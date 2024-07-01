Cystic fibrosis–related metabolic defects: crosstalk between ion channels and organs

The inter-organ exchange of glucose is paramount to survival. During periods of fasting or metabolic stress, the liver and kidneys convert carbon from amino acids, lactate, and glycerol into glucose and release it for use by the brain and periphery. Patients with CF display perturbations in glucose homeostasis and are at high risk for diabetes (15). Previous work on the pig model showed that even newborn CF piglets have defects in glucose handling (16). Those studies were all done by following systemic glucose concentrations. Bae et al. (12) used arteriovenous metabolomics to shed further light onto this phenomenon. First, they saw that while wild-type pig liver and kidneys both had a net release of glucose, CF liver and kidneys did not. The release of glucose by CF organs was near zero, and in some animals, glucose was being taken up rather than released. Then, the authors looked at the correlation between circulating glucose levels and the rate of uptake/release by liver and kidneys. These two organs are responsible for sensing circulating glucose levels and maintaining them within a narrow window by either taking up excess glucose or secreting glucose when levels drop. In wild-type piglets, Bae, Kim, and colleagues observed a remarkably tight inverse correlation between circulating glucose concentrations and the rate of kidney glucose release. As circulating levels dropped, the kidneys secreted increasing amounts of glucose. Strikingly, in CF piglets, there was no correlation at all between circulating glucose concentrations and kidney glucose release, suggesting defects in glucose sensing, transport, or both. It is of interest to note that glucose absorption in the kidney occurs primarily in the first two segments (S1, S2) of the proximal tubule, and that this uptake is dependent on cotransport with Na+ through Na+-glucose cotransporters (SGLTs). Recent advances in segment-specific mapping of the nephron transcriptome indicate that CFTR is also expressed in the S1 and S2 segments of the proximal tubule, placing it in physical proximity to SGLT2 (17, 18). Through mechanisms that are not well understood, CFTR is known to blunt the activity of epithelial Na+ channels, such that deletion of CFTR leads to enhanced Na+ transport in specific experimental systems (19, 20), although the role of ENaC in CF pathogenesis is still unclear (21). It is tempting to speculate that loss of CFTR in S1 and S2 proximal tubular segments leads to SGLT dysregulation.

Glucose homeostasis can be complicated due to the actions of powerful hormones such as insulin and glucagon. Much simpler homeostatic mechanisms apply to amino acids. Like glucose, amino acid levels in the blood are maintained within a narrow range. But unlike glucose, amino acid homeostasis requires no hormones and is achieved simply through the law of mass action. In other words, when amino acid concentrations are higher inside cells than outside, amino acids are transported out, and vice versa. In the kidney of the newborn CF pig, it turns out that even this much simpler form of metabolite homeostasis is disturbed. Whereas wild-type piglet kidneys maintained a negative correlation between blood amino acids and uptake/release rates, i.e., taking up amino acids when blood levels were high and releasing them when blood levels were low, CF piglet kidneys tended to do the opposite. As a result, CF piglets lost more amino acids into the urine. Although amino acid homeostasis is driven by mass action, amino acids cannot cross membranes on their own and require facilitated transport. The absorption of filtered amino acids occurs in the S1, S2, and S3 segments of the proximal tubule by a family of luminal membrane amino acid transporters (22, 23), where amino acids are largely cotransported with Na+ or H+ (24). A theme emerges in which loss of CFTR at the apical surface of cells in the S1 and S2 segments of the proximal tubule appears to dampen the activity of Na+- or H+-coupled amino acid cotransporters. While the mechanisms by which this occurs are unclear, Bae et al. (12) did not report evidence of a decreased transporter message or protein expression and suggest that changes in the electrochemical gradients for Na+ or H+ were responsible for the reduced absorption of filtered amino acids. Additional studies are needed to determine whether changes in the Na+ or H+ concentrations in the proximal tubular lumen or within proximal tubular cells occur in the absence of CFTR. For example, a higher intracellular Na+ concentration could dampen apical uptake of metabolites and potentially affect basolateral transport back to the circulation. The result would be the lack of relationship between circulating metabolite levels and the rate of uptake/release, as was observed in the work by Bae et al. for so many metabolites in CF piglet kidneys (12). The balance of metabolites across compartments in CF kidneys would be less responsive to metabolite concentrations and instead becomes tied to the intracellular concentrations of Na+ and other cations (Figure 1).