated leukemia development (24). The latter finding appears inconsistent with our most recent observation, which highlights the essential role of RUNX1 in Cbfb-MYH11–induced leukemogenesis (18), probably owing to limitations associated with the chimeric mouse model for CBFB-MYH11-ΔHABD.

To definitively address the leukemogenicity of Cbfb-MYH11-ΔHABD and limitations associated with chimeric mouse models, we generated a conditional Cbfb-MYH11-ΔHABD knockin mouse model (Cbfb+/56M-ΔHABD) by deleting nucleotides 44–166 of MYH11 (HABD domain, nucleotides 40–168) in the conditional Cbfb-MYH11 knockin allele (25) using a CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing strategy (Supplemental Figure 2A). We then crossed Cbfb+/56M-ΔHABD mice with Mx1-Cre mice (26) to generate Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M-ΔHABD mice. Adult mice (8–24 weeks old), including Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M-ΔHABD, Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M, and their littermate controls (wild type; Mx1-Cre or other genotypes without Mx1-Cre), were treated with poly(I:C) (pIpC) to induce Mx1-Cre expression. Two to three weeks after pIpC treatment, CBFβ-SMMHC-ΔHABD protein was expressed in the bone marrow of the Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M-ΔHABD mice, with expression levels comparable to those of CBFβ-SMMHC in Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M mice (Supplemental Figure 2B). Additionally, expression of Cbfb-MYH11-ΔHABD in adult mice led to aberrant hematopoiesis, similar to mice expressing Cbfb-MYH11, including an increase in lineage-negative (Lin–) and myeloid progenitor cells (LK; Lin–c-Kit+Sca1–) in bone marrow, along with the presence of abnormal myeloid progenitor cells (AMP; LK/CD34–FcγRII/III+) (25, 27) (Figure 1, A and B).

Figure 1 Conditional knockin of Cbfb-MYH11-ΔHABD in mice reveals a leukemia profile similar to that of the conditional Cbfb-MYH11 knockin model. (A–E) Mice of indicated genotypes were treated with pIpC to induce the expression of Cbfb-MYH11 or Cbfb-MYH11-ΔHABD. (A) Representative FACS plots of bone marrow cells from mice treated with pIpC for 2–3 weeks and gated on single cells (top plots), Lin– cells (middle plots), and LK cells (bottom plots). N = 3–6 mice per genotype. (B) Dot plot showing the percentages (mean ± SEM) of populations in bone marrow cells analyzed by flow cytometry, as presented in A, with each dot representing an individual sample. Statistical significance was assessed using 2-tailed Student’s t test for comparing between 2 groups (AMP population) and 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test for comparisons among multiple groups (all other populations except AMP). (C) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of these mice are shown. Two independent Cbfb+/56M-ΔHABD lines, Cbfb+/56M-ΔHABD1 and Cbfb+/56M-ΔHABD2, are shown. Statistical significance was assessed using the log-rank test. (D and E) Representative flow cytometry plots showing cells in the peripheral blood (D) and Wright-Giemsa–stained peripheral blood smears (E) of end-stage Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M and Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M-ΔHABD mice. N = 7–10 mice per genotype. Scale bars: 10 μm for all panels. (F) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of sublethally irradiated (650 rad) C57BL/6-CD45.1 × 129/SvEv F 1 mice that underwent transplantation of 1 million spleen cells from end-stage Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M and Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M-ΔHABD mice. Statistical significance was assessed using the log-rank test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, each compared with the control. #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01, ####P < 0.0001, each compared with the Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M group.

We also monitored mice for leukemia after pIpC treatment. As expected, Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M mice died from AML with a median survival of 118.5 days (Figure 1C). All Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M-ΔHABD mice also died from AML with a longer median survival of 193 days (line Cbfb+/56M-ΔHABD1, referred to as CreCbfb+/56M-ΔHABD) and 255.5 days (line Cbfb+/56M-ΔHABD2). In addition, similar leukemia was developed in these 2 mouse models, as demonstrated by the complete blood count (Supplemental Figure 2C), the expression of cell surface markers on leukemic cells from peripheral blood, spleen, and bone marrow (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 2D), and the morphology of leukemic cells in peripheral blood (Figure 1E). Furthermore, transplantation of spleen cells from both leukemic mice induced similar leukemia in recipients, as evidenced by the expression of similar cell surface markers in peripheral blood, spleen, and bone marrow of end-stage recipients (Supplemental Figure 2E). Surprisingly, transplantation of spleen cells from Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M-ΔHABD leukemic mice led to leukemia with shorter latency in the recipient mice than transplantation of spleen cells from Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M mice (Figure 1F). Given that deletion of the HABD domain from CBFβ-SMMHC reduces its binding affinity for RUNX1 (24), these findings suggest that the attenuated interaction between RUNX1 and CBFβ-SMMHC leads to delayed leukemia development but does not impact the overall leukemogenic potential of the fusion protein.

Leukemogenic CBFβ-SMMHC proteins enhance RUNX1 Runt homology domain binding affinity to the target oligonucleotide. We then explored the effects of these two CBFβ-SMMHC mutations, CBFβ-SMMHC-ΔHABD and CBFβ-SMMHC-mDE, on RUNX1 function, focusing on how these mutations influence CBFβ-SMMHC binding affinity for RUNX1 and RUNX1 binding to its target DNA (28). We conducted BLI experiments using proteins purified from E. coli with relevant plasmid constructs. We were unable to purify the full-length RUNX1 protein; instead, we used the purified runt homology domain (RHD), as it is responsible for interacting with both CBFβ and DNA. Using BLI assay, as expected, deletion of the HABD domain (CBFβ-SMMHC-ΔHABD) significantly reduced the binding affinity of CBFβ-SMMHC to RHD (19) (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). On the other hand, mutations in the multimerization domain (CBFβ-SMMHC-mDE) did not impact CBFβ-SMMHC’s binding affinity to RHD (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). These results suggested that the binding affinity of CBFβ-SMMHC for the RHD (RUNX1) is not a determining factor for leukemogenesis, since mice expressing Cbfb-MYH11-ΔHABD could develop leukemia while mice expressing Cbfb-MYH11-mDE could not. In addition, we examined the interaction between RHD and its target DNA oligonucleotide in the presence of CBFβ-SMMHC or related mutants. We selected the DNA target oligonucleotide that has been previously used to determine the structure of the RHD, CBFβ, and DNA (28). We found that the binding affinity between RHD and its target DNA oligonucleotide was significantly enhanced in the presence of CBFβ-SMMHC and CBFβ-SMMHC-ΔHABD (which can induce leukemia), but not of CBFβ-SMMHC-mDE (which cannot induce leukemia) (Figure 2, A and B). These findings suggest that the enhanced binding affinity between RUNX1 and its target DNA, rather than enhanced binding affinity between RUNX1 and CBFβ-SMMHC, is important for leukemogenesis by CBFβ-SMMHC.

Figure 2 Leukemogenic CBFβ-SMMHC proteins enhance RUNX1 RHD binding affinity to target DNA sequences. (A and B) BLI assay to evaluate the interaction between the RHD and its target DNA in the presence of the indicated protein of interest. (A) Dot plot showing the binding affinities (mean ± SEM) between the RHD and its target DNA for each condition, with each dot representing an individual replicate. Statistical significance was assessed using 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. (B) Representative binding curves from the BLI assay, showing both the association and dissociation phases. (C and D) Representative images of the indicated proteins or protein-DNA complexes as detected by negative stain electron microscopy. Images shown are representative of 2–4 independent experiments. Scale bars: 200 nm for all panels.

We also performed negative staining to evaluate the effect of the CBFβ-SMMHC mutations on filament formation, given the filament-forming properties of SMMHC (29). As expected, RHD, CBFβ, and RUNX1 target DNA oligonucleotide alone, or in combination, did not form visible structures (Figure 2C). However, both CBFβ-SMMHC and CBFβ-SMMHC-ΔHABD, but not CBFβ-SMMHC-mDE, were able to form filament structures, alone or in the presence of the DNA oligonucleotide (Figure 2D). Interestingly, RHD binding inhibited filament formation by CBFβ-SMMHC, and this effect was overcome when RUNX1 target DNA oligonucleotide was added. In contrast, RHD could not inhibit filament formation by CBFβ-SMMHC-ΔHABD (Figure 2D), suggesting that HABD interaction is required for RHD to disrupt filament formation by CBFβ-SMMHC, and that binding of target DNA oligonucleotide can reverse this effect. Supplemental Figure 4 presents a hypothetical model to explain these findings. Specifically, certain mutations or interactions alter the structural integrity of the SMMHC region, potentially disrupting its ability to form filaments. These results suggested that the ability to form filament, with or without RHD and target oligonucleotide, is important for leukemogenesis by CBFβ-SMMHC, and that filament formation by CBFβ-SMMHC may contribute to enhanced DNA binding affinity. The findings are consistent with our previous publications in mouse models demonstrating that the SMMHC multimerization domain, which is responsible for filament formation, is required for leukemogenesis (22, 23).

Leukemogenic CBFβ-SMMHC proteins increase RUNX1’s DNA binding in vivo. We then wanted to explore the effect of CBFβ-SMMHC or related mutants on RUNX1’s binding to its target DNA in vivo by performing ChIC-Seq assays (18, 30) on the myeloid progenitor cells (LK; Lin–c-Kit+Sca1–) isolated from control (wild-type), Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M, Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M-ΔHABD, and Mx1-CreCbfb+/mDE mice with RUNX1, SMMHC, and H3K27ac antibodies. As SMMHC is not expressed in hematopoietic cells (Human Protein Atlas), the SMMHC antibody allows specific identification of CBFβ-SMMHC. As expected, negligible binding of SMMHC was detected in control samples, as indicated by the lack of SMMHC binding enrichment at transcription start sites (TSSs) (Figure 3, A and B). SMMHC binding enrichment at TSSs was also very low in Mx1-CreCbfb+/mDE samples, indicating that monomeric CBFβ-SMMHC proteins have low binding enrichment. In contrast, SMMHC binding enrichment at TSSs was substantially higher in Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M and Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M-ΔHABD cells compared with control or Mx1-CreCbfb+/mDE cells (Figure 3, A and B). Furthermore, SMMHC binding enrichment at TSSs was lower in Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M-ΔHABD cells compared with Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M cells, which may have contributed to delayed leukemia development in Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M-ΔHABD mice. Similar findings were noted for RUNX1 binding enrichment at TSSs among these samples, while no obvious difference was observed in terms of the enrichment of H3K27ac at TSSs (Figure 3, A and B). RUNX1 binding enrichment at TSSs in control/wild-type mice is detectable at many loci, but at a very low level in LK cells, suggesting low RUNX1 binding in the absence of CBFβ-SMMHC. Moreover, in the human inv(16) ME-1 cell line (31), RUNX1 binding enrichment at TSSs was reduced following CBFB-MYH11 knockdown (Supplemental Figure 5). Although a notable enrichment of RUNX1 at TSSs was still observed in the knockdown cells, this is likely due to incomplete knockdown of CBFB-MYH11, as a limited number of differentially expressed genes (DEGs) were detected upon CBFB-MYH11 knockdown (31). These data further support the conclusion that CBFβ-SMMHC enhances RUNX1’s DNA binding ability in inv(16)-positive cells. Consistently, mutations in the RUNX1 gene, particularly those affecting its DNA-binding domain, have been associated with various hematological malignancies, but notably absent in t(8;21) and inv(16) AML (32–34). These results suggested that both CBFβ-SMMHC and CBFβ-SMMHC-ΔHABD increased RUNX1 DNA binding in hematopoietic cells, and that binding of RUNX1/CBFβ-SMMHC to DNA and direct transcription regulation are critical for CBFβ-SMMHC to induce leukemia.

Figure 3 Leukemogenic CBFβ-SMMHC proteins enhance RUNX1 binding enrichment at transcription start sites in murine LK cells. (A and B) ChIC-Seq was performed on LK cells isolated from control, Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M, Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M-ΔHABD, and Mx1-CreCbfb+/mDE mice 2–3 weeks after pIpC treatment. (A) Aggregated average ChIC-Seq binding profile of indicated proteins at the transcription start sites (TSSs) of all the genes, normalized with IgG signals subtracted for each condition. The center locations in the graphs are the TSSs. RPM, reads per million mapped reads. (B) Genome browser images displaying ChIC-Seq signals at the Ccnd3 and Klf2 gene loci with RUNX1, SMMHC, and H3K27ac antibodies, respectively, with the transcription direction indicated by black arrows. ChIC-Seq tracks are color-coded to match the corresponding mouse genotypes shown in A.

Leukemogenic CBFβ-SMMHC variants and RUNX1 directly regulate target genes, leading to marked transcriptome changes in LK cells. Given the variation in leukemogenic potential among CBFβ-SMMHC and its related mutants, we performed RNA sequencing on LK cells isolated from control, Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M, Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M-ΔHABD, and Mx1-CreCbfb+/mDE mice (2–3 weeks after pIpC treatment) and then integrated gene expression profiles with the leukemogenic potential to identify genes and pathways responsible for CBFβ-SMMHC–induced leukemia development. Principal component analysis (PCA) revealed that LK cells from control and Mx1-CreCbfb+/mDE mice, which do not develop leukemia, clustered together, and were distinctly separated from LK cells from Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M and Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M-ΔHABD mice, which do develop leukemia (Figure 4A). In comparison with genes in the control mice, we did not identify any DEGs with q value less than 0.01 and absolute fold change ≥ 2 in Mx1-CreCbfb+/mDE mice, indicating a high degree of similarity between these 2 groups of mice (Supplemental Figure 6A and Supplemental Table 2). We then performed pairwise comparisons among the control, Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M, and Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M-ΔHABD mice to identify DEGs. The DEGs are visualized in a heatmap (Figure 4B) and listed in Supplemental Table 3. The heatmap revealed 6 distinct clusters of DEGs, with 294 genes (27.79%, clusters c1, c2, and c3) downregulated and 764 genes (72.21%, clusters c4, c5, and c6) upregulated in Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M or Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M-ΔHABD mice compared with control mice (Figure 4B). Interestingly, the majority of these DEGs (72.49%, clusters c2 and c4) showed attenuated expression changes in Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M-ΔHABD mice compared with Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M mice; a smaller portion of these DEGs (16.45%, clusters c1 and c6) were similarly down- or upregulated in both Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M and Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M-ΔHABD mice compared with the control mice; only a minor fraction of DEGs (11.06%, clusters c3 and c5) were uniquely down- or upregulated in Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M-ΔHABD mice. These findings suggest that deletion of the HABD domain primarily affects the magnitude, rather than the direction, of gene expression changes mediated by CBFβ-SMMHC (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 6B). Gene Ontology analysis showed that DEGs in cluster c2 (downregulated) were associated with the terms related to myeloid cell homeostasis and differentiation, and DEGs in clusters c4 and c6 (upregulated) were associated with several terms related to inflammatory response (Figure 4C). In addition, DEGs in cluster c1 (downregulated) were associated with the term related to regulation of body fluid levels (Figure 4C), and DEGs in clusters c3 and c5 were associated with fewer significant terms, such as “cellular divalent inorganic cation homeostasis” and “negative regulation of phosphorylation,” respectively (Supplemental Figure 6C). These results suggested that the full-length CBFβ-SMMHC and CBFβ-SMMHC-ΔHABD block normal hematopoiesis and upregulate inflammatory responses, which may contribute to leukemia development in Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M and Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M-ΔHABD mice.

Figure 4 Leukemogenic CBFβ-SMMHC variants and RUNX1 directly regulate target genes, driving marked transcriptome changes in LK cells. (A–C) RNA-Seq was performed on LK cells isolated from control, Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M, Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M-ΔHABD, and Mx1-CreCbfb+/mDE mice 2–3 weeks after pIpC treatment. N = 3 for each genotype. (A) Two-dimensional principal component analysis plot illustrating the variation across these samples. (B) Heatmap representation of DEGs in LK cells among control, Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M-ΔHABD, and Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M mice, with corresponding expression level in Mx1-CreCbfb+/mDE mice also included. Numbers and percentages of DEGs in each cluster are listed on the right. (C) Gene Ontology analysis of the DEGs in clusters c1, c2, c4, and c6, as shown in B. Only terms with –log(P value) greater than 10 are shown. (D) Average ChIC-Seq binding profiles at the TSSs of genes downregulated in cluster c2 and upregulated in c4, respectively. Lines are color-coded to match the corresponding mouse genotypes shown in A. (E) GSEA (pre-ranked) identified curated gene sets significantly enriched in the DEGs shown in B.

We then investigated how RUNX1 and CBFβ-SMMHC regulate the expression of DEGs in those clusters by examining their binding enrichment at the TSSs of the DEGs within each cluster. Similar to the pattern observed for all genes (Figure 3A), binding enrichment for both RUNX1 and SMMHC at TSSs for DEGs in all clusters was higher in Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M and Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M-ΔHABD mice, compared with that observed in Mx1-CreCbfb+/mDE and control mice (Figure 3B, Figure 4D, and Supplemental Figure 6, D–F), suggesting that many of the genes within these DEGs are direct targets of RUNX1 and CBFβ-SMMHC. Notably, most of these DEGs were upregulated in Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M and Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M-ΔHABD mice (clusters c4, c5, and c6 compared with clusters c1, c2, and c3), consistent with our previous finding that the transcriptional activation role of CBFβ-SMMHC is more prominent in Cbfb-MYH11–induced leukemia (18). We also integrated ChIC-Seq and RNA-Seq data to identify RUNX1-bound DEGs potentially critical for leukemogenesis. As shown in Supplemental Table 3 and Figure 3, genes such as Ccnd3 and Klf2 emerged as candidate effectors. While these findings provide valuable leads, further studies will be needed to validate their functional roles. In addition, increased H3K27ac modification was exclusively observed at TSSs of upregulated DEGs in clusters c4, c5, and c6 in Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M and Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M-ΔHABD mice compared with control and Mx1-CreCbfb+/mDE mice (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 6, D and F), suggesting that H3K27ac modifications correlated with upregulated DEGs in clusters c4 and c6 but not with downregulated DEGs.

We also performed gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) (35) of the DEGs identified in Figure 4B. Several curated gene sets were significantly enriched. As shown in Figure 4E and Supplemental Table 4, the upregulated DEGs in Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M mice were positively correlated with several sets related to immune response, such as REACTOME_TOLL_LIKE_RECEPTOR_CASCADES, consistent with the finding that RUNX1 can negatively regulate inflammatory cytokine production (36). Additionally, the upregulated DEGs in Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M cells also positively correlated with CHYLA_CBFA2T3_TARGETS_UP and negatively correlated with CHYLA_CBFA2T3_TARGETS_DN, suggesting a critical role for CBFA2T3 during leukemia initiation in Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M mice.

DNA binding by RUNX1 drives CBFβ-SMMHC–induced leukemia in mice. It has been reported that human RUNX1b-R174Q mutation (corresponding to the R201Q mutation in human RUNX1c, R188Q in mouse RUNX1c, and R174Q in mouse RUNX1b) significantly decreases its DNA binding capability while preserving its interaction with CBFβ (37). We confirmed that RUNX1c-R201Q was unable to interact with target DNA oligonucleotide using EMSA (Supplemental Figure 7A). Additionally, immunofluorescence assays demonstrated that mouse RUNX1b (mRUNX1b)-R174Q could interact with CBFβ-SMMHC, as mRUNX1b-R174Q was sequestered in the cytoplasm and colocalized with CBFβ-SMMHC in cells cotransfected with both proteins (see below). Consistently, unlike wild-type RUNX1, RUNX1c-R201Q failed to transactivate CSF1R luciferase activity in a report assay (38), whether in the absence or presence of CBFβ, CBFβ-SMMHC, or related mutants (Supplemental Figure 7, B and C).

To determine the importance of RUNX1 DNA binding for leukemogenesis by CBFβ-SMMHC, we crossed a mouse strain carrying the RUNX1-R188Q mutation (Runx1+/R188Q) (39) with the Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M mice, resulting in Runx1+/R188QMx1-CreCbfb+/56M mice. Significant increase of c-Kit+ leukemic cells was detected in the peripheral blood of Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M mice but not in Runx1+/R188QMx1-CreCbfb+/56M or Runx1+/R188QMx1-Cre mice 11 weeks after pIpC treatment to induce the expression of Cbfb-MYH11 (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 8A). The Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M mice also developed marked leukocytosis, severe thrombocytopenia, and progressive anemia (Supplemental Figure 8B). As expected, Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M mice died from AML with a median survival of 118.5 days, while Runx1+/R188QMx1-CreCbfb+/56M and Runx1+/R188QMx1-Cre mice were free of hematopoietic malignancy 52 weeks after pIpC treatment (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 8, C and D). These results suggest that the DNA binding ability of RUNX1 is required for Cbfb-MYH11 to induce leukemia.

Figure 5 DNA binding by RUNX1 is essential for CBFβ-SMMHC–induced leukemia in mice. (A–D) Mice of indicated genotypes were treated with pIpC to induce the expression of Cbfb-MYH11. (A) Representative flow cytometry plots showing cells in the peripheral blood, 11 weeks after pIpC treatment. N = 5–8 mice per genotype. (B) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of these mice are shown. The survival curve for Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M mice is the same as shown in Figure 1C. Statistical significance was assessed using the log-rank test. ****P < 0.0001 compared with Runx1+/R188QMx1-CreCbfb+/56M mice. (C) Representative FACS plots of bone marrow cells from mice treated with pIpC for 8 weeks, gated on single cells (top plots), Lin– cells (middle plots), and LK cells (bottom plots). N = 3–11 mice per genotype. (D) Dot plot showing the percentages (mean ± SEM) of populations in the marrow for each indicated genotype, as presented in C, with each dot representing an individual sample. Statistical significance was assessed using 2-tailed Student’s t test for comparing between 2 groups (AMP population) and 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test for comparisons among multiple groups (all other populations except AMP). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, each compared with the control. #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01, each compared with the Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M group.

To rule out the possibility that the reason Runx1+/R188QMx1-CreCbfb+/56M mice did not develop leukemia was because of RUNX1 haploinsufficiency, we examined Runx1+/fMx1-CreCbfb+/56M mice, in which one Runx1 allele can be deleted by Cre. These mice developed leukemia with a median survival of 164 days (Supplemental Figure 9A), which is modestly prolonged in comparison with Runx+/+Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M mice (Figure 5B). Similar to the leukemia developed in Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M mice, increased c-Kit+ leukemic cells were detected in peripheral blood, spleen, and bone marrow of diseased Runx1f/+Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M mice (Supplemental Figure 9B). These findings indicate that RUNX1 haploinsufficiency alone does not prevent leukemogenesis, supporting a model in which RUNX1 DNA-binding activity is important for leukemogenesis.

AMP cells from Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M and Runx1+/R188QMx1-CreCbfb+/56M mice exhibit distinct gene expression profiles. The AMP population harbors pre-leukemia-initiating cells in Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M mice (25). Interestingly, we found that the AMP population was present in the Runx1+/R188QMx1-CreCbfb+/56M mice, and at a higher proportion (Figure 5, C and D). The absence of leukemia in Runx1+/R188QMx1-CreCbfb+/56M mice strongly suggests that the leukemia-initiating activity is broadly impaired across all hematopoietic populations, including the AMP population. We then hypothesized that the AMP population observed in Runx1+/R188QMx1-CreCbfb+/56M mice is functionally different from that observed in Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M mice with loss of leukemia-initiating ability, similar to that observed in Runx1fl/flMx1-CreCbfb+/56M mice (18).

To test this hypothesis, we first performed bulk RNA-Seq to profile gene expression changes in AMP cells isolated from Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M and Runx1+/R188QMx1-CreCbfb+/56M mice 8 weeks after pIpC injection. PCA analysis showed a clear separation of the AMP cells in Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M mice from those in the Runx1+/R188QMx1-CreCbfb+/56M mice (Figure 6A). Compared with Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M mice, 2,053 genes were differentially expressed (q value < 0.01, absolute fold change ≥ 2) in Runx1+/R188QMx1-CreCbfb+/56M mice, with 29.3% upregulated and 70.7% downregulated (Figure 6B and Supplemental Table 5). Interestingly, the DEGs identified in AMP cells between Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M mice and Runx1+/R188QMx1-CreCbfb+/56M mice differed from those identified in AMP cells between Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M mice and Runx1fl/flMx1-CreCbfb+/56M mice 2–3 weeks after pIpC treatment (18), with only a few overlapping genes (Supplemental Figure 10). These findings suggest that Runx1+/R188Q and Runx1–/– have distinct mechanisms preventing leukemogenesis by Cbfb-MYH11. Alternatively, the observed differences may reflect variations in the developmental stages of the AMP population. GSEA (35) was performed with the DEGs between AMP cells isolated from Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M and Runx1+/R188QMx1-CreCbfb+/56M mice. Several curated gene sets were significantly enriched. As shown in Figure 6C and Supplemental Table 6, the upregulated DEGs in Runx1+/R188QMx1-CreCbfb+/56M cells were positively correlated with several sets related to immune response, such as REACTOME_INTERFERON_SIGNALING, consistent with the finding that RUNX1 can negatively regulate inflammatory cytokine production (36). Interestingly, upregulated DEGs in Runx1+/R188QMx1-CreCbfb+/56M cells positively correlated with CHYLA_CBFA2T3_TARGETS_DN and negatively correlated with CHYLA_CBFA2T3_TARGETS_UP, suggesting a critical role for CBFA2T3 that may contribute to the loss of leukemia initiation ability in Runx1+/R188QMx1-CreCbfb+/56M mice. These data align with the GSEA data for DEGs between leukemogenic Cbfb-MYH11 variants and controls, which also identified pathways related to the immune response and CBFA2T3 targets (Figure 4E), highlighting the importance of these pathways in the development of Cbfb-MYH11–induced leukemia. In addition, Gene Ontology analysis showed that downregulated DEGs were associated with terms such as cell division and proliferation and upregulated DEGs were associated with terms such as defense response to virus (Supplemental Figure 11).

Figure 6 Expression of Runx1-R188Q alters Cbfb-MYH11–induced gene expression changes in the AMP population. (A–D) RNA-Seq was performed on AMP cells isolated from Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M and Runx1+/R188QMx1-CreCbfb+/56M mice 8 weeks after pIpC treatment. N = 3 for each genotype. (A) Principal component analysis plot showing clear separation between these 2 genotype groups. (B) Heatmap representation of identified DEGs between these 2 groups. Numbers and percentages of DEGs in each of the 2 expression clusters (down- and upregulated in Runx1+/R188QMx1-CreCbfb+/56M mice) are listed on the left. (C) GSEA (pre-ranked) identified curated genes sets significantly enriched in the DEGs shown in B. (D) Upstream regulators associated with DEGs shown in B, identified by Ingenuity Pathway Analysis.

Upstream Ingenuity Pathway Analysis revealed that, as expected, RUNX1 was one of the most significant putative upstream transcription factors regulating the DEGs in the AMP cells of Runx1+/R188QMx1-CreCbfb+/56M cells (Figure 6D). Interestingly, GATA2 and MYC were the most significant putative upstream transcription factors (Figure 6D), suggesting that RUNX1 exerts its function in part through other key hematopoietic transcription factors, such as GATA2 and MYC. These findings align with previous observations that CBFβ-SMMHC modulates the function of GATA2 for leukemogenesis (40), Gata2 deficiency delays leukemogenesis by Cbfb-MYH11 (41), and Myc is required for the survival of inv(16) leukemia-initiating cells (42). These results suggest that the AMP cells from Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M and Runx1+/R188QMx1-CreCbfb+/56M mice exhibit distinct gene expression profiles, which likely contribute to their differing leukemia-initiating capacities in mice.

Identification of a leukemia-initiating subpopulation in the AMP cells. We performed single-cell RNA-Seq (scRNA-Seq) on AMP cells to investigate their heterogeneity and identify subpopulations affected by RUNX1-R188Q. More than 50,000 AMP cells were collected from 4 mice, 2 from Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M and 2 from Runx1+/R188QMx1-CreCbfb+/56M (Supplemental Figure 12A), and these 2 biological replicates exhibited high consistency shown by the single-cell aggregated expression profiles (Supplemental Figure 12B). We therefore pooled cells with the same genotype from the 2 replicates for further analysis. After integration of the combined dataset in Seurat (43), a total of 7 clusters were identified (Figure 7A), similar to the clusters observed in the previous analysis (44). The cellular identity of each cluster in Figure 7A was determined based on the detected marker genes specific to each cluster (Supplemental Table 7) and the expression of known hematopoietic lineage markers (44–46). As expected, most of the cells (79.36% for Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M mice and 79.44% for Runx1+/R188QMx1-CreCbfb+/56M mice) were in the AMP population (Figure 7B). To explore the heterogeneity within the AMP population, we selected cells from cluster 0 for further reclustering analysis with a method similar to that in our previous study (18), which identified a total of 3 clusters (Figure 7C). Interestingly, there were major shifts in the proportion of the clusters between Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M and Runx1+/R188QMx1-CreCbfb+/56M mice (Figure 7C). In Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M mice, the most abundant cluster was c2 (80.46%), whereas in Runx1+/R188QMx1-CreCbfb+/56M mice, the most abundant cluster was c0 (91.71%). Notably, cluster c1 (9.59%) was only present in the Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M mice. To explore the leukemogenic role of these clusters, we conducted an integrated analysis to identify marker genes across clusters c0, c1, and c2, followed by Gene Ontology term enrichment analysis. A total of 100 (e.g., Cd24a), 159 (e.g., Sox6), and 151 (e.g., Cpa3) marker genes were identified in clusters c0, c1, and c2 respectively (Figure 7, D and E, and Supplemental Table 8). Gene Ontology analysis revealed that cluster c0 marker genes were enriched for terms related to inflammatory response, cluster c1 marker genes were associated with terms related to myeloid cell development, and cluster c2 marker genes were linked to cell-cell adhesion and leukocyte differentiation (Supplemental Figure 12C), suggesting that each cluster represents a distinct functional state.

Figure 7 Identification of leukemia-initiating subpopulations within AMP cells by scRNA-Seq. (A–F) scRNA-Seq was performed on AMP cells isolated from Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M and Runx1+/R188QMx1-CreCbfb+/56M mice 8 weeks after pIpC treatment. (A) UMAP visualization of clusters identified using Seurat, including all cells from both genotypes. The total number of cells is annotated, along with the identified cell types and their respective percentages. (B) Detailed UMAP from A, with separation by genotypes and labeled percentage of cells in each cluster. (C) UMAP visualization of the subclusters identified in cluster 0 (AMP) in A for each genotype, with the percentage of cells in each subcluster indicated. (D) Heatmap of marker genes (P < 1 × 10–10, absolute fold change ≥2) in clusters (cells from both conditions were used) identified in C. Numbers of marker genes in each cluster are listed on the left. (E) Feature plot depicting the expression of marker genes Cd24a, Sox6, and Cpa3 for clusters c0, c1, and c2, respectively. Colors indicate the marker gene associated with each cluster as identified in C, and color intensity represents expression levels in each cell. The percentages of cells expressing the indicated gene are also shown. (F) Violin plot illustrating the expression levels of the leukemia genes across all clusters in C. (G) Pseudotime graph depicting the leukemia progression of the specified clusters in C.

In our previous scRNA-Seq study on pre-leukemia and leukemia cells in Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M mice, we identified clusters enriched in leukemic mice (clusters B and J in Figure 1E of ref. 45) (44). We first extracted the top 100 marker genes from those 2 clusters (B and J), resulting in a total of 143 marker genes due to overlapping genes between the clusters (Supplemental Table 9). We then determined the expression levels of these 143 leukemia marker genes in the 3 AMP subclusters (Figure 7C), and found that they were more highly expressed in clusters c1 and c2 than in cluster c0 (Figure 7F). We then performed a trajectory analysis of the 3 clusters with the PAGA algorithm in the Scanpy package (47) to generate a pseudotime graph, with cluster c2 as the root cluster. Next, we reversed the pseudotime to model the leukemic cell development trajectory from non-leukemia cells to leukemia cells (Figure 7G). This analysis revealed that cluster c0, enriched in AMP cells from Runx1+/R188QMx1-CreCbfb+/56M mice, represents an early stage of leukemia development. In contrast, clusters c1 and c2, which are enriched in AMP cells from Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M mice, correspond to later stages. Specifically, cluster c1 represents an intermediate stage, while cluster c3 reflects a more advanced leukemic state (Figure 7G). Collectively, these results suggest that the AMP cells in Runx1+/R188QMx1-CreCbfb+/56M mice had lower leukemia potential, further confirming that DNA binding by RUNX1 is required for the generation and maintenance of functional AMP population for leukemia.

Cytoplasmic sequestration of RUNX1 by CBFβ-SMMHC is insufficient to drive leukemogenesis. It has been shown by many groups, including ours, that CBFβ-SMMHC sequesters most RUNX1 to the cytoplasm, supporting a dominant-negative model for CBFβ-SMMHC–induced leukemia development (8, 19, 48, 49). To investigate the significance of cytoplasmic sequestration of RUNX1 by CBFβ-SMMHC for leukemogenesis, we performed immunofluorescence assay by transfecting HeLa cells with mRUNX1b and/or CBFβ-SMMHC or related mutants. We found that the transfected CBFβ-SMMHC and the two CBFβ-SMMHC mutants mainly located in the cytoplasm (Figure 8A). However, filament-like structures were only observed in cells transfected with CBFβ-SMMHC and CBFβ-SMMHC-ΔHABD, but not in those transfected with CBFβ-SMMHC-mDE (Figure 8A), consistent with the filament formation ability of purified proteins observed in vitro (Figure 2D). Interestingly, both mRUNX1b and its mutant mRUNX1b-R174Q were predominantly found in the nuclei when transfected alone (Figure 8, B and C). When mRUNX1b was cotransfected with CBFβ-SMMHC or the two CBFβ-SMMHC mutants, mRUNX1b was sequestered to the cytoplasm, forming aggregate-like structures together with the CBFβ-SMMHC variants (Figure 8, B and D). These aggregate-like structures, instead of the filament-like structures shown in Figure 2D, are possibly due to interactions with other proteins within the cells. Similar results were observed in cells cotransfected with mRUNX1b-R174Q and CBFβ-SMMHC or the two CBFβ-SMMHC mutants, which is known to block leukemogenesis in Cbfb-MYH11–expressing mice (Runx1+/R188QMx1-CreCbfb+/56M; Figure 8, C and D).

Figure 8 Cytoplasmic sequestration of RUNX1 by CBFβ-SMMHC is dispensable for leukemia initiation. (A–D) HeLa cells were transfected with the indicated plasmids, and confocal microscopy was used to determine the localization of the specified proteins. Images shown are representative of 2–3 independent experiments. (A) Representative images of cells transfected with mCherry-tagged CBFβ-SMMHC or related mutants alone. (B) Representative images of cells transfected with GFP-tagged mRUNX1b alone (top panels) or cotransfected with mCherry-CBFβ-SMMHC or related mutants (bottom panels). (C) Representative images of cells transfected with GFP-tagged mRUNX1b-R174Q alone (top panels) or cotransfected with mCherry-CBFβ-SMMHC or related mutants (bottom panels). (D) Zeiss Arivis software was used to quantify the signals of the indicated protein in the cytoplasm and nucleus of cells transfected with the specified plasmids. The percentage of the protein signal in the cytoplasm is shown (mean ± SEM), with each dot representing an individual cell. Statistical significance was assessed using 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. (E) Representative images of bone marrow cells from mice 2–3 weeks after pIpC treatment, stained for RUNX1 to assess its localization. Scale bars: 20 μm for all panels. Images shown are representative of 2 independent experiments.

To assess whether the cytoplasmic sequestration of RUNX1 by CBFβ-SMMHC and its mutants also occurs in hematopoietic cells, we performed colocalization experiments using bone marrow cells isolated from Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M, Mx1-CreCbfb+/56M-ΔHABD, and Mx1-CreCbfb+/mDE mice. Because of poor antibody performance for SMMHC detection in these cells, we focused on RUNX1 localization. Immunofluorescence staining revealed that, similar to the phenotype observed in HeLa cells, RUNX1 was mislocalized to cytoplasmic aggregates in bone marrow cells expressing full-length CBFβ-SMMHC, CBFβ-SMMHC-ΔHABD, or CBFβ-SMMHC-mDE, but not in control bone marrow cells (Figure 8E). These findings confirm that the sequestration phenotype is not cell type specific and is observed in both non-hematopoietic and hematopoietic cells. Therefore, our data suggest that cytoplasmic sequestration of RUNX1 by CBFβ-SMMHC is insufficient by itself to drive leukemogenesis, while our findings do not fully exclude the possibility that this process contributes to leukemogenesis in the context of CBFβ-SMMHC. Further investigation will be necessary to determine whether cytoplasmic sequestration is dispensable for fusion-driven leukemogenesis.