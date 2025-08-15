SOX2 regulates foregut squamous epithelial homeostasis and is lost during Barrett’s esophagus development

In samples from patients with BE, we observed that there was overall decreased expression of the foregut epithelium-promoting transcription factor SOX2 and increased ectopic expression of the intestinalizing transcription factor CDX2 (Figure 1A) (30). To analyze in more detail the patterns of transcription factor expression among the heterogeneous cells that compose BE in different patients, we generated a database of BE organoids based on previously published protocols (58, 59) from deidentified patient specimens (Figure 1B and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI190374DS1). We also successfully established 4 normal esophageal squamous organoid lines (WU011 SQM, WU012 SQM, WU013 SQM, and WU014 SQM) from biopsies of normal-appearing squamous tissue adjacent to BE lesions using a modified protocol for culturing keratinocytes in serum-free media (60, 61). These normal human squamous organoids ceased expanding after a few passages, so we confine our characterization of these organoids here to transcriptomic analysis.

Figure 1 Barrett’s esophagus heterogeneity correlates with SOX2 abundance. (A) Human BE samples and normal esophagus stained for SOX2, CDX2, and Alcian blue-periodic acid-Schiff (AB-PAS). Scale bars: 1 mm. (B) Patient-derived BE organoids and paired biopsies stained with H&E; organoids also stained with Alcian blue to highlight mucus cells. Scale bars: 100 μm. (C) Gene set enrichment analysis showing enrichment of “WANG-BARRETTS_ESOPHAGUS_UP” and “WANG_BARRETTS_ESOPHAGUS_DN” gene sets for esophageal squamous (SQM) organoids versus BE organoids. Normalized enrichment scores and P values shown. (D) SOX2 and CDX2 expression in 12 BE and 4 SQM organoids; Pearson’s correlation coefficient (r) and P value shown. Groupings: hindgut (blue), transitional (green), and foregut (red). (E) BE organoids stained for SOX2 (left) and CDX2 (right), categorized as high, intermediate, and low expression. Scale bars: 100 μm. (F) scRNA-Seq of BE organoid lines WU002, WU014, WU010, and WU012. Uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) shows total cells; dot plots display average expression and percentage of expressing cells for SOX2, CDX2, and lineage markers (intestinal, esophageal, gastric, BE). (G) UMAPs of SOX2- and CDX2-expressing cells among organoid lines; GO biological processes for differentially expressed genes in each population listed.

We performed global transcriptomic analysis of the BE organoids relative to the 4 squamous organoids (NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus [GEO] GSE297800). Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) (62, 63) using gene sets from previously published transcriptomic analyses of genes differentially expressed in vivo in BE lesions versus normal esophageal tissues (64) showed that gene expression patterns of our BE organoids correlated well with those of in vivo BE lesions (Figure 1C). The global transcriptional analysis revealed substantial patient-to-patient BE organoid heterogeneity in overall expression of CDX2 and SOX2 with inverse correlation in expression such that CDX2 high-expressors expressed low SOX2 and vice versa (Figure 1D). We categorized organoids as “hindgut,” “transitional,” and “foregut” based on the balance of SOX2 and CDX2 expression. SOX2 expression had relative negative correlative relationships with intestinal genes (LYZ, TFF3, and OLFM4) and positive correlative relationships with esophageal genes (KRT13, DSG3, and TP63) (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B). IHC staining of our BE organoids for protein expression of SOX2 and CDX2 corroborated the transcriptomic findings (Figure 1E).

To further delineate the functions of SOX2 and CDX2 in BE, we performed single-cell RNA-Seq (scRNA-Seq) on a subset of hindgut (WU002 and WU014), transitional (WU010), and foregut (WU012) BE organoids (Figure 1, F and G; GEO GSE298632). The foregut BE organoids were obtained from biopsies taken from BE lesions that were grossly visible to the endoscopist yet, on subsequent histopathological analysis, were shown to lack goblet cells (a requirement for the pathological diagnosis of BE in the United States; ref. 65) or had only one small focus of intestinal metaplasia in otherwise gastric columnar epithelium (Supplemental Table 1). Thus, the gross and histological features correlated with the organoid transcriptional phenotype (both bulk and single-cell), characterized by minimal intestinal (i.e., hindgut) differentiation (Figure 1F and Supplemental Table 1). Organoids with more hindgut characteristics (WU002 and WU014) showed more CDX2-expressing cells, whereas the foregut organoid line (WU012) showed more SOX2-expressing cells, and the transitional line (WU010) had mixed SOX2 and CDX2 fractions (Figure 1, F and G). Furthermore, WU002 and WU014 hindgut organoids expressed the most intestine-specific genes, the WU012 foregut organoid line expressed more esophageal and gastric genes, and all BE organoid lines robustly expressed many established gene markers of BE (32, 66–68) (Figure 1F). We next identified SOX2- and CDX2-expressing cells in the scRNA-Seq analysis and focused on the genes whose expression was coenriched with either SOX2-expressing or CDX2-expressing cell populations. SOX2-expressing cells were enriched for transcripts governing cell division and cell cycle regulatory functions based on Gene Ontology (GO) terms (69, 70) (Figure 1G). The transcripts preferentially expressed in CDX2 cells were enriched for intestinal epithelial functions including nutrient transport, brush border assembly, and maintenance of gastrointestinal epithelium (Figure 1G).

The results indicate that, while SOX2 expression may decrease in cells with more hindgut characteristics (and CDX2 expression), SOX2-expressing cells can still be maintained. Moreover, these SOX2-expressing cells may be performing similar functions in all metaplastic lesions. SOX2 has a well-characterized, prooncogenic effect in esophageal squamous cell carcinomas (38, 71), but there is a lack of in vivo models elucidating the role of SOX2 in the adult foregut epithelium and its possible role in metaplasia of that epithelium. In addition, effects of Sox2 loss have been assessed on the developing foregut endoderm (34, 35), but early death postnatally of mice with decreased Sox2 expression has limited the ability to characterize the effects of Sox2 loss on adult foregut squamous epithelium without more specific conditional deletion of the gene.

To this end, we developed an inducible model of Sox2 loss in the murine foregut squamous epithelium, Krt5CreER/+ Sox2fl/fl ROSA26LSLtdTomato/+ mice (referred to as Sox2Δ/Δ after induction). These mice express tdTomato upon Cre-mediated recombination of the lox-STOP-lox (LSL) cassette in the ubiquitously expressed ROSA26 locus (72). In other words, tdTomato expression serves as a proxy to trace the Krt5 lineage squamous cells that have lost Sox2 expression after treatment with tamoxifen. Of note, the foregut of rodents differs from humans in that the proximal-most portion of the rodent stomach, the forestomach, is lined by squamous epithelium that histologically phenocopies that of the esophagus (73–75).

We assessed the histological appearance of both the esophagus and forestomach foregut squamous tissues of control (littermates that lack the Krt5CreER/+ allele) and Sox2Δ/Δ mice 6 weeks after tamoxifen treatment (7 consecutive daily 1 mg/20 g mouse body weight i.p. injections; refs. 76, 77) to induce Cre recombinase and Sox2 deletion (Figure 2A). Consistently, we saw thickening of the squamous epithelium in the esophagi and forestomachs of Sox2Δ/Δ mice. We chose to primarily focus on the forestomach for the remaining experiments because it is in direct continuation with the glandular stomach, mimicking the human gastroesophageal junction; it is a larger and technically more easily assessable tissue; and it is histologically similar to the murine esophagus, as discussed above. Moreover, given that mice do not reflux into their esophagi, the squamocolumnar junction between the glandular stomach and forestomach may better model BE in humans where acid reflux is part of the pathogenesis. Biological differences in the murine forestomach and esophagus have been noted in prior studies (38), and our studies also reveal variations that we will highlight when applicable. Transmission electron microscopy showed that, in contrast to the thin squamous epithelium with prominent nucleated basal cell layer seen in control animals, the Sox2Δ/Δ animals displayed markedly thickened forestomachs with expanded basal layer, increased intracellular spacing, and increased nucleated cells adjacent to the keratinized superficial layer (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 2). In addition, the Sox2Δ/Δ animals had prominent autophagosomal structures and large dark keratin inclusions seldom seen in control forestomachs (Supplemental Figure 2). Bulk microarray transcriptomic analysis of the forestomachs from 4 Sox2Δ/Δ and 3 control mice (GEO GSE297858) confirmed that Sox2 was among the top transcripts altered and correlated with decreased or increased expression of a large cohort of other genes (Figure 2, C and D).

Figure 2 Loss of Sox2 in the foregut squamous epithelium induces histological and transcriptional changes. (A) H&E staining of Sox2Δ/Δ mice shows thickened esophagus and forestomach versus WT control. Scale bars: 100 μm. Images are representative of at least 3 independent experiments. (B) TEM of Sox2Δ/Δ forestomach showing expanded basal cells, more nucleated surface cells (N = nucleus), enlarged cell-cell junctions (arrowheads), and disorganized keratin layers compared with control; basement membrane (dotted line); ×2,000 magnification. Presented TEMs are differing forestomach regions from the same Sox2Δ/Δ or control animal. (C) Heatmap of differentially expressed genes in 4 Sox2Δ/Δ versus 3 control forestomachs. Upregulated and downregulated genes shown in red and blue, respectively. Sox2 labeled. (D) Volcano plot of differentially expressed genes from C. Sox2 highlighted. (E) Gene set enrichment analysis of C with gene sets, normalized enrichment scores, and P values indicated.

GSEA (62, 63) using the Hallmarks gene sets, which focus on general metabolic, inflammatory, and cell signaling functions, highlighted specific gene expression patterns with statistically significant normalized enrichment scores. Sox2Δ/Δ forestomachs showed increased expression of genes related to p53 signaling and metabolism, such as those involved in the cellular energetics hub, mTORC1, and mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation (Figure 2E and Supplemental Table 2). In addition, we used a collection of gene sets known as “Cell Signatures” to discover that Sox2Δ/Δ forestomachs were enriched in gene sets related to fetal squamous epithelium and the progenitor suprabasal layer of squamous epithelium, consistent with SOX2 being required for full development and differentiation of squamous epithelium (Figure 2E and Supplemental Table 2).

We next decided to confirm the aberrant differentiation caused by loss of Sox2 with targeted IHC analyses. First, we confirmed Sox2 was efficiently deleted and correlated with tdTomato expression (Figure 3A). Next, we noted that a transcription factor typically expressed in the basal layers of squamous epithelium and required for squamous epithelium development, p63 (78), was more broadly expressed in both basal and intermediate layers in Sox2Δ/Δ forestomachs (Figure 3A). Loss of Sox2 alone did not lead to expression of the intestinal transcription factor, CDX2, as assessed by transcriptomic analysis and IHC (data not shown). The expanded p63+ basal cells in the forestomachs of Sox2Δ/Δ mice expressed Ki-67, indicating an increase of basal cells in the cell cycle (Figure 3, A and B). Squamous epithelium maturation is characterized by changes in cytokeratin expression: KRT13 marks differentiated superficial cells and KRT5/14 are expressed in more immature basal layers (79). Sox2Δ/Δ forestomachs showed decreased KRT13 and expanded KRT5/14, consistent with increased progenitors and impaired maturation (Figure 3, A and C). Of note, the phenotype of Sox2 deletion in the esophagus was similar histologically to the pattern in the forestomach (Figure 2A); however, the increase in proliferation in mutants was statistically significant but less pronounced (Figure 3B). Unlike forestomach, KRT13 expression was unchanged in mutant esophagi (Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 3 Loss of Sox2 in the foregut squamous epithelium results in increased proliferation and decreased maturation. (A) Immunostaining of WT control and Sox2Δ/Δ forestomachs showing SOX2 (green or brown nuclear), lineage-traced cells (tdTomato, red), p63 (green or brown nuclear), Ki-67 (white and brown nuclear, arrowheads), and cytokeratin 13 (purple). (B) Quantification of Ki-67+ cells in esophagi and forestomachs, 3 mice per group. Mean (red bar) ± SD (black bars). Two-tailed unpaired Student’s t test; P values indicated. (C) Immunostaining shows loss of surface cytokeratin 13 and expansion of basal cytokeratin 14 and basal cytokeratin 5 in Sox2Δ/Δ forestomachs. (D) DHE staining detects ROS (red) in forestomach and gastric corpus of control and Sox2Δ/Δ mice; basement membrane (dashed white line); insets show magnified forestomach regions. (E) SPRR1B and SPRR2F expression increased in Sox2Δ/Δ forestomachs; insets show selected regions. (F) Immunofluorescence reveals SOX2 (green nuclear) loss and increased γ-H2AX (red nuclear) in Sox2Δ/Δ forestomachs; insets highlight affected regions. All scale bars: 100 μm. Images are representative of at least 3 independent experiments.

Given the increased p53 signaling and abundance of autophagosomes seen on transmission electron microscopy in Sox2Δ/Δ forestomachs, we next examined elements of epithelial damage response pathways. We found a significant increase in markers of ROS, as evidenced by dihydroethidium staining, in the forestomachs of Sox2Δ/Δ animals (Figure 3D). Small proline-rich proteins are a family of proteins that function in the squamous epithelium to protect against free radicals, prevent DNA damage, and counter p53 activation (80). In Sox2Δ/Δ forestomachs, we saw a marked increase in SPRR1B and SPRR2F protein expression (Figure 3E), and Sprr1b and Sprr2f were also among the top transcripts increased with Sox2 loss. Finally, consistent with increased p53 pathway expression and increased ROS and SPRR expression, we found Sox2Δ/Δ forestomachs exhibited increased expression of the DNA damage repair marker, γ-H2AX (81), which, as expected, was not expressed in control forestomachs (Figure 3F). Thus, overall, histologically and transcriptionally, Sox2Δ/Δ forestomachs displayed baseline induction of ROS along with increased markers of DNA damage and repair in the setting of increased proliferation and decreased maturation.

In a complementary approach, we generated another inducible model of Sox2 loss in the murine foregut squamous epithelium using a different squamous epithelial driver: Krt14CreER/+ Sox2fl/fl ROSA26LSLtdTomato/+ mice. The cytokeratin 14 promoter has been used to perturb gene expression in the basal layer of multiple squamous epithelia (82). Upon induction of Sox2 loss in these mice, we were not able to detect statistically significant or consistent changes in squamous epithelial phenotype in the esophagi or forestomachs (Supplemental Figure 4A), although the recombination rate in these animals with the dosing schemes we tried resulted in only rare focal Sox2 loss and tdTomato induction (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C), likely due to failure to induce Cre efficiently. Alternatively, there may be a difference in expression between cytokeratin 14 and cytokeratin 5 promoters (83, 84). In any case, we did not continue to characterize the Krt14CreER/+ Sox2Δ/Δ ROSA26tdTomato/+ mice.

To more directly quantitate the effects of Sox2 loss specifically and cell-intrinsically on epithelial proliferation and maturation, we generated organoids from Sox2Δ/Δ and control animals using both forestomach and esophageal tissues (60, 61) (Figure 4, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 5A). When grown in 3D culture (i.e., in Matrigel droplets), the Sox2Δ/Δ squamous forestomach organoids lacked the central layer of keratinization lining the organoid lumen (and paralleling the superficial-most layer in vivo) found in control organoids (Figure 4, A and B). As was observed in vivo, these Sox2Δ/Δ organoids retained SOX2 loss, expressed the tdTomato lineage trace, showed increased Ki-67 staining, and had decreased cytokeratin 13 (Figure 4, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 5B). Similar to our in vivo findings above, Sox2Δ/Δ esophageal squamous organoids had less increase in Ki-67 (non–statistically significant trend toward increase), and cytokeratin 13 expression was unchanged versus control organoids (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). We quantified growth dynamics of Sox2Δ/Δ and control squamous organoids by extracting and digesting the 3D organoids to single cells, plating 23,000 cells per well, and imaging continuously over 17 days (Figure 4C). Sox2Δ/Δ organoids grew more robustly than the control in terms of the overall fraction of each well occupied by organoids (Figure 4C). We noted a seeming paradox in that individual Sox2Δ/Δ organoids were smaller on average than the WT organoids, as measured by total organoid area (i.e., the largest cross-sectional area of each organoid; Supplemental Figure 5C). However, because WT organoids differentiate more completely than mutants, much of the total cross-sectional area was occupied by acellular keratin layers in the organoid lumen. When we instead measured only the cellular organoid area (i.e., the cross-sectional area of each organoid occupied by cells, excluding the lumen), we again saw that Sox2 loss caused increased cell growth (Supplemental Figure 5C). To further detail proliferation and maturation, we transitioned the organoids to a 2D Transwell growth system (85–87). In submerged medium conditions that stimulate proliferation as cells are immersed in growth-promoting factors, we found that the Sox2Δ/Δ organoids had increased numbers of Ki-67+ cycling cells with increased stratification of cells (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 5D). To assess effects of loss of Sox2 on barrier function of the epithelium, we assessed transepithelial electrical resistance (TEER) (88) as a marker for epithelial integrity and found it was increased in Sox2Δ/Δ organoids (Figure 4E). When organoids were transferred to culture conditions with the apices of cells exposed to air (i.e., in air-liquid interface), which simulates in vivo maturation conditions, we found, in contrast, a dramatic decrease in the TEER of Sox2Δ/Δ organoids versus controls (Figure 4E). Of note, while proliferation for both control and Sox2Δ/Δ organoids decreased in these maturation conditions, the Sox2Δ/Δ organoids still maintained significantly increased proliferation compared with control organoids (Supplemental Figure 5D). The decrease in maturation (and expression of KRT13) seen with loss of Sox2 caused substantial defects in epithelial integrity during air-liquid interface conditions, whereas control organoids showed increased maturation, thickness, and TEER (Figure 4, D and E). Thus, in vitro results confirmed that loss of Sox2 led to increased proliferation and decreased maturation of the squamous epithelium.

Figure 4 Sox2Δ/Δ squamous organoids have increased proliferation and decreased maturation. (A) Bright-field images of forestomach organoids from WT control and Sox2Δ/Δ mice. Right: tdTomato fluorescence indicates Cre activity and Sox2 deletion. Bottom: higher magnification of boxed regions. Scale bars: 3,000 μm. (B) Immunostaining of Sox2Δ/Δ squamous organoids shows SOX2 loss (green nuclear), tdTomato expression (red cytoplastic), increased Ki-67 (white nuclear), and reduced cytokeratin 13 (purple cytoplasmic). All scale bars: 100 μm. (C) Proliferation assay of squamous organoids tracked over 17 days; bright-field images shown. Scale bars: 1,000 μm. Below: total organoid area (mean ± SD, 3 wells/condition); AUC and 95% CI at day 17 shown. Two-tailed unpaired Student’s t test; P value indicated. (D) Transwell culture of squamous organoids under full media proliferation (left) and air-liquid interface (ALI) maturation conditions (right). H&E, SOX2 (brown nuclear), Ki-67 (purple nuclear, arrowheads), and cytokeratin 13 (red cytoplasmic) staining. Open arrowhead showing shed cell under ALI maturation conditions. Insets: higher magnification of boxed areas. Scale bars: 100 μm. (E) Transepithelial electric resistance (TEER) measurements (mean ± SD, 3 wells/condition) after 8 days in full media and 11 additional days under ALI conditions. AUC and 95% CI for full media and ALI conditions shown. Two-tailed unpaired Student’s t test; P values indicated. Images are representative of at least 3 independent experiments.

Since SOX2 is a transcription factor, the phenotype we observed in Sox2Δ/Δ squamous epithelium was likely due to changes in expression of its transcriptional targets. Given that there are limited studies that have elucidated the direct transcriptional targets of SOX2 in the adult foregut squamous epithelium, we sought to define the SOX2 transcriptional network using CUT&RUN (89–91). Control and Sox2Δ/Δ forestomach squamous organoids were used for the CUT&RUN experiments with appropriate positive (antibody against H3K27me3) and negative controls (IgG) (Figure 5A; GEO 297942). As expected, loss of Sox2 led to dramatic loss of SOX2-bound peaks: 7,328 peaks for control squamous organoids and 129 peaks for Sox2Δ/Δ (Figure 5A). Reassuringly for the specificity of our analysis, the top cis-regulatory DNA sequence enriched in the 7,328 SOX2 peaks was the canonical motif for SOX2 binding to genomic DNA (Figure 5B) (92, 93). Peak density heat mapping showed that the SOX2-binding peaks were enriched in genomic regions containing transcription start sites of genes (Figure 5C). We assessed the relationship of these SOX2 peaks with associated genes using the Genomic Regions Enrichment of Annotations Tool (GREAT) (94, 95) and found 6,525 associated genes (Figure 5D).

Figure 5 Direct transcriptional targets of SOX2 regulate proliferation and maturation. (A) Integrated genome browser view of CUT&RUN data for WT control (blue) and Sox2Δ/Δ (red) squamous organoids probed using H3K27me3, IgG, and SOX2 antibodies. Sequencing depth and MACS2 peak calls displayed. (B) Top enriched motif identified from SOX2 CUT&RUN using MEME-ChIP and STREME with E value indicated. (C) Heatmaps and profile plots of CUT&RUN peaks –5 kb to +5 kb from transcription start sites for all genes in control and Sox2Δ/Δ organoids. (D) Left: GREAT analysis showing number of genes associated with each SOX2 peak (total peaks labeled). Right: peak distribution relative to transcription start site. (E and F) Top: Venn diagrams showing overlap between SOX2-bound genes and those with altered expression in Sox2Δ/Δ versus control organoids. Middle: pie charts of GO Biological Process terms among SOX2-bound genes with increased or decreased expression. Bottom: representative genes from GO categories (Development/Differentiation or Cell Division/Signaling) with gene structures and SOX2 binding peaks in control (blue) and Sox2Δ/Δ (red) organoids.

We next integrated our CUT&RUN analysis with gene expression data generated from Sox2Δ/Δ and control forestomach squamous organoids (Figure 5, E and F; GEO GSE297930). There were 1,208 genes that SOX2 bound in organoids whose expression was also decreased when Sox2 was lost (Figure 5E), indicating SOX2 was responsible for activating their expression. GO term analysis for these SOX2-activated genes showed enrichment for pathways involved in differentiation and development (Supplemental Table 3). Representative genes included Krt13, Krt6a, Dsp, and Dsg3 with SOX2 binding peaks upstream of the transcription start site (Figure 5E). There were 1,016 SOX2 transcriptional targets with the converse pattern of SOX2 binding with increased expression in Sox2Δ/Δ (i.e., genes SOX2 represses). These showed enrichment in GO terms involved in cell division and signaling pathways like TGF-β (Figure 5F and Supplemental Table 3). Representative genes included Cdk1, Smad4, Mki67, and Stat3 (Figure 5F). These sets of direct transcriptionally activated and repressed genes offer further mechanistic support of the phenotype seen in the Sox2Δ/Δ mice of increased proliferation and decreased maturation.

We did not observe an induction of glandular or intestinal differentiation in the squamous epithelium in the Sox2Δ/Δ mice (e.g., we did not detect CDX2 expression). However, we did notice profound changes in the squamocolumnar junctions of mutant mice. Namely, where the forestomach meets the glandular stomach at the limiting ridge in the stomachs of the mice, there was expansion of Alcian blue–positive glands that were also marked by cytokeratin 7 (Figure 6A). KRT7 tends to label transitional glandular cells, submucosal gland duct epithelial cells, and BE (96–98). Others have reported that treatment of mice with the unconjugated bile acid deoxycholate (DOC; 0.3% in drinking water) can potentiate BE-like changes at the murine squamocolumnar junction (99–101). We assessed the short-term (1 month) and long-term (>6 months) effects of DOC treatment. Upon treatment with DOC at 0.3%, we saw increased morbidity and mortality of the Sox2Δ/Δ mice (Supplemental Figure 6). As a result, we treated all mice using a dose deescalation schema in which mice were induced with DOC at 0.3% for 7 days and then maintained at 0.1% for the duration of treatment. We quantified the area of KRT7+ cells at the squamocolumnar junction in WT and mutant mice. In all cases, Sox2Δ/Δ mice had statistically significant increases relative to equivalently treated controls; however, we did not see statistically significant effects of DOC treatment (Figure 6B).

Figure 6 Sox2 loss induces columnar expansion at the squamocolumnar junction. (A) H&E, Alcian blue, and immunofluorescence for SOX2 (green) and cytokeratin 7 (CK7; red) staining of WT control and Sox2Δ/Δ forestomachs. Insets: magnified squamocolumnar junctions and glandular structures. Untreated (top), 1-month DOC-treated (middle), and more than 6-month DOC-treated (bottom). (B) Quantification of squamocolumnar junction areas (μm2, mean ± SEM) by CK7. Each point = average area from 3–7 squamocolumnar regions per mouse. Two-way ANOVA with Šidák’s post hoc test for genotype and treatment effects with P values indicated. (C) Alcian blue, tdTomato (brown), and Das-1 (red) staining in 1-month DOC-treated forestomachs. Insets highlight glandular changes at squamocolumnar junctions. Scale bars: 100 μm. Images are representative of at least 3 independent experiments. (D) Spatial proteomics from FFPE gastric strip tissue using on-site tissue protein labeling. Blue circles indicate 0.6 mm targeted regions. Mass spectrometry detected 4,862 peptide-spectrum matches (PSMs), 2,081 TMT-labeled peptides, and 814 proteins. (E) Comparative proteomics revealed 32 decreased and 782 increased proteins in Sox2Δ/Δ versus control squamocolumnar junctions. Top: GO analysis showed decreased proteins were enriched for Cell Differentiation and Development; increased proteins were enriched for Metabolism and Biosynthesis. Bottom: top 10 enriched proteins per group shown, based on Human Protein Atlas expression in squamous tissues (red) or stomach/intestines (green). (F) Gene set enrichment analysis using Human Protein Atlas tissue-specific genes/proteins for 36 tissues. Top decreased: squamous tissues (e.g., skin, vagina, and esophagus; esophagus shown). Top increased: stomach shown. Top 10 enriched/depleted tissue sets shown with normalized enrichment scores and P values.

Given the role of inflammation in synergizing with bile acids to potentiate BE-like changes in the murine squamocolumnar junction (99–101), we assessed inflammatory changes based on H&E staining for control and Sox2Δ/Δ mice (Supplemental Figure 7A). We found no overt evidence of inflammation in the esophagi or forestomachs of Sox2Δ/Δ mice; however, we did observe mixed inflammatory cell infiltrates at the squamocolumnar junction of these mice at both untreated and long-term DOC treated conditions (Supplemental Figure 7A). These inflammatory foci erupted into the gastric lumen with effacement of surface epithelial cells; on histology, the infiltrates appeared to be predominantly macrophages and neutrophils. To characterize the infiltrates, we immunostained for inflammatory markers including CD8 to mark cytotoxic T cells, STING to mark the cGAS-STING pathway (activated upon inflammation), F4/80 to mark macrophages, and Ly6G to mark neutrophils (Supplemental Figure 7, B and C). For both untreated and long-term DOC-treated Sox2Δ/Δ mice, the infiltrates were populated by F4/80+ macrophages and Ly6G+ neutrophils. As above, we did not see a significant difference in these immune cell populations upon DOC treatment (Supplemental Figure 7C).

We next sought to determine the origin of the expanded glandular transitional cells by immunostaining for the tdTomato lineage trace from the Krt5-expressing squamous cells. Surprisingly, many of the expanded Alcian blue and KRT7 glandular cells coexpressed tdTomato, indicating squamous forestomach cells contributed to expansion of these glands and indicating some type of cell plasticity had occurred (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 8). Note, however, that many of the expanded glandular cells were also tdTomato-negative, indicating their expansion was not due to cell-autonomous loss of Sox2 but a reaction to loss of Sox2 in nearby cells. The expanded glands also expressed mAb Das-1, a well-established marker of BE metaplasia (102–104) (Figure 6C). We next performed “spot” (spatial) proteomic analysis (105) of WT and Sox2Δ/Δ squamocolumnar junction glands from FFPE blocks of gastric strips (European Molecular Biology Laboratory [EMBL] European Bioinformatics Institute [EBI] PRoteomics IDEntifications database [PRIDE] PXD063992). We identified 814 proteins from 4 separate 0.6 mm tissue areas obtained from long-term DOC-treated control and Sox2Δ/Δ gastric strips (Figure 6D). Of these, 32 proteins were decreased in Sox2Δ/Δ squamocolumnar junctional glands versus the equivalent regions in WT mice. GO analysis revealed that almost all these proteins were related to squamous cell differentiation and development (Figure 6E and Supplemental Table 4). In the Sox2Δ/Δ junctional glands, 782 proteins were increased, and these gastric and intestinal proteins were overwhelmingly categorizable within the biological process GO term “Metabolism and Biosynthesis” (Figure 6E and Supplemental Table 4). Using tissue-specific protein expression data from The Human Protein Atlas (106), we performed GSEA of the differentially expressed proteins in the squamocolumnar junctional glands and found a significant increase in proteins characterized as stomach-specific and decreased enrichment of proteins characteristic of organs lined by squamous epithelium (including esophagus) (Figure 6F and Supplemental Table 5). Thus, the expanded glands at the squamocolumnar junction were partially derived from squamous SOX2-expressing cells and were characterized by a metaplastic transition to glandular cells with increased gastric and decreased squamous phenotype.