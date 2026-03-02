MRE11 deacetylation by SIRT2 promotes DNA binding to facilitate DNA end resection and ATM-dependent signaling

Sex as a biological variant. Both male and female patients’ cancer cell lines were used in this study; however, we do not expect sex differences to contribute to the presented phenotypes.

Inclusion and diversity. In curating references pertinent to our research, we made a concerted effort to ensure gender balance within our References. Additionally, our article’s authorship comprises individuals from the research locale who were actively involved in data collection, design, analysis, and/or interpretation of the findings.

Cell lines. Human HEK293T, HeLa, HCT116 SIRT2 WT and KO, and U2OS cells, all from ATCC, were cultured in DMEM (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific) supplemented with 7.5% FBS. U2OS-265 mCherry-LacI-FokI cells, provided by Roger Greenberg (University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA), were cultured in DMEM supplemented with 10% FBS, 2 μg/mL puromycin, and 100 μg/mL hygromycin. IRR-A549 cells were cultured in DMEM/F12 medium supplemented with 10% FBS. All cell lines were incubated under humidified conditions at 37°C with 5% CO 2 and 95% air.

Transfections. The siRNA duplexes were obtained from Dharmacon or Qiagen. Plasmid DNA and siRNA transfections were performed using BioT (Bioland Scientific) and RNAi Max transfection reagent (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific), respectively, following the manufacturer’s instructions. Individual siRNAs were purchased from Dharmacon or Qiagen. These sequences were as follows: NT(ATGAACGTGAATTGCTCAATT); SIRT2-5(GGAGAAAGCTGGCCAGTCG); SIRT2-10 (TGGGCAGAAGACATTGCTTAT); CtIP (GCUAAAACAGGAACGAAUC); and 53BP1 (GAAGGACGGAGUACUAAUAUU).

Immunoblot. Cells were harvested in PBS and lysed for 30 minutes on ice in NP40 buffer (200 mM NaCl, 1% NP40, 50 mM Tris-HCl, pH 8.0) freshly supplemented with protease inhibitors (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 78438). After lysis, the samples were centrifuged at 15,682 × g for 10 minutes at 4°C, and the resulting supernatants were collected. Protein concentrations were determined using the Bradford assay. Subsequently, protein samples were resolved by SDS-PAGE, transferred onto PVDF membranes, and probed with the appropriate primary antibodies. Detection was performed using the LI-COR Odyssey system. The antibodies used in this study included SIRT2 (MilliporeSigma, 09-843; Santa Cruz Biotechnology, sc-20966), GAPDH (Santa Cruz, sc-47724), Flag (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, sc-51590), GFP (Abcam, Ab6556), pan acetyl-Lys (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, sc-8649), RPA70 (Cell Signaling Technology, 2267), P-CHK2 T68 (Cell Signaling Technology, 2661S), CHK2 (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, sc-7898), P-KAP1 (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, MA1-2023), and KAP1 (Bethyl Laboratories, A300-767A).

Immunoprecipitation. Briefly, cells were harvested and washed once with PBS. Cells were then lysed for 30 minutes on ice with CHAPS buffer (10% [vol/vol] glycerol, 150 mM NaCl, 50 mM Tris pH 7.5.75% CHAPS) with the usual protease inhibitors added fresh. When probing for acetylation, 1 μM trichostatin A (TSA) and 20 μM nicotinamide were added with the protease inhibitors. The cells were then centrifuged at 15,682 × g for 15 minutes at 4°C and the resulting pellet discarded. An equal volume of minus CHAPS buffer (10% [vol/vol] glycerol, 150 mM NaCl, 50 mM Tris pH 7.5) was added to the supernatant to dilute the CHAPS concentration to 0.375%. The lysate was precleared via incubation for 1 hour with 30 μL of either protein G agarose beads (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) or protein A agarose beads (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Protein G agarose beads were used when the IP antibody was mouse; protein A agarose beads were used when the IP antibody was rabbit. The lysate was then added to 30 μL of preconjugated beads overnight on a rotator at 4°C. FLAG-tagged proteins were immunoprecipitated using FLAG M2 affinity beads (MilliporeSigma); GFP-tagged proteins were immunoprecipitated using GFP antibody (Abcam, Ab6556). Endogenous IP was done with the indicated antibody. Negative controls consisted of IP with lysate using IgG rabbit or mouse for endogenous IP and lysate not expressing tagged proteins for nonendogenous IP. The beads were then washed 3 times with the 0.375% CHAPS buffer and then resuspended in 15 μL of 0.375% CHAPS buffer and 5 μL of 4× Laemmli sample buffer before being boiled for 5 minutes at 100°C. They then underwent SDS-PAGE.

IF analysis. U20S or U2OS-265 mCherry-LacI-FokI cells were transfected with NT, SIRT2, or MRE11 siRNA, as well as SFB-MRE11 plasmids where indicated. After transfection, U20S cells were treated with 6 Gy IR and grown for 4 hours. U2OS-265 mCherry-LacI-FokI cells were treated with 1 μM Shield-1 (TaKaRa, 632189) and 2 μM 4-hydroxytamoxifen (4-OHT) (MilliporeSigma, H7904-5mg) for 4 hours. Cells were fixed with 3% paraformaldehyde for 10 minutes at room temperature, permeabilized with 0.5% Triton X-100 for 10 minutes, and then blocked with 5% BSA in PBS. Immunostaining was performed using anti-MRE11 (GeneTex, GTX70212), anti-RPA70 (MilliporeSigma, 2267), anti-RAD51 (Cell Signaling Technology, 14223), and anti-γH2AX (MilliporeSigma, 05-636) antibodies, followed by Alexa Fluor 488 or 555 secondary antibodies (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, A11034 and A21424). DNA was visualized with DAPI (Southern Biotech, 0100-20). Images were acquired using a Zeiss Observer Z1 microscope equipped with Axiovision Rel 4.8 software, with samples scanned using a ×60 oil objective. The fluorescence intensity of MRE11 or RPA70 foci was determined using ImageJ software.

BrdU foci DNA end resection assay. HeLa cells were transfected with NT, SIRT2, CtIP, or 53BP1 siRNA, as well as SIRT2-FLAG plasmids where required. Cells were grown for 48 hours after plasmid transfection and then incubated with 30 μM BrdU for 36 hours, followed by further incubation for an additional 4 hours with 6 Gy IR or 5 μM camptothecin, a topoisomerase I inhibitor, which induces single-ended DSBs that are repaired primarily by HR. Cells were pre-extracted with extraction buffer 1 (10 mM PIPES at pH 7.0, 300 mM sucrose, 100 mM NaCl, 3 mM MgCl 2 , 1 mM EGTA, and 0.5% Triton X-100), washed with PBS, incubated in extraction buffer 2 (10 mM Tris-HCl at pH 7.5, 10 mM NaCl, 3 mM MgCl 2 , 1% Tween 40, and 0.5% sodium deoxycholate) and further washed with PBS. Cells were subsequently fixed and permeabilized for IF, as described in the previous subsection. Primary antibodies used were against BrdU (BD Biosciences, 347580), γH2AX (Cell Signaling Technology, 9718), and FLAG (Cell Signaling Technology, 2368).

In vitro deacetylation assay. Experiments were performed as previously described (88, 89). Briefly, 293T cells were transiently transfected with plasmids encoding GFP-tagged MRE11 and histone acetyltransferases (p300/CBP and pCAF). Prior to harvesting, cells were treated overnight with 0.5 μM TSA and 20 mM nicotinamide. Harvested cells were lysed using IP buffer (20 mM HEPES at pH 7.4, 180 mM KCl, 0.2 mM EGTA, 1.5 mM MgCl 2 , 20% glycerol, 1.0% Nonidet P-40) supplemented with 1 μM TSA. GFP-MRE11 proteins were immunoprecipitated using anti-GFP antibody. Immunoprecipitants were washed with IP buffer containing 1 μM TSA to remove nicotinamide and prepared for in vitro deacetylation assay. Agarose beads with conjugated GFP-MRE11 (300 ng) were then suspended in 25 μL of deacetylation reaction buffer (50 mM Tris-HCl, pH 7.5, 150 mM NaCl, 1 mM MgCl 2 ) with or without 10 mM NAD and supplemented with purified SIRT2 (1 μg) at 30 °C for 3 hours with constant agitation. For purification of SIRT2, Flag-SIRT2 (WT or H187Y) was transiently transfected into 293T cells. After protein expression, cells were lysed using IP buffer. The protein lysates were immunoprecipitated using anti-FLAG M2 affinity beads (MilliporeSigma). Immunoprecipitants were washed with IP buffer followed by TBS (150 mM NaCl, 50 mM Tris, pH 7.5). Immunoprecipitated proteins were eluted with TBS supplemented with 0.15 mg/mL 3×FLAG peptide (MilliporeSigma) and prepared for in vitro deacetylation assay. The reaction was terminated by the addition of 5× SDS-loading buffer. Samples were then analyzed for acetylation levels by Western blot using an anti–pan acetyl Lys antibody (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, sc-8649).

Cellular deacetylation assay. For cellular deacetylation analysis, HCT116 cells were transiently transfected with SFB-MRE11 with or without GFP-SIRT2-WT, followed by treatment with or without nicotinamide (an SIRT2 inhibitor). The cells were cultured with 0.5 μM TSA for 12 hours. Subsequently, the cells were lysed using IP buffer supplemented with 1 μM TSA. Protein lysates were then immunoprecipitated using anti-FLAG M2 affinity beads (MilliporeSigma, F2426). The immunocaptured proteins were subjected to deacetylation analysis by immunoblotting using an anti-acetyl antibody (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, sc-8649).

Biotinylated DNA pull-down assay. HCT116, HCT116 SIRT2 KO, and IR-resistant A549 cells, expressing GFP-MRE11 plasmids where required, were treated or not treated with 6 Gy IR and grown for 4 hours. Cells were lysed on ice for 20 minutes in lysis buffer containing 10 mM Tris-HCl at pH 7.5, 100 mM NaCl, 10% glycerol, 10 μg/mL BSA, 0.05% NP40, CHAPS 0.35%, and protease inhibitors. Whole-cell lysates (600 μg) were precleared for 1 hour at 4°C with 30 μL of washed streptavidin-conjugated agarose beads (MilliporeSigma, 69203). Precleared lysates were incubated with 30 μL of streptavidin-conjugated beads only or beads prebound to 30 pmol of biotinylated dsDNA overnight at 4°C. Samples were washed with lysis buffer 3 times and boiled in 5× SDS sample buffer; Western blot with MRE11 (GeneTex, GTX70212) or GFP (Abcam, ab290) antibodies then was performed. Western blotting also was conducted of 50 μg of input lysate with GFP, MRE11, SIRT2 (MilliporeSigma, 09-8430), GAPDH (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, sc-47724), and Tubulin (MilliporeSigma, T6074) antibodies.

ChIP assay. ChIP was performed using the ChromaFlash One-Step ChIP Kit (P-2025, Epigentek) following the manufacturer’s protocol. Briefly, Fok1 cells were transfected with the SFB-MRE11 WT and mutant constructs for 72 hours and treated with 1 μM Shield-1 and 4-OHT for 4 hours to induce damage. The cells were then fixed with 1% formaldehyde (MilliporeSigma, 252549) for 15 minutes at room temperature to crosslink DNA-protein interactions. Excessive crosslinking was quenched by adding 0.125 M glycine for 5 minutes. Cells were washed 3 times with ice-cold PBS for 5 minutes each time, and cell lysates were prepared using 0.375% CHAPS lysis buffer (10% glycerol, 150 mM NaCl, 50 mM Tris at pH 7.5). Chromatin was fragmented into an average size of 500–800 base pairs using a Branson microtip SFX250 sonicator. IP was performed using Flag antibody, as described earlier in Methods. Flag empty vector was used as an internal control. After IP, chromatin was subjected to DNA isolation, and real-time qPCR was performed using PowerTrack SYBR Green Master Mix A46012 on a PCR 7500 Fast Real-Time PCR system (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Primers specific for various DNA regions, including FokI-P1, FokI-P2, and FokI-P3 prone repair sites in FokI cells, were used. Primer sequences were as follows: Fok1-P1: forward – GGAAGATGTCCCTTGTATCACCAT, reverse – TGGTTGTCAACAGAGTAGAAAGTGAA; Fok1-P2: forward – GCTGGTGTGGCCAATGC, reverse – TGGCAGAGGGAAAAAGATCTCA; and Fok1-P3: forward - GGCATTTCAGTCAGTTGCTCAA, reverse – TTGGCCGATTCATTAATGCA.

Laser microirradiation assay. For SIRT2 knockdown experiments, U2OS cells were transfected with either nontargeting siRNA or SIRT2 siRNA using RNAiMAX according to the manufacturer’s protocol. After 24 hours after transfection, the medium was replaced with fresh medium, and at 72 hours after transfection, cells were plated onto 35 mm glass-bottomed dishes (MatTek). Laser microirradiation was performed using a Zeiss Observer Z1 microscope equipped with a Micropoint Laser Illumination and Ablation System (Photonic Instruments), using a UV laser with a wavelength of 365 nm. Images were captured every 30 seconds for 10 minutes after damage induction, or cells were fixed 2 minutes after damage induction for subsequent IF assays. For the IF assays, samples were fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde and stained for γH2AX and DAPI after 2 minutes of irradiation.

Cell survival assay. U2OS cells were transfected with nonsilencing siRNA or siRNA targeting MRE11, followed by transfection with MRE11-K393Q or MRE11-K393R plasmids, where required. Cells were plated at low density and cultured for 15 days, after which colonies on the plates were fixed and stained with crystal violet. Colony numbers were quantified to assess the impact of MRE11 acetylation on colony survival.

Biochemical fractionation. Cytoplasmic and nuclear protein extracts were prepared from HCT116 WT cells, using a nuclear extract kit (Active Motif, 40010) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Cytoplasmic and nuclear fractions were subjected to IP with an anti-MRE11 antibody. IP products and corresponding input samples were analyzed by SDS-PAGE using antibodies against acetylated Lys (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, sc-8649), lamin A/C (a nuclear marker) (Cell Signaling Technology, 2032T), MRE11 (GeneTex, GTX70212), and α-tubulin (a cytoplasmic marker) (MilliporeSigma, T6074) to assess fractionation purity and MRE11 acetylation status.

Liquid chromatography coupled to tandem MS. Immunoprecipitated SFB-MRE11 samples from HCT116 cells after enrichment with anti–FLAG-M2 agarose beads were reduced with 5 mM DTT for 15 minutes at 37°C and then alkylated with 20 mM iodoacetamide for 30 minutes at 37°C. The samples were resolved on a 10% polyacrylamide SDS gel and after staining with Coomassie G-250, the proteins were excised and subjected to in-gel digestion (12.5 ng/μL trypsin) overnight at 37°C. Extracted peptides were loaded onto a C18 column, eluted and detected by Orbitrap (300–1,600 mass per charge ratio [m/z], 1,000,000 automatic gating control [AGC] target, 1,000 ms maximum ion time, resolution 30,000). Tandem MS (MS/MS) scans in a linear trap quadrupole MS (2 m/z isolation width, 35% collision energy, 5,000 AGC target, 150 ms maximum ion time; Thermo Finnigan, Thermo Fisher Scientific) were acquired by data-dependent acquisition. All data were converted from raw files to the.dta format using ExtractMS, version 2.0 (ThermoElectron), and searched against a human reference database downloaded from the National Center for Biotechnology Information using the SEQUEST Sorcerer algorithm (version 3.11; SAGE-N Research). Searching parameters included mass tolerance of precursor ions (±50 ppm) and product ion (±0.5 m/z), fully tryptic restriction, with a dynamic mass shift for oxidized methionine (+15.9949) and acetylated Lys (+42.0106), 4 maximal modification sites, and a maximum of 2 missed cleavages. Only b and y ions were considered during the database match.

To evaluate the FDR, all original protein sequences were reversed to generate a decoy database that was concatenated to the original database. The FDR was estimated by the number of decoy matches (nd) and total number of target matches (nt), as follows: FDR = 2 × nd/nt, assuming mismatches in the original database were the same as in the decoy database. To remove false-positive matches, assigned peptides were grouped by a precursor ion charge state, and each group was first filtered by mass accuracy (10 ppm for high-resolution MS) and by dynamically increasing the correlation coefficient (Xcorr) and ΔCn values to reduce the protein FDR to less than 1%. Peptide abundance was based on peptide extracted ion intensity as previously reported (90). Accurate peptide mass (±10 ppm) and retention time was used to derive signal intensity for each peptide across liquid chromatography–MS/MS runs.

Multisequence alignment. The MRE11 protein sequences from various organisms were aligned using the Clustal Omega program, and the alignment was further processed in the BoxShade program to highlight conserved amino acids.

Plasmids. The following plasmids were used: SFB-MRE11 WT; SFB-MRE11 K393Q; SFB-MRE11 K393R; GFP-MRE11; GFP-MRE11 K393Q; and GFP-MRE11 K393R. SFB-MRE11 WT was a gift from Junjie Chen (The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas, USA). All other MRE11-expressing plasmids were made with the pcDNA3.1 backbone by the Emory Integrated Genomics Core. SIRT2-FLAG WT and H187Y were a gift from David Gius (University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, San Antonio, Texas, USA).

Generation of CRISPR/cas9 SIRT2 KO cells. HCT116 cells were transfected with a plasmid containing a Cas9-GFP construct along with guide RNAs targeting SIRT2 exon 6 (5′-CGGGCTCAAGTTCCGCTTCGGG-3′) or a nontargeting control. After 72 hours after transfection, cells were harvested and sorted based on GFP expression using FACS. Subsequently, Western blot analysis was performed to test for KO of SIRT2 in the resulting cell lines.

Statistics. The statistical details of each experiment can be found in the figure legends. The number of experimental replicates is indicated in the figure legends or outlined in Methods. Statistical comparisons included 1- and 2-way ANOVA or 2-tailed Student’s t test, as specified in the figure legends, using GraphPad Prism software, version 7.04 (GraphPad Software) or Excel (Microsoft). Statistical significance was set at P < 0.05. Data presented in the graphs represent the mean ± SD of 3 replicates, unless stated otherwise.

Data availability. Supporting data are provided in a Supporting Data Values file or otherwise is available from the corresponding author upon request.