Divergent TIR signaling domains in TLR7 and TLR9 control opposing effects on systemic autoimmunity

TLR779 recognizes RNA but signals through TLR9-TIR. We aligned the amino acid sequences of TLR7 and TLR9 transmembrane and TIR domains to generate a TLR779 construct, in which the TLR9 TIR domain is substituted into the TLR7 molecule (Figure 1A). The TLR molecules are described based on the source of their 3 functional domains: endosomal domain–transmembrane domain–signaling TIR domain. The resulting chimeric TLR779 binds RNA as WT TLR7 (TLR777), but signals like TLR9. To directly compare the functions of TLR777 and TLR779 in primary cells, we generated Tlr779/779 MRL/lpr mice on a Tlr9–/– genetic background, such that the only TLR9 TIR domain present would be in the TLR779 molecule, thus rendering the source of TLR9-TIR signaling quality as unambiguous. We focused our characterization on B cells, as both TLR9 and TLR7 were demonstrated to exert their differential effects in B cells (7, 8). TLR779 was expressed in TLR7-expressing splenic B cells, i.e., marginal zone (MZ) B cells and CD11b+CD11c+ age-associated B cells (ABC), although at about half the amount of TLR777 (Figure 1B). There also was a very low level of surface expression of TLR779 but not TLR777 on B cells (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Creation of a chimeric RNA-sensing TLR7 with TLR9 signaling capacities. (A) Amino-acid sequences of the transmembrane-TIR junctions. (B) surface and intracellular staining of TLR7 in CD23hi CD21lo FO, CD23lo CD21hi MZ, CD11c+CD11b+ ABCs B cells of 5-week-old Tlr7+/Y or Tlr779/Y (all Tlr9–/–) male MRL/lpr mice. Data were analyzed by Wilcoxon matched-pairs signed rank test. (C) TLR7 endosomal localization was evaluated by confocal microscopy in sorted splenic MZ B cells and in ABCs of 6–7week old female Tlr7+/+ and Tlr779/779 MRL/lpr mice. Left and right panels show representative 1,000x magnification images and 3D reconstructed images of TLR7+ endosomes. Colored spheres indicate EEA1, LAMP-1, and TLR7 spot counting. The percentage of TLR7+ EEA1+ or LAMP-1+ endosomes in Tlr7+/+or Tlr779/779 MZ B cells or ABCs (EEA1 staining, MZ B cells, Tlr7+/+ n = 10 cells, Tlr779/779 n = 13 cells; LAMP-1 staining, MZ B cells Tlr7+/+n = 20 cells, Tlr779/779 n = 11 cells; ABC Tlr7+/+ n = 15 cells, Tlr779/779 n = 14 cells; from 2 mice).The mean volume of the reconstructed TLR7 spots (MZ B cells, Tlr7+/+ n = 30 cells, Tlr779/779 n = 24 cells; ABC B cells, Tlr7+/+ n = 15 cells, Tlr779/779 n = 14 cells, from 2 mice) Data were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple comparisons test. (D) Splenocytes from 5–6-week-old Tlr7+/Y Tlr9–/– or Tlr779/Y Tlr9–/– male MRL/lpr mice were stimulated with different doses of TLR7 agonist (CL097; μg/ml) for 120 min. Quantification of the NF-κB nuclear localization score in FO CD21int or MZ CD21hi B cells (upper and lower panels). Data points indicate the mean score quantified for n = 6 mice per genotype and bars indicate the SEM of 2 experiments pooled. Data were analyzed by multiple paired t test. For statistics, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

As TLR endosomal localization could affect signaling (10, 12, 14), and as we have previously found that TLR7 and TLR9 are localized in different endosomes in naive B cells (9), we next checked the endosomal localization of TLR777 and TLR779 in MZ B cells and CD11b+CD11c+ ABCs of 6–7-week-old Tlr9–/– MRL/lpr mice (Figure 1C). In MZ B cells, TLR779 endosomal expression was consistent with the TLR7 endosomal pattern that we previously observed (9): TLR779 was located in small endosomes with a mean volume of 0.04 μm3, with 40% of them colocalizing with EEA1+ endosomes and 40% with LAMP-1+ endosomes (Figure 1C). These features were similar between Tlr779/779 and Tlr7+/+ MZ B cells (Figure 1C). In ABC, TLR777 was in larger endosomes with a mean volume of 0.12 μm3, a third of which were also LAMP-1+ (Figure 1C). Although TLR779 localization in ABC followed the same pattern, TLR779 endosomes were smaller compared with TLR777 endosomes (Figure 1C). This difference in endosome size, seen only in the ABCs, which are a postactivation cell type, is likely not a cell-intrinsic feature, and, rather, might reflect a change in the immune activation state of the animals. Owing to the much stronger TLR7-based signaling of Tlr7+/+, ABCs from this strain are likely to be more activated than ABCs from Tlr779/779 mice, even at this early stage. As activation leads to endosomal and receptor remodeling and relocation, this could lead to the endosomal changes we observed. Collectively, these results show that substituting the TLR7-TIR with the TLR9-TIR domain did not detectably influence TLR779 endosomal localization.

To test if the substitution of the TLR9 TIR domain into TLR7 led to differences in signaling, we assessed NF-κB nuclear translocation (9) in Tlr779/Y or Tlr7+/Y (all Tlr9–/–) CD21lo follicular (FO) and CD21hi MZ splenic B cells after stimulation with graded doses of the TLR7 agonist (CL097). Consistent with our previous results that only approximately 18% of Tlr7+/Y FO B cells express TLR7 at low levels (9) (Figure 1B), NF-κB translocation upon stimulation with CL097 was lower in Tlr7+/Y FO compared with Tlr7+/Y MZ B cells (Figure 1D, blue curve upper and lower panels). Although NF-κB translocation in Tlr779/Y MZ B cell subsets was induced by CL097 stimulation, it was significantly reduced compared with Tlr7+/Y MZ B cell responses (Figure 1D). This result could reflect intrinsic differences of the TIR-signaling capacities, with TLR9 TIR mediating less overall signaling, as might be expected, and/or be due to the approximately 50% decrease in TLR779 expression compared with Tlr7+/Y.

To further investigate if the identity of the TIR domain influences the quality of signaling upon CL097 stimulation, we compared the transcriptomes of Tlr779/Y or Tlr7+/Y (all Tlr9–/–) purified B cells before and after stimulation with CL097 (Figure 2). There was no difference at basal state (before stimulation) between the 2 genotypes (Figure 2A, 3rd column). Upon stimulation with CL097, Tlr779/Y B cells demonstrated a similar number of significantly increased and decreased transcripts as for Tlr7+/Y B cells (around 3,000 genes in each direction; Figure 2A, first and second columns). The upstream regulators that were predicted to be activated upon stimulation with CL097 by the ingenuity pathway analysis (IPA) software were similar in both genotypes and included expected regulators such as MyD88, NF-κB, and TLR ligands (Figure 2B). These results indicate that TLR779 is clearly signaling competent. There were 312 differentially expressed genes (DEGs) between the B cells of the 2 genotypes after stimulation (Figure 2A, 4th column). Interestingly, most of the DEGs were genes upregulated in Tlr779/Y B cells. These uniquely upregulated genes could reflect TLR9 TIR-specific properties (i.e., that would not be shared by TLR7-TIR). Most likely due to the relatively small number of DEGs observed, no clear biologically relevant pathway could be enriched from these differences using reactome pathway analysis (Figure 2C). Therefore, to assess the potential biological impact of the TIR domain substitution, we individually classified each significant DEG (log 2 FC > 0.5) based on annotated functions in B cells or TLR-mediated inflammation (Figure 2D). Interestingly, one third of the upregulated transcripts in Tlr779/Y B cells encoded for proteins that are reported to negatively regulate one of these functions, and, in particular, B cell activation (such as Cd22, Faim3, Laptm5, Sla, Dgka, Tbc1d10c Inpp5d, Lax1, Traf3ip3) and differentiation, such as Ab124611, Btg2, and Ets1. ETS1 is a transcription factor involved in the inhibition of antibody-secreting cell differentiation and autoimmune disease, which could participate in the protective and MyD88-independent function of TLR9 (9). The finding that TLR9 TIR mediates differential upregulation of these regulatory-associated genes is consistent with our previous published data suggesting that TLR9 has a protective signaling pathway induced by receptor ligation but independent of MyD88, which is presumably encoded by the TLR9-TIR domain (9).

Figure 2 Differences in B cell–signaling qualities driven by TLR777 or TLR779. Transcriptome analysis of bead-purified B cells from 5–7week-old Tlr7+/Y Tlr9–/– or Tlr779/Y Tlr9–/– male MRL/lpr mice that were stimulated with TLR7 agonist (CL097; 5 μg/ml) for 4 hours. (A) Number of differentially expressed genes (DEGs) identified using the limma R package (log 2 FC > 0.5 and FDR-corrected P < 0.05), between stimulated versus unstimulated samples (first 2 columns) or between the 2 genotypes, with or without stimulation (last 2 columns). (B) Upstream regulators that are predicted to be significantly activated upon CL097 stimulation by the IPA software in Tlr7+/Y (Y-axis) or Tlr779/Y (X-axis) B cells. XY plot shows the predicted z-score. (C) Bubble plot shows the top 15 reactome pathways enriched in Tlr779/Y (stim) (pink bubbles) and Tlr7+/Y (stim) (dark blue bubbles) regulated genes (from the Tlr779/Y (stim) vs Tlr7+/Y (stim) comparison). X-axis shows the –log 10 FDR for the enriched terms displayed on Y-axis. Bubble size shows the genes in the pathway that are also differentially expressed in Tlr779/Y versus Tlr7+/Y. Enrichment was calculated using Fisher’s exact test (with all expressed genes as background) followed by Storey’s Q value FDR correction. (D) Volcano plot representing the DEGs between Tlr7+/Y and Tlr779/Y stimulated B cells. X-axis shows the log 2 fold change value and Y-axis shows –log10 (FDR). The dotted lines separate the significant (FDR < 0.05) and nonsignificant (FDR > 0.05) genes and indicate the log 2 FC –0.5 and 0.5 cut-offs. The significant DEGs (log 2 FC > 0.5, and FDR-corrected P value of < 0.05) were annotated based on the reported functions of their corresponding proteins in B cell activation (green dots), cell death (yellow dots), TLR-mediated inflammation (red dots), negative regulation of TLR-mediated inflammation and cell activation (blue dots), or if the genes were IFN-induced genes (pink dots).

Figure 3 TLR779 protects from lupus disease. 16–18-week-old Tlr7+/+, Tlr779/779 or Tlr7–/– (all Tlr9–/–) MRL/lpr mice were assessed for disease endpoints. Disease endpoints were also assessed in age-matched WT Tlr7+/+ and Tlr9+/+ MRL/lpr mice as a reference but were not included in the statistical analysis (B–E). (A) Schematic of the different mouse genotypes that are compared. The groups were labeled Tlr7+/+, Tlr779/779 or Tlr7–/– if both males and females were included. (B and C) Spleen and lymph node weights were measured in mice of the indicated sex and genotypes. (D) Kidney pathology was assessed in mice of the indicated sex and genotypes. For B–D, reference group female n = 12, male n = 11; experimental group female Tlr7+/+n = 19, Tlr779/779 n = 21, Tlr7–/– n = 25; male Tlr7+/Yn = 20, Tlr779/Y n = 24, Tlr7–/Y n = 14. (E) Quantification of anti-RNA (reference group n = 9; experimental group Tlr7+/+n = 6, Tlr779/779 n = 13, all females) and anti-Smith autoantibodies (reference group n = 18; experimental group Tlr7+/+n = 16, Tlr779/779 n = 19, males and females). (F–H) Splenic B and T cell subsets were assessed by flow-cytometry in MRL/lpr mice of the indicated genotypes. (F) Percent of CD19+ cells among live splenocytes, and CD11b+ CD11c+ ABCs among live B cells (CD19+: Tlr7+/+n = 14, Tlr779/779 n = 25, Tlr7–/– n = 24; ABC: Tlr7+/+n = 12, Tlr779/779 n = 17, Tlr7–/– n = 24). (G) Percent of TCR–CD44hiCD138+ plasmablasts among live splenocytes in mice of the indicated genotypes (Tlr7+/+n = 9, Tlr779/779 n = 25, Tlr7–/– n = 24). (H) Percent of naive (CD62Lhi CD44lo), activated (CD62Lhi CD44hi), and memory (CD62Llo CD44hi) T cells among live TCR+ CD4+ splenocytes (Tlr7+/+n = 14, Tlr779/779 n = 25, Tlr7–/– n = 24). For all panels, data points indicate individual mice and bars indicate the mean ± SEM For statistics, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, using a 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test for all panels except E; Mann-Whitney test for panel E.

Figure 4 Creation of a chimeric DNA-sensing TLR9 that signals through TLR7-TIR signaling domain. (A) Amino-acid sequences of the transmembrane-TIR junctions of TLR999, TLR777, and the TLR997 mutant. The TLR molecules are described based on the source of their 3 functional domains: endosomal domain–transmembrane domain–signaling TIR domain. (B) intracellular staining of TLR9 in FO, MZ, CD11c+CD11b+ ABCs, CD11b+, and CD11c+ B cells of 5–7-week-old Tlr9+/+, Tlr9+/–, or Tlr997 (all Tlr7–/Y) male MRL/lpr mice. Data points indicate individual mice (n = 6 per genotype and bars indicate the mean ± SEM of 2 pooled experiments, except for Tlr9+/+, n = 2 mice). (C) TLR9 endosomal localization in flow-sorted splenic CD21hi MZ (left column) and CD11c+CD11b+ ABC (right column) B cells of 6–7 week old Tlr9+/– or Tlr997 (all Tlr7–/–) female MRL/lpr mice was evaluated by confocal microscopy. Images were acquired at 1,000x magnification. Representative images of TLR9+ endosomes were made with 3D reconstruction (left panels). Colored spheres indicate LAMP1 and TLR9 spot counting generated from confocal images (right panels). The percentage of TLR9+ LAMP-1+ endosomes and the mean volume of the reconstructed TLR9 spots were measured using the Imaris software in Tlr9+/– or Tlr997 MZ and ABC B cells. (MZ B cells, Tlr9+/– n = 12 cells, Tlr997 n = 10 cells; ABC B cells, Tlr9+/– n = 20 cells, Tlr997 n = 11 cells, from 2 mice per genotype). (D) Splenocytes from 5–7-week-old Tlr9+/– Tlr7–/Y or Tlr997 Tlr7–/Y male MRL/lpr mice were stimulated with different doses of TLR9 agonist (CpG, μg/ml) for 120 min. Quantification of the NF-κB nuclear localization score in FO CD21int or MZ CD21hi B cells (upper and lower panels). Data points indicate the mean score quantified for n = 6 mice per genotype and bars indicate the SEM of 2 experiments pooled. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. Data between the 2 genotypes were analyzed by multiple paired t test.

Tlr779/779 Tlr9–/– MRL/lpr mice are protected from disease. To determine if differences between signaling downstream of TLR779 and TLR777 affect disease severity in vivo, we assessed lupus-associated phenotypes in Tlr7+/+ Tlr9–/–, Tlr779/779 Tlr9–/– MRL/lpr mice (Figure 3A). We included Tlr7–/– Tlr9–/– MRL/lpr mice as an additional control to compare the 50% decreased expression of TLR779 to a complete null allele, which would be the baseline of no influence for TLR7. Compared with Tlr7+/+ Tlr9–/– mice, Tlr779/779 Tlr9–/– mice demonstrated a dramatic amelioration of lupus disease, as evidenced by reduced splenomegaly, glomerulonephritis (GN) and interstitial nephritis (IN) scores (Figure 3, B–D). While both female and male Tlr779/779 mice had markedly reduced lupus disease, lymphadenopathy reduction was only observed in female Tlr779/779 mice, which also had a slight increase in TLR779 expression compared with male mice (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI189566DS1). Production of anti-RNA and anti-Smith autoantibodies was also abolished in Tlr779/779Tlr9–/– mice (Figure 3E). In fact, Tlr779/779Tlr9–/– mice displayed the same level of reduced disease as the fully TLR-deficient Tlr7–/–Tlr9–/– MRL/lpr mice (Figure 3, B–D). When compared with Tlr7+/+Tlr9–/– mice (Figure 3F and Supplemental Figure 1B), both Tlr779/779Tlr9–/– and Tlr7–/–Tlr9–/– mice had an increase in percentages of total splenic CD19+ and MZ B cells; decreased proportions of pathogenic ABCs, including the CD138+subsets (9) (Supplemental Figure 1C); and decreased frequencies of plasmablasts (Figure 3G). Nonetheless, the phenotype of the Tlr779/779Tlr9–/– mice was distinct from the Tlr7–/–Tlr9–/– mice in terms of immune activation: Tlr779/779Tlr9–/– mice had intermediate levels of the CD11c+CD19+ subset of ABC B cells (15), GC-like B cells (Supplemental Figure 1B), and of naive and memory subsets of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells (Figure 3H and Supplemental Figure 1D), compared with the diseased Tlr7+/+ Tlr9–/– mice and the fully protected Tlr7–/– Tlr9–/– mice. This result confirms that TLR779 is not simply a “null” mutant in vivo, in line with its preserved signaling activity in vitro as well as the robust modulation of gene expression that this protein mediates (Figures 1 and 2). Hence, we conclude that either TLR7 TIR has a substantially more proinflammatory signaling quality than TLR9-TIR, and/ or that TLR9-TIR has a dominant protective effect that counterbalances its own proinflammatory MyD88-driven signaling. The latter interpretation is favored as it also is supported by TLR9 point mutants that fail to conduct MyD88-dependent signaling yet that protect from disease (9). Nonetheless, these data do not rule out a role of the decreased in TLR779 expression in contributing to protection.

The chimeric TLR997 recognizes DNA but signals through TLR7-TIR. If the ameliorated disease in Tlr779/779 Tlr9–/– mice was due to the TLR9 TIR domain possessing more regulatory and less proinflammatory function compared with the TLR7 TIR domain, then reciprocal swapping of the TLR7 TIR domain onto TLR9 should promote disease, representing a critical test of the model. To probe this, we created TLR997 by replacing TLR9-TIR by TLR7-TIR in TLR9 (Figure 4A). To compare the functions of TLR9-TIR and TLR7-TIR in primary cells, we inserted Tlr997 into the endogenous Tlr9 locus of MRL/lpr mice, using CRISPR/Cas9, and crossed the resultant allele to Tlr7–/– MRL/lpr mice to generate Tlr997/997 homozygous Tlr7–/– MRL/lpr mice (referred to below as Tlr997 Tlr7–/– mice). In Tlr997 Tlr7–/– B cells, the only source of TLR7-TIR “quality of signaling” comes from TLR997. Empirically, we found that Tlr997 Tlr7–/– B cell subsets had 50% of WT amounts of TLR9 protein (Figure 4B). Thus, we controlled for overall TLR9 expression by comparing Tlr997 Tlr7–/– B cells to Tlr9+/– Tlr7–/– B cells, which express an equal amount of TLR9 (Figure 4B). Importantly, endosomal localization of TLR997 in MZ B cells and ABCs was consistent with a “TLR9 pattern” (i.e. located in larger endosomes, with a mean volume of 0.13–0.18μm3, which were also LAMP-1+ (9)) and was comparable to TLR999 endosomal localization (Figure 4C). Collectively, these results show that, in terms of expression and localization, there are no detectable differences between Tlr997 and Tlr9+/– B cells, while they do differ in the nature of the TIR domain that their TLR9 molecule harbors.

To test if there were differences in NF-κB signaling thresholds driven by TLR997 or TLR999 in B cells, we titrated CpG DNA doses in Tlr9+/+ BALB/c B cells to identify a dose range that would cover the full spectrum of B cell activation (Supplemental Figure 2A). CD21hi MZ B cells had a lower CpG signaling threshold than CD21int FO B cells. Because 1μg/mL of CpG gave no detectable response, while 2.5 gave intermediate and 5 μg/mL gave nearly maximal responses, we chose these 3 doses to cover the threshold response dose range for comparing the Tlr9+/– and Tlr997/997 B cell activation profile. The response was indistinguishable in FO B cells, which express relatively lower amounts of TLR9. Tlr997 Tlr7–/Y MZ B cells, which express more TLR9, showed an enhanced response to a lower dose of CpG DNA (1 μg/mL) compared with Tlr9+/– Tlr7–/Y CD21hi (MZ) B cells (Figure 4D). Indeed, stimulation with CpG at 1 μg/mL yielded marginal NF-κB nuclear translocation in Tlr999 MZ B cells (as expected based on the BALB/c data) whereas Tlr997 MZ B cells were fully activated. In accordance with the BALB/c data, Tlr9+/– Tlr7–/Y CD21hi MZ B cells had a lower threshold for response to CpG compared with Tlr9+/– Tlr7–/Y CD21int FO B cells, confirming that there is a subset specificity to the CpG response (Figure 4D, red curve upper and lower panels), and potentially explaining the reproducible increased sensitivity of B cells of the Tlr997 Tlr7–/Y genotype only in MZ B cells. The increased sensitivity to lower doses of CpG is consistent with the notion that TLR7 TIR may transduce a stronger signal than TLR9 TIR, as also indicated by the data from the Tlr779/779 B cells shown above (Figure 1).

To test if CpG stimulation of B cells via TLR999 or TLR997 resulted in qualitatively different responses, we compared the transcriptomes of resting and of CpG-stimulated Tlr997 and Tlr9+/– (all Tlr7–/–) B cells by RNA-seq. Whereas there was no transcriptome difference at baseline (Figure 5A, third column), after stimulation both genotypes upregulated and downregulated a large and similar number of transcripts (over 3,000 in each direction for each genotype), reflective of the signaling competency of the chimeric TLR9 (Figure 5A). There were 450 DEGs between Tlr997 and Tlr9+/– (all Tlr7–/–) B cells after stimulation (Figure 5A, fourth column). Interestingly, the top 2 pathways enriched in Tlr997 Tlr7–/– B cells were “type 1 IFN signaling” and “IFN signaling pathways”, suggesting that TLR7-TIR is more proinflammatory (Figure 5B). In Tlr9+/– Tlr7–/– B cells, IL-4 and IL-13 signaling, IL-10 and TGF-β signaling pathways were significantly enriched (Figure 5B), that may be indicative of regulatory or “type 2” responses.

Figure 5 Differences in B cell signaling qualities driven by TLR999 or TLR997. Transcriptome analysis of bead-purified B cells from 5-week-old Tlr9+/– Tlr7–/– or Tlr997 Tlr7–/– female MRL/lpr mice that were stimulated with TLR9 agonist (CpG, 10 μg/ml) for 4 hours. (A) Number of differentially expressed genes (DEGs) identified using the limma R package (log 2 FC > 0.5, and FDR-corrected P value of < 0.05). (B) Bubble plots show the top 15 reactome pathways enriched in Tlr997 (purple bubbles) and Tlr9+/– (salmon bubbles) regulated genes from the Tlr997 (stim) vs Tlr9+/– (stim) comparison. Bubble size reflects the number of genes in the pathway that are also differentially expressed in Tlr997 vs Tlr9+/–. Enrichment was calculated using Fisher’s exact test (with all expressed genes as background) followed by Storey’s Q value FDR correction. (C) Volcano plot representing the DEGs between Tlr997 and Tlr9+/– CpG-stimulated B cells. The significant DEGs (log 2 FC > 0.5) were annotated based on the reported functions of their corresponding proteins in B cell activation (green dots), cell death (yellow dots), TLR-mediated inflammation (red dots), negative regulation of TLR-mediated inflammation and/or B cell activation (blue dots), or if the genes were IFN-induced genes (pink dots). (D) Diagram depicting how proteins encoded by the curated DEGs in C could promote or regulate NF-κB, IRF, MAPK, IFN type 1 or 2 signaling pathways. In the cartoons of the chimeric TLR, TLR9-driven domains are in red and TLR7-derived domain in blue. (E) A TLR9-induced gene set signature for B cells of Tlr9+/+ BALB/c mice was generated. It comprises 1,724 upregulated genes (log 2 FC > 1 and FDR P value < 0.05) after a 4-hour in vitro CpG stimulation compared with unstimulated cells. Enrichment of this TLR9-induced gene set was assessed before and after TLR9 stimulation in Tlr9+/– B cells (left panel) and in Tlr997 (middle panel) B cells and between Tlr9+/– and Tlr997 stimulated B cells (right panel). The P value was calculated using the rankSumTestWithCorrelation function from the R limma package.

Even though statistically significant, only a small number of DEGs in each pathway was identified above by unsupervised analysis. Thus, we annotated each significant DEG (log 2 FC > 0.5) for known functions in B cell activation, TLR-mediated inflammation, negative regulation of either of these functions, or cell death (Figure 5C). To put these data in context, we constructed a diagram representing how the proteins encoded by these DEG would promote or regulate signaling pathways downstream of TLR stimulation (Figure 5D). Consistent with our previous published data and the Tlr779/779 B cell transcriptome (Figure 2), in Tlr9+/– compared with Tlr997 stimulated B cells we found more transcripts encoding for proteins that could inhibit NF-κB, IRF, MAPK, and IFN type 1 or 2 signaling pathways (Figure 5, C and D). These proteins could regulate downstream signaling by several mechanisms. BCL6 binds to the Irf7 locus and represses its transcription (16), while GFI1 interacts with p65 in the nucleus and blocks p65 target gene promoters (17). SOCS1 and SOCS3, transcripts for which are upregulated in Tlr9+/– B cells, negatively regulate cytokine-stimulated STAT pathways as well as IRF7 (18, 19). RUNX1 interacts with IKKa/IKKb, blocking their phosphorylation (20). PTPN1B negatively regulates multiple Ser-Thr kinase pathways, for example dephosphorylating P-p38 (21, 22). PDLIM1 sequesters p65 in the cytoplasm (23). S1PR1 promotes IFNAR1 degradation in pDC (24) and similarly LRRC25 promotes p65 degradation (25). Integrins β 3 and 5 control trafficking to lysosomes, where signaling is terminated (26). Interestingly, some of the aforementioned transcripts, such as Itgb3 and S1pr1, were upregulated in both Tlr9+/– B cells compared with Tlr997 B cells and Tlr779/Y B cells in comparison with Tlr7+/Y B cells after respective ligand stimulation, suggesting that TIR domains, regardless of the ligand, may control their expression.

We also sought a “TLR9-TIR” gene expression signature, which in principle could be extracted by overlapping gene expression downstream of signaling via the 2 TLR9-TIR–containing molecules, TLR779 and TLR999. However, this approach would be hard to interpret because of the many differences between TLR779 and TLR999: TLR779 is X linked, has IFN-induced transcription, is localized to TLR7 endosomes, and recognizes RNA ligands in certain B cell subsets (MZ and ABC) whereas TLR999 is autosomal and constitutively transcribed, recognizes DNA, and is localized in LAMP-1 endosomes in all B cell subsets. Instead, we reasoned that if there were a “TLR9-TIR signature”, it should be lost to some extent in Tlr997 CpG-stimulated B cells compared with Tlr999 CpG-stimulated B cells. Therefore, to establish a baseline for TLR9-specific gene induction, we generated TLR9-induced gene set signatures for Tlr9+/+ B cells in BALB/c mice. These were comprised of genes with significantly increased expression (log 2 FC > 1, FDR < 0.05) after CpG stimulation, respectively, compared with the corresponding unstimulated cells. As expected, the TLR9 gene signature was highly enriched in both Tlr9+/– and Tlr997 CpG-stimulated B cells, compared with the corresponding nonstimulated B cells (Figure 5E). Critically, though, the TLR9 gene signature was significantly enriched in CpG-stimulated Tlr9+/– compared with Tlr997 B cells (Figure 5E). Hence, the TLR9 TIR domain is required to mediate the TLR9-like “quality” of downstream gene induction, while the TLR7 TIR domain does not equally do this. Taken together, these patterns suggest that the TIR domain intrinsically controls the quality of the genes induced, whether for TLR7 or TLR9.

TLR997 and TLR999 differentially impact B cell activation. To assess whether B cell–intrinsic qualitative differences driven by TLR997 and TLR999 impact B cell functions in vitro, we compared Tlr9+/– with Tlr997 (all Tlr7–/–) B cell activation after CpG DNA stimulation. CpG DNA stimulation induced BLIMP1hi CD138+ plasmablast differentiation in both genotypes of B cells, which was maximal at day 2 of culture (Figure 6, A and B). However, Tlr997 B cells yielded a significantly higher fraction of plasmablasts at day 2, which was also seen at day 3 (Figure 6, A and B). This nearly 2-fold increase could have been attributed to B-cell–intrinsic differences in mortality, proliferation, and/or differentiation, which we further assessed by flow cytometry. Tlr9+/– B cells demonstrated lower levels of BLIMP1 induction compared with Tlr997 B cells at day 1, just before many fully differentiated plasmablasts could be observed, suggesting that TLR7-TIR promotes more differentiation compared with the TLR9-TIR (Figure 6C). In contrast, there was no difference in cell death between Tlr997 and Tlr9+/– B cells at all tested time points after CpG DNA stimulation (Figure 6D and Supplemental Figure 3A). Although CpG DNA promoted B cell proliferation, there were batch effects between our experimental replicates with differences in the proportion of proliferating B cells and division numbers, requiring us to analyze the data separately (Supplemental Figure 3B). Nonetheless, in all cases, Tlr9+/– B cells proliferated more than Tlr997 B cells at days 2 and 3, when evaluated by the proportion of total live B cells that have divided at least once, cells per division peak, or the division index (Figure 6 E–G, and Supplemental Figure 3, C–E). While the BLIMP1hi CD138+ Tlr997 plasmablast proportion increased proportionally with the number of cell divisions, proving that Tlr997 B cells proliferate and differentiate, the proportion of Tlr9+/– plasmablasts did not increase with division to nearly the same extent as observed in the Tlr997 cultures, further documenting that Tlr9+/– differentiate less even while dividing to an even greater extent (Figure 6H and Supplemental Figure 3F). Altogether, these data suggest that TLR9 and TLR7 TIRs mediate qualitatively and quantitatively different responses to ligand activation; TLR9-TIR predominantly promotes B cell proliferation, while TLR7-TIR promotes plasmablast differentiation.

Figure 6 TLR997 and TLR999 differentially impact B cell differentiation and proliferation. B cells from 5–7-week-old Tlr9+/– or Tlr997 (all Tlr7–/–) MRL/lpr mice were labeled with violet proliferation dye (VPD) and cultured for 1, 2, or 3 days with CpG (1 μg/ml). (A) Representative flow cytometry plots gated on live B cells. (B) Quantification of BLIMP1hiCD138+ plasmablasts (PB) among live B cells. One-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple comparisons test was used to compare both genotypes. (C) BLIMP1 MFI in live B cells. Symbols indicate individual mice and error bars represent SEM. An unpaired t test was used to compare both genotypes at day 1. (D) Percentage of live-dead dye positive (LD+) and LD+VPDlo cells (which correspond to post-proliferative dead cells). For panels E–H, due to batch effects that led to differences in the overall B cell proliferation profiles, results from experiments 1 and 2 (shown in E–H) and experiments 3 and 4 (shown in Supplemental Figure 3) were analyzed separately. (E) Percentage of live B cells that divided. (F) The FlowJo Proliferation Platform analysis was used to determine the division index. (G) Cell divisions were gated based on each proliferation peak of live B cells. Division 0 corresponds to undivided cells. Y-axis shows the percentage of total live B cells within each division number at day 3 (61). (H) The percentage of PB for each division number was plotted. For panels E–H, symbols indicate mean and error bars are the SEM from n = 4 mice per genotype derived from 2 experiments. For E and F, 1-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple comparisons test was used. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

TLR997 exacerbates lupus disease. To test if replacement of the TLR9 TIR domain with the TLR7 TIR domain in the Tlr9 locus impacts disease, we evaluated Tlr9+/+, Tlr9+/–, and Tlr997 MRL/lpr mice (all Tlr7–/–) at disease endpoints (Figure 7A). There were no significant differences in disease severity between Tlr9+/+ and Tlr9+/– mice (Figure 7, B and C). However, compared with Tlr9+/–Tlr7–/– MRL/lpr mice, Tlr997Tlr7–/– mice had markedly exacerbated lupus disease, with increased spleen weight (Figure 7B) and higher glomerulonephritis and interstitial nephritis scores (Figure 7C). Disease exacerbation in Tlr997Tlr7–/– mice was similar in both males and females (Figure 7, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 4A). Interestingly, though, there was no difference in amounts of serum anti-nucleosome autoantibodies, consistent with prior evidence that disease and anti-nucleosome antibodies are unlinked (9, 27, 28) (Supplemental Figure 4B). As expected, given that all mice lacked TLR ectodomains that can recognize RNA, the levels of anti-Smith and anti-RNA autoantibodies were very low (Supplemental Figure 4B). Commensurate with substantially greater target tissue damage, Tlr997Tlr7–/– mice had increased percentages of autoreactive B cell subsets, such as ABC and CD11b+CD19+ B cells, and lower frequencies of normal MZ and FO B cells compared with Tlr9+/– Tlr7–/– mice (Figure 7D and Supplemental Figure 4C). There were few differences in T cell activation, except that Tlr997Tlr7–/– mice had fewer naive T cells than Tlr9+/– Tlr7–/– control mice, again consistent with increased disease mediated by the expression of the TLR7 TIR domain (Supplemental Figure 4D).