Nemo-like kinase disrupts nuclear import and drives TDP43 mislocalization in ALS

NLK overexpression drives mislocalization of TDP43 and other ALS-linked RNA-binding proteins. To determine whether NLK directly influences TDP43 localization, we transfected HEK293T cells with plasmids encoding FLAG-tagged WT NLK and examined the nuclear and cytoplasmic distribution of TDP43 by immunofluorescence (Figure 1A). As a control, we used a kinase-negative (KN) mutant of NLK, which harbors a point mutation in the kinase domain (K155M) that abrogates its enzymatic activity, as confirmed by loss of autophosphorylation (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI188138DS1) (20). FLAG-NLK-WT and FLAG-NLK-KN were expressed at equivalent levels and displayed a subcellular distribution similar to that of endogenous NLK (Supplemental Figure 1, B–F). Overexpression of NLK-WT, but not NLK-KN, significantly decreased the nuclear/cytoplasmic (N/C) ratio of endogenous TDP43 (Figure 1B). This change was driven by both a reduction in nuclear TDP43 and a concordant increase in cytoplasmic TDP43, consistent with bona fide mislocalization (Figure 1, C–E). To determine whether this effect was dose dependent, we quantified FLAG-NLK-WT levels in single cells and plotted them against TDP43 N/C ratios (Figure 1F). Despite the modest negative correlation between FLAG-NLK-WT expression and TDP43 N/C ratios, we detected prominent TDP43 mislocalization even at the lowest FLAG-NLK-WT levels, suggesting that NLK operates in a largely dose-independent fashion.

Figure 1 Overexpression of NLK leads to cytoplasmic accumulation of TDP43. (A) HEK293T cells were transfected with plasmids encoding either FLAG-NLK-KN or FLAG-NLK-WT, followed by immunofluorescence using antibodies against FLAG (green) and TDP43 (magenta); DNA was stained with Hoechst (blue). Scale bar: 10 μm. (B–E) Superplots showing the nuclear/cytoplasmic (N/C) ratio (B), whole-cell intensity (C), nuclear intensity (D), and cytoplasmic intensity (E) of TDP43 from cells shown in A. (F) Scatterplot showing TDP43 N/C ratio as a function of FLAG-NLK-WT whole-cell intensity. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.0001, unpaired 2-tailed t test with Welch’s correction.

We next asked whether NLK solely affects TDP43 localization, or whether it also regulates the distribution of other ALS-associated RNA-binding proteins, including HNRNPA2B1 and Matrin-3 (21, 22). We also examined the localization of FUS, an RNA-binding protein harboring a nonclassical PY-nuclear localization signal (NLS) recognized by importin-β 2 , in contrast with the classical K/R-rich NLSs in TDP43 and Matrin-3 that bind importin-α (23–25). As before, HEK293T cells were transfected with KN or WT NLK, and the subcellular distribution of each protein was determined by immunofluorescence. Compared with NLK KN, NLK WT overexpression significantly reduced the N/C ratio of both FUS and HNRNPA2B1 but had no significant effect on Matrin-3 localization (Figure 2, A–F, and Supplemental Figure 2, H–J). As an additional control, we interrogated the localization of UPF1, a relatively large cytoplasmic protein (26). Immunocytochemistry in HEK293T cells transfected with KN or WT NLK demonstrated that UPF1 localization was unaffected by NLK overexpression (Supplemental Figure 2, K–M). Together, these findings suggest that WT NLK overexpression disrupts localization of multiple RNA-binding proteins harboring classical as well as nonclassical NLSs in a kinase-dependent manner.

Figure 2 Overexpression of NLK leads to cytoplasmic accumulation of ALS/FTLD–relevant RNA-binding proteins. (A–F) HEK293T cells were transfected with plasmids encoding either FLAG-NLK-KN or FLAG-NLK-WT, followed by immunofluorescence using antibodies against FLAG (green), TDP43 (magenta), and FUS (A), HNRNPA2B1 (C), or MATR3 (E) (cyan); DNA was stained with Hoechst (blue). Scale bar: 10 μm. (B, D, and F) Superplots of the N/C ratio of FUS (A), HNRNPA2B1 (C), or MATR3 (E) in cells overexpressing KN or WT NLK. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.0001, unpaired 2-tailed t test with Welch’s correction.

NLK overexpression disrupts nuclear import. At steady state, nuclear localization of TDP43 and many other RNA-binding proteins is maintained through 2 competing processes: active nuclear import and passive efflux through the nuclear pore (27–29). To directly evaluate nuclear import, we coexpressed NLK together with yello fluorescent protein (YFP) fusion proteins containing NLS sequences from TDP43 (YFP-NLSTDP), FUS (YFP-NLSFUS), Matrin-3 (YFP-NLSMATR3), and SV40 (YFP-NLSSV40, a canonical classical NLS), followed by immunofluorescence for TDP43, FUS, or Matrin-3 (Figure 3, A–H). Compared with overexpression of NLK KN, NLK WT significantly increased the N/C ratio of all NLS-fusion proteins (Figure 3, A–H). As we observed for native RNA-binding proteins (Figures 1 and 2), WT NLK affects reporters containing both classical and nonclassical NLS motifs (30). Notably, WT NLK expression drove mislocalization of YFP-NLSMATR3 but not endogenous Matrin-3 (Figure 3, E and F), potentially due to the relatively large size of Matrin-3 (95 kDa vs. 27 kDa for YFP-NLSMATR3) (27, 28). Collectively, these data indicate that WT NLK overexpression disrupts global nuclear import through its kinase activity.

Figure 3 NLK overexpression disrupts NLS-dependent nuclear import. (A–H) HEK293T cells were cotransfected with plasmids encoding either FLAG-NLK-KN or FLAG-NLK-WT and either of the following: NLS reporter eYFP-NLSTDP43 (A and B), eYFP-NLSFUS (C and D), eYFP-NLSMATR3 (E and F), or eYFP-NLSSV40 (G and H). Representative images of immunofluorescence are shown in A, C, E, and G, using antibodies against FLAG (green) and either TDP43, FUS, or Matrin-3 (magenta); direct fluorescence of reporter fusion protein is shown in yellow. DNA was stained with Hoechst (blue). Scale bar: 10 μm. Superplots of quantification of NLS-reporter localization nuclear/cytoplasmic ratio (N/C) are shown in B, D, F, and H. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001, unpaired 2-tailed t test with Welch’s correction.

NLK-induced TDP43 mislocalization is independent of KPNA2 nuclear accumulation. Nuclear import relies on transport receptor proteins, such as KPNA2 and KPNB1, which recognize and bind to NLS-containing proteins such as TDP43 (31). Thus, we examined the subcellular localization of KPNB1 and KPNA2 by immunofluorescence after overexpression of either KN or WT NLK. Overexpression of WT NLK significantly increased the N/C ratio of both KPNA2 and KPNB1, driven by a significant increase in their nuclear fractions without a corresponding decrease in their cytoplasmic abundance (Figure 4, A–D, and Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Because of the critical importance of these factors for nuclear import, we questioned whether the mislocalization of TDP43 and other RNA-binding proteins may be secondary to the observed nuclear accumulation of KPNA2 or KPNB1. To test this hypothesis, we took advantage of previous data showing that nuclear accumulation of KPNA2 can be reversed by the expression of the E3 ubiquitin ligase FBXW7 (32). HEK293T cells were transfected with plasmids encoding FLAG-tagged NLK WT and either mApple (negative control) or FBXW7, followed by immunofluorescence for KPNA2 (Figure 4E). Compared with mApple, FBXW7-V5 significantly reduced the N/C ratio of KPNA2 in NLK-overexpressing cells (Figure 4F), due primarily to reductions in nuclear KPNA2 (Supplemental Figure 3C). Despite this, FBXW7-V5 coexpression failed to significantly correct TDP43 mislocalization in cells transfected with WT NLK (Figure 4, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 3D). These results indicate that NLK-induced mislocalization of TDP43 does not depend on the nuclear accumulation of KPNA2.

Figure 4 NLK-dependent mislocalization of TDP43 does not depend on nuclear accumulation of KPNA2 and KPNB1. (A–D) HEK293T cells were transfected with plasmids encoding either FLAG-NLK-KN or FLAG-NLK-WT. Representative images of immunofluorescence are shown in A and C, using antibodies against FLAG (green), TDP43 (magenta), and KPNB1 (A) or KPNA2 (C) (cyan); DNA was stained with Hoechst (blue). Scale bar: 5 μm. Superplots of quantification of N/C ratio of the indicated proteins are shown in B and D. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. Statistical significance indicated as such in all panels: ***P < 0.001 (unpaired 2-tailed t test with Welch’s correction). (E–H) HEK293T cells were cotransfected with plasmids encoding FLAG-NLK-WT and either mApple (negative control) or V5-FBXW7. Representative images of immunofluorescence are shown in E and G using antibodies against FLAG (green), V5 (magenta), and KPNA2 (E) or TDP43 (G) (cyan).Direct fluorescence of mApple is shown in magenta. DNA was stained with Hoechst (blue). In E and G, arrows indicate cells coexpressing FLAG-NLK WT and V5-FBXW7, while asterisks indicate cells expressing FLAG-NLK WT only. Scale bar: 20 μm. Superplots of N/C ratios of the indicated proteins are shown in F and H. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. Statistical significance indicated as such in all panels: ***P < 0.001 (unpaired 2-tailed t test with Welch’s correction).

NLK overexpression promotes mislocalization of Ran, Ran-GAP, and RanBP2. Nuclear localization of receptor-bound cargo is mediated by RanGAP1 and RanBP2, nuclear pore–associated factors that regulate the Ran gradient (33). Consistent with a previous screen for kinase-interacting proteins (34), both RanGAP1 and RanBP2 coimmunoprecipitated with FLAG-NLK in HEK293T cells (Figure 5, A–C). NLK overexpression also promoted the accumulation of nonsumoylated RanGAP1 (Figure 5A). RanGAP1 sumoylation is critical for nuclear envelope localization and its interaction with RanBP2 (Figure 5C) (35–37). This prompted us to investigate the impact of NLK overexpression on the subcellular localization of RanGAP1, RanBP2, and ultimately Ran. Compared with KN NLK overexpression, WT NLK significantly disrupted the expected nuclear envelope localization of RanGAP1 and RanBP2 as measured by the ratio of nuclear rim density to cytoplasmic density (Figure 6, A–D). Conversely, overexpression of NLK WT did not significantly affect FG-nucleoporins as detected by MAb414 (Figure 6, E and F). WT NLK overexpression also reduced the N/C ratio of Ran (Figure 6, G and H). As such, NLK-induced disruption of the Ran gradient correlates with disruption of the RanGAP1-RanBP2 complex and impaired nucleocytoplasmic transport.

Figure 5 NLK interacts with the RanBP2-RanGAP1 complex. (A) Representative Western blots from HEK293T cells transfected with either empty vector (–) or FLAG-NLK-WT (+). Molecular weights in kDa are indicated on the left. (B) Western blot analysis after IP of lysates from empty vector (–) or FLAG-NLK-WT–expressing cells using the indicated antibodies. For KPNB1, the arrow indicates the KPNB1-reactive band, and the asterisk (*) indicates SUMO–RanGAP1. (C) Higher-resolution Western blot after IP of RanBP2 from empty vector (–) or FLAG-NLK-WT–expressing cells.

Figure 6 NLK overexpression mislocalizes RanBP2-RanGAP1 and disrupts the Ran gradient. (A–H) HEK293T cells were transfected with plasmids encoding either FLAG-NLK-KN or FLAG-NLK-WT, followed by immunofluorescence using antibodies against FLAG (green), TDP43 (magenta), and either RanGAP1 (A), RanBP2 (C), MAb414 (FG-nucleoporins; E), or Ran (G) (cyan); DNA was stained with Hoechst (blue). Scale bar: 10 μm. (B, D, F, and H) Superplots of nuclear rim-to-cytoplasmic ratio (Nuc. Rim/Cyto) of RanGAP1 (A), RanBP2 (C), and MAb414 (E) or nuclear to cytoplasmic ratio (N/C) of Ran (G). Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. Statistical significance is indicated as follows in all panels: **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. P values calculated using unpaired 2-tailed t test with Welch’s correction.

NLK drives redistribution of mRNA and disassembles nuclear speckles. The localization of TDP43 and other RNA-binding proteins is heavily influenced not only by their NLS motifs but also by their cognate RNA substrates (38). Based on this, we examined whether TDP43 mislocalization upon WT NLK overexpression is RNA dependent. Initially, we transfected HEK293T cells with an EGFP-tagged variant of TDP43 harboring 2 mutations within RRM1 that abolish RNA binding, TDPF2L-EGFP (F147L/F149L) (39, 40), together with WT or KN NLK (Figure 7A). TDPF2L-EGFP formed phase-separated droplets that were largely restricted to the nucleus in cells coexpressing KN NLK, as in prior studies (41). However, cotransfection with WT NLK resulted in the appearance of cytosolic TDP43F2L-EGFP droplets, suggesting that TDP43 mislocalization upon WT NLK overexpression is independent of RNA binding (Figure 7, A and D).

Figure 7 NLK-induced TDP43 mislocalization is RNA independent, but NLK overexpression affects RNA distribution. (A) HEK293T cells were cotransfected with plasmids encoding either FLAG-NLK-KN or FLAG-NLK-WT and a GFP-tagged RNA-binding mutant TDP43 (TDP43 F147/9L; F2L), followed by immunofluorescence using antibodies against FLAG (green) and FUS (magenta) and direct visualization of tagged protein (cyan); DNA was stained with Hoechst (blue). Scale bar: 10 μm. (B) HEK293T cells were transfected with plasmids encoding either FLAG-NLK-KN or FLAG-NLK-WT, followed by immunofluorescence using antibodies against FLAG (green), TDP43 (magenta), and NXF1 (cyan); DNA was stained with Hoechst (blue). Scale bar: 10 μm. (C) HEK293T cells were transfected with plasmids encoding either FLAG-NLK-KN or FLAG-NLK-WT, followed by polyA FISH (cyan) and immunofluorescence for FLAG (green) and TDP43 (magenta); DNA was stained with Hoechst (blue). Scale bar: 10 μm. (D–F) Quantification of data presented in A–C. (D) Percentage of cells with cytoplasmic GFP TDP F2L signal in cells expressing FLAG-NLK-KN or FLAG-NLK-WT. (E and F) Superplots of N/C ratio of NXF1 or PolyA FISH in HEK293T cells expressing FLAG-NLK-KN or FLAG-NLK-WT. Data are shown as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, ****P < 0.0001, unpaired 2-tailed t test with Welch’s correction.

We also investigated whether WT NLK overexpression affects the distribution of polyadenylated (polyA) mRNA. We first immunostained for NXF1, an mRNA export factor that contains a PY-NLS (23), and saw that in NLK WT–transfected cells, NXF1 accumulated in the cytoplasm (Figure 7, B and E, and Supplemental Figure 4A). Next, we directly assessed mRNA distribution using FISH. While untransfected and KN NLK–expressing cells displayed a punctate pattern of polyA mRNA within the nucleus, WT NLK overexpression resulted in a more diffuse and evenly distributed nuclear signal, with minimal changes in the polyA mRNA N/C ratio (Figure 7, C and F, and Supplemental Figure 4B). Given the enrichment of polyA mRNA within nuclear speckles and the apparent loss of such structures with WT NLK overexpression, we also immunostained WT or KN NLK–transfected cells using the SC35 antibody, which recognizes SRRM2, a core component of nuclear speckles (42). WT NLK–expressing cells, in contrast to untransfected or KN NLK–transfected cells, displayed a dramatic reduction in nuclear speckles (Figure 8, A and D). This effect appeared to be specific for nuclear speckles, as we saw no change in other nuclear membrane–less organelles: paraspeckles (marked by SFPQ; Figure 8, B and E; ref 43) or nucleoli (marked by nucleophosmin; Figure 8, C and F; ref 44) in WT NLK–expressing cells.

Figure 8 NLK overexpression drives dissolution of nuclear speckles. (A–C) HEK293T cells were transfected with plasmids encoding either FLAG-NLK-KN or FLAG-NLK-WT. (A–C) Representative images of immunofluorescence for FLAG (green), TDP43 (magenta), and markers of speckles (SC-35; cyan) (A), paraspeckles (SFPQ; cyan) (B), or nucleolus (nucleophosmin, Npm; cyan) (C). DNA is stained with Hoechst (blue). Scale bar: 10 μm. (D–F) Superplots of number of speckles (D), paraspeckles (E), or nucleoli (F) in HEK293T cells expressing FLAG-NLK-KN or FLAG-NLK-WT. Data are shown as mean ± SD. **P < 0.01, unpaired 2-tailed t test with Welch’s correction.

NLK overexpression disrupts nuclear import in mammalian neurons. To examine the impact of NLK overexpression on RNA-binding proteins and nuclear import factors in neurons, we transfected rodent primary mixed cortical neurons with either SNAP-FLAG (SF; negative control) or SNAP-FLAG-NLK-WT (SF-NLK) before immunostaining for TDP43 and other factors affected by NLK. Consistent with our results in HEK293T cells, expression of SF-NLK but not SF affected the subcellular localization of TDP43, FUS, RanGAP1, RanBP2, and Ran (Figure 9, A–D, and Supplemental Figure 5, A, B, and D). As before, the central channel of the nuclear pore, visualized by MAb414, was unaffected by SF-NLK expression (Figure 9E), while exogenous reporters, such as YFP-NLSSV40, were mislocalized by SF-NLK but not SF in transfected neurons (Supplemental Figure 5, F and G).

Figure 9 NLK overexpression disrupts nuclear import in primary rat neurons. (A–E) Primary rodent cortical neurons were transfected with either SNAP-FLAG (SF; negative control) or SNAP-FLAG-NLK (SF-NLK), followed by immunofluorescence using antibodies against FLAG (green) and TDP43, FUS (magenta), Ran, RanBP2, RanGAP1, or MAb414 (cyan); DNA was stained with Hoechst (blue). Scale bar: 10 μm.

Nucleocytoplasmic trafficking is essential for maintaining protein and RNA homeostasis; thus, we predicted that NLK-induced disruption of nucleocytoplasmic transport would lead to substantial toxicity. To assess this, we utilized automated longitudinal microscopy to track hundreds of rodent primary mixed cortical neuron cultures prospectively for 10 days in culture (40, 45–47). Neurons were transfected with SF or SF-NLK in combination with a survival marker (GFP), enabling us to determine the time of cell death (Figure 10, A and B). SF-NLK overexpression significantly increased the cumulative risk of death in transfected neurons compared with SF alone (HR = 1.61, P < 0.001, Cox proportional hazards analysis; Figure 10C). Since all data on survival are acquired from individual neurons, and the abundance of fluorescently tagged proteins is directly proportional to the measured signal intensity (48), we investigated the relationship between SNAP-FLAG-NLK intensity and risk of death using a Cox proportional hazards penalized spline model (Figure 10D) (49–51). HRs were calculated for distinct intensity segments derived from the spline model. For low signal intensities, the HR was 0.898 (95% CI: 0.378–2.132), indicating a slight decrease in the relative risk of death compared with the baseline. In the medium intensity range, the HR increased to 1.555 (95% CI: 0.532–4.545), suggesting a potential increase in risk. Notably, for high signal intensities, the HR rose significantly to 4.629 (95% CI: 0.701–30.584), reflecting a substantial elevation in hazard associated with increased NLK expression levels.

Figure 10 NLK overexpression is toxic in primary rat neurons. (A and B) Primary rodent cortical neurons were cotransfected with plasmids encoding either SF or SF-NLK and EGFP (survival marker), treated with SNAP-647 dye at T1 to visualize SNAP-positive neurons, and tracked by longitudinal microscopy to determine neuronal fate. Scale bar: 20 μm. (C) Cumulative hazard plot showing the relative risk of death in neurons expressing either SF or SF-NLK. HR = 1.616. ***P = 1.494 × 10–59. (D) Cox proportional hazards model predicting relative hazard based on SNAP-FLAG-NLK expression intensity. Solid lines represent estimated hazard; color gradients reflect expression levels: gray (low), light red (medium), and red (high). Dashed lines represent 95% CI.

To confirm that the TDP43 mislocalization observed with NLK overexpression is specifically associated with NLK-dependent processes, rather than a secondary event observed upon cell death, we also assessed TDP43 localization in primary rodent cortical neurons overexpressing dual leucine zipper kinase (DLK), a key regulator of axon degeneration and neuronal survival (52–54). First, we took advantage of automated longitudinal fluorescence microscopy to verify the toxicity of DLK-GFP in primary neurons. As expected, cells expressing DLK-GFP displayed a significant increase in the risk of death compared with neurons transfected with GFP alone (HR = 2.03, P < 2 × 10–16, Cox proportional hazards analysis) (Supplemental Figure 5E). Despite this, TDP43 localization was unaffected by DLK-GFP expression (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D). Together, these data indicate that NLK overexpression impairs nucleocytoplasmic transport mechanisms, leading to the mislocalization of pertinent RNA-binding proteins and ultimately neuron death.

Increased NLK levels correlate with TDP43 pathology in disease models and patients. Approximately 50% of individuals with frontotemporal lobar degeneration (FTLD) show TDP43 mislocalization as in ALS (2). In addition, up to half of people with ALS demonstrate cognitive impairment reminiscent of FTLD, and approximately one-third of individuals with FTLD show motor neuron disease that is indistinguishable from ALS (2, 55). These observations, as well as shared genetics underlying both ALS and FTLD, testify to the close overlap between ALS and FTLD with TDP43 pathology (FTLD-TDP) (56). Therefore, to determine whether NLK dysregulation may be involved in ALS/FTLD-TDP disease pathogenesis, we initially investigated NLK expression in progranulin knockout (GRN-KO) mature brain organoids (mbOrgs), an FTLD-TDP model that recapitulates key pathological features of disease, including TDP43 mislocalization, phosphorylated TDP43, and characteristic missplicing of TDP43 substrate RNAs (57). Neurogenin-2 inducible cortical neurons (iNeurons) and mature cortical astrocytes (iAstrocytes) derived from isogenic WT or GRN–/– iPSCs were combined in fixed ratios to form mbOrgs (Figure 11A). RNA-Seq revealed significantly elevated normalized counts of NLK in GRN–/– mbOrgs compared with WT controls (Figure 11B), a finding that was also confirmed by quantitative RT-PCR (qRT-PCR) (Figure 11C).

Figure 11 TDP43 pathology is associated with NLK overexpression in human model systems and patient samples. (A) Schematic of generation of mbOrgs. (B) Normalized NLK counts from RNA-Seq performed on WT or GRN–/– mbOrgs. Data are shown as mean ± SD. **P < 0.01, unpaired 2-tailed t test with Welch’s correction. (C) qRT-PCR analysis of NLK mRNA levels in WT and GRN–/– mbOrgs (2 biological replicates, 3 technical replicates per condition). Superplot of NLK expression normalized to GAPDH. Line = mean; error bars = standard deviation. *P < 0.05, unpaired 2-tailed t test with Welch’s correction. (D) NLK normalized counts from RNA-Seq performed on TDP43-positive and -negative nuclei. Data are shown as mean ± SD. ***P < 0.001, paired 2-tailed t test with Welch’s correction. (E) Dual IHC for NLK and TDP43, performed on spinal cord tissue from 4 patients with sporadic ALS. Images deconvolved using Fiji. Scale bar for upper panels: 100 μm. Scale bar for lower panels: 20 μm.

To further explore the link between NLK changes and TDP43 pathology, we turned to a unique dataset generated by Liu et al. in which neuronal nuclei were sorted from frontal cortices of patients with FTLD-TDP into 2 populations — those with and without nuclear TDP43 — prior to RNA-Seq (58). Reanalysis of these data demonstrated a significant upregulation of NLK mRNA in nuclei lacking TDP43 (Figure 11D). Using dual IHC, we verified that neurons from ALS spinal cord sections exhibiting TDP43 pathology (nuclear loss of TDP43 with cytosolic inclusions) exhibited more intense staining for NLK in comparison to unaffected neurons present in the same section (Figure 11E and Supplemental Figure 6C). Dual staining for NLK and TDP43 was also performed in sections from 4 control patients without spinal pathology (Supplemental Figure 6D), showing no clear differences in NLK abundance. These results demonstrate a clear relationship between elevated NLK, at both the mRNA and protein levels, and TDP43 mislocalization in FTLD-TDP and ALS. Together, these data show that NLK is upregulated in human patients and in disease models featuring TDP43 pathology, in accord with our data demonstrating TDP43 mislocalization upon NLK overexpression.

NLK reduction improves survival in iPSC-derived neuron models of ALS. Given the detrimental effects of NLK overexpression on nucleocytoplasmic transport (Figures 1–9) and neuron survival (Figure 10), and the elevated NLK mRNA and protein observed in patients and disease models (Figure 11), we asked whether targeting NLK could ameliorate disease phenotypes in ALS/FTLD-TDP models. First, we examined the survival of iPSC-derived neurons carrying C9ORF72 expansions, the most prevalent mutation underlying familial ALS and FTLD-TDP in Europe and North America (59). Nondisease and C9ORF72 mutant neurons were transduced with virus encoding nontargeting or NLK shRNA, resulting in an approximately 50% reduction in NLK mRNA levels compared with nontargeting shRNA (Figure 12A). Individual neurons were then followed by automated microscopy for 10 days, as before (Figure 12, B and C), and differences in survival assessed via Cox proportional hazards analysis. Three separate lines of C9ORF72 mutant neurons exhibited significantly higher cumulative risks of death compared with unrelated nondisease neurons (Figure 12D and Supplemental Figure 7, A–C). Transduction with NLK shRNA significantly reduced the cumulative risk of death in all 3 lines of C9ORF72 neurons (HR = 0.403, P = 7.71 × 10–50, Cox proportional hazards analysis).

Figure 12 Genetic NLK reduction prevents neurodegeneration in human neuron ALS/FTLD models. (A) qRT-PCR for NLK mRNA in iPSC-derived neurons transduced with lentivirus encoding either nontargeting shRNA (shNT) or NLK-targeting shRNA (shNLK). Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001, unpaired 2-tailed t test with Welch’s correction. (B and C) Isogenic WT and TDP43 M337V iPSC-derived neurons were transduced with lentivirus encoding either shNT or shNLK and tracked by longitudinal microscopy to assess neuronal survival. Scale bar: 20 μm. (D) Cumulative hazard plot showing the relative risk of death in ND and C9 neurons expressing either shNT or shNLK. HR = 0.40, ***P < 0.001. (E) Cumulative hazard plot showing the relative risk of death in WT and TDP43 M337V neurons expressing either shNT or shNLK. HR = 0.23, ***P = 0.0013.

Given previous evidence linking NLK to lysosomal biogenesis and autophagy (16), we examined lysosomal and autophagy markers (LAMP1, p62, and LC3B) in both C9ORF72 neurons transduced with NLK shRNA and HEK293T cells stably expressing NLK shRNA (Supplemental Figure 7, D–F). NLK knockdown had no observable effect on any of these markers, however, arguing against direct NLK-dependent regulation of the lysosomal and autophagy pathway in human neurons. To confirm this, we also measured levels of dipeptide repeat (DPR) proteins produced by repeat-associated non-AUG (RAN) translation from the expanded C9ORF72 locus, since these proteins are autophagy substrates unique to C9ORF72 mutant cells (60, 61). Levels of 2 DPR proteins, poly-glycine-proline (GP) and poly-glycine-arginine (GR), were unaffected by NLK knockdown in C9ORF72 mutant iNeurons (Supplemental Figure 7, G and H), consistent with the lack of effect of NLK on autophagy or DPR production in these cells.

To examine whether NLK reduction is neuroprotective outside of C9ORF72 mutations, we utilized an isogenic pair of TARDBP mutant iPSC-derived neurons that were created by CRISPR/Cas9 genome engineering (62). In comparison with isogenic controls (WT), TARDBP mutant (M337V) neurons transduced with lentivirus expressing nontargeting shRNA exhibited a significantly higher cumulative risk of death (Figure 12E). As with C9ORF72 mutant neurons, however, transduction with NLK shRNA-expressing virus significantly extended the survival of M337V neurons (HR = 0.227, P = 0.0013, Cox proportional hazards analysis). Collectively, these data imply that NLK overexpression drives toxicity in association with TDP43 mislocalization, and NLK reduction promotes neuronal survival in models of ALS and FTLD-TDP.