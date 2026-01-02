Selective inhibition of long isoforms of phosphodiesterase 4D mitigates liver fibrosis in mouse models

Sex as a biological variable. Our study examined male and female mice, and findings were similar for mice of both sexes.

Animal models of liver fibrosis. Bile duct ligation (BDL) was performed in 12-week-old C57BL/6 mice (n = 20) at the Animal Surgery and Resources Core Facility in NHLBI to establish an animal model of liver fibrosis. The mice were anesthetized with isoflurane (3%) delivered through a gas anesthesia machine vaporizer. A ventral midline abdominal incision was then made, and the skin was dissected free from the underlying muscle fascia and reflected laterally. The incision was then extended through the abdominal wall. A ligature was placed around the common bile duct (cranial to the pancreatic duct junction and caudal to the bile ducts from each liver lobe) and then secured to occlude the duct. The abdominal wall was closed with an absorbable suture. Bupivacaine (up to 2 mg/kg) was administered along the incision for pain relief. The skin was closed with surgical staples. A sham operation was performed as above, omitting the BDL in control mice (n = 5). BDL mice were treated after 3 days of recovery from surgery with freshly diluted D159687 (3 mg/kg) or vehicle by oral gavage daily for 15 days. For the diet-induced MASH and liver fibrosis model, mice were maintained on a CDAHFD for a total of 12 weeks. From week 10 to week 12, freshly diluted D159687 (3 mg/kg) or vehicle was administered daily by oral gavage. PDE4D knockout mice were obtained from Marco Conti (University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California, USA). Liver tissue from carbon tetrachloride (CCl4)-injected mice was obtained from Ekihiro Seki (Cedars-Sinai Medical Center). Mice were injected intraperitoneally with CCl4 (0.5 ml/kg; 1:4 dilution in corn oil) (Sigma-Aldrich) every 3 days for a total of 10 injections to establish the CCl4 model. Control mice received corn oil. Histology procedures were performed at the NIH/NHLBI Pathology Core Facility and Histoserve.

Cell culture and stable cell line generation. Human hepatic stellate cells (LX-2 cell line; Millipore Sigma) were cultured in complete Dulbecco’s modified Eagle’s medium (DMEM; Corning) supplemented with 2% fetal bovine serum (FBS; Sigma-Aldrich) and 1% penicillin and streptomycin antibiotics (Gibco) at 37°C with 5% CO 2 . Primary human hepatic stellate cells (Lonza or Zenbio) were grown in collagen-coated cell culture plates in a stellate cell growth medium (Lonza or Zenbio). Primary human hepatocytes (Zenbio) were cultured in hepatocyte maintenance medium (Zenbio) following the manufacturer’s instructions. A murine Kupffer cell line was grown in collagen-coated cell culture plates with RPMI-1640 medium supplemented with 10% fetal bovine serum (FBS; Sigma-Aldrich) and 1% penicillin and streptomycin antibiotics (Gibco).

LX-2 cells were transduced by Mission shRNA lentiviral transduction particles to knock down the expression of the phosphodiesterase 4D (PDE4D) gene (Supplemental Table 1). Control LX-2 cells were transduced with Mission shRNA control transduction particles in the presence of polybrene. Transduced cells were selected with 3 μg/ml puromycin. LX-2 cells and Kupffer cells expressing a luciferase reporter gene were established using lentiviral transduction particles encoding NF-κB response elements (Kerafast) and AP-1 response elements (Gentarget) and selected with 5 μg/ml puromycin. Luciferase activity was expressed relative to the total protein concentration of cell lysates. Most cells in experiments evaluating pharmacological PDE4D inhibition were pretreated with D159687 in DMEM with 0.2% FBS for 24 hours. Cells were tested for mycoplasma infection before each experiment.

RNA-seq and bioinformatic analyses. RNA-seq was carried out as previously described, with minor modifications (48). LX-2 cells were pretreated with 10 μM D159687 in DMEM with 0.2% FBS for 24 hours and then stimulated with 2 ng/ml TGFb for 24 hours. Total cellular RNA was isolated using the RNeasy RNA extraction kit (QIAGEN). RNA integrity was verified by an Agilent Bioanalyzer. RNA-seq was performed in the NIH DNA Sequencing and Genomics Core Facility. A TruSeq stranded total RNA library preparation kit (Illumina) was used to construct RNAseq libraries, according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The resulting libraries were quantified by a QuBit fluorometer (Thermo Fisher) and sequenced on a Hiseq-3000 sequencer with a 2×50 bp modality.

RNA-seq analysis was performed in the NIH-Bioinformatics and Computational Biology Core Facility. The quality of the sequencing reads was assessed with FastQC (v0.11.9). Reads with adapter contamination were trimmed using Trimmomatic (v0.39), and the remaining reads were aligned to a human genome reference sequence (GRCh38) with STAR (v2.7.3a) using the default settings. Gene counts were generated using featureCounts from Subread (v2.0.0). Differentially expressed genes were identified with DESeq2 (v1.30) R package and GO enrichment analysis was performed with the clusterProfiler R package (v3.18). The false discovery rate (FDR) was calculated using the Benjamini–Hochberg algorithm.

Extraction of total RNA and RT-qPCR. Total RNA was extracted using the RNeasy Mini Kit (Qiagen), according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The first-strand cDNA was synthesized from 1 μg purified mRNA using the AccuPower CycleScript RT PreMix (BioNeer). Samples were processed with 12 cycles of 30 seconds at 20°C, 4 minutes at 48°C, 30 seconds at 55°C, and then heat inactivated by 94°C for 5 minutes. RT-qPCR was carried out to analyze the mRNA level using the LightCycler 96 system (Roche Life Science) with SYBR Green master mix (Roche) and related primers (Supplemental Table 2). To design primers that specifically amplify the short form (PDE4D1) and the long form (PDE4D5) of PDE4D without cross reactivity, we targeted unique, nonoverlapping regions of each isoform. The ratio of the target gene expression to GAPDH expression (internal mRNA standard) was calculated using LightCycler 96 software (Roche). The quality of the RT-qPCR results was evaluated by melting curve analysis.

Preparation of cell lysates and immunoblot analyses. Cells were washed twice with ice-cold PBS and harvested in RIPA buffer (Millipore Sigma) with PhosSTOP phosphatase inhibitors (Roche) and cOmplete protease inhibitors (Roche). Nuclear and cytoplasmic extracts were obtained using NE-PER Nuclear and Cytoplasmic kits (Pierce), according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The total protein concentration was measured by a Coomassie Plus protein assay (Thermo Fisher) and subjected to immunoblotting. Primary antibodies were used at 1:1,000 dilution, including COL1A1 (#84336, Cell signaling); ACTA2 (#A2547, Sigma-Aldrich); COL1A1 (#84336, Cell signaling); p-SMAD2 (#3108, Cell signaling); p-SMAD3 (#ab52903, abcam); SMAD2/3 (#8685, Cell signaling); SMAD4 (#46535, Cell signaling); LAMIN (#13435, Cell signaling); p-ERK (#4370, Cell signaling); ERK (#4696, Cell signaling); p-IKK (#2697, Cell signaling); IKK (#11930, Cell signaling); p-NF-κB p65 S536 (#3033, Cell signaling); NF-κB P65 (#8242, Cell signaling); p-AKT (#4060, Cell signaling); AKT (#4691, Cell signaling); p-FOXO1 S256 (#9461, Cell signaling); p-FOXO3a S253 (#13129, Cell signaling); FOXO1 (#2880, Cell signaling); p18 INK4C (#2896, Cell signaling); p21 Waf1/Cip1 (#2947, Cell signaling); CDK4 (#12790, Cell signaling); CDK6 (#3136, Cell signaling); PARP (#9542, Cell signaling); CASPASE3 (#14220, Cell signaling); Integrin a5 (#ab150361, abcam); p-FAK Y397 (#8556, Cell signaling); p-FAK Y925 (#3284, Cell signaling); FAK (#13009, Cell signaling); FLAG (#F1804, Sigma-Aldrich); a-tubulin (sc-8035, Santa Cruz).

Collagen-based cell contraction assays. LX-2 cells were pretreated with or without 10 μM D159687 in DMEM with 0.2% FBS for 24 hours. Cells were harvested and resuspended in 500 μl of the collagen solution provided with the cell contraction assay kit (Cell Biolabs Inc). Samples were plated into 24-well plates and incubated at 37 °C with 5% CO 2 for 1 hour to allow the collagen to polymerize. Culture media containing 0.5 ng/ml TGFb and either vehicle or 10 μM D159687 was added to each well, and the cells were incubated for 2 days. The culture medium was changed daily, and free-floating gels were imaged by GEL imager (GE AI600).

Cell migration assays. Chemotaxis assays were performed using the CytoSelect Cell Migration Kit (5 μm, fluorometric format; Cell Biolabs). The lower wells in the feeder tray were filled with 150 μl LX-2 conditioned medium, and the upper wells in the membrane chamber (5 μm) were filled with THP-1 cells (2 × 105 cells) in serum-free medium (100 μl) and incubated for 2 hours at 37°C with 5% CO 2 . The medium containing THP-1 cells from the top side of the membrane chamber was then removed and placed into a cell harvesting tray containing 150 μl of cell detachment solution. Lysis buffer/CyQuant GR dye solution was added to the cell detachment solution and incubated for 20 minutes at room temperature. The migratory cells were quantified by fluorescence intensity at 480 nm/520 nm.

Scratch-wound migration assays were performed on confluent LX-2 cells using a 10-μl pipette tip to introduce a wound. The plates were then incubated with 5 μM D159687 in the presence of TGFb for 36 hours. Migration was measured by quantifying the cell-free area of the wound.

Hepatocyte-stellate cell spheroids assays. Spheroid-formation assays were performed to mimic the cellular complexity of the liver. Hepatocyte-stellate cell-spheroid cultures were produced using primary human hepatocytes, primary hepatic stellate cells, and a 3D Hepatocyte-Stellate Cell Spheroids kit (Sciencell) and resuspended 3D culture medium (Sciencell). Spheroid suspensions were incubated at 37 °C with 5% CO2 for 16 hours. Spheroids were pretreated with or without 10 μM D159687 in DMEM with 0.2% FBS for 24 hours and then stimulated with 5 ng/ml TGFb for 2 days. Spheroids were stained with 2 μM COL-F for 30 minutes to determine collagen levels. After washing with a live cell imaging solution (Invitrogen), spheroids were observed using an LSM880 confocal microscope (Zeiss).

Cell viability and caspase 3/7 activity. Cell viability was measured by a colorimetric viability assay kit for cholecystokinin octapeptide (CCK-8; Dojindo). Caspase activity was determined using a Caspase-Glo 3/7 luminescent assay kit (Promega) or by immunoblotting using CASPASE3 antibodies. Absorbance and luminescence were measured using a microplate reader (Cytation 5, BioTek). For live/dead cell staining, cells were stained with the acetoxymethyl ester of calcein (calcein-AM) for live cell staining and ethidium homodimer-1 (EthD-1) for dead-cell staining. The stained LX-2 cells were visualized using an LSM880 confocal microscope equipped with a 63X/1.4 Plan-Apochromat lens (Zeiss).

Statistics. Statistical comparisons between groups were performed by 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test and ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test for multiple comparisons (GraphPad Prism version 9 software). All values are presented as the mean ± standard error of the mean (SEM) of at least three independent experiments, and differences were considered statistically significant at P < 0.05.

Study approval. All mouse experiments were approved by the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee of the NIH/NHLBI.

Data and materials availability. All data associated with this study are present within the main text in the paper or in the Supporting Data Values file. The database of human cirrhosis patient is derived from the Oncomine (PDE4D; Mas Liver). Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) database of human obesity patients is supported by National Center for Biotechnology Information (GEO accession number: GSE48452).