The NaV1.5 auxiliary subunit FGF13 modulates channels by regulating membrane cholesterol independent of channel binding

We employed a constitutive cardiac-specific KO model (cFgf13KO) to investigate how FGF13 regulates VGSCs in cardiomyocytes (38). Current amplitude was not different between genotypes (Figure 1, A and B, and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI191773DS1). As previously observed in an independent constitutive cardiac-specific KO model (27), an inducible KO model (25), a Fgf13 hypomorphic line (26), and after Fgf13 knockdown (19, 28), elimination of FGF13 hyperpolarized the V 1/2 of VGSC SSI recorded from acutely isolated cardiomyocytes (V 1/2 for WT, –82.4 ± 0.8 mV vs. –90.4 ± 0.9 mV for cFgf13KO; Figure 1C and Supplemental Table 1). Also as previously reported (27), FGF13 ablation accelerated the rate of VGSC fast inactivation (τ; Figure 1, D and E, and Supplemental Table 1). Since SSI depends primarily on the actions of membrane-delimited voltage sensors, we investigated how FHFs restricted to the cytoplasm affect this property and considered the possibility that FGF13 exerted effects on VGSCs independent of FGF13’s interaction with Na V 1.5.

Figure 1 FGF13 regulates VGSC kinetics in cardiomyocytes. (A) Representative raw traces of sodium channel currents recorded from acutely isolated cardiac myocytes in response to depolarizing voltage steps from a holding potential of –120 mV. (B) Current-voltage relationship displaying peak current densities at various depolarizing voltages. (C) SSI curves showing normalized sodium currents elicited at –20 mV after conditioning from different holding potentials. (D) Representative raw traces of sodium currents at –20 mV, highlighting differences in fast inactivation kinetics. (E) Analyzed time constant of inactivation (τ) for sodium currents recorded at different voltages. Statistical analysis: 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001).

To test our hypothesis, we exploited previous structural studies (30, 31) and developed a strategy to replace FGF13 in cardiomyocytes with a mutant version incapable of binding to Na V 1.5. The binding-incompetent FGF13 bears an alanine substitution at Arg120 (FGF13R/A; Figure 2A), thus eliminating a side chain that inserts into a deep hole on the Na V 1.5 C-terminal domain surface with the channel’s His1849 at the hole’s base. Both residues are conserved among FHFs and VGSCs, respectively (Supplemental Figure 1), and are critical for FHF–VGSC interaction (30): variants in either the FHF Arg or the Na V 1.5 His residue disrupt binding and are associated with disorders characterized by abnormal VGSC function (32, 39). For these FGF13 expressing viruses, and in additional heterologous expression system studies, we used exclusively the Fgf13-VY splice variant, which is the dominant Fgf13 transcript expressed in ventricles. Transcripts for the major neuronal splice variant, Fgf13-S, are <<10% of Fgf13-VY, and FGF13-S protein is not detected in Western blots of mouse ventricle (19). We confirmed that FGF13R/A eliminated interaction with Na V 1.5 in HEK293 cells by expressing FGF13 or FGF13R/A with Na V 1.5 and performing immunoprecipitation of FGF13. Figure 2B shows that Na V 1.5 coimmunoprecipitated with FGF13, but not FGF13R/A (example coimmunoprecipitation of 3 independent experiments), analogous to previous data (40) obtained with a homologous FGF14 mutant and Na V 1.6. Moreover, in a previous study (Figure 6B in ref. 41), we specifically tested the interaction between FGF13R/A and the Na V 1.5 C-terminal domain by isothermal titration calorimetry and observed that the WT FGF13 bound Na V 1.5 with K D = 123 ± 2 nM and the R/A mutation completely eliminated interaction. With these results, we were able to separate FGF13 regulation of VGSCs by direct interaction and by indirect means. We therefore virally expressed FGF13 or FGF13R/A in ventricular cardiomyocytes isolated from cFgf13KO for electrophysiological analyses and compared results with those obtained from cardiomyocytes isolated from WT mice or cFgf13KO mice (Figure 2C). To allow for viral expression, recordings were performed 24–72 hours after isolation and immediate infection. In cFgf13KO mice, we confirmed efficient KO of FGF13 and similar levels of expressed FGF13 or FGF13R/A protein from their respective viruses (Figure 2D). VGSC current density was larger in cFgf13KO cardiomyocytes infected with the FGF13R/A virus, but current densities in the other groups were indistinguishable from each other (Figure 2, E and F, and Supplemental Table 1).

Figure 2 A binding-incompetent FGF13 mutant confers a subset of WT-like regulatory functions in cardiomyocytes. (A) Overlay of the insect sodium channel crystal structure (PDB: 5X0M) with the Nav1.5 C-terminal domain (CTD) in complex with FGF13 (PDB: 4DCK), illustrating the FGF13 binding site on Na V 1.5 CTD. (B) Immunoprecipitation of FGF13 or Na V 1.5 in HEK cells coexpressing Nav1.5 and either WT or mutant (R120A) FGF13 (FGF13R/A), showing a loss of binding between FGF13R/A and Na V 1.5 (representative example from 3 independent experiments). (C) Experimental strategy to re-express FGF13 or FGF13R/A in cardiac myocytes from Fgf13-KO mice using adeno-associated virus vectors. (D) Western blot confirming the expression of FGF13 and FGF13R/A in KO myocytes after rescue. (E) Representative sodium current traces from all experimental groups. (F) Current-voltage relationships showing peak current densities. (G) Normalized SSI curves. (H) V 1/2 of inactivation showing rescue effects of FGF13 and FGF13R/A. (I) Representative sodium current traces at –20 mV (normalized to peak current) illustrating differences in fast inactivation. (J) Time constants (τ) of inactivation at varying voltages. Statistical analysis: 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001).

We then analyzed SSI and kinetics of fast inactivation. As in acutely isolated cardiomyocytes, the V 1/2 for SSI in WT was significantly depolarized compared with the V 1/2 for SSI in cFgf13KO cardiomyocytes (Figure 2, G and H, and Supplemental Table 1). Expression of FGF13 in cFgf13KO cardiomyocytes significantly depolarized the V 1/2 of SSI, demonstrating successful rescue. Similarly, re-expression of the binding-incompetent FGF13R/A depolarized the V 1/2 of SSI (Figure 2, G and H), suggesting that FGF13 binding to Na V 1.5 is not necessary for regulation of SSI. Also as in acutely isolated cardiomyocytes, VGSC currents in cultured cFgf13KO cardiomyocytes showed faster inactivation than in WT cardiomyocytes. Viral expression of FGF13 in cFgf13KO cardiomyocytes slowed VGSC inactivation, but viral expression of FGF13R/A did not (Figure 2, I and J, and Supplemental Table 1). Thus, fast inactivation requires interaction between FGF13 and the channel’s C-terminal domain. We obtained concordant results with a heterologous expression system. In HEK293 cells, we expressed Na V 1.5 with FGF13 (either WT or FGF13R/A) and GFP, or with GFP only. Expression of Na V 1.5 with GFP only is analogous to Fgf13KO in cardiomyocytes since HEK293 cells do not express endogenous FGF13, while expression of Na V 1.5 with FGF13 corresponds to WT cardiomyocytes. As in cardiomyocytes, Na V 1.5 SSI was hyperpolarized and τ was faster in the absence of FGF13 (GFP expression only) than with FGF13. Also as in cardiomyocytes, expression of the binding-incompetent FGF13R/A restored SSI but not τ (Supplemental Figure 2, A–E).

How does FGF13 affect Na V 1.5 SSI via a binding-independent mechanism? Since SSI is generally regulated by the membrane-delimited voltage sensors and — having excluded a direct interaction mechanism — a hyperpolarizing shift in VGSC SSI is near-pathognomonic for a reduction in membrane stiffness via depletion of accessible membrane cholesterol (42–44), we considered biochemical data showing that FGF13 regulates local membrane cholesterol content through interaction with cavins (45), a set of caveolae regulator proteins (46), without affecting the total cholesterol pool. Specifically, we hypothesized that FGF13 affected local membrane cholesterol, independent of binding to Na V 1.5, to regulate SSI of Na V 1.5 in cardiomyocytes. As cholesterol regulation of VGSC gating may be channel specific, as suggested by differing effects after cholesterol depletion (42–44, 47), we first tested whether manipulation of membrane cholesterol affected Na V 1.5 channels. Indeed, depletion of membrane cholesterol with methyl-β-cyclodextrin (MβCD) induced a hyperpolarizing shift in the V 1/2 of SSI for Na V 1.5 (coexpressed with GFP as a control) and for Na V 1.5 coexpressed with FGF13, albeit to a lesser extent (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). In contrast, addition of cholesterol depolarized SSI for Na V 1.5 (coexpressed with GFP) but did not affect SSI for Na V 1.5 coexpressed with FGF13 (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D). Although not a focus of this study, we note that cholesterol depletion exerts distinct effects on activation of specific channels in different cell types (42–44, 47). We therefore tested whether and how MβCD affects the V 1/2 of Na V 1.5 activation. In HEK293 cells, cholesterol depletion with MβCD hyperpolarized the V 1/2 of activation (Supplemental Figure 3, E and F), similar to observed effects on Na V 1.9 channels (47). Coexpressing FGF13 yielded a V 1/2 for activation not different from Na V 1.5 alone, yet blocked the hyperpolarizing shift when MβCD was added.

Furthermore, we showed that FGF13 affected membrane cholesterol by exploiting ALOD4, a recombinant domain of the soluble bacterial toxin anthrolysin O that binds accessible plasma membrane cholesterol (48, 49), to visualize effects in HEK293 cells. ALOD4 labels the small pool of membrane cholesterol (<10% of total) that is metabolically active (50) and most accessible to cholesterol-depleting reagents such as cyclodextrins. Application of ALOD4 to live cells labeled the plasma membrane–accessible cholesterol pool, as observed by fluorescent imaging of HEK293 cells (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 4A). Incubation with MβCD (500 μM for 60 minutes) depleted the ALOD4 fluorescent signal, while addition of cholesterol augmented the signal (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 4A), showing specificity of ALOD4. We then queried whether the presence of FGF13 or FGF13R/A (compared with GFP control) affected the ALOD4 signal. In control GFP-transfected cells, the ALOD4 signal in maximum projection confocal stacks appeared evenly distributed to the cell periphery, but with FGF13 or FGF13R/A transfection, we observed irregular signal scattered throughout the image, consistent with the presence of membrane ruffles (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 4, B and C), which are regulated by local changes in cholesterol (51). Despite the difference in the pattern of fluorescent signal, the integrated total signal was not different among the 3 groups (Figure 3C), reflecting expected cellular homeostatic mechanisms (52) and consistent with previous data showing that total cholesterol in heart lysates was unperturbed in Fgf13-KO mice despite a change in local membrane cholesterol distribution (45). Consistent with the microscopy images, we prepared cellular lysates and quantified ALOD4 protein by gel electrophoresis and in-gel imaging of the ALOD4 fluorescence signal. Figure 3, D and E, shows ALOD4 signal depletion by MβCD within all groups and demonstrates that the overall accessible cholesterol is unaffected by expression of FGF13 or FGF13R/A. Together, these data show that FGF13 does not affect total cell cholesterol, but it does alter the distribution (compared with no FGF13) of accessible cholesterol in the membrane, consistent with previous biochemical data (45). Moreover, as HEK293 cells do not express endogenous Na V 1.5, these data (along with data showing similar effects with the Na V 1.5 binding-incompetent FGF13R/A) suggest that the effects of FGF13 on membrane cholesterol are independent of Na V 1.5 binding.

Figure 3 ALOD4 detects membrane-accessible cholesterol. (A and B) Confocal images of ALOD4 staining in HEK cells under control, MβCD-treated, and cholesterol-enriched conditions (scale bar: 10 μm) (A) and after expression of GFP, FGF13, and FGF13R/A (B). (C) Quantification of ALOD4 intensity, showing no significant differences between FGF13 and FGF13R/A-expressing cells. Statistical analysis: 1-way ANOVA. (D and E) In-gel fluorescence imaging and quantification of ALOD4 showing no difference in total membrane-accessible cholesterol in HEK cells expressing FGF13, FGF13R/A, or GFP.

We then applied ALOD4 to isolated cardiomyocytes. In WT cells, accessible cholesterol is polarized, with concentration at the intercalated discs (IDs), as measured by line scans (starting 1 μm before the cell edge) perpendicular to the cardiomyocyte short axis (Figure 4, A–E, and Supplemental Figure 5A). In contrast, in cardiomyocytes from cFgf13KO mice, the signal intensity from the ID was reduced (signal between 2 and 5 μm along the line), and relatively more signal was observed throughout the rest of the cell (measured between 6 and 20 μm along the line). We demonstrated the specificity of the ALOD4 signal in cardiomyocytes by showing that cholesterol depletion with MβCD reduced the signal in WT cardiomyocytes, while addition of cholesterol increased the signal (Supplemental Figure 5B). Despite the genotype differences in pattern and concentration of signal at the ID (Figure 4D), along 20 μm line scans there were no differences in AUC measurements (Figure 4C), suggesting that the total cholesterol was not different between genotypes. Indeed, quantifying total cholesterol with filipin fluorescence showed no difference (Figure 4, F and G). We confirmed the specificity of the filipin signal by showing its depletion after application of MβCD (Figure 4, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 5C). Together, these data showing that ablation of FGF13 drives redistribution of accessible membrane cholesterol from the cardiomyocyte ID to the midsection without affecting the total cholesterol pool are consistent with previous biochemical data showing that FGF13 ablation redistributes membrane cholesterol (45).

Figure 4 Accessible membrane cholesterol is concentrated at the IDs in cardiomyocytes and is regulated by FGF13. (A) Confocal images of ALOD4 staining in cFgf13KO cardiac myocytes, showing altered distribution compared with the WT. Scale bar: 10 μm. (B) Quantification of ALOD4 signal from IDs to the lateral membrane, highlighting localization differences in cFgf13KO myocytes. (C–E) Quantification of ALOD4 intensity distribution, showing no significant change in total signal intensity. Statistical analysis: unpaired t test (**P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001). (F) Filipin staining of cardiac myocytes, demonstrating overall cholesterol depletion following MβCD treatment. Scale bar: 50 μm. (G) Quantification of filipin signal intensity in WT and KO myocytes, showing no cholesterol differences. Statistical analysis: 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test (****P < 0.0001).

Not only did Fgf13-KO affect membrane cholesterol distribution, but it also affected the amount of Na V 1.5 at the ID. Figure 5A shows immunocytochemistry for Na V 1.5 in cardiomyocytes isolated from WT or cFgf13KO mice. Costaining with an antibody for N-cadherin (N-Cad) marked the ID, where 1 of the 2 major Na V 1.5 channel pools resides. Fluorescence intensity line scans perpendicular to the cardiomyocyte short axis and normalized to the signal in WT cells showed a peak Na V 1.5 signal in WT at the ID (overlapping with the N-Cad signal; Figure 5, A and B). The Na V 1.5 fluorescence intensity in cFgf13KO cells was 39.9% ± 14.6% lower (Figure 5C), as quantified by AUC measurements for the first 2 μm of the line scan (Figure 5D). We considered that the reduction in Na V 1.5 at the ID in cFgf13KO cells resulted from loss of FGF13-regulated trafficking of Na V 1.5 to the ID, as previously hypothesized (45), and/or from reduction in local membrane cholesterol, as in Figure 4. To test if a reduction in local membrane cholesterol was sufficient to affect Na V 1.5 at the IDs, we treated cardiomyocytes isolated from WT mice and observed that treatment with MβCD reduced the Na V 1.5 fluorescence intensity at the ID by 18.6% ± 6.5% (Figure 5, E–G). Together, these data indicate that FGF13 ablation not only reduces Na V 1.5 at the ID but that perturbation of membrane-accessible cholesterol by FGF13 ablation is a likely mechanism.

Figure 5 FGF13 and cholesterol regulate Na V 1.5 at the ID. (A) Confocal images showing Nav1.5 localization in cardiac myocytes from WT and cFgf13KO mice. Scale bar: 10 μm. (B and C) Quantification of Nav1.5 signal intensity at the ID and lateral membrane in WT and KO myocytes. (D) Total Nav1.5 signal intensity in KO myocytes, showing a significant reduction. Statistical analysis: unpaired t test (****P < 0.0001). (E) Confocal images of Nav1.5 in WT myocytes under control and MβCD-treated conditions. Scale bar: 10 μm. (F and G) Quantified Nav1.5 intensity at the ID and total levels after MβCD treatment, resembling the cFgf13KO phenotype. Statistical analysis: unpaired t test (**P < 0.01).

Based on these imaging data, we hypothesized that known ID components would be depleted from Na V 1.5 immunoprecipitates in cFgf13KO hearts compared with WT hearts. We therefore identified by mass spectrometry proteins coimmunoprecipitated with Na V 1.5 from WT or cFgf13KO hearts (n = 3 each). Principal component analysis and Pearson’s correlation statistics showed that the set of proteins coimmunoprecipitated from WT hearts was distinct from the set coimmunoprecipitated from cFgf13KO hearts (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). We detected 74 coimmunoprecipitated proteins depleted (P < 0.05; log 2 FC ≥ 1.0) in KO hearts compared with WT hearts (Figure 6A and Supplemental Table 2); indeed, these proteins included several ID components (e.g., proteins encoded by Gja1, Ctnnb1, Cdh2, Dlg1, and Vcl). Furthermore, gene set enrichment analysis (Figure 6, B–D) showed that the top terms included fascia adherens (GO:0005916) and intercalated disc (GO:0014704), terms not found in the analysis of the set of coimmunoprecipitated proteins enriched in cFgf13KO hearts (Supplemental Table 2). Also notable was the identification of calmodulin (Calm1) as one of the coimmunoprecipitated proteins depleted in KO hearts compared with WT hearts (log 2 FC = 1.63, P = 0.02) since a previous study reported that FGF13 increases the affinity between Na V 1.5 and calmodulin (53). Moreover, 2 other sets of top Gene Ontology terms found in the analysis of coimmunoprecipitated proteins depleted from WT hearts were associated with vesicular transport and microtubules (Figure 6, C and D, and Supplemental Table 1). None of these terms were found in the analysis of the set of proteins enriched in the coimmunoprecipitates from cFgf13KO hearts. Thus, these data underscore that FGF13 affects the subcellular distribution of Na V 1.5 and provide mechanistic insight into the altered Na V 1.5 subcellular localization observed in cFgf13KO hearts.

Figure 6 KO of Fgf13 affects the localization of Na V 1.5 at the ID. (A) Volcano plot of proteins coimmunoprecipitated with Na V 1.5 from WT or cFgf13KO hearts. Gene names for ID proteins are highlighted. (B–D) Gene set enrichment analyses of proteins enriched in coimmunoprecipitates of Na V 1.5 in the WT (compared with cFgf13KO hearts). GO, Gene Ontology.

The redistribution of Na V 1.5 away from the ID in the absence of FGF13 could affect VGSC properties based on a previous study showing differences in VGSC amplitude and SSI depending on where on the cardiomyocyte recordings were performed (54). Currents recorded from the ID were larger and the V 1/2 of SSI was depolarized compared with currents recorded from the midsection (lateral membrane). We hypothesized that the change in subcellular distribution of Na V 1.5 as regulated by FGF13 was an important contributor. We therefore performed macropatch recordings from the ID and midsection, which differed in WT versus cFgf13KO cardiomyocytes. In WT cardiomyocytes, peak currents were larger at the ID than at the midsection, as expected, yet that differential was lost in cFgf13KO cells and the current amplitudes at either the ID or midsection were not different from the midsection in WT cells (Figure 7, A–C, and Supplemental Table 1). The macropatch data also suggest that FGF13 contributes to the previously observed depolarization of the V 1/2 of SSI at the ID compared with the midsection. In WT cells, SSI at the ID was depolarized compared with V 1/2 at the midsection, but in cFgf13KO cardiomyocytes, there was no statistically significant difference (Figure 7, D–F, and Supplemental Table 1). Using sensitivity to tetrodotoxin (TTX), the previous study suggested that the amplitude and SSI differences between the ID and midsection reflected predominantly TTX-resistant Na V 1.5 channels expressed at the ID and TTX-sensitive neuronal VGSCs at the midsection (54). Here, we found that SSI of VGSCs at the ID and the midsection in WT cells was depolarized compared with their counterparts in cFgf13KO cardiomyocytes. Thus, FGF13 affects SSI of VGSCs independent of channel location, suggesting that FGF13 affects both Na V 1.5 and neuronal VGSCs expressed in cardiomyocytes (Supplemental Figure 2 and Supplemental Table 1).

Figure 7 Macropatch experiments show loss of VGSC currents at the ID of cardiomyocytes from cFgf13KO hearts. (A and B) Current-voltage relation curves from IDs (A) and lateral membranes (LM) (B) of WT and KO myocytes. (C) Peak sodium current densities showing differences between IDs and LMs of WT but not KO myocytes. Statistical analysis: 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test (****P < 0.0001). (D and E) SSI curves from IDs (D) and LM (E) of WT and KO myocytes. (F) V 1/2 of inactivation values, showing significant differences between WT and KO myocytes at IDs (D) and LMs (E) and significant differences between IDs and LMs of WT but not KO myocytes. Statistical analysis: unpaired t test (*P < 0.05).

Since Fgf13 ablation affects the polarized distribution of membrane-accessible cholesterol, which regulates SSI in HEK293 cells (Supplemental Figure 3 and Supplemental Table 1), we hypothesized that the lack of difference between the V 1/2 of SSI at the ID and midsection in cFgf13KO cardiomyocytes (compared with WT cells) was due to the resulting perturbation of membrane cholesterol. Attempts to perform macropatch recordings in the presence of membrane cholesterol–modulating agents, such as MβCD or exogenous cholesterol, were unsuccessful. Cardiomyocytes displayed heightened sensitivity to these treatments, resulting in membrane instability, rapid contractions, and loss of seal formation during recordings. The use of a high-potassium bath solution, required to maintain the membrane potential near 0 mV, may have contributed to this instability, limiting the ability to obtain reliable recordings under these conditions. Since we observed that FGF13 affected SSI at either the ID or midsection, we recorded SSI in cardiomyocytes in the whole-cell configuration, which was amenable to cholesterol manipulation. Consistent with results in HEK293 cells, depletion of cholesterol with MβCD hyperpolarized the V 1/2 of SSI recorded in WT or cFgf13KO cardiomyocytes (Figure 8, A and B, and Supplemental Table 1). Addition of cholesterol to cFgf13KO cardiomyocytes depolarized the V 1/2 of SSI but did not affect the V 1/2 of SSI in WT cardiomyocytes (Figure 8, C and D, and Supplemental Table 1). Again, results in HEK293 cells were analogous and together suggest that the effects of cholesterol on SSI in WT cardiomyocytes are saturated.

Figure 8 FGF13 differentially affects consequences of manipulation of membrane-accessible cholesterol on SSI of VGSCs in cardiomyocytes. (A and C) SSI curves of sodium currents from WT and KO myocytes under MβCD-treated (A) and cholesterol-enriched (C) conditions. (B and D) Changes in the V 1/2 of inactivation values showing effects of MβCD treatment (B) and cholesterol enrichment (D). Data for WT and KO are repeated in C and D. Statistical analysis: 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001).

Beyond affecting SSI, a previous report showed that Fgf13 ablation in cardiomyocytes reduced VGSC currents at elevated temperatures, leading to a temperature-dependent conduction block (26); analogous data from neuron-specific Fgf13-KO models showed reduced heat nociception in dorsal root ganglion neurons (mediated by Na V 1.7 channels) (55, 56). Since cholesterol affects membrane fluidity in a temperature-dependent fashion, we hypothesized that the observed conduction block was driven at least in part by the FGF13-dependent change in membrane cholesterol. To test our hypothesis, we first asked if the effects of temperature on Na V 1.5 channels were independent of a direct interaction between FGF13 and Na V 1.5 by performing paired recordings at 25°C and 40°C in HEK293 cells expressing Na V 1.5 and FGF13 (or GFP as a control). We observed a marked reduction of Na V 1.5 current amplitude at 40°C (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B, and Supplemental Table 1). In contrast, current amplitude at 40°C was not reduced when FGF13 or the binding-incompetent FGF13R/A were coexpressed (Supplemental Figure 7, C–F, and Supplemental Table 1), showing that FGF13 preserves VGSC current amplitude at elevated temperatures independent of FGF13 binding to the channel. Similar to the protection afforded by coexpression of either FGF13 or FGF13R/A, we observed that addition of cholesterol to the membrane was also protective (Supplemental Figure 7, G and H, and Supplemental Table 1). The addition of FGF13, FGF13R/A, or cholesterol all increased the Q 10 above that observed in cells expressing Na V 1.5 and GFP only. We obtained congruent data in ventricular cardiomyocytes, observing no reduction in current amplitude when the bath temperature for WT cells increased from 25°C to 40°C (Figure 9, A and B, and Supplemental Table 1), but there was a significant reduction of current amplitude of cFgf13KO cells in which the bath temperature was raised to 37°C or 40°C (Figure 9, C and D, and Supplemental Table 1). Moreover, viral expression of either WT FGF13 or the binding-incompetent FGF13R/A in cardiomyocytes isolated form cFgf13KO animals prevented the reduction in current amplitude at elevated temperatures (Figure 9, E–H, and Supplemental Table 1), demonstrating that the acute expression of FGF13 can provide temperature stability to VGSC currents in cardiomyocytes and that the effect of FGF13 is independent of Na V 1.5 binding. Since cholesterol and temperature both affect membrane fluidity, we tested whether addition of cholesterol to cFgf13KO cardiomyocytes stabilized VGSC currents as temperature increased. We added cholesterol to cFgf13KO cells and then recorded VGSC current amplitudes while raising the bath temperature. Similar to viral expression of FGF13, addition of cholesterol prevented the reduction in current amplitude observed in cFgf13KO cardiomyocytes (Figure 9, I and J, and Supplemental Table 1). Thus, like FGF13 (present in WT cardiomyocytes) or after viral expression of FGF13 or FGF13R/A in cFgf13KO cardiomyocytes, cholesterol protects VGSC current at elevated temperatures (Figure 9K) and increased the Q 10 compared with the values obtained in cFgf13KO cardiomyocytes (Figure 9L). These results therefore validate and extend the observations that FGF13-dependent effects on Na V 1.5 SSI are both independent of Na V 1.5 interaction and correlate with changes in local membrane cholesterol.