Tumor virus–induced lineage survival circuit drives Merkel cell carcinogenesis

Merkel cell polyomavirus (MCV) is a small, circular, double-stranded DNA virus discovered from human Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC), an aggressive skin cancer (1). MCV is ubiquitous in the general population and chronically shed from human skin, where it establishes a lifelong infection in unknown skin cells. In immunocompromised populations, however, MCV is a cause of MCC. MCC tumor cells display a phenotype similar to that of tactile sensor Merkel cells, a neuroendocrine lineage present in the epidermis.

The majority of MCCs (~80%) harbor clonally integrated MCV genomes that express the viral T antigen gene. The T antigen gene produces two viral proteins: the small T (ST) protein and the large T (LT) protein, the latter having C-terminal DNA helicase truncations. Consistent with MCV’s etiological role in MCC, MCV-positive MCC tumor cells exhibit oncogenic dependence on viral gene expression and require both ST and LT expression for tumor growth. MCV ST is a major oncoprotein capable of inducing oncogenic transformation in NIH3T3 and Rat1 rodent fibroblast cells. Whereas MCV LT protein promotes cell proliferation by binding to Rb family tumor suppressor proteins through its well-conserved binding domain, MCV ST promotes cell transformation through various other mechanisms. One of ST’s unique oncogenic properties in MCC is its ability to form the LMYC-MAX-EP400 transcription complex on chromatin, which activates LMYC-mediated oncogenic transcription (2).

In addition to oncogenic cell proliferation, T antigen oncoproteins promote Merkel cell signature genes such as cytokeratin 20, a marker exploited for MCC diagnosis, as well as genes encoding transcription factors such as ATOH1 and SOX2 that are important for normal Merkel cell development (3). SOX2 is the T antigen downstream cellular oncogene essential for MCC proliferation and directly regulates ATOH1 gene expression. In cocultures of MCC cells and keratinocytes, inhibition of the SOX2/ATOH1 pathway ablates MCC proliferation and induces the cellular quiescence associated with neuronal differentiation in a manner similar to T antigen inhibition (3). This observation is also consistent with the hypothesis that MCV does not transform normal Merkel cells into MCC. Instead, MCV promotes a Merkel cell phenotype in cells of unknown origin during T antigen–induced transformation.