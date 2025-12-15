Interlocking host and viral cis-regulatory networks drive Merkel cell carcinoma

Sex as a biological variable

Sex was not considered as a relevant biological variable. For the human MCC cell lines used in this study, WaGa, MKL-1, and MKL-2 are of male origin, whereas MS-1, MCC13, MCC26, and UISO are of female origin.

Cell lines and primary tumors

The MCC cell lines used included the VP-MCC lines MKL-1 (40), MKL-2 (41), WaGa (42), and MS-1 (43) and the VN-MCC lines MCC13 (44), MCC26 (44), and UISO (45). Other cell lines used included HEK293T (46), CRL-7250 (47), and NIH-3T3 (48). All cell lines routinely tested negative for mycoplasma, and cell line identities have been ensured by RNA-Seq and short-tandem repeat genotyping. MCC cell lines were grown in RPMI with 10% FBS, 100 U/mLl penicillin and 0.1 mg/mL streptomycin. MCPyV status of the tumors were determined by PCR as previously reported and was confirmed by RNA-Seq (37).

ChIP assays, ChIP-Seq, and DNase-Seq

ChIP assays were performed using the ChIP-IT High-Sensitivity Kit (Active Motif, catalog 53040). The following antibodies were used: anti-H3K27 (Abcam, catalog ab4729); anti-MATH1/ATOH1 (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog PA5-29392); anti-SOX2 (R&D Systems, catalog AF2018); anti-LHX3 (Abcam, catalog ab14555); anti-INSM1 (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, catalog sc-271408); anti-islet1 (Abcam, catalog ab109517); anti-POU4F3 (Abcam, catalog ab58128); and anti-HA tag (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 2367). ChIP-Seq and DNase-Seq were performed as previously described (47). Further details are provided in the Supplemental Methods.

SE–gene pair assignment and CRC analysis

Briefly, sequencing reads were mapped to the hg19 reference genome using BWA, and peaks were identified using MACS2, with the exclusion of known blacklisted regions (49). For H3K27ac data, SEs were called using the Rank Ordering of Super-Enhancers 2 (ROSE2) algorithm (https://github.com/BradnerLab/pipeline). Topologically associated domains (TADs) were defined according to boundary calls from Rao et al. (50). Specifically, we obtained boundary locations from 9 cell types analyzed with the Arrowhead tool (Gene Expression Omnibus [GEO] GSE63525) and overlapped them using BEDTools intersect to generate a consensus set of TADs consistently identified across these cell lines. This consensus TAD map is publicly available (https://github.com/GryderArt/AQuA-HiChIP/blob/master/reference_files/TAD_goldstandard.hg19.bed). Assignments of SE-gene pairs were first nominated by requiring the SE and the gene to reside within the same TAD, and by filtering for expression of 10 or more TPM in paired RNA-Seq, as described previously (51). Candidate assignments, primarily TFs (highlighted in Figure 1C), were then validated using enhancer-promoter interactions in H3K27ac HiChIP data from MKL-1 and WaGa cells. All selected SE-gene pairs were supported by called chromatin loops and strong long-range contacts. Loops were identified using the extract_bedpe function in AQuA-Tools, which is publicly available on Github (https://github.com/axiotl/aqua-tools) and described in our online documentation (https://docs.axiotl.com/tools/extract_bedpe/). SEs assigned to CRC TFs were also supported by loops connecting the SE to its target gene, summarized in the APA plot shown in Figure 2D. Associated gene ontology enrichment was performed on SEs using the Genomic Regions Enrichment of Annotations Tool (GREAT) (http://great.stanford.edu/public/html/), an algorithm that performs proximity-based assignment of enhancers to multiple nearby genes prior to statistical evaluation of ontology term enrichments, using the whole human genome as background. Metagene plots and heatmaps were generated using NGSplot (https://github.com/shenlab-sinai/ngsplot).

For CR analysis, we took the SEs from each sample and assigned the nearest TF gene when available within 500 kb, integrating RNA-Seq to exclude TFs expressed at less than 10 TPM from consideration. Then, the motifs for all candidate TFs residing in the valleys of H3K27ac signal were identified and quantified to establish the “in” degree of binding (number of motifs in the SE regulating a given TF) and the “out” degree of binding (the number of other TF SEs that had the motif of a given TF). From this, a network was constructed (https://pypi.org/project/coltron/). TFs that were consistently identified across at least 3 of 4 VP-MCC cell lines and 2 of 3 VN-MCC cell lines were the focus of this study. TFs with a binding degree over 0.5 in at least 2 VP-MCC (VN-MCC) cell lines were identified as VP-MCC (VN-MCC) CR TFs. To identify overlapping genomic locations between different ChIP-Seq experiments, we used bedtools intersect (52). Motif enrichment analysis was performed using HOMER (http://homer.ucsd.edu/homer/motif/). Pipeline code and visualization scripts are available at https://github.com/CBIIT/ChIP_Seq Public ChIP-Seq data sets for ST, EP400 and MAX in MKL-1 cells were downloaded from the GEO database (GEO GSE100183) and analyzed in the same manner as our in-house–generated ChIP-Seq datasets. Raw sequencing data and processed files have been made available through the GEO database (GEO GSE261681).

DNase1 hypersensitivity assay

A DNase1 hypersensitivity assay was performed to identify regions of open chromatin in VP- or VN-MCC cell lines. Detailed methods are provided in the Supplemental Methods.

Whole-exome sequencing and analysis of MCPyV integration in MCC

Whole-exome sequencing was performed on 11 of the frozen MCC tumors using a custom array based on the Agilent SureSelect DNA Capture array, to which we added baits that covered the entire MCPyV genome (Agilent Technologies, G9611A plus 5190-0407 oligonucleotide library layout service). The resulting target-captured DNA was subjected to Illumina HiSeq paired-end sequencing. The quality of the resulting genome-aligned sequence was very high: on average, 60 million read pairs were reliably mapped per sample with low (<10%) read duplication rates. The coverage across the captured regions was more than 10 on average across samples. Sequencing reads were aligned to the reference genome, and MCPyV integration sites were manually annotated by identifying human viral split reads and paired-end reads.

Analyses of the distance between MCPyV integration sites and SEs

To assess the proximity of viral integrations to SEs, the 1,324 SEs present in any of the MCC cell lines were used, and 1,324 random genomic locations were generated as a control using bedtools random. A random subset of SE from a published database of human SEs (21) scaled to cover the same proportion of the total genome was also used as a control. Then, using the coordinates of annotated MCPyV integration sites from 90 patient tumors and cell lines (20, 43, 53–61), the genomic distances between each integration site and the nearest VP-MCC SE, VN-MCC SE, randomly generated genomic locations, or random human SE from the database were calculated. The resulting distances were then plotted in R using ggplot2 (geom_histogram). The median absolute distance to the nearest genomic coordinate and 95% CI were calculated and compared using Student’s t test.

Pooled CRISPR screen using sgRNAs for TFs

MKL-1 cells were seeded into wells of a 24-well plate at a density of 1 × 105 cells in a volume of 700 μL. A solution of 0.7 μL of 8 mg/mL stock polybrene and 140 μL concentrated Cas9-puro virus (https://www.addgene.org/108100/) was added to each well, and the cells were incubated for 18 hours, after which the media were changed to RPMI 1040, 100 U/mL penicillin plus 0.1 mg/mL streptomycin, and 2 μg/mL puromycin. Cells were split 1:2 after 2 days and then passaged routinely to maintain a population of Cas9-puro–infected cells. Western blotting was performed to confirm Cas9 expression (Abcam, Ab204448 antibody). Cas9-expressing MKL-1 cells were transduced with TF sgRNAs for dropout CRISPR screening as described previously (62). MKL-1 cells were plated at a concentration of 20.7 million cells per flask in 3 flasks. Two days after transduction, cells were counted, and 1 million were fixed in 4% PFA for 10 minutes, washed in 1× PBS, and resuspended in 1× PBS for flow cytometric analysis using GFP to verify sgRNA transduction. Forty million cells were pelleted, and 25 million MKL-1 cells were replated. Transduced cells were then consistently passaged, and at each passage, 40 million cells were frozen and 20 million replated. DNA was extracted from pellets using the Qiagen DNeasy Blood and Tissue Kit (Qiagen, catalog 69506), and PCR was performed to amplify integrated sgRNA content (LRG_F2: 5′-TCTTGTGGAAAGGACGAAACACCG-3′; LRG_R2: 5′-TCTACTATTCTTTCCCCTGCACTGT-3′; 5 μL template DNA at 100 ng/μL, 2 μL of 5 μM each LRG_F2/R2, 25 μL PCR High-Fidelity Master Mix, 18 μL water) at PCR conditions of 98°C for 2 minutes, (98°C for 8 seconds, 65°C for 12 seconds, 72°C for 10 seconds) for 28 cycles, then 72°C for 5 minutes. Twenty-four such reactions per time point were performed in parallel and pooled before library preparation using the TruSeq ChIP Library Preparation Kit (Illumina, Set A, IP-202-1012), followed by sequencing (Illumina NextSeq). The abundance of each sgRNA was tabulated for each time point using MAGeCK (63) and visualized in R (https://github.com/GryderArt/CRISPRtoolkit/).

CRISPRi of SEs

To validate the functional requirement for called SE loops in 2 CR TFs, sgRNAs were synthesized, annealed, and cloned into a pLV hU6-sgRNA hUbC-dCas9-KRAB-T2a-GFP (Addgene plasmid 71237) vector for CRISPRi experiments. MKL-1 cells were nucleofected using the SF Cell Line 4D-Nucleofector X Kit L (24 RCT, catalog V4XC-2024) and the nucleofector program CM137 with dCas9-KRAB plasmid containing a single negative control sgRNA or an sgRNA targeting the specified enhancer element. Reverse transcription quantitative PCR (RT-qPCR) for target gene expression was performed 48 hours after nucleofection.

The targeted enhancer locations are: INSM1_E1: chr20, 20196393-20197546; INSM1_E2: chr20, 20420996-20421817; INSM1_E3: chr20, 20528998-20529950; POU4F3_E1: chr 5, 145710435-145711774; and POU4F3_E2: chr5, 145788400-145789409.

The 5′ to 3′ sequences for the sgRNA oligonucleotides used for cloning are: INSM1_e1FWD: CACCGAATGCTACACAGTTATGGG; INSM1_e1REV: AAACCCCATAACTGTGTAGCATTC; INSM1_e2FWD: CACCGTAGCCATTCTAGGGTTAACG; INSM1_e2REV: AAACCGTTAACCCTAGAATGGCTAc; INSM1_e3FWD: CACCGAGCCTAGGGCATTAATCAG; INSM1_e3REV: AAACCTGATTAATGCCCTAGGCTC; POU4F3_e1FWD: CACCGTGGTAGGCATTCCTTACGA; POU4F3_e1REV: AAACTCGTAAGGAATGCCTACCAC; POU4F3_e2FWD: CACCGGTCGTCATGCGGTAGACAG; and POU4F3_e2REV: AAACCTGTCTACCGCATGACGACC.

Dual luciferase assays

The MCPyV noncoding control region was cloned from MKL-1 genomic DNA. Dual luciferase reporter assays were conducted in HEK293T cells to assess the activity of the ISL1/LHX3 homeodomain motif within MCPyV sequence. Detailed methods are provided in Supplemental Methods.

AQuA-HiChIP

Absolute Quantification of Architecture HiChIP (AQuA-HiChIP) was performed on the MCC lines MKL-1 and WaGa, which were treated with DMSO or 300 nM panobinostat for 6 hours. A detailed step-by-step protocol has been published by our group (31, 64). Briefly, cells were resuspended and counted in triplicate, and identical numbers of cells in all conditions (8 million each) were fixed with 1% formaldehyde, quenched with glycine, pelleted at 4°C, and washed with cold PBS. Murine NIH3T3 fixed and frozen cells (2.5 million) were resuspended in PBS and added to each human cell line condition. Cells were then permeabilized with 0.5% SDS (in TE pH 7.4) for 10 minutes at 62°C, quenched with Triton X-100 (10% in TE pH 7.4), and digested with Dpnii (400 units, New England Biolabs [NEB]) for 2 hours at 37°C. Samples were heat inactivated (20 minutes at 62°C), followed by addition of biotin–14-dATP (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 19524-016) and DNA PolI Large Klenow fragment (NEB, M0210), and then heated to 37°C for 1 hour, followed by addition of T4 DNA ligase (4 hours at 25°C) to incorporate biotin into the Dpnii cleaved overhangs and ligate the proximal chromatin conformations. Nuclei were pelleted and resuspended in 0.2% SDS in TE and sonicated in a cooled water bath (Diagenode Bioruptor, 30 seconds on/30 seconds off, medium setting) until a fragment size enriched in the range of 300–2,000 bp was achieved. Buffer was adjusted to RIPA, and immunoprecipitation was performed using anti-H3K27ac antibody (Active Motif, 39133) overnight, with rotation at 4°C. Protein A Dynabeads were added for the final 2 hours of rotation at 4°C, followed by washing (the same as ChIP-Seq), elution with SDS, and proteinase K treatment for 30 minutes at 55°C. Then, adjusting to RIPA, the samples were heated at 65°C overnight to reverse crosslinks. DNA was purified with the Zymo ChIP-clean and concentrator kit, eluted in 12 μL water, and incubated with Streptavidin Dynabeads M-280 (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 11205D). Libraries were prepared on-bead, with end-repair, A-tailing, adapter ligation, and library amplification. DNA libraries were purified with AMPure beads, and multiplexed libraries were sequenced to a depth of 200 million paired-end reads each (Illumina NextSeq High Output, 150 cycles). Duplicate reads, self-ligated products, and invalid contacts were removed, and the remaining mapped contacts were used to generate genome-wide contact matrices. Mouse (mm10) and human (hg19) contacts were counted for each sample and used to calculate a global spike-in correction AQuA-factor (as performed previously, with code available at GitHub at https://github.com/GryderArt/AQuA-HiChIP). Matrix and APA plots were AQuA normalized using condition-specific AQuA factors for each cell line. We used the HiC-Pro1 v 3.0.0 to align paired-end reads independently to the hg19 reference genome, using bowtie parameters global (–very-sensitive -L 30 –score-min L,-0.6,-0.2 –end-to-end –reorder) and local (–very-sensitive -L 20 –score-min L,-0.6,-0.2 –end-to-end –reorder). Pair-end mates went through a robust quality control process that rescued chimeric fragments and removed singleton and multiple-mapping reads. Reads were then assigned to a restriction fragment that allowed for filtering of invalid ligation products. The obtained allValidPairs files were then used to call loops. We used cLoops2 with the suggested parameters (-eps 2500, 5000, 7500, 10000 -minPts 10, 15, 20) to detect significant loops from around 50 million Pair End Tags (PETs).

Small-molecule compounds

The HDACi panobinostat was supplied by the NCI’s Developmental Therapeutics Program (NIH). For in vitro experiments, panobinostat was dissolved in DMSO to a concentration of 10 mM and then diluted to a final volume of less than 0.01% DMSO for all cell culture experiments.

HDACi viability response

We used VP-MCC cell lines (WaGa, MKL-1, and MKL-2), VN-MCC cell lines (MCC13, MCC26, and UISO), and control cell lines (HEK293T, CRL-7250, and NIH-3T3) as described above. RPMI 1640, DMEM, PBS, FBS, penicillin-streptomycin solution, and trypsin were used for cell culturing (all from Thermo Fisher Scientific). Accutase (MilliporeSigma) was used for cell dissociation.

Sixteen HDACi compounds were tested (see names in Supplemental Figure 7). Cell lines were treated with 11 doses per compound, measuring cell viability after 72 hours. Cell lines were dissociated with trypsin or accutase (for MKL-1 and MKL-2), filtered through a 40 μm cell strainer, and plated into multi-well plates. The starting density ranged from 50 cells/μL (HEK293T), 80 cells/μL (NIH-3T3), 100 cells/μL (MKL-1, MKL-2, MCC13, MCC26, CRL7250, and UISO), to 250 cells/μL (WaGa) in a final volume of 5 μL media (MCC cells: RPMI 1640; control cells: DMEM) supplemented with 10% FBS and 1× penicillin/streptomycin. Compound (23 nL) in DMSO was then transferred to the assay plates (65). After 72 hours of incubation at 37°C and 5% CO 2 , 2.5 μL CellTiter-Glo (Promega) was dispensed into each well. Plates were incubated at room temperature for 10 minutes and transferred to a ViewLux (PerkinElmer), and the luminescence was recorded using an exposure time of 2 seconds. Relative luminescence units (RLU) were normalized to in-plate controls (no cells as a positive control, DMSO as a negative control), and the normalized data were processed and analyzed using NCATS in-house software (66). In-plate controls were used for the calculation of the Z′-factor index for each assay. The area under the dose-response curve (AUC) was calculated for each compound using the trapezoidal formula. AUCs for duplicate compounds were averaged. AUCs below 0 were set to 0.

The effect of panobinostat on MKL-1 cell viability and apoptosis was assessed using the CellTiter-Glo Luminescent Cell Viability Assay and the Caspase-Glo 3/7 Assay System, respectively (Promega). Detailed methods are provided in the Supplemental Methods.

siRNA nucleofection, RNA extraction, and RT-qPCR

Nucleofection of VP-MCC cell lines with siRNA constructs was done using the Lonza SG Cell Line 4D-Nucleofector X Kit L (24 reactions) (catalog V4XC-3024) and the nucleofector program CM138 for WaGa cells, and the SF Cell Line 4D-Nucleofector X Kit L (24 RCT) (catalog V4XC-2024) with the nucleofector program CM137 for MKL-1 cells, according to the manufacturer’s instructions. siRNAs (Dharmacon) included ON-TARGETplus Cyclophillin B Control Pool – Human (catalog D-001820-10-05); ON-TARGETplus Nontargeting Pool (catalog D-001810-10-05); SMARTpool: ON-TARGETplus ISL1 siRNA (catalog L-011707-00-0005); and SMARTpool: ON-TARGETplus LHX3 siRNA (catalog L-013588-00-0005). siRNAs were nucleofected at a concentration of 1 μM/reaction using 1 million cells per nucleofection. RNA was extracted 48 hours after nucleofection, and RT-qPCR was performed to quantify the expression of ISL1, LHX3, and the MCPyV LT and ST. Further details are provided in the Supplemental Methods.

Nucleofection of HA-tagged ST, immunostaining, and imaging

Nucleofection of the VP-MCC MKL-1 cell line with 1 μg each of HA-tagged ST or empty vector control was done using the SF Cell Line 4D-Nucleofector X Kit L (24 RCT) (catalog V4XC-2024) and the CM138 program. Forty-eight hours after nucleofection, MKL-1 cells were spun down onto coverslips (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 3305) via CytoSpin. Cells on coverslips were stained and imaged using the Instant Structured Illumination Microscope (iSIM) system. The following primary antibodies were used: anti-islet1 (Abcam, ab109517, 1:100); anti-LHX3 (Abcam, ab14555, 1:100); anti-SOX2 (Stemgent, 09-0024, 1:100); anti-POU4F3 (Novus Biologicals, NBP1-88349, 1:100); anti-p400 (Bethyl Laboratories, A300-541A, 1:100); anti–HP1-α (Abcam, ab109028, 1:100); and anti–HA tag (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 2367s,1:100). Further details are provided in the Supplemental Methods.

Animal studies

Mouse xenograft studies were performed at the Frederick National Laboratory. Female, athymic nu/nu mice, 4–6 weeks of age, were obtained from Charles River Laboratories and housed at the Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research. Mice were s.c. injected with 10 million MKL-1 cells (25 gauge needle) or 5 million MCC13 cells (23 gauge needle) in 50% Matrigel (Corning) in PBS for a total volume of 100 μL (MKL-1) or 300 μL (MCC13). When the average tumor volume reached 100 mm3, the animals were assigned to treatment groups using the StudyLog software randomization tool and were treated with either 10 mg/kg body weight panobinostat or 5% DMSO in RPMI vehicle control by i.p. injection. Treatments were administered daily, Monday through Friday, during the first week followed by Monday, Wednesday, Friday dosing during weeks 2–4. Tumor size and body weight were measured on average 2 times or 3 times per week, respectively. After 4 weeks of treatment, tumor size and body weight were monitored twice a week for an additional 4 weeks. Animals were euthanized when they reached a study endpoint of body weight loss exceeding 20%, a maximum tumor diameter exceeding 20 mm, or the end of the study.

RNA-Seq of panobinostat-treated MCC cells

One million MKL-1 cells or MCC26 cells were treated with 0.3 μM panobinostat or control DMSO for 1 or 6 hours, after which RNA was harvested for RNA-Seq. RNA extraction was performed as described in the Supplemental Methods. Sequencing was performed on the Illumina HiSeq platform, generating approximately 30 million paired-end reads per sample. Reads were mapped using STAR, gene-level TPM were counted with RSEM, and GSEA analysis was performed comparing DMSO with panobinostat at 1 and 6 hours. The pipeline scripts for RNA analysis and visualization are available in GitHub (https://github.com/GryderArt/VisualizeRNASeq). Identical RNA-Seq protocols and analyses for expanded HDAC isoform selective inhibitors were performed with panobinostat (500 nM), mocetinostat (5 μM), and dacinostat (1 μM) for 6 hours, with DMSO controls, in MKL-1, MKL-2 and WaGa cells.

Western blot analysis

Western blotting was performed to assess cleavage of PARP and caspase 3 in panobinostat-treated MKL-1 cells. The following primary antibodies were used: PARP (9532, 1:1,000, Cell Signaling Technology); cleaved caspase 3 (9664, 1:1,000, Cell Signaling Technology); pro–caspase 3 (sc-56053, 1:200, Santa Cruz Biotechnology); and β-actin (sc-47778, 1:200, Santa Cruz Biotechnology). Detailed methods are provided in the Supplemental Methods.

Statistics

Statistical analyses were conducted using GraphPad Prism (GraphPad Software). Data in the figures are presented as the mean ± SEM unless otherwise noted. A P value of less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant. P values for comparison between 2 groups were calculated using 2-tailed Student’s t test. For comparison between multiple groups, P values were calculated by 1-way ANOVA.

Study approval

Patient samples. Fresh-frozen MCC tumor specimens were collected at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center under IRB protocol 00-144 A. All patients provided written informed consent for the use of their samples. Analysis of samples was conducted under NCI protocol 13CN024 without obtaining further consent, as patients had provided prior consent, and the samples were analyzed anonymously.

Animal study. The animal research performed was approved by the IACUCs of the NCI and the NIAMS, NIH. Animal facilities were accredited by AAALAC International and followed the Public Health Service Policy for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals. Animal care was provided in accordance with institutional guidelines and the procedures outlined in the Guide for Care and Use of Laboratory Animals (National Academies Press 2011).

Data availability

ChIP-Seq, DNAse-Seq, AQuA-HiChIP data are available through the GEO database (accession GSE261681). RNA-Seq data from MCC tumors are available in the Database of Genotypes and Phenotypes (dbGaP). Code used in this study is available on GitHub (https://github.com/GryderArt/AQuA-HiChIP) as described in Methods.