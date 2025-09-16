Research ArticleCell biologyImmunologyOncology Open Access | 10.1172/JCI187371

Aggressive B cell lymphomas retain ATR-dependent determinants of T cell exclusion from the germinal center dark zone

1Tumor Immunology Unit, Department of Health Sciences, University of Palermo, Palermo, Italy. 2Department of Medicine and Surgery, Kore University of Enna, Enna, Italy. 3Cancer Science Institute of Singapore, National University of Singapore, Singapore. 4Division of Hematopathology, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, New York, New York, USA. 5Genome Integrity Lab, IFOM ETS–The Italian Association for Cancer Research (AIRC) Institute of Molecular Oncology, Milan, Italy. 6Laboratory for Nanoscale Biology, Paul Scherrer Institute, Villigen, Switzerland. 7Department of Health Sciences and Technology, ETH Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland. 8Department of Oncology and Molecular Medicine, Istituto Superiore di Sanità, Rome, Italy. 9Department of Internal Clinical Sciences, Anesthesiology and Cardiovascular Sciences, Sapienza University of Rome, Rome, Italy. 10Istituto di Ricovero e Cura a Carattere Scientifico (IRCCS) Fondazione Santa Lucia, Unità di Neuroimmunologia, Rome, Italy. 11Laboratory affiliated to Istituto Pasteur Italia–Fondazione Cenci Bolognetti, Rome, Italy. 12Division of Hematology and Oncology, Medicine Department, Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, New York, New York, USA. 13Institute for Photonics and Nanotechnologies, Italian National Research Council, Rome, Italy. 14Department of Translational and Precision Medicine, Sapienza University of Rome, Neuroimmunology Unit, IRCCS Fondazione Santa Lucia, Rome, Italy. 15Department of Medicine and Surgery, Pathology, IRCCS Fondazione San Gerardo dei Tintori, University of Milano–Bicocca, Milan, Italy. 16Molecular Immunology Unit, Department of Experimental Oncology, Fondazione IRCCS Istituto Nazionale Tumori, Milan, Italy. 17Pathology Unit, Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, Sant’Andrea University Hospital, Sapienza University of Rome, Rome, Italy. 18Advanced Pathology Laboratory, IFOM ETS–The AIRC Institute of Molecular Oncology, Milan, Italy. 19Pathology Unit, ASST Spedali Civili di Brescia, Department of Molecular and Translational Medicine, University of Brescia, Brescia, Italy. 20Lymphoma Unit, IRCCS San Raffaele Scientific Institute, Milan, Italy. 21Vita-Salute San Raffaele University, Milan, Italy. 22Department of Radiation Oncology, Chongqing University Cancer Hospital, Chongqing, China. 23Department of Immunology, Tianjin Medical University Cancer Institute and Hospital, Tianjin, China. 24Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology, Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Singapore. 25Singapore Immunology Network, A*STAR, Singapore. 26Department of Microbiology and Immunology, Immunology Translational Research Programme, Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore, Singapore. 27School of Biological Sciences, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore. 28Genetics of B Cells and Lymphoma Unit, IFOM ETS–The AIRC Institute of Molecular Oncology, Milan, Italy. 29Department of Molecular Medicine, University of Padova, Padova, Italy. 30Pathology Unit, IRCCS San Raffaele Scientific Institute, Milan, Italy. 31Department of Medicine, Weill Cornell Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 32Bruker Spatial Biology, Seattle, Washington, USA. 33Department of Medical Biotechnology and Translational Medicine, University of Milan, Milan, Italy. 34Department of Haematology-Oncology, National University Health System, Singapore. 35NUS Centre for Cancer Research, Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, and 36Department of Medicine, Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore, Singapore. 37Department of Oncology and Hemato-Oncology, University of Milan, Milan, Italy. Address correspondence to: Claudio Tripodo, Advanced Pathology Laboratory, IFOM ETS–The AIRC Institute of Molecular Oncology, Via Adamello 16, 20139 Milan, Italy. Phone: 39.02.57430.3816; Email: claudio.tripodo@ifom.eu. Or to: Anand D. Jeyasekharan, Cancer Science Institute of Singapore, Centre for Translational Medicine, 14 Medical Drive, #12-01 Singapore 117599. Phone: 6565167281; Email: csiadj@nus.edu.sg. Or to: Stefano Casola, Genetics of B Cells and Lymphoma Unit, IFOM ETS–The AIRC Institute of Molecular Oncology, Via Adamello 16, 20139 Milan, Italy. Phone: 39.02.57430 3714; Email: stefano.casola@ifom.eu. Authorship note: VC, G Bertolazzi, and ASYC contributed equally to this work. SC, ADJ, and CT contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Cancila, V. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Bertolazzi, G. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Chan, A. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Medico, G. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Bastianello, G. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Morello, G. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Paysan, D. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Lai, C. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Hong, L. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Shenoy, G. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Jaynes, P. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Schiavoni, G. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Mattei, F. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Piconese, S. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Revuelta, M. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Noto, F. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Businaro, L. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by De Ninno, A. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Cammarata, I. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Pagni, F. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Venkatachalapathy, S. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Sangaletti, S. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Di Napoli, A. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Cicio, G. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Vacca, D. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

1Tumor Immunology Unit, Department of Health Sciences, University of Palermo, Palermo, Italy. 2Department of Medicine and Surgery, Kore University of Enna, Enna, Italy. 3Cancer Science Institute of Singapore, National University of Singapore, Singapore. 4Division of Hematopathology, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, New York, New York, USA. 5Genome Integrity Lab, IFOM ETS–The Italian Association for Cancer Research (AIRC) Institute of Molecular Oncology, Milan, Italy. 6Laboratory for Nanoscale Biology, Paul Scherrer Institute, Villigen, Switzerland. 7Department of Health Sciences and Technology, ETH Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland. 8Department of Oncology and Molecular Medicine, Istituto Superiore di Sanità, Rome, Italy. 9Department of Internal Clinical Sciences, Anesthesiology and Cardiovascular Sciences, Sapienza University of Rome, Rome, Italy. 10Istituto di Ricovero e Cura a Carattere Scientifico (IRCCS) Fondazione Santa Lucia, Unità di Neuroimmunologia, Rome, Italy. 11Laboratory affiliated to Istituto Pasteur Italia–Fondazione Cenci Bolognetti, Rome, Italy. 12Division of Hematology and Oncology, Medicine Department, Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, New York, New York, USA. 13Institute for Photonics and Nanotechnologies, Italian National Research Council, Rome, Italy. 14Department of Translational and Precision Medicine, Sapienza University of Rome, Neuroimmunology Unit, IRCCS Fondazione Santa Lucia, Rome, Italy. 15Department of Medicine and Surgery, Pathology, IRCCS Fondazione San Gerardo dei Tintori, University of Milano–Bicocca, Milan, Italy. 16Molecular Immunology Unit, Department of Experimental Oncology, Fondazione IRCCS Istituto Nazionale Tumori, Milan, Italy. 17Pathology Unit, Department of Clinical and Molecular Medicine, Sant'Andrea University Hospital, Sapienza University of Rome, Rome, Italy. 18Advanced Pathology Laboratory, IFOM ETS–The AIRC Institute of Molecular Oncology, Milan, Italy. 19Pathology Unit, ASST Spedali Civili di Brescia, Department of Molecular and Translational Medicine, University of Brescia, Brescia, Italy. 20Lymphoma Unit, IRCCS San Raffaele Scientific Institute, Milan, Italy. 21Vita-Salute San Raffaele University, Milan, Italy. 22Department of Radiation Oncology, Chongqing University Cancer Hospital, Chongqing, China. 23Department of Immunology, Tianjin Medical University Cancer Institute and Hospital, Tianjin, China. 24Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology, Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Singapore. 25Singapore Immunology Network, A*STAR, Singapore. 26Department of Microbiology and Immunology, Immunology Translational Research Programme, Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore, Singapore. 27School of Biological Sciences, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore. 28Genetics of B Cells and Lymphoma Unit, IFOM ETS–The AIRC Institute of Molecular Oncology, Milan, Italy. 29Department of Molecular Medicine, University of Padova, Padova, Italy. 30Pathology Unit, IRCCS San Raffaele Scientific Institute, Milan, Italy. 31Department of Medicine, Weill Cornell Medicine, New York, New York, USA. 32Bruker Spatial Biology, Seattle, Washington, USA. 33Department of Medical Biotechnology and Translational Medicine, University of Milan, Milan, Italy. 34Department of Haematology-Oncology, National University Health System, Singapore. 35NUS Centre for Cancer Research, Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, and 36Department of Medicine, Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore, Singapore. 37Department of Oncology and Hemato-Oncology, University of Milan, Milan, Italy. Address correspondence to: Claudio Tripodo, Advanced Pathology Laboratory, IFOM ETS–The AIRC Institute of Molecular Oncology, Via Adamello 16, 20139 Milan, Italy. Phone: 39.02.57430.3816; Email: claudio.tripodo@ifom.eu. Or to: Anand D. Jeyasekharan, Cancer Science Institute of Singapore, Centre for Translational Medicine, 14 Medical Drive, #12-01 Singapore 117599. Phone: 6565167281; Email: csiadj@nus.edu.sg. Or to: Stefano Casola, Genetics of B Cells and Lymphoma Unit, IFOM ETS–The AIRC Institute of Molecular Oncology, Via Adamello 16, 20139 Milan, Italy. Phone: 39.02.57430 3714; Email: stefano.casola@ifom.eu. Authorship note: VC, G Bertolazzi, and ASYC contributed equally to this work. SC, ADJ, and CT contributed equally to this work. Find articles by Lonardi, S. in: PubMed | Google Scholar

Authorship note: VC, G Bertolazzi, and ASYC contributed equally to this work. SC, ADJ, and CT contributed equally to this work.



J Clin Invest. 2025;135(18):e187371.

© 2025 Cancila et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/. Published in Volume 135, Issue 18 on September 16, 20252025;135(18):e187371. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI187371 © 2025 Cancila et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.