Androgen deprivation–mediated activation of AKT is enhanced in prostate cancer with TMPRSS2:ERG fusion

T:E fusion is associated with decreased INPP4B expression independently of PTEN status. While PTEN loss is associated with T:E fusion, PTEN was not altered in approximately half of cases (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI192368DS1), and its expression was not reduced in these cases where the gene is intact (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1B). In contrast, although the INPP4B gene was rarely altered in primary PCa (Supplemental Figure 1A), its mRNA levels were globally reduced in T:E fusion–positive cases (Figure 1B). Consistent with this reduction, reversed phase protein analysis of PCa tumors in TCGA showed that INPP4B is the most reduced protein in T:E fusion–positive versus –negative PCa (Supplemental Figure 1C).

Figure 1 INPP4B mRNA is negatively correlated with T:E fusion independently of PTEN status. (A) Correlation between ERG and PTEN mRNA in TCGA primary PCa. (B) Correlation between ERG and INPP4B mRNA in TCGA primary PCa. (C) Correlation between ERG mRNA and INPP4B protein, and PTEN genomic alterations, in TCGA primary PCa. (D) Correlation between PTEN and INPP4B mRNA, and PTEN genomic alterations, in TCGA primary PCa. (E) Correlation between ERG and IRS2 mRNA in TCGA primary PCa. All analyses were done on cBioPortal. (F) Duplicate cultures of LNCaP and VCaP cells were lysed and immunoblotted as indicated.

INPP4B dephosphorylates phosphatidylinositol 3,4-bisphosphate [PI(3,4)P 2 ], which similarly to PI(3,4,5)P 3 mediates the binding to and activation of AKT and additional proteins with pleckstrin homology domains. Therefore, similarly to PTEN loss, the downregulation or loss of INPP4B can enhance AKT activation. However, they are not redundant. While PTEN primarily inhibits AKT activation at the plasma membrane, INPP4B targets endosomal AKT activation and also regulates the endosomal trafficking of multiple proteins including receptor tyrosine kinases (27–29). Notably, consistent with nonredundant functions, this reduced INPP4B expression was independent of PTEN status, as it is similarly reduced in the T:E fusion–positive tumors whether PTEN is lost or intact (Figure 1C).

Also consistent with nonredundant functions, there was a positive correlation between PTEN and INPP4B expression that was independent of T:E fusion status (Figure 1D). As shown previously (24), IRS2 expression was lower in T:E fusion–positive tumors (Figure 1E), although this decrease was not as marked as the decrease in INPP4B. We also examined INPP4B in the VCaP PCa cell line, which was T:E fusion–positive and PTEN intact. Compared with LNCaP PCa cells (T:E fusion negative, PTEN deficient), VCaP has markedly lower INPP4B (Figure 1F). As expected, AKT activation, as assessed by phosphorylation at T308 and S473, was greater in the LNCaP cells.

ERG suppresses PI3K signaling in PCa cells in vitro. To directly assess effects of ERG on PI3K signaling we used RNAi to decrease expression of ERG in T:E fusion–positive VCaP PCa cells. Consistent with a previous study (24), shRNA-mediated suppression of ERG increased PI3K signaling based on increased phosphorylation of AKT and S6 (Figure 2A). There was also a small increase in ERK phosphorylation. Acute suppression of ERG with siRNA similarly increased AKT and S6 phosphorylation (Figure 2B).

Figure 2 ERG suppresses AKT activity and IRS2 expression in PCa cells. (A) VCaP cells stably expressing an ERG shRNA versus a nontargeting control shRNA were assessed by immunoblotting as indicated. All proteins were assessed from 1 shCtrl or shERG lysate, and the vinculin loading control is just shown for 1 of the gels. (B) VCaP cells were treated for 2 days with siRNA targeting ERG or a nontargeted control and assessed by immunoblotting as indicated. (C) LNCaP cells stably expressing a DOX-inducible HA-tagged ERG were treated with DOX over a time course and assessed by immunoblotting as indicated. (D) LNCaP cells stably expressing a DOX-inducible HA-tagged ERG were treated with DOX for 48 hours and assessed by immunoblotting. (E) VCaP cells were treated for 2 days with siRNA targeting ERG or nontargeted control and assessed by immunoblotting as indicated. All data shown are representative of at least 3 experiments.

Conversely, we assessed the effects of inducing ERG expression in T:E fusion–negative LNCaP PCa cells. For this we generated a tet-operator-regulated (tetO-regulated) vector (pTET-Splice) expressing N-terminal HA-tagged ERG, using human ERG with deletion of amino acids 1–39 to mimic the product generated from the most common T:E fusion (pTET-ERG) (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). This was stably transfected into LNCaP cells expressing pcDNA6/TR for doxycycline-regulated (DOX-regulated) expression. The LNCaP cells are PTEN deficient and therefore have high basal PI3K/AKT signaling (Figure 2C). DOX-mediated induction of ERG for up to 29 hours caused a small decrease in AKT and S6 phosphorylation and a clear decrease in ERK phosphorylation (Figure 2C). The modest decrease in phosphorylation of AKT was more apparent after 48 hours of DOX induction and was observed in both the AKT1 and AKT2 isoforms (Figure 2D).

Notably, ERG induction in LNCaP cells did not decrease expression of IRS2 (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 2C), indicating that the modest acute effects of ERG on AKT and ERK were not mediated via IRS2. We similarly examined effects of acutely inducing ERG in the 22RV1 PCa cell line, which is T:E fusion–negative and PTEN intact. In two independent lines, we also observed only small and inconsistent effects of ERG induction on AKT activation and IRS2 expression (Supplemental Figure 3).

ERG suppresses IRS2 directly and INPP4B indirectly in T:E fusion–positive cells. We next examined effects of depleting ERG on IRS2 and INPP4B in T:E fusion–positive VCaP cells. Consistent with findings from a previous report (24), ERG knockdown increased the expression of IRS2 protein (Figure 2E). In contrast, there was not a clear increase in INPP4B protein. RNA-seq analysis confirmed a approximately 2.5-fold rise in IRS2 mRNA upon ERG siRNA treatment, whereas INPP4B was not changed (Supplemental Table 1). Analysis of available ERG ChIP-seq data in VCaP cells showed an ERG binding site at the promoter of IRS2, but not INPP4B, further indicating that ERG directly regulates IRS2 and not INPP4B (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). AR ChIP-seq further showed that this ERG binding site overlapped a broad AR binding site present in VCaP cells but not in T:E fusion–negative LNCaP cells (Supplemental Figure 4A). This is consistent with previous results showing that ERG opens cryptic AR binding sites in many genes, so these come under joint ERG and AR regulation (16).

As noted above, the acute induction of ERG in LNCaP and 22Rv1 cells did not cause a clear decrease in IRS2, indicating that the ERG suppression of IRS2 in T:E fusion–positive tumors requires further adaptations. Interestingly, although ERG knockdown increases IRS2 mRNA in VCaP cells, it did not increase H3K27Ac at the IRS2 promoter (Supplemental Figure 4A), suggesting that ERG repressed IRS2 through a mechanism distinct from modulation of histone acetylation.

To assess more broadly the effects of ERG knockdown we used gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA). PI3K/AKT/MTOR signaling was only modestly increased in ERG knockdown cells (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B), while the most enriched gene set after ERG knockdown was androgen response followed by fatty acid metabolism (which may be androgen regulated) (Supplemental Figure 5, A, C, and D). This result is somewhat surprising as ERG can maintain or expand AR signaling in the setting of PTEN loss, and it may reflect that VCaP is PTEN intact. Conversely, Hallmark gene sets, including MYC targets and E2F targets, were markedly decreased in response to ERG knockdown (Supplemental Figure 5, A and D), consistent with an oncogenic function of ERG in these cells. Together, these results support the conclusion that ERG directly suppresses IRS2 expression in T:E fusion tumors. In contrast, these results also indicate that the decreased expression of INPP4B in T:E fusion tumors is not direct and that it is an adaptation that is selected, at least in part, to compensate for suppressive effects of ERG on PI3K signaling and potentially ERK signaling.

AKT activation is inversely associated with ERG expression in a mouse model. We next used a mouse model to assess ERG function in an in vivo context. We used the insert from the pTET-ERG vector to generate transgenic mice expressing HA-tagged human ERG (amino acids 1–39 deleted) under the control of the tetracycline operator. We had previously developed transgenic mice with a probasin-driven reverse tetracycline transactivator (rtTA, tet-on) that can drive prostate specific expression of tetracycline operator-driven transgenes (35). These mice were crossed with the pTET-ERG transgenic mice to obtain DOX-stimulated expression of ERG in the prostate. We initially sacrificed a small cohort of mice at approximately 4–5 months after DOX induction and isolated protein from each prostate lobe. By immunoblotting we found human ERG expression in the ventral lobe, which we confirmed by qRT-PCR (Supplemental Figure 6A). By IHC, we further confirmed DOX-driven human ERG expression in ventral prostate (Supplemental Figure 6B) and in two pTET-ERG lines confirmed that expression was dependent on the rtTA (Supplemental Figure 6C). Consistent with previous studies showing a modest effect of ERG overexpression in mouse prostate (5, 6), induction of ERG for as long as 16 months caused only mild hyperplasia (Supplemental Figure 6D).

Next, we crossed these mice onto a Pten-haploinsufficient background (Pten–/+) (5). In these mice, we then induced ERG expression by feeding mice with both DOX-containing food and water to further increase ERG expression (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). We identified areas of PCa after approximately 11 months of DOX induction (Figure 3A). Notably, ERG expression was heterogeneous, with much lower ERG expression in the areas with invasive tumor (Figure 3B). Moreover, in those tumor areas with low ERG, we found elevated expression of pAKT(S473), pS6(S235,236), and to a lesser extent pERK, reflecting activation of the PI3K/AKT pathway (Figure 3C). These observations were consistent with ERG suppression of PI3K/AKT signaling. The decrease in ERG in these areas may be due in part to a decrease in AR, which drove the rtTA in these mice (Supplemental Figure 8A). Expression of another AR-driven gene, Tmprss2, was also decreased in these tumor areas with low ERG (Supplemental Figure 8B). These findings indicate that, while ERG is oncogenic, higher levels may be tumor suppressive, possibly due to suppression of PI3K/AKT signaling.

Figure 3 PCa development in probasin-rtTA; tetO-ERG; Pten-/+ mice. (A) Histology in mice treated for 1–11 months with DOX, showing foci of PCa in mouse treated with DOX for 11 months. (B) FFPE sections from representative areas with or without tumor were stained for ERG or the HA tag on ERG. Lower ERG expression is seen in areas with invasive tumor versus areas showing only dysplasia. (C) Higher pAKT and pS6 in areas with invasive tumor versus areas showing only dysplasia. Original magnification, ×20.

ERG-regulated genes in probasin-rtTA; tetO-ERG; Pten-/+ mice. To identify ERG-regulated genes that may be contributing to PCa development in this model, we carried out time course experiments with both short-term ERG induction and long-term induction plus short-term DOX withdrawal in the probasin-rtTA; tetO-ERG; Pten-/+ (ERG;Pten+/–) mice. For the short-term induction, mice were treated with DOX or vehicle for 3 or 6 days. Ventral prostate epithelium was then laser-capture microdissected, and transcriptome profiles were obtained using Affymetrix microarrays. The level of ERG induction based on the microarrays was similar at 3 and 6 days (~25% increase), so expression data from both days were pooled. There were 5 Hallmark gene sets that were significantly (FDR < 0.25) increased and 16 that were decreased (Supplemental Figure 9A). MTORC1 signaling and PI3K AKT MTORC signaling were among the highly suppressed gene sets (NES –3.34 and –2.64, respectively) (Supplemental Figure 9, B and C). Notably, this suppression could not be attributed to IRS2, as it was not decreased by ERG induction (ratio induced/uninduced ~1.18). INPP4B was increased (ratio induced/uninduced ~1.16), indicating it may acutely contribute to decreased PI3K signaling in these mice.

Interestingly, the most altered gene involved in phosphatidylinositol metabolism was PIKFYVE (phosphoinositide kinase, FYVE-type zinc finger containing) (ratio induced/uninduced 0.71). This kinase phosphorylates the D-5 position in phosphatidylinositol and phosphatidylinositol-3-phosphate on endosomes, the latter generated by INPP4B, to promote lysosomal targeting. The second most altered gene in phosphatidylinositol metabolism was phosphoinositide-3-kinase regulatory subunit 3 (PIK3R3, ratio induced/uninduced 0.74), which may contribute directly to a decrease in PI3K activity in these mice. Analysis of TCGA PCa data showed that PIK3R3 was significantly decreased in T:E fusion tumors (Supplemental Figure 9D), indicating this may also contribute to ERG-mediated suppression of PI3K signaling in patients.

We next used RNA-seq to assess the effects of discontinuing DOX in mice with established tumors. There were no Hallmark gene sets altered at FDR < 0.25. Nonetheless, IRS2 was approximately 4-fold higher in tumors after DOX discontinuation, consistent with it being suppressed by ERG in the established tumors. Levels of INPP4B prior to and after DOX discontinuation were too low for reliable assessment. Interestingly, the long noncoding RNA (lncRNA) H19 was the most increased transcript in the DOX-induced tumors compared with transcripts after DOX withdrawal (Figure 4A). H19 was also increased by short-term DOX induction (although only about 2-fold versus the >100-fold increase in the long-term DOX induced tumor samples) (data not shown), indicating that ERG is inducing H19. Notably, H19 and IGF2 are coregulated in human and mouse by genomic imprinting through methylation at the locus between H19 and IGF2, and we also observed increased IGF2 in the DOX-induced tumors versus the samples after DOX withdrawal (Figure 4A). Marked ERG-mediated increases in IGF2 and H19 mRNA were also observed in a previous independent study using stable probasin-ERG transgenic mice, but the significance of this increase with respect to decreased PI3K/AKT signaling is not clear (13) (Figure 4B).

Figure 4 H19 lncRNA regulation by ERG in mouse model and human PCa. (A) H19 and IGF2 expression in mice with long-term DOX induction versus after DOX withdrawal. (B) H19, IGF2, and ERG expression in mouse prostate expressing probasin-ERG transgenes versus WT (from ref. 13). (C) Correlation between ERG and H19 mRNA in TCGA primary PCa. (D) Correlation between ERG and H19 mRNA in T:E fusion–positive tumors in TCGA primary PCa. (E) Correlation between ERG and H19 mRNA in T:E fusion–negative tumors in TCGA primary PCa. Correlations were assessed in cBioPortal.

While H19 appears to be a major target of ERG in mice, analysis of gene expression data in human primary PCa showed that H19 was instead decreased in T:E fusion–positive tumors (Figure 4C). Interestingly, analyzing T:E fusion–positive and T:E fusion–negative tumors separately, we found that H19 expression was positively correlated with ERG in T:E fusion–negative (but not –positive) tumors, but the significance of this association is not clear (Figure 4, D and E). Together these findings indicate that H19 is a major transcriptional target of ERG in this mouse PCa model, but not in human PCa. Overall these observations support the conclusion that ERG is repressing PI3K/AKT signaling in this mouse PCa model and in human PCa, although some distinct mechanisms may be involved.

Castration enhances AKT activation in a T:E fusion–positive PDX model. As expression of ERG in T:E fusion–positive tumors is driven by AR, it is markedly decreased in response to AR-targeted therapies. Therefore, we next assessed the extent to which AR inhibition increases PI3K/AKT signaling in VCaP cells. As expected, treatment with increasing concentrations of an AR antagonist (enzalutamide) caused a progressive decrease in ERG and PSA and further decreased INPP4B, which is AR regulated (Supplemental Figure 10). This was associated with an increase in phosphorylation of AKT2 but no clear change in AKT1. Interestingly, there was also a decrease in PHLPP1 and PHLPP2 that may dephosphorylate AKT (30, 31), although a recent study indicates these do not function as AKT phosphatases (32). Finally, PTEN expression was unchanged.

To assess effects of AR inhibition in vivo, we examined a T:E fusion–positive/PTEN negative patient-derived xenograft (PDX) (BIDPC4) we derived from an omental metastasis in a patient with castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). PDXs were established subcutaneously in male scid mice and analyzed prior to castration and at approximately 2 weeks after castration. Castration decreased ERG (as expected) and caused a marked increase in phosphorylation of AKT and S6 (Figure 5A). To explore the role of AKT activity in this model, we generated short-term ex vivo cultures from BIDPC4 PDX cells. These cultures were treated with an AKT inhibitor (ipatasertib) in either medium containing FBS or androgen-depleted charcoal-stripped serum (CSS). Notably, cells in the CSS medium showed heightened sensitivity to AKT inhibition (Figure 5B). A similar effect was observed with a second AKT inhibitor, MK2206 (Figure 5C).

Figure 5 Androgen deprivation increases AKT activity and dependence in T:E fusion–positive PDX. (A) T:E fusion–positive BIDPC4 PDXs were established in male scid mice as subcutaneous tumors. Mice were sacrificed prior to or at approximately 2 weeks after castration. FFPE sections were stained for ERG, pAKT(473), and pS6 as indicated, and representative slides are shown. Original magnification, ×10. (B) Cells from BIDPC4 PDX were cultured in medium with 10% FBS or in medium with 10% charcoal stripped FBS (CSS). Ipatasertib was then added at the indicated concentrations, and cell recovery was assessed by CellTiter-Glo luminescent cell viability assay after 7 days. Luminescent readouts were normalized to the average luminescent signal of DMSO under the respective conditions, with 6 replicates per dose of drug. Data are shown as mean ± SD. The graph illustrates the half-maximal inhibitory concentration (IC 50 ) in the presence of FBS compared with CCS. Nonlinear regression curves were generated by a variable slope model. (C) Responses to MK2206 were assayed as in B.

AR signaling inhibition enhances AKT activation in T:E fusion–positive clinical samples. We next examined available clinical data to assess the extent to which AR-targeted therapies increase AKT activation in T:E fusion–positive versus –negative PCa. For this analysis we used genomic data and ERG mRNA levels to identify T:E fusion–positive tumors in the TCGA data set of primary PCa (36) and in two CRPC data sets (37, 38) (Supplemental Figure 11A). We then carried out single-sample GSEA (ssGSEA) for each tumor using the Hallmark PI3K_AKT_MTOR gene set to determine whether AKT signaling was increased in the T:E fusion–positive CRPC cases relative to the TCGA primary tumors, but we did not find a significant difference in the T:E fusion–positive or –negative tumors (Supplemental Figure 11B). We similarly examined a small series of cases that had matched RNA-seq data from CRPC tumors before and after treatment with AR inhibitors (39). While there was enrichment for the PI3K_AKT_MTOR gene set in some T:E fusion–positive cases, the increase was not significant and was similar to that in the T:E fusion–negative cases (Supplemental Figure 11C).

Notably, there is substantial restoration of AR activity in most CRPC cases, and we reported previously that this includes increased ERG expression T:E fusion–positive CRPC (40). Indeed, in the matched untreated versus treated CRPC samples, ERG remained markedly elevated in the T:E fusion–positive versus –negative tumors (Supplemental Figure 11D). Therefore, to further assess effects of AR-targeted therapy on tumors prior to emergence of CRPC, we examined samples from a clinical trial of neoadjuvant intensive AR-targeted therapy (NCT02430480) (41).

In this trial, patients with high-risk primary PCa were treated for 24 weeks with leuprolide in combination with enzalutamide, followed by radical prostatectomy (RP). Notably, IHC for ERG showed that ERG was markedly decreased in the residual tumor in the RP specimens versus the pretreatment biopsies (Figure 6, A and B). ERG mRNA was similarly greatly decreased in the posttreatment T:E fusion–positive tumors (Figure 6B). Analysis of the RNA-seq data by ssGSEA then showed that the PI3K_AKT_MTOR gene set was significantly increased (P = 0.020) in the posttreatment versus matched pretreatment tumors (Figure 6C). This gene set was also modestly increased in some T:E fusion–negative cases, but this was not significant (Figure 6C).

Figure 6 PI3K_AKT_MTOR activity in primary PCa before and after neoadjuvant AR-targeted therapy. (A) FFPE sections of tumor from matched pairs of baseline biopsy and posttreatment radical prostatectomy specimens stained with anti-ERG antibodies, from 3 representative T:E fusion–positive cases. Scale bar: 500 μm; 100 μm (inset). (B) ERG levels in matched pairs as determined by (left) anti-ERG IHC quantified by machine-guided image analysis or (right) RNA-seq. (C) Single-sample GSEA for the Hallmark PI3K_AKT_MTOR gene set in T:E fusion–positive (left, n = 14) and T:E fusion–negative (right, n = 8) tumors. Statistical significance was determined using Wilcoxon’s matched-pairs signed-rank test.

As expected, PTEN loss was greater in the T:E fusion–positive (13/16) versus –negative (9/21) tumors (Supplemental Figure 11E). This high frequency of PTEN loss in both groups may reflect selection for patients with high-risk tumors. ERG expression by IHC was markedly decreased by the neoadjuvant therapy in both the PTEN-intact and -deficient T:E fusion tumors (Supplemental Figure 11E). Due to limited residual tumor in the PTEN-intact T:E tumors we were not able to carry out RNA-seq to assess effects of the treatment on PI3K/AKT signaling. However, effects in the T:E fusion–negative tumors did not appear related to PTEN status (Supplemental Figure 11F).

We also examined samples from a clinical trial of neoadjuvant leuprolide, abiraterone, and apalutamide administered for 24 weeks prior to RP in men with high-risk primary PCa (NCT02903368) (42). ERG IHC on diagnostic biopsies was used to identify cases that were T:E fusion–positive versus –negative. Diagnostic core biopsies and corresponding RP specimens containing residual tumor in the T:E fusion–positive and –negative cases were then stained for phospho-AKT (Figure 7A). Notably, phospho-AKT staining was variable in the biopsies. Therefore, to take into consideration factors other than ERG that may influence PI3K signaling, we quantified the difference in phospho-AKT staining between the biopsies and RP specimens for each case. Staining in the RP specimens was greater than in the matched biopsies in over half of the T:E fusion–positive cases versus only 2 of the T:E fusion–negative cases (Figure 7B), and this increase in the T:E fusion–positive versus –negative residual tumors was significant at P < 0.01 (Figure 7C). Taken together these findings indicate that AR-targeted therapies may increase PI3K/AKT pathway activity by several mechanisms, with decreased ERG expression in T:E fusion tumors being a major mechanism in this tumor subset (Supplemental Figure 12).