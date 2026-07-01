AAV-mediated long-term TBX18 expression causes cardiac fibrosis and fails to induce pacemaker activity in rodents

AdV vectors support ectopic pacing in rats with complete AV-block. Previous studies showed that AdV vector–mediated TBX18 overexpression in ventricular cardiomyocytes induced the formation of ectopic pacemaker activity (11, 15, 16). To be able to recapitulate these findings, we used an established surgical AV-block rat model (29, 30). Electrical AV node ablation was performed, and the successful generation of complete AV-block was confirmed by dissociation between P waves and QRS complexes on the surface cardiac electrocardiogram (ECG) (Figure 1A). We injected AdV vector expressing FLAG-tagged human TBX18 (AdV-TBX18) or GFP (AdV-GFP) as a control intramyocardially to the apex of the heart (Figure 1B). Saline injection was used as sham control. One week later, ECGs were measured before and after isoproterenol administration. Successful transgene delivery was confirmed by immunohistochemistry (Figure 1C). ECG analyses (Figure 1D) revealed that both AdV-TBX18 and AdV-GFP animals had significantly more profound ectopic pacing from the injection site and higher heart rate following isoproterenol administration when compared with the saline group (Figure 1, E and F). However, no significant difference was observed between AdV-TBX18 and AdV-GFP animals regarding the frequency of the ectopic pacing or the heart rate (Figure 1, E and F). Picrosirius red staining showed extensive cardiac fibrosis at the injection site of both AdV-TBX18 and AdV-GFP animals (Figure 1, G and H). These results suggested that the ectopic pacing observed was likely based on local tissue inflammation generated by the AdV vector used, rather than by TBX18 overexpression.

Figure 1 Injection of AdV vectors leads to ectopic pacing in a complete AV-block rat model. (A) An example ECG tracing showing complete AV-block in rats after AV node ablation. P wave and QRS complex are indicated on top. (B) Experimental design. (C) Immunofluorescence staining images of GFP and TBX18 in rat hearts injected with AdV-GFP and AdV-TBX18, respectively. Scale bar: 50 μm. (D) Example ECG tracings of rats injected with saline, AdV-GFP, and AdV-TBX18, before and after the administration of isoproterenol. (E) Percentage of ectopic pacing and (F) average heart rate in rats injected with saline (n = 4), AdV-GFP (n = 6), and AdV-TBX18 (n = 6). (G) Picrosirius red staining images and (H) fibrosis quantification of rat hearts injected with saline (n = 4), AdV-GFP (n = 6), and AdV-TBX18 (n = 6). Scale bar: 300 μm. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. Data were compared using 2-way ANOVA (E and F) or 1-way ANOVA (H) with a post hoc Holm-Šídák test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001.

TBX18 ectopic expression generates fibrotic scars in the mouse heart. To circumvent the use of AdV vector and at the same time achieve long-term TBX18 expression, we injected adult mice with AAV vectors containing CMV promoter and FLAG-tagged human TBX18 (AAV-CMV-TBX18). AAV vectors containing CMV promoter and FLAG-tagged GFP were used as control (AAV-CMV-GFP). To our surprise, a profound fibrotic scar was observed at the injection site in 9 out of 10 TBX18-injected mice, 4 weeks postinjection, while such a scar was absent from all 9 GFP-injected mice (Figure 2, A and B). Interestingly, the single TBX18 heart in which fibrosis was not detected was found to express TBX18 at the lowest level among the 10 TBX18 hearts (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI190632DS1), suggesting that the fibrosis is likely related to the high levels of TBX18 overexpression, typically generated with conventional CMV-driven vectors. To investigate the progression of fibrosis, we performed histological studies on hearts harvested 4 days, 7 days, and 28 days after injection of AAV-CMV-TBX18. Cardiac fibrosis appeared as early as 7 days postinjection and progressed into substantial myocardial scars at 28 days postinjection (Figure 2C). Immunofluorescence staining revealed that TBX18 expression accompanied the fibrotic tissues (Figure 2D). These results indicate that high levels of TBX18 overexpression are cytotoxic and lead to severe cardiac fibrosis.

Figure 2 AAV-mediated TBX18 overexpression induces cardiac fibrosis in mouse hearts. (A) Macroscopy images of mouse hearts injected with AAV vectors overexpressing GFP or TBX18. Black arrow indicates the fibrotic scar at the injection site. (B) Incidence of hearts with fibrotic scar. Number of animals with fibrotic scar and total number of animals studied are presented within the associated bar charts. The P value was calculated using Fisher’s exact test. (C) Picrosirius red staining images of mouse hearts injected with AAV-CMV-TBX18 at 4, 7, and 28 days postinjection (dpi). Scale bar: 1 mm. (D) Immunofluorescence staining images of mouse hearts injected with AAV-CMV-TBX18 at 7 and 28 dpi. Scale bar: 100 μm. WGA, wheat germ agglutinin.

Optimized AAV vector expressing TBX18 circumvents fibrosis while maintaining transcriptional functionality. We hypothesize that the fibrosis observed was due to the supraphysiological levels of TBX18 expression. To reduce expression levels of TBX18, we added an upstream open reading frame (uORF) in the 5′ UTR of the transgene (Figure 3A), which was previously reported to reduce the translational efficiency (31, 32). To test this approach in the context of an AAV expression cassette, we started with exploratory GFP (transfection) and TBX18 (transduction) experiments. As expected, introduction of this uORF did not change the transfection efficiency (fraction of GFP-positive cells), while effectively reducing GFP expression levels (Figure 3, B–D). Lowering the plasmid dose significantly reduced GFP expression level but also lowered the fraction of transduced cells (Figure 3, B–D). In a similar experiment, introduction of this uORF significantly reduced TBX18 expression level by 42% (Figure 3, E and F), confirming the effect of the uORF in our TBX18 overexpression vector. In neonatal rat ventricular myocytes (NRVMs), introduction of the uORF and switching from the ubiquitously active CMV promoter to the cardiomyocyte-specific cTnT promoter reduced the TBX18 expression level to 25% and 39% of that from the original AAV-CMV-TBX18 vector, respectively (Figure 3, G and H). The combination of both further reduced the TBX18 expression level to 1% of the original vector and allowed cardiomyocyte-specific expression (Figure 3, G and H). We then sought to evaluate the function of this optimized AAV vector containing both cTnT promoter and uORF (AAV-cTnT-uORF-TBX18), which drives TBX18 at low expression levels and specifically in cardiomyocytes. NRVMs were transduced with both AAV-CMV-TBX18 and AAV-cTnT-uORF-TBX18 at a multiplicity of infection (MOI) of 50,000. AAV-CMV-GFP was used as negative control while previously reported AdV vector bicistronically expressing TBX18 and GFP served as positive control (11). Quantitative real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-qPCR) showed a significant upregulation of pacemaker gene Hcn4 and downregulation of chamber genes Gja1, Scn5a, Kcnj2, and Pln in all 3 TBX18 vectors compared with the negative control. No significant differences were observed between cells transduced with AAV-CMV-TBX18 and AAV-cTnT-uORF-TBX18 (Figure 3, I and J), indicating that the canonical transcription factor functionality of TBX18 was maintained in the optimized TBX18 vector.

Figure 3 Dose-titrated expression cassette achieves low yet functional TBX18 expression. (A) Schematic representation of expression cassette with and without upstream open reading frame (uORF). Translation start sites are made bold. (B) Direct fluorescence images of HEK293T (HEK) cells transfected with GFP and uORF-GFP plasmids. Yellow arrows indicate the GFP-positive cells. (C) Percentage of GFP-positive cells and (D) mean fluorescence intensity of HEK cells transfected with GFP or uORF-GFP plasmids (n = 3). (E) Example Western blot and (F) quantification of TBX18 protein expression in HEK cells transfected with TBX18 or uORF-TBX18 plasmids (n = 3). (G) AAV vectors used for transduction and Western blot of TBX18 protein expression in transduced cardiomyocytes. cTnT, cardiac troponin T; NC, negative control. (H) Quantification of TBX18 protein expression in cardiomyocytes transduced with various TBX18 vectors (n = 3). (I) Expression of pacemaker genes and (J) working myocardial genes in cardiomyocytes transduced with various TBX18 vectors (n = 6) and 1 GFP vector (n = 5). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. Data were compared using Mann-Whitney U test (H), 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Holm-Šídák test (C, D, and F), or 2-way ANOVA with post hoc Holm-Šídák test (I and J). *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01.

We subsequently studied fibrosis and myocardial scarring in mice injected with AAV-cTnT-uORF-TBX18, then compared outcomes with mice injected with the conventional AAV-CMV-TBX18 and 2 vectors expressing TBX18 incorporating either CMV-uORF or cTnT (without uORF; Figure 4A). Hearts injected with AAV-CMV-GFP were used as control. Picrosirius red staining illustrated that hearts injected with AAV-CMV-TBX18 formed an extensive fibrotic scar at the injection site with no viable myocardium left 4 weeks after injection (Figure 4B). On the contrary, hearts injected with AAV-cTnT-uORF-TBX18 had virtually no fibrosis, which was comparable to control (Figure 4, B and C). The other 2 groups showed intermediate outcomes. To study the long-term effect, we also performed analyses on hearts harvested 8 weeks after injection. Injections with AAV-CMV-TBX18 were not performed for this long-term study for animal welfare reasons. Fibrosis in hearts injected with AAV-cTnT-uORF-TBX18 did not differ from that in control hearts (Figure 4, D and E). These data indicated long-term tolerance of the AAV-cTnT-uORF-TBX18 vector. As AAV-cTnT-uORF-TBX18 vector is functionally equivalent to the other 3 vectors and tolerant for long-term expression, we continued our analyses with this vector.

Figure 4 Long-term TBX18 expression delivered by cTnT-uORF-TBX18 vector does not induce cardiac fibrosis. (A) AAV vectors used for intramyocardial injection. (B) Picrosirius red staining images of GFP- or TBX18-injected mouse hearts 4 weeks postinjection (wpi). Black bar at the top indicates the anticipated transgene expression level. Scale bars: 1 mm (upper) or 200 μm (lower). (C) Quantification of the cardiac fibrosis in the left ventricle of the injected hearts (n = 3). (D) Picrosirius red staining images of GFP- or TBX18-injected mouse hearts 8 wpi expressing GFP or TBX18. Black bar at the top indicates the anticipated transgene expression level. Scale bars: 1 mm (upper) or 200 μm (lower). (E) Quantification of cardiac fibrosis in the left ventricle of the injected hearts (n = 3). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. Data were compared using 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Holm-Šídák test. *P < 0.05.

TBX18 suppresses the working myocardium phenotype. We focused the in vivo functional analysis on AAV-cTnT-uORF-TBX18, using AAV-CMV-GFP as a control (Figure 5A). Immunohistochemistry revealed expression of TBX18 or GFP at the injection sites, indicating robust transgene delivery (Figure 5, B and C). At 4 weeks postinjection, connexin 43 (Cx43; encoded by Gja1), a direct downstream target of TBX18 (33), was efficiently suppressed in the TBX18-positive region when compared with the TBX18-negative region (Figure 5C). In control animals injected with AAV-GFP, Cx43 was homogenously detected across the GFP-positive and GFP-negative regions (Figure 5C). However, expression of the pacemaker ion channel Hcn4 remained undetectable at 4 or 8 weeks postinjection, despite robust TBX18 expression (Figure 5B). As the positive control, Hcn4 was clearly detectable at the AV nodal region (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 TBX18 expression at noncytotoxic level suppresses working myocardial genes but does not induce pacemaker gene Hcn4. (A) Experimental design for histological analyses. (B) Immunofluorescence staining images of Hcn4 in TBX18-injected animals 4 and 8 weeks postinjection (wpi). Scale bar = 50 μm. AVN, AV node. (C) Immunofluorescence staining image of Cx43 at injection sites of GFP- or TBX18-injected animals 4 wpi. Scale bar: 50 μm. Insets show 2.8× magnified views of the boxed regions. (D) Experimental design for molecular analyses. (E) Expression level of human TBX18, Tbx18, Gja1, and Postn determined by RT-qPCR (n = 4 for Nluc and n = 5 for TBX18). (F) Expression level of Scn5a, Kcnj2, Kcnj5, Kcnd2, Hcn4, and Nppa determined by quantitative PCR (n = 4 for Nluc and n = 5 for TBX18). Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. Data were compared using the Mann-Whitney U test. *P < 0.05.

To identify and dissect the transduced tissues, we modified AAV-cTnT-uORF-TBX18 by adding a self-cleaving p2A-GFP as a fluorescent marker (AAV-cTnT-uORF-TBX18-GFP) (Figure 5D). The same vector expressing nanoluciferase (AAV-cTnT-uORF-Nluc-GFP) was used as control. Two weeks after injection, the GFP-positive region was isolated by microdissection and used for RT-qPCR to evaluate changes in gene expression. Expression of exogenous TBX18 was confirmed, whereas endogenous expression of Tbx18 remained unaffected at low level (Figure 5E). A significant downregulation of the direct target Gja1 indicates the transcriptional functionality of delivered TBX18 (Figure 5E). Expression of cardiac fibrosis marker Postn (34, 35) was not affected, confirming the noncytotoxic expression level of TBX18 (Figure 5E). We observed significant downregulation of the cardiac Na+ channel–encoding gene Scn5a and K+ channel–encoding gene Kcnj5 (Figure 5F), which are important for cardiac conduction and modulation of resting membrane potential, respectively. K+ channel–encoding genes Kcnj2 and Kcnd2 were nonsignificantly downregulated (P = 0.11 for Kcnj2 and P = 0.06 for Kcnd2) (Figure 5F). On the other hand, Hcn4 was not induced by TBX18 overexpression (Figure 5F), in line with our immunohistochemistry results. Ventricular stress marker Nppa was significantly upregulated (Figure 5F). RNA-sequencing analysis confirmed these findings and further strengthened the notion that working myocardial genes were suppressed but pacemaker genes were not induced (Supplemental Figure 2).

TBX18 expression generates abnormal automaticity in mouse cardiomyocytes. To assess the electrophysiological consequences of TBX18 expression in cardiomyocytes, we isolated single left ventricular cardiomyocytes from mouse hearts 2 weeks postinjection and subjected them to patch-clamp analysis. Spontaneous beating was clearly visible under the microscope in the isolated TBX18-expressing cardiomyocytes. Therefore, we proceeded to measure both spontaneous and overdrive-stimulated (4 Hz) action potentials (APs). Control cardiomyocytes did not generate spontaneous APs in 7 out of the 8 cardiomyocytes measured, while 8 out of the 8 TBX18-expressing cardiomyocytes exhibited spontaneous activity (Figure 6, A and B). The spontaneous APs of the TBX18-expressing cardiomyocytes had oscillations around plateau level, and the time of such oscillations varied between approximately 2 to 10 seconds. We then performed 4 Hz overdrive stimulation to measure the AP parameters in detail. Typical recordings are shown in Figure 6C, and averaged data are summarized in Figure 6D. All AP parameters measured differed between TBX18-overexpressing cardiomyocytes and control. The resting membrane potential of TBX18-expressing cardiomyocytes was depolarized by 5.8 mV, and the maximal AP upstroke velocity was significantly reduced, resulting in a significantly lower AP amplitude (Figure 6D). The APDs at 20%, 50%, and 90% of repolarization (APD 20 , APD 50 , and APD 90 , respectively) were all significantly longer (Figure 6D).

Figure 6 Long-term TBX18 expression at noncytotoxic level leads to ionic remodeling of mouse cardiomyocytes. (A) Example action potentials (APs) recorded from TBX18-expressing and control cardiomyocytes (spontaneous/not stimulated). (B) Incidence of spontaneous activity. Number of cells with spontaneous activity and total number of cells studied are presented within the associated bar charts. (C) Example APs recorded from TBX18-expressing and control cardiomyocyte paced at 4 Hz. Inset: AP upstroke velocities. (D) Average AP parameters. RMP, resting membrane potential; APA, AP amplitude; APD 20/50/90 , AP durations at 20%/50%/90% repolarization; V max , maximal AP upstroke velocity (n = 8). (E) Example current traces at –100 and +50 mV of TBX18-expressing and control cardiomyocytes from a generic voltage-clamp. (F) Current-voltage (I-V) relationships of the quasi steady-state current. (G) Current densities of the inwardly rectifying K+ current (I K1 ) measured at –100 mV. (H) Current densities of the delayed rectifier outward K+ current (I K ) measured at 50 mV. (I) I-V relationships of the hyperpolarization-activated funny current (I f ). (J) I-V relationships of Na+ current (I Na ). (K) Peak I Na density measured at –40 mV. (L) Cell capacitance reflecting cell size. (F–L) n = 4 for Nluc and n = 5 for TBX18. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. Data were compared using Fisher’s exact test (B) or Mann-Whitney U test (D, G, H, K, and L). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

We subsequently applied a generic voltage-clamp protocol to test net membrane currents in control and TBX18-expressing cardiomyocytes. Example current tracings and average I-V relationships indicated a difference in inward rectifier K+ current (I K1 ) and delayed rectifier outward K+ current (I K ) between TBX18-expressing cells and control (Figure 6, E–H). Compared with control, TBX18-expressing cardiomyocytes presented a 23% reduction in I K1 (at –100 mV) (Figure 6G), coincident with the downregulated Kcnj2 expression found in our RT-qPCR analysis. TBX18-expressing cardiomyocytes also presented a 39% reduction in I K (at 50 mV) (Figure 6H), coincident with the downregulated Kcnd2 expression found in our RT-qPCR analysis. In the voltage-clamp experiment, time-dependent, inward currents that activated upon the hyperpolarizing voltage steps were not observed, indicating absence of the funny current (I f ) in both control and TBX18-overexpressing cardiomyocytes (Figure 6I). We next proceeded with Na+ current (I Na ) measurement, which revealed a 71.3% reduction in TBX18-overexpressing cardiomyocytes (Figure 6, J and K), consistent with the reduced maximal AP upstroke velocity and Scn5a expression. Whole-cell capacitance was also recorded as a measure of cell size, which was not different between TBX18-expressing and control cardiomyocytes (Figure 6L).

Taken together, our patch-clamp data revealed that ectopic TBX18 expression in mouse cardiomyocytes generates a distinctive electrophysiological phenotype that is incapable of sustaining a regular rhythm. The observed spontaneous depolarizations in these TBX18-expressing cardiomyocytes were the result of potassium channel dysregulation, rather than from the canonical mechanisms seen in SAN pacemaker cells.

AAV-mediated TBX18 expression does not generate ectopic ventricular pacemaker activity while Hcn2 expression does. Previous studies have suggested that interference with the inward rectifier current, via overexpression of a dominant-negative variant of Kir2.1, can liberate endogenous pacemaker activity (36) or support Hcn2-based pacemaker activity (8, 37). We therefore proceeded with testing AAV-cTnT-uORF-TBX18 in the complete AV-block rat model (Figure 7A). In doing so, we compared outcomes with overexpression of the pacemaker channel Hcn2 and tested the combination of Hcn2 and TBX18 overexpression. Successful transgene delivery was confirmed via immunofluorescence staining (Figure 7B). At baseline, all animals showed similar frequency of ectopic pacing and average heart rate. Neither TBX18-injected animals nor saline-injected animals responded to the isoproterenol administration (Figure 7, C–E, and Supplemental Figures 3 and 4). However, intriguingly, Hcn2-injected animals exhibited robust ectopic pacing in response to isoproterenol (Figure 7, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 5), as illustrated by the increase in average heart rate (Figure 7E). Coinjection of AAV-cTnT-Hcn2 and AAV-cTnT-uORF-TBX18 did not further augment Hcn2-based pacemaker function (Figure 7, C–E, and Supplemental Figure 6). No significant cardiac fibrosis was observed at the injection site of both saline- and AAV-injected animals (Figure 7, F and G).

Figure 7 AAV-mediated expression of Hcn2 generates robust ectopic pacing in the presence of isoproterenol while AAV-mediated expression of TBX18 does not. (A) Experimental design. (B) Expression of TBX18 and Hcn2 in rat hearts injected with AAV vector expressing TBX18 and Hcn2, respectively. Scale bar: 50 μm. (C) Example ECG tracings of rats injected with saline or various AAV vectors before and after the administration of isoproterenol. (D) Percentage of ectopic pacing and (E) average heart rate in rats injected with saline or various AAV vectors. (F) Picrosirius red staining images and (G) fibrosis quantification of rat hearts injected with saline, AAV vector expressing TBX18, AAV vector expressing Hcn2, or both. (D–G) n = 5 for saline, n = 4 for TBX18, n = 6 for Hcn2 and TBX18 + Hcn2. Scale bar: 300 μm. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. Data were compared using 2-way ANOVA (D and E) or 1-way ANOVA (G) with post hoc Holm-Šídák test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001.

As AAV-mediated Hcn2 expression produced a functional pacemaker phenotype in response to isoproterenol, we next performed a preliminary evaluation of its long-term expression and cardiac safety using immunostaining and echocardiography. Immunostaining confirmed sustained Hcn2 expression at the injection site 4 weeks after delivery (Supplemental Figure 7). Echocardiographic analysis showed that ejection fraction and fractional shortening were preserved, indicating that long-term Hcn2 expression did not impair left ventricular function (Supplemental Figure 8). In contrast, expression of TBX18 from the same vector cassette resulted in a significant reduction in both parameters (Supplemental Figure 8).

Taken together, our data indicate that AAV-mediated TBX18 expression fails to generate ectopic ventricular pacemaker activity, whereas Hcn2 expression successfully induces it without causing adverse effects on cardiac function.

Transcriptional changes induced by Hcn2 and TBX18 expression in NRVMs. To investigate the impact of Hcn2 or TBX18 expression on cardiomyocytes, we transduced NRVMs with the Hcn2 vector and all 4 TBX18 vectors used in this study, followed by RNA sequencing. AAV vector with the cTnT promoter and no coding sequence was used as control. Principal component analysis revealed a clear segregation of the samples based on Hcn2 and on TBX18 expression. All samples of the same group clustered together, and all 4 TBX18 groups clustered closely based on overall expression profiles (Figure 8A). Differentially expressed genes across the groups clustered into 3 distinct expression profiles (Figure 8B). The Hcn2 and TBX18 groups shared similarity in gene expression profiles corresponding to gene clusters 1 and 2, where cluster 1 marks the upregulated genes and cluster 2 marks the downregulated genes compared with control. Notably, expression of the transcription factors necessary for SAN development (e.g., Isl1, Shox2, Tbx3) were not induced in any of the TBX18 groups (Figure 8, B and D), in line with our findings (Figures 3, 5, and 6) and other studies using NRVMs and mice (38, 39).

Figure 8 RNA-sequencing analysis reveals the transcriptional effects of Hcn2 and TBX18 expression in NRVMs. (A) Principal component analysis of the cardiomyocytes transduced with control, Hcn2, and various TBX18 vectors. (B) Unsupervised functional annotation heatmap of NRVMs transduced with control, Hcn2, and various TBX18 vectors. (C–E) Volcano plots showing transcripts differentially expressed between NRVMs transduced with (C) control and Hcn2, (D) control and TBX18, and (E) Hcn2 and TBX18. (F–H) Scatterplots showing gene expression in NRVMs transduced with TBX18 or Hcn2 in comparison with P4 mouse SAN pacemaker cells (46). (F) Hcn2-transduced NRVMs from the current study. (G) TBX18-transduced NRVMs from the current study. (H) TBX18-transduced NRVMs from Foster et al. (39).

Genes in cluster 3 were specifically suppressed in the TBX18 groups and were related to various signaling pathways (e.g., Vegfa, Bmp3, Pln), ion channels (e.g., Scn5a, Kcnj5, Cacna2d2), and cell-cell communications (e.g., Gja1, Gja5, Cadh17) (Figure 8, B–E). Cluster 1 genes were induced in both TBX18 and Hcn2 groups compared with control, suggesting that the elevated expression of those genes may reflect a broader consequence of transgene overexpression, such as disruption of the normal maturation process or pathological remodeling of the ventricular myocytes. Notably, genes in this cluster, such as Hcn4, Myl4, and Nppa, are typically expressed only in fetal, but not in adult, ventricular cardiomyocytes (40–42). We observed a 3-fold decrease in Hcn4 expression over 5 days of culture in untreated NRVMs (Supplemental Figure 9), suggesting that the observed increase in Hcn4 in TBX18 and Hcn2 groups compared with control may be caused by attenuated downregulation that normally occurs in untreated NRVMs during their maturation. Reactivation of these fetal genes in adult ventricular myocytes has been associated with cardiac disease and pathological remodeling (43–45).

We then compared the transcriptional profiles of NRVMs transduced with Hcn2 and TBX18 from the current study, as well as NRVMs transduced with TBX18 from Foster et al. (39), with those of P4 mouse SAN pacemaker cells (46) (Figure 8, F–H). Our analysis revealed that neither Hcn2 nor TBX18 induced a transcriptional signature resembling that of native SAN pacemaker cells. For example, the expression of the TBX18-induced level of Hcn4 and Isl1 remained 48-fold and 3,600-fold lower than those in native newborn SAN pacemaker cells, respectively, whereas common cardiomyocyte genes were expressed at comparable levels. Comparison between these datasets with E16.5 mouse SAN pacemaker cells (47) showed similar results (Supplemental Figure 10). These results together suggest that transducing ventricular myocytes with Hcn2 or TBX18 does not result in the generation of bona fide SAN-like pacemaker cells. Furthermore, these data indicate the Hcn2-based biological pacing is likely attributable to the functional modification of working cardiomyocytes through overexpression of Hcn2 itself, as anticipated.