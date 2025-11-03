Incretin receptor agonism rapidly inhibits AgRP neurons to suppress food intake in mice

GIPR but not GLP-1R signaling is involved in glucose-mediated AgRP neuron inhibition. To evaluate whether incretin hormones are necessary for nutrient-mediated AgRP neuron inhibition, we equipped mice for in vivo imaging of AgRP neurons using fiber photometry and intragastric nutrient infusion (7). Neural responses to nutrients were then measured in the presence versus absence of incretin receptor blockade. To examine the role of GIPR, we first pretreated mice with a control (nonneutralizing) antibody, then intragastrically administered glucose, lipid, or Ensure on different days. Following intragastric nutrient infusions under control conditions, mice were treated with a long-acting, neutralizing monoclonal murine GIPR blocking antibody (muGIPR-Ab) (16), and nutrient infusions were repeated. GIPR blockade significantly attenuated glucose- and Ensure-mediated AgRP neuron inhibition, but not lipid-induced AgRP neuron inhibition (Figure 1). Because muGIPR-Ab is long-acting, the order of pretreatments could not be counterbalanced. However, control experiments showed that mice maintained consistent neural responses to repeated intragastric nutrient infusions over 1 to 2 weeks in the absence of antibody treatment (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI186652DS1), and multiple prior studies have shown consistent nutrient-mediated AgRP neural responses for several weeks in control mice (17–19). In contrast with the effect of GIPR blockade, pretreatment with the GLP-1R antagonist exendin (9-39) (Ex-9) had no effect on nutrient-mediated AgRP neuron inhibition (Figure 2).

Figure 1 GIPR blockade partially attenuates nutrient-mediated AgRP neuron inhibition. (A, E, and I) Calcium signal in AgRP neurons from fasted mice during infusion of glucose (A), intralipid (E), or Ensure (I) after pretreatment with control or muGIPR-Ab as indicated. n = 10–11 mice per group. (B, F, and J) Average ΔF/F in mice from A, E, and I at the end of nutrient infusion. (B) paired t test, P < 0.0001; (F) paired t test, P = 0.0557; (J) paired t test, P = 0.0061. (C, D, G, H, K, and L) Heat maps showing ΔF/F in individual mice from A, E, and I during nutrient infusion. (A, E, and I) Isosbestic traces for all recordings are shown in gray. (C, D, G, H, K, and L) Vertical dashed lines indicate the start and end of nutrient infusions. (B, F, and J) Lines represent individual mice. Error bars indicate mean ± SEM. t tests: **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001.

Figure 2 Signaling through GLP-1R is not necessary for nutrient-mediated AgRP neuron inhibition. (A, E, and I) Calcium signal in AgRP neurons from fasted mice during infusion of glucose (A), intralipid (E), or Ensure (I) after pretreatment with saline or Ex-9 as indicated. n = 6 mice per group. (B, F, and J) Average ΔF/F in mice from A, E, and I at the end of nutrient infusion. (B) paired t test, P = 0.8918; (F) paired t test, P = 0.1314; (J) paired t test, P = 0.2401). (C, D, G, H, K, and L) Heat maps showing ΔF/F in individual mice from A, E, and I during nutrient infusion. (A, E, and I) Isosbestic traces for all recordings are shown in gray. (C, D, G, H, K, and L) Vertical dashed lines indicate the start and end of nutrient infusions. (B, F, and J) Lines represent individual mice. Error bars indicate mean ± SEM.

In addition to their regulation by nutrient uptake in the gastrointestinal epithelium (12, 19), AgRP neurons are rapidly inhibited upon food presentation, prior to ingestion (6, 9, 10). The magnitude of this preconsummatory inhibition correlates with imminent food intake, which is required to sustain AgRP neuron inhibition (7). Neither muGIPR-Ab nor Ex-9 immediately impacted AgRP neuron inhibition in response to food presentation (Supplemental Figure 2, A, B, E, and F). However, both compounds slightly attenuated AgRP neuron inhibition 10 minutes after food exposure (Supplemental Figure 2, A, C, E, and G), at which point postingestive nutrient effects are likely contributing to AgRP neuron dynamics. The lack of an immediate effect on chow-induced AgRP neuron inhibition suggests that the blunted responses to gastrointestinal nutrients following muGIPR-Ab (Figure 1) are not likely due to a floor effect in the setting of altered baseline AgRP neuron activity. The delayed attenuation of chow-induced AgRP neuron inhibition following muGIPR-Ab is consistent with its effects on intragastric nutrient-mediated AgRP neuron inhibition (Figure 1). Pretreatment with muGIPR-Ab or Ex-9 did not alter acute fasting-induced food intake in WT mice (Supplemental Figure 2, D and H) in agreement with multiple reports demonstrating that the magnitude of rapid, preingestive AgRP neuron inhibition correlates with subsequent food intake (6, 7, 9, 17, 19). Finally, neither muGIPR-ab nor Ex-9 impacted AgRP neuron dynamics during an intragastric infusion of water (Supplemental Figure 3). Taken together, we have shown that GIP partially mediates glucose-dependent AgRP neuron inhibition. This may, in part, underlie the enhanced weight loss efficacy of dual GIP and GLP-1R agonists when compared with GLP-1R monoagonists, as GIPR activation may recapitulate the postingestive effects of glucose to reduce subsequent food intake.

GIPR and GLP-1R analogs acutely inhibit AgRP neurons. These experiments showed that GIPR but not GLP-1R is necessary for nutrient-mediated AgRP neuron inhibition. We next sought to examine whether pharmacologic doses of incretin analogs are sufficient to inhibit AgRP neurons in freely behaving mice using fiber photometry. Intraperitoneal (IP) injection of the GIP analog (D-Ala2)-GIP (DA-GIP) rapidly inhibited AgRP neurons (Figure 3, A and H), in agreement with its physiologic role in nutrient-mediated AgRP neuron inhibition (Figure 1). Surprisingly, while GLP-1R signaling is not necessary for nutrient-mediated AgRP neuron inhibition (Figure 2), the rapid acting GLP-1 analog Exendin-4 (Ex-4) was sufficient to inhibit AgRP neuron activity, consistent with prior ex vivo studies (Figure 3, B and I) (20, 21). Of note, our prior work showed that the GLP-1R agonist liraglutide does not rapidly modulate AgRP neuron activity in vivo (7). This is likely because liraglutide is more slowly absorbed and albumin-bound than Ex-4 and, thus, changes in neural activity are not expected on the relatively short time scale of fiber photometry recordings (22). The response of AgRP neurons to individual incretin analogs was dose dependent (Supplemental Figure 4, A–H, and Supplemental Figure 5, A–H). At a maximally effective dose of both agonists (1 mg/kg), Ex-4 induced greater neural inhibition than DA-GIP, and AgRP neuron inhibition in response to the combination of Ex-4 and DA-GIP was stronger than the response to Ex-4 alone (Figure 3).

Figure 3 GIPR and GLP-1R agonists acutely inhibit AgRP neurons. (A–C) Calcium signal in AgRP neurons from fasted mice injected with DA-GIP (1 mg/kg; A), Ex-4 (1 mg/kg; B), or DA-GIP and Ex-4 (C) compared with saline as indicated. n = 7 mice per group. (D, E, and F) Average ΔF/F in mice from (A–C) 1 minute (D), 4 minutes (E), and 20 minutes (F) after injection. (D) 1-way ANOVA, P = 0.0232; (E) 1-way ANOVA, P < 0.0001; (F) 1-way ANOVA, P = 0.0003. (G–J) Heat maps showing ΔF/F in individual mice from (A–C) injected with saline (G), DA-GIP (H), Ex-4 (I), or DA-GIP and Ex-4 (J). (A–C) Isosbestic traces for all recordings are shown in gray. (A–C, and G–J) Vertical dashed lines indicate the time of injection. (D–F) Lines represent individual mice. Error bars indicate mean ± SEM. Post-hoc comparisons: *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

AgRP neuron stimulation partially rescues incretin-induced anorexia. We next used an optogenetic approach to investigate the behavioral relevance of incretin-mediated AgRP neuron inhibition. To determine whether AgRP neuron stimulation can overcome incretin receptor agonist-induced feeding suppression, mice that express channelrhodopsin-2 (ChR2) selectively in AgRP neurons (AgRP:ChR2 mice) were equipped for optogenetic stimulation of AgRP neuron cell bodies. These mice were fasted for 5 hours, habituated to feeding chambers for 30 minutes, then systemically treated with saline, Ex-4, or Ex-4 + DA-GIP and immediately refed in the absence or presence of light stimulation (Figure 4A). Due to the very subtle effect of GIPR monoagonism on acute food intake, we did not examine the effect of light stimulation on feeding following treatment with DA-GIP alone. In saline-treated mice, AgRP neuron stimulation significantly increased food intake, as expected (Figure 4B). AgRP neuron stimulation partially rescued the anorexia induced by both Ex-4 and Ex-4 + DA-GIP (Figure 4B). Thus, AgRP neuron inhibition likely contributes to incretin analog-induced appetite suppression, though future studies will be required to show causality and exclude the possibility that AgRP neuron stimulation induces food intake via a mechanism independent from incretin-induced anorexia.

Figure 4 AgRP neuron stimulation partially rescues acute incretin-induced feeding suppression. (A) Experimental schematic. (B) 30-minute chow intake in fasted mice following injection of saline, Ex-4 (0.02 mg/kg), or DA-GIP (1 mg/kg), and Ex-4 (0.02 mg/kg) in the presence or absence of AgRP neuron stimulation as indicated. n = 10 mice per group. 2-way ANOVA, main effect of hormone treatment P < 0.0001, main effect of no stimulation versus stimulation P < 0.0001, interaction, P = 0.0036. Lines represent individual mice. Error bars indicate mean ± SEM. Post-hoc comparisons: ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

GIPR and GLP-1R analogs blunt AgRP neuron response to food presentation. As noted above, chow presentation induces rapid, preconsummatory AgRP neuron inhibition with a magnitude of inhibition that correlates with the quantity of subsequent food intake (6–10). As previously shown for the long-acting GLP-1R agonist liraglutide (20), pretreatment with DA-GIP or Ex-4 blunted subsequent chow-induced AgRP neuron inhibition compared to pretreatment with saline in the same mice (Figure 5, A–I). This blunted response persisted even at 10 minutes, after the start of ingestion (Figure 5E), reflecting incretin-induced reduction in food intake. While incretin agonism dramatically attenuated the AgRP neuron response to chow, it did not significantly alter the AgRP neuron response to intragastric Ensure infusion (Supplemental Figure 6). This is consistent with prior findings that, across a range of conditions, AgRP neuron response to food presentation correlates with subsequent food intake, whereas the neural response to gastric nutrients accurately reflects the quantity of nutrients consumed (7). Remarkably, when given in combination, Ex-4 and DA-GIP suppressed chow-induced neuron inhibition more than Ex-4 alone (Figure 5, B–E). Reduced AgRP neuron responses to chow presentation correlated with the feeding suppression induced by DA-GIP, Ex-4, or DA-GIP + Ex-4 in fasted WT mice (Figure 5J). Specifically, consistent with prior findings, acute treatment with DA-GIP modestly inhibited fast refeeding and significantly potentiated the suppression of food intake induced by Ex-4 (23). The effect of Ex-4 on chow-induced AgRP neuron inhibition was dose dependent (Supplemental Figure 5, I–P), consistent with dose-dependent effects of GLP-1 analogs on food intake (24). By contrast, the effect of DA-GIP on chow-induced AgRP neuron inhibition did not vary significantly with dose (Supplemental Figure 4, I–P), in line with the more subtle, acute effects of even high dose DA-GIP on food intake. Taken together, the increased effect of simultaneous GIPR and GLP-1R agonism relative to GLP-1R monoagonism on AgRP neuron dynamics aligns with mounting evidence for the superior efficacy of combined GIP and GLP-1R activation for the treatment of obesity (25–28), and may represent a partial mechanism for the remarkable weight loss induced by dual incretin agonism.

Figure 5 GIPR and GLP-1R agonists attenuate the AgRP neuron response to food presentation in proportion to their effect on food intake. (A–C) Calcium signal in AgRP neurons from fasted mice presented with chow 20 minutes after pretreatment with DA-GIP (1 mg/kg; A), Ex-4 (1 mg/kg; B), or DA-GIP and Ex-4 (C) compared with saline as indicated. n = 7 mice per group. (D and E) Average ΔF/F in mice from (A–C) 1 minute (D) and 10 minutes (E) after chow presentation. (D) 1-way ANOVA, P < 0.0001; (E) one-way ANOVA, P = 0.0001. (F–I) Heat maps showing ΔF/F in individual mice from A–C after chow presentation. (J) 4-hour chow intake following a 5-hour fast and incretin or saline injection as indicated in C57BL/6 mice. n = 14 mice per group. 1-way ANOVA, P < 0.0001. (A–C) Isosbestic traces for all recordings are shown in gray. (A–C and F–I) Vertical dashed lines indicate the time of chow presentation. (D, E, and J) Lines represent individual mice. Error bars indicate mean ± SEM. Post-hoc comparisons: *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Diet-induced obesity does not alter incretin-mediated AgRP neuron inhibition. These findings illuminate roles for incretins in the regulation of AgRP neuron dynamics. However, the acute effects of incretin receptor agonists and antagonists in lean mice may not reflect their actions in diet-induced obese (DIO) mice. We therefore set out to address the effect of incretin receptor agonism on AgRP neuron dynamics in mice over time and to gain insight into the effect of these drugs in DIO mice. To do this, we subjected mice to a recently developed, obesogenic high-sucrose diet (HSD) that attenuates glucose-induced AgRP neuron inhibition over the course of 4 weeks (19). As we previously reported, 4 weeks of HSD leads to weight gain compared with a normal chow diet (NCD) (NCD: [4-week weight] – [baseline weight] = 1.92 g ± 0.32 g; HSD: [4-week weight] – [baseline weight] = 4.49 g ± 0.74 g; P = 0.03). However, HSD-induced obesity did not significantly alter AgRP neuron responses to incretin agonists. NCD-fed mice also exhibited consistent responses to incretin agonist injection over this time course (Figure 6). Thus, while multiple studies have shown that obesity alters AgRP neuron responses to food presentation and to gastrointestinal nutrients (17–19), these changes are unlikely to be incretin-mediated, as neural responses to incretin receptor agonists remain intact in obese mice.