Hypertension promotes bone loss and fragility by favoring bone resorption in mouse models

Hypertension causes a systemic loss of bone mass and strength in two models of hypertension. To define the effect of hypertension on bone mass and bone quality, we first induced hypertension in mice by Ang II infusion for 6 weeks. We confirmed that the systolic blood pressure (SBP) rose to approximately 160 mmHg in this model without changes in heart rate, using noninvasive tail-cuff measurements (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI184325DS1). As shown in the example images of the distal femoral metaphysis (Figure 1A) and the comparison of measurements derived from high-resolution micro–computed tomography (μCT) (Figure 1B), Ang II–infused mice had significantly lower bone volume fraction (ratio of bone volume to total volume; BV/TV) compared with vehicle-infused mice. This was due to reduced trabecular thickness (Figure 1C) and number (Figure 1D), and resulted in higher separation between trabeculae (Supplemental Table 2). Femora from hypertensive mice also had decreased trabecular tissue mineral density compared with those from normotensive mice (Figure 1E). The femoral mid-diaphysis was scanned to assess differences in cortical structure (Figure 1F). Hypertensive mice had reduced cortical area (Figure 1G) and thickness (Figure 1H) compared with vehicle-infused mice. Ang II and vehicle mice had no differences in other cortical properties (Supplemental Table 2). Three-point bending studies showed that the femora from Ang II–treated mice withstood significantly lower ultimate force (Figure 1I) and exhibited other mechanical parameters compatible with loss of bone strength (Supplemental Table 2). For a given section modulus (a measure of structural resistance to bending), the ultimate moment (ultimate force × span/4) endured during 3-point bending was significantly lower in the Ang II–infused mice compared with the vehicle-infused mice (Figure 1J). This suggests a structure-independent change in cortical strength with Ang II infusion.

Figure 1 Trabecular architecture of the distal femoral metaphysis and cortical structure of the femoral mid-diaphysis from vehicle- and Ang II–infused mice. (A) Representative images of 2D (top) and 3D (bottom) renderings of the metaphysis. (B–F) μCT-derived parameters, including trabecular BV/TV (B), thickness (C), number (D), and tissue mineral density (E). (F) Representative images of 2D (top) and 3D (bottom) rendering of the diaphysis. (G and H) μCT-derived parameters, including cortical area (G) and thickness (H). (I) The ultimate force from 3-point bending. (J) Correlation of section modulus and ultimate moment (Newton*millimeters, Nmm) for vehicle-infused (black) and Ang II–infused (red) mice. C, E, G, and H were analyzed by unpaired t test. B, D, and I were analyzed by Mann-Whitney test. J was analyzed by nonlinear regression. SEM is shown. Sample size: Vehicle, n = 15; Ang II, n = 16. Scale bars: 200 μm.

To determine whether alterations in bone mass and strength are specific to Ang II–induced hypertension, we performed additional studies in mice with deoxycorticosterone acetate (DOCA)–salt hypertension (11). In this model, circulating Ang II levels are suppressed (11). Like the Ang II model, mice subjected to DOCA-salt–induced hypertension exhibited significant elevation in SBP with no change in heart rate (Supplemental Table 1). As in Ang II–induced hypertension, metaphyseal BV/TV was reduced by DOCA-salt hypertension in comparison with control mice that had received only nephrectomy and a control pellet (Figure 2, A and B). This was reflected by a reduction in trabecular thickness (Figure 2C) and number (Figure 2D), and an increase in separation (Supplemental Table 2). DOCA-salt hypertension also reduced trabecular tissue mineral density (Figure 2E). DOCA-salt hypertension had no effect on trabecular connectivity density but did increase the structure index in the metaphysis, reflecting a less optimal trabecular shape (Supplemental Table 2). Like in the Ang II model, mice with DOCA-salt hypertension had reduced cortical area (Figure 2, F and G) and thickness (Figure 2, F and H). There were no significant differences in cortical tissue mineral density, volumetric BMD, and porosity between hypertensive and normotensive mice (Supplemental Table 2). Similarly to Ang II–induced hypertension, femora from mice with DOCA-salt hypertension exhibited reduced ultimate force during 3-point bending (Figure 2I). The best-fit lines for the section modulus versus the ultimate moment had a similar slope but were significantly offset between the two groups (Figure 2J).

Figure 2 Trabecular architecture of the distal femoral metaphysis and cortical structure of the femoral mid-diaphysis from control and DOCA-salt mice. (A) Representative images of 2D (top) and 3D (bottom) renderings of the metaphysis. (B–F) Quantification of trabecular BV/TV (B), thickness (C), number (D), and tissue mineral density (E). (F) Representative images of 2D (top) and 3D (bottom) rendering of the diaphysis. (G and H) Quantification of cortical area (G) and thickness (H). (I) Ultimate force. (J) Correlation between section modulus and ultimate moment for control (black) and DOCA-salt (red) mice. C, D, and F–H were analyzed by unpaired t test. B, E, and I were analyzed by Mann-Whitney test. J was analyzed by nonlinear regression. SEM is shown. Sample size: Control, n = 16; DOCA, n = 12. Scale bars: 200 μm.

We also used other μCT measures to characterize differences in bone shape and size between normotensive and hypertensive mice. Neither model showed significant changes in cross-sectional characteristics of the mid-diaphysis such as total area and minimum moment of inertia (Supplemental Table 2). There was a significant decrease in polar moment of inertia and increase in medullary volume in the DOCA-salt model only (Supplemental Table 2). The lack of a hypertensive effect on minimum moment of inertia was corroborated by an absence of noticeable changes in the anterior-posterior diameter in either model (Supplemental Table 2). While mice with Ang II–induced hypertension had significantly shorter femora than vehicle-treated mice, no other significant structural changes were observed (Supplemental Table 2).

Vertebral bodies (VBs) of the spine are common sites of osteoporosis and compression fractures, often due to the loss of trabecular bone (21). Therefore, we examined bone mass and strength of the sixth lumbar (L6) VB. There was a significant reduction in BV/TV in the L6 VB of Ang II–infused mice (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B) due to a reduction in trabecular thickness but not trabecular number (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). Trabecular tissue mineral density was reduced in the L6 VB of Ang II–infused mice (Supplemental Figure 1E). To assess the strength of L6 VB from each group, 2 methods were used. μCT-derived, linear elastic finite element analysis (μFEA), which estimates the compressive force needed to cause L6 VB to fail, was significantly decreased in Ang II–infused mice (Supplemental Figure 1F). Subsequent compression testing confirmed that the ultimate force withstood by L6 VB was reduced in Ang II–infused mice (Supplemental Figure 1G). DOCA-salt hypertension caused similar reductions in BV/TV, trabecular thickness, tissue mineral density, estimated failure load, and ultimate force (Supplemental Figure 1, H–J and L–N), but also decreased trabecular number (Supplemental Figure 1K). Both models of hypertension similarly affected other parameters of trabecular architecture and strength (Supplemental Table 3).

Alterations in bone quality caused by hypertension. Knowing that the hypertension-related decrease in bending strength of cortical bone was independent of bone structure, we investigated the effect of hypertension on tissue hydration. Water bound to the bone matrix is an important component of bone strength and reflects the quality of the matrix in that higher bound water levels indicate stronger, tougher bone (22). We used 1H nuclear magnetic resonance (1H-NMR) relaxometry to quantify bound water in the femora. There was a decline in bound water in the femora of DOCA-salt mice compared with their controls only (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Alterations in bone quality such as this are often accompanied by increased risk for fracture (22, 23). We therefore examined fracture toughness (i.e., the ability of cortical bone to resist crack growth) and found no difference between Ang II– and vehicle-infused mice (Supplemental Figure 2C). Conversely, there was a considerable reduction in fracture toughness between control and DOCA-salt–treated mice (Supplemental Figure 2D).

Kidney disease is a known determinant of bone fragility and increases the risk for fractures (24). Therefore, we calculated glomerular filtration rates (GFRs) by measuring the decay of a fluorescently conjugated inulin analog using a transdermal detector, transdermal GFR (tGFR), as previously described (25), in both models of hypertension. Ang II infusion caused no changes in tGFR, while DOCA-salt hypertension caused a marginal decrease (P = 0.0559) in tGFR (Supplemental Figure 2, E and F). Parathyroid hormone (PTH) dysregulation augments kidney disease–bone mineralization disorder (26). PTH levels were not affected by Ang II–induced hypertension but were increased by 25% in DOCA-salt hypertension (Supplemental Figure 2, G and H).

Hypertension enhances myelopoiesis and osteoclastogenesis. Bone remodeling is a dynamic process in which bone formation and bone resorption activity are coupled. Bone loss is commonly associated with increased bone resorption caused by elevated osteoclast number or activity, and/or decreased bone formation caused by lower osteoblast number or activity. Using tartrate-resistant acid phosphatase (TRAP) staining of formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded sections from the third and fourth VBs, we observed a significant increase in TRAP+ osteoclast number (N.Oc) and surface (Oc.S) normalized to the bone surface (BS) during Ang II–induced hypertension (Figure 3, A–C). Additionally, Ang II–infused mice had lower osteoblast numbers (N.Ob) normalized to BS (Figure 3D). DOCA-salt hypertension caused a significant increase in N.Oc/BS and a moderate increase in Oc.S/BS (Figure 3, G–I). We observed no difference in N.Ob/BS between control and DOCA-salt–treated mice (Figure 3J).

Figure 3 Histological analysis of hematoxylin and eosin– and TRAP-stained sections of the lumbar spine. (A and E) Representative histological images. Hematoxylin and eosin–stained (H&E-stained) and TRAP-stained sections are shown at 2 views (original magnification, ×4 at left and ×20 at right). Left scale bars: 200 μm; right scale bars: 50 μm. (B and F) Quantification of the number of osteoclasts (N.Oc) divided by bone surface (BS) from both models of hypertension. (C and G) Quantification of the osteoclast surface (Oc.S) divided by BS from both models of hypertension. (D and H) Quantification of the number of osteoblasts (N.Ob) divided by BS from both models of hypertension. Unpaired t test was used. SEM is shown. Sample size: Vehicle, n = 6; Ang II, n = 6–8; control, n = 6–8; DOCA, n = 6–8.

Osteoclasts are generally considered products of myelopoiesis, arising from myeloid precursors. Therefore, we examined myeloid cells in the bone marrow of normotensive and hypertensive mice. In Ang II–induced and DOCA-salt hypertension, monocytes (Figure 4, A, B, E, and F) and macrophages (Figure 4, C, D, G, and H) were significantly increased in the bone marrow. We also quantified C-C chemokine receptor type 2–positive (CCR2+) macrophages, which are recognized as bone marrow derived (27), and found that these were likewise increased in both models of hypertension (Figure 4, I–L).

Figure 4 Flow cytometric analysis of the bone marrow in both models of hypertension for monocytes and macrophages. (A and B) Representative gating for monocytes (A) and quantification of monocytes (B) from vehicle- and Ang II–infused mice. (C and D) Representative gating for macrophages (C) and quantification of macrophages (D) from vehicle- and Ang II–infused mice. (E–H) Gating and quantification of monocytes and macrophages in the bone marrow of control and DOCA mice, respectively. (I and J) Quantification of Ccr2+ macrophages in the bone marrow of vehicle- and Ang II–infused mice. (K and L) Quantification of Ccr2+ macrophages in the bone marrow of control and DOCA mice. Unpaired t test was used. SEM is shown. Sample size: Vehicle, n = 5–7; Ang II, n = 5–8; control, n = 8; DOCA, n = 5–6.

Previous work showed that hypertension promotes expansion of hematopoietic progenitor populations in the bone marrow (28). Therefore, we quantified hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs), common myeloid progenitors (CMPs), granulocyte-monocyte progenitors (GMPs), and megakaryocyte-erythrocyte progenitors (MEPs) in the bone marrow of normotensive and hypertensive mice. CMPs give rise to both GMPs and MEPs; GMPs can become granulocytes or non-granulocyte innate immune cells, whereas MEPs give rise to megakaryocytes or erythrocytes. Vehicle- and Ang II–infused mice had comparable numbers of HSCs and GMPs; however, Ang II–infused mice exhibited increased numbers of CMPs (Figure 5, A–D) and decreased MEPs (Figure 5, A, B, E, and F). DOCA-salt–treated mice had marginally increased HSCs (P = 0.0549) and significant increases in CMPs and GMPs (Figure 5, G–K). MEPs significantly decreased in DOCA-salt–treated mice compared with controls (Figure 5, H and L).

Figure 5 Flow cytometric analysis of bone marrow progenitor populations in both models of hypertension. (A, B, G, and H) Representative flow gates for HSCs (A and G) and myeloid progenitors (B and H). (C and I) Quantification of HSCs. (D and J) Quantification of CMPs. (E and K) Quantification of GMPs. (F and L) Quantification of MEPs. C–F, I, K, and L were analyzed by unpaired t test. Mann-Whitney test was used for J. SEM is shown. Sample size: Vehicle, n = 5; Ang II, n = 5; control, n = 8; DOCA, n = 6.

Colony-stimulating factor 1 (CSF1) promotes the formation of myeloid progenitors, monocytes, macrophages, and osteoclasts. Because hypertension seemed to drive myelopoiesis, we additionally quantified CSF1 levels in the bone marrow of these mice. The concentration of CSF1 (Figure 6, A and B) was increased in the bone marrow of both Ang II–infused mice and DOCA-salt mice compared with their respective controls. RANKL plays a critical role in the formation of osteoclasts from myeloid precursors, and we observed higher bone marrow concentrations of this cytokine in both models (Figure 6, C and D).

Figure 6 Concentration of pro-osteoclastic cytokines in the bone marrow from both models of hypertension. (A and B) The concentration of CSF1 in the bone marrow from the Ang II model (A) or DOCA-salt model (B). (C and D) The concentration of RANKL in the bone marrow from the Ang II model (C) or DOCA-salt model (D). All panels were analyzed using unpaired t tests. Sample size: Vehicle, n = 5; Ang II, n = 5; control, n = 10; DOCA, n = 6.

Transcriptional analysis in the bone and bone marrow revealed pro-osteoclastic phenotype. To examine mechanisms underlying increased osteoclast formation in hypertension, we examined transcriptomic changes in the bone and bone marrow. In marrow cells flushed from humeral bones of Ang II–treated mice, we observed increased mRNA expression of cathepsin K (Ctsk) and TRAP (Acp5), which are expressed by osteoclasts and serve as markers of osteoclast resorptive activity (Supplemental Figure 3A). Concurrently, there was an increase in colony-stimulating factor 1 receptor (Csf1r) and nuclear factor of activated T cells 1 (Nfatc1), which dictate pre-osteoclast formation and osteoclast differentiation (Supplemental Figure 3A). We likewise examined RNA transcripts in homogenates of pulverized humeral bone without bone marrow and found a significant increase in expression of CSF1 (Csf1) and RANKL (Tnfsf11), cytokines needed for pre-osteoclast and osteoclast differentiation, respectively, in mice with Ang II–induced hypertension (Supplemental Figure 3B). We observed no change in osteoprotegerin (OPG; Tnfrsf11b), a competitive receptor for RANKL that suppresses osteoclastogenesis (Supplemental Figure 3B). Interestingly, Ctsk and Acp5 (TRAP) expression was significantly increased in the bone of Ang II–treated mice compared with vehicle-treated mice (Supplemental Figure 3B). The ratio of Tnfsf11 (RANKL) and Tnfrsf11b (OPG) was significantly higher in Ang II–infused mice compared with vehicle-infused mice (Supplemental Figure 3C).

Like bone marrow cells from Ang II–infused mice, bone marrow cells from DOCA-salt–treated mice had significantly increased mRNA expression of Ctsk, Acp5 (TRAP), Csf1r, and Nfatc1 compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 3D). Additionally, DOCA-salt–treated mice had increased mRNA expression of Csf1 and Tnfsf11 (RANKL) in the bone compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 3E). Tnfrsf11b (OPG) mRNA levels were not significantly different in the bone of mice with DOCA-salt hypertension (Supplemental Figure 3E). As in Ang II–induced hypertension, DOCA-salt–treated mice exhibited significant increases in Ctsk and Acp5 (TRAP) mRNA expression in the bone (Supplemental Figure 3E). The ratio of Tnfsf11 (RANKL) and Tnfrsf11b (OPG) was not significantly different with DOCA-salt hypertension (Supplemental Figure 3F).

Transcripts for osteoblast formation and activation in the bone were also quantified. Runt-related transcription factor 2 (Runx2), a master regulator of pre-osteoblast differentiation, was significantly decreased in Ang II–infused mice compared with vehicle-infused mice (Supplemental Figure 3G). There was no difference in dentin matrix acidic phosphoprotein 1 (Dmp1), a marker for mature osteoblasts and osteocytes, as well as markers for osteoblast activation such as alkaline phosphatase (Alpl) and collagen I type 1a (Col1a1) (Supplemental Figure 3G). Sclerostin (Sost), an inhibitor of osteoblast activity, was not different between vehicle- and Ang II–infused mice (Supplemental Figure 3G). There was a significant reduction in Runx2 and no change in Dmp1 in the bone of DOCA-treated mice compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 3H), as found in the Ang II–treated mice. Interestingly, Alpl and Col1a1 in the bone were significantly increased in DOCA-salt–treated mice (Supplemental Figure 3H), indicative of an increase in osteoblast activity. Bone Sost mRNA expression was not changed in DOCA-salt hypertension (Supplemental Figure 3H).

In addition to these targeted analyses of mRNA expression, we performed unbiased transcriptomic analyses of bone and bone marrow in Ang II–infused and DOCA-salt hypertensive mice and their respective controls using NanoString nCounter technology (Supplemental Table 4 and Supplemental Figure 4). A general pattern in both bone and marrow for both forms of hypertension was enrichment of genes involved in osteoblast signaling (transforming growth factor-β and wingless-related integration site signaling, proteoglycans, PTH pathway), immune activation (cytokine–cytokine receptor interaction, hematopoietic cell lineage, IL-17A signaling), and osteoclast differentiation (Supplemental Figure 4).

Serum markers for bone remodeling reflect a pro-osteoclastic phenotype in hypertension. The serum markers of carboxy-terminus cross-links (CTX-1) and TRAP are markers for bone reabsorption, while procollagen type 1 propeptide (P1NP) is a marker for bone formation. We found increased concentrations of CTX-1 and TRAP in mice with both Ang II–induced and DOCA-salt hypertension, while P1NP levels were unchanged (Supplemental Figure 5, A–F). Because of the coupled nature of bone metabolism, we examined the correlation between CTX-1 and P1NP. In vehicle-infused mice, controls for the DOCA-salt hypertension model, and mice with DOCA-salt hypertension, there was a positive relationship between CTX-1 and P1NP (Supplemental Figure 5, G and H), indicating coupled osteoblastic and osteoclastic activity. Interestingly, in Ang II–infused mice, CTX-1 was elevated irrespective of P1NP levels (Supplemental Figure 5G).

IL-17A orchestrates bone loss in hypertension. T cells and T cell–derived cytokines contribute to both hypertension (29) and osteoporosis (30). Therefore, we quantified T cell subtypes in the bone marrow of vehicle- and Ang II–infused mice using flow cytometry. Ang II–infused mice had significantly more CD8+, CD4+, and γ/δ T cells compared with vehicle-infused mice (Figure 7, A–E). Additionally, IL-17A is an integral cytokine in the pathogenesis of both hypertension and osteoporosis (31, 32). Ang II–infused mice had significantly more IL-17A–producing CD8+, CD4+, and γ/δ T cells than observed in vehicle-infused mice (Figure 7, F–J). We observed increased CD8+, CD4+, and γ/δ T cells in the bone marrow in mice with DOCA-salt hypertension compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 6, A–E). IL-17A presentation by CD8+ and γ/δ T cells significantly increased while it only moderately increased in CD4+ T cells during DOCA-salt hypertension (Supplemental Figure 6, F–J).

Figure 7 Flow cytometric analysis of T cells and their activation in the bone marrow. (A, D, F, and I) Representative images of gating for T cell subtypes (A and D) or IL-17A by T cell subtypes (F and I). (B, C, and E) Quantification of T cell subtypes. (G, H, and J) Quantification of IL-17A presentation by T cell subtypes. B, C, E, G, H, and J were analyzed by unpaired t test. SEM is shown. Sample size: Vehicle, n = 7; Ang II, n = 8.

To understand the pathogenic role of IL-17A in hypertension-induced bone loss, mice infused with Ang II were given either anti–IL-17A (α-IL-17A) or IgG isotype control by intraperitoneal injections every other day for 6 weeks. Saleh et al. previously showed that immunoclearing or genetic deletion of IL-17A markedly blunts Ang II–induced hypertension, using radiotelemetry (10, 11). We confirmed this in the present study using noninvasive tail-cuff measurements of SBP (Supplemental Figure 7A). Heart rate was not changed by IL-17A immunoclearing (Supplemental Figure 7B). The distal femoral metaphysis of the α-IL-17A–treated mice had significantly higher BV/TV relative to IgG-treated mice (Figure 8, A and B). There was an increase in trabecular thickness (Figure 8C) but no change in trabecular number (Figure 8D) or separation (Supplemental Table 5). Tissue mineral density of trabecular bone was preserved in α-IL-17A–treated mice (Figure 8E). There were significant differences in structure index (Supplemental Table 5). The α-IL-17A–treated mice also exhibited increased cortical area and thickness (Figure 8, F–H). α-IL-17A–treated mice had reduced cortical porosity compared with IgG-treated hypertensive mice (Supplemental Table 5). These changes in bone mass paralleled the increase in ultimate force withstood by femora from α-IL-17A–treated mice (Figure 8I). This is likely explained by the increased total area, minimum moment of inertia, and polar moment of inertia (Supplemental Table 5). α-IL-17A–treated mice also had increased anterior-posterior diameter and femur length (Supplemental Table 5). These structural parameters were also reflected by the distribution of these 2 groups on the best-fit line correlating section modulus and ultimate moment (Figure 8J).

Figure 8 Trabecular architecture of the distal femoral metaphysis and cortical structure of the femoral mid-diaphysis from Ang II–infused mice treated with IgG or α-IL–17A. (A) Representative images of 2D (top) and 3D (bottom) renderings of the metaphysis. (B–F) Quantification of trabecular BV/TV (B), thickness (C), number (D), and tissue mineral density (E). (F) Representative images of 2D (top) and 3D (bottom) rendering of the diaphysis. (G and H) Cortical area (G) and thickness (H). (I) Ultimate force. (J) Correlation of section modulus and ultimate moment for IgG-treated (orange) and α-IL-17A–treated (blue) mice. B, C, E, and G–I were analyzed by unpaired t test. D was analyzed by Mann-Whitney test. J was analyzed by nonlinear regression. SEM is shown. Sample size: IgG, n = 8; α-IL-17A, n = 10. Scale bars: 200 μm.

We also examined the bone mass and strength of L6 VB from IgG- and α-IL-17A–treated mice. As in the distal femoral metaphysis, there was a significant increase in the BV/TV in the L6 VB of α-IL-17A–treated mice compared with IgG-treated mice (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). This corresponded with a marked increase in trabecular thickness (Supplemental Figure 8C); however, there was no change in trabecular number (Supplemental Figure 8D) or separation (Supplemental Table 6). Tissue mineral density significantly increased with α-IL-17A treatment (Supplemental Figure 8E). α-IL-17A–treated mice had an increase in trabecular connectivity density and cross-sectional bone area, while the structure index decreased (Supplemental Table 6). Treatment with α-IL-17A significantly increased estimated failure load as quantified by μFEA (Supplemental Figure 8F) but not ultimate force by compression testing (Supplemental Figure 8G) in comparison with IgG-treated mice.

We also examined the effect of α-IL-17A treatment on osteoclasts and osteoblasts. Treatment with α-IL-17A significantly reduced N.Oc/BS and Oc.S/BS and increased N.Ob/BS compared with IgG treatment (Figure 9, A–D). In the bone marrow supernatant, α-IL-17A–treated mice had a significant decrease in RANKL concentration with no changes in CSF1 concentration (Figure 9, E and F). RNA was extracted from the bone marrow to measure transcript levels of osteoclast markers, and cells from α-IL-17A–treated mice exhibited significant reductions in Ctsk, Acp5 (TRAP), and Nfatc1 mRNA expression, while there were no changes in Csf1r expression (Figure 9G). There were no significant differences in the number of monocytes and macrophages in the bone marrow as assessed by flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 9, A–D).

Figure 9 Analysis of osteoclasts in the bone and bone marrow from Ang II–infused IgG- or α-IL-17A–treated mice. (A) H&E-stained and TRAP-stained sections at 2 views (original magnification, ×4 at left and ×20 at right). Left scale bars: 200 μm; right scale bars: 50 μm. (B–D) Quantification of differences in osteoclast number (B) or surface (C) and osteoblast number (D). (E) The concentration of CSF1 in the bone marrow. (F) The concentration of RANKL in the bone marrow. (G) The relative expression of osteoclast-related transcripts. B–E were analyzed by unpaired t test. F and G were analyzed by Mann-Whitney test. SEM is shown. Sample size: IgG, n = 5–7; α-IL-17A, n = 6–10.

We also measured P1NP, CTX-1, and TRAP in the serum of IgG- and α-IL-17A–treated mice. α-IL-17A mice had a significant increase in P1NP and a significant decrease in CTX-1 and TRAP (Supplemental Figure 10, A–C). This implies that osteoclastic activity decreased while osteoblastic activity increased in response to immunoclearing of IL-17A. IgG-treated mice exhibited no significant correlation between P1NP and CTX-1, while α-IL-17A–treated mice exhibited a positive correlation between these two (Supplemental Figure 10D), suggesting that immunoclearing of IL-17A may recover the coupling of osteoblasts and osteoclasts.

CSF1/CSF1-R signaling in hypertensive mice. CSF1 is an important driver of macrophage and osteoclast differentiation. Previous work by De Ciuceis et al. showed that CSF1-deficient mice (Op/Op mice) are protected against hypertension and exhibit reduced macrophage populations (13). To study the role of CSF1 in bone loss in hypertension, we treated mice with an inhibitor of CSF1 receptor (CSF1-R) (PLX5622, MedChem Express) in their chow, beginning 1 week before Ang II infusion. The hypertensive response to Ang II was not changed by PLX5622 treatment (Supplemental Table 7). In contrast, the distal femoral metaphysis of PLX5622-treated mice had significantly higher trabecular BV/TV (Figure 10, A and B) due to an increased number but not thickness (Figure 10, C and D). PLX5622 also increased tissue mineral density (Figure 10E) in comparison with placebo-treated mice. PLX5622 decreased trabecular separation and structure index while increasing connectivity density (Supplemental Table 8). Inhibition of CSF1-R also increased cortical area and thickness (Figure 10, F–H) in the mid-diaphysis in comparison with placebo-treated mice. PLX5622 decreased cortical porosity and increased anterior-posterior diameter while not changing other parameters (Supplemental Table 8). PLX5622 treatment resulted in a significantly higher ultimate force (Figure 10I). PLX5622 did not affect the best-fit line correlating section modulus and ultimate moment (Figure 10J).

Figure 10 Trabecular architecture of the distal femoral metaphysis and cortical structure of the femoral mid-diaphysis from Ang II–infused mice treated with placebo or PLX5622. (A) Representative images of μCT 2D (top) and 3D (bottom) renderings of the distal femoral metaphysis. (B–F) Quantification of trabecular BV/TV (B), thickness (C), separation (D), and tissue mineral density (E). (F) Representative images of μCT 2D (top) and 3D (bottom) rendering of the femoral mid-diaphysis. (G and H) Quantification of cortical area (G) and thickness (H). (I) Ultimate force. (J) The correlation between section modulus and ultimate moment for placebo (orange) and PLX5622 (green) mice. B–E, G, and H were analyzed by unpaired t test. H was analyzed by Mann-Whitney test. J was analyzed by nonlinear regression. SEM is shown. Sample size: placebo, n = 11; PLX5622, n = 12. Scale bars: 200 μm.

Like the distal femoral metaphysis, PLX5622 exhibited protective effects on the trabecular architecture of the L6 VB (Supplemental Table 9). PLX5622-treated mice had significantly increased trabecular BV/TV (Supplemental Figure 11, A and B) compared with placebo-treated hypertensive mice. While PLX5622 did not affect vertebral trabecular thickness (Supplemental Figure 11C), it significantly prevented a decrease in trabecular number (Supplemental Figure 11D). PLX5622 did not affect tissue mineral density (Supplemental Figure 11E). PLX5622 treatment also prevented the deleterious effects of Ang II–induced hypertension on estimated failure load and ultimate force (Supplemental Figure 11, F and G).

In keeping with these beneficial effects of CSF1-R inhibition, PLX5622 increased P1NP and decreased CTX-1 and TRAP in the hypertensive mice compared with placebo-treated mice (Supplemental Figure 12, A–C). There was no obvious correlation between P1NP and CTX-1 following CSF1-R inhibition (Supplemental Figure 12D). We also examined the effect of CSF1-R inhibition on the bone marrow mRNA transcriptome using NanoString analysis. Significantly upregulated genes included PPARgc1B (peroxisome proliferator–activated receptor γ, coactivator 1β), CSF1, and KLF4 (Kruppel-like factor 4), among others (Supplemental Figure 12E and Supplemental Table 10). Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) analysis of the significantly different genes suggests enrichment for pathways including osteoclast differentiation and pathways regulating pluripotency of stem cells, proteoglycans, cytokine–cytokine receptor interaction, calcium signaling, and PI3K/Akt (phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase/protein kinase B) signaling (Supplemental Figure 12F). Flow cytometric analysis of the bone marrow from these mice showed that inhibitor-treated hypertensive mice had a marked reduction in monocytes and macrophages (Supplemental Figure 12, G–J).

Markers of bone turnover in humans with hypertension. Our experimental data indicated that hypertension enhances osteoclast activity in 2 models of hypertension. To determine the relationship between markers of bone metabolism and blood pressure in humans, we leveraged the availability of Olink biomarker data from a random sample of approximately 36,000 White UK Biobank subjects (mean age 56.9 ± 8.0 years, mean body mass index 27.4 ± 4.7 kg/m2, 46% males, mean SBP 138.0 ± 18.5 mmHg, mean BMD 0.54 ± 0.12 g/cm2) or 27,000 UK Biobank subjects not receiving blood pressure medication. The former dataset was used to determine significant correlations between known bone metabolism markers and areal BMD. We observed a significant association between decreasing areal BMD and OPG, osteopontin, Dickkopf1 (DKK1), osteocalcin, and TRAP (Figure 11A). Increasing areal BMD is associated with Sost (Figure 11A). These same markers were correlated with changes in SBP and diastolic blood pressure (DBP). We observed a striking association between OPG and TRAP in both SBP and DBP, such that there was a 6 mmHg increase in SBP per arbitrary normalized protein concentration (NPX) unit increase in OPG and a 5.5 mmHg increase in systolic pressure per NPX unit increase in TRAP (Figure 11B). Changes in blood pressure were not associated with changes in RANKL (Figure 11B). OPG and TRAP levels were similarly associated with diastolic pressures (Figure 11B). Moreover, increases in SOST, DKK1, and osteocalcin were also associated with increases in SBP and DBP (Figure 11B). Hypertensive mice from either model similarly had increased circulating OPG and SOST (Supplemental Figure 13), which may suggest a mechanistic link between these proteins and hypertension-induced bone loss.