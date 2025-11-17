CTLA-4 blockade shifts the B cell repertoire toward autoimmunity

Anti–CTLA-4 and anti–PD-1 combination therapy specifically interferes with the peripheral removal of autoreactive B cells. To determine if CPIs interfere with the establishment of B cell tolerance in humans, we tested the reactivity by ELISA of recombinant antibodies cloned from single CD19+CD27–CD10+IgMhiCD21lo new emigrant/transitional and CD19+CD27–CD10–IgM+CD21+ mature naive B cells isolated from frozen PBMCs of 4 patients with cancer before and after treatment with CPI. All 4 patients had melanoma and were carefully selected for being treatment naive when checkpoint inhibitors were injected (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI189074DS1). The patients were also chosen for having the least additional treatment associated with the development of irAEs, such as thyroiditis and hypophysis, which developed shortly after receiving 2 rounds of combination therapy and which may interfere with our readouts (Supplemental Table 1). In addition, these patients had no previous history of autoimmune diseases.

We first assessed the functionality of central B cell tolerance by comparing the frequencies of autoreactive clones in transitional B cells that recently emigrated from the bone marrow to the blood before and after anti–CTLA-4 + anti–PD-1 combination therapy. While we could not isolate single cells from the scarce new emigrant/transitional B cell compartment of cancer patient 134, we found that the proportions of polyreactive and antinuclear new emigrant/transitional B cells were low in the other 3 cancer patients before treatment, and similar to those of healthy donors previously analyzed (Figure 1). In addition, the frequencies of polyreactive and antinuclear clones in new emigrant/transitional B cells after anti–CTLA-4 and anti–PD-1 treatment remained as low as before treatment (Figure 1 and Supplemental Table 2). Hence, CPIs do not interfere with the establishment of central B cell tolerance.

Figure 1 CPIs do not interfere with the establishment of central B cell tolerance. (A) Recombinant Abs cloned from single new emigrant/transitional B cells isolated from 3 cancer patients before and at 6 weeks after 2 rounds of anti–CTLA-4 and anti–PD-1 combination therapy were tested by ELISA for polyreactivity against dsDNA, insulin, and LPS. Dotted lines show the ED38 positive control. Horizontal lines show the cutoff OD 405 for positive reactivity. For each individual, frequencies of nonpolyreactive (white area) and polyreactive (black area) clones are summarized in a pie chart below, with the total number of clones tested indicated in the centers. The frequencies of polyreactive and antinuclear reactive new emigrant/transitional B cells are summarized in B and C, respectively. Each symbol represents the reactivity data from each patient at the indicated time points determined from an average of n = 14 cloned recombinant antibodies. Averages are shown with a bar.

We have previously shown that a peripheral B cell tolerance checkpoint further counterselects autoreactive clones that escaped central B cell tolerance before they entered the mature naive B cell compartment (12). We therefore analyzed the frequencies of autoreactive mature naive B cells from 4 patients with cancer before treatment, at 6 weeks — which is after 2 cycles of anti–CTLA-4 and anti–PD-1 combination therapy — and at 7 months, when only treated with anti–PD-1 for almost 5 months (Figure 2A). We found that all 4 patients with cancer displayed low proportions of HEp-2-reactive, polyreactive, and antinuclear B cells before treatment, as in counterparts from healthy donors (Figure 2, B–F). In contrast, administration of anti–CTLA-4 and anti–PD-1 resulted in increased frequencies of HEp-2 reactive mature naive B cells, which represented 54% ± 12.6% compared with 17% ± 3.3% before treatment (2-way ANOVA, P value = 0.0175; Figure 2, B and C, Supplemental Figure 1A, and Supplemental Table 2). Peripheral B cell selection defects associated with the combination therapy were further evidenced by the elevated proportions of mature naive B cells that expressed polyreactive antibodies, which averaged 37.3% ± 7.6% compared with 8.5% ± 3.9% only 6 weeks earlier, when patients were untreated (2-way ANOVA, P value < 0.0001; Figure 2, D and E, Supplemental Figure 1B, and Supplemental Table 2), whereas the frequencies of clones expressing antinuclear antibodies with various nuclear staining patterns was only modestly increased by anti–CTLA-4 and anti–PD-1 mAbs (Figure 2F). All autoreactive B cell frequencies decreased back to normal low values at 7 months when anti–CTLA-4 treatment was terminated and the patients were only treated with anti–PD-1 (Figure 2, B–F, Supplemental Figure 1, and Supplemental Table 2). To further investigate the impact of anti–PD-1 mAb alone on the selection of developing autoreactive B cells, we assessed the frequencies of autoreactive clones in both new emigrant/transitional and mature naive B cells isolated from 2 additional patients with cancer only treated with anti–PD-1 for 24 and 28 months, respectively, and who did not develop major irAE. Unfortunately, we did not have pretreatment PBMC for comparison. We found that new emigrant/transitional and mature naive B cells from both patients with cancer who were only treated with anti–PD-1 and did not develop irAE contained low proportions of polyreactive and HEP-2–reactive clones as in healthy donors, thereby confirming that anti–PD-1 mAb does not alter either central or peripheral B cell tolerance checkpoints (Supplemental Figures 2 and 3). We conclude that treatment with anti–CTLA-4 and anti–PD-1 combination therapy induces a rapid accumulation of autoreactive B cells in the periphery, whereas anti–PD-1 mAb does not affect autoreactive B cell selection.

Figure 2 Anti–CTLA-4 and anti–PD-1 combination therapy results in the transient production of autoreactive mature naive B cells. (A) Schematic diagram summarizing treatments and time points for peripheral blood collection from patients with cancer. Recombinant Abs cloned from single mature naive B cells isolated from a representative cancer patient at different time points were tested by ELISA for anti-HEp-2 cell reactivity (B) and for polyreactivity defined by anti-dsDNA, anti-insulin and anti-LPS multireactivity (D). Dotted lines show the ED38 positive control. Horizontal lines show the cutoff OD 405 for positive reactivity. For each individual, the frequency of nonreactive (white area) and reactive (black area) clones is summarized in a pie chart below, with the total number of clones tested indicated in the centers. The frequencies of HEp-2–reactive, polyreactive, and antinuclear-reactive mature naive B cells are summarized in C, E, and F. Each symbol represents an individual and data points were obtained from an average of n = 17 cloned recombinant antibodies. Averages are shown with a bar, and P values were determined by unpaired or paired Student’s t test. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Emerging autoreactive clones after anti–CTLA-4 and anti–PD-1 combination therapy may recognize self antigens expressed in tissues affected by irAEs. Since the transient production of autoreactive B cells induced by anti–CTLA-4 and anti–PD-1 combination therapy correlates with increased antitumor responses but also elevated risk of irAE, we intended to further characterize the reactivity of the recombinant antibodies cloned from single mature naive B cells isolated from patients with cancer at the 3 analyzed time points using Rapid Extracellular Antigen Profiling (REAP). This yeast-based technology can easily test antibody reactivity against up to almost 3,000 human antigens (13). We focused our analysis on recombinant antibodies that generated strong and specific REAP signals that were not shared by other recombinant antibodies (Figure 3 and Supplemental Figure 4). Specific hits were defined by the strong recognition of specific antigens that were only recognized by a single recombinant antibody. Remarkably, we found 2 clones with specific REAP signals at the 6-week time point after 2 rounds of anti–CTLA-4 and anti–PD-1 combination therapy that specifically recognized self antigens expressed in tissues that are targeted by irAE. Indeed, p145 6w λ37 recognized dermatopontin (DPT), which is expressed in skin, heart and pancreas, which all are organs attacked by the immune system following CPI treatment (Figure 3). In addition, recombinant antibody p134 6w κ15, which recognizes lipocaline 1-like protein 1 (LCN1P1), that is highly expressed in the thyroid, was cloned from patient p134, who developed thyroiditis (Figure 3). Clone p134 6w κ15 also bound to synaptic vesicle glycoprotein 2C (SV2C), which is expressed in the brain and endocrine glands, such as the pancreas and adrenal gland, which are organs also targeted by CPI-induced irAE (Figure 3). Of note, LCN1P1 and SV2C are also expressed in melanoma and other cancers such as breast cancers, respectively (Figure 3) (14). In contrast, protein OS-9 (OS9), which is a regulator of the hypoxic response, chemokine ligand 14 (CCL14), or ephrin B2 (EFNB2), which are recognized by clones from the pretreatment or treatment with anti–PD-1–only fractions are not expressed in irAE-targeted organs (Figure 3 and Supplemental Figure 4). REAP screening of patient’s serum samples at various time points did not identify an increase in secreted autoantibodies following CPI treatment, suggesting that the vast majority of autoreactive B cells induced by the combination therapy does not develop into autoantibody secreting cells (Supplemental Figure 5). Hence, anti–CTLA-4 and anti–PD-1 combination therapy allows the emergence of autoreactive B cells that recognize self antigens expressed in tissues that are targeted by irAE and also by tumor cells, which may promote antitumor responses.

Figure 3 Autoreactive B cells induced by anti–CTLA-4 and anti–PD-1 combination therapy may recognize self antigens expressed in tissues affected by irAEs. The reactivity of recombinant Abs cloned from single mature naive B cells isolated from cancer patients 134 and 145 before treatment, at 6 weeks after 2 rounds of anti–CTLA-4 and anti–PD-1 combination therapy, and at 7 months when only treated with anti–PD-1 was screened using Rapid Extracellular Antigen Profiling (REAP). Heatmaps of REAP scores are represented. Each row corresponds to a recombinant antibody, and each column is a unique antigen. Red and green circles highlight detection of antibodies with unique specific reactivity from the anti–CTLA-4 + anti–PD-1 combination therapy or other time points, respectively. Score was artificially capped at 7 to aid visualization.

Single-cell RNA-seq analysis revealed an altered Treg compartment in cancer patients after anti–CTLA-4 and anti–PD-1 treatment. We used 5′ 10 × technology to investigate the impact of CPI on B cell and CD4+ T cell populations at single-cell resolution. We analyzed CD4+ T cells because we have recently demonstrated that censoring autoreactive B cells in the periphery involved the presentation by B cells of self antigens via MHC class II molecules to T cells and more specifically Tregs (11). B cell RNA-seq analysis from the 4 patients with cancer at the same 3 different time points revealed 6 different B cell clusters (Figure 4). While we observed a very heterogeneous naive B cell population, we could not identify any significant pattern common to all 4 patients and that may be associated with either the combination therapy or anti–PD-1 treatment alone (Figure 4). BCR sequencing analysis did not reveal any obvious expansion of specific clones, suggesting that the transient production of autoreactive B cells following anti–CTLA-4 and anti–PD-1 mAb injection is polyclonal (Supplemental Figure 6). In contrast, CD4+ T cell RNA-seq analysis revealed the specific expansion of cluster 2 in all 4 patients with cancer following anti–CTLA-4 and anti–PD-1 combination therapy, which corresponded to the time at which autoreactive B cells accumulated in the periphery (Figure 5, A and B). CD4+ T cells from cluster 2 are characterized by the expression of FOXP3, TIGIT, IKZF2, and CTLA4 genes, which encode key molecules of the Treg lineage (Figure 5C). Flow cytometry analysis validated the enhanced frequencies of CD3+CD4+CD25hiCD127lo Treg cells in all 4 patients with cancer at 6 weeks following 2 cycles of anti–CTLA-4 and anti–PD-1 mAbs compared with counterparts before treatment and at 7 months when only on anti–PD-1, whereas CD4+ and CD8+ T cell ratios and major CD4+ memory and effector T cell subsets were not affected by mAb treatments (Figure 5, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 7). In addition, Tregs from cluster 2 exhibited specific transcriptional differences induced by the combination therapy. The upregulation of CXCR3, GBP1, and ITGA4 gene expression which are induced by IFN-γ and TNF-α, suggest that circulating Tregs after anti–CTLA-4 and anti–PD-1 mAb may have been exposed to an inflammatory milieu (Figure 5F). These Tregs also displayed enhanced expression of PIM2 and SRGN, 2 genes characteristic of Tregs residing in nonlymphoid tissues, suggesting that the increased frequencies of Tregs at 6 weeks after combination therapy may result from a Treg migration from the tissues into the blood (Figure 5F) (15). In line with this hypothesis, decreased RGS1 expression favors T cell egress from the gut and CXCR3 promotes homing into inflamed tissues (Figure 5F) (16). Thus, our data show that the combination therapy alters Tregs that normally prevent the accumulation of autoreactive B cells in the periphery (11).

Figure 4 Single-cell analysis of circulating B cells in patients with cancer treated with CPIs. (A) Single-cell RNA-seq analysis of circulating B cells represented as UMAP graphs colored by each individual patient, time points, and clusters. Clusters were assigned to specific B cell subsets on the right. (B) Frequencies of each cluster at different time points are summarized separately. (C) Expression of phenotype-defining genes for each B cell cluster is represented. (D) Heatmap represents most differentially expressed genes for each cluster.

Figure 5 Single-cell analysis of circulating CD4+ T cell populations in patients with cancer treated with CPIs. (A) Single-cell RNA-seq analysis of circulating CD4+ T cells are represented as UMAP graphs colored by individual patients, time points, and clusters. (B) Frequencies of each cluster at different time points are summarized separately. (C) Expression of phenotype-defining genes for each cluster is represented. (D) Flow cytometry analysis of circulating gated regulatory T cells (Treg) and conventional non-Treg T cells (Tconv) is represented for each time point and percentages are summarized in E (paired Student’s t test, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01). (F) Heatmap represents differentially expressed genes in Tregs after anti–CTLA-4 and anti–PD-1 combination therapy compared with counterparts before treatment and when on anti–PD-1 alone.

CTLA-4 blockade is solely responsible for the production of autoreactive B cells in the periphery. To determine whether anti–CTLA-4 is solely responsible for autoreactive B cell production, we analyzed the frequencies of autoreactive B cells in humanized mice that recapitulate both central and peripheral B cell tolerance checkpoints and that were injected with either anti–CTLA-4 or anti–PD-1 mAbs weekly for 4 weeks (Figure 6A). We recently reported that NOD-scid IL2Rγnull (NSG) mice coengrafted with both human fetal HSCs and an autologous human fetal thymic graft under the kidney capsule displayed low frequencies of autoreactive clones both in transitional and mature naive B cells that were similar to B cell counterparts in healthy control blood (Figure 6B) (11). Humanized mice were injected intraperitoneally with anti–CTLA-4, anti–PD-1 mAbs or isotype controls when human CD45+ cells exceeded 50% of the lymphoid gate and when T cells did not express PD-1, which is induced during GvHD. hCD45+, CD3+ T, and CD19+ B cell ratio didn’t change after either anti–CTLA-4 or anti–PD-1 injections (data not shown). Injections of either anti–CTLA-4 or anti–PD-1 mAbs did not appear to affect thymocyte development in transplanted organoids, as illustrated by similar proportions of CD4+CD8+ double-positive and single CD4+ and CD8+ thymocytes between the different groups of humanized mice (Supplemental Figure 8A). The IgG1 isotype of the anti–CTLA-4 Ab used in our experiments did not appear to induce ADCC and/or ADCP because there was no evidence of Treg depletion in injected humanized mice (Supplemental Figure 8B). Indeed, proportions of human Tregs that express constitutive CTLA-4 and may express PD-1 in these humanized mice were not altered by either anti–CTLA-4 or anti–PD-1 injections (Supplemental Figure 8B). In addition, Tregs display normal low frequencies of HLA-DR+ cells, the majority of which express CCR7, 2 markers that validate their proper development in a human thymic environment (Supplemental Figure 8, C and D) (11). In addition, expression of LEF-1 and TCF1 transcription factors and BCL2 combined with low frequencies of Ki67+ Tregs were associated with effective Treg suppression function after either anti–CTLA-4 or anti–PD-1 injections, which further demonstrates the human thymic organoid origin of Tregs in these humanized mice and an absence of obvious Treg developmental abnormalities that may have been induced by these mAbs (Supplemental Figure 8, E–K) (11). Moreover, CTLA-4 expression in Tregs was not significantly altered by mAb injections, whereas anti–PD-1 decreased the detection of surface PD-1 expression on peripheral T cells and anti–CTLA-4 led to increased surface PD-1 expression due to T cell activation (Supplemental Figure 8, L–N).

Figure 6 Anti–CTLA-4 and anti–PD-1 do not interfere with the establishment of central B cell tolerance. (A) Schematic diagram depicting the generation and injections of humanized mice. Fetal human CD34+ HSCs were injected i.v. into the adult NSG mice, along with surgical implantation of an autologous fetal thymic graft under the kidney capsule (NSG + thymus mouse model). After reconstitution, 100 μg of either anti–CTLA-4 or anti–PD-1 was injected intraperitoneally once a week for 5 weeks. (B) Representative pictures of the engrafted human thymic organoids of the indicated humanized mice. (C) Recombinant Abs cloned from single new emigrant/transitional B cells isolated from indicated humanized mouse were tested by ELISA for polyreactivity against dsDNA, insulin, and LPS reactivity. Dotted lines show the ED38 positive control. Horizontal lines show the cutoff OD 405 for positive reactivity. For each mouse, frequencies of nonpolyreactive (white area) and polyreactive (black area) clones are summarized in a pie chart below, with the total number of clones tested indicated in the centers. The frequencies of polyreactive and antinuclear reactive new emigrant/transitional B cells are summarized in D and E, respectively. Each symbol represents the reactivity data for each humanized mouse determined from an average of n = 18 cloned recombinant antibodies. Averages are shown with a bar.

We then investigated the frequencies of autoreactive B cells in new emigrant/transitional and mature naive B cells isolated from the spleens of humanized mice after 5 weeks of weekly 100 μg i.p. injections of anti–CTLA-4 or anti–PD-1 mAb. New emigrant/translational B cells from humanized mice injected with either anti–CTLA-4 or anti–PD-1 mAb contained low frequencies of polyreactive and antinuclear-reactive clones similar to control humanized mice, which confirmed that neither CTLA-4 nor PD-1 blockade interferes with the establishment of central B cell tolerance (Figure 6, A–E; Supplemental Figure 9, and Supplemental Table 2). In contrast, we found that anti–CTLA-4 mAb injections resulted in significantly elevated proportions of mature naive B cells in the spleen that expressed anti-HEp-2 reactive (2-way ANOVA; P = 0.0059), and polyreactive (2-way ANOVA; P = 0.0073) antibodies, whereas anti–PD-1 mAb did not alter the selection of autoreactive B cells (Figure 7, Supplemental Figure 10, and Supplemental Table 2). Consistent with this observation, we also identified elevated proportions of HEp-2 reactive and polyreactive mature naive B cells in historical frozen PBMC samples from a patient treated with anti–CTLA-4 monotherapy (Supplemental Figure 11 and Supplemental Table 2). Unfortunately, we could not analyze additional patients only treated with anti–CTLA-4 mAb because use of anti–CTLA-4 mAb as a single therapy is no longer common practice due to the lower anticancer activity and higher risk of irAE compared with anti–PD-1 treatment (1). We conclude that CTLA-4 blockade is solely responsible for the transient production of autoreactive B cells. These data also demonstrate that CTLA-4 plays an important role in preventing the expansion of autoreactive naive B cells in humans.