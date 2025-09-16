MASH: the nexus of metabolism, inflammation, and fibrosis

Increased uptake of dietary fatty acids. After a meal, triglycerides are packaged into chylomicrons by the intestine and hydrolyzed by lipoprotein lipase (LPL), delivering fatty acids to muscle and adipose tissue. Hepatic dietary fatty acid uptake (from chylomicron remnants plus chylomicron-triglyceride non-esterified fatty acid spillover) accounts for 20%–30% of total fatty acids taken up by the liver after meals (16) (Figure 1). A meta-analysis of large genome-wide association studies has linked MASLD with genetic polymorphisms associated with lower activity of adipose tissue LPL, an enzyme that is not normally expressed in hepatocytes (17). This is in accordance with high risk of MASLD independent of obesity in subjects with LPL deficiency (18). It is important to note that not all dietary fats are equivalent, as intake of saturated fatty acids, particularly palmitate and stearate, is much more closely linked to MASLD than intake of polyunsaturated fatty acids (19, 20). Consistent with these associations, spatial lipidomics has found that saturated fatty acids are enriched within fibrotic areas while polyunsaturated fatty acids are reduced (21). And although saturated fatty acids can promote inflammatory pathways, this likely does not involve direct binding to Toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4) (22). Instead, saturated fatty acids may promote inflammation and fibrosis in MASH by increasing free cholesterol (23).

In livers of both mice and humans with MASH, there are increases in free cholesterol in hepatocytes, Kupffer cells, and HSCs (24–28) (Figure 2). In hepatocytes, free cholesterol increases sensitivity to tumor necrosis factor– (TNF) and Fas (CD95)-mediated apoptosis, resulting in the release of cholesterol crystals and other danger-associated molecular patterns, such as endogenous ATP and uric acid (29–31). Increases in free cholesterol disrupt mitochondrial membrane integrity, impairing respiratory capacity and inducing mitochondrial damage, which promotes the release of mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) (32), while cholesterol sequestration within lysosomes induces phagolysosomal damage (33) that leads to the release of cathepsins (34, 35). The release of cholesterol crystals, ATP, uric acid, mtDNA, and cathepsins triggers activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome, a cytosolic multiprotein complex that is highly expressed in macrophages compared with hepatocytes. This leads to the cleavage of pro-caspase-1 into active caspase-1, which subsequently processes IL-1β and IL-18 into their mature forms (34–36). IL-1β and IL-18 receptor binding in hepatocytes promotes pyroptotic cell death and activates NF-κB, establishing a self-amplifying loop of proinflammatory signaling that also induces chemokines (e.g., CXCL8) and adhesion molecules (e.g., ICAM-1, VCAM-1), promoting further recruitment of neutrophils and monocytes (37, 38). This cascade culminates in Kupffer cell activation and the formation of hepatic crown-like structures surrounding necrotic hepatocytes (27, 28). Treatment with a selective NLRP3 inhibitor (MCC950) was found to reduce liver fibrosis in the methionine- and choline-deficient model of MASH (26). However, when mice were fed a high-fat and high-cholesterol diet, pharmacological inhibition of the NLRP3 inflammasome with MCC950 or genetic inhibition of NLRP3 or caspase-1 did not affect fibrosis (39). These data suggest that NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitors may be more effective in the context of advanced fibrosis and cirrhosis than MASH, or alternatively, it may be necessary to combine these compounds with metabolically based therapies that reduce steatosis. Whether NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitors will be safe and effective in people is the focus of several ongoing phase I/IIa clinical trials.

Figure 2 Increases in free cholesterol trigger liver inflammation and fibrosis. (Left) Loss-of-function polymorphisms in genes such as MBOAT7 and EHBP1 lead to increased free cholesterol levels and activation of the YAP/TAZ pathway. Cholesterol enhances hepatic stellate cell (HSC) responsiveness to TGF-β via TLR4/TGF receptor and stabilizes YAP/TAZ signaling in hepatocytes, promoting the secretion of Indian hedgehog ligands, activation of NKT cells, HSC activation through communication network factor 1 (CYR61) and osteopontin, and the production of fibrogenic ECM. (Right) Cholesterol accumulation in hepatocytes and macrophages promotes cell death and inflammation by enhancing sensitivity to TNF and FAS ligands, disrupting mitochondrial membranes, and inducing phagolysosomal damage, which together trigger NLRP3 inflammasome activation in macrophages causing the release of IL-1β and IL-18. These cytokines activate NF-κB signaling and upregulate chemokines and adhesion molecules, further driving immune cell recruitment and amplifying liver inflammation.

Cholesterol also plays a crucial role in HSC activation by amplifying profibrotic signaling pathways (Figure 2). Quiescent HSCs store cholesterol in an esterified form to prevent toxicity; however, free cholesterol accumulation in HSCs enhances fibrogenic activation by disrupting membrane integrity, altering intracellular signaling, and sensitizing HSCs to profibrotic stimuli through multiple pathways. One mechanism involves cholesterol-driven TLR4 activation, which enhances HSC responsiveness to TGF-β by downregulating its inhibitory receptor BAMBI (25, 40). Cholesterol also stabilizes Yes-associated protein/transcriptional coactivator with PDZ-binding motif (YAP/TAZ) in hepatocytes (41, 42) through a soluble adenylyl cyclase/calcium/RhoA–mediated pathway (43), which promotes HSC activation through the secretion of communication network factor 1 (CYR61) (44). YAP/TAZ activation also promotes the secretion of Indian hedgehog ligand, which further propagates HSC activation and promotes ECM production (45, 46). These effects are further perpetuated as cholesterol accumulation enhances mechanotransduction pathways, stabilizing YAP/TAZ signaling, which reinforces HSC contractility and ECM remodeling (47). The activation of the Hedgehog pathway is also associated with activation of type I natural killer T cells and increases in osteopontin, which further accelerates liver fibrosis in mice (48, 49). Importantly, recent studies have found that common loss-of-function polymorphisms linked to MASH, including MBOAT7 (50) and EHBP1 (51), lead to increases in free cholesterol and activation of the YAP/TAZ pathway, independently of differences in steatosis (Figure 2). As targeted inhibition of hepatocyte TAZ (52, 53) or HSC YAP (54) has been shown to reverse fibrosis in mouse models, these data suggest that individuals with these polymorphisms or high levels of circulating Indian hedgehog ligand may be particularly responsive to potential therapies inhibiting the YAP/TAZ pathway.

Together these data suggest that in MASH, increased circulating dietary fatty acids from impaired adipose tissue clearance of chylomicron remnants may increase saturated fatty acids, which promote accumulation of free cholesterol that drives proinflammatory and profibrotic activation of hepatic macrophages and HSCs, creating a feed-forward cycle of immune activation and fibrogenesis that accelerates MASH progression.