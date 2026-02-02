SH3BP5L triggers the RAB11A-regulated integrin recycling network implicated in breast cancer metastasis

Sex as a biological variable. Male BC comprise less than 1% of all BC cases (64). This study, therefore, included only female patients and mice.

Patients. A cohort of 1,590 patients with operable BC was evaluated using IHC on a tissue microarray. These patients underwent surgery at the European Institute of Oncology (IEO) in Milan between 1997 and 2000. As previously reported (29), antibody specificity was validated using SH3BP5L-KO cells, and staining intensity was assessed in a blinded manner by a pathologist. IHC staining was scored on a scale from 0 to 3. Samples with a staining intensity of 2 or greater in either the plasma membrane or the cytoplasm were classified as SH3BP5Lhi.

Public BC cohort analysis. Gene expression data for TCGA–Breast Cancer (TCGA-BRCA) (65) were retrieved from cBioPortal. Of 1,082 tumors with transcriptomics data, we excluded 2 samples with nonadenocarcinoma histology. Molecular subtypes were inferred from transcriptomes using the SCMOD2.robust algorithm (66). METABRIC gene expression and clinicopathological data (26) were retrieved from cBioPortal. Of the 1,980 tumors, we excluded 6 samples with nonadenocarcinoma histology. Subtypes were assigned on the basis of estrogen receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2–IHC (HER2-IHC) and HER2-SNP6 array data; missing annotations were inferred with SCMOD2-robust. Microarray-based gene expression and follow-up data harmonized across multiple datasets (67) were obtained from KM-plotter. SH3BP5L and SH3BP5 expression data were available for 2,032 and 4,929 patients, respectively.

For survival analyses, METABRIC and KM-plotter datasets were merged into a Composite Breast Cancer cohort. Within each source, log 2 -transformed probe intensities were standardized to z scores. Subgroup analyses were performed according to PAM50 subtype. Associations between SH3BP5 or SH3BP5L expression and RFS were evaluated using Cox proportional hazards models. Gene expression was modeled as a continuous variable (linear or penalized-spline terms) and as a binary variable (upper tertile “high,” lower 2 tertiles “low”). Significance was assessed with 2-sided log-rank tests.

Cell lines. Cell lines were bought from the American Type Culture Collection (ATCC). The MCF7 cell line was cultured in Gibco’s RPMI-1640 medium, supplemented with 10% FBS and 1% penicillin-streptomycin (10,000 U/mL). The SKBR3, MDAMB468, T47D, BT474, BT549, MDA-MB-231, HEK293T, HCC1937, HCC38, HCC70, HCC1143, and HCC1806 cell lines were cultured in DMEM and supplemented with 10% FBS and 1% penicillin-streptomycin (10,000 U/mL). Two independent patient-derived TNBC cell populations (PDX models), previously stratified for high SH3BP5L expression by IHC analysis, were cultured in a 1:1 mixture of DMEM and Ham’s F12 medium, supplemented with 2 mM l-glutamine, 5 μg/mL insulin, 0.5 μg/mL hydrocortisone, 2% B27, 20 ng/mL EGF and FGF and 4 μg/mL heparin. All the cell lines were cultured in a humidified incubator (Thermo Fisher Scientific) with 5% CO 2 at 37°C. All cell lines described had been tested for mycoplasma contamination.

Proliferation assay. Cells were seeded in a sterile 96-well plate (5,000 cells/well) in 100 μL complete culture medium and incubated at 37°C and 5% CO 2 . Cells were transfected with siRNAs, and cell proliferation was monitored for 5 days following the standard Incucyte protocol for proliferation.

For the growth assays performed on the 2 independent patient-derived TNBC cell populations, cells were plated at a density of 50,000 cells per well in 24-well plates. Cell growth was assessed by cell counting. Time 0 was considered the time of the initial seeding.

Colony spheroid formation assay. The colony spheroid formation assay in methylcellulose was performed on the 2 independent patient-derived TNBC cell populations, as previously described (49). Briefly, single-cell suspensions (1,000 cells/mL) were plated in 24-well plates under nonadherent conditions in stem cell medium (1:1 mixture of DMEM and Ham’s F12 medium, supplemented with 2 mM l-glutamine, 5 μg/mL insulin, 0.5 μg/mL hydrocortisone, 2% B27, 20 ng/mL EGF and FGF, and 4 μg/mL heparin) containing 1% methylcellulose (MilliporeSigma) and incubated (humidified 5% CO 2 , 37°C). Colonies were manually counted after 12 days. The spheroid-forming efficiency (SFE) percentage (number of spheres/number of plated cells × 100) was then calculated.

Transwell and single-cell tracking assays. To perform the cell migration assay, 3 × 104 cells were suspended in serum-free medium and seeded into the upper chamber of a 24-well Boyden chamber (8 μm; Corning). Medium (500 μL) with 10% FBS was added in the bottom chamber. The nonmigrated/invaded cells were removed after 48 hours by cotton swabs, and cells that migrated/invaded through the membranes were fixed with 4% PFA for 20 minutes and stained with 0.5% crystal violet for 10 minutes and eventually washed 3 times with distilled water (MilliporeSigma). Images of 5 random fields for each membrane were captured using a light microscope (Leica, Olympus, BX41). Migrated/invaded cells were counted using ImageJ software (NIH). For the single-cell tracking assay, transfected MDA-MB-231 cells were seeded on a μ-Slide 8 Well (Ibidi) and cultured overnight. Cells were maintained at 37°C and 5% CO 2 , and cell migration was monitored using a Leica TCS-II SP5 confocal microscope (×10 objective). Cells were imaged every 10 minutes over a 16-hour period. To assess cell migration, speed, and distance, single cells were manually tracked using the Manual Tracking plug-in from ImageJ.

For the 2 independent patient-derived TNBC cell populations, a Transwell invasion assay was performed using PET membrane inserts (BRAND 24-well Cell Culture Insert, PET membrane, no. BR782711, Merck) covered with 20 μL Matrigel/PBS (1:2) as previously described (68). Briefly, 1 × 105 cells were seeded in growth factor–free medium in the upper chamber of the Transwell insert. Complete medium supplemented with HGF (25 ng/mL) was added to the lower part of the Transwell. After approximately 36 hours of incubation, the Transwell inserts were removed and the cells were fixed in the Transwell insert with 4% paraformaldehyde (PFA) for 15 minutes. Cells were then washed with water to remove the formaldehyde. Then, using a sterile cotton swab, cells that had not migrated through the membrane were scraped off the top of the Transwell insert and stained with DAPI plus 0.1% Triton X-100 in PBS for 30 minutes. Images corresponding to the entire area of the Transwell were collected with a Nikon Ti-2 microscope using a ×10 objective, and the number of invaded cells was analyzed using Fiji software.

Cell-spreading assay. Real-time adhesion of MDA-MB-231 control cells or SH3BP5L-silenced (siSH3BP5L cells was monitored using a real-time electrical impedance–based system (xCELLigence, Agilent Technologies). In brief, the bottom side of the E-Plate 16 was coated with 0.5 mg/mL of either laminin (Mouse Laminin, Merck/MilliporeSigma, L2020) or fibronectin (Human Fibronectin, R&D Systems, 1918-FN) for 1 hour at room temperature. Then, the protein-coated plate was washed with PBS and incubated with 3% BSA solution in PBS for 1 hour at 37°C. Cells were detached by means of trypsin-EDTA and resuspended to a final concentration of 8,000 cells/100 mL. The BLANK step was started to measure the background impedance of the cell culture medium, which was then used as a reference impedance to calculate CI values. Cell suspension (100 mL; n = 8,000 cells) was then added to each well. The E-Plate 16 was placed in the RTCA DP (Agilent Technologies) instrument equilibrated in a CO 2 incubator. Cell adhesion was continuously monitored using the RTCA DP instrument. The mean, SD, and P value were calculated for the CI data and exported from the RTCA instrument, including the technical replicates of each experimental condition at each time point.

In situ PLA. A PLA was performed using the Duolink Proximity Ligation Assay kit (Duolink, Olink BioScience). PFA-fixed cells were incubated for 1 hour with a pair of primary antibodies, each produced in different species, against the putative interacting partners. Duolink minus and plus probes were used to detect antibody-labeled proteins. Samples were examined with a Leica TSC-II SP8 confocal microscope.

Protein and pull-down analyses. For direct protein detection, cells were lysed in buffer (120 mM NaCl, 50 mM Tris-HCl pH 8.0, 1% Triton X-100, protease inhibitors, 50 mM NaF, 1 mM Na 3 VO 4 ) and cleared by centrifugation (16,200g, 10 minutes, 4°C). Protein concentration was measured by Bradford assay. For immunoprecipitation, cells were lysed in 50 mM Tris-HCl, pH 8.0, 150 mM NaCl, 1% NP-40, 1 mM EDTA, 10% glycerol, and protease/phosphatase inhibitors. Lysate (1 mg) was incubated with either 1 μg antibody for 1.5 hours at 4°C, followed by 15 μL protein G-sepharose for 30 minutes, or with 15 μL GFP-Trap Magnetic Agarose (ChromoTek) for 2 hours. Complexes were pelleted (3,000g for 1 minute), washed 6 times, and eluted in 30 μL Laemmli buffer. For active Rab11 pull-downs, lysates prepared as above, plus 10 mM MgCl 2 , were incubated with 25 μL GST-FIP3 (specific for active Rab11A) (69) bound to glutathione agarose (GE) for 1 hour at 4°C, washed 4 times, and eluted in Laemmli buffer.

For RAB11 effector pull-downs, GST-RAB11A was produced in E. coli, induced with 0.1 mM IPTG, purified on glutathione resin, dialyzed, and stored at –80°C. Fifty micrograms of GST-RAB11A or GST was coupled to glutathione agarose (1 hour, 4°C), stripped of nucleotides with buffer A (four 20-minute cycles at 25°C), and loaded with 2 mM GDP or GTPγS in buffer B (1 hour at 25°C). After washing in buffer C, beads were incubated with purified KIF5B-HA for 1 hour in GST-binding buffer, washed, and eluted by boiling in Laemmli sample buffer. Supernatants and pull-down eluates were analyzed by immunoblotting with the indicated primary and HRP-conjugated secondary antibodies and detected by ECL (BD). GAPDH or vinculin served as loading controls. Uncropped blots are provided in Supplemental Figure 8.

Immunofluorescence. Immunofluorescence was performed on 4% PFA-fixed cells, followed by permeabilization with 0.1% Triton X-100 for 5 minutes and blocking in 1% BSA for 20 minutes. Next, permeabilized cells were incubated with the indicated primary antibodies and fluorescent secondary antibodies for 60 minutes each. Cells were examined with a Leica TSC-II SP8 confocal microscope. Raw images were digitally processed to normalize the background and enhance the contrast.

Proteomics analysis of SH3BP5L-binding partners. HEK293 cells (0.8 × 106 cells) were transfected with GFP (mock) or GFP- SH3BP5L (full-length), 16-hour post-transfection cells were starved without serum for another 2 hours as the serum-free group, and cells after the re-addition of DMEM with 10% FBS for 40 minutes were designated as the serum-fed group. Upon serum stimulation, internalized integrins were recycled back to the plasma membrane to support cell migration. This behavior is consistent with previous work from our and other groups (32–35) showing that serum provides multiple cues — including growth factors and ECM components such as fibronectin — that trigger endocytosis and recycling. Next, cells were washed in PBS buffer and lysed in 200 μL lysis buffer (10 mM Tris/Cl pH 7.5, 150 mM NaCl, 0.5 mM EDTA, 0.5% Nonidet P40 substitute). Total protein (1.5 mg) was used for affinity purification using 10 μL GFP-Trap MA beads (ChromoTek). Samples were gently shaken using tube rotators and incubated for 1 hour at 4°C. The beads were washed 3 times with lysis buffer. Bound proteins were eluted with ×2 SDS-PAGE loading buffer and sent to the Proteomics Core Facility (EMBL Heidelberg) for proteomics analysis of SH3BP5L-associated proteins.

AlphaFold3 modeling of the KIF5B-RAB11A interaction. AlphaFold3 searches were carried out using the AlphaFold3 server (https://alphafoldserver.com/) (36). Searches were done using a dimer of full-length KIF5B, full-length RAB11A, 2 ATP molecules, 3 magnesium ions, and either GDP or GTP. The predicted alignment error (pae) for these predictions is shown in Supplemental Figure 3H. The chain pair interface–predicted template modeling (iptm) scores were 0.47 and 0.47 for RAB11A (GTP) for binding to each of the 2 KIF5B subunits. When the AlphaFold3 search was carried out using RAB11A (GDP) the chain pair iptm scores were 0.25 and 0.26 for RAB11A (GDP) binding to each of the 2 KIF5B subunits.

AS-RAB11A FRET analysis. Cells were transfected with the RAB11A FRET biosensor (AS-RAB11A) and fixed in 4% PFA. Cells were washed with PBS, blocked in 1% BSA solution, and imaged using a Leica TSC-II SP8 confocal microscope ×63 objective. The FRET to cyan fluorescent protein (CFP) ratio (FRET/CFP) was quantified using ImageJ software, according to our previous work (30). For the fluorometry assay, 2 × 105 HEK293T cells were plated in a 6-well plate and transfected using Lipofectamine 2000 (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Thirty-six hours after transfection, cells were lysed in lysis buffer (50 mM Tris–HCl, pH 7.4, 10 mM MgCl2, 100 mM NaCl, 1% Triton X-100, proteinase inhibitors), and clarified lysates were analyzed using a HORIBA Fluoromax-4 fluorometer. The lysates were excited at 433 nm, and emission was registered between 450 and 550 nm. Direct excitation/emission of yellow fluorescent protein (Venus) at 505/525 nm was used to normalize the biosensor concentration.

Single-cell subcellular distribution. Large confocal fields (sized in pixels x = 1,848, y = 1,248, z = 64; in micrometers: x = 160.54, y = 108.42, z = 18.27) of MDA-MB-231, MDA-MB-468, and MCF7 cells were acquired to train label-free machine-learning models of multiple subcellular compartments (37). To train the models, cells were grown in 8-well Ibidi plates and treated with fluorescence trackers or fixed and stained with antibodies targeting RCAS1, LAMP1, and RAB11A proteins and dyes such as DAPI, Cell Mask, and MitoTracker. By comparing the model’s overall performance on the training dataset (the average correlation of the predicted images with the training ground truth, or cMax) with the testing dataset (the correlation of the predicted images with the testing ground truth), the training efficiency was evaluated (37). Next, the protein of interest (POI) was stained in a separate experiment. The label-free models, previously described (37), were inferred, segmented, and superimposed to detect single-cell borders and compute single-cell subcellular enrichment of the POI in Python.

Active ITGB1 recycling assay. An active ITGB1 recycling assay was performed as previously described (6, 43). In short, surface protein was labeled by anti–active ITGB1 antibody (9EG7) in HBSS for 30 minutes on ice. Unbound antibody was washed away, and cells were cultured in prewarmed medium for 1 hour at 37°C (internalization). Antibody was stripped by a brief acid wash (0.5% acetic acid, 0.5 M NaCl, pH 3.0), as recycling time 0. After 30 minutes at 37°C (inducing recycling), cells were fixed, transferred to ice, stained with Alexa Fluor 488 to detect surface active ITGB1, and subjected to flow cytometry detection. Flow cytometry was performed on a BD FACSVerse flow cytometer, and analysis was performed using FCSalyzer, version 0.9.22-alpha.

Zebrafish strains and metastasis assay. The WT fish strain Tuebingen was used. Adult fish were routinely maintained under a 14-hour light/10-hour dark photo period at approximately 28°C and were bred and genotyped according to standard procedures. Eggs were generated by natural mating and, following fertilization, were collected, treated, and maintained under a 12-hour light/12-hour dark photo period at 28°C. Embryos were treated with 0.003% 1-phenyl-2-thiourea (PTU) (no. P7629, MilliporeSigma) at 24 hours post fertilization (hpf) to prevent the formation of melanin pigment, which could interfere with the visualization of fluorescence in the metastatic assay. Embryos and adult fish were sacrificed with a tricaine overdose. For zebrafish xenotransplantation, At 48 hpf, WT zebrafish embryos were anesthetized with 0.04 mg/mL tricaine (MilliporeSigma) before cancer cell injection. Approximately 300 Vybrant DiI–labeled (red) tumor cells were injected into the yolk sac of each embryo, and zebrafish were maintained in E3 medium for 1 hour at 28°C. After confirmation of a visible cell mass at the injection site, zebrafish were maintained at 30°C for 72 hours in standard embryo medium supplemented with 0.003% PTU, 1 g/L glucose, and 5 mmol/L l-glutamine. Images were acquired with a Zeiss Observer-Z1 microscope (×10 objective). Because of the large size of the embryos, in the representative images, sequential images of each embryo were acquired and composed to show the whole embryo.

Murine metastatic model. Female BALB/c NSG mice (8–12 weeks of age) weighing between 18 and 20 g were housed at 22°C ± 5°C in a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle and fed rodent chow and water freely, MDA-MB-231 cells (105 cells) were injected into the tail vein. Mice were sacrificed after 5 weeks, and lungs were collected for H&E staining to count lung metastases.

Statistics. GraphPad Prism software or R software (version 4.1.2) was used for statistical analysis. Significance was calculated with Student’s t test, 1- or 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc analysis, or Mantel-Cox log-rank test where appropriate. Differences in proportions were tested with Fisher’s exact test in all 2 × 2 tables and with Pearson’s χ2 test in larger contingency tables. Values are reported as the mean ± SEM. A P value of less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant (*), P of less than 0.01 highly significant (**), and P of less than 0.001 extremely significant (***).

Study approval. The study on the human BC cohort was approved by the IRB of the European Institute of Oncology (Milan, Italy), and informed consent was obtained from all participants. All procedures using zebrafish (Danio Rerio) were authorized by the Ethics Committee of the University of Torino and the Italian Ministry of Health (authorization no. 707/2022-PR issued on November 15, 2022 and authorization no. 22/2017-UT, issued on November 20, 2017). Studies involving all mice used in this work followed institutional animal welfare guidelines and legislation, as approved by the local Animal Ethics Committee (Comitato di Bioetica e Valutazione, Torino, Italy, authorization no. 286/2019-PR).

Data availability. The data that support the findings of this study are available within the article, the supplemental material, and the Supporting Data Values files or from the corresponding author upon reasonable request. The code used to compute single-cell subcellular distribution is available in GitLab (https://gitlab.com/jpmargaria/subclock). A reporting summary for this article is available in the supplemental materials.