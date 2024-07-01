TIGIT predominantly regulates the immune response via regulatory T cells

Retraction Open Access | 10.1172/JCI183278

Coinhibitory receptors are critical for the maintenance of immune homeostasis. Upregulation of these receptors on effector T cells terminates T cell responses, while their expression on Tregs promotes their suppressor function. Understanding the function of coinhibitory receptors in effector T cells and Tregs is crucial, as therapies that target coinhibitory receptors are currently at the forefront of treatment strategies for cancer and other chronic diseases. T cell Ig and ITIM domain (TIGIT) is a recently identified coinhibitory receptor that is found on the surface of a variety of lymphoid cells, and its role in immune regulation is just beginning to be elucidated. We examined TIGIT-mediated immune regulation in different murine cancer models and determined that TIGIT marks the most dysfunctional subset of CD8 + T cells in tumor tissue as well as tumor-tissue Tregs with a highly active and suppressive phenotype. We demonstrated that TIGIT signaling in Tregs directs their phenotype and that TIGIT primarily suppresses antitumor immunity via Tregs and not CD8 + T cells. Moreover, TIGIT + Tregs upregulated expression of the coinhibitory receptor TIM-3 in tumor tissue, and TIM-3 and TIGIT synergized to suppress antitumor immune responses. Our findings provide mechanistic insight into how TIGIT regulates immune responses in chronic disease settings.

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2015;125(11):4053–4062. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI81187

Citation for this retraction: J Clin Invest. 2024;134(13):e183278. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI183278

QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute recently notified the JCI of concerns regarding Figure 4B and Figure 7B and indicated that an independent panel investigation concluded that these figures are likely based on data fabricated or falsified by Mark J. Smyth. In addition, the investigative panel concluded that Figure 7A is based on unreliable data produced by Mark J. Smyth. The QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute investigation found that one author, Mark J. Smyth, was the sole individual responsible for provision of data in Figure 4B, Figure 7A, and Figure 7B. Owing to these data integrity concerns, the JCI is retracting this article. No issues were raised with regard to any of the other data in the article.

Ana C. Anderson and Vijay K. Kuchroo have agreed with the Journal’s decision to retract the paper. The remaining authors abstained from commenting or could not be reached.