Excessive collagen type VII mediates pleural fibrosis via increasing extracellular matrix stiffness

Sex as a biological variable. Our study examined male and female human subjects and animals, and similar findings are reported for both sexes.

Reagents and antibodies. Recombinant human TGF-β1 protein and PI3K kinase inhibitor (LY294002) were purchased from R&D Systems. Recombinant human collagen VII protein was sourced from Abmart (CG424928S). The ChIP assay kit was obtained from Active Motif, and the dual-luciferase reporter gene assay kit was acquired from Vazyme. Cilengitide and tamoxifen were sourced from MedChemExpress, and carbon particles from Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. Bleomycin (BLM) was obtained from Haerbin Laibotong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. The antibodies used in the experiments were as follows: anti–collagen VII antibody (ab309143, Abcam, and 19799-1-Ap, Proteintech), anti–collagen I antibody (AF7001, Affinity), anti–α-SMA antibody (PAB59619, Bioswamp), anti–TGF-β1 antibody (21898-1-AP, Proteintech), anti-PI3K antibody (4249, Cell Signaling Technology), anti–p-PI3K antibody (4228, Cell Signaling Technology), anti-AKT antibody (9272, Cell Signaling Technology), anti–p-AKT antibody (4060, Cell Signaling Technology), anti-WT1 antibody (ab89901, Abcam), anti-JUN antibody (24909-1-AP, Proteintech), anti-ITGAV antibody (27096-1-AP, Proteintech), anti-GAPDH antibody (60004-1, Proteintech), anti-H3 antibody (T56587, Abmart), and IgG antibody (10283-1-AP, Proteintech).

Clinical samples. Pleural tissue samples from patients with tuberculous pleurisy and normal pleural tissue resected from lung adenocarcinoma in patients were obtained with informed consent from the patients. Clinical information is presented in Supplemental Table 1. The diagnostic criteria for tuberculous pleurisy included the identification of Mycobacterium tuberculosis in pleural fluid or the presence of caseating granulomas in closed pleural biopsy specimens in the absence of evidence of any other granulomatous diseases. Tuberculous pleurisy was diagnosed according to Light’s criteria. Definitive diagnosis of tuberculous pleurisy was based on the detection of M. tuberculosis in pleural fluid or pleural tissue, or demonstration of caseating granulomas in pleural biopsy. The TBPF pleural tissues used in this study were obtained from patients initially admitted with suspected tuberculous pleurisy and pleura thickening based on clinical symptoms and chest CT imaging findings. The TBPF pleural tissues were pleura samples obtained by pleural biopsy using medical thoracoscopy. All patients had not received anti-tuberculosis treatment prior to the pleural biopsy. The pleural tissues of TBPF used in this study were finally diagnosed as tuberculous pleurisy according to above criteria. Pleural tissues in the control group were obtained from patients with lung adenocarcinoma and pleural effusion. These pleural tissues were obtained by pleural biopsy using medical thoracoscopy in the same manner as the TBPF pleural tissues. These tissues were hyperplastic pleura without fibrosis or manifestations of tumor metastasis, which was confirmed by pathological examination, and served as control pleura. This study was approved by the Human Ethics Committee of Union Hospital, Tongji Medical College, Huazhong University of Science and Technology.

Tandem mass tag. Total proteins were extracted from fresh pleura, and protein quality was assessed. Qualified samples were subjected to trypsin digestion and tandem mass tag labeling separately. The labeled peptides were then mixed in equal amounts to form a composite. After desalting, the composite underwent fractionation using high-pH reversed-phase HPLC, producing 12 distinct peptide fractions. Each fraction was subjected to nano-HPLC reversed-phase chromatography and mass spectrometric detection. Protein identification and quantitative analysis were performed using Proteome Discoverer/MaxQuant search software (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Quantitative results were standardized and subjected to statistical analysis to identify differentially expressed proteins for subsequent bioinformatics analysis.

Generation of Wt1-Cre+ Col7a11fl/fl mice and making of the mouse pleural fibrosis model. Col7a1fl/fl mice were generated by Cyagen Biosciences (Suzhou, China) using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Two loxP sequences were inserted into the introns flanking Col7a1 exons. Wt1-Cre transgenic mice were obtained from The Jackson Laboratory. Wild-type C57BL/6 mice were also sourced from The Jackson Laboratory. The Wt1-Cre+ Col7a1fl/fl (Col7a11-conditional-knockout [Col7a11-CKO]) mice were crossed with Col7a1fl/fl mice to specifically delete collagen VII in mesothelial cells, with their Wt1-Cre– Col7a1fl/fl (Col7a1-control [Col7a1-C]) littermates serving as controls. Col7a1-C and Col7a1-CKO mice (8–10 weeks old) were anesthetized with 1% pentobarbital sodium (60 mg/kg) and injected intrapleurally with BLM and carbon particles, bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG), or TBPE (5 μL/g) in the right pleural cavity, 3–5 mm to the right of the sternum at the fifth intercostal space, while control mice received an equal volume of saline. All mice were euthanized on day 21 after lung function measurements. Mice were housed in specific pathogen–free facilities at Tongji Medical College with a 12-hour light/dark cycle. All experimental procedures were approved by the Animal Care and Use Committee of Tongji Medical College, Huazhong University of Science and Technology.

Experimental procedure for cilengitide treatment. Mice were subjected to intraperitoneal injections of cilengitide (20 mg/kg/d; dissolved in PBS) starting on day 7 after the mouse model was made. The cilengitide injections were administered once daily for a duration of 2 weeks, continuing until euthanasia at day 21. Control animals received an equivalent volume of PBS following the same injection schedule as the cilengitide treatment group. The treatments were carried out at a consistent time each day to minimize potential variations due to circadian effects. At the conclusion of the treatment period, all animals were humanely euthanized in accordance with institutional guidelines.

Second-harmonic generation imaging method. Second-harmonic generation (SHG) imaging was performed using a Leica 2-photon microscope with a ×25 water immersion objective. The tissues were excited with a laser wavelength of 880 nm, and the SHG signal was detected by 420 to 460 nm range. This setup allowed for high-resolution imaging of collagen deposition in TBPF tissues. The imaging was conducted under standard conditions, and all images were processed and analyzed using Leica software. Representative SHG images are shown Supplemental Figure 19.

Isolation and identification of primary human PMCs. Fresh pleural effusion was first filtered through sterile gauze to remove debris, followed by centrifugation at 1,500g for 6 minutes at 4°C to collect the cell pellet. The pellet was resuspended in RPMI 1640 or DMEM/F-12 medium supplemented with 10% fetal bovine serum (FBS) and 1% penicillin-streptomycin, and seeded into uncoated culture flasks. The cells were then incubated at 37°C in a 5% CO 2 atmosphere. After 24 hours, the culture medium was replaced to remove non-adherent cells. To enhance purity, cells were cultured under low-serum conditions (2% FBS) with the addition of epidermal growth factor (EGF; 10 ng/mL) to promote mesothelial cell proliferation. Once the cells reached an appropriate confluence, their identity was confirmed by immunofluorescence staining, with the markers calretinin and WT1 (Supplemental Figure 20). This isolation and culture protocol was consistent with our previously published methods (32, 65).

Isolation of primary rat PMCs. Primary rat PMCs were isolated from 4-week-old male Sprague-Dawley rats (80–120 g). Under sterile conditions, the thoracic cavity was exposed, and 5 mL of 1 mg/mL protease dissolved in RPMI 1640 medium was injected into the pleural space. The carcass was gently shaken and incubated at 4°C for 12 hours, followed by 30 minutes at 37°C with 0.1 mg/mL DNase I (Roche). The cell suspension was collected and centrifuged at 300g for 5 minutes at 4°C. The pellet was washed with PBS and resuspended in Epithelial Cell Medium–Animal (catalog 4101, ScienCell) supplemented with 10% FBS and 1% penicillin-streptomycin. The cells were cultured at 37°C in a 5% CO 2 atmosphere for 7 days, with medium changes every 48 hours. Before experiments, cells were passaged using 0.25% trypsin-EDTA containing 0.1% soybean trypsin inhibitor (Gibco) and seeded in RPMI 1640 with 20% FBS. This isolation and culture protocol was consistent with the methods in our previous studies (32, 66, 67).

Culture and treatment of cells. Human PMCs (HPMCs), PMCs, human lung fibroblasts (HLFs), and rat lung fibroblasts (RLFs) were isolated as primary cells. The rat alveolar epithelial cell line 6-TN, HEK293T cells, and human bronchial epithelial (HBE) cell lines were obtained from the American Type Culture Collection. HPMCs and PMCs were cultured in RPMI 1640 medium (Gibco) supplemented with 10% FBS. HLFs and HBE and HEK293T cells were cultured in high-glucose DMEM (Gibco) supplemented with 10% FBS (Gibco). 6-TN cells were cultured in RPMI 1640 medium supplemented with 10% FBS. Cells were passaged at a 1:3 ratio, and the medium was changed every 1–2 days. Cells were cryopreserved in cell-specific freezing medium (211072, NEST Biotechnology). Different treatment factors and concentrations for cells were as follows: BLM (0.2 μg/mL); TBPE and transudative pleural effusion (5%); recombinant protein TGF-β1 (10 ng/mL); recombinant protein collagen VII (1 μg/mL); cilengitide (10 μg/mL). All culture media contained 100 U/mL penicillin and 100 μg/mL streptomycin. Cells were maintained at 37°C in a humidified atmosphere containing 5% CO 2 , and cells were starved for 6–8 hours before treatment.

Detection of tissue stiffness and single-cell stiffness. Fresh tissues were sliced into 40-μm-thick tissue blocks using a vibratome and then immersed in PBS. Young’s modulus was measured using the Piuma Nanoindenter (Optics11), with probe information indicating stiffness: 0.47 N/m and tip radius 23.5 μm. Individual primary PMCs and polyacrylamide hydrogels were directly measured in culture dishes using the Chiaro Nanoindenter (Optics11), with probe information indicating stiffness: 0.021 N/m and tip radius 3 μm. These measurements were conducted at 37°C under controlled atmosphere (5.0% CO 2 and constant humidity). Data analysis was performed using the manufacturer-provided software (Data Viewer v2.5.0). The Hertz contact model was applied to determine Young’s modulus from each load-indentation curve, using a constant indentation rate. The contact point of each load-indentation curve was identified using integrated contact fitting software, up to a maximum of 80% of the maximum load. Hertz fitting was applied within the range of contact points between 0 nm and 480 nm.

Mouse lung function assessment. To assess mouse lung function, mice were anesthetized with sodium pentobarbital solution for endotracheal intubation and connection to a forced maneuver system (CRFM100, EMMS). Respiration was monitored under spontaneous breathing using whole-body plethysmography and respiratory rate sensors connected to a data acquisition system (EMMS). Lung function parameters were measured, including lung compliance, elasticity, and resistance including chord compliance. The experimental procedures strictly adhered to animal experimental ethics standards, and statistical methods were used for data analysis to compare lung function differences among different groups or post-treatment conditions.

Scanning electron microscopy. To ensure consistency in ultrastructural analysis, lung tissue samples for scanning electron microscopy were collected from the right lower lobe of each mouse. A small tissue segment (about 2 × 2 mm) was carefully dissected from the visceral pleura region within 2 mm of the lung periphery. All mice were euthanized under deep anesthesia, and lungs were excised without inflation to avoid distortion of collagen fibrils. Tissue orientation was maintained during dissection and mounting to ensure uniform imaging perspectives. Samples were immediately fixed in 2.5% glutaraldehyde in 0.1 M phosphate buffer (pH 7.4) at 4°C overnight, postfixed in 1% osmium tetroxide, dehydrated through a graded ethanol series, and critical-point-dried. Dried samples were mounted on stubs, sputter-coated with gold, and imaged using a scanning electron microscope.

Preparation of polyacrylamide hydrogels and polydimethylsiloxane with different stiffness in cell culture. To make substrates of different stiffness in cultured medium, polyacrylamide hydrogels and polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) were used. Polyacrylamide hydrogels with defined elastic moduli (~1, ~10, ~30, and ~50 kPa) were fabricated by varying acrylamide/bis-acrylamide concentrations on APTES/DCDMS-treated coverslips. Polymerization was initiated with 0.1% APS and TEMED to generate approximately 100-μm-thick gels, followed by UV cross-linking with collagen I coating (50 μg/mL) (25, 28). The stiffness of polyacrylamide hydrogels was validated by nanoindentation. PDMS (Sylgard 184, Dow Corning) was mixed at base/curing agent ratios of 60:1, 40:1, 20:1, and 10:1 by weight, corresponding to control, soft, moderate, and stiff substrates. Mixtures were cured at 60°C for 12 hours. PMCs were seeded at a density of 1 × 105 cells per well onto each substrate. Cells were cultured in RPMI 1640 medium supplemented with 10% FBS and maintained at 37°C in a humidified incubator with 5% CO 2 . After 24 hours, cells were harvested for downstream analyses.

Transfection of siRNA and plasmid. The collagen VII–specific small interfering RNA (siRNA) and corresponding scrambled siRNA were purchased from Ambion. Primary PMCs were seeded in 12-well plates 24 hours before transfection. Transient transfection was performed using Lipofectamine 3000 (Invitrogen, Shanghai, China) when cells reached 60% confluence in RPMI 1640 medium without FBS and antibiotics. Transfection efficiency was evaluated 36 hours after transfection using real-time qPCR or Western blotting. Three different siRNAs targeting collagen VII were tested. Itgav and Jun siRNAs were used in the same manner as Col7a1 siRNA. All RNA interference sequences designed in this study are listed in Supplemental Table 2. For JUN plasmid transfection, Neofect (TF201201, Neofect Biotechnologies) was mixed with plasmids according to the instruction manual. After 15 minutes, PMCs and HEK293T cells were transfected with the Neofect-plasmid complexes. Transfected cells were harvested 48 hours after treatment.

Dual-luciferase reporter gene assay experiment. Initially, cultured cells were transfected with plasmids containing the firefly luciferase reporter gene and Renilla luciferase gene. Subsequently, cells were treated following experimental requirements and harvested at appropriate time points. The cell lysates were prepared using suitable cell lysis buffer. Firefly luciferase activity was measured by addition of luciferase assay reagent to cell lysates, followed by measurement of Renilla luciferase activity by addition of Renilla luciferase assay reagent in separate split aliquots of cell lysates. Transfection efficiency was normalized by calculation of the ratio of firefly luciferase activity to Renilla luciferase activity. Data analysis was performed based on objectives of the experiment.

Histological and immunohistochemical analysis. To determine the cellular localization and changes of collagen VII, collagen I, and α-SMA, PMCs were seeded on sterile glass slides. After different treatments, cells were fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde at room temperature for 40 minutes. Immunostaining was performed using antibodies against collagen VII (dilution 1:100), WT1 (dilution 1:100), collagen I (dilution 1:100), or α-SMA (dilution 1:200) overnight at 4°C, followed by incubation with FITC-conjugated secondary IgG antibodies at room temperature for 1 hour. Cell nuclei in PMCs were stained with DAPI in the dark for 5 minutes. For human and mouse tissues, specific tissues were fixed in PBS containing 4% paraformaldehyde for 48 hours, embedded in paraffin, sectioned, and stained as previously described (1). Fluorescence images were captured using a confocal microscope.

ChIP assay. The chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP) assay aimed to elucidate the interaction between the transcription factor JUN and the promoters of COL1A1 and COL7A1 using the ChIP-IT Express enzymatic kit (53009, Active Motif). After fixation with 1% formaldehyde, PMCs and HEK293T cells were lysed and enzymatically sheared to obtain protein/DNA complexes. Subsequently, immunoprecipitation was performed using antibodies against JUN or IgG. ChIP-enriched DNA fragments were purified, with a portion subjected to qualitative analysis via DNA gel electrophoresis, and the remainder was quantified using real-time qPCR. The primer sequences used for ChIP-qPCR are detailed in Supplemental Table 3.

Western blot analysis. After extraction of total protein from fresh tissue or cells, protein concentration was measured using spectrophotometry and then adjusted, followed by the addition of protein loading buffer (L-7102, Biolinkedin) for denaturation. Subsequently, proteins were separated by size using SDS-PAGE electrophoresis. The separated proteins were then transferred onto a PVDF membrane. Nonspecific binding sites were blocked at room temperature for 1 hour using 5% BSA. The membrane was then incubated sequentially with primary antibody overnight at 4°C and with an HRP-conjugated secondary antibody at room temperature for 1 hour. The expression level of the target protein was observed using chemiluminescence. The primary antibody dilutions used in this study were as follows: collagen VII, 1:1,000; collagen I, 1:1,000; α-SMA, 1:1,000; PI3K, 1:1,000; p-PI3K, 1:1,000; AKT, 1:1,000; p-AKT, 1:1,000; JUN, 1:1,000; WT1, 1:1,000; ITGAV, 1:1,000; GAPDH, 1:5,000. Secondary antibody dilutions were 1:10,000 for GAPDH and 1:5,000 for the others.

Real-time qPCR analysis. Total RNA from cell or tissue samples was extracted using Trizol, followed by reverse transcription of RNA into corresponding cDNA using Hiscript Q RT SuperMix (Nanjing Novazyme). Subsequently, real-time fluorescence qPCR reactions were performed using Cham Q SYBR qPCR Master Mix (Nanjing Novazyme) and corresponding primers. The relative expression of each target gene was normalized using GAPDH as the reference gene. Specific primer information can be found in Supplemental Table 4.

RNA deep sequencing (RNA-Seq). After siRNA interference with PMCs as described above, total RNA from animals was extracted according to the instructions of the TRIzol Reagent (Life Technologies). Subsequently, RNA concentration and purity were measured using the NanoDrop 2000 spectrophotometer (Thermo Fisher Scientific), and RNA integrity was assessed using the Agilent Bioanalyzer 2100 system (Agilent Technologies) with the RNA Nano 6000 assay kit. The initial total amount for library construction of each sample was 1 μg. Following the manufacturer’s instructions, sequencing libraries were generated using the Hieff NGS Ultima Dual-mode mRNA Library Prep Kit for Illumina [Yeasen Biotechnology (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.], and indexes were added to the sequences of each sample. PCR products were purified using AMPure XP magnetic beads (A63880, Beckman Coulter), and library quality was evaluated on the Agilent Bioanalyzer 2100 system. Libraries were sequenced on the Illumina NovaSeq platform, generating paired-end sequences of 150 bp, followed by bioinformatics analysis using the R programming language.

Statistics. Data were analyzed using GraphPad Prism software. For comparisons between 2 groups, an unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test was used. Multiple-group comparisons were conducted using 1-way ANOVA. Gene and protein expression data were normalized using GAPDH as a reference, with stability verified across experimental conditions. Statistical significance was set at P less than 0.05. Bioinformatics analysis of RNA-Seq data was performed using R software, including differential expression analysis and pathway enrichment studies with specific packages. All experiments were independently replicated at least 3 times, and results are expressed as mean ± SD and are consistently reported throughout the study.

Study approval. Clinical sample collection and related experiments in this study were approved by the Human Ethics Committee of Union Hospital, Tongji Medical College, Huazhong University of Science and Technology (approval number 2022 IEC 043). All animal-related experimental procedures were approved by the Animal Care and Use Committee of Tongji Medical College, Huazhong University of Science and Technology (approval number 20220304).

Data availability. All data and sources of materials are included in the article. The RNA-Seq data generated in this study were deposited in the NCBI’s Sequence Read Archive under the BioProject accession number PRJNA1333591. All the values in the figures are provided in the supplemental Supporting Data Values file. Requests for further information and for resources and reagents should be directed to and will be fulfilled by the lead contact, WLM.