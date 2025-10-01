Targeting specific kinase substrates rescues increased colitis severity induced by the Crohn’s disease–linked LRRK2-N2081D variant

Sex as a biological variable. This study included both male and female mice in our colitis modeling experiments, where we observed sexually dimorphic effects. For tissue and BMDC analyses, only male mice were used, to ensure consistency in experimental conditions.

Association analysis of LRRK2 variants with CD and PD in 3 large biobanks. BioMe Biobank genotyping was performed using the Infinium Global Screening array (Illumina) and Infinium Global Diversity (Illumina) arrays. The Global Screening array and Global Diversity data were processed, quality checked, and imputed together using the TOPMeD-r2 reference panel (33). To determine genetic ancestries of BioMe participants, the genotypes were combined with the 1000 Genomes Project phase 3 (34) reference panel (https://www.cog-genomics.org/plink/2.0/resources; primary release, build 38, n = 3,202 samples). To select the optimal number of ancestral populations (K), ADMIXTURE (35) was employed to calculate cross-validation errors for K values from 4 to 12, and GrafPOP (36) was used to assign samples to a superpopulation. The Frobenius distance was used to compare each ADMIXTURE matrix K with the GrafPOP matrix, determining K = 10 as the best fit for aligning self-identified and genetically determined matrices. The genetically determined classes have been unified to ancestry groups by identifying 1000 Genomes Project reference samples with the highest ancestral proportions in each class.

Principal component analysis was performed using LD-pruned variants (r2 = 0.2) with a minor allele frequency greater than 5% and not exceeding Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium with a P < 1 × 10−6 using Plink, version 2 (37). Patients with CD or PD were identified using electronic health records containing International Classification of Diseases, 10th Revision (ICD-10) and ICD-9 diagnoses of BioMe participants matched with genotype data. Patients with CD were identified using K50 (ICD-10) and 555 (ICD-9) codes; patients with PD were identified using G20 (ICD-10) and 332 (ICD-9) codes.

Genebass (https://app.genebass.org/) provides exome-based association statistics of 394,841 UK BioBank participants (12). “We downloaded single-variant association statistics from the UK Biobank Google Cloud bucket (gs://ukbb-exome-public/500k/results/variant_results.mt) by following the instructions at https://app.genebass.org/downloads.) Associations of the G2019, N2081D, and N551K variants with CD (ICD-10 code K50) and PD (ICD-10 code G20) were extracted using Hail (https://github.com/hail-is/hail/commit/678e1f5).

Associations of the G2019, N2081D, and N551K variants with CD and PD were extracted from ancestry-specific and meta-analysis results available through the MVP PheWeb browser (https://phenomics.va.ornl.gov/web/cipher/pheweb) (13).

Association testing and meta-analysis of LRRK2 variants. Population-specific association testing was conducted in the BioMe BioBank African American (AFR), admixed American (AMR), and European American (EUR) cohorts using the scalable and accurate implementation of generalized mixed model (SAIGE) (38). Analyses were adjusted for age, biological sex, array type, and the first 10 principal components (PCs 1–10) as covariates. For meta-analysis, we used METAL software (39) to perform both European-specific and multi-ancestry meta-analyses, using the inverse-variance weighted method.

Plasmids. Christian Johannes Gloeckner (University of Tübingen, Tübingen, Germany) provided the human LRRK2 pDEST-NSF-tandem affinity plasmid. We generated additional LRRK2 variants using the QuikChange Lightning Site-Directed Mutagenesis Kit, following the manufacturer’s instructions (Agilent, 210518).

HEK cell culture, transfection, and lysis. HEK293 cells were cultured in DMEM (Gibco) containing 10% FCS, 100 U/mL penicillin, and 100 μg/mL streptomycin at 37°C in a humidified incubator with 5% CO 2 . Cells were seeded in 6-well plates and transiently transfected at ~75% confluency with 2 μg of DNA using Lipofectamine 2000, per the manufacturer’s instructions (ThermoFisher Scientific). After 24 hours, cells were lysed in ice-cold 1× Cell Lysis Buffer (CLB; Cell Signaling, 8903) supplemented with 1× protease and phosphatase inhibitors (ThermoFisher, 78440) and left on ice for 30 minutes. Cell lysates were clarified by centrifugation at 15,000g for 10 minutes at 4°C, and protein concentration was determined using the Pierce BCA Protein Assay Kit (ThermoFisher, 23228). We loaded 15 μg of protein for quantitative IB analysis.

Structural analysis and graphic display. The structural model of LRRK2 (Protein Data Bank identifier 7LI4) was manually examined using the Coot package (40) and PyMol (41) to glean the potential interactions occurring at N551 and N2081. The potential dynamics of these residues were analyzed using Nanoscale Molecular Dynamics (NAMD) software (42). The Chemistry at Harvard Macromolecular Mechanics (CHARMM) force field was used to parameterize the simulation. The system was solvated inside a box of water molecules with a 13 Å padding in each direction. The system was then neutralized with 0.15 M NaCl. Simulation was performed with a 1 fs time step. The minimized structure was heated from 0 to 300 K over 300 picoseconds. The production run was performed in the NVE (microcanonical) ensemble at 300 K. The total simulation time was 2 ns, and coordinates were recorded every 1 picosecond. Structural graphic presentations were made with PyMol.

Generation of LRRK2 N2081D KI mouse model. The N2081D missense mutation was incorporated into the murine LRRK2 gene using gene editing (CRISPR/Cas9) technology as described previously (43). In brief, 1 gRNA (Integrated DNA Technologies [IDT]) binding to the genomic target (GCTAACTCATCAAACTCATTGG) was selected after the evaluation of its off-target potential using the web-based tool CRISPOR (http://crispor.tefor.net) and its on-target efficiency by electroporating gRNA/Cas9 reagents (2 μM) into 0.5-day fertilized zygotes, followed by sequence analysis of target genomic region of 2-cell stage embryos. The synthetic single-stranded editing template (IDT) contains the N2081D missense mutation, and the flanking homology arm is as follows: 5′CTTACTACTTCACGATATTTGGACAACTGGGAGTAGGATTATGGAGGGTTTGAGGTTCCCAGATGAATTCGATGAGTTAGCCATACAAGGGAAGTTGCCAGGTAAGTTCTGGTTTTATCTACAAGAGTTCTTTTCTTAATGTCAGCTTGGTCATGTAGAG.

Two silent mutations were also incorporated into the editing template to create a diagnostic EcoRI restriction enzyme recognition site and to prevent the recut by the gRNA/Cas9 DNA nuclease. The single-stranded donor DNA (10 ng/μL) was co-microinjected with preassembled gRNA/Cas9 riboproteins (0.2 μM gRNA, 0.2 μM Cas9 protein; IDT) into the pronuclei of mouse zygotes on a C57BL/6N background. The resulting founder animals were subsequently backcrossed with C57BL/6J mice.

Animals. The G2019S KI mouse line was provided by Dianna Benson (Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA). RAB12 KO mice were generated by our group in a previous study (27) by deleting exon 3 of the Rab12 gene in the C57BL/6J background using CRISPR/Cas9 technology. To generate N2081D with RAB12 KO mice, N2081D homozygotes were crossed with RAB12 KO mice. These mice were then bred to produce RAB12 KO and N2081D homozygotes. In experiments requiring genotype-, age-, and sex-matched cohorts, parallel breeding pairs for each genotype (N2081D, G2019S, and WT) were established. Litters were born within days of each other, enabling the formation of age- and sex-matched groups that were cohoused under a 12-hour light/dark cycle in the same animal colony.

Tissue lysis. Organ tissue samples were collected, immediately frozen on dry ice, and stored at –80°C until lysis. Frozen tissues were homogenized in ice-cold 1× homogenization buffer (20 mM Tris-HCl, 0.5 mM EDTA, 250 mM sucrose) supplemented with 1× protease and phosphatase inhibitors (ThermoFisher, 78440). Tissues were placed in screw-cap RINO microcentrifuge tubes containing stainless steel beads (NextAdvance) and homogenized using the Bullet Blender Gold (NextAdvance). The homogenate was combined with 10× CLB to achieve a 1× final concentration and rotated at 4°C for 30 minutes. Tissue lysates were centrifuged at 15,000g for 10 minutes at 4°C, and supernatants were quantified using the Pierce BCA Protein Assay Kit (ThermoFisher, 23228). For IB analysis, 50 μg of protein per sample was loaded.

DSS administration to induce colitis. To induce colitis, 2% (w/v) DSS (molecular weight 36,000–50,000 Da; MP Biomedicals) was dissolved in drinking water and provided ad libitum. The DSS solution was freshly prepared and replaced every 2–3 days for consistent dosing. Mice were 16 weeks old when DSS effects on each type (WT, G2019S, and N2081D) were compared and 12 weeks old when N2081D mice and RAB12 KO effects were compared. Mice whose body weight loss exceeded 20% of their original weight were euthanized as a humane end point.

Mice were monitored daily for signs of colitis, such as weight loss, stool consistency, and rectal bleeding. At the end of the DSS treatment or upon reaching humane end points, mice were euthanized, and colonic tissues were collected for histological and molecular analyses to assess colitis severity and inflammatory responses. Histological scoring was performed using a modified scale (excluding regeneration assessment) as described by Lamas et al (44). Stool samples were analyzed for Lipocalin-2 levels using ELISA (R&D Systems, DY1857).

IB analysis. Samples were mixed with 4× SDS-PAGE loading buffer supplemented with 150 mM DTT and heated at 95°C for 5 minutes. They were loaded onto NuPAGE 4%–12% Bis–Tris Midi Gels (Thermo Fisher Scientific, WG1402BOX or WG1403BOX) and electrophoresed at 120 V in NuPAGE MOPS SDS running buffer (Thermo Fisher Scientific, NP0001-02). After electrophoresis, proteins were transferred onto a nitrocellulose membrane (GE Healthcare, Amersham Protran-supported 0.45 mm nitrocellulose) at 20 V for 60 minutes in transfer buffer (25 mM Tris base, 190 mM glycine, 15% methanol). The membranes were blocked with Intercept TBS blocking buffer (LicorBio) at room temperature for 1 hour. They were incubated overnight at 4°C with the primary Ab in TBS blocking buffer mixed with TBS-T (50 mM Tris base, 150 mM NaCl, 0.1% Tween 20). Membranes were washed in TBS-T before incubation with the secondary Ab (IRDye, LicorBio) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. After secondary Ab incubation, membranes were washed in TBS-T, and protein bands were detected using the Odyssey Classic Imaging System and quantified using Image Studio Lite.

Culturing of BMDCs. Mouse femurs and tibias were flushed with a 23G needle using ice-cold PBS. Cells were pelleted by gentle centrifugation and resuspended in Red Blood Cell Lysis Buffer (eBioscience, 00-4300-44) for 3 minutes, then diluted with PBS and strained through a 40 μm filter (Greiner EASYstrainer, 542040). After pelleting, cells were resuspended in RPMI 1640 medium containing 10% FCS, 100 U/mL penicillin, and 100 μg/mL streptomycin, supplemented with 20 ng/mL GM-CSF (PeproTech) and 20 ng/mL IL-4 (PeproTech). On day 3, half of the medium was replaced. On day 6, cells were replated in supplemented RPMI medium and used for experiments on day 7. Cells were stimulated with RPMI medium containing Zymosan (InvivoGen) at 0.1 mg/mL for the indicated times. For confocal imaging, cells were treated with Zymosan A BioParticles, Alexa Fluor 594 conjugate (ThermoFisher, 723374), and processed as described later in Confocal microscopy.

Phosphoproteomics and global proteomics sample preparation. Proteomics samples were first lysed with 100 μL of lysis buffer [60 mM tetraethylammonium bromide, pH 8.5, 5 mM Tris(2-carboxyethyl)phosphin, and 25 mM 2-chloroacetamide in 10% acetonitrile (ACN)] for 30 minutes at 76°C with agitation (1,200 rpm) on an Eppendorf Thermomixer C. Afterward, proteins were digested with trypsin and LysC (Sigma Aldrich) with a 1:100 protein/enzyme ratio overnight at 37°C and with agitation (1,200 rpm). Formic acid (FA) was added to a final concentration of 1% to stop the digestion. Samples were placed in a SpeedVac at 30°C and spun under vacuum until full dryness. Samples were reconstituted in 0.1% FA.

For global proteomics, 200 ng of peptides were subjected to Evotips purification (described in the next paragraph). For phosphopeptide enrichment, 200 μg of peptides in 100 μL were subjected to enrichment using the default phosphopeptide-enrichment protocol from the AssayMAP Bravo Platform (Agilent). For the enrichment, 50 mL of 0.1% FA in ACN was used as the priming buffer, 50 mL of 0.1% FA in 80% ACN as the equilibration buffer, and 50 mL of 500 mM ammonium hydrogen phosphate as the elution buffer with Fe(III)-NTA cartridges (Evosep) (for additional information, see ref. 45) Evotips were first soaked in 1-propanol for 3 minutes, then washed 2 times with 0.1% FA in 100% ACN (EvoB), soaked for 3 minutes in 1-propanol, and then washed again 2 times with 0.1% FA in water (EvoA), all at 700g for 1 minute. EvoA (70 μL) was loaded on Evotips at 700g for 15 seconds before samples were loaded at 700g for 1 minute. Evotips were washed with 50 μL of EvoA. An additional 150 μL of EvoA was loaded on top at 700g for 15 seconds. Samples were then subjected to liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry (LC-MS) analysis.

Data-independent acquisition LC-MS analysis. For the global proteomics experiment, samples were subjected to LC–tandem MS (LC-MS/MS) analysis on a Orbitrap Astral mass spectrometer (Thermo Fisher Scientific) coupled online to an Evosep One LC system. Peptides were eluted from the Evotips with up to 35% ACN and separated using a 21-minute gradient for a throughput of 60 samples/day on an Aurora Rapid TS column of 8 cm, 150 μm internal diameter with 1.7 μm C18 beads (IonOpticks). Column temperature was maintained at 50°C using a column oven (IonOpticks). The Orbitrap Astral MS was equipped with a FAIMS Pro interface and runs were acquired using a FAIMS compensation voltage of –40 V and a total carrier gas flow of 3.5 L/min. Full MS scans was in the range of 380–980 mass/charge ratio with an Orbitrap resolution of 120,000 with a normalized automated gain control of 500% and a maximum injection time of 3 ms. For Astral MS/MS scans in data-independent mode, the isolation windows were set to 3 Th with a maximum injection time of 5 ms and an automated gain control target of 800%. Isolated ions were fragmented using HCD with a normalized collision energy of 25%.

For phosphoproteomics analysis, we used a timsTOF Pro 2 mass spectrometer (Bruker) coupled to the Evosep One system. Peptides were eluted from Evotips with up to 35% ACN and separated using a 44-minute gradient for 30 samples/day on a PepSep C18 column (15 cm × 150 μm, 1.5 μm; Bruker). The dia-PASEF method consisted of 8 dia-PASEF scans, which incorporated 2 ion mobility windows per dia-PASEF scan (cycle time 2.7 seconds). The method covered a mass-to-charge range of 400 to 1,400 and an ion mobility range from 0.75 to 1.45 Vs/cm2. For all experiments, we used accumulation and ramp times of 100 ms. We implemented a constantly decreasing collision energy profile from 60 eV at 1.5 Vs/cm2 to 54 eV at 1.17 Vs/cm2 to 25 eV at 0.85 Vs/cm2 and ending at 20 eV at 0.6 Vs/cm2.

Bioinformatics analysis. For the global proteomics experiment, data-independent acquisition (DIA) raw files were processed using the library free search in DIA-NN 1.8.1 (46) against a UniProt mouse reference proteome of canonical sequences with 17,214 entries, where the enzyme specificity was set to trypsin, with a maximum of 1 missed cleavage site, a maximum peptide length of 30, and minimum of 7, up to 1 variable modification, and carbamidomethylation as a fixed modification, and the oxidation of methionine was set as a variable modification. The deep learning–based spectra mode, FASTA digest for library free search, and retention times (RTs) and ion mobility (IM) prediction with heuristic protein inference were enabled. FDR control for the precursor was set to 1% and the remaining settings were set to default.

For the phosphopeptide experiment, DIA raw files were processed using directDIA in Spectronaut against the same Uniprot mouse reference proteome. Default settings were used with the following exceptions: variable modification was set to Phospho (STY) with the 3–25 best fragments per peptide, normalization filter type set to phospho (STY), and a probability cutoff at 0. The peptide table was retrieved in a suitable format for the peptide collapse plugin described in Perseus (47). Peptide collapse was conducted with the default setting except for the aggregation type, which was set to sum.

For the bioinformatics analysis, Python, version 3.5.5, with the pandas 1.4.2, numpy 1.21.5, matplotlib 3.5.13, seaborn 0.11.2, scipy 1.7.3, and statsmodels 0.13.2 packages were used. Protein and peptide intensities were first normalized using directLFQ and then log 2 -transformed. Data were filtered for valid values in at least 1 experimental group and imputed using a sampling method with a shifted Gaussian normal distribution (width = 0.3 and downshift = 1.8). Statistical significance was determined using an unpaired 2-sided Student’s t test. P-value correction was done using the Benjamini-Hochberg method.

Antibodies. The Abs used for IB analysis were as follows: mouse mAb against FLAG peptide (Sigma, F1804; 1:5,000), mouse mAb against β-actin (Cell Signaling, 4967; 1:5,000), rabbit mAb against LRRK2 (Abcam, MJFF2, ab133474, 1:2,000), rabbit mAb against LRRK2 phospho-S1292 (Abcam, ab203181; 1:1,000), rabbit mAb against total-RAB10 (Abcam, ab237703; 1:2,000), and rabbit mAb against RAB10 phospho-T73 (Abcam, ab230261; 1:1,000). For immunocytochemistry, the Abs used were rabbit mAb against RAB10 phospho-T73 (Abcam, ab230261; 1:100) and rabbit mAb against LRRK2 (Abcam, MJFF2, ab133474; 1:100).

Confocal microscopy. Cells were seeded on coverslips and washed with PBS-T. They were fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde in PBS for 15 minutes at room temperature. The cells were blocked with 1% BSA (Sigma-Aldrich) in PBS plus 0.1% Triton X-100 for 30 minutes. Primary Abs were diluted in 1% BSA in PBS plus 0.1% Triton X-100 and incubated at 4°C overnight. After washing 3 times with PBS-T, the cells were incubated with secondary Abs for 60 minutes at room temperature in the dark. The coverslips were mounted on glass slides with ProLong Gold Antifade Mountant with DAPI (Life Technologies). Slides were imaged using an LSM 900 microscope.

Statistics. Statistical differences in HEK293 cell experiments were calculated using 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparison test, comparing each group with the WT. Comparisons among WT, G2019S, and N2081D samples were conducted using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test for multiple comparisons. For comparisons between 2 experimental groups, an unpaired 2-tailed t test was used.

Study approval. All procedures were conducted in accordance with guidelines approved by the IACUC at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

Data availability. All data supporting the findings of this study are included in the Supporting Data Values file. Additional materials are available from the corresponding author upon reasonable request, under standard institutional material transfer agreements.