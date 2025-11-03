TIE2 activation by antibody-clustered endogenous angiopoietin-2 prevents capillary loss and fibrosis in experimental kidney disease

Sex as a biological variable. Our study examined male and female animals, and similar findings are reported for both sexes. Sex as a biological variable was not the subject of the study, and some groups have an imbalanced sex distribution; therefore, we report the sex in each graph (females, magenta; males, cyan) but do not draw any conclusions about sex differences in the study.

Study design. The major objective of this study was to characterize TIE2 signaling in progression of CKD and to investigate the therapeutic value of TIE2 activation. Mice were subjected to UUO as an experimental model of CKD. Kidney injury was evaluated up to 10 days after injury. Treatment with ABTAA was used as a pharmacological approach to activate TIE2 and reduce kidney injury after UUO. Similarly, Cre-dependent endothelium-specific knockout of Veptp was used to genetically increase TIE2 activation. Conditional endothelial knockout of Tie2 served as a TIE2-incompetent signaling model. The causal effect of PDGFB on tubulointerstitial fibrosis was investigated with conditional global knockout of Pdgfb.

Animals. Floxed Veptp (34) and Tie2 (86, 87) mice were crossed with tamoxifen-inducible Cdh5-CreERT2 mice (88) to generate endothelium-specific knockout of the genes (VeptpiECKO and Tie2iECKO, respectively). Tie2 mice were also crossed with a reporter mouse, Ai14-TdTomato [Gt(ROSA)26Sortm14(CAG-tdTomato)Hze; The Jackson Laboratory; 007914] (89), resulting in a lineage tag of endothelial cells. Littermate controls were tamoxifen-induced Tie2 wt/wt Cdh5-CreERT2 mice for the Tie2-knockouts and noninduced Veptp wt/lox Cdh5-CreERT2 for Veptp-knockouts. Floxed Pdgfb mice (Pdgfbtm2Cbet) (90) were crossed with tamoxifen-inducible Actb-CreERT2 mice [Tg(CAG-cre/Esr1*)5Amc; The Jackson Laboratory; 004682] (91) to generate whole-body knockout of Pdgfb (PdgfbiKO). Littermate controls were Cre– Pdgfb wt/lox or lox/lox mice. Recombination was induced with 3 doses of tamoxifen (2 mg) in peanut oil by oral gavage at 4 weeks of age (Tie2iECKO and VeptpiECKO) or 1 week prior to experiments (PdgfbiKO). For some experiments, additional crossings were done to obtain a reporter for myofibroblasts with Pdgfra-H2BGFP [Pdgfratm11(EGFP)Sor] (64). Mice were on a mixed background. Mice were genotyped with the primers described in Supplemental Table 1. ABTAA has been described previously (39, 40) and was a gift from Gou Young Koh (IBS Center for Vascular Research, Daejeon, South Korea). C57BL6/J mice from in-house breeding or WT mice from the above-mentioned breeding were used for treatment with ABTAA and for early gene regulation analysis. Mice were injected i.p. with ABTAA (25 mg/kg body weight in PBS) at indicated time points in Figure 1A and Figure 6A. Control mice were injected with the same dose of human IgG Fc (AG714; Millipore) in PBS. Adult mice (8–16 weeks) were used for all experiments. Animals were housed on a 12 h light–dark cycle with ad libitum access to water and standard chow. CKD was induced by UUO as previously described (5). UUO surgery was performed under anesthesia, and animals received analgesia (Carprofen 5 mg/kg s.c.; Norocarp; N-vet AB) administered before surgery and daily 2 days after surgery. Sham mice were subjected to all procedures except ligation of the ureter. Sham mice were used as baseline controls for left/right kidney perfusion in contrast-enhanced ultrasound imaging (Figure 1H). Both female and male mice were used in all experiments as the UUO model has previously not shown any gender differences (92). The UUO model was chosen due to its reproducibility and inclusion of key features of human CKD, including PTC loss, tubulointerstitial fibrosis, and increased ANGPT2 expression. The contralateral kidney served as an internal control, allowing for reduction in animal numbers.

The total number of mice, gender distribution, and weight distribution can be found in Supplemental Table 2. All experiments used at least 2 independent litters, and a single animal was 1 experimental unit. The sample size and end points were selected based on our previous studies with the experimental model (5). No criteria for including or excluding animals were set, and no data were excluded or defined as outliers. No randomization of treatment was used. Blinding was performed at different stages of the experiments. Animal care staff were unaware of treatment groups. Persons performing experimental measurements were blinded until grouped data analysis.

Renal perfusion measured with contrast imaging ultrasound. Renal perfusion was measured in isoflurane-anesthetized mice on a heated platform utilizing a Vevo 2100 ultrasound system with a MS250 transducer and contrast imaging functionality software (Visual Sonics; Fujifilm). Mice were kept at a body temperature of 36°C–37°C, continuously measured with an anal probe. Mice were imaged from the back, and the ultrasound transducer was fixed in place with a mechanical positioning system. Regular B-mode images were used to optimally position the mice to enable imaging of both kidneys at the same time. Mice were tail vein injected with 100 μL microbubble-based contrast agent (Vevo MicroMarker; VS-11913; Fujifilm Visual Sonics) from vials resuspended with 2 mL saline. Nonlinear contrast images were acquired with general imaging in the Vascular Package (Fujifilm Visual Sonics ) at 21 GHz. Images were analyzed for contrast intensity with Vevo Lab 3.2.6 (Fujifilm Visual Sonics) after manually marking the region of interest of cortex of both contralateral control (CL) and UUO kidneys (Supplemental Figure 7). Perfusion was normalized to CL kidneys for each mouse. Five sham-operated WT mice were used in ultrasound graphs and presented as the left kidney normalized to the right kidney for comparison.

Immunohistochemistry. Mice were euthanized with cervical dislocation; kidneys were dissected and renal capsules removed. Pieces of CL and UUO kidney were fixed for 4 h at room temperature with 4% buffered formaldehyde (Histolab Products AB) and washed with PBS followed by vibratome sectioning of 100 μm thick sections. After blocking and permeabilization (X0909; Dako; with 0.25% Triton X-100 for 2 h), sections were incubated with primary antibodies overnight at 4°C on a shaker. Antibodies are described in Supplemental Table 3. Appropriate secondary antibodies were added after washing with PBS containing 0.05% Tween 20 and incubated for 2 h at room temperature. Nuclei were stained with Hoechst 33342 (Thermo Fisher Scientific).

RNA-ISH. The RNAscope Multiplex Fluorescent Reagent Kit (v.2) (ACDBio) and TSA Plus reagents (PerkinElmer) were used according to the manufacturers’ protocol for fresh frozen or fixed frozen sections with minor modifications. In brief, frozen tissue sections were cut at 14 μm thickness. Fresh frozen sections were first fixed with 4% buffered formaldehyde (Histolab Products AB) for 20 minutes at 4°C, washed twice with 1× PBS, and dehydrated through an ethanol series. Fixed frozen sections were ready directly for dehydration. After dehydration, HRP was quenched with Bloxall blocking solution (Sp-6000; Vector Technologies) for 10 min at room temperature followed by Pretreat III solution (ACDBio) for 30 min at room temperature. RNAscope probes (ACDBio) were hybridized on the sections for 2 h at 40°C, after which fluorescence signals were developed and amplified according to the manufacturer’s protocol. Sections were mounted with ProLong Gold mounting medium (Thermo Fischer Scientific) and images obtained using a confocal microscope (SP8; Leica Microsystems). RNAscope probes used were as follows: Pecam1 (catalog 316721), Pdgfb (catalog 424651), Angpt1 (catalog 449271), Pdgfrb (catalog 411381), Pdgfra (catalog 480661), and Atp1a1 (catalog 569611).

Proliferation assay (EdU). For EdU experiments, 0.25 mg EdU was injected i.p. at indicated time points, as shown in Supplemental Figure 5. Visualization of EdU+ cells was done with a Click-it plus EdU Imaging kit (C10640; Thermo Fisher Scientific) on 100 μm vibratome sections following the manufacturer’s instructions.

Quantitative real-time PCR. RNAeasy Micro or Mini kit (Qiagen) was used to extract mRNA according to the manufacturer’s protocol, followed by cDNA synthesis of 1 μg mRNA using iScript reverse transcription Supermix (170-8841; Bio-Rad). Real-time PCR was performed using cDNA with TaqMan Gene Expression Master Mix (4369016; Thermo Fisher Scientific) together with probes on a CFX-96 real-time PCR system (Bio-Rad). For primers, iTaq Universal SybrGreen Supermix was used (172-5130; Bio-Rad). Probes and primers are listed in Supplemental Table 4. Expression results were normalized to endogenous control Hprt or Gapdh, and relative quantification was done using the Livak method (2–ΔΔCT) (93). FACS-sorted cells were subjected to a preamplification step of 12 cycles with SsoAdvanced PreAmp Supermix (172-5160; Bio-Rad) according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

FACS of endothelial cells. Endothelial cells were isolated from CL and UUO kidneys of WT and Tie2iECKO mice utilizing the Cdh5-TdTomato lineage labeling. At dissection, kidneys were cut into small pieces and digested into a single-cell suspension in gentleMACS C tubes (Miltenyi Biotec) with DMEM containing 0.13 U/mL Liberase TL (5401020001; Roche, Merck) and 1 μL/mL DNase I (18068-15; Invitrogen) with rotation (200 rpm) in a gentleMACS dissociator (Miltenyi Biotec) for 20 minutes at 38°C. The suspension was passed through a 100 μm cell strainer, and cells were washed 2 times by centrifugation at 300g for 5 min in DMEM containing 5 mM EDTA and 1% FBS. To reduce epithelial cell content from the cell suspension, we utilized CD10-conjugated Dynabeads as previously described (47). Beads were prepared by adding 20 μL/mL rabbit monoclonal CD10 antibody to the Protein G Dynabeads (10004D; Thermo Fisher Scientific) for 10 minutes at room temperature. After washing, CD10-Dynabeads were incubated with cell suspension for 10 minutes at room temperature, and cell solution remaining after magnet removal of CD10-Dynabead–bound cells was used for Cdh5-TdTomato isolation by the BD FACSMelody cell sorter (BD Biosciences). Cells were sorted directly into RLT lysis buffer (Qiagen), and RNA was purified as above.

Protein analysis. Snap-frozen kidney tissues were homogenized in RIPA buffer (89900; Pierce) containing protease and phosphatase inhibitors (4693116001 and 4906845001; Merck). After centrifugation, the supernatant was collected and measured for protein concentration using a bicinchoninic acid (BCA) assay (Pierce), aliquoted, and stored at –80°C. Protein lysates were used to measure protein concentrations by ELISA for TIE2 (MTE200; R&D Systems), ANGPT2 (MANG20; R&D Systems), and PDGFB (ab224879; Abcam) according to the manufacturers’ instructions.

For Western blotting, proteins were separated under reducing conditions on 4%–12% Criterion XT Bis-Tris gels (3450123; Bio-Rad) and then transferred using Criterion wet transfer to 0.2 μm PVDF membranes (1620239; Bio-Rad). Blots were blocked with EveryBlot blocking buffer (Bio-Rad) and incubated overnight at 4°C with primary antibody (Supplemental Table 3). After washing and incubation with the appropriate HRP-conjugated secondary antibody, proteins were visualized using SuperSignal West Femto detection reagent (34096X4; Thermo Fisher Scientific). Membranes were cut to probe for different sized proteins. Band density was quantified with ImageJ (NIH).

For TIE2 immunoprecipitation, snap-frozen kidney tissues were homogenized in ice-cold IP lysis buffer (Pierce 87787) with 2× protease and 1× phosphatase inhibitors, as listed above, and 1 mM Na 3 VO 4 and incubated for 2 h at 4°C in rotation. After centrifugation and BCA assay for protein concentration analysis, 2.5 mg of total kidney lysate or 1.5 mg lung lysate per sample was incubated with rabbit anti-TIE2 antibody (19157-1-AP; Thermo Fischer Scientific) overnight rotating at 4°C. The following day, lysates were incubated with Protein-A agarose beads (9863; Cell Signaling) for 2 h rotating at 4°C and subsequently washed 4 times with lysis buffer and denatured in 2× NuPage LDS sample buffer with denaturing agent (NP0007; Life Technologies) at 97°C for 5 min. Proteins were separated under reducing conditions on 4%–12% Bis-Tris gels (NuPage; Invitrogen) and transferred to 0.4 μm PVDF membranes. Membranes were blocked with 3% BSA and TBS + 0.1% Tween 20 (TBST) and incubated for 2 or 3 nights at 4°C with primary antibody (4G10; 05-321; Merck). After washing with TBST and incubation with appropriate HRP-conjugated secondary Ab (in BSA-TBST), membranes were developed with ECL Prime Western Blotting Detection Reagent (10308449; Cytiva Amersham). The membranes were stripped and reprobed with goat anti-mouse TIE2 Ab (AF762; R&D Systems). All antibodies are listed in Supplemental Table 3.

Blood samples for plasma ANGPT2 measurements were collected by heart puncture in isoflurane-anesthetized mice and collected in tubes with K2 EDTA (Microvette 20.1339.100; Sarstedt). Samples were centrifuged at 2,500g for 10 minutes, and plasma was collected and stored at –80°C until analysis. ANGPT2 in plasma was measured by ELISA (MANG20; R&D Systems) in duplicates according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Transmission electron microscopy. For electron microscopy, kidneys were cut in 1 mm cubes, immersion fixed in 2.5% glutaraldehyde (Ted Pella) and 1% paraformaldehyde (Merck) in 0.1 M phosphate buffer, pH 7.4, and stored at 4°C until further processing. Samples were rinsed in 0.1 M phosphate buffer for 10 min followed by 1 h incubation in 1% osmium tetroxide (TAAB Laboratories Equipment) in 0.1 M phosphate buffer. After rinsing in phosphate buffer, samples were dehydrated in alcohol followed by 5 min of incubation in propylene oxide (TAAB Laboratories Equipment). Samples were then incubated for 1 h in Epon Resin (TAAB Laboratories Equipment) and propylene oxide (1:1), followed by overnight incubation in 100% resin. Subsequently, samples were embedded in capsules with fresh resin for 1–2 h and then heat cured at 60°C for 48 h. The specimens were cut into semithin sections, stained with toluidine blue, and examined by light microscopy. Ultrathin sections (60–70 nm) were cut in an EM UC7 Ultramicrotome (Leica) and placed on grids. Sections were contrasted with 5% uranyl acetate and Reynold’s lead citrate and visualized in a Tecnai G2 Spirit BioTwin electron microscope (Thermo Fisher Scientific/FEI) at 80 kV with an Orius SC200 CCD camera and Gatan Digital Micrograph software (both from Gatan Inc.). Micrographs were taken of peritubular capillaries, and fenestrations were quantified as explained below.

Fluorescence microangiography. Fluorescence microangiography was used to visualize perfused vessels as described previously (94). In brief, 500 μL FluoSpheres sulfate (0.02 μm; F8845; Thermo Fisher Scientific) was mixed with 4.5 mL low melting point agarose and kept at 41°C. All solutions were preheated to 41°C. Heart perfusion was carried out in dormicum/hypoderm-sedated mice starting with 1 mL heparinized saline (100 IU/mL; H3149; Sigma-Aldrich), followed by 1 mL 3 M KCl, 5 mL PBS, and 5 mL FluoSpheres/agarose mix. After perfusion, kidneys were dissected and put on ice for 20 min followed by fixation in 4% paraformaldehyde for 2 h. Tissue was stored in PBS at 4°C until further processing. For quantification, 100 μm vibratome sections were imaged in a Leica SP8 confocal microscope. The area of FluoSpheres perfusion was correlated to total vasculature (Cdh5-TdTomato) in each image.

Image quantification. For immunofluorescence analysis, kidney cortex was imaged (5 images/mouse, CL and UUO) at original magnification ×400 using a Leica SP8 confocal microscope. Analysis was focused on the cortex, as the medulla disappears at later time points after UUO. For estimation of fibrosis, aSMA+ and vimentin+ staining was quantified in each image using Otzu thresholding in ImageJ. Large arteries and glomeruli were excluded. Fibrotic area was expressed as a percentage of the whole image area. Quantification of vascular area was done in the same way as above for endomucin and podocalyxin and correlated to the total number of nuclei per image. The number of nuclei was counted using Analyze Particles in ImageJ with selection of positive areas of 50–800 pixels.

Proliferating endothelial cells (Ki67+ or EdU+) were counted in Cdh5-TdTomato+ nuclei in 5 image fields/mouse and correlated to the total number of endothelial nuclei per image (Cdh5-TdTomato+).

From electron micrographs, capillary fenestrations of peritubular and glomerular capillaries were semiquantitatively graded and expressed as a score between 0 and 4, with 0, 0%–5%; 1, 6%–25%; 2, 26%–50%; 3, 51%–75%; and 4, 76%–100% of the capillary length having fenestrations (i.e., a score of 4 in healthy kidneys), as previously described (16). To evaluate podocyte injury, the number of foot processes per glomerular basement membrane length was measured in ImageJ, and the foot process width was calculated as described previously (95).

An increased number of vacuoles was discovered during electron microscopy analysis and was therefore quantified on semithin sections stained with toluidine blue as the number of affected tubular segments correlated to the total number of tubular segments per image taken at an original magnification of ×100. A tubular segment was defined as affected when vacuoles were present in the whole epithelial cell, from the luminal to the basolateral side (Figure 5A).

For densitometric analysis of TIE2 phosphorylation, Image Lab software (Bio-Rad) was used, and results expressed correlated to total TIE2 (pTIE2/total TIE2).

Human data. We utilized the Nephroseq platform (Nephroseq.org) to obtain human data for CDH5 (endothelial marker), ANGPT2, PDGFB, and ANGPT1 from 2 different microarray datasets: renal biopsies with histopathological confirmed CKD (96) and renal biopsies from transplant patients with/without renal dysfunction (97). Data from living or cadaveric donors were combined. Data are presented as Log2 expression, and statistical differences were from Nephroseq.

Bulk RNA-Seq and data analysis. RNA was prepared from kidney tissue as above from all groups; IgG (n = 8), ABTAA (n = 7), VeptpWT (n = 7), VeptpKO (n = 8), PdgfbWT (n = 4), and PdgfbKO (n = 4). Two VeptpKO CL and two PdgfbWT CL samples were lost in plate preparation. Kidneys from 2 sham-operated PdgfbWT mice were used in the PdgfbWT CL group. Samples were run in quadruplets in a 384-well format. Library preparation and sequencing were performed as described previously (98). The uniquely indexed cDNA libraries from the 384-well plate were pooled and sequenced together on the lane of a HiSeq 3000 sequencer (Illumina). The 4 raw fastq sequences for each quadruple sample were merged and mapped with a standard STAR pipeline (version 2.7.3a). The duplicated reads were filtered out using UMI-tools (version 1.1.4). The gene expression count summary was calculated using the featureCounts function from the Subread package (version 1.4.6-p5) (99).

DEGs were calculated by group comparisons utilizing the R edgeR package (version 3.40.2) (100), which applied an exact test between the groups (101). The raw P values were corrected for multiple testing using the FDR method. FDR of 0.05 was set as threshold for significant differential expression. The raw count data were normalized using the cpm method. Gene expression heatmaps were visualized using row z score calculated from cpm utilizing Heatmapper (102). Metascape v3.5.20240901 (70) was used for GO enrichment of biological processes with DEGs from ABTAA- and IgG-treated groups. Statistical enrichment was calculated using the hypergeometric test with Benjamini-Hochberg correction to adjust for FDRs with a minimum overlap of 3 genes, a cutoff of P < 0.01, and a minimum enrichment of 1.5. For translatability, the analysis was done for the corresponding human gene annotation. The top 20 enrichment GO terms were visualized with heatmaps based on –log10(P).

Statistics. GraphPad Prism 10 (GraphPad Software Inc.) was used for graphical representation and statistical analysis of data. Data are expressed as geometric mean ± SD. Means between groups were compared using unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test (2 groups) or 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison post hoc test (≥3 groups). Many groups of data had an uneven distribution; therefore, data were natural log-transformed before statistical analysis as previously suggested (103). A P value of less than 0.05 was considered significant. Please see Bulk RNA-Seq and data analysis for details regarding analysis of bulk RNA-Seq data.

Study approval. All procedures were approved in advance by the Uppsala Committee of Ethics of Animal Experiments (permit numbers C110/13, C100/15, 5.8.18-04862/2020, 5.8.18-04862/2023, and 5.8.18-20319/2024) and were conducted according to guidelines established by the Swedish Board of Agriculture. ARRIVE guidelines were used for reporting.

Data availability. RNA-Seq data can be accessed from the National Center for Biotechnology Information’s Gene Expression Omnibus database under accession number GSE306281. All data used to support the findings of this study, except the RNA-Seq data, are included in the paper, and the supplemental information is available from a searchable database at https://heomics.shinyapps.io/Jeansson_lab_kidney_UUO/ Values for all data points in graphs are reported in the Supporting Data Values file (Supplemental Data File 5).