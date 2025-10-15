Platelet-specific SLFN14 deletion causes macrothrombocytopenia and platelet dysfunction through dysregulated megakaryocyte and platelet gene expression

Patients with SLFN14 mutations have reduced platelet signaling response to major platelet agonists. We previously showed that patients with SLFN14 mutations had reduced platelet aggregation and granule secretion. Reduced platelet activation was to classical platelet agonists including ADP, collagen-related peptide (CRP), and PAR1 peptide (3), suggesting a reduction in GPCR and tyrosine kinase signaling. Here, we investigated activation of downstream platelet signaling in several patients from the original families with SLFN14 mutations V220D and K219N (Figure 1, A–H) (3). Patient and healthy control platelets were activated with collagen, CRP, PAR1 peptide, and ADP at various doses. After CRP stimulation with both high and low doses, we observed reduced linker of activated T cell (LAT) phosphorylation in both SLFN14 patients (V220D and K219N) compared with heathy controls, suggesting reduced immunoreceptor tyrosine-based activation motif (ITAM) signaling (Figure 1, B and D). Further, when stimulated with PAR1 peptide (30 μM), we observed lower AKT and ERK1/2 phosphorylation in the V220D mutant patients (Figure 1, E–H).

Figure 1 Patient-derived SLFN14 mutant platelets show reduced signaling in response to major platelet agonists assessed by Western blotting. Major platelet agonists were used to activate platelets and assess downstream signaling of platelet receptors GPVI, PAR1, P2Y 1 , and P2Y 12 . (A) Platelets stimulated with low (3 μg/mL) and high doses (10 μg/mL) of collagen and CRP were used to assess P-Syk Tyr525/526. V220D and K219N patients showed reduced levels of phosphorylation compared with healthy control. (B) Platelets stimulated with low and high doses of collagen and CRP were used to assess P-LAT Tyr200. V220D and K219N patients showed reduced phosphorylation with increasing dose of agonist against control. (E) Downstream signaling of PAR1, P2Y 1 , and P2Y 12 receptors assessed by P-ERK1/2 Tyr202/204 (MAPK) after stimulation with low and high doses of PAR1 peptide (30–100 μM) and ADP (30–100 μM). SLFN14 mutants showed reduced phosphorylation of ERK1/2 compared with control. (F) Reduced phosphorylation of P-AKT Tyr473 was observed in both patients with SLFN14 mutations. (C, D, G, and H) Quantification of Western blots normalized to GAPDH housekeeping gene. The ratio of pan/phosphorylation was measured and plotted. Biological replicates shown for healthy controls and patient samples; n = 2. Please note that the GAPDH images for control in A and B, V220D in A and B, and control in E and F are the same across the panels as they are derived from the same samples.

PF4-Cre–mediated deletion of exons 2 and 3 in Slfn14 results in mild macrothrombocytopenia in mice. We generated a conditional KO mouse model to evaluate the mechanistic role of Slfn14 in platelet function (Figure 2). LoxP sites flanking exons 2 and 3 of Slfn14 were inserted to create a Slfn14fl allele. Positive expression of the PF4-Cre recombinase (11) resulted in selective deletion of exons 2 and 3 in Slfn14, specifically in MKs and platelets (Figure 2, A and B). Heterozygote breeding of Slfn14fl/+ and Slfn14fl/+ PF4-Cre pairs resulted in the expected genotypes, which was confirmed by PCR (Figure 2, C and D). A χ2 analysis showed that heterozygote breeding produced offspring in ratios according to Mendelian inheritance and did not show preferential segregation of 1 allele over another (Supplemental Figure 1). Quantitative real-time PCR (RT-PCR) revealed complete loss of Slfn14 expression in Slfn14fl/fl PF4-Cre (homozygous) mice and approximately 50% expression in Slfn14fl/+ PF4-Cre (heterozygous) mice (Figure 2E). Exon 1 in SLFN14 is a noncoding exon; therefore, the absence of a start codon (due to deletion of exons 2 and 3) results in complete loss of SLFN14 expression in MKs and platelets. Whole-blood counting revealed that Slfn14fl/fl PF4-Cre mice present with mild thrombocytopenia (Figure 2F). While Slfn14fl/+ PF4-Cre mice also show this pattern, platelet counts were not significantly different to controls, suggesting that only complete loss of Slfn14 impacts platelet production in hematopoiesis. Mean platelet volume (MPV) measured in whole blood was not significant, though it trended toward a higher value in Slfn14fl/fl PF4-Cre mice (Figure 2G), as assessed via flow cytometry and electron microscopy analysis below. All other hematological parameters, including blood cell counts, were unchanged, aside from increased percent lymphocytes, which might be explained by PF4-Cre–driven recombination in these cells (Figure 2, H–N) (12).

Figure 2 Slfn14 PF4-Cre mice generated using a Cre/LoxP conditional KO system have mild macrothrombocytopenia. (A) Clones (P1B8 and P1F1) were generated containing the Slfn14 transgene. Germline testing and transmission were performed to identify different coat colors of the embryonic stem (ES) cells and the host blastocysts. (B) Targeting strategy used to generate the SLFN14-floxed mouse model. Green brackets highlight regions to be deleted upon Cre expression by loxP sites. Slfn14cre shows Slfn14 gene structure upon conditional KO of exons 2 and 3 after PF4-Cre recombinase activity. FRT, flippase recognition target; DTA, diphtheria toxin subunit A. (C) Detection of Slfn14fl alleles by PCR and agarose gel electrophoresis. Genotypes 1–3 are Slfn14fl/fl, Slfn14fl/+, and Slfn14+/+, respectively. (D) Detection of PF4-Cre expression by PCR and agarose gel electrophoresis. Genotypes 1 and 2 are negative and positive for PF4-Cre, respectively. (E) Verification of SLFN14-KO in platelets shown by lack of SLFN14 expression in Slfn14fl/fl PF4-Cre mice and reduced expression in Slfn14fl/+ PF4-Cre mice using quantitative RT-PCR. Data are mean ± SEM; 3 mice per genotype; n = 3. *P < 0.05. (F) Slfn14fl/fl PF4-Cre mice show significantly reduced platelet count (P = 0.0012). (G) Slfn14fl/fl PF4-Cre mice have a tendency to have enlarged platelets (increased MPV) compared with controls but did not reach significance. Data are mean ± SEM; n = 21–30 mice per genotype. Significance was assessed by 1-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons. (H) RBC count. (I) Mean corpuscular volume (MCV). (J) Slfn14fl/fl PF4-Cre mice show significant increase in percent lymphocytes. (K) Percent monocytes, (L) percent neutrophils, (M) percent eosinophils, and (N) percent basophils in mice were consistent across all genotypes. Data are presented as mean ± SEM; 1-way ANOVA with correction for multiple comparisons. n = 11–30 mice per genotype.

Slfn14 PF4-Cre mice have normal levels of major platelet glycoprotein receptors and increased size and granule content. Using flow cytometry to estimate platelet size by forward scatter (FSC) showed slightly increased values in Slfn14fl/+ PF4-Cre mice (Figure 3, A and C). In addition, platelet side scatter (SSC) revealed an increase in both Slfn14fl/+ PF4-Cre and Slfn14fl/fl PF4-Cre compared with control mice (Figure 3B).In vitro assessment of surface expression of platelet glycoprotein receptors by flow cytometry revealed no significant differences between Slfn14fl/fl PF4-Cre mice and controls (Figure 3D). Resting platelet ultrastructure was assessed, and granule numbers were quantified using transmission electron microscopy (TEM) (Figure 3E). Dense (δ) granule numbers were not significantly increased in the SLFN14fl/fl PF4-Cre mice nor the Slfn14fl/+ PF4-Cre mice when compared with the control, after correcting for the platelet area. However, α granules showed a significant difference in the Slfn14fl/+ PF4-Cre mice compared with the control, but a similar increase was not observed for the Slfn14fl/fl PF4-Cre mice (Figure 3, F and H). However, platelet area was significantly increased in Slfn14fl/fl PF4-Cre (Figure 3G). Overall, flow cytometry and TEM analysis showed that the Slfn14fl/fl PF4-Cre and Slfn14fl/+ PF4-Cre mice had markedly increased platelet size and granule content compared with control mice (Figure 3, F and G). Slfn14 PF4-Cre platelets demonstrated no significant difference in spreading on collagen and fibrinogen in comparison with control platelets (Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 3 In vitro assessment of platelet size and glycoprotein levels and TEM of platelets in Slfn14 PF4-Cre mice. (A–C) Slfn14 PF4-Cre mice show macrothrombocytopenia. Flow cytometry confirms increased platelet size and granularity (FSC-A and SSC-A) in Slfn14fl/+ PF4-Cre and Slfn14fl/fl PF4-Cre. Data are mean ± SEM; 2-way ANOVA with correction for multiple comparisons; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. (D) Resting surface glycoprotein expression levels measured by flow cytometry. GPIbα+ platelets were costained using indicated surface markers in a whole-blood flow cytometry assay. Data presented are MFI ± SEM from n = 5–11 mice per genotype; significance assessed using 2-way ANOVA with correction for multiple comparisons. (E) Representative TEM images of each genotype of Slfn14 PF4-Cre platelets. Scale bars: 2,000 nm. (F–H) Quantification of area (μm2), α granule (blue arrows in E), and dense (δ) granule (orange arrows in E) content in Slfn14 PF4-Cre platelets using TEM.

Slfn14fl/fl PF4-Cre mice show reduced platelet aggregation and secretion in response to thrombin-associated agonists. Slfn14fl/+ PF4-Cre and Slfn14fl/fl PF4-Cre platelets showed normal expression levels to JON/A and P-selectin activation in response to all platelet agonists tested (Figure 4, A and B) (13). However, Slfn14fl/fl PF4-Cre platelets did not aggregate or secrete ATP in response to 0.03 U/mL thrombin (Figure 4, C, D, and G) and showed a reduced aggregation and ATP secretion at 0.06 U/mL (Figure 4, E, F, and H). This concurs with SLFN14 patient data in which reduced aggregation and secretion in response to PAR1 and ADP is observed. Normal platelet aggregation and ATP secretion were observed in response to high and low doses of collagen and CRP (Supplemental Figure 2).

Figure 4 Slfn14 PF4-Cre platelets present with reduced aggregation and secretion in response to thrombin. (A) Activated integrin αIIbβ3 (JON/A) and (B) P-selectin expression in Slfn14 PF4-Cre mouse platelets in response to indicated agonist stimulation. Slfn14fl/+ PF4-Cre and Slfn14fl/fl PF4-Cre show normal expression in response to all agonists tested. Data presented are percentage of JON/A+ or P-selectin+ expression; mean ± SEM from n = 5–11 mice per genotype. Significance assessed by 2-way ANOVA with correction for multiple comparisons. (C and E) Representative traces of Slfn14 PF4-Cre aggregation in response to (C) 0.03 U/mL thrombin and (E) 0.06 U/mL thrombin. Quantified AUC for washed platelet aggregation in response to thrombin. (D and F) Representative traces of Slfn14 PF4-Cre ATP secretion in nanomole measured by Chrono-Lume luciferin-luciferase reagent for (D) 0.03 U/mL thrombin and (F) 0.06 U/mL thrombin. (G) Aggregation data presented are mean AUC ± SEM, representative traces of n = 4–10 mice per genotype; significance was assessed by 2-way ANOVA with correction for multiple comparisons. (H) ATP secretion data quantification and measurement by AUC in response to thrombin. Representative traces of n = 4–10 mice per genotype; significance was assessed by 2-way ANOVA with correction for multiple comparisons. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01.

Slfn14fl/fl PF4-Cre mice have fewer in situ MKs in the bone marrow compared with controls. In situ MKs were examined in native femur BM. BM histology revealed MKs within the BM, with normal morphology, including the characteristic polyploid nuclei, across all genotypes (Figure 5A). Slightly fewer MKs were observed in Slfn14fl/fl PF4-Cre mice; however, this did not reach significance (Figure 5B; P = 0.06). We analyzed the proportion of CD41+/CD42+ cells (MKs) as a percentage of all BM cells levels in flushed whole BM from mouse femurs and tibias by flow cytometry. Live, single cells were selected and MKs identified as double-positive populations determined by antibody staining as shown previously (1). There was a trend for fewer MKs in native BM in Slfn14fl/fl PF4-Cre mice compared with controls, although this did not reach significance (Figure 5C). MK development was examined by flow cytometry, and ploidy levels in the Slfn14fl/fl PF4-Cre MKs were consistent with Slfn14+/+ PF4-Cre controls (Supplemental Figure 4).

Figure 5 In situ MK assessment, tail bleeding, and laser injury–induced thrombus formation in Slfn14fl/fl PF4-Cre mice. (A) Representative images of H&E-stained femur sections from Slfn14+/+ PF4-Cre, Slfn14+/fl PF4-Cre, and Slfn14fl/fl PF4-Cre mice. Femurs were fixed in 4% formaldehyde and decalcified before sectioning, staining, and quantification of MK number per field of view. MKs are indicated by green arrowheads. Scale bars: 20 μm. (B) Quantification of MK number per field of view from 3 mice per genotype. Two femurs per mouse were sectioned, and 10 to 13 fields of view per section were quantified blind. One-way ANOVA was used to assess significance. (C) Percentage of MKs out of total cells in native BM in Slfn14fl/fl PF4-Cre and Slfn14fl/+ PF4-Cre mice compared with Slfn14+/+ PF4-Cre controls. (D) Tail bleeding time assay where 3 mm of tail was removed, and mice bleeding time until first stop was measured. Data presented are mean time in seconds; each data point represents 1 animal. n = 7–15 mice per genotype (*P < 0.05). (E) Total blood loss up to 20 minutes following start of experiment. Data are presented in microliters; each data point represents 1 animal. n = 7–15 mice per genotype. (F and G) Laser-induced thrombus formation in Slfn14 PF4-Cre mice. Mice were injected with DyLight488-conjugated anti-GPIbβ antibody (0.1 μg/g body weight). Arterioles of cremaster muscles were subsequently injured by laser. (F) Representative composite brightfield and fluorescence images of platelets (GPIbβ). Scale bar: 10 μm. (G) Each curve represents median integrated fluorescence intensity (left panel) in AU for 31–32 injuries in 4 mice per genotype and mean area (right panel) in pixels (Supplemental Videos 1, Slfn14+/+ PF4-Cre, and 2, Slfn14fl/fl PF4-Cre).

Slfn14fl/fl PF4-Cre mice show an increased bleeding tendency compared with controls. To establish if SLFN14 mice had a bleeding phenotype, 3 mm of tail tip was excised and time to bleeding cessation was measured in prewarmed (37°C) saline. Significantly increased bleeding time (time to first stop) was observed in Slfn14fl/fl PF4-Cre compared with Slfn14+/+ PF4-Cre mice (P < 0.05), indicating that SLFN14 downregulation in mice impacts hemostasis in this model (Figure 5, D and E).

Reduced laser injury–induced thrombus formation in Slfn14fl/fl PF4-Cre mice. To assess in vivo thrombus formation, Slfn14fl/fl PF4-Cre and control Slfn14+/+ PF4-Cre mice were injected with fluorescently conjugated anti-GPIbβ antibody to label platelets prior to induction of laser injuries to the arterioles of the cremaster muscles. Intravital analysis showed that thrombi developed at different kinetics in Slfn14fl/fl PF4-Cre and Slfn14+/+ PF4-Cre control mice. Slfn14fl/fl PF4-Cre mice formed delayed thrombi, which increased progressively, but platelets embolized continuously, delaying the time to reach thrombi peak size compared with Slfn14+/+ PF4-Cre control mice (Figure 5, F and G, and Supplemental Videos 1 and 2). Therefore, the defect in platelet SLFN14 resulted in delayed thrombus formation, explaining the bleeding phenotype in patients.

RNA-Seq shows genes enhanced in translation and transcription pathways in MKs and platelets from the Slfn14fl/fl PF4-Cre mouse model. To identify the mechanism through which SLFN14 may regulate megakaryopoiesis and platelet function, we performed RNA-Seq analysis to define alterations in gene activity arising as a result of conditionally knocking down Slfn14 in vivo. Bulk RNA-Seq was performed on total RNA extracted from mature murine Slfn14fl/fl PF4-Cre–derived MKs and peripheral blood platelets and compared with Slfn14+/+ PF4-Cre control MKs/platelets (Figure 6A). All individual samples were run in triplicate and normalized before comparisons between each SLFN14 mutant and the WT group. The RNA-Seq gene expression analysis of Slfn14fl/fl PF4-Cre MKs and platelets identified a number of up- and downregulated genes (Figure 6, B and C). RNA-Seq analysis of Slfn14fl/fl PF4-Cre platelets identified 26,148 transcripts, with 26 genes found to be significantly upregulated (including Adgre5, Ubr5, Ccng2, and Tubgcp4) and 8 genes significantly downregulated (including Ptp4a1, Usp47, and Rbpms) in homozygous mice versus controls (Figure 6B and Supplemental Data 1). This potentially indicates that SLFN14 defects may influence gene expression and regulation in platelets. Similarly, we investigated the role of SLFN14 in megakaryopoiesis, and RNA-Seq analysis of Slfn14fl/fl PF4-Cre MKs identified 42,317 transcripts, with 45 genes found to be significantly upregulated (including Pkp4, Fxyd5, Ubtf, and Cdk9) and 52 genes significantly downregulated (including Acp2, Smc2, Myo18a, and Snx25) in homozygous mice versus controls (Figure 6C and Supplemental Data 1).

Figure 6 RNA-Seq, GO, and pathway analysis of Slfn14fl/fl PF4-Cre versus Slfn14+/+ PF4-Cre control mice. (A) RNA-Seq analysis and workflow from murine samples. (B and C) Volcano plots of RNA-Seq target genes significantly up- or downregulated from (B) platelets and (C) MKs derived from Slfn14fl/fl PF4-Cre mutant and Slfn14+/+ PF4-Cre control mice. The top 10 up- and downregulated protein coding transcripts are annotated. (D) GO enrichment analysis of upregulated genes in Slfn14fl/fl PF4-Cre mutant platelets. Selection of upregulated subontology term “molecular function” (MF). Significantly enriched GO terms were selected based on adjusted P value < 0.05. (E) GSEA map based on DEGs in KO platelets. (F) GO enrichment analysis of upregulated genes in Slfn14fl/fl PF4-Cre mutant MKs. Selection of upregulated subontology terms “biological process” (BP) and MF. (G) GO enrichment analysis of downregulated genes in Slfn14fl/fl PF4-Cre mutant MKs. Selection of downregulated subontology terms BP and MF.

To compare our transcriptomic dataset from a previous human study (10), we performed a gene-level overlap analysis between the DEGs in mouse platelets and MKs and those identified in platelets from patients carrying the heterozygous SLFN14 K219N variant (10). We found that 30 of 92 DEGs (~33%) in our MK dataset overlap with the SLFN14 K219N patient platelet DEGs and 10 of 33 DEGs (~30%) in our platelet dataset also overlap (Supplemental Figure 5).

To extend findings from SLFN14 K219N patient platelets reported previously (10), we examined ribosomal protein S6 levels in SLFN14-deficient mouse platelets and observed a clear increase, consistent with enhanced mTORC1 signaling (Supplemental Figure 6A). Supporting this observation, increased S6 levels were also detected in platelets from a patient carrying the SLFN14 K219N variant (Supplemental Figure 6B). These data highlight SLFN14 as a critical regulator of ribosome homeostasis.

Pathway and gene enrichment analysis in the Slfn14fl/fl PF4-Cre mouse model. Following initial analysis, the differentially regulated genes were submitted to Gene Ontology (GO) analysis for biological processes and molecular functions (Figure 6, D, F, and G). In Slfn14fl/fl PF4-Cre platelets, the upregulated genes were predominantly enriched for the terms RNA polymerase II–specific DNA-binding transcription factor binding, ubiquitin protein ligase activity, nuclear receptor binding, and aminoacyltransferase activity (Figure 6D). Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) was performed on platelet DEGs and visualized in an enrichment map, highlighting pathways related to molecular function regulation, developmental processes, and stress response mechanisms (Figure 6E).

In Slfn14fl/fl PF4-Cre MKs, the upregulated genes revealed enrichment in the regulation of cytoskeleton organization, protein import into the nucleus, tubulin binding, nuclear receptor binding, and RNA polymerase II–specific DNA-binding transcription factor binding (Figure 6F). Conversely, GO analysis for downregulated genes in Slfn14fl/fl PF4-Cre MKs demonstrated enrichment in terms such as DNA biosynthetic process, heterochromatin formation, regulation of chromosome organization, core promoter sequence-specific DNA binding, and phosphatase activity (Figure 6G). These findings suggest that, in control cells, the presence of SLFN14 inhibits processes linked to cytoskeletal and nuclear regulation, while promoting others, including chromosomal maintenance.