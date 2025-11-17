Research ArticleGeneticsNeuroscience Open Access | 10.1172/JCI191729

Disrupting integrator complex subunit INTS6 causes neurodevelopmental disorders and impairs neurogenesis and synapse development

1Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, Hunan Key Laboratory of Animal Models for Human Diseases, MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, Center for Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, Changsha, Hunan, China. 2Furong Laboratory, Changsha, Hunan, China. 3Department of Pediatrics, Daping Hospital, Army Medical University, Chongqing, China. 4Institute of Human Genetics, University Hospital Essen, University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany. 5Center for Rare Diseases (Essener Zentrum für Seltene Erkrankungen), University Hospital Essen, Essen, Germany. 6Dricoll Children’s Hospital, Corpus Christi, Texas, USA. 7Greenwood Genetic Center, Greenwood, South Carolina, USA. 8East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, The University of Tennessee Department of Medicine, Knoxville, Tennessee, USA. 9Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, CNRS, INSERM, l’institut du thorax, F-44000 Nantes, France. 10Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, Service de Génétique médicale, F-44000 Nantes, France. 11 Université Rouen Normandie, Normandie Université, INSERM U1245 and CHU Rouen, Department of Genetics and reference center for developmental abnormalities, F-76000 Rouen, France. 12Institute of Medical Genetics, Azienda Sanitaria Universitaria Friuli Centrale, Udine, Italy. 13Department of Medicine, University of Udine, Udine, Italy. 14Institute for Maternal and Child Health, IRCCS “Burlo Garofolo,” Trieste, Italy. 15Genetics Unit, Barzilai University Medical Center, Ashkelon, Israel. 16Faculty of Health Sciences, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Be’er Sheva, Israel. 17Centre for Mendelian Genomics, Clinical Institute of Genomic Medicine, UMC Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia. 18Faculty of Medicine, University of Belgrade, Belgrade, Serbia. 19University Children’s Hospital, Belgrade, Serbia. 20Medical Genetics, Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pennsylvania, USA. 21Department of Human Genetics, Division of Medical Genetics, Department of Psychiatry, Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, Department of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 22University of Groningen, University Medical Centre Groningen, Department of Genetics, Groningen, Netherlands. 23Division of Genetics, Genomics, and Metabolism, Ann & Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Department of Pediatrics, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 24Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 25Medical Genetics Center, Munich, Germany. 26GeneDx, LLC, Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 27Department of Medical Genetics, NHC Key Laboratory of Healthy Birth and Birth Defect Prevention in Western China, The First People’s Hospital of Yunnan Province, The Affiliated Hospital of Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 28School of Medicine, Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 29Department of Medical Genetics, Jiangxi Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Nanchang, Jiangxi, China. 30MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, School of Basic Medicine, Hengyang Medical College, University of South China, Hengyang, Hunan, China. 31NHC Key Laboratory of Birth Defect for Research and Prevention, Hunan Provincial Maternal and Child Health Care Hospital, Changsha, Hunan, China. Address correspondence to: Hui Guo, Jieqiong Tan, or Kun Xia, Center for Medical Genetics and Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, 110 Xiangya Road, Changsha, Hunan 410078, China. Phone: 086.0731.84805340; Email: guohui2@csu.edu.cn (HG). Phone: 086.0731.84806749, Email: tanjieqiong@sklmg.edu.cn (JT). Phone: 086.0731.84806952; Email: xiakun@sklmg.edu.cn (KX). Authorship note: XP and XJ contributed equally to this work and are co–first authors. Find articles by Peng, X. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, Hunan Key Laboratory of Animal Models for Human Diseases, MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, Center for Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, Changsha, Hunan, China. 2Furong Laboratory, Changsha, Hunan, China. 3Department of Pediatrics, Daping Hospital, Army Medical University, Chongqing, China. 4Institute of Human Genetics, University Hospital Essen, University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany. 5Center for Rare Diseases (Essener Zentrum für Seltene Erkrankungen), University Hospital Essen, Essen, Germany. 6Dricoll Children’s Hospital, Corpus Christi, Texas, USA. 7Greenwood Genetic Center, Greenwood, South Carolina, USA. 8East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, The University of Tennessee Department of Medicine, Knoxville, Tennessee, USA. 9Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, CNRS, INSERM, l’institut du thorax, F-44000 Nantes, France. 10Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, Service de Génétique médicale, F-44000 Nantes, France. 11 Université Rouen Normandie, Normandie Université, INSERM U1245 and CHU Rouen, Department of Genetics and reference center for developmental abnormalities, F-76000 Rouen, France. 12Institute of Medical Genetics, Azienda Sanitaria Universitaria Friuli Centrale, Udine, Italy. 13Department of Medicine, University of Udine, Udine, Italy. 14Institute for Maternal and Child Health, IRCCS “Burlo Garofolo,” Trieste, Italy. 15Genetics Unit, Barzilai University Medical Center, Ashkelon, Israel. 16Faculty of Health Sciences, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Be’er Sheva, Israel. 17Centre for Mendelian Genomics, Clinical Institute of Genomic Medicine, UMC Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia. 18Faculty of Medicine, University of Belgrade, Belgrade, Serbia. 19University Children’s Hospital, Belgrade, Serbia. 20Medical Genetics, Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pennsylvania, USA. 21Department of Human Genetics, Division of Medical Genetics, Department of Psychiatry, Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, Department of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 22University of Groningen, University Medical Centre Groningen, Department of Genetics, Groningen, Netherlands. 23Division of Genetics, Genomics, and Metabolism, Ann & Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Department of Pediatrics, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 24Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 25Medical Genetics Center, Munich, Germany. 26GeneDx, LLC, Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 27Department of Medical Genetics, NHC Key Laboratory of Healthy Birth and Birth Defect Prevention in Western China, The First People’s Hospital of Yunnan Province, The Affiliated Hospital of Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 28School of Medicine, Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 29Department of Medical Genetics, Jiangxi Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Nanchang, Jiangxi, China. 30MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, School of Basic Medicine, Hengyang Medical College, University of South China, Hengyang, Hunan, China. 31NHC Key Laboratory of Birth Defect for Research and Prevention, Hunan Provincial Maternal and Child Health Care Hospital, Changsha, Hunan, China. Address correspondence to: Hui Guo, Jieqiong Tan, or Kun Xia, Center for Medical Genetics and Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, 110 Xiangya Road, Changsha, Hunan 410078, China. Phone: 086.0731.84805340; Email: guohui2@csu.edu.cn (HG). Phone: 086.0731.84806749, Email: tanjieqiong@sklmg.edu.cn (JT). Phone: 086.0731.84806952; Email: xiakun@sklmg.edu.cn (KX). Authorship note: XP and XJ contributed equally to this work and are co–first authors. Find articles by Jia, X. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, Hunan Key Laboratory of Animal Models for Human Diseases, MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, Center for Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, Changsha, Hunan, China. 2Furong Laboratory, Changsha, Hunan, China. 3Department of Pediatrics, Daping Hospital, Army Medical University, Chongqing, China. 4Institute of Human Genetics, University Hospital Essen, University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany. 5Center for Rare Diseases (Essener Zentrum für Seltene Erkrankungen), University Hospital Essen, Essen, Germany. 6Dricoll Children’s Hospital, Corpus Christi, Texas, USA. 7Greenwood Genetic Center, Greenwood, South Carolina, USA. 8East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, The University of Tennessee Department of Medicine, Knoxville, Tennessee, USA. 9Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, CNRS, INSERM, l’institut du thorax, F-44000 Nantes, France. 10Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, Service de Génétique médicale, F-44000 Nantes, France. 11 Université Rouen Normandie, Normandie Université, INSERM U1245 and CHU Rouen, Department of Genetics and reference center for developmental abnormalities, F-76000 Rouen, France. 12Institute of Medical Genetics, Azienda Sanitaria Universitaria Friuli Centrale, Udine, Italy. 13Department of Medicine, University of Udine, Udine, Italy. 14Institute for Maternal and Child Health, IRCCS “Burlo Garofolo,” Trieste, Italy. 15Genetics Unit, Barzilai University Medical Center, Ashkelon, Israel. 16Faculty of Health Sciences, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Be’er Sheva, Israel. 17Centre for Mendelian Genomics, Clinical Institute of Genomic Medicine, UMC Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia. 18Faculty of Medicine, University of Belgrade, Belgrade, Serbia. 19University Children’s Hospital, Belgrade, Serbia. 20Medical Genetics, Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pennsylvania, USA. 21Department of Human Genetics, Division of Medical Genetics, Department of Psychiatry, Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, Department of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 22University of Groningen, University Medical Centre Groningen, Department of Genetics, Groningen, Netherlands. 23Division of Genetics, Genomics, and Metabolism, Ann & Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Department of Pediatrics, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 24Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 25Medical Genetics Center, Munich, Germany. 26GeneDx, LLC, Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 27Department of Medical Genetics, NHC Key Laboratory of Healthy Birth and Birth Defect Prevention in Western China, The First People’s Hospital of Yunnan Province, The Affiliated Hospital of Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 28School of Medicine, Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 29Department of Medical Genetics, Jiangxi Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Nanchang, Jiangxi, China. 30MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, School of Basic Medicine, Hengyang Medical College, University of South China, Hengyang, Hunan, China. 31NHC Key Laboratory of Birth Defect for Research and Prevention, Hunan Provincial Maternal and Child Health Care Hospital, Changsha, Hunan, China. Address correspondence to: Hui Guo, Jieqiong Tan, or Kun Xia, Center for Medical Genetics and Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, 110 Xiangya Road, Changsha, Hunan 410078, China. Phone: 086.0731.84805340; Email: guohui2@csu.edu.cn (HG). Phone: 086.0731.84806749, Email: tanjieqiong@sklmg.edu.cn (JT). Phone: 086.0731.84806952; Email: xiakun@sklmg.edu.cn (KX). Authorship note: XP and XJ contributed equally to this work and are co–first authors. Find articles by Wang, H. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, Hunan Key Laboratory of Animal Models for Human Diseases, MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, Center for Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, Changsha, Hunan, China. 2Furong Laboratory, Changsha, Hunan, China. 3Department of Pediatrics, Daping Hospital, Army Medical University, Chongqing, China. 4Institute of Human Genetics, University Hospital Essen, University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany. 5Center for Rare Diseases (Essener Zentrum für Seltene Erkrankungen), University Hospital Essen, Essen, Germany. 6Dricoll Children’s Hospital, Corpus Christi, Texas, USA. 7Greenwood Genetic Center, Greenwood, South Carolina, USA. 8East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, The University of Tennessee Department of Medicine, Knoxville, Tennessee, USA. 9Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, CNRS, INSERM, l’institut du thorax, F-44000 Nantes, France. 10Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, Service de Génétique médicale, F-44000 Nantes, France. 11 Université Rouen Normandie, Normandie Université, INSERM U1245 and CHU Rouen, Department of Genetics and reference center for developmental abnormalities, F-76000 Rouen, France. 12Institute of Medical Genetics, Azienda Sanitaria Universitaria Friuli Centrale, Udine, Italy. 13Department of Medicine, University of Udine, Udine, Italy. 14Institute for Maternal and Child Health, IRCCS “Burlo Garofolo,” Trieste, Italy. 15Genetics Unit, Barzilai University Medical Center, Ashkelon, Israel. 16Faculty of Health Sciences, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Be’er Sheva, Israel. 17Centre for Mendelian Genomics, Clinical Institute of Genomic Medicine, UMC Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia. 18Faculty of Medicine, University of Belgrade, Belgrade, Serbia. 19University Children’s Hospital, Belgrade, Serbia. 20Medical Genetics, Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pennsylvania, USA. 21Department of Human Genetics, Division of Medical Genetics, Department of Psychiatry, Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, Department of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 22University of Groningen, University Medical Centre Groningen, Department of Genetics, Groningen, Netherlands. 23Division of Genetics, Genomics, and Metabolism, Ann & Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Department of Pediatrics, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 24Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 25Medical Genetics Center, Munich, Germany. 26GeneDx, LLC, Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 27Department of Medical Genetics, NHC Key Laboratory of Healthy Birth and Birth Defect Prevention in Western China, The First People’s Hospital of Yunnan Province, The Affiliated Hospital of Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 28School of Medicine, Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 29Department of Medical Genetics, Jiangxi Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Nanchang, Jiangxi, China. 30MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, School of Basic Medicine, Hengyang Medical College, University of South China, Hengyang, Hunan, China. 31NHC Key Laboratory of Birth Defect for Research and Prevention, Hunan Provincial Maternal and Child Health Care Hospital, Changsha, Hunan, China. Address correspondence to: Hui Guo, Jieqiong Tan, or Kun Xia, Center for Medical Genetics and Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, 110 Xiangya Road, Changsha, Hunan 410078, China. Phone: 086.0731.84805340; Email: guohui2@csu.edu.cn (HG). Phone: 086.0731.84806749, Email: tanjieqiong@sklmg.edu.cn (JT). Phone: 086.0731.84806952; Email: xiakun@sklmg.edu.cn (KX). Authorship note: XP and XJ contributed equally to this work and are co–first authors. Find articles by Chen, J. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, Hunan Key Laboratory of Animal Models for Human Diseases, MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, Center for Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, Changsha, Hunan, China. 2Furong Laboratory, Changsha, Hunan, China. 3Department of Pediatrics, Daping Hospital, Army Medical University, Chongqing, China. 4Institute of Human Genetics, University Hospital Essen, University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany. 5Center for Rare Diseases (Essener Zentrum für Seltene Erkrankungen), University Hospital Essen, Essen, Germany. 6Dricoll Children’s Hospital, Corpus Christi, Texas, USA. 7Greenwood Genetic Center, Greenwood, South Carolina, USA. 8East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, The University of Tennessee Department of Medicine, Knoxville, Tennessee, USA. 9Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, CNRS, INSERM, l’institut du thorax, F-44000 Nantes, France. 10Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, Service de Génétique médicale, F-44000 Nantes, France. 11 Université Rouen Normandie, Normandie Université, INSERM U1245 and CHU Rouen, Department of Genetics and reference center for developmental abnormalities, F-76000 Rouen, France. 12Institute of Medical Genetics, Azienda Sanitaria Universitaria Friuli Centrale, Udine, Italy. 13Department of Medicine, University of Udine, Udine, Italy. 14Institute for Maternal and Child Health, IRCCS “Burlo Garofolo,” Trieste, Italy. 15Genetics Unit, Barzilai University Medical Center, Ashkelon, Israel. 16Faculty of Health Sciences, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Be’er Sheva, Israel. 17Centre for Mendelian Genomics, Clinical Institute of Genomic Medicine, UMC Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia. 18Faculty of Medicine, University of Belgrade, Belgrade, Serbia. 19University Children’s Hospital, Belgrade, Serbia. 20Medical Genetics, Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pennsylvania, USA. 21Department of Human Genetics, Division of Medical Genetics, Department of Psychiatry, Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, Department of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 22University of Groningen, University Medical Centre Groningen, Department of Genetics, Groningen, Netherlands. 23Division of Genetics, Genomics, and Metabolism, Ann & Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Department of Pediatrics, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 24Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 25Medical Genetics Center, Munich, Germany. 26GeneDx, LLC, Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 27Department of Medical Genetics, NHC Key Laboratory of Healthy Birth and Birth Defect Prevention in Western China, The First People’s Hospital of Yunnan Province, The Affiliated Hospital of Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 28School of Medicine, Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 29Department of Medical Genetics, Jiangxi Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Nanchang, Jiangxi, China. 30MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, School of Basic Medicine, Hengyang Medical College, University of South China, Hengyang, Hunan, China. 31NHC Key Laboratory of Birth Defect for Research and Prevention, Hunan Provincial Maternal and Child Health Care Hospital, Changsha, Hunan, China. Address correspondence to: Hui Guo, Jieqiong Tan, or Kun Xia, Center for Medical Genetics and Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, 110 Xiangya Road, Changsha, Hunan 410078, China. Phone: 086.0731.84805340; Email: guohui2@csu.edu.cn (HG). Phone: 086.0731.84806749, Email: tanjieqiong@sklmg.edu.cn (JT). Phone: 086.0731.84806952; Email: xiakun@sklmg.edu.cn (KX). Authorship note: XP and XJ contributed equally to this work and are co–first authors. Find articles by Zhang, X. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, Hunan Key Laboratory of Animal Models for Human Diseases, MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, Center for Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, Changsha, Hunan, China. 2Furong Laboratory, Changsha, Hunan, China. 3Department of Pediatrics, Daping Hospital, Army Medical University, Chongqing, China. 4Institute of Human Genetics, University Hospital Essen, University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany. 5Center for Rare Diseases (Essener Zentrum für Seltene Erkrankungen), University Hospital Essen, Essen, Germany. 6Dricoll Children’s Hospital, Corpus Christi, Texas, USA. 7Greenwood Genetic Center, Greenwood, South Carolina, USA. 8East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, The University of Tennessee Department of Medicine, Knoxville, Tennessee, USA. 9Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, CNRS, INSERM, l’institut du thorax, F-44000 Nantes, France. 10Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, Service de Génétique médicale, F-44000 Nantes, France. 11 Université Rouen Normandie, Normandie Université, INSERM U1245 and CHU Rouen, Department of Genetics and reference center for developmental abnormalities, F-76000 Rouen, France. 12Institute of Medical Genetics, Azienda Sanitaria Universitaria Friuli Centrale, Udine, Italy. 13Department of Medicine, University of Udine, Udine, Italy. 14Institute for Maternal and Child Health, IRCCS “Burlo Garofolo,” Trieste, Italy. 15Genetics Unit, Barzilai University Medical Center, Ashkelon, Israel. 16Faculty of Health Sciences, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Be’er Sheva, Israel. 17Centre for Mendelian Genomics, Clinical Institute of Genomic Medicine, UMC Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia. 18Faculty of Medicine, University of Belgrade, Belgrade, Serbia. 19University Children’s Hospital, Belgrade, Serbia. 20Medical Genetics, Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pennsylvania, USA. 21Department of Human Genetics, Division of Medical Genetics, Department of Psychiatry, Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, Department of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 22University of Groningen, University Medical Centre Groningen, Department of Genetics, Groningen, Netherlands. 23Division of Genetics, Genomics, and Metabolism, Ann & Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Department of Pediatrics, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 24Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 25Medical Genetics Center, Munich, Germany. 26GeneDx, LLC, Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 27Department of Medical Genetics, NHC Key Laboratory of Healthy Birth and Birth Defect Prevention in Western China, The First People’s Hospital of Yunnan Province, The Affiliated Hospital of Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 28School of Medicine, Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 29Department of Medical Genetics, Jiangxi Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Nanchang, Jiangxi, China. 30MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, School of Basic Medicine, Hengyang Medical College, University of South China, Hengyang, Hunan, China. 31NHC Key Laboratory of Birth Defect for Research and Prevention, Hunan Provincial Maternal and Child Health Care Hospital, Changsha, Hunan, China. Address correspondence to: Hui Guo, Jieqiong Tan, or Kun Xia, Center for Medical Genetics and Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, 110 Xiangya Road, Changsha, Hunan 410078, China. Phone: 086.0731.84805340; Email: guohui2@csu.edu.cn (HG). Phone: 086.0731.84806749, Email: tanjieqiong@sklmg.edu.cn (JT). Phone: 086.0731.84806952; Email: xiakun@sklmg.edu.cn (KX). Authorship note: XP and XJ contributed equally to this work and are co–first authors. Find articles by Tan, S. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, Hunan Key Laboratory of Animal Models for Human Diseases, MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, Center for Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, Changsha, Hunan, China. 2Furong Laboratory, Changsha, Hunan, China. 3Department of Pediatrics, Daping Hospital, Army Medical University, Chongqing, China. 4Institute of Human Genetics, University Hospital Essen, University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany. 5Center for Rare Diseases (Essener Zentrum für Seltene Erkrankungen), University Hospital Essen, Essen, Germany. 6Dricoll Children’s Hospital, Corpus Christi, Texas, USA. 7Greenwood Genetic Center, Greenwood, South Carolina, USA. 8East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, The University of Tennessee Department of Medicine, Knoxville, Tennessee, USA. 9Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, CNRS, INSERM, l’institut du thorax, F-44000 Nantes, France. 10Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, Service de Génétique médicale, F-44000 Nantes, France. 11 Université Rouen Normandie, Normandie Université, INSERM U1245 and CHU Rouen, Department of Genetics and reference center for developmental abnormalities, F-76000 Rouen, France. 12Institute of Medical Genetics, Azienda Sanitaria Universitaria Friuli Centrale, Udine, Italy. 13Department of Medicine, University of Udine, Udine, Italy. 14Institute for Maternal and Child Health, IRCCS “Burlo Garofolo,” Trieste, Italy. 15Genetics Unit, Barzilai University Medical Center, Ashkelon, Israel. 16Faculty of Health Sciences, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Be’er Sheva, Israel. 17Centre for Mendelian Genomics, Clinical Institute of Genomic Medicine, UMC Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia. 18Faculty of Medicine, University of Belgrade, Belgrade, Serbia. 19University Children’s Hospital, Belgrade, Serbia. 20Medical Genetics, Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pennsylvania, USA. 21Department of Human Genetics, Division of Medical Genetics, Department of Psychiatry, Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, Department of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 22University of Groningen, University Medical Centre Groningen, Department of Genetics, Groningen, Netherlands. 23Division of Genetics, Genomics, and Metabolism, Ann & Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Department of Pediatrics, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 24Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 25Medical Genetics Center, Munich, Germany. 26GeneDx, LLC, Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 27Department of Medical Genetics, NHC Key Laboratory of Healthy Birth and Birth Defect Prevention in Western China, The First People’s Hospital of Yunnan Province, The Affiliated Hospital of Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 28School of Medicine, Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 29Department of Medical Genetics, Jiangxi Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Nanchang, Jiangxi, China. 30MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, School of Basic Medicine, Hengyang Medical College, University of South China, Hengyang, Hunan, China. 31NHC Key Laboratory of Birth Defect for Research and Prevention, Hunan Provincial Maternal and Child Health Care Hospital, Changsha, Hunan, China. Address correspondence to: Hui Guo, Jieqiong Tan, or Kun Xia, Center for Medical Genetics and Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, 110 Xiangya Road, Changsha, Hunan 410078, China. Phone: 086.0731.84805340; Email: guohui2@csu.edu.cn (HG). Phone: 086.0731.84806749, Email: tanjieqiong@sklmg.edu.cn (JT). Phone: 086.0731.84806952; Email: xiakun@sklmg.edu.cn (KX). Authorship note: XP and XJ contributed equally to this work and are co–first authors. Find articles by Duan, X. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, Hunan Key Laboratory of Animal Models for Human Diseases, MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, Center for Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, Changsha, Hunan, China. 2Furong Laboratory, Changsha, Hunan, China. 3Department of Pediatrics, Daping Hospital, Army Medical University, Chongqing, China. 4Institute of Human Genetics, University Hospital Essen, University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany. 5Center for Rare Diseases (Essener Zentrum für Seltene Erkrankungen), University Hospital Essen, Essen, Germany. 6Dricoll Children’s Hospital, Corpus Christi, Texas, USA. 7Greenwood Genetic Center, Greenwood, South Carolina, USA. 8East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, The University of Tennessee Department of Medicine, Knoxville, Tennessee, USA. 9Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, CNRS, INSERM, l’institut du thorax, F-44000 Nantes, France. 10Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, Service de Génétique médicale, F-44000 Nantes, France. 11 Université Rouen Normandie, Normandie Université, INSERM U1245 and CHU Rouen, Department of Genetics and reference center for developmental abnormalities, F-76000 Rouen, France. 12Institute of Medical Genetics, Azienda Sanitaria Universitaria Friuli Centrale, Udine, Italy. 13Department of Medicine, University of Udine, Udine, Italy. 14Institute for Maternal and Child Health, IRCCS “Burlo Garofolo,” Trieste, Italy. 15Genetics Unit, Barzilai University Medical Center, Ashkelon, Israel. 16Faculty of Health Sciences, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Be’er Sheva, Israel. 17Centre for Mendelian Genomics, Clinical Institute of Genomic Medicine, UMC Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia. 18Faculty of Medicine, University of Belgrade, Belgrade, Serbia. 19University Children’s Hospital, Belgrade, Serbia. 20Medical Genetics, Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pennsylvania, USA. 21Department of Human Genetics, Division of Medical Genetics, Department of Psychiatry, Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, Department of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 22University of Groningen, University Medical Centre Groningen, Department of Genetics, Groningen, Netherlands. 23Division of Genetics, Genomics, and Metabolism, Ann & Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Department of Pediatrics, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 24Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 25Medical Genetics Center, Munich, Germany. 26GeneDx, LLC, Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 27Department of Medical Genetics, NHC Key Laboratory of Healthy Birth and Birth Defect Prevention in Western China, The First People’s Hospital of Yunnan Province, The Affiliated Hospital of Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 28School of Medicine, Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 29Department of Medical Genetics, Jiangxi Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Nanchang, Jiangxi, China. 30MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, School of Basic Medicine, Hengyang Medical College, University of South China, Hengyang, Hunan, China. 31NHC Key Laboratory of Birth Defect for Research and Prevention, Hunan Provincial Maternal and Child Health Care Hospital, Changsha, Hunan, China. Address correspondence to: Hui Guo, Jieqiong Tan, or Kun Xia, Center for Medical Genetics and Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, 110 Xiangya Road, Changsha, Hunan 410078, China. Phone: 086.0731.84805340; Email: guohui2@csu.edu.cn (HG). Phone: 086.0731.84806749, Email: tanjieqiong@sklmg.edu.cn (JT). Phone: 086.0731.84806952; Email: xiakun@sklmg.edu.cn (KX). Authorship note: XP and XJ contributed equally to this work and are co–first authors. Find articles by Qiu, C. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, Hunan Key Laboratory of Animal Models for Human Diseases, MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, Center for Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, Changsha, Hunan, China. 2Furong Laboratory, Changsha, Hunan, China. 3Department of Pediatrics, Daping Hospital, Army Medical University, Chongqing, China. 4Institute of Human Genetics, University Hospital Essen, University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany. 5Center for Rare Diseases (Essener Zentrum für Seltene Erkrankungen), University Hospital Essen, Essen, Germany. 6Dricoll Children’s Hospital, Corpus Christi, Texas, USA. 7Greenwood Genetic Center, Greenwood, South Carolina, USA. 8East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, The University of Tennessee Department of Medicine, Knoxville, Tennessee, USA. 9Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, CNRS, INSERM, l’institut du thorax, F-44000 Nantes, France. 10Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, Service de Génétique médicale, F-44000 Nantes, France. 11 Université Rouen Normandie, Normandie Université, INSERM U1245 and CHU Rouen, Department of Genetics and reference center for developmental abnormalities, F-76000 Rouen, France. 12Institute of Medical Genetics, Azienda Sanitaria Universitaria Friuli Centrale, Udine, Italy. 13Department of Medicine, University of Udine, Udine, Italy. 14Institute for Maternal and Child Health, IRCCS “Burlo Garofolo,” Trieste, Italy. 15Genetics Unit, Barzilai University Medical Center, Ashkelon, Israel. 16Faculty of Health Sciences, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Be’er Sheva, Israel. 17Centre for Mendelian Genomics, Clinical Institute of Genomic Medicine, UMC Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia. 18Faculty of Medicine, University of Belgrade, Belgrade, Serbia. 19University Children’s Hospital, Belgrade, Serbia. 20Medical Genetics, Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pennsylvania, USA. 21Department of Human Genetics, Division of Medical Genetics, Department of Psychiatry, Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, Department of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 22University of Groningen, University Medical Centre Groningen, Department of Genetics, Groningen, Netherlands. 23Division of Genetics, Genomics, and Metabolism, Ann & Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Department of Pediatrics, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 24Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 25Medical Genetics Center, Munich, Germany. 26GeneDx, LLC, Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 27Department of Medical Genetics, NHC Key Laboratory of Healthy Birth and Birth Defect Prevention in Western China, The First People’s Hospital of Yunnan Province, The Affiliated Hospital of Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 28School of Medicine, Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 29Department of Medical Genetics, Jiangxi Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Nanchang, Jiangxi, China. 30MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, School of Basic Medicine, Hengyang Medical College, University of South China, Hengyang, Hunan, China. 31NHC Key Laboratory of Birth Defect for Research and Prevention, Hunan Provincial Maternal and Child Health Care Hospital, Changsha, Hunan, China. Address correspondence to: Hui Guo, Jieqiong Tan, or Kun Xia, Center for Medical Genetics and Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, 110 Xiangya Road, Changsha, Hunan 410078, China. Phone: 086.0731.84805340; Email: guohui2@csu.edu.cn (HG). Phone: 086.0731.84806749, Email: tanjieqiong@sklmg.edu.cn (JT). Phone: 086.0731.84806952; Email: xiakun@sklmg.edu.cn (KX). Authorship note: XP and XJ contributed equally to this work and are co–first authors. Find articles by Hu, M. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, Hunan Key Laboratory of Animal Models for Human Diseases, MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, Center for Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, Changsha, Hunan, China. 2Furong Laboratory, Changsha, Hunan, China. 3Department of Pediatrics, Daping Hospital, Army Medical University, Chongqing, China. 4Institute of Human Genetics, University Hospital Essen, University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany. 5Center for Rare Diseases (Essener Zentrum für Seltene Erkrankungen), University Hospital Essen, Essen, Germany. 6Dricoll Children’s Hospital, Corpus Christi, Texas, USA. 7Greenwood Genetic Center, Greenwood, South Carolina, USA. 8East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, The University of Tennessee Department of Medicine, Knoxville, Tennessee, USA. 9Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, CNRS, INSERM, l’institut du thorax, F-44000 Nantes, France. 10Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, Service de Génétique médicale, F-44000 Nantes, France. 11 Université Rouen Normandie, Normandie Université, INSERM U1245 and CHU Rouen, Department of Genetics and reference center for developmental abnormalities, F-76000 Rouen, France. 12Institute of Medical Genetics, Azienda Sanitaria Universitaria Friuli Centrale, Udine, Italy. 13Department of Medicine, University of Udine, Udine, Italy. 14Institute for Maternal and Child Health, IRCCS “Burlo Garofolo,” Trieste, Italy. 15Genetics Unit, Barzilai University Medical Center, Ashkelon, Israel. 16Faculty of Health Sciences, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Be’er Sheva, Israel. 17Centre for Mendelian Genomics, Clinical Institute of Genomic Medicine, UMC Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia. 18Faculty of Medicine, University of Belgrade, Belgrade, Serbia. 19University Children’s Hospital, Belgrade, Serbia. 20Medical Genetics, Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pennsylvania, USA. 21Department of Human Genetics, Division of Medical Genetics, Department of Psychiatry, Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, Department of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 22University of Groningen, University Medical Centre Groningen, Department of Genetics, Groningen, Netherlands. 23Division of Genetics, Genomics, and Metabolism, Ann & Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Department of Pediatrics, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 24Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 25Medical Genetics Center, Munich, Germany. 26GeneDx, LLC, Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 27Department of Medical Genetics, NHC Key Laboratory of Healthy Birth and Birth Defect Prevention in Western China, The First People’s Hospital of Yunnan Province, The Affiliated Hospital of Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 28School of Medicine, Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 29Department of Medical Genetics, Jiangxi Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Nanchang, Jiangxi, China. 30MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, School of Basic Medicine, Hengyang Medical College, University of South China, Hengyang, Hunan, China. 31NHC Key Laboratory of Birth Defect for Research and Prevention, Hunan Provincial Maternal and Child Health Care Hospital, Changsha, Hunan, China. Address correspondence to: Hui Guo, Jieqiong Tan, or Kun Xia, Center for Medical Genetics and Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, 110 Xiangya Road, Changsha, Hunan 410078, China. Phone: 086.0731.84805340; Email: guohui2@csu.edu.cn (HG). Phone: 086.0731.84806749, Email: tanjieqiong@sklmg.edu.cn (JT). Phone: 086.0731.84806952; Email: xiakun@sklmg.edu.cn (KX). Authorship note: XP and XJ contributed equally to this work and are co–first authors. Find articles by Hou, H. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, Hunan Key Laboratory of Animal Models for Human Diseases, MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, Center for Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, Changsha, Hunan, China. 2Furong Laboratory, Changsha, Hunan, China. 3Department of Pediatrics, Daping Hospital, Army Medical University, Chongqing, China. 4Institute of Human Genetics, University Hospital Essen, University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany. 5Center for Rare Diseases (Essener Zentrum für Seltene Erkrankungen), University Hospital Essen, Essen, Germany. 6Dricoll Children’s Hospital, Corpus Christi, Texas, USA. 7Greenwood Genetic Center, Greenwood, South Carolina, USA. 8East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, The University of Tennessee Department of Medicine, Knoxville, Tennessee, USA. 9Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, CNRS, INSERM, l’institut du thorax, F-44000 Nantes, France. 10Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, Service de Génétique médicale, F-44000 Nantes, France. 11 Université Rouen Normandie, Normandie Université, INSERM U1245 and CHU Rouen, Department of Genetics and reference center for developmental abnormalities, F-76000 Rouen, France. 12Institute of Medical Genetics, Azienda Sanitaria Universitaria Friuli Centrale, Udine, Italy. 13Department of Medicine, University of Udine, Udine, Italy. 14Institute for Maternal and Child Health, IRCCS “Burlo Garofolo,” Trieste, Italy. 15Genetics Unit, Barzilai University Medical Center, Ashkelon, Israel. 16Faculty of Health Sciences, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Be’er Sheva, Israel. 17Centre for Mendelian Genomics, Clinical Institute of Genomic Medicine, UMC Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia. 18Faculty of Medicine, University of Belgrade, Belgrade, Serbia. 19University Children’s Hospital, Belgrade, Serbia. 20Medical Genetics, Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pennsylvania, USA. 21Department of Human Genetics, Division of Medical Genetics, Department of Psychiatry, Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, Department of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 22University of Groningen, University Medical Centre Groningen, Department of Genetics, Groningen, Netherlands. 23Division of Genetics, Genomics, and Metabolism, Ann & Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Department of Pediatrics, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 24Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 25Medical Genetics Center, Munich, Germany. 26GeneDx, LLC, Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 27Department of Medical Genetics, NHC Key Laboratory of Healthy Birth and Birth Defect Prevention in Western China, The First People’s Hospital of Yunnan Province, The Affiliated Hospital of Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 28School of Medicine, Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 29Department of Medical Genetics, Jiangxi Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Nanchang, Jiangxi, China. 30MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, School of Basic Medicine, Hengyang Medical College, University of South China, Hengyang, Hunan, China. 31NHC Key Laboratory of Birth Defect for Research and Prevention, Hunan Provincial Maternal and Child Health Care Hospital, Changsha, Hunan, China. Address correspondence to: Hui Guo, Jieqiong Tan, or Kun Xia, Center for Medical Genetics and Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, 110 Xiangya Road, Changsha, Hunan 410078, China. Phone: 086.0731.84805340; Email: guohui2@csu.edu.cn (HG). Phone: 086.0731.84806749, Email: tanjieqiong@sklmg.edu.cn (JT). Phone: 086.0731.84806952; Email: xiakun@sklmg.edu.cn (KX). Authorship note: XP and XJ contributed equally to this work and are co–first authors. Find articles by Parenti, I. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, Hunan Key Laboratory of Animal Models for Human Diseases, MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, Center for Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, Changsha, Hunan, China. 2Furong Laboratory, Changsha, Hunan, China. 3Department of Pediatrics, Daping Hospital, Army Medical University, Chongqing, China. 4Institute of Human Genetics, University Hospital Essen, University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany. 5Center for Rare Diseases (Essener Zentrum für Seltene Erkrankungen), University Hospital Essen, Essen, Germany. 6Dricoll Children’s Hospital, Corpus Christi, Texas, USA. 7Greenwood Genetic Center, Greenwood, South Carolina, USA. 8East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, The University of Tennessee Department of Medicine, Knoxville, Tennessee, USA. 9Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, CNRS, INSERM, l’institut du thorax, F-44000 Nantes, France. 10Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, Service de Génétique médicale, F-44000 Nantes, France. 11 Université Rouen Normandie, Normandie Université, INSERM U1245 and CHU Rouen, Department of Genetics and reference center for developmental abnormalities, F-76000 Rouen, France. 12Institute of Medical Genetics, Azienda Sanitaria Universitaria Friuli Centrale, Udine, Italy. 13Department of Medicine, University of Udine, Udine, Italy. 14Institute for Maternal and Child Health, IRCCS “Burlo Garofolo,” Trieste, Italy. 15Genetics Unit, Barzilai University Medical Center, Ashkelon, Israel. 16Faculty of Health Sciences, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Be’er Sheva, Israel. 17Centre for Mendelian Genomics, Clinical Institute of Genomic Medicine, UMC Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia. 18Faculty of Medicine, University of Belgrade, Belgrade, Serbia. 19University Children’s Hospital, Belgrade, Serbia. 20Medical Genetics, Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pennsylvania, USA. 21Department of Human Genetics, Division of Medical Genetics, Department of Psychiatry, Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, Department of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 22University of Groningen, University Medical Centre Groningen, Department of Genetics, Groningen, Netherlands. 23Division of Genetics, Genomics, and Metabolism, Ann & Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Department of Pediatrics, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 24Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 25Medical Genetics Center, Munich, Germany. 26GeneDx, LLC, Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 27Department of Medical Genetics, NHC Key Laboratory of Healthy Birth and Birth Defect Prevention in Western China, The First People’s Hospital of Yunnan Province, The Affiliated Hospital of Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 28School of Medicine, Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 29Department of Medical Genetics, Jiangxi Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Nanchang, Jiangxi, China. 30MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, School of Basic Medicine, Hengyang Medical College, University of South China, Hengyang, Hunan, China. 31NHC Key Laboratory of Birth Defect for Research and Prevention, Hunan Provincial Maternal and Child Health Care Hospital, Changsha, Hunan, China. Address correspondence to: Hui Guo, Jieqiong Tan, or Kun Xia, Center for Medical Genetics and Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, 110 Xiangya Road, Changsha, Hunan 410078, China. Phone: 086.0731.84805340; Email: guohui2@csu.edu.cn (HG). Phone: 086.0731.84806749, Email: tanjieqiong@sklmg.edu.cn (JT). Phone: 086.0731.84806952; Email: xiakun@sklmg.edu.cn (KX). Authorship note: XP and XJ contributed equally to this work and are co–first authors. Find articles by Kuechler, A. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, Hunan Key Laboratory of Animal Models for Human Diseases, MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, Center for Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, Changsha, Hunan, China. 2Furong Laboratory, Changsha, Hunan, China. 3Department of Pediatrics, Daping Hospital, Army Medical University, Chongqing, China. 4Institute of Human Genetics, University Hospital Essen, University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany. 5Center for Rare Diseases (Essener Zentrum für Seltene Erkrankungen), University Hospital Essen, Essen, Germany. 6Dricoll Children’s Hospital, Corpus Christi, Texas, USA. 7Greenwood Genetic Center, Greenwood, South Carolina, USA. 8East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, The University of Tennessee Department of Medicine, Knoxville, Tennessee, USA. 9Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, CNRS, INSERM, l’institut du thorax, F-44000 Nantes, France. 10Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, Service de Génétique médicale, F-44000 Nantes, France. 11 Université Rouen Normandie, Normandie Université, INSERM U1245 and CHU Rouen, Department of Genetics and reference center for developmental abnormalities, F-76000 Rouen, France. 12Institute of Medical Genetics, Azienda Sanitaria Universitaria Friuli Centrale, Udine, Italy. 13Department of Medicine, University of Udine, Udine, Italy. 14Institute for Maternal and Child Health, IRCCS “Burlo Garofolo,” Trieste, Italy. 15Genetics Unit, Barzilai University Medical Center, Ashkelon, Israel. 16Faculty of Health Sciences, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Be’er Sheva, Israel. 17Centre for Mendelian Genomics, Clinical Institute of Genomic Medicine, UMC Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia. 18Faculty of Medicine, University of Belgrade, Belgrade, Serbia. 19University Children’s Hospital, Belgrade, Serbia. 20Medical Genetics, Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pennsylvania, USA. 21Department of Human Genetics, Division of Medical Genetics, Department of Psychiatry, Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, Department of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 22University of Groningen, University Medical Centre Groningen, Department of Genetics, Groningen, Netherlands. 23Division of Genetics, Genomics, and Metabolism, Ann & Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Department of Pediatrics, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 24Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 25Medical Genetics Center, Munich, Germany. 26GeneDx, LLC, Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 27Department of Medical Genetics, NHC Key Laboratory of Healthy Birth and Birth Defect Prevention in Western China, The First People’s Hospital of Yunnan Province, The Affiliated Hospital of Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 28School of Medicine, Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 29Department of Medical Genetics, Jiangxi Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Nanchang, Jiangxi, China. 30MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, School of Basic Medicine, Hengyang Medical College, University of South China, Hengyang, Hunan, China. 31NHC Key Laboratory of Birth Defect for Research and Prevention, Hunan Provincial Maternal and Child Health Care Hospital, Changsha, Hunan, China. Address correspondence to: Hui Guo, Jieqiong Tan, or Kun Xia, Center for Medical Genetics and Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, 110 Xiangya Road, Changsha, Hunan 410078, China. Phone: 086.0731.84805340; Email: guohui2@csu.edu.cn (HG). Phone: 086.0731.84806749, Email: tanjieqiong@sklmg.edu.cn (JT). Phone: 086.0731.84806952; Email: xiakun@sklmg.edu.cn (KX). Authorship note: XP and XJ contributed equally to this work and are co–first authors. Find articles by Kaiser, F. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, Hunan Key Laboratory of Animal Models for Human Diseases, MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, Center for Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, Changsha, Hunan, China. 2Furong Laboratory, Changsha, Hunan, China. 3Department of Pediatrics, Daping Hospital, Army Medical University, Chongqing, China. 4Institute of Human Genetics, University Hospital Essen, University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany. 5Center for Rare Diseases (Essener Zentrum für Seltene Erkrankungen), University Hospital Essen, Essen, Germany. 6Dricoll Children’s Hospital, Corpus Christi, Texas, USA. 7Greenwood Genetic Center, Greenwood, South Carolina, USA. 8East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, The University of Tennessee Department of Medicine, Knoxville, Tennessee, USA. 9Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, CNRS, INSERM, l’institut du thorax, F-44000 Nantes, France. 10Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, Service de Génétique médicale, F-44000 Nantes, France. 11 Université Rouen Normandie, Normandie Université, INSERM U1245 and CHU Rouen, Department of Genetics and reference center for developmental abnormalities, F-76000 Rouen, France. 12Institute of Medical Genetics, Azienda Sanitaria Universitaria Friuli Centrale, Udine, Italy. 13Department of Medicine, University of Udine, Udine, Italy. 14Institute for Maternal and Child Health, IRCCS “Burlo Garofolo,” Trieste, Italy. 15Genetics Unit, Barzilai University Medical Center, Ashkelon, Israel. 16Faculty of Health Sciences, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Be’er Sheva, Israel. 17Centre for Mendelian Genomics, Clinical Institute of Genomic Medicine, UMC Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia. 18Faculty of Medicine, University of Belgrade, Belgrade, Serbia. 19University Children’s Hospital, Belgrade, Serbia. 20Medical Genetics, Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pennsylvania, USA. 21Department of Human Genetics, Division of Medical Genetics, Department of Psychiatry, Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, Department of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 22University of Groningen, University Medical Centre Groningen, Department of Genetics, Groningen, Netherlands. 23Division of Genetics, Genomics, and Metabolism, Ann & Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Department of Pediatrics, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 24Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 25Medical Genetics Center, Munich, Germany. 26GeneDx, LLC, Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 27Department of Medical Genetics, NHC Key Laboratory of Healthy Birth and Birth Defect Prevention in Western China, The First People’s Hospital of Yunnan Province, The Affiliated Hospital of Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 28School of Medicine, Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 29Department of Medical Genetics, Jiangxi Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Nanchang, Jiangxi, China. 30MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, School of Basic Medicine, Hengyang Medical College, University of South China, Hengyang, Hunan, China. 31NHC Key Laboratory of Birth Defect for Research and Prevention, Hunan Provincial Maternal and Child Health Care Hospital, Changsha, Hunan, China. Address correspondence to: Hui Guo, Jieqiong Tan, or Kun Xia, Center for Medical Genetics and Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, 110 Xiangya Road, Changsha, Hunan 410078, China. Phone: 086.0731.84805340; Email: guohui2@csu.edu.cn (HG). Phone: 086.0731.84806749, Email: tanjieqiong@sklmg.edu.cn (JT). Phone: 086.0731.84806952; Email: xiakun@sklmg.edu.cn (KX). Authorship note: XP and XJ contributed equally to this work and are co–first authors. Find articles by Renck, A. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, Hunan Key Laboratory of Animal Models for Human Diseases, MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, Center for Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, Changsha, Hunan, China. 2Furong Laboratory, Changsha, Hunan, China. 3Department of Pediatrics, Daping Hospital, Army Medical University, Chongqing, China. 4Institute of Human Genetics, University Hospital Essen, University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany. 5Center for Rare Diseases (Essener Zentrum für Seltene Erkrankungen), University Hospital Essen, Essen, Germany. 6Dricoll Children’s Hospital, Corpus Christi, Texas, USA. 7Greenwood Genetic Center, Greenwood, South Carolina, USA. 8East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, The University of Tennessee Department of Medicine, Knoxville, Tennessee, USA. 9Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, CNRS, INSERM, l’institut du thorax, F-44000 Nantes, France. 10Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, Service de Génétique médicale, F-44000 Nantes, France. 11 Université Rouen Normandie, Normandie Université, INSERM U1245 and CHU Rouen, Department of Genetics and reference center for developmental abnormalities, F-76000 Rouen, France. 12Institute of Medical Genetics, Azienda Sanitaria Universitaria Friuli Centrale, Udine, Italy. 13Department of Medicine, University of Udine, Udine, Italy. 14Institute for Maternal and Child Health, IRCCS “Burlo Garofolo,” Trieste, Italy. 15Genetics Unit, Barzilai University Medical Center, Ashkelon, Israel. 16Faculty of Health Sciences, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Be’er Sheva, Israel. 17Centre for Mendelian Genomics, Clinical Institute of Genomic Medicine, UMC Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia. 18Faculty of Medicine, University of Belgrade, Belgrade, Serbia. 19University Children’s Hospital, Belgrade, Serbia. 20Medical Genetics, Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pennsylvania, USA. 21Department of Human Genetics, Division of Medical Genetics, Department of Psychiatry, Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, Department of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 22University of Groningen, University Medical Centre Groningen, Department of Genetics, Groningen, Netherlands. 23Division of Genetics, Genomics, and Metabolism, Ann & Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Department of Pediatrics, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 24Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 25Medical Genetics Center, Munich, Germany. 26GeneDx, LLC, Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 27Department of Medical Genetics, NHC Key Laboratory of Healthy Birth and Birth Defect Prevention in Western China, The First People’s Hospital of Yunnan Province, The Affiliated Hospital of Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 28School of Medicine, Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 29Department of Medical Genetics, Jiangxi Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Nanchang, Jiangxi, China. 30MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, School of Basic Medicine, Hengyang Medical College, University of South China, Hengyang, Hunan, China. 31NHC Key Laboratory of Birth Defect for Research and Prevention, Hunan Provincial Maternal and Child Health Care Hospital, Changsha, Hunan, China. Address correspondence to: Hui Guo, Jieqiong Tan, or Kun Xia, Center for Medical Genetics and Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, 110 Xiangya Road, Changsha, Hunan 410078, China. Phone: 086.0731.84805340; Email: guohui2@csu.edu.cn (HG). Phone: 086.0731.84806749, Email: tanjieqiong@sklmg.edu.cn (JT). Phone: 086.0731.84806952; Email: xiakun@sklmg.edu.cn (KX). Authorship note: XP and XJ contributed equally to this work and are co–first authors. Find articles by Caylor, R. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, Hunan Key Laboratory of Animal Models for Human Diseases, MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, Center for Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, Changsha, Hunan, China. 2Furong Laboratory, Changsha, Hunan, China. 3Department of Pediatrics, Daping Hospital, Army Medical University, Chongqing, China. 4Institute of Human Genetics, University Hospital Essen, University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany. 5Center for Rare Diseases (Essener Zentrum für Seltene Erkrankungen), University Hospital Essen, Essen, Germany. 6Dricoll Children’s Hospital, Corpus Christi, Texas, USA. 7Greenwood Genetic Center, Greenwood, South Carolina, USA. 8East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, The University of Tennessee Department of Medicine, Knoxville, Tennessee, USA. 9Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, CNRS, INSERM, l’institut du thorax, F-44000 Nantes, France. 10Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, Service de Génétique médicale, F-44000 Nantes, France. 11 Université Rouen Normandie, Normandie Université, INSERM U1245 and CHU Rouen, Department of Genetics and reference center for developmental abnormalities, F-76000 Rouen, France. 12Institute of Medical Genetics, Azienda Sanitaria Universitaria Friuli Centrale, Udine, Italy. 13Department of Medicine, University of Udine, Udine, Italy. 14Institute for Maternal and Child Health, IRCCS “Burlo Garofolo,” Trieste, Italy. 15Genetics Unit, Barzilai University Medical Center, Ashkelon, Israel. 16Faculty of Health Sciences, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Be’er Sheva, Israel. 17Centre for Mendelian Genomics, Clinical Institute of Genomic Medicine, UMC Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia. 18Faculty of Medicine, University of Belgrade, Belgrade, Serbia. 19University Children’s Hospital, Belgrade, Serbia. 20Medical Genetics, Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pennsylvania, USA. 21Department of Human Genetics, Division of Medical Genetics, Department of Psychiatry, Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, Department of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 22University of Groningen, University Medical Centre Groningen, Department of Genetics, Groningen, Netherlands. 23Division of Genetics, Genomics, and Metabolism, Ann & Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Department of Pediatrics, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 24Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 25Medical Genetics Center, Munich, Germany. 26GeneDx, LLC, Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 27Department of Medical Genetics, NHC Key Laboratory of Healthy Birth and Birth Defect Prevention in Western China, The First People’s Hospital of Yunnan Province, The Affiliated Hospital of Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 28School of Medicine, Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 29Department of Medical Genetics, Jiangxi Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Nanchang, Jiangxi, China. 30MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, School of Basic Medicine, Hengyang Medical College, University of South China, Hengyang, Hunan, China. 31NHC Key Laboratory of Birth Defect for Research and Prevention, Hunan Provincial Maternal and Child Health Care Hospital, Changsha, Hunan, China. Address correspondence to: Hui Guo, Jieqiong Tan, or Kun Xia, Center for Medical Genetics and Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, 110 Xiangya Road, Changsha, Hunan 410078, China. Phone: 086.0731.84805340; Email: guohui2@csu.edu.cn (HG). Phone: 086.0731.84806749, Email: tanjieqiong@sklmg.edu.cn (JT). Phone: 086.0731.84806952; Email: xiakun@sklmg.edu.cn (KX). Authorship note: XP and XJ contributed equally to this work and are co–first authors. Find articles by Skinner, C. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, Hunan Key Laboratory of Animal Models for Human Diseases, MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, Center for Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, Changsha, Hunan, China. 2Furong Laboratory, Changsha, Hunan, China. 3Department of Pediatrics, Daping Hospital, Army Medical University, Chongqing, China. 4Institute of Human Genetics, University Hospital Essen, University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany. 5Center for Rare Diseases (Essener Zentrum für Seltene Erkrankungen), University Hospital Essen, Essen, Germany. 6Dricoll Children’s Hospital, Corpus Christi, Texas, USA. 7Greenwood Genetic Center, Greenwood, South Carolina, USA. 8East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, The University of Tennessee Department of Medicine, Knoxville, Tennessee, USA. 9Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, CNRS, INSERM, l’institut du thorax, F-44000 Nantes, France. 10Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, Service de Génétique médicale, F-44000 Nantes, France. 11 Université Rouen Normandie, Normandie Université, INSERM U1245 and CHU Rouen, Department of Genetics and reference center for developmental abnormalities, F-76000 Rouen, France. 12Institute of Medical Genetics, Azienda Sanitaria Universitaria Friuli Centrale, Udine, Italy. 13Department of Medicine, University of Udine, Udine, Italy. 14Institute for Maternal and Child Health, IRCCS “Burlo Garofolo,” Trieste, Italy. 15Genetics Unit, Barzilai University Medical Center, Ashkelon, Israel. 16Faculty of Health Sciences, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Be’er Sheva, Israel. 17Centre for Mendelian Genomics, Clinical Institute of Genomic Medicine, UMC Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia. 18Faculty of Medicine, University of Belgrade, Belgrade, Serbia. 19University Children’s Hospital, Belgrade, Serbia. 20Medical Genetics, Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pennsylvania, USA. 21Department of Human Genetics, Division of Medical Genetics, Department of Psychiatry, Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, Department of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 22University of Groningen, University Medical Centre Groningen, Department of Genetics, Groningen, Netherlands. 23Division of Genetics, Genomics, and Metabolism, Ann & Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Department of Pediatrics, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 24Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 25Medical Genetics Center, Munich, Germany. 26GeneDx, LLC, Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 27Department of Medical Genetics, NHC Key Laboratory of Healthy Birth and Birth Defect Prevention in Western China, The First People’s Hospital of Yunnan Province, The Affiliated Hospital of Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 28School of Medicine, Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 29Department of Medical Genetics, Jiangxi Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Nanchang, Jiangxi, China. 30MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, School of Basic Medicine, Hengyang Medical College, University of South China, Hengyang, Hunan, China. 31NHC Key Laboratory of Birth Defect for Research and Prevention, Hunan Provincial Maternal and Child Health Care Hospital, Changsha, Hunan, China. Address correspondence to: Hui Guo, Jieqiong Tan, or Kun Xia, Center for Medical Genetics and Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, 110 Xiangya Road, Changsha, Hunan 410078, China. Phone: 086.0731.84805340; Email: guohui2@csu.edu.cn (HG). Phone: 086.0731.84806749, Email: tanjieqiong@sklmg.edu.cn (JT). Phone: 086.0731.84806952; Email: xiakun@sklmg.edu.cn (KX). Authorship note: XP and XJ contributed equally to this work and are co–first authors. Find articles by Peeden, J. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, Hunan Key Laboratory of Animal Models for Human Diseases, MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, Center for Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, Changsha, Hunan, China. 2Furong Laboratory, Changsha, Hunan, China. 3Department of Pediatrics, Daping Hospital, Army Medical University, Chongqing, China. 4Institute of Human Genetics, University Hospital Essen, University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany. 5Center for Rare Diseases (Essener Zentrum für Seltene Erkrankungen), University Hospital Essen, Essen, Germany. 6Dricoll Children’s Hospital, Corpus Christi, Texas, USA. 7Greenwood Genetic Center, Greenwood, South Carolina, USA. 8East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, The University of Tennessee Department of Medicine, Knoxville, Tennessee, USA. 9Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, CNRS, INSERM, l’institut du thorax, F-44000 Nantes, France. 10Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, Service de Génétique médicale, F-44000 Nantes, France. 11 Université Rouen Normandie, Normandie Université, INSERM U1245 and CHU Rouen, Department of Genetics and reference center for developmental abnormalities, F-76000 Rouen, France. 12Institute of Medical Genetics, Azienda Sanitaria Universitaria Friuli Centrale, Udine, Italy. 13Department of Medicine, University of Udine, Udine, Italy. 14Institute for Maternal and Child Health, IRCCS “Burlo Garofolo,” Trieste, Italy. 15Genetics Unit, Barzilai University Medical Center, Ashkelon, Israel. 16Faculty of Health Sciences, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Be’er Sheva, Israel. 17Centre for Mendelian Genomics, Clinical Institute of Genomic Medicine, UMC Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia. 18Faculty of Medicine, University of Belgrade, Belgrade, Serbia. 19University Children’s Hospital, Belgrade, Serbia. 20Medical Genetics, Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pennsylvania, USA. 21Department of Human Genetics, Division of Medical Genetics, Department of Psychiatry, Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, Department of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 22University of Groningen, University Medical Centre Groningen, Department of Genetics, Groningen, Netherlands. 23Division of Genetics, Genomics, and Metabolism, Ann & Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Department of Pediatrics, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 24Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 25Medical Genetics Center, Munich, Germany. 26GeneDx, LLC, Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 27Department of Medical Genetics, NHC Key Laboratory of Healthy Birth and Birth Defect Prevention in Western China, The First People’s Hospital of Yunnan Province, The Affiliated Hospital of Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 28School of Medicine, Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 29Department of Medical Genetics, Jiangxi Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Nanchang, Jiangxi, China. 30MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, School of Basic Medicine, Hengyang Medical College, University of South China, Hengyang, Hunan, China. 31NHC Key Laboratory of Birth Defect for Research and Prevention, Hunan Provincial Maternal and Child Health Care Hospital, Changsha, Hunan, China. Address correspondence to: Hui Guo, Jieqiong Tan, or Kun Xia, Center for Medical Genetics and Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, 110 Xiangya Road, Changsha, Hunan 410078, China. Phone: 086.0731.84805340; Email: guohui2@csu.edu.cn (HG). Phone: 086.0731.84806749, Email: tanjieqiong@sklmg.edu.cn (JT). Phone: 086.0731.84806952; Email: xiakun@sklmg.edu.cn (KX). Authorship note: XP and XJ contributed equally to this work and are co–first authors. Find articles by Cogne, B. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, Hunan Key Laboratory of Animal Models for Human Diseases, MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, Center for Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, Changsha, Hunan, China. 2Furong Laboratory, Changsha, Hunan, China. 3Department of Pediatrics, Daping Hospital, Army Medical University, Chongqing, China. 4Institute of Human Genetics, University Hospital Essen, University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany. 5Center for Rare Diseases (Essener Zentrum für Seltene Erkrankungen), University Hospital Essen, Essen, Germany. 6Dricoll Children’s Hospital, Corpus Christi, Texas, USA. 7Greenwood Genetic Center, Greenwood, South Carolina, USA. 8East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, The University of Tennessee Department of Medicine, Knoxville, Tennessee, USA. 9Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, CNRS, INSERM, l’institut du thorax, F-44000 Nantes, France. 10Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, Service de Génétique médicale, F-44000 Nantes, France. 11 Université Rouen Normandie, Normandie Université, INSERM U1245 and CHU Rouen, Department of Genetics and reference center for developmental abnormalities, F-76000 Rouen, France. 12Institute of Medical Genetics, Azienda Sanitaria Universitaria Friuli Centrale, Udine, Italy. 13Department of Medicine, University of Udine, Udine, Italy. 14Institute for Maternal and Child Health, IRCCS “Burlo Garofolo,” Trieste, Italy. 15Genetics Unit, Barzilai University Medical Center, Ashkelon, Israel. 16Faculty of Health Sciences, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Be’er Sheva, Israel. 17Centre for Mendelian Genomics, Clinical Institute of Genomic Medicine, UMC Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia. 18Faculty of Medicine, University of Belgrade, Belgrade, Serbia. 19University Children’s Hospital, Belgrade, Serbia. 20Medical Genetics, Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pennsylvania, USA. 21Department of Human Genetics, Division of Medical Genetics, Department of Psychiatry, Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, Department of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 22University of Groningen, University Medical Centre Groningen, Department of Genetics, Groningen, Netherlands. 23Division of Genetics, Genomics, and Metabolism, Ann & Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Department of Pediatrics, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 24Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 25Medical Genetics Center, Munich, Germany. 26GeneDx, LLC, Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 27Department of Medical Genetics, NHC Key Laboratory of Healthy Birth and Birth Defect Prevention in Western China, The First People’s Hospital of Yunnan Province, The Affiliated Hospital of Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 28School of Medicine, Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 29Department of Medical Genetics, Jiangxi Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Nanchang, Jiangxi, China. 30MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, School of Basic Medicine, Hengyang Medical College, University of South China, Hengyang, Hunan, China. 31NHC Key Laboratory of Birth Defect for Research and Prevention, Hunan Provincial Maternal and Child Health Care Hospital, Changsha, Hunan, China. Address correspondence to: Hui Guo, Jieqiong Tan, or Kun Xia, Center for Medical Genetics and Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, 110 Xiangya Road, Changsha, Hunan 410078, China. Phone: 086.0731.84805340; Email: guohui2@csu.edu.cn (HG). Phone: 086.0731.84806749, Email: tanjieqiong@sklmg.edu.cn (JT). Phone: 086.0731.84806952; Email: xiakun@sklmg.edu.cn (KX). Authorship note: XP and XJ contributed equally to this work and are co–first authors. Find articles by Isidor, B. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, Hunan Key Laboratory of Animal Models for Human Diseases, MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, Center for Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, Changsha, Hunan, China. 2Furong Laboratory, Changsha, Hunan, China. 3Department of Pediatrics, Daping Hospital, Army Medical University, Chongqing, China. 4Institute of Human Genetics, University Hospital Essen, University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany. 5Center for Rare Diseases (Essener Zentrum für Seltene Erkrankungen), University Hospital Essen, Essen, Germany. 6Dricoll Children’s Hospital, Corpus Christi, Texas, USA. 7Greenwood Genetic Center, Greenwood, South Carolina, USA. 8East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, The University of Tennessee Department of Medicine, Knoxville, Tennessee, USA. 9Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, CNRS, INSERM, l’institut du thorax, F-44000 Nantes, France. 10Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, Service de Génétique médicale, F-44000 Nantes, France. 11 Université Rouen Normandie, Normandie Université, INSERM U1245 and CHU Rouen, Department of Genetics and reference center for developmental abnormalities, F-76000 Rouen, France. 12Institute of Medical Genetics, Azienda Sanitaria Universitaria Friuli Centrale, Udine, Italy. 13Department of Medicine, University of Udine, Udine, Italy. 14Institute for Maternal and Child Health, IRCCS “Burlo Garofolo,” Trieste, Italy. 15Genetics Unit, Barzilai University Medical Center, Ashkelon, Israel. 16Faculty of Health Sciences, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Be’er Sheva, Israel. 17Centre for Mendelian Genomics, Clinical Institute of Genomic Medicine, UMC Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia. 18Faculty of Medicine, University of Belgrade, Belgrade, Serbia. 19University Children’s Hospital, Belgrade, Serbia. 20Medical Genetics, Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pennsylvania, USA. 21Department of Human Genetics, Division of Medical Genetics, Department of Psychiatry, Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, Department of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 22University of Groningen, University Medical Centre Groningen, Department of Genetics, Groningen, Netherlands. 23Division of Genetics, Genomics, and Metabolism, Ann & Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Department of Pediatrics, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 24Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 25Medical Genetics Center, Munich, Germany. 26GeneDx, LLC, Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 27Department of Medical Genetics, NHC Key Laboratory of Healthy Birth and Birth Defect Prevention in Western China, The First People’s Hospital of Yunnan Province, The Affiliated Hospital of Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 28School of Medicine, Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 29Department of Medical Genetics, Jiangxi Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Nanchang, Jiangxi, China. 30MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, School of Basic Medicine, Hengyang Medical College, University of South China, Hengyang, Hunan, China. 31NHC Key Laboratory of Birth Defect for Research and Prevention, Hunan Provincial Maternal and Child Health Care Hospital, Changsha, Hunan, China. Address correspondence to: Hui Guo, Jieqiong Tan, or Kun Xia, Center for Medical Genetics and Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, 110 Xiangya Road, Changsha, Hunan 410078, China. Phone: 086.0731.84805340; Email: guohui2@csu.edu.cn (HG). Phone: 086.0731.84806749, Email: tanjieqiong@sklmg.edu.cn (JT). Phone: 086.0731.84806952; Email: xiakun@sklmg.edu.cn (KX). Authorship note: XP and XJ contributed equally to this work and are co–first authors. Find articles by Mercier, S. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, Hunan Key Laboratory of Animal Models for Human Diseases, MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, Center for Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, Changsha, Hunan, China. 2Furong Laboratory, Changsha, Hunan, China. 3Department of Pediatrics, Daping Hospital, Army Medical University, Chongqing, China. 4Institute of Human Genetics, University Hospital Essen, University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany. 5Center for Rare Diseases (Essener Zentrum für Seltene Erkrankungen), University Hospital Essen, Essen, Germany. 6Dricoll Children’s Hospital, Corpus Christi, Texas, USA. 7Greenwood Genetic Center, Greenwood, South Carolina, USA. 8East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, The University of Tennessee Department of Medicine, Knoxville, Tennessee, USA. 9Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, CNRS, INSERM, l’institut du thorax, F-44000 Nantes, France. 10Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, Service de Génétique médicale, F-44000 Nantes, France. 11 Université Rouen Normandie, Normandie Université, INSERM U1245 and CHU Rouen, Department of Genetics and reference center for developmental abnormalities, F-76000 Rouen, France. 12Institute of Medical Genetics, Azienda Sanitaria Universitaria Friuli Centrale, Udine, Italy. 13Department of Medicine, University of Udine, Udine, Italy. 14Institute for Maternal and Child Health, IRCCS “Burlo Garofolo,” Trieste, Italy. 15Genetics Unit, Barzilai University Medical Center, Ashkelon, Israel. 16Faculty of Health Sciences, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Be’er Sheva, Israel. 17Centre for Mendelian Genomics, Clinical Institute of Genomic Medicine, UMC Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia. 18Faculty of Medicine, University of Belgrade, Belgrade, Serbia. 19University Children’s Hospital, Belgrade, Serbia. 20Medical Genetics, Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pennsylvania, USA. 21Department of Human Genetics, Division of Medical Genetics, Department of Psychiatry, Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, Department of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 22University of Groningen, University Medical Centre Groningen, Department of Genetics, Groningen, Netherlands. 23Division of Genetics, Genomics, and Metabolism, Ann & Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Department of Pediatrics, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 24Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 25Medical Genetics Center, Munich, Germany. 26GeneDx, LLC, Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 27Department of Medical Genetics, NHC Key Laboratory of Healthy Birth and Birth Defect Prevention in Western China, The First People’s Hospital of Yunnan Province, The Affiliated Hospital of Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 28School of Medicine, Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 29Department of Medical Genetics, Jiangxi Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Nanchang, Jiangxi, China. 30MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, School of Basic Medicine, Hengyang Medical College, University of South China, Hengyang, Hunan, China. 31NHC Key Laboratory of Birth Defect for Research and Prevention, Hunan Provincial Maternal and Child Health Care Hospital, Changsha, Hunan, China. Address correspondence to: Hui Guo, Jieqiong Tan, or Kun Xia, Center for Medical Genetics and Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, 110 Xiangya Road, Changsha, Hunan 410078, China. Phone: 086.0731.84805340; Email: guohui2@csu.edu.cn (HG). Phone: 086.0731.84806749, Email: tanjieqiong@sklmg.edu.cn (JT). Phone: 086.0731.84806952; Email: xiakun@sklmg.edu.cn (KX). Authorship note: XP and XJ contributed equally to this work and are co–first authors. Find articles by Nicolas, G. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, Hunan Key Laboratory of Animal Models for Human Diseases, MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, Center for Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, Changsha, Hunan, China. 2Furong Laboratory, Changsha, Hunan, China. 3Department of Pediatrics, Daping Hospital, Army Medical University, Chongqing, China. 4Institute of Human Genetics, University Hospital Essen, University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany. 5Center for Rare Diseases (Essener Zentrum für Seltene Erkrankungen), University Hospital Essen, Essen, Germany. 6Dricoll Children’s Hospital, Corpus Christi, Texas, USA. 7Greenwood Genetic Center, Greenwood, South Carolina, USA. 8East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, The University of Tennessee Department of Medicine, Knoxville, Tennessee, USA. 9Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, CNRS, INSERM, l’institut du thorax, F-44000 Nantes, France. 10Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, Service de Génétique médicale, F-44000 Nantes, France. 11 Université Rouen Normandie, Normandie Université, INSERM U1245 and CHU Rouen, Department of Genetics and reference center for developmental abnormalities, F-76000 Rouen, France. 12Institute of Medical Genetics, Azienda Sanitaria Universitaria Friuli Centrale, Udine, Italy. 13Department of Medicine, University of Udine, Udine, Italy. 14Institute for Maternal and Child Health, IRCCS “Burlo Garofolo,” Trieste, Italy. 15Genetics Unit, Barzilai University Medical Center, Ashkelon, Israel. 16Faculty of Health Sciences, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Be’er Sheva, Israel. 17Centre for Mendelian Genomics, Clinical Institute of Genomic Medicine, UMC Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia. 18Faculty of Medicine, University of Belgrade, Belgrade, Serbia. 19University Children’s Hospital, Belgrade, Serbia. 20Medical Genetics, Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pennsylvania, USA. 21Department of Human Genetics, Division of Medical Genetics, Department of Psychiatry, Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, Department of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 22University of Groningen, University Medical Centre Groningen, Department of Genetics, Groningen, Netherlands. 23Division of Genetics, Genomics, and Metabolism, Ann & Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Department of Pediatrics, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 24Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 25Medical Genetics Center, Munich, Germany. 26GeneDx, LLC, Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 27Department of Medical Genetics, NHC Key Laboratory of Healthy Birth and Birth Defect Prevention in Western China, The First People’s Hospital of Yunnan Province, The Affiliated Hospital of Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 28School of Medicine, Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 29Department of Medical Genetics, Jiangxi Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Nanchang, Jiangxi, China. 30MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, School of Basic Medicine, Hengyang Medical College, University of South China, Hengyang, Hunan, China. 31NHC Key Laboratory of Birth Defect for Research and Prevention, Hunan Provincial Maternal and Child Health Care Hospital, Changsha, Hunan, China. Address correspondence to: Hui Guo, Jieqiong Tan, or Kun Xia, Center for Medical Genetics and Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, 110 Xiangya Road, Changsha, Hunan 410078, China. Phone: 086.0731.84805340; Email: guohui2@csu.edu.cn (HG). Phone: 086.0731.84806749, Email: tanjieqiong@sklmg.edu.cn (JT). Phone: 086.0731.84806952; Email: xiakun@sklmg.edu.cn (KX). Authorship note: XP and XJ contributed equally to this work and are co–first authors. Find articles by Guerrot, A. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, Hunan Key Laboratory of Animal Models for Human Diseases, MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, Center for Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, Changsha, Hunan, China. 2Furong Laboratory, Changsha, Hunan, China. 3Department of Pediatrics, Daping Hospital, Army Medical University, Chongqing, China. 4Institute of Human Genetics, University Hospital Essen, University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany. 5Center for Rare Diseases (Essener Zentrum für Seltene Erkrankungen), University Hospital Essen, Essen, Germany. 6Dricoll Children’s Hospital, Corpus Christi, Texas, USA. 7Greenwood Genetic Center, Greenwood, South Carolina, USA. 8East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, The University of Tennessee Department of Medicine, Knoxville, Tennessee, USA. 9Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, CNRS, INSERM, l’institut du thorax, F-44000 Nantes, France. 10Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, Service de Génétique médicale, F-44000 Nantes, France. 11 Université Rouen Normandie, Normandie Université, INSERM U1245 and CHU Rouen, Department of Genetics and reference center for developmental abnormalities, F-76000 Rouen, France. 12Institute of Medical Genetics, Azienda Sanitaria Universitaria Friuli Centrale, Udine, Italy. 13Department of Medicine, University of Udine, Udine, Italy. 14Institute for Maternal and Child Health, IRCCS “Burlo Garofolo,” Trieste, Italy. 15Genetics Unit, Barzilai University Medical Center, Ashkelon, Israel. 16Faculty of Health Sciences, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Be’er Sheva, Israel. 17Centre for Mendelian Genomics, Clinical Institute of Genomic Medicine, UMC Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia. 18Faculty of Medicine, University of Belgrade, Belgrade, Serbia. 19University Children’s Hospital, Belgrade, Serbia. 20Medical Genetics, Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pennsylvania, USA. 21Department of Human Genetics, Division of Medical Genetics, Department of Psychiatry, Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, Department of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 22University of Groningen, University Medical Centre Groningen, Department of Genetics, Groningen, Netherlands. 23Division of Genetics, Genomics, and Metabolism, Ann & Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Department of Pediatrics, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 24Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 25Medical Genetics Center, Munich, Germany. 26GeneDx, LLC, Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 27Department of Medical Genetics, NHC Key Laboratory of Healthy Birth and Birth Defect Prevention in Western China, The First People’s Hospital of Yunnan Province, The Affiliated Hospital of Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 28School of Medicine, Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 29Department of Medical Genetics, Jiangxi Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Nanchang, Jiangxi, China. 30MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, School of Basic Medicine, Hengyang Medical College, University of South China, Hengyang, Hunan, China. 31NHC Key Laboratory of Birth Defect for Research and Prevention, Hunan Provincial Maternal and Child Health Care Hospital, Changsha, Hunan, China. Address correspondence to: Hui Guo, Jieqiong Tan, or Kun Xia, Center for Medical Genetics and Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, 110 Xiangya Road, Changsha, Hunan 410078, China. Phone: 086.0731.84805340; Email: guohui2@csu.edu.cn (HG). Phone: 086.0731.84806749, Email: tanjieqiong@sklmg.edu.cn (JT). Phone: 086.0731.84806952; Email: xiakun@sklmg.edu.cn (KX). Authorship note: XP and XJ contributed equally to this work and are co–first authors. Find articles by Faletra, F. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, Hunan Key Laboratory of Animal Models for Human Diseases, MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, Center for Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, Changsha, Hunan, China. 2Furong Laboratory, Changsha, Hunan, China. 3Department of Pediatrics, Daping Hospital, Army Medical University, Chongqing, China. 4Institute of Human Genetics, University Hospital Essen, University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany. 5Center for Rare Diseases (Essener Zentrum für Seltene Erkrankungen), University Hospital Essen, Essen, Germany. 6Dricoll Children’s Hospital, Corpus Christi, Texas, USA. 7Greenwood Genetic Center, Greenwood, South Carolina, USA. 8East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, The University of Tennessee Department of Medicine, Knoxville, Tennessee, USA. 9Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, CNRS, INSERM, l’institut du thorax, F-44000 Nantes, France. 10Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, Service de Génétique médicale, F-44000 Nantes, France. 11 Université Rouen Normandie, Normandie Université, INSERM U1245 and CHU Rouen, Department of Genetics and reference center for developmental abnormalities, F-76000 Rouen, France. 12Institute of Medical Genetics, Azienda Sanitaria Universitaria Friuli Centrale, Udine, Italy. 13Department of Medicine, University of Udine, Udine, Italy. 14Institute for Maternal and Child Health, IRCCS “Burlo Garofolo,” Trieste, Italy. 15Genetics Unit, Barzilai University Medical Center, Ashkelon, Israel. 16Faculty of Health Sciences, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Be’er Sheva, Israel. 17Centre for Mendelian Genomics, Clinical Institute of Genomic Medicine, UMC Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia. 18Faculty of Medicine, University of Belgrade, Belgrade, Serbia. 19University Children’s Hospital, Belgrade, Serbia. 20Medical Genetics, Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pennsylvania, USA. 21Department of Human Genetics, Division of Medical Genetics, Department of Psychiatry, Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, Department of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 22University of Groningen, University Medical Centre Groningen, Department of Genetics, Groningen, Netherlands. 23Division of Genetics, Genomics, and Metabolism, Ann & Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Department of Pediatrics, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 24Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 25Medical Genetics Center, Munich, Germany. 26GeneDx, LLC, Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 27Department of Medical Genetics, NHC Key Laboratory of Healthy Birth and Birth Defect Prevention in Western China, The First People’s Hospital of Yunnan Province, The Affiliated Hospital of Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 28School of Medicine, Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 29Department of Medical Genetics, Jiangxi Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Nanchang, Jiangxi, China. 30MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, School of Basic Medicine, Hengyang Medical College, University of South China, Hengyang, Hunan, China. 31NHC Key Laboratory of Birth Defect for Research and Prevention, Hunan Provincial Maternal and Child Health Care Hospital, Changsha, Hunan, China. Address correspondence to: Hui Guo, Jieqiong Tan, or Kun Xia, Center for Medical Genetics and Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, 110 Xiangya Road, Changsha, Hunan 410078, China. Phone: 086.0731.84805340; Email: guohui2@csu.edu.cn (HG). Phone: 086.0731.84806749, Email: tanjieqiong@sklmg.edu.cn (JT). Phone: 086.0731.84806952; Email: xiakun@sklmg.edu.cn (KX). Authorship note: XP and XJ contributed equally to this work and are co–first authors. Find articles by Musante, L. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, Hunan Key Laboratory of Animal Models for Human Diseases, MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, Center for Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, Changsha, Hunan, China. 2Furong Laboratory, Changsha, Hunan, China. 3Department of Pediatrics, Daping Hospital, Army Medical University, Chongqing, China. 4Institute of Human Genetics, University Hospital Essen, University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany. 5Center for Rare Diseases (Essener Zentrum für Seltene Erkrankungen), University Hospital Essen, Essen, Germany. 6Dricoll Children’s Hospital, Corpus Christi, Texas, USA. 7Greenwood Genetic Center, Greenwood, South Carolina, USA. 8East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, The University of Tennessee Department of Medicine, Knoxville, Tennessee, USA. 9Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, CNRS, INSERM, l’institut du thorax, F-44000 Nantes, France. 10Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, Service de Génétique médicale, F-44000 Nantes, France. 11 Université Rouen Normandie, Normandie Université, INSERM U1245 and CHU Rouen, Department of Genetics and reference center for developmental abnormalities, F-76000 Rouen, France. 12Institute of Medical Genetics, Azienda Sanitaria Universitaria Friuli Centrale, Udine, Italy. 13Department of Medicine, University of Udine, Udine, Italy. 14Institute for Maternal and Child Health, IRCCS “Burlo Garofolo,” Trieste, Italy. 15Genetics Unit, Barzilai University Medical Center, Ashkelon, Israel. 16Faculty of Health Sciences, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Be’er Sheva, Israel. 17Centre for Mendelian Genomics, Clinical Institute of Genomic Medicine, UMC Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia. 18Faculty of Medicine, University of Belgrade, Belgrade, Serbia. 19University Children’s Hospital, Belgrade, Serbia. 20Medical Genetics, Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pennsylvania, USA. 21Department of Human Genetics, Division of Medical Genetics, Department of Psychiatry, Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, Department of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 22University of Groningen, University Medical Centre Groningen, Department of Genetics, Groningen, Netherlands. 23Division of Genetics, Genomics, and Metabolism, Ann & Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Department of Pediatrics, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 24Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 25Medical Genetics Center, Munich, Germany. 26GeneDx, LLC, Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 27Department of Medical Genetics, NHC Key Laboratory of Healthy Birth and Birth Defect Prevention in Western China, The First People’s Hospital of Yunnan Province, The Affiliated Hospital of Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 28School of Medicine, Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 29Department of Medical Genetics, Jiangxi Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Nanchang, Jiangxi, China. 30MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, School of Basic Medicine, Hengyang Medical College, University of South China, Hengyang, Hunan, China. 31NHC Key Laboratory of Birth Defect for Research and Prevention, Hunan Provincial Maternal and Child Health Care Hospital, Changsha, Hunan, China. Address correspondence to: Hui Guo, Jieqiong Tan, or Kun Xia, Center for Medical Genetics and Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, 110 Xiangya Road, Changsha, Hunan 410078, China. Phone: 086.0731.84805340; Email: guohui2@csu.edu.cn (HG). Phone: 086.0731.84806749, Email: tanjieqiong@sklmg.edu.cn (JT). Phone: 086.0731.84806952; Email: xiakun@sklmg.edu.cn (KX). Authorship note: XP and XJ contributed equally to this work and are co–first authors. Find articles by Cohen, L. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, Hunan Key Laboratory of Animal Models for Human Diseases, MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, Center for Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, Changsha, Hunan, China. 2Furong Laboratory, Changsha, Hunan, China. 3Department of Pediatrics, Daping Hospital, Army Medical University, Chongqing, China. 4Institute of Human Genetics, University Hospital Essen, University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany. 5Center for Rare Diseases (Essener Zentrum für Seltene Erkrankungen), University Hospital Essen, Essen, Germany. 6Dricoll Children’s Hospital, Corpus Christi, Texas, USA. 7Greenwood Genetic Center, Greenwood, South Carolina, USA. 8East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, The University of Tennessee Department of Medicine, Knoxville, Tennessee, USA. 9Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, CNRS, INSERM, l’institut du thorax, F-44000 Nantes, France. 10Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, Service de Génétique médicale, F-44000 Nantes, France. 11 Université Rouen Normandie, Normandie Université, INSERM U1245 and CHU Rouen, Department of Genetics and reference center for developmental abnormalities, F-76000 Rouen, France. 12Institute of Medical Genetics, Azienda Sanitaria Universitaria Friuli Centrale, Udine, Italy. 13Department of Medicine, University of Udine, Udine, Italy. 14Institute for Maternal and Child Health, IRCCS “Burlo Garofolo,” Trieste, Italy. 15Genetics Unit, Barzilai University Medical Center, Ashkelon, Israel. 16Faculty of Health Sciences, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Be’er Sheva, Israel. 17Centre for Mendelian Genomics, Clinical Institute of Genomic Medicine, UMC Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia. 18Faculty of Medicine, University of Belgrade, Belgrade, Serbia. 19University Children’s Hospital, Belgrade, Serbia. 20Medical Genetics, Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pennsylvania, USA. 21Department of Human Genetics, Division of Medical Genetics, Department of Psychiatry, Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, Department of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 22University of Groningen, University Medical Centre Groningen, Department of Genetics, Groningen, Netherlands. 23Division of Genetics, Genomics, and Metabolism, Ann & Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Department of Pediatrics, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 24Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 25Medical Genetics Center, Munich, Germany. 26GeneDx, LLC, Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 27Department of Medical Genetics, NHC Key Laboratory of Healthy Birth and Birth Defect Prevention in Western China, The First People’s Hospital of Yunnan Province, The Affiliated Hospital of Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 28School of Medicine, Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 29Department of Medical Genetics, Jiangxi Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Nanchang, Jiangxi, China. 30MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, School of Basic Medicine, Hengyang Medical College, University of South China, Hengyang, Hunan, China. 31NHC Key Laboratory of Birth Defect for Research and Prevention, Hunan Provincial Maternal and Child Health Care Hospital, Changsha, Hunan, China. Address correspondence to: Hui Guo, Jieqiong Tan, or Kun Xia, Center for Medical Genetics and Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, 110 Xiangya Road, Changsha, Hunan 410078, China. Phone: 086.0731.84805340; Email: guohui2@csu.edu.cn (HG). Phone: 086.0731.84806749, Email: tanjieqiong@sklmg.edu.cn (JT). Phone: 086.0731.84806952; Email: xiakun@sklmg.edu.cn (KX). Authorship note: XP and XJ contributed equally to this work and are co–first authors. Find articles by Bergant, G. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, Hunan Key Laboratory of Animal Models for Human Diseases, MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, Center for Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, Changsha, Hunan, China. 2Furong Laboratory, Changsha, Hunan, China. 3Department of Pediatrics, Daping Hospital, Army Medical University, Chongqing, China. 4Institute of Human Genetics, University Hospital Essen, University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany. 5Center for Rare Diseases (Essener Zentrum für Seltene Erkrankungen), University Hospital Essen, Essen, Germany. 6Dricoll Children’s Hospital, Corpus Christi, Texas, USA. 7Greenwood Genetic Center, Greenwood, South Carolina, USA. 8East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, The University of Tennessee Department of Medicine, Knoxville, Tennessee, USA. 9Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, CNRS, INSERM, l’institut du thorax, F-44000 Nantes, France. 10Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, Service de Génétique médicale, F-44000 Nantes, France. 11 Université Rouen Normandie, Normandie Université, INSERM U1245 and CHU Rouen, Department of Genetics and reference center for developmental abnormalities, F-76000 Rouen, France. 12Institute of Medical Genetics, Azienda Sanitaria Universitaria Friuli Centrale, Udine, Italy. 13Department of Medicine, University of Udine, Udine, Italy. 14Institute for Maternal and Child Health, IRCCS “Burlo Garofolo,” Trieste, Italy. 15Genetics Unit, Barzilai University Medical Center, Ashkelon, Israel. 16Faculty of Health Sciences, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Be’er Sheva, Israel. 17Centre for Mendelian Genomics, Clinical Institute of Genomic Medicine, UMC Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia. 18Faculty of Medicine, University of Belgrade, Belgrade, Serbia. 19University Children’s Hospital, Belgrade, Serbia. 20Medical Genetics, Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pennsylvania, USA. 21Department of Human Genetics, Division of Medical Genetics, Department of Psychiatry, Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, Department of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 22University of Groningen, University Medical Centre Groningen, Department of Genetics, Groningen, Netherlands. 23Division of Genetics, Genomics, and Metabolism, Ann & Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Department of Pediatrics, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 24Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 25Medical Genetics Center, Munich, Germany. 26GeneDx, LLC, Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 27Department of Medical Genetics, NHC Key Laboratory of Healthy Birth and Birth Defect Prevention in Western China, The First People’s Hospital of Yunnan Province, The Affiliated Hospital of Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 28School of Medicine, Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 29Department of Medical Genetics, Jiangxi Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Nanchang, Jiangxi, China. 30MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, School of Basic Medicine, Hengyang Medical College, University of South China, Hengyang, Hunan, China. 31NHC Key Laboratory of Birth Defect for Research and Prevention, Hunan Provincial Maternal and Child Health Care Hospital, Changsha, Hunan, China. Address correspondence to: Hui Guo, Jieqiong Tan, or Kun Xia, Center for Medical Genetics and Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, 110 Xiangya Road, Changsha, Hunan 410078, China. Phone: 086.0731.84805340; Email: guohui2@csu.edu.cn (HG). Phone: 086.0731.84806749, Email: tanjieqiong@sklmg.edu.cn (JT). Phone: 086.0731.84806952; Email: xiakun@sklmg.edu.cn (KX). Authorship note: XP and XJ contributed equally to this work and are co–first authors. Find articles by Čuturilo, G. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, Hunan Key Laboratory of Animal Models for Human Diseases, MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, Center for Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, Changsha, Hunan, China. 2Furong Laboratory, Changsha, Hunan, China. 3Department of Pediatrics, Daping Hospital, Army Medical University, Chongqing, China. 4Institute of Human Genetics, University Hospital Essen, University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany. 5Center for Rare Diseases (Essener Zentrum für Seltene Erkrankungen), University Hospital Essen, Essen, Germany. 6Dricoll Children’s Hospital, Corpus Christi, Texas, USA. 7Greenwood Genetic Center, Greenwood, South Carolina, USA. 8East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, The University of Tennessee Department of Medicine, Knoxville, Tennessee, USA. 9Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, CNRS, INSERM, l’institut du thorax, F-44000 Nantes, France. 10Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, Service de Génétique médicale, F-44000 Nantes, France. 11 Université Rouen Normandie, Normandie Université, INSERM U1245 and CHU Rouen, Department of Genetics and reference center for developmental abnormalities, F-76000 Rouen, France. 12Institute of Medical Genetics, Azienda Sanitaria Universitaria Friuli Centrale, Udine, Italy. 13Department of Medicine, University of Udine, Udine, Italy. 14Institute for Maternal and Child Health, IRCCS “Burlo Garofolo,” Trieste, Italy. 15Genetics Unit, Barzilai University Medical Center, Ashkelon, Israel. 16Faculty of Health Sciences, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Be’er Sheva, Israel. 17Centre for Mendelian Genomics, Clinical Institute of Genomic Medicine, UMC Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia. 18Faculty of Medicine, University of Belgrade, Belgrade, Serbia. 19University Children’s Hospital, Belgrade, Serbia. 20Medical Genetics, Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pennsylvania, USA. 21Department of Human Genetics, Division of Medical Genetics, Department of Psychiatry, Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, Department of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 22University of Groningen, University Medical Centre Groningen, Department of Genetics, Groningen, Netherlands. 23Division of Genetics, Genomics, and Metabolism, Ann & Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Department of Pediatrics, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 24Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 25Medical Genetics Center, Munich, Germany. 26GeneDx, LLC, Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 27Department of Medical Genetics, NHC Key Laboratory of Healthy Birth and Birth Defect Prevention in Western China, The First People’s Hospital of Yunnan Province, The Affiliated Hospital of Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 28School of Medicine, Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 29Department of Medical Genetics, Jiangxi Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Nanchang, Jiangxi, China. 30MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, School of Basic Medicine, Hengyang Medical College, University of South China, Hengyang, Hunan, China. 31NHC Key Laboratory of Birth Defect for Research and Prevention, Hunan Provincial Maternal and Child Health Care Hospital, Changsha, Hunan, China. Address correspondence to: Hui Guo, Jieqiong Tan, or Kun Xia, Center for Medical Genetics and Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, 110 Xiangya Road, Changsha, Hunan 410078, China. Phone: 086.0731.84805340; Email: guohui2@csu.edu.cn (HG). Phone: 086.0731.84806749, Email: tanjieqiong@sklmg.edu.cn (JT). Phone: 086.0731.84806952; Email: xiakun@sklmg.edu.cn (KX). Authorship note: XP and XJ contributed equally to this work and are co–first authors. Find articles by Peterlin, B. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, Hunan Key Laboratory of Animal Models for Human Diseases, MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, Center for Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, Changsha, Hunan, China. 2Furong Laboratory, Changsha, Hunan, China. 3Department of Pediatrics, Daping Hospital, Army Medical University, Chongqing, China. 4Institute of Human Genetics, University Hospital Essen, University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany. 5Center for Rare Diseases (Essener Zentrum für Seltene Erkrankungen), University Hospital Essen, Essen, Germany. 6Dricoll Children’s Hospital, Corpus Christi, Texas, USA. 7Greenwood Genetic Center, Greenwood, South Carolina, USA. 8East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, The University of Tennessee Department of Medicine, Knoxville, Tennessee, USA. 9Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, CNRS, INSERM, l’institut du thorax, F-44000 Nantes, France. 10Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, Service de Génétique médicale, F-44000 Nantes, France. 11 Université Rouen Normandie, Normandie Université, INSERM U1245 and CHU Rouen, Department of Genetics and reference center for developmental abnormalities, F-76000 Rouen, France. 12Institute of Medical Genetics, Azienda Sanitaria Universitaria Friuli Centrale, Udine, Italy. 13Department of Medicine, University of Udine, Udine, Italy. 14Institute for Maternal and Child Health, IRCCS “Burlo Garofolo,” Trieste, Italy. 15Genetics Unit, Barzilai University Medical Center, Ashkelon, Israel. 16Faculty of Health Sciences, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Be’er Sheva, Israel. 17Centre for Mendelian Genomics, Clinical Institute of Genomic Medicine, UMC Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia. 18Faculty of Medicine, University of Belgrade, Belgrade, Serbia. 19University Children’s Hospital, Belgrade, Serbia. 20Medical Genetics, Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pennsylvania, USA. 21Department of Human Genetics, Division of Medical Genetics, Department of Psychiatry, Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, Department of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 22University of Groningen, University Medical Centre Groningen, Department of Genetics, Groningen, Netherlands. 23Division of Genetics, Genomics, and Metabolism, Ann & Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Department of Pediatrics, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 24Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 25Medical Genetics Center, Munich, Germany. 26GeneDx, LLC, Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 27Department of Medical Genetics, NHC Key Laboratory of Healthy Birth and Birth Defect Prevention in Western China, The First People’s Hospital of Yunnan Province, The Affiliated Hospital of Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 28School of Medicine, Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 29Department of Medical Genetics, Jiangxi Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Nanchang, Jiangxi, China. 30MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, School of Basic Medicine, Hengyang Medical College, University of South China, Hengyang, Hunan, China. 31NHC Key Laboratory of Birth Defect for Research and Prevention, Hunan Provincial Maternal and Child Health Care Hospital, Changsha, Hunan, China. Address correspondence to: Hui Guo, Jieqiong Tan, or Kun Xia, Center for Medical Genetics and Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, 110 Xiangya Road, Changsha, Hunan 410078, China. Phone: 086.0731.84805340; Email: guohui2@csu.edu.cn (HG). Phone: 086.0731.84806749, Email: tanjieqiong@sklmg.edu.cn (JT). Phone: 086.0731.84806952; Email: xiakun@sklmg.edu.cn (KX). Authorship note: XP and XJ contributed equally to this work and are co–first authors. Find articles by Seeley, A. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, Hunan Key Laboratory of Animal Models for Human Diseases, MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, Center for Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, Changsha, Hunan, China. 2Furong Laboratory, Changsha, Hunan, China. 3Department of Pediatrics, Daping Hospital, Army Medical University, Chongqing, China. 4Institute of Human Genetics, University Hospital Essen, University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany. 5Center for Rare Diseases (Essener Zentrum für Seltene Erkrankungen), University Hospital Essen, Essen, Germany. 6Dricoll Children’s Hospital, Corpus Christi, Texas, USA. 7Greenwood Genetic Center, Greenwood, South Carolina, USA. 8East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, The University of Tennessee Department of Medicine, Knoxville, Tennessee, USA. 9Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, CNRS, INSERM, l’institut du thorax, F-44000 Nantes, France. 10Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, Service de Génétique médicale, F-44000 Nantes, France. 11 Université Rouen Normandie, Normandie Université, INSERM U1245 and CHU Rouen, Department of Genetics and reference center for developmental abnormalities, F-76000 Rouen, France. 12Institute of Medical Genetics, Azienda Sanitaria Universitaria Friuli Centrale, Udine, Italy. 13Department of Medicine, University of Udine, Udine, Italy. 14Institute for Maternal and Child Health, IRCCS “Burlo Garofolo,” Trieste, Italy. 15Genetics Unit, Barzilai University Medical Center, Ashkelon, Israel. 16Faculty of Health Sciences, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Be’er Sheva, Israel. 17Centre for Mendelian Genomics, Clinical Institute of Genomic Medicine, UMC Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia. 18Faculty of Medicine, University of Belgrade, Belgrade, Serbia. 19University Children’s Hospital, Belgrade, Serbia. 20Medical Genetics, Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pennsylvania, USA. 21Department of Human Genetics, Division of Medical Genetics, Department of Psychiatry, Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, Department of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 22University of Groningen, University Medical Centre Groningen, Department of Genetics, Groningen, Netherlands. 23Division of Genetics, Genomics, and Metabolism, Ann & Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Department of Pediatrics, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 24Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 25Medical Genetics Center, Munich, Germany. 26GeneDx, LLC, Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 27Department of Medical Genetics, NHC Key Laboratory of Healthy Birth and Birth Defect Prevention in Western China, The First People’s Hospital of Yunnan Province, The Affiliated Hospital of Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 28School of Medicine, Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 29Department of Medical Genetics, Jiangxi Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Nanchang, Jiangxi, China. 30MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, School of Basic Medicine, Hengyang Medical College, University of South China, Hengyang, Hunan, China. 31NHC Key Laboratory of Birth Defect for Research and Prevention, Hunan Provincial Maternal and Child Health Care Hospital, Changsha, Hunan, China. Address correspondence to: Hui Guo, Jieqiong Tan, or Kun Xia, Center for Medical Genetics and Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, 110 Xiangya Road, Changsha, Hunan 410078, China. Phone: 086.0731.84805340; Email: guohui2@csu.edu.cn (HG). Phone: 086.0731.84806749, Email: tanjieqiong@sklmg.edu.cn (JT). Phone: 086.0731.84806952; Email: xiakun@sklmg.edu.cn (KX). Authorship note: XP and XJ contributed equally to this work and are co–first authors. Find articles by Bachman, K. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, Hunan Key Laboratory of Animal Models for Human Diseases, MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, Center for Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, Changsha, Hunan, China. 2Furong Laboratory, Changsha, Hunan, China. 3Department of Pediatrics, Daping Hospital, Army Medical University, Chongqing, China. 4Institute of Human Genetics, University Hospital Essen, University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany. 5Center for Rare Diseases (Essener Zentrum für Seltene Erkrankungen), University Hospital Essen, Essen, Germany. 6Dricoll Children’s Hospital, Corpus Christi, Texas, USA. 7Greenwood Genetic Center, Greenwood, South Carolina, USA. 8East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, The University of Tennessee Department of Medicine, Knoxville, Tennessee, USA. 9Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, CNRS, INSERM, l’institut du thorax, F-44000 Nantes, France. 10Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, Service de Génétique médicale, F-44000 Nantes, France. 11 Université Rouen Normandie, Normandie Université, INSERM U1245 and CHU Rouen, Department of Genetics and reference center for developmental abnormalities, F-76000 Rouen, France. 12Institute of Medical Genetics, Azienda Sanitaria Universitaria Friuli Centrale, Udine, Italy. 13Department of Medicine, University of Udine, Udine, Italy. 14Institute for Maternal and Child Health, IRCCS “Burlo Garofolo,” Trieste, Italy. 15Genetics Unit, Barzilai University Medical Center, Ashkelon, Israel. 16Faculty of Health Sciences, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Be’er Sheva, Israel. 17Centre for Mendelian Genomics, Clinical Institute of Genomic Medicine, UMC Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia. 18Faculty of Medicine, University of Belgrade, Belgrade, Serbia. 19University Children’s Hospital, Belgrade, Serbia. 20Medical Genetics, Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pennsylvania, USA. 21Department of Human Genetics, Division of Medical Genetics, Department of Psychiatry, Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, Department of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 22University of Groningen, University Medical Centre Groningen, Department of Genetics, Groningen, Netherlands. 23Division of Genetics, Genomics, and Metabolism, Ann & Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Department of Pediatrics, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 24Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 25Medical Genetics Center, Munich, Germany. 26GeneDx, LLC, Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 27Department of Medical Genetics, NHC Key Laboratory of Healthy Birth and Birth Defect Prevention in Western China, The First People’s Hospital of Yunnan Province, The Affiliated Hospital of Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 28School of Medicine, Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 29Department of Medical Genetics, Jiangxi Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Nanchang, Jiangxi, China. 30MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, School of Basic Medicine, Hengyang Medical College, University of South China, Hengyang, Hunan, China. 31NHC Key Laboratory of Birth Defect for Research and Prevention, Hunan Provincial Maternal and Child Health Care Hospital, Changsha, Hunan, China. Address correspondence to: Hui Guo, Jieqiong Tan, or Kun Xia, Center for Medical Genetics and Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, 110 Xiangya Road, Changsha, Hunan 410078, China. Phone: 086.0731.84805340; Email: guohui2@csu.edu.cn (HG). Phone: 086.0731.84806749, Email: tanjieqiong@sklmg.edu.cn (JT). Phone: 086.0731.84806952; Email: xiakun@sklmg.edu.cn (KX). Authorship note: XP and XJ contributed equally to this work and are co–first authors. Find articles by Martinez-Agosto, J. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, Hunan Key Laboratory of Animal Models for Human Diseases, MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, Center for Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, Changsha, Hunan, China. 2Furong Laboratory, Changsha, Hunan, China. 3Department of Pediatrics, Daping Hospital, Army Medical University, Chongqing, China. 4Institute of Human Genetics, University Hospital Essen, University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany. 5Center for Rare Diseases (Essener Zentrum für Seltene Erkrankungen), University Hospital Essen, Essen, Germany. 6Dricoll Children’s Hospital, Corpus Christi, Texas, USA. 7Greenwood Genetic Center, Greenwood, South Carolina, USA. 8East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, The University of Tennessee Department of Medicine, Knoxville, Tennessee, USA. 9Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, CNRS, INSERM, l’institut du thorax, F-44000 Nantes, France. 10Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, Service de Génétique médicale, F-44000 Nantes, France. 11 Université Rouen Normandie, Normandie Université, INSERM U1245 and CHU Rouen, Department of Genetics and reference center for developmental abnormalities, F-76000 Rouen, France. 12Institute of Medical Genetics, Azienda Sanitaria Universitaria Friuli Centrale, Udine, Italy. 13Department of Medicine, University of Udine, Udine, Italy. 14Institute for Maternal and Child Health, IRCCS “Burlo Garofolo,” Trieste, Italy. 15Genetics Unit, Barzilai University Medical Center, Ashkelon, Israel. 16Faculty of Health Sciences, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Be’er Sheva, Israel. 17Centre for Mendelian Genomics, Clinical Institute of Genomic Medicine, UMC Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia. 18Faculty of Medicine, University of Belgrade, Belgrade, Serbia. 19University Children’s Hospital, Belgrade, Serbia. 20Medical Genetics, Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pennsylvania, USA. 21Department of Human Genetics, Division of Medical Genetics, Department of Psychiatry, Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, Department of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 22University of Groningen, University Medical Centre Groningen, Department of Genetics, Groningen, Netherlands. 23Division of Genetics, Genomics, and Metabolism, Ann & Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Department of Pediatrics, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 24Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 25Medical Genetics Center, Munich, Germany. 26GeneDx, LLC, Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 27Department of Medical Genetics, NHC Key Laboratory of Healthy Birth and Birth Defect Prevention in Western China, The First People’s Hospital of Yunnan Province, The Affiliated Hospital of Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 28School of Medicine, Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 29Department of Medical Genetics, Jiangxi Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Nanchang, Jiangxi, China. 30MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, School of Basic Medicine, Hengyang Medical College, University of South China, Hengyang, Hunan, China. 31NHC Key Laboratory of Birth Defect for Research and Prevention, Hunan Provincial Maternal and Child Health Care Hospital, Changsha, Hunan, China. Address correspondence to: Hui Guo, Jieqiong Tan, or Kun Xia, Center for Medical Genetics and Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, 110 Xiangya Road, Changsha, Hunan 410078, China. Phone: 086.0731.84805340; Email: guohui2@csu.edu.cn (HG). Phone: 086.0731.84806749, Email: tanjieqiong@sklmg.edu.cn (JT). Phone: 086.0731.84806952; Email: xiakun@sklmg.edu.cn (KX). Authorship note: XP and XJ contributed equally to this work and are co–first authors. Find articles by van Ravenswaaij-Arts, C. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, Hunan Key Laboratory of Animal Models for Human Diseases, MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, Center for Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, Changsha, Hunan, China. 2Furong Laboratory, Changsha, Hunan, China. 3Department of Pediatrics, Daping Hospital, Army Medical University, Chongqing, China. 4Institute of Human Genetics, University Hospital Essen, University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany. 5Center for Rare Diseases (Essener Zentrum für Seltene Erkrankungen), University Hospital Essen, Essen, Germany. 6Dricoll Children’s Hospital, Corpus Christi, Texas, USA. 7Greenwood Genetic Center, Greenwood, South Carolina, USA. 8East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, The University of Tennessee Department of Medicine, Knoxville, Tennessee, USA. 9Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, CNRS, INSERM, l’institut du thorax, F-44000 Nantes, France. 10Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, Service de Génétique médicale, F-44000 Nantes, France. 11 Université Rouen Normandie, Normandie Université, INSERM U1245 and CHU Rouen, Department of Genetics and reference center for developmental abnormalities, F-76000 Rouen, France. 12Institute of Medical Genetics, Azienda Sanitaria Universitaria Friuli Centrale, Udine, Italy. 13Department of Medicine, University of Udine, Udine, Italy. 14Institute for Maternal and Child Health, IRCCS “Burlo Garofolo,” Trieste, Italy. 15Genetics Unit, Barzilai University Medical Center, Ashkelon, Israel. 16Faculty of Health Sciences, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Be’er Sheva, Israel. 17Centre for Mendelian Genomics, Clinical Institute of Genomic Medicine, UMC Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia. 18Faculty of Medicine, University of Belgrade, Belgrade, Serbia. 19University Children’s Hospital, Belgrade, Serbia. 20Medical Genetics, Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pennsylvania, USA. 21Department of Human Genetics, Division of Medical Genetics, Department of Psychiatry, Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, Department of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 22University of Groningen, University Medical Centre Groningen, Department of Genetics, Groningen, Netherlands. 23Division of Genetics, Genomics, and Metabolism, Ann & Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Department of Pediatrics, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 24Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 25Medical Genetics Center, Munich, Germany. 26GeneDx, LLC, Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 27Department of Medical Genetics, NHC Key Laboratory of Healthy Birth and Birth Defect Prevention in Western China, The First People’s Hospital of Yunnan Province, The Affiliated Hospital of Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 28School of Medicine, Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 29Department of Medical Genetics, Jiangxi Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Nanchang, Jiangxi, China. 30MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, School of Basic Medicine, Hengyang Medical College, University of South China, Hengyang, Hunan, China. 31NHC Key Laboratory of Birth Defect for Research and Prevention, Hunan Provincial Maternal and Child Health Care Hospital, Changsha, Hunan, China. Address correspondence to: Hui Guo, Jieqiong Tan, or Kun Xia, Center for Medical Genetics and Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, 110 Xiangya Road, Changsha, Hunan 410078, China. Phone: 086.0731.84805340; Email: guohui2@csu.edu.cn (HG). Phone: 086.0731.84806749, Email: tanjieqiong@sklmg.edu.cn (JT). Phone: 086.0731.84806952; Email: xiakun@sklmg.edu.cn (KX). Authorship note: XP and XJ contributed equally to this work and are co–first authors. Find articles by Bos, D. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, Hunan Key Laboratory of Animal Models for Human Diseases, MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, Center for Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, Changsha, Hunan, China. 2Furong Laboratory, Changsha, Hunan, China. 3Department of Pediatrics, Daping Hospital, Army Medical University, Chongqing, China. 4Institute of Human Genetics, University Hospital Essen, University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany. 5Center for Rare Diseases (Essener Zentrum für Seltene Erkrankungen), University Hospital Essen, Essen, Germany. 6Dricoll Children’s Hospital, Corpus Christi, Texas, USA. 7Greenwood Genetic Center, Greenwood, South Carolina, USA. 8East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, The University of Tennessee Department of Medicine, Knoxville, Tennessee, USA. 9Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, CNRS, INSERM, l’institut du thorax, F-44000 Nantes, France. 10Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, Service de Génétique médicale, F-44000 Nantes, France. 11 Université Rouen Normandie, Normandie Université, INSERM U1245 and CHU Rouen, Department of Genetics and reference center for developmental abnormalities, F-76000 Rouen, France. 12Institute of Medical Genetics, Azienda Sanitaria Universitaria Friuli Centrale, Udine, Italy. 13Department of Medicine, University of Udine, Udine, Italy. 14Institute for Maternal and Child Health, IRCCS “Burlo Garofolo,” Trieste, Italy. 15Genetics Unit, Barzilai University Medical Center, Ashkelon, Israel. 16Faculty of Health Sciences, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Be’er Sheva, Israel. 17Centre for Mendelian Genomics, Clinical Institute of Genomic Medicine, UMC Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia. 18Faculty of Medicine, University of Belgrade, Belgrade, Serbia. 19University Children’s Hospital, Belgrade, Serbia. 20Medical Genetics, Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pennsylvania, USA. 21Department of Human Genetics, Division of Medical Genetics, Department of Psychiatry, Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, Department of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 22University of Groningen, University Medical Centre Groningen, Department of Genetics, Groningen, Netherlands. 23Division of Genetics, Genomics, and Metabolism, Ann & Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Department of Pediatrics, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 24Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 25Medical Genetics Center, Munich, Germany. 26GeneDx, LLC, Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 27Department of Medical Genetics, NHC Key Laboratory of Healthy Birth and Birth Defect Prevention in Western China, The First People’s Hospital of Yunnan Province, The Affiliated Hospital of Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 28School of Medicine, Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 29Department of Medical Genetics, Jiangxi Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Nanchang, Jiangxi, China. 30MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, School of Basic Medicine, Hengyang Medical College, University of South China, Hengyang, Hunan, China. 31NHC Key Laboratory of Birth Defect for Research and Prevention, Hunan Provincial Maternal and Child Health Care Hospital, Changsha, Hunan, China. Address correspondence to: Hui Guo, Jieqiong Tan, or Kun Xia, Center for Medical Genetics and Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, 110 Xiangya Road, Changsha, Hunan 410078, China. Phone: 086.0731.84805340; Email: guohui2@csu.edu.cn (HG). Phone: 086.0731.84806749, Email: tanjieqiong@sklmg.edu.cn (JT). Phone: 086.0731.84806952; Email: xiakun@sklmg.edu.cn (KX). Authorship note: XP and XJ contributed equally to this work and are co–first authors. Find articles by Kim, K. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, Hunan Key Laboratory of Animal Models for Human Diseases, MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, Center for Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, Changsha, Hunan, China. 2Furong Laboratory, Changsha, Hunan, China. 3Department of Pediatrics, Daping Hospital, Army Medical University, Chongqing, China. 4Institute of Human Genetics, University Hospital Essen, University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany. 5Center for Rare Diseases (Essener Zentrum für Seltene Erkrankungen), University Hospital Essen, Essen, Germany. 6Dricoll Children’s Hospital, Corpus Christi, Texas, USA. 7Greenwood Genetic Center, Greenwood, South Carolina, USA. 8East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, The University of Tennessee Department of Medicine, Knoxville, Tennessee, USA. 9Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, CNRS, INSERM, l’institut du thorax, F-44000 Nantes, France. 10Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, Service de Génétique médicale, F-44000 Nantes, France. 11 Université Rouen Normandie, Normandie Université, INSERM U1245 and CHU Rouen, Department of Genetics and reference center for developmental abnormalities, F-76000 Rouen, France. 12Institute of Medical Genetics, Azienda Sanitaria Universitaria Friuli Centrale, Udine, Italy. 13Department of Medicine, University of Udine, Udine, Italy. 14Institute for Maternal and Child Health, IRCCS “Burlo Garofolo,” Trieste, Italy. 15Genetics Unit, Barzilai University Medical Center, Ashkelon, Israel. 16Faculty of Health Sciences, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Be’er Sheva, Israel. 17Centre for Mendelian Genomics, Clinical Institute of Genomic Medicine, UMC Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia. 18Faculty of Medicine, University of Belgrade, Belgrade, Serbia. 19University Children’s Hospital, Belgrade, Serbia. 20Medical Genetics, Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pennsylvania, USA. 21Department of Human Genetics, Division of Medical Genetics, Department of Psychiatry, Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, Department of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 22University of Groningen, University Medical Centre Groningen, Department of Genetics, Groningen, Netherlands. 23Division of Genetics, Genomics, and Metabolism, Ann & Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Department of Pediatrics, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 24Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 25Medical Genetics Center, Munich, Germany. 26GeneDx, LLC, Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 27Department of Medical Genetics, NHC Key Laboratory of Healthy Birth and Birth Defect Prevention in Western China, The First People’s Hospital of Yunnan Province, The Affiliated Hospital of Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 28School of Medicine, Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 29Department of Medical Genetics, Jiangxi Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Nanchang, Jiangxi, China. 30MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, School of Basic Medicine, Hengyang Medical College, University of South China, Hengyang, Hunan, China. 31NHC Key Laboratory of Birth Defect for Research and Prevention, Hunan Provincial Maternal and Child Health Care Hospital, Changsha, Hunan, China. Address correspondence to: Hui Guo, Jieqiong Tan, or Kun Xia, Center for Medical Genetics and Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, 110 Xiangya Road, Changsha, Hunan 410078, China. Phone: 086.0731.84805340; Email: guohui2@csu.edu.cn (HG). Phone: 086.0731.84806749, Email: tanjieqiong@sklmg.edu.cn (JT). Phone: 086.0731.84806952; Email: xiakun@sklmg.edu.cn (KX). Authorship note: XP and XJ contributed equally to this work and are co–first authors. Find articles by Bartolomaeus, T. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, Hunan Key Laboratory of Animal Models for Human Diseases, MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, Center for Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, Changsha, Hunan, China. 2Furong Laboratory, Changsha, Hunan, China. 3Department of Pediatrics, Daping Hospital, Army Medical University, Chongqing, China. 4Institute of Human Genetics, University Hospital Essen, University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany. 5Center for Rare Diseases (Essener Zentrum für Seltene Erkrankungen), University Hospital Essen, Essen, Germany. 6Dricoll Children’s Hospital, Corpus Christi, Texas, USA. 7Greenwood Genetic Center, Greenwood, South Carolina, USA. 8East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, The University of Tennessee Department of Medicine, Knoxville, Tennessee, USA. 9Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, CNRS, INSERM, l’institut du thorax, F-44000 Nantes, France. 10Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, Service de Génétique médicale, F-44000 Nantes, France. 11 Université Rouen Normandie, Normandie Université, INSERM U1245 and CHU Rouen, Department of Genetics and reference center for developmental abnormalities, F-76000 Rouen, France. 12Institute of Medical Genetics, Azienda Sanitaria Universitaria Friuli Centrale, Udine, Italy. 13Department of Medicine, University of Udine, Udine, Italy. 14Institute for Maternal and Child Health, IRCCS “Burlo Garofolo,” Trieste, Italy. 15Genetics Unit, Barzilai University Medical Center, Ashkelon, Israel. 16Faculty of Health Sciences, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Be’er Sheva, Israel. 17Centre for Mendelian Genomics, Clinical Institute of Genomic Medicine, UMC Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia. 18Faculty of Medicine, University of Belgrade, Belgrade, Serbia. 19University Children’s Hospital, Belgrade, Serbia. 20Medical Genetics, Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pennsylvania, USA. 21Department of Human Genetics, Division of Medical Genetics, Department of Psychiatry, Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, Department of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 22University of Groningen, University Medical Centre Groningen, Department of Genetics, Groningen, Netherlands. 23Division of Genetics, Genomics, and Metabolism, Ann & Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Department of Pediatrics, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 24Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 25Medical Genetics Center, Munich, Germany. 26GeneDx, LLC, Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 27Department of Medical Genetics, NHC Key Laboratory of Healthy Birth and Birth Defect Prevention in Western China, The First People’s Hospital of Yunnan Province, The Affiliated Hospital of Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 28School of Medicine, Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 29Department of Medical Genetics, Jiangxi Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Nanchang, Jiangxi, China. 30MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, School of Basic Medicine, Hengyang Medical College, University of South China, Hengyang, Hunan, China. 31NHC Key Laboratory of Birth Defect for Research and Prevention, Hunan Provincial Maternal and Child Health Care Hospital, Changsha, Hunan, China. Address correspondence to: Hui Guo, Jieqiong Tan, or Kun Xia, Center for Medical Genetics and Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, 110 Xiangya Road, Changsha, Hunan 410078, China. Phone: 086.0731.84805340; Email: guohui2@csu.edu.cn (HG). Phone: 086.0731.84806749, Email: tanjieqiong@sklmg.edu.cn (JT). Phone: 086.0731.84806952; Email: xiakun@sklmg.edu.cn (KX). Authorship note: XP and XJ contributed equally to this work and are co–first authors. Find articles by Schmederer, Z. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, Hunan Key Laboratory of Animal Models for Human Diseases, MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, Center for Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, Changsha, Hunan, China. 2Furong Laboratory, Changsha, Hunan, China. 3Department of Pediatrics, Daping Hospital, Army Medical University, Chongqing, China. 4Institute of Human Genetics, University Hospital Essen, University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany. 5Center for Rare Diseases (Essener Zentrum für Seltene Erkrankungen), University Hospital Essen, Essen, Germany. 6Dricoll Children’s Hospital, Corpus Christi, Texas, USA. 7Greenwood Genetic Center, Greenwood, South Carolina, USA. 8East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, The University of Tennessee Department of Medicine, Knoxville, Tennessee, USA. 9Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, CNRS, INSERM, l’institut du thorax, F-44000 Nantes, France. 10Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, Service de Génétique médicale, F-44000 Nantes, France. 11 Université Rouen Normandie, Normandie Université, INSERM U1245 and CHU Rouen, Department of Genetics and reference center for developmental abnormalities, F-76000 Rouen, France. 12Institute of Medical Genetics, Azienda Sanitaria Universitaria Friuli Centrale, Udine, Italy. 13Department of Medicine, University of Udine, Udine, Italy. 14Institute for Maternal and Child Health, IRCCS “Burlo Garofolo,” Trieste, Italy. 15Genetics Unit, Barzilai University Medical Center, Ashkelon, Israel. 16Faculty of Health Sciences, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Be’er Sheva, Israel. 17Centre for Mendelian Genomics, Clinical Institute of Genomic Medicine, UMC Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia. 18Faculty of Medicine, University of Belgrade, Belgrade, Serbia. 19University Children’s Hospital, Belgrade, Serbia. 20Medical Genetics, Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pennsylvania, USA. 21Department of Human Genetics, Division of Medical Genetics, Department of Psychiatry, Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, Department of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 22University of Groningen, University Medical Centre Groningen, Department of Genetics, Groningen, Netherlands. 23Division of Genetics, Genomics, and Metabolism, Ann & Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Department of Pediatrics, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 24Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 25Medical Genetics Center, Munich, Germany. 26GeneDx, LLC, Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 27Department of Medical Genetics, NHC Key Laboratory of Healthy Birth and Birth Defect Prevention in Western China, The First People’s Hospital of Yunnan Province, The Affiliated Hospital of Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 28School of Medicine, Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 29Department of Medical Genetics, Jiangxi Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Nanchang, Jiangxi, China. 30MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, School of Basic Medicine, Hengyang Medical College, University of South China, Hengyang, Hunan, China. 31NHC Key Laboratory of Birth Defect for Research and Prevention, Hunan Provincial Maternal and Child Health Care Hospital, Changsha, Hunan, China. Address correspondence to: Hui Guo, Jieqiong Tan, or Kun Xia, Center for Medical Genetics and Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, 110 Xiangya Road, Changsha, Hunan 410078, China. Phone: 086.0731.84805340; Email: guohui2@csu.edu.cn (HG). Phone: 086.0731.84806749, Email: tanjieqiong@sklmg.edu.cn (JT). Phone: 086.0731.84806952; Email: xiakun@sklmg.edu.cn (KX). Authorship note: XP and XJ contributed equally to this work and are co–first authors. Find articles by Abou Jamra, R. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, Hunan Key Laboratory of Animal Models for Human Diseases, MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, Center for Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, Changsha, Hunan, China. 2Furong Laboratory, Changsha, Hunan, China. 3Department of Pediatrics, Daping Hospital, Army Medical University, Chongqing, China. 4Institute of Human Genetics, University Hospital Essen, University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany. 5Center for Rare Diseases (Essener Zentrum für Seltene Erkrankungen), University Hospital Essen, Essen, Germany. 6Dricoll Children’s Hospital, Corpus Christi, Texas, USA. 7Greenwood Genetic Center, Greenwood, South Carolina, USA. 8East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, The University of Tennessee Department of Medicine, Knoxville, Tennessee, USA. 9Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, CNRS, INSERM, l’institut du thorax, F-44000 Nantes, France. 10Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, Service de Génétique médicale, F-44000 Nantes, France. 11 Université Rouen Normandie, Normandie Université, INSERM U1245 and CHU Rouen, Department of Genetics and reference center for developmental abnormalities, F-76000 Rouen, France. 12Institute of Medical Genetics, Azienda Sanitaria Universitaria Friuli Centrale, Udine, Italy. 13Department of Medicine, University of Udine, Udine, Italy. 14Institute for Maternal and Child Health, IRCCS “Burlo Garofolo,” Trieste, Italy. 15Genetics Unit, Barzilai University Medical Center, Ashkelon, Israel. 16Faculty of Health Sciences, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Be’er Sheva, Israel. 17Centre for Mendelian Genomics, Clinical Institute of Genomic Medicine, UMC Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia. 18Faculty of Medicine, University of Belgrade, Belgrade, Serbia. 19University Children’s Hospital, Belgrade, Serbia. 20Medical Genetics, Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pennsylvania, USA. 21Department of Human Genetics, Division of Medical Genetics, Department of Psychiatry, Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, Department of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 22University of Groningen, University Medical Centre Groningen, Department of Genetics, Groningen, Netherlands. 23Division of Genetics, Genomics, and Metabolism, Ann & Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Department of Pediatrics, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 24Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 25Medical Genetics Center, Munich, Germany. 26GeneDx, LLC, Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 27Department of Medical Genetics, NHC Key Laboratory of Healthy Birth and Birth Defect Prevention in Western China, The First People’s Hospital of Yunnan Province, The Affiliated Hospital of Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 28School of Medicine, Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 29Department of Medical Genetics, Jiangxi Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Nanchang, Jiangxi, China. 30MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, School of Basic Medicine, Hengyang Medical College, University of South China, Hengyang, Hunan, China. 31NHC Key Laboratory of Birth Defect for Research and Prevention, Hunan Provincial Maternal and Child Health Care Hospital, Changsha, Hunan, China. Address correspondence to: Hui Guo, Jieqiong Tan, or Kun Xia, Center for Medical Genetics and Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, 110 Xiangya Road, Changsha, Hunan 410078, China. Phone: 086.0731.84805340; Email: guohui2@csu.edu.cn (HG). Phone: 086.0731.84806749, Email: tanjieqiong@sklmg.edu.cn (JT). Phone: 086.0731.84806952; Email: xiakun@sklmg.edu.cn (KX). Authorship note: XP and XJ contributed equally to this work and are co–first authors. Find articles by Aref-Eshghi, E. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, Hunan Key Laboratory of Animal Models for Human Diseases, MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, Center for Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, Changsha, Hunan, China. 2Furong Laboratory, Changsha, Hunan, China. 3Department of Pediatrics, Daping Hospital, Army Medical University, Chongqing, China. 4Institute of Human Genetics, University Hospital Essen, University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany. 5Center for Rare Diseases (Essener Zentrum für Seltene Erkrankungen), University Hospital Essen, Essen, Germany. 6Dricoll Children’s Hospital, Corpus Christi, Texas, USA. 7Greenwood Genetic Center, Greenwood, South Carolina, USA. 8East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, The University of Tennessee Department of Medicine, Knoxville, Tennessee, USA. 9Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, CNRS, INSERM, l’institut du thorax, F-44000 Nantes, France. 10Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, Service de Génétique médicale, F-44000 Nantes, France. 11 Université Rouen Normandie, Normandie Université, INSERM U1245 and CHU Rouen, Department of Genetics and reference center for developmental abnormalities, F-76000 Rouen, France. 12Institute of Medical Genetics, Azienda Sanitaria Universitaria Friuli Centrale, Udine, Italy. 13Department of Medicine, University of Udine, Udine, Italy. 14Institute for Maternal and Child Health, IRCCS “Burlo Garofolo,” Trieste, Italy. 15Genetics Unit, Barzilai University Medical Center, Ashkelon, Israel. 16Faculty of Health Sciences, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Be’er Sheva, Israel. 17Centre for Mendelian Genomics, Clinical Institute of Genomic Medicine, UMC Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia. 18Faculty of Medicine, University of Belgrade, Belgrade, Serbia. 19University Children’s Hospital, Belgrade, Serbia. 20Medical Genetics, Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pennsylvania, USA. 21Department of Human Genetics, Division of Medical Genetics, Department of Psychiatry, Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, Department of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 22University of Groningen, University Medical Centre Groningen, Department of Genetics, Groningen, Netherlands. 23Division of Genetics, Genomics, and Metabolism, Ann & Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Department of Pediatrics, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 24Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 25Medical Genetics Center, Munich, Germany. 26GeneDx, LLC, Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 27Department of Medical Genetics, NHC Key Laboratory of Healthy Birth and Birth Defect Prevention in Western China, The First People’s Hospital of Yunnan Province, The Affiliated Hospital of Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 28School of Medicine, Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 29Department of Medical Genetics, Jiangxi Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Nanchang, Jiangxi, China. 30MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, School of Basic Medicine, Hengyang Medical College, University of South China, Hengyang, Hunan, China. 31NHC Key Laboratory of Birth Defect for Research and Prevention, Hunan Provincial Maternal and Child Health Care Hospital, Changsha, Hunan, China. Address correspondence to: Hui Guo, Jieqiong Tan, or Kun Xia, Center for Medical Genetics and Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, 110 Xiangya Road, Changsha, Hunan 410078, China. Phone: 086.0731.84805340; Email: guohui2@csu.edu.cn (HG). Phone: 086.0731.84806749, Email: tanjieqiong@sklmg.edu.cn (JT). Phone: 086.0731.84806952; Email: xiakun@sklmg.edu.cn (KX). Authorship note: XP and XJ contributed equally to this work and are co–first authors. Find articles by Zhao, W. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, Hunan Key Laboratory of Animal Models for Human Diseases, MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, Center for Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, Changsha, Hunan, China. 2Furong Laboratory, Changsha, Hunan, China. 3Department of Pediatrics, Daping Hospital, Army Medical University, Chongqing, China. 4Institute of Human Genetics, University Hospital Essen, University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany. 5Center for Rare Diseases (Essener Zentrum für Seltene Erkrankungen), University Hospital Essen, Essen, Germany. 6Dricoll Children’s Hospital, Corpus Christi, Texas, USA. 7Greenwood Genetic Center, Greenwood, South Carolina, USA. 8East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, The University of Tennessee Department of Medicine, Knoxville, Tennessee, USA. 9Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, CNRS, INSERM, l’institut du thorax, F-44000 Nantes, France. 10Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, Service de Génétique médicale, F-44000 Nantes, France. 11 Université Rouen Normandie, Normandie Université, INSERM U1245 and CHU Rouen, Department of Genetics and reference center for developmental abnormalities, F-76000 Rouen, France. 12Institute of Medical Genetics, Azienda Sanitaria Universitaria Friuli Centrale, Udine, Italy. 13Department of Medicine, University of Udine, Udine, Italy. 14Institute for Maternal and Child Health, IRCCS “Burlo Garofolo,” Trieste, Italy. 15Genetics Unit, Barzilai University Medical Center, Ashkelon, Israel. 16Faculty of Health Sciences, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Be’er Sheva, Israel. 17Centre for Mendelian Genomics, Clinical Institute of Genomic Medicine, UMC Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia. 18Faculty of Medicine, University of Belgrade, Belgrade, Serbia. 19University Children’s Hospital, Belgrade, Serbia. 20Medical Genetics, Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pennsylvania, USA. 21Department of Human Genetics, Division of Medical Genetics, Department of Psychiatry, Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, Department of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 22University of Groningen, University Medical Centre Groningen, Department of Genetics, Groningen, Netherlands. 23Division of Genetics, Genomics, and Metabolism, Ann & Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Department of Pediatrics, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 24Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 25Medical Genetics Center, Munich, Germany. 26GeneDx, LLC, Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 27Department of Medical Genetics, NHC Key Laboratory of Healthy Birth and Birth Defect Prevention in Western China, The First People’s Hospital of Yunnan Province, The Affiliated Hospital of Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 28School of Medicine, Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 29Department of Medical Genetics, Jiangxi Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Nanchang, Jiangxi, China. 30MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, School of Basic Medicine, Hengyang Medical College, University of South China, Hengyang, Hunan, China. 31NHC Key Laboratory of Birth Defect for Research and Prevention, Hunan Provincial Maternal and Child Health Care Hospital, Changsha, Hunan, China. Address correspondence to: Hui Guo, Jieqiong Tan, or Kun Xia, Center for Medical Genetics and Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, 110 Xiangya Road, Changsha, Hunan 410078, China. Phone: 086.0731.84805340; Email: guohui2@csu.edu.cn (HG). Phone: 086.0731.84806749, Email: tanjieqiong@sklmg.edu.cn (JT). Phone: 086.0731.84806952; Email: xiakun@sklmg.edu.cn (KX). Authorship note: XP and XJ contributed equally to this work and are co–first authors. Find articles by Zou, Y. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, Hunan Key Laboratory of Animal Models for Human Diseases, MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, Center for Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, Changsha, Hunan, China. 2Furong Laboratory, Changsha, Hunan, China. 3Department of Pediatrics, Daping Hospital, Army Medical University, Chongqing, China. 4Institute of Human Genetics, University Hospital Essen, University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany. 5Center for Rare Diseases (Essener Zentrum für Seltene Erkrankungen), University Hospital Essen, Essen, Germany. 6Dricoll Children’s Hospital, Corpus Christi, Texas, USA. 7Greenwood Genetic Center, Greenwood, South Carolina, USA. 8East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, The University of Tennessee Department of Medicine, Knoxville, Tennessee, USA. 9Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, CNRS, INSERM, l’institut du thorax, F-44000 Nantes, France. 10Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, Service de Génétique médicale, F-44000 Nantes, France. 11 Université Rouen Normandie, Normandie Université, INSERM U1245 and CHU Rouen, Department of Genetics and reference center for developmental abnormalities, F-76000 Rouen, France. 12Institute of Medical Genetics, Azienda Sanitaria Universitaria Friuli Centrale, Udine, Italy. 13Department of Medicine, University of Udine, Udine, Italy. 14Institute for Maternal and Child Health, IRCCS “Burlo Garofolo,” Trieste, Italy. 15Genetics Unit, Barzilai University Medical Center, Ashkelon, Israel. 16Faculty of Health Sciences, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Be’er Sheva, Israel. 17Centre for Mendelian Genomics, Clinical Institute of Genomic Medicine, UMC Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia. 18Faculty of Medicine, University of Belgrade, Belgrade, Serbia. 19University Children’s Hospital, Belgrade, Serbia. 20Medical Genetics, Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pennsylvania, USA. 21Department of Human Genetics, Division of Medical Genetics, Department of Psychiatry, Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, Department of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 22University of Groningen, University Medical Centre Groningen, Department of Genetics, Groningen, Netherlands. 23Division of Genetics, Genomics, and Metabolism, Ann & Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Department of Pediatrics, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 24Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 25Medical Genetics Center, Munich, Germany. 26GeneDx, LLC, Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 27Department of Medical Genetics, NHC Key Laboratory of Healthy Birth and Birth Defect Prevention in Western China, The First People’s Hospital of Yunnan Province, The Affiliated Hospital of Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 28School of Medicine, Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 29Department of Medical Genetics, Jiangxi Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Nanchang, Jiangxi, China. 30MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, School of Basic Medicine, Hengyang Medical College, University of South China, Hengyang, Hunan, China. 31NHC Key Laboratory of Birth Defect for Research and Prevention, Hunan Provincial Maternal and Child Health Care Hospital, Changsha, Hunan, China. Address correspondence to: Hui Guo, Jieqiong Tan, or Kun Xia, Center for Medical Genetics and Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, 110 Xiangya Road, Changsha, Hunan 410078, China. Phone: 086.0731.84805340; Email: guohui2@csu.edu.cn (HG). Phone: 086.0731.84806749, Email: tanjieqiong@sklmg.edu.cn (JT). Phone: 086.0731.84806952; Email: xiakun@sklmg.edu.cn (KX). Authorship note: XP and XJ contributed equally to this work and are co–first authors. Find articles by Hu, Z. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, Hunan Key Laboratory of Animal Models for Human Diseases, MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, Center for Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, Changsha, Hunan, China. 2Furong Laboratory, Changsha, Hunan, China. 3Department of Pediatrics, Daping Hospital, Army Medical University, Chongqing, China. 4Institute of Human Genetics, University Hospital Essen, University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany. 5Center for Rare Diseases (Essener Zentrum für Seltene Erkrankungen), University Hospital Essen, Essen, Germany. 6Dricoll Children’s Hospital, Corpus Christi, Texas, USA. 7Greenwood Genetic Center, Greenwood, South Carolina, USA. 8East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, The University of Tennessee Department of Medicine, Knoxville, Tennessee, USA. 9Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, CNRS, INSERM, l’institut du thorax, F-44000 Nantes, France. 10Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, Service de Génétique médicale, F-44000 Nantes, France. 11 Université Rouen Normandie, Normandie Université, INSERM U1245 and CHU Rouen, Department of Genetics and reference center for developmental abnormalities, F-76000 Rouen, France. 12Institute of Medical Genetics, Azienda Sanitaria Universitaria Friuli Centrale, Udine, Italy. 13Department of Medicine, University of Udine, Udine, Italy. 14Institute for Maternal and Child Health, IRCCS “Burlo Garofolo,” Trieste, Italy. 15Genetics Unit, Barzilai University Medical Center, Ashkelon, Israel. 16Faculty of Health Sciences, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Be’er Sheva, Israel. 17Centre for Mendelian Genomics, Clinical Institute of Genomic Medicine, UMC Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia. 18Faculty of Medicine, University of Belgrade, Belgrade, Serbia. 19University Children’s Hospital, Belgrade, Serbia. 20Medical Genetics, Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pennsylvania, USA. 21Department of Human Genetics, Division of Medical Genetics, Department of Psychiatry, Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, Department of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 22University of Groningen, University Medical Centre Groningen, Department of Genetics, Groningen, Netherlands. 23Division of Genetics, Genomics, and Metabolism, Ann & Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Department of Pediatrics, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 24Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 25Medical Genetics Center, Munich, Germany. 26GeneDx, LLC, Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 27Department of Medical Genetics, NHC Key Laboratory of Healthy Birth and Birth Defect Prevention in Western China, The First People’s Hospital of Yunnan Province, The Affiliated Hospital of Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 28School of Medicine, Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 29Department of Medical Genetics, Jiangxi Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Nanchang, Jiangxi, China. 30MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, School of Basic Medicine, Hengyang Medical College, University of South China, Hengyang, Hunan, China. 31NHC Key Laboratory of Birth Defect for Research and Prevention, Hunan Provincial Maternal and Child Health Care Hospital, Changsha, Hunan, China. Address correspondence to: Hui Guo, Jieqiong Tan, or Kun Xia, Center for Medical Genetics and Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, 110 Xiangya Road, Changsha, Hunan 410078, China. Phone: 086.0731.84805340; Email: guohui2@csu.edu.cn (HG). Phone: 086.0731.84806749, Email: tanjieqiong@sklmg.edu.cn (JT). Phone: 086.0731.84806952; Email: xiakun@sklmg.edu.cn (KX). Authorship note: XP and XJ contributed equally to this work and are co–first authors. Find articles by Pan, Q. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, Hunan Key Laboratory of Animal Models for Human Diseases, MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, Center for Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, Changsha, Hunan, China. 2Furong Laboratory, Changsha, Hunan, China. 3Department of Pediatrics, Daping Hospital, Army Medical University, Chongqing, China. 4Institute of Human Genetics, University Hospital Essen, University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany. 5Center for Rare Diseases (Essener Zentrum für Seltene Erkrankungen), University Hospital Essen, Essen, Germany. 6Dricoll Children’s Hospital, Corpus Christi, Texas, USA. 7Greenwood Genetic Center, Greenwood, South Carolina, USA. 8East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, The University of Tennessee Department of Medicine, Knoxville, Tennessee, USA. 9Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, CNRS, INSERM, l’institut du thorax, F-44000 Nantes, France. 10Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, Service de Génétique médicale, F-44000 Nantes, France. 11 Université Rouen Normandie, Normandie Université, INSERM U1245 and CHU Rouen, Department of Genetics and reference center for developmental abnormalities, F-76000 Rouen, France. 12Institute of Medical Genetics, Azienda Sanitaria Universitaria Friuli Centrale, Udine, Italy. 13Department of Medicine, University of Udine, Udine, Italy. 14Institute for Maternal and Child Health, IRCCS “Burlo Garofolo,” Trieste, Italy. 15Genetics Unit, Barzilai University Medical Center, Ashkelon, Israel. 16Faculty of Health Sciences, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Be’er Sheva, Israel. 17Centre for Mendelian Genomics, Clinical Institute of Genomic Medicine, UMC Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia. 18Faculty of Medicine, University of Belgrade, Belgrade, Serbia. 19University Children’s Hospital, Belgrade, Serbia. 20Medical Genetics, Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pennsylvania, USA. 21Department of Human Genetics, Division of Medical Genetics, Department of Psychiatry, Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, Department of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 22University of Groningen, University Medical Centre Groningen, Department of Genetics, Groningen, Netherlands. 23Division of Genetics, Genomics, and Metabolism, Ann & Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Department of Pediatrics, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 24Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 25Medical Genetics Center, Munich, Germany. 26GeneDx, LLC, Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 27Department of Medical Genetics, NHC Key Laboratory of Healthy Birth and Birth Defect Prevention in Western China, The First People’s Hospital of Yunnan Province, The Affiliated Hospital of Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 28School of Medicine, Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 29Department of Medical Genetics, Jiangxi Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Nanchang, Jiangxi, China. 30MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, School of Basic Medicine, Hengyang Medical College, University of South China, Hengyang, Hunan, China. 31NHC Key Laboratory of Birth Defect for Research and Prevention, Hunan Provincial Maternal and Child Health Care Hospital, Changsha, Hunan, China. Address correspondence to: Hui Guo, Jieqiong Tan, or Kun Xia, Center for Medical Genetics and Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, 110 Xiangya Road, Changsha, Hunan 410078, China. Phone: 086.0731.84805340; Email: guohui2@csu.edu.cn (HG). Phone: 086.0731.84806749, Email: tanjieqiong@sklmg.edu.cn (JT). Phone: 086.0731.84806952; Email: xiakun@sklmg.edu.cn (KX). Authorship note: XP and XJ contributed equally to this work and are co–first authors. Find articles by Li, F. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, Hunan Key Laboratory of Animal Models for Human Diseases, MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, Center for Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, Changsha, Hunan, China. 2Furong Laboratory, Changsha, Hunan, China. 3Department of Pediatrics, Daping Hospital, Army Medical University, Chongqing, China. 4Institute of Human Genetics, University Hospital Essen, University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany. 5Center for Rare Diseases (Essener Zentrum für Seltene Erkrankungen), University Hospital Essen, Essen, Germany. 6Dricoll Children’s Hospital, Corpus Christi, Texas, USA. 7Greenwood Genetic Center, Greenwood, South Carolina, USA. 8East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, The University of Tennessee Department of Medicine, Knoxville, Tennessee, USA. 9Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, CNRS, INSERM, l’institut du thorax, F-44000 Nantes, France. 10Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, Service de Génétique médicale, F-44000 Nantes, France. 11 Université Rouen Normandie, Normandie Université, INSERM U1245 and CHU Rouen, Department of Genetics and reference center for developmental abnormalities, F-76000 Rouen, France. 12Institute of Medical Genetics, Azienda Sanitaria Universitaria Friuli Centrale, Udine, Italy. 13Department of Medicine, University of Udine, Udine, Italy. 14Institute for Maternal and Child Health, IRCCS “Burlo Garofolo,” Trieste, Italy. 15Genetics Unit, Barzilai University Medical Center, Ashkelon, Israel. 16Faculty of Health Sciences, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Be’er Sheva, Israel. 17Centre for Mendelian Genomics, Clinical Institute of Genomic Medicine, UMC Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia. 18Faculty of Medicine, University of Belgrade, Belgrade, Serbia. 19University Children’s Hospital, Belgrade, Serbia. 20Medical Genetics, Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pennsylvania, USA. 21Department of Human Genetics, Division of Medical Genetics, Department of Psychiatry, Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, Department of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 22University of Groningen, University Medical Centre Groningen, Department of Genetics, Groningen, Netherlands. 23Division of Genetics, Genomics, and Metabolism, Ann & Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Department of Pediatrics, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 24Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 25Medical Genetics Center, Munich, Germany. 26GeneDx, LLC, Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 27Department of Medical Genetics, NHC Key Laboratory of Healthy Birth and Birth Defect Prevention in Western China, The First People’s Hospital of Yunnan Province, The Affiliated Hospital of Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 28School of Medicine, Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 29Department of Medical Genetics, Jiangxi Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Nanchang, Jiangxi, China. 30MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, School of Basic Medicine, Hengyang Medical College, University of South China, Hengyang, Hunan, China. 31NHC Key Laboratory of Birth Defect for Research and Prevention, Hunan Provincial Maternal and Child Health Care Hospital, Changsha, Hunan, China. Address correspondence to: Hui Guo, Jieqiong Tan, or Kun Xia, Center for Medical Genetics and Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, 110 Xiangya Road, Changsha, Hunan 410078, China. Phone: 086.0731.84805340; Email: guohui2@csu.edu.cn (HG). Phone: 086.0731.84806749, Email: tanjieqiong@sklmg.edu.cn (JT). Phone: 086.0731.84806952; Email: xiakun@sklmg.edu.cn (KX). Authorship note: XP and XJ contributed equally to this work and are co–first authors. Find articles by Chen, G. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, Hunan Key Laboratory of Animal Models for Human Diseases, MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, Center for Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, Changsha, Hunan, China. 2Furong Laboratory, Changsha, Hunan, China. 3Department of Pediatrics, Daping Hospital, Army Medical University, Chongqing, China. 4Institute of Human Genetics, University Hospital Essen, University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany. 5Center for Rare Diseases (Essener Zentrum für Seltene Erkrankungen), University Hospital Essen, Essen, Germany. 6Dricoll Children’s Hospital, Corpus Christi, Texas, USA. 7Greenwood Genetic Center, Greenwood, South Carolina, USA. 8East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, The University of Tennessee Department of Medicine, Knoxville, Tennessee, USA. 9Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, CNRS, INSERM, l’institut du thorax, F-44000 Nantes, France. 10Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, Service de Génétique médicale, F-44000 Nantes, France. 11 Université Rouen Normandie, Normandie Université, INSERM U1245 and CHU Rouen, Department of Genetics and reference center for developmental abnormalities, F-76000 Rouen, France. 12Institute of Medical Genetics, Azienda Sanitaria Universitaria Friuli Centrale, Udine, Italy. 13Department of Medicine, University of Udine, Udine, Italy. 14Institute for Maternal and Child Health, IRCCS “Burlo Garofolo,” Trieste, Italy. 15Genetics Unit, Barzilai University Medical Center, Ashkelon, Israel. 16Faculty of Health Sciences, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Be’er Sheva, Israel. 17Centre for Mendelian Genomics, Clinical Institute of Genomic Medicine, UMC Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia. 18Faculty of Medicine, University of Belgrade, Belgrade, Serbia. 19University Children’s Hospital, Belgrade, Serbia. 20Medical Genetics, Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pennsylvania, USA. 21Department of Human Genetics, Division of Medical Genetics, Department of Psychiatry, Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, Department of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 22University of Groningen, University Medical Centre Groningen, Department of Genetics, Groningen, Netherlands. 23Division of Genetics, Genomics, and Metabolism, Ann & Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Department of Pediatrics, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 24Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 25Medical Genetics Center, Munich, Germany. 26GeneDx, LLC, Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 27Department of Medical Genetics, NHC Key Laboratory of Healthy Birth and Birth Defect Prevention in Western China, The First People’s Hospital of Yunnan Province, The Affiliated Hospital of Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 28School of Medicine, Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 29Department of Medical Genetics, Jiangxi Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Nanchang, Jiangxi, China. 30MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, School of Basic Medicine, Hengyang Medical College, University of South China, Hengyang, Hunan, China. 31NHC Key Laboratory of Birth Defect for Research and Prevention, Hunan Provincial Maternal and Child Health Care Hospital, Changsha, Hunan, China. Address correspondence to: Hui Guo, Jieqiong Tan, or Kun Xia, Center for Medical Genetics and Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, 110 Xiangya Road, Changsha, Hunan 410078, China. Phone: 086.0731.84805340; Email: guohui2@csu.edu.cn (HG). Phone: 086.0731.84806749, Email: tanjieqiong@sklmg.edu.cn (JT). Phone: 086.0731.84806952; Email: xiakun@sklmg.edu.cn (KX). Authorship note: XP and XJ contributed equally to this work and are co–first authors. Find articles by Li, J. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, Hunan Key Laboratory of Animal Models for Human Diseases, MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, Center for Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, Changsha, Hunan, China. 2Furong Laboratory, Changsha, Hunan, China. 3Department of Pediatrics, Daping Hospital, Army Medical University, Chongqing, China. 4Institute of Human Genetics, University Hospital Essen, University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany. 5Center for Rare Diseases (Essener Zentrum für Seltene Erkrankungen), University Hospital Essen, Essen, Germany. 6Dricoll Children’s Hospital, Corpus Christi, Texas, USA. 7Greenwood Genetic Center, Greenwood, South Carolina, USA. 8East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, The University of Tennessee Department of Medicine, Knoxville, Tennessee, USA. 9Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, CNRS, INSERM, l’institut du thorax, F-44000 Nantes, France. 10Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, Service de Génétique médicale, F-44000 Nantes, France. 11 Université Rouen Normandie, Normandie Université, INSERM U1245 and CHU Rouen, Department of Genetics and reference center for developmental abnormalities, F-76000 Rouen, France. 12Institute of Medical Genetics, Azienda Sanitaria Universitaria Friuli Centrale, Udine, Italy. 13Department of Medicine, University of Udine, Udine, Italy. 14Institute for Maternal and Child Health, IRCCS “Burlo Garofolo,” Trieste, Italy. 15Genetics Unit, Barzilai University Medical Center, Ashkelon, Israel. 16Faculty of Health Sciences, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Be’er Sheva, Israel. 17Centre for Mendelian Genomics, Clinical Institute of Genomic Medicine, UMC Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia. 18Faculty of Medicine, University of Belgrade, Belgrade, Serbia. 19University Children’s Hospital, Belgrade, Serbia. 20Medical Genetics, Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pennsylvania, USA. 21Department of Human Genetics, Division of Medical Genetics, Department of Psychiatry, Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, Department of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 22University of Groningen, University Medical Centre Groningen, Department of Genetics, Groningen, Netherlands. 23Division of Genetics, Genomics, and Metabolism, Ann & Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Department of Pediatrics, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 24Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 25Medical Genetics Center, Munich, Germany. 26GeneDx, LLC, Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 27Department of Medical Genetics, NHC Key Laboratory of Healthy Birth and Birth Defect Prevention in Western China, The First People’s Hospital of Yunnan Province, The Affiliated Hospital of Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 28School of Medicine, Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 29Department of Medical Genetics, Jiangxi Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Nanchang, Jiangxi, China. 30MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, School of Basic Medicine, Hengyang Medical College, University of South China, Hengyang, Hunan, China. 31NHC Key Laboratory of Birth Defect for Research and Prevention, Hunan Provincial Maternal and Child Health Care Hospital, Changsha, Hunan, China. Address correspondence to: Hui Guo, Jieqiong Tan, or Kun Xia, Center for Medical Genetics and Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, 110 Xiangya Road, Changsha, Hunan 410078, China. Phone: 086.0731.84805340; Email: guohui2@csu.edu.cn (HG). Phone: 086.0731.84806749, Email: tanjieqiong@sklmg.edu.cn (JT). Phone: 086.0731.84806952; Email: xiakun@sklmg.edu.cn (KX). Authorship note: XP and XJ contributed equally to this work and are co–first authors. Find articles by Hu, Z. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, Hunan Key Laboratory of Animal Models for Human Diseases, MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, Center for Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, Changsha, Hunan, China. 2Furong Laboratory, Changsha, Hunan, China. 3Department of Pediatrics, Daping Hospital, Army Medical University, Chongqing, China. 4Institute of Human Genetics, University Hospital Essen, University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany. 5Center for Rare Diseases (Essener Zentrum für Seltene Erkrankungen), University Hospital Essen, Essen, Germany. 6Dricoll Children’s Hospital, Corpus Christi, Texas, USA. 7Greenwood Genetic Center, Greenwood, South Carolina, USA. 8East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, The University of Tennessee Department of Medicine, Knoxville, Tennessee, USA. 9Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, CNRS, INSERM, l’institut du thorax, F-44000 Nantes, France. 10Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, Service de Génétique médicale, F-44000 Nantes, France. 11 Université Rouen Normandie, Normandie Université, INSERM U1245 and CHU Rouen, Department of Genetics and reference center for developmental abnormalities, F-76000 Rouen, France. 12Institute of Medical Genetics, Azienda Sanitaria Universitaria Friuli Centrale, Udine, Italy. 13Department of Medicine, University of Udine, Udine, Italy. 14Institute for Maternal and Child Health, IRCCS “Burlo Garofolo,” Trieste, Italy. 15Genetics Unit, Barzilai University Medical Center, Ashkelon, Israel. 16Faculty of Health Sciences, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Be’er Sheva, Israel. 17Centre for Mendelian Genomics, Clinical Institute of Genomic Medicine, UMC Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia. 18Faculty of Medicine, University of Belgrade, Belgrade, Serbia. 19University Children’s Hospital, Belgrade, Serbia. 20Medical Genetics, Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pennsylvania, USA. 21Department of Human Genetics, Division of Medical Genetics, Department of Psychiatry, Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, Department of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 22University of Groningen, University Medical Centre Groningen, Department of Genetics, Groningen, Netherlands. 23Division of Genetics, Genomics, and Metabolism, Ann & Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Department of Pediatrics, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 24Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 25Medical Genetics Center, Munich, Germany. 26GeneDx, LLC, Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 27Department of Medical Genetics, NHC Key Laboratory of Healthy Birth and Birth Defect Prevention in Western China, The First People’s Hospital of Yunnan Province, The Affiliated Hospital of Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 28School of Medicine, Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 29Department of Medical Genetics, Jiangxi Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Nanchang, Jiangxi, China. 30MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, School of Basic Medicine, Hengyang Medical College, University of South China, Hengyang, Hunan, China. 31NHC Key Laboratory of Birth Defect for Research and Prevention, Hunan Provincial Maternal and Child Health Care Hospital, Changsha, Hunan, China. Address correspondence to: Hui Guo, Jieqiong Tan, or Kun Xia, Center for Medical Genetics and Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, 110 Xiangya Road, Changsha, Hunan 410078, China. Phone: 086.0731.84805340; Email: guohui2@csu.edu.cn (HG). Phone: 086.0731.84806749, Email: tanjieqiong@sklmg.edu.cn (JT). Phone: 086.0731.84806952; Email: xiakun@sklmg.edu.cn (KX). Authorship note: XP and XJ contributed equally to this work and are co–first authors. Find articles by Xia, K. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, Hunan Key Laboratory of Animal Models for Human Diseases, MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, Center for Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, Changsha, Hunan, China. 2Furong Laboratory, Changsha, Hunan, China. 3Department of Pediatrics, Daping Hospital, Army Medical University, Chongqing, China. 4Institute of Human Genetics, University Hospital Essen, University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany. 5Center for Rare Diseases (Essener Zentrum für Seltene Erkrankungen), University Hospital Essen, Essen, Germany. 6Dricoll Children’s Hospital, Corpus Christi, Texas, USA. 7Greenwood Genetic Center, Greenwood, South Carolina, USA. 8East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, The University of Tennessee Department of Medicine, Knoxville, Tennessee, USA. 9Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, CNRS, INSERM, l’institut du thorax, F-44000 Nantes, France. 10Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, Service de Génétique médicale, F-44000 Nantes, France. 11 Université Rouen Normandie, Normandie Université, INSERM U1245 and CHU Rouen, Department of Genetics and reference center for developmental abnormalities, F-76000 Rouen, France. 12Institute of Medical Genetics, Azienda Sanitaria Universitaria Friuli Centrale, Udine, Italy. 13Department of Medicine, University of Udine, Udine, Italy. 14Institute for Maternal and Child Health, IRCCS “Burlo Garofolo,” Trieste, Italy. 15Genetics Unit, Barzilai University Medical Center, Ashkelon, Israel. 16Faculty of Health Sciences, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Be’er Sheva, Israel. 17Centre for Mendelian Genomics, Clinical Institute of Genomic Medicine, UMC Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia. 18Faculty of Medicine, University of Belgrade, Belgrade, Serbia. 19University Children’s Hospital, Belgrade, Serbia. 20Medical Genetics, Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pennsylvania, USA. 21Department of Human Genetics, Division of Medical Genetics, Department of Psychiatry, Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, Department of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 22University of Groningen, University Medical Centre Groningen, Department of Genetics, Groningen, Netherlands. 23Division of Genetics, Genomics, and Metabolism, Ann & Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Department of Pediatrics, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 24Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 25Medical Genetics Center, Munich, Germany. 26GeneDx, LLC, Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 27Department of Medical Genetics, NHC Key Laboratory of Healthy Birth and Birth Defect Prevention in Western China, The First People’s Hospital of Yunnan Province, The Affiliated Hospital of Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 28School of Medicine, Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 29Department of Medical Genetics, Jiangxi Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Nanchang, Jiangxi, China. 30MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, School of Basic Medicine, Hengyang Medical College, University of South China, Hengyang, Hunan, China. 31NHC Key Laboratory of Birth Defect for Research and Prevention, Hunan Provincial Maternal and Child Health Care Hospital, Changsha, Hunan, China. Address correspondence to: Hui Guo, Jieqiong Tan, or Kun Xia, Center for Medical Genetics and Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, 110 Xiangya Road, Changsha, Hunan 410078, China. Phone: 086.0731.84805340; Email: guohui2@csu.edu.cn (HG). Phone: 086.0731.84806749, Email: tanjieqiong@sklmg.edu.cn (JT). Phone: 086.0731.84806952; Email: xiakun@sklmg.edu.cn (KX). Authorship note: XP and XJ contributed equally to this work and are co–first authors. Find articles by Tan, J. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, Hunan Key Laboratory of Animal Models for Human Diseases, MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, Center for Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, Changsha, Hunan, China. 2Furong Laboratory, Changsha, Hunan, China. 3Department of Pediatrics, Daping Hospital, Army Medical University, Chongqing, China. 4Institute of Human Genetics, University Hospital Essen, University of Duisburg-Essen, Essen, Germany. 5Center for Rare Diseases (Essener Zentrum für Seltene Erkrankungen), University Hospital Essen, Essen, Germany. 6Dricoll Children’s Hospital, Corpus Christi, Texas, USA. 7Greenwood Genetic Center, Greenwood, South Carolina, USA. 8East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, The University of Tennessee Department of Medicine, Knoxville, Tennessee, USA. 9Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, CNRS, INSERM, l’institut du thorax, F-44000 Nantes, France. 10Nantes Université, CHU de Nantes, Service de Génétique médicale, F-44000 Nantes, France. 11 Université Rouen Normandie, Normandie Université, INSERM U1245 and CHU Rouen, Department of Genetics and reference center for developmental abnormalities, F-76000 Rouen, France. 12Institute of Medical Genetics, Azienda Sanitaria Universitaria Friuli Centrale, Udine, Italy. 13Department of Medicine, University of Udine, Udine, Italy. 14Institute for Maternal and Child Health, IRCCS “Burlo Garofolo,” Trieste, Italy. 15Genetics Unit, Barzilai University Medical Center, Ashkelon, Israel. 16Faculty of Health Sciences, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Be’er Sheva, Israel. 17Centre for Mendelian Genomics, Clinical Institute of Genomic Medicine, UMC Ljubljana, Ljubljana, Slovenia. 18Faculty of Medicine, University of Belgrade, Belgrade, Serbia. 19University Children’s Hospital, Belgrade, Serbia. 20Medical Genetics, Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pennsylvania, USA. 21Department of Human Genetics, Division of Medical Genetics, Department of Psychiatry, Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, Department of Pediatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA. 22University of Groningen, University Medical Centre Groningen, Department of Genetics, Groningen, Netherlands. 23Division of Genetics, Genomics, and Metabolism, Ann & Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Department of Pediatrics, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA. 24Institute of Human Genetics, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany. 25Medical Genetics Center, Munich, Germany. 26GeneDx, LLC, Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. 27Department of Medical Genetics, NHC Key Laboratory of Healthy Birth and Birth Defect Prevention in Western China, The First People’s Hospital of Yunnan Province, The Affiliated Hospital of Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 28School of Medicine, Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, Yunnan, China. 29Department of Medical Genetics, Jiangxi Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Nanchang, Jiangxi, China. 30MOE Key Lab of Rare Pediatric Diseases, School of Basic Medicine, Hengyang Medical College, University of South China, Hengyang, Hunan, China. 31NHC Key Laboratory of Birth Defect for Research and Prevention, Hunan Provincial Maternal and Child Health Care Hospital, Changsha, Hunan, China. Address correspondence to: Hui Guo, Jieqiong Tan, or Kun Xia, Center for Medical Genetics and Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Genetics, School of Life Sciences, Central South University, 110 Xiangya Road, Changsha, Hunan 410078, China. Phone: 086.0731.84805340; Email: guohui2@csu.edu.cn (HG). Phone: 086.0731.84806749, Email: tanjieqiong@sklmg.edu.cn (JT). Phone: 086.0731.84806952; Email: xiakun@sklmg.edu.cn (KX). Authorship note: XP and XJ contributed equally to this work and are co–first authors. Find articles by Guo, H. in: PubMed | Google Scholar |

Authorship note: XP and XJ contributed equally to this work and are co–first authors.



J Clin Invest. 2025;135(22):e191729.

© 2025 Peng et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/. Published in Volume 135, Issue 22 on November 17, 20252025;135(22):e191729. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI191729 © 2025 Peng et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.