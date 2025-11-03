Myeloid-mesenchymal crosstalk drives ARG1-dependent profibrotic metabolism via ornithine in lung fibrosis

Sex as a biological variable. For preclinical in vivo studies, we used both female and male mice, and experimental groups were balanced with respect to sex. Human lung samples were acquired from both male and female patients.

Human lung tissues. IPF lung samples were obtained as explants at the time of lung transplantation. Deceased-donor control lungs not known to have lung disease were made available by Donor Network West. Demographic data with respect to ethnicity and race (Supplemental Table 1) were derived from the electronic medical record and classified per NIH notice NOT-OD-15-089.

Mice. P2rx4fl/fl mice were previously generated by one of the study authors (RM) (46). Arg1fl/fl (47), Lysm-Cre (48), Il6 KO (49), C57BL/6 WT, and R26-LSLS-TdTomato mice were obtained from The Jackson Laboratory. Col1a1-GFP mice were obtained from David Brenner (Sanford Burnham Prebys, La Jolla, California, USA) (50); Pdgfrb-Cre mice were obtained from Ralf Adams (University of Münster, Münster, Germany) (51), and Arg1-RFP-CreERT2 (52) and Arg1-YFP (53) mice were obtained from Richard Locksley (UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA). All mice were on a C57BL/6 background and were maintained in a specific pathogen–free animal barrier facility at UCSF. All experiments were performed on 6- to 8-week-old, sex-matched mice.

Mouse lung injury. For lung injury, mice anesthetized with isoflurane were instilled intratracheally with bleomycin (Fresenius; 3 U/kg). In the case of ARG1 inhibition, bleomycin-injured mice were treated daily from day 9 to day 15 after injury with 100 mg/kg CB-1158 (Numidargistat dihydrochloride, HY-101979A; MedChemExpress) dissolved in water, by oral gavage. In the case of ornithine treatment, mice were treated twice daily by gavage with ornithine 2 g/kg dissolved in 100 mL of water.

Murine macrophage-fibroblast coculture. We prepared cocultures of macrophages and fibroblasts that were isolated from the lungs of mice 7 days after bleomycin lung injury. To make single-cell suspensions, minced lung tissue was resuspended in RPMI medium with 0.2% collagenase (10103586001, Roche), 2000 U/mL DNase I (4716728001, Roche), and 0.1 mg/mL Dispase II (4942078001, Sigma-Aldrich) for 1 hour at 37°C and then passed through a 70 μm filter (130-110-916, MACS SmartStrainers; Miltenyi Biotec), followed by 2 washes with PBS (10010023, Gibco). Macrophages were isolated by positive selection with 20 μL CD11B microbeads (130-049-601, Miltenyi Biotec) per 1 × 107 cells, using LS MACS columns (130-042-401, Miltenyi Biotec). Isolated macrophages were cultured in DMEM with 10% FBS, 1% penicillin-streptomycin (Gibco), and 20 ng/mL M-CSF (315-02, Peprotech) for 2 days. Primary mouse lung fibroblasts were isolated by antibody-based negative selection of epithelial cells (biotin anti-mouse CD326 Epcam, clone G8.8; 118204, BioLegend), endothelial cells (biotin anti-mouse CD31, clone 390; 102404, BioLegend), immune cells (biotin anti-mouse CD45, clone 30-F11; 103104, BioLegend), pericytes and smooth muscle cells (biotin anti-mouse CD146, clone ME-9F1; 134716, BioLegend), and red blood cells (biotin anti-mouse Ter119, clone TER-119; 116204, BioLegend) with biotinylated antibodies and Dynabeads (MyOne Streptavidin T1; 65601, Thermo Fisher Scientific), as previously described (37). Fibroblasts were added to macrophages and cocultured at a 1:1 ratio in complete DMEM for 5 more days.

Human lung fibroblast isolation. Deceased-donor human lung tissue not used for transplant was minced in HBSS buffer supplemented with 0.2% collagenase (10103586001, Roche), 2,000 U/mL DNase I (4716728001, Roche), 0.1 mg/mL Dispase II (4942078001, Sigma-Aldrich), and 1% penicillin-streptomycin for 1.5 hours at 37°C and 5% CO 2 . Amphotericin B 1× (15290026, Gibco) was added to the dissociation solution for the last 30 minutes. Digested lung tissue was lysed further with a gentleMACS Dissociator (Miltenyi Biotec) using gentleMACS C tubes (130-093-237, Miltenyi Biotec) at the mLUNG-01 setting. The suspension was then passed through a 70 μm filter to obtain single cells. Cells were resuspended in PBS with 0.5% BSA and 2 mM EDTA.

For the negative selection of fibroblasts, the following antibodies were used: epithelial cells (biotin anti-human Epcam, clone 9C4; 324216, BioLegend), endothelial cells (biotin anti-human CD31, clone WM-59; 13-0319-82, Invitrogen), immune cells (biotin anti-human CD45, clone 2D1; 368534, BioLegend), and pericytes and smooth muscle cells (biotin anti-human CD146, clone P1H12; 361036, BioLegend). Fibroblasts were cultured in DMEM supplemented with 10% serum, 1% penicillin-streptomycin, and 1% amphotericin B.

Human neutrophil isolation and coculture with fibroblasts. Whole blood (10 mL) from heathy donors was collected in BD Vacutainer K2 EDTA Tubes (Vitalant) and used for primary neutrophil isolation, as previously described (54). Briefly, 7 mL of blood was layered on top of 7 mL of PolymorphPrep (AXS-1114683, Cosmo Bio USA) and centrifuged at 500g for 35 minutes at room temperature (RT) without braking. The peripheral blood mononuclear cells and plasma layers were aspirated and the neutrophil layer was collected. The cells were washed with PBS and centrifuged at 400g for 5 minutes. The cell pellet was resuspended in 3 mL of ACK lysis buffer (A1049201, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and centrifuged at 400g for 5 minutes. Neutrophil purity was 95%, confirmed by flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 3F). The following antibodies were used: CD15 clone W6D3 (323039, BioLegend); CD66B clone G10F5 (B221034, BioLegend); CD16 clone 3G8 (560474, BD); and CD14 clone 63D3 (367118, BioLegend). The cells were finally resuspended in RPMI medium supplemented with 10% FBS and counted. Neutrophils were then added to human lung fibroblasts for 24 hours of coculture in RPMI medium with 10% FBS, with or without P2RX4 inhibitor BAY-1797 (1 μm; 7573, Tocris Bioscience) or IL-6R–blocking antibody tocilizumab (100 ng/mL; HY-P9917, MedChemExpress). The conditioned medium was retained for analysis after separation of the cellular fraction by centrifugation, and fibroblasts were fixed and permeabilized for immunofluorescence analysis.

Flow cytometry and sorting. Cell cocultures were trypsinized with 0.25% trypsin and resuspended in 1× PBS with 0.5% BSA and 2mM EDTA. Single-cell suspensions were prestained with Fc blocker for 10 minutes in ice and then were stained at 1:300 with anti-CD64 (PE anti-mouse CD64, clone X54-5/7.1; 139304, BioLegend) and anti-PDGFRA (PE-Cy7, anti-mouse CD140a, clone APA5; 25-1401-82, Invitrogen) antibodies for 40 minutes. DAPI was used to distinguish dead cells.

For mouse lung cell suspensions, whole-lung single-cell suspensions were prepared by harvesting lung lobes into 5 mL of HBSS with 40 μL of Liberase (0.1 U/mL; 5401127001, Roche) and 20 μL of DNase 1 (10 mg/mL; 10104159001, Roche), followed by gentleMacs automated tissue dissociation and digestion for 30 minutes at 37°C on a shaker. Digested samples were processed on the gentleMacs using the “lung2” program, passed through 70 μm filters, and washed, followed by red blood cell lysis and final suspension in FACS buffer. Cells were counted using a NucleoCounter (ChemoMetic). All samples were stained in 96-well V-bottom plates.

Single-cell samples were first incubated with antibodies to surface antigens for 30 minutes at 4°C in a 50 μL staining volume. Flow cytometry was performed on a BD LSRFortessa X-20 flow cytometer. Fluorochrome compensation was performed with single-stained UltraComp eBeads (01-2222-42, Invitrogen). Samples were forward scatter area/side scatter area gated to exclude debris, followed by forward scatter height/forward scatter area gating to select single cells and Draq7 viability dye (BioLegend) to exclude dead cells. Monocyte-derived macrophages were identified as CD19–, LY6G–, NK1.1–, Siglec-F–, CD11B+, and CD64+. ARG1+ cells were identified by the presence of eYFP. Data were analyzed using FlowJo software (TreeStar) and compiled using Prism (GraphPad Software). The following monoclonal antibodies were used: anti-CD45 (30-F11, BioLegend); anti-CD11B (M1/70, BioLegend); anti-CD11C (N418, BioLegend); anti-NK1.1 (PK136, BioLegend); anti-CD19 (6D5, BioLegend); anti-CD64 (X54-5/7, eBiosciences); anti-LY6G (1A8, BioLegend); anti-Siglec-F (E50-2440, BD Biosciences); anti–I-A/I-E (MHCII) (M5/114.15.2, BioLegend); and anti-CCR2 (475301, BD).

In the case of quantifying and sorting CD45+CD11B+CD64+ monocyte-derived macrophages in bleomycin-injured WT and Il6-KO mouse lung cell suspensions, 50,000 microbeads (Invitrogen/Thermo Fisher Scientific) were added to each sample for quantification of absolute live CD45+CD11b+CD64+ cells. Lavage cell pellets were added to the suspensions prior to sorting, and cells were sorted on a BD FACSAria II cell sorter.

Quantitative real-time PCR analysis. Human lung fibroblasts were lysed in 300 μL of TRIzol reagent (10296010, Ambion Life Technologies) to obtained RNA. The RNA (600 ng per sample) was used to prepare cDNA, using iScript Reverse Transcriptase Supermix (1708841, Bio-Rad Laboratories). qPCR was performed for the target genes using SYBR Green Super Mix (4309155, Applied Biosystems). The following primers were used: P2RX4 forward: GAGATTCCAGATGCGACCACT, P2RX4 reverse: ACCCGTTGAAAGCTACGCAC; and 18S rRNA forward: GTAACCCGTTGAACCCCATT, 18S rRNA reverse: CCATCCAATCGGTAGTAGCG. For sorted CD45+CD11b+CD64+ murine lung monocyte-derived macrophages, the following primers were used: Arg1 forward: CTCCAAGCCAAAGTCCTTAGAG, Arg1 reverse: AGGAGCTGTCATTAGGGACATC; and Gapdh forward: AGTATGACTCCACTCACGGCAA, Gapdh reverse: TCTCGCTCCTGGAAGATGGT.

siRNA KD. Healthy human fibroblasts were treated with 5 μM siRNA (ON-TARGET plus Human P2RX4 SMARTpool; L-006285-00-0010, Dharmacon) or control (ON-TARGET plus nontargeting siRNA; D-001810-01-05, Dharmacon) using DharmaFECT in serum-free medium for 12 hours, followed by supplementing with DMEM with 10% serum. Cells were incubated for an additional 48 hours. Treated cells were harvested for either RNA isolated or stimulated with 100 μM ATPγS for 12 hours, and conditioned medium was collected for human IL-6 ELISA assay.

IL-6 ELISA. BAL fluid from mice or conditioned medium from cultured murine or human cells was collected for measurement of IL-6 with a Duoset ELISA kit (DY406-05, R&D Systems) for mouse and the Duoset ELISA kit (R&D Systems, DT206-05) for human, following the manufacturer’s protocol.

Arginase 1 ELISA. Arg1 levels were measured from conditioned medium of cultured macrophages or from BAL, using a Mouse Arginase 1 ELISA Kit (Abcam, ab269541) following the manufacturer’s protocol. For human tissue, ARG1 levels were measured from RIPA buffer lysates of IPF PCLS or conditioned medium from cells cultured for 24 hours, with or without tocilizumab (100 ng/mL; HY-P9917, MedChemExpress), using the Human Arginase 1 ELISA Kit (BMS2216, Thermo Fisher Scientific) following the manufacturer’s protocol.

Histology and immunofluorescence imaging. Mouse lungs were inflated with a solution consisting of 30% sucrose solution mixed 1:1 with OCT compound (4585, Thermo Fisher Scientific), fixed in 4% formaldehyde at 4°C for 4 hours, washed in PBS, and then submerged in 30% sucrose solution overnight at 4°C. Next, the tissue was incubated in the 1:1 solution of 30% sucrose and OCT overnight, followed by changing to OCT for 2 hours, and then a tissue block was frozen after embedding in OCT. Sections (5 μm) were cut from OCT-embedded tissue. In some cases, frozen sections were incubated with S100A8 antibody (AF3059, R&D Systems) in staining buffer (1% BSA, 0.5% Triton X-100 in PBS), washed, and then incubated with anti-rabbit secondary antibody (Invitrogen). Slides were washed with PBS and mounted on antifade DAPI mounting medium. Human lung sections (5 μm thick) from patient FFPE blocks were collected for IHC staining. Slides were stained using Opal Manual IHC kit (PerkinElmer). After deparaffinization, antigen retrieval was performed in AR buffer for 45 seconds at 100% power followed by 15 minutes at 20% power. After blocking, slides were incubated with primary antibodies, ARG1 (93668, Cell Signaling Technology), MPO (88757, Cell Signaling Technology), and CD66B (EPR25354, Abcam) overnight at 4°C. Polymer HRP was introduced to slides for 10 minutes, followed by signal amplification using Opal570 (NEL810001KT, Akoya Biosciences) for 10 minutes at RT. The slides were then counterstained with DAPI mounting medium and scanned using with ×10 and ×40 objectives of a Leica inverted widefield microscope.

Cultured cells. Macrophages and fibroblasts or fibroblasts alone, isolated from mouse lung as detailed earlier in Methods, were cultured on glass coverslips and, in some cases, treated with CB-1158 (1 μM), ornithine (1 mM), or 1 μM OAT inhibitor 5-FMOrn dihydrochloride (HY154021A, MedChemExpress). Cells were fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde, permeabilized with 1% BSA and 0.5 % Triton X-100 in PBS, and incubated with primary antibodies (COL1A1, 720265, Cell Signaling Technology; α-SMA, A5228, Sigma-Aldrich) followed by a wash, secondary antibodies, another wash, and mounting. Imaging was performed on a Leica SP8 laser scanning confocal microscope. Fluorescence signal was quantified with Imaris software for cellular areas.

PCLS preparation and Western blot. PCLS were obtained from human IPF tissue sections. Briefly, IPF tissue was injected with 2% low-melting agarose (50111, Lonza) and then submerged in ice-cold PBS to allow solidification of agarose. Lung slices (400 μm) were generated using a Compresstome device (VF-310-OZ, Precisionary Instruments). Slices were kept in complete DMEM for 2 hours to allow the release of agarose, followed by changing to fresh complete DMEM with 10% FBS and 1% penicillin-streptomycin. Lung slices were treated with 50 μM CB-1158 for 24 hours. After incubation, slices were minced using a tissue homogenizer. Cells were lysed in Pierce RIPA buffer (89901, Thermo Fisher Scientific) with a protease inhibitor cocktail (1861278, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Protein (10 μg) was run on 10% SDS-PAGE (4561034, Bio-Rad) and transferred to a PVDF membrane (88520, Thermo Fisher Scientific). The membrane was incubated with COL1A1 antibody (720265, Cell Signaling Technology) overnight at 4°C. Blots were washed in 1× TBST and incubated with peroxidase-conjugated goat anti-rabbit (1:20,000; AS28177, Anaspec) for 4 hours at 4°C. Blots were developed using the SuperSignal West Pico Chemiluminescent substrate (34080, Thermo Fisher Scientific) in ChemiDoc XRS+ gel imaging system (Bio-Rad). Quantification of bands was done using ImageJ.

Hydroxyproline assay. Mice were euthanized and lungs were excised and snap-frozen. Isolated lung samples were homogenized and incubated with 50% trichloroacetic acid (T6399, Sigma-Aldrich) on ice for 20 minutes. Samples were then incubated in 12N HCL (A144, Thermo Fisher Scientific) overnight at 110°C. Dried pellets were reconstituted in distilled water with constant shaking for 2 hours at RT. Samples were then mixed with 1.4% Chloramine T (85739, Sigma-Aldrich) and 0.5 M sodium acetate (241245, Sigma-Aldrich) in 10% 2-propanol (A416, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and incubated with Ehrlich’s solution (03891, Sigma-Aldrich) for 15 minutes at 65°C. Absorbance was quantified at 550 nm, and concentration was calculated using a standard curve of commercial hydroxyproline (H5534, Sigma-Aldrich).

scRNA-Seq library preparation and sequencing. The PIPseq T2 3′ Single Cell RNA Kit (version 3.0, cultured cells; version 4.0, directly sequenced cells) was used for pretemplated instant partitioning (PIP) to capture single-cell mRNA transcripts with PIP beads according to manufacturer’s protocol (FB0001026, Fluent Biosciences). After 5 days of coculture, single-cell suspension of cells was obtained by trypsinization, followed by washing in 1× PBS. Cells were washed in ice-cold PIPseq Cell Suspension Buffer (FB0002440, Fluent Biosciences). Cells were counted and stained with Trypan blue to confirm >90% viability. Single-cell library preparation was performed using the manufacturer-recommended default protocol and settings. The sequencing libraries were submitted to the UCSF Center for Advanced Technology (NovaSeq X; Illumina) or Novogene (NovaSeq 6000; Illumina) for sequencing. The demultiplexed FASTQ files were aligned to mouse genome (mm10) using PIPseeker 1.0.0 (Fluent Biosciences).

After sequence alignment, we observed approximately 50% of input cells being called when PIPseeker sensitivity level was set to 3, which was near the inflection point of the barcode rank plot. The original FASTQ files, the quality reports, and the expression matrix outputs of PIPseeker have been deposited in Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO).

scRNA-Seq data analysis. The Seurat-Guided Clustering Tutorial (March 27, 2023) was followed to convert our expression matrixes into Seurat objects (Seurat, version 4.3.0) (55). For quality control, we removed the cells with fewer than 200 genes or more than 10,000 genes and larger than 5% mitochondrial content. Seurat objects were integrated following Seurat’s Introduction to scRNA-Seq Integration (March 27, 2023), selecting the top 2,000 variable features as integration anchors. Cell doublets were removed with the package DoubletFinder (2.0.3) (56). Following the Seurat-Guided Clustering Tutorial (March 27, 2023), we selected the top 2,000 highly variable genes to obtain the cell uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) coordinates and group the cells into clusters with a sensitivity of 0.5 (55). Cell types were annotated using the package SingleR 1.10.04 (2) using the ImmGen database (57) as a reference. The Gene Set Enrichment Analysis was performed using the package enrichR 3.1 (58) (FDR < 0.05), with Gene Ontology data taken from the database “GO_Biological_Process_2021” (59). Cell communication pathways analysis was performed using the package CellChat (1.6.1) (24). Upstream regulator prediction was done using the Ingenuity Pathway Analysis software (QIAGEN) (60). Differentially expressed genes for macrophages with P less than 0.05 and average log 2 (fold change) greater than 0.75 were used for analysis.

MIBI. To prepare slides, serial 5-μm FFPE sections were cut onto 1 glass and 1 gold slide. Both slides were baked at 70°C overnight and deparaffinized in 3 washes of fresh xylene and rehydrated in ethanol (EtOH) (twice in 100% EtOH, twice in 90% EtOH, once in 80% EtOH, and once in 70% EtOH) and distilled water (twice) washes. Washes were performed in a Leica ST4020 Linear Stainer. An antigen retrieval slide chamber was prepared by diluting 10× Tris with EDTA antigen retrieval buffer 1:10 in deionized water (diH 2 O). The prepared slide chamber was added to a PT module filled with PBS and preheated to 75°C. The rehydrated slides were run in the preheated PT module at 97°C for 40 minutes, then cooled to 65°C in the PT module. The prepared slide chamber was then removed from the PT module and cooled at RT for 30 minutes. Slides were washed twice in 1× TBS-Tween.

Glass-slide IHC. Tissues were encircled by PAP pen boarders and blocked with 5% donkey serum diluted in TBS IHC wash buffer for 1 hour at RT in a moisture chamber. Wash buffer was aspirated from the slide, and ARG1 primary antibody (715001, Ionpath) was stained overnight at 4°C overnight in the moisture chamber. The following day, primary antibody was aspirated, and slides were washed twice with 1× TBS-T for 5 minutes, blocked with 3% peroxide buffer for 15 minutes at RT, and washed again twice with 1× TBS-T for 5 minutes each wash before incubation with anti-rabbit secondary antibody for 1 hour at RT. Slides were washed twice with 1× TBS-T for 5 minutes before visualization with 100 μL 3,3′-diaminobenzidine (DAB) for 5 minutes at RT. The DAB reaction was stopped by tapping waste into a contained waste bin and then washing the slide into a slide chamber filled with diH 2 O three times for 30 seconds each wash. The slide was then stained with hematoxylin for 1 minute at RT and washed with tap water twice for 30 seconds each time. The slide was then dehydrated by washing in EtOH (once in 70% EtOH, once in 80% EtOH, twice in 95% EtOH, and twice in 100% EtOH), and xylene (twice) before coverslipping.

Gold slide staining. Gold slides were transferred to the Sequenza Immunostaining Center Staining System (Electron Microscopy Sciences). Endogenous biotin-binding proteins with blocked with avidin/biotin-blocking reagents for 30 minutes at RT. We added 5% donkey serum to the top of the chamber to wash out the avidin-blocking reagents and block additional nonspecific antibody binding sites for 1 hour at RT. Primary and secondary antibodies panels were assembled with appropriate volumes of each titrated antibody and a final concentration of 0.05 M EDTA. The complete cocktails were filtered through a prewet 0.1 μm Ultrafree MC Spin Filter (Sigma-Aldrich), and then the primary antibody cocktail (Supplemental Table 2) was added to the Sequenza top chamber and incubated overnight at 4°C. The secondary antibody cocktail was stored at 4°C. The following day, the slides were washed by adding 1× TBS-T to the Sequenza chamber twice before adding the secondary antibody cocktail to the Sequenza chamber for 1 hour at RT. Gold slides were removed from the Sequenza chamber and washed three times with 1× TBS-T for 5 minutes each wash, once with filtered 2% glutaraldehyde for 5 minutes, three times with filtered 1× Tris pH 8.5, twice with filtered diH 2 O, once with 70% EtOH, once with 80% EtOH, twice with 90% EtOH, and twice with 100% EtOH. Slides were allowed to dry at RT for 10 minutes before being stored in a vacuum chamber before undergoing MIBIscope analysis.

Image acquisition and processing. Gold slides were loaded into the MIBIscope (Ionpath) and fields of view (FOVs) were selected by matching tissue topography to regions of interest with ARG1+ staining from the serial IHC glass slide. FOVs were acquired at fine resolution, with a dwell time of 1 second at a resolution of 0.39 μm per pixel. Image quality control was performed by following the Angelo Lab toffy pipeline (https://github.com/angelolab/toffy). Analysis was performed by following the Angelo Lab ark pipeline (https://github.com/angelolab/ark-analysis).

Spatial transcriptomics (10x Xenium). FFPE-preserved sections of lung tissue were prepared for spatial transcriptomics imaging on the Xenium platform by following 10x Genomics protocols CG000582 Rev E and CG000584 Rev A. Briefly, protocol CG000582 was followed to prepare the slides for the imaging run by first hybridizing the probe panel of choice. Here, the standard human lung panel available from 10x Genomics (catalog 1000601) was supplemented with a custom panel specific for lung disease states, including pulmonary fibrosis (Supplemental Table 3). After probe hybridization, annealed probes were ligated together to create circular fragments, and the circularized probes were amplified with a rolling circle PCR. After rolling circle amplification, slides were DAPI stained for nuclei and then placed in the Xenium Analyzer with run reagents, following protocol CG000584. The gene panel was uploaded to the Xenium Analyzer and a primary image was taken of the slides. The Xenium analyzer processed imaging data during the run, identified cell boundaries, and generated image files along with transcript by location matrices for further downstream analysis by the Seurat 10x Xenium protocol.

Proximity analysis of ARG1+ cells and IL-6+ fibroblasts. The output files of the Xenium analyzer were converted to an AnnData object that contained the cell centroid coordinates and raw transcript counts. A filter of 10 counts/cell and 5 cells/gene was applied to filter out low-quality cells and sparsely detected genes. Counts were normalized to 1 × 104 and log-transformed. Cells were then grouped into 1 of the following 3 categories: (a) ARG1+; (b) IL-6+ARG1– and either CTHRC1+ or COL1A1+; or (c) IL-6+ARG1– and CTHRC1+ or COL1A1+, with positive expression of a marker defined as having nonzero counts.

Co-occurrence probability ratio. The Analyze Xenium data tutorial in Squidpy (version 1.5.0) (61) was followed to compute the co-occurrence probability ratio of ARG1+ and fibroblasts. We performed 50% random subsampling of the data 5 times to compute the statistics and generate CIs bounded by the minimum and maximum probability ratio generated by the subsamples. The co-occurrence probability ratio was computed at 25 μm between cells. Using the implementation in the 1.5.0 release of Squidpy, for each radial distance, the ratio of cells belonging to category exp (exp being any of the 3 aforementioned cell categories) out of all cells within the given distance of an ARG1+ cell was averaged across all ARG1+ cells to compute the conditional probability in the numerator P(exp | ARG1+), and the denominator P(exp) was computed similarly, but averaging probabilities were computed by centering around every cell in the sample. Previous releases of Squidpy implemented a version of this test in the function gr.co_occurrence that used discrete interval bins (only including cells within 2 consecutive choices of radial distances). We chose to use inclusive intervals (including all cells within a given radial distance) for a more robust calculation of the co-occurrence probability ratio. We implemented our method into the codebase of Squidpy, and it is now the default implementation of the function gr.co_occurrence, starting in release 1.5.0.

Analysis of published data sets. For the bleomycin time course, the time series of single-cell data after bleomycin lung injury were obtained from Tsukui et al. (29) and Strunz et al. (6). These samples were processed and merged with Seurat (version 4.3.0) using the function SCTransform to correct for batch effects and was annotated with SingleR 1.10.044 using the ImmGen database as a reference to identify cell types. For macrophage annotation in vivo, we annotated macrophages from Strunz et al. (6) according to the macrophage subtypes (C1, C2, and C3) defined by Aran et al. (2). and by Li et al. (8), using SingleR (2). For the BAL microarray, microarray RNA data from bronchoalveolar cells of healthy individuals and patients with IPF were extracted from the GPL14550 data set within the GSE70867 repository (9). The differentially expressed genes between the IPF and healthy samples were obtained by following the R workflow provided by the NCBI GEO2R platform using GEOquery (2.66.0) and limma (3.54.2) packages.

Gene expression of cultured mouse-lung-derived macrophages. The top markers of macrophage subtypes as defined by Li et al. (8) and Aran et al. (2) were quantified in our CD11B+, CSF1-treated macrophages (from the WT-WT coculture condition).

Analysis of lung tumor neutrophils. A high-resolution single-cell atlas of tumor-associated neutrophils in NSCLC was obtained from Salcher et al. (30). The scANVI algorithm–based integrated NSCLC transcriptome atlas provided more than 1.2 million cells from 19 studies and 309 patients. The metadata embedded with Leiden-clustering and cell-type annotations were used to identify and subset neutrophils. The subset data were log transformed and scaled, followed by filtering for cells expressing at least 1 of the following genes: ARG1 and IL6R. The Pearson correlation coefficient, P value, and R2 value were calculated for the correlation between ARG1 and IL6R.

Ornithine measurement. Cultured PCLS from IPF explanted lungs lysed in water, IPF lung samples lysed in RIPA buffer, or mouse-lung homogenized and lysed in RIPA buffer were used to measure ornithine, following manufacturer’s protocol (IS I-1000R, Immusmol).

Liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry metabolomics. Primary murine lung macrophages and fibroblasts were cocultured with or without 1 μM CB-1158. Extracts of isolated fibroblasts were used to calculate protein equivalents by resuspension in 0.2 M NaOH, heated to 95°C for 25 minutes, and determined via BCA (23225, Pierce). Dried metabolites were resuspended in 50% acetonitrile (ACN)/water, and 1/10th of the volume was loaded onto a Luna 3 μm NH2 100A (150 × 2.0 mm) column (Phenomenex). The chromatographic separation was performed on a Vanquish Flex (Thermo Scientific) with mobile phases A (5 mM NH 4 AcO pH 9.9) and B (ACN) and a flow rate of 200 μL/min. A linear gradient from 15% A to 95% A over 18 minutes was followed by 9 minutes of isocratic flow at 95% A and reequilibration to 15% A. Metabolites were detected with a Thermo Scientific Q Exactive mass spectrometer run with polarity switching (+3.5 kV/–3.5 kV) in full scan mode with an mass-to-charge ratio range of 65 to 975. TraceFinder 4.1 (Thermo Fisher Scientific) was used to quantify the targeted metabolites by area under the curve using expected retention time and accurate mass measurements (<5 ppm). Values were normalized to cell number and sample protein concentration.

Statistics. One-way ANOVA followed by post hoc Šídák’s multiple-comparison test was used for comparisons among more than 2 groups, and 2-tailed Student’s t test was used for comparison between 2 groups. A P value of less than 0.05 was considered significant. Analysis appropriately corrects for multiple comparisons and repeated measures.

Study approval. Experiments in mice were performed in accordance with approved protocols by the UCSF Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee. The studies with human tissues described in this article were conducted according to the principles of the Declaration of Helsinki. Written, informed consent was obtained from all study participants, and the studies were approved by the UCSF IRB. With respect to deceased-donor control explanted lungs, because samples were acquired from deceased individuals, the study is not considered human participants research per UCSF and NIH policy.

Data availability. The newly generated single-cell sequencing data are available at GSE242510. Values for all data points in graphs are reported in the Supporting Data Values file.