Arteriovenous metabolomics in pigs reveals CFTR regulation of metabolism in multiple organs

CFTR loss alters the circulating metabolome of newborn pigs. To investigate the intrinsic role of CFTR in metabolic regulation, we generated CFTR–/– (CF pigs) (31) and CFTR+/+ pigs (WT pigs) of both sexes, including 8 pairs of littermates, and assessed the arterial blood metabolome of newborn piglets using liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry (LC-MS) (Figure 1A). Animals had not suckled for 3 hours before the study, and 2 litters were delivered by cesarean section and had not taken milk; there were no differences in the circulating metabolome of piglets that were delivered vaginally and those delivered by cesarean section.

Figure 1 The circulating metabolome differs between WT and CF newborn pigs. (A) Experimental scheme for systemic blood metabolomics using LC-MS. (B) Body weights and fasting serum insulin levels (mU/L). n = 9 WT and n = 10 CF pigs. (C) Volcano plot indicating the difference of each circulating metabolite between WT and CF pigs (color coded to indicate various metabolite categories). Representative metabolites enriched in WT or CF are marked. Fatty acid (FA); monoglyceride (MG); diglyceride (DG); triglyceride (TG). (D–G) Comparison of amino acids (D), fatty acids (E), and other abundant circulating metabolite (F and G) levels in blood between 8 WT and CF littermate pairs. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001 relative to WT, by 2-tailed, paired Student’s t test for metabolites meeting normality or Wilcoxon signed-rank test for metabolites that do not meet normality (see Supplemental Table 1). Bars show the mean. FC, fold change (CF/WT).

Newborn WT and CF piglets had similar body weights and blood insulin levels (Figure 1B), in contrast to older CF pigs and people with CF who have reduced body weights due, at least in part, to abnormal nutrition (35). Despite the similar body weights and insulin levels, there were significant metabolome differences between genotypes, including decreased amino acids and increased nonesterified long-chain fatty acids (LCFAs) in CF piglets (Figure 1C and Supplemental Table 1 for FDR-corrected data; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI174500DS1). These findings prompted us to further examine amino acids and LCFAs systematically. Amino acids had mixed patterns, with some such as tyrosine showing a dramatic (~3-fold) decrease, whereas glutamate was (~2-fold) increased in CF piglets (Figure 1D). LCFAs showed more consistent patterns, with most of them substantially increased in CF piglets (Figure 1E) except for a few abundant fatty acids (Figure 1F). These amino acid and fatty acid abnormalities were specific because other major circulating metabolites including glucose, lactate, and ketones were relatively normal (Figure 1G).

CFTR loss alters cross-organ metabolite exchange. Our finding that CFTR loss altered the systemic blood metabolome in newborn piglets suggested an intrinsic role of CFTR in regulating metabolism. However, stationary blood metabolite levels do not provide information about the organs that drive such changes or the causal metabolic fluxes (e.g., metabolite production or consumption). Therefore, we used AV metabolomics to quantitatively determine metabolite uptake and release across multiple organs. We sampled arterial blood (aorta and femoral artery) and venous blood across 8 individual organs or body parts (lung, head, heart, spleen, kidney, liver, intestine, and the leg representing primarily skeletal muscle) (Figure 2A). We also collected fresh urine from the bladder to assess kidney function. All sampling was done within 30 minutes after the first blood draw. To augment the accuracy of the measurements, each biological sample was independently extracted and analyzed by LC-MS 3 times, and median AV values were used for data analysis. Then, to determine the net release and uptake of each metabolite by each organ, we calculated the log 2 ratio of metabolite abundances in venous blood (C v ) to those in arterial blood (C A ). For the liver AV comparison, we used a weighted average of the hepatic artery (22%) and the portal vein (78%) relative to the hepatic vein (36). For the lung AV comparison, we used a ratio of arterial blood relative to the right ventricle.

Figure 2 CFTR loss impairs metabolism in multiple organs and interorgan metabolite exchange. (A) Schematic of the circulatory system indicating blood and urine sampling sites. (B) For each organ in WT and CF pigs, metabolites showing significant release and uptake were identified using the 1-sample t test or Mann-Whitney U test (see Supplemental Table 2). (C) Schematic plotting the source and sink organs of circulating metabolites. The blunt end indicates source organ X, and the arrowed end indicates sink organ Y. Numbers indicate the number of metabolite exchange events that met statistical significance in both organs for each interorgan metabolite exchange. (D) Chord graphs indicating metabolite exchange between organs in WT and CF pigs. n = 9 WT and n = 10 CF pigs.

These pan-organ, AV metabolite gradient measurements not only revealed dynamic metabolite exchange between organs in newborn WT pigs but also disclosed its altered patterns driven by CFTR loss (Supplemental Figure 1). Overall, the liver, kidney, and intestine released the greatest number of metabolites in both genotypes (Figure 2B and Supplemental Table 2), consistent with the roles of these organs in supplying circulating metabolites in adults (37, 38). By contrast, the heart, head, kidney, and lung absorbed the greatest number of metabolites. In many cases, CF reduced the number of metabolites released or absorbed by multiple organs such as the liver, spleen, and lung (Figure 2B).

As an example, compared with WT intestine and liver, CF intestine released less taurodeoxycholate (a bile acid) and the liver absorbed less (Table 1). This result suggests that CFTR is required for bile acid recycling and that its defect may contribute to serum bile acid abnormalities later in the disease course (39). In some cases, CFTR loss reversed metabolite trafficking. For example, although WT hearts released guanosine, CF hearts absorbed it. Inosine showed a similar trend. These purine nucleosides act as signaling molecules (40, 41) and their blood levels tended to decrease in CF (~50% and ~15%, Supplemental Table 1), suggesting altered communication between the heart and other organs by CFTR loss (Table 1 shows additional examples).

Table 1 Selected examples of altered metabolite trafficking in CF organs

To further investigate the role of CFTR in regulating interorgan metabolite exchange, we inspected metabolites that showed statistically significant release by one organ and statistically significant uptake by another organ (Figure 2C and Supplemental Table 3). This analysis revealed that CFTR loss substantially disrupted metabolite exchange between organs (Figure 2D). Remarkably, in CF piglets, the number of metabolites exchanged between the liver and other organs decreased by half (from 140 to 68 metabolites), while the number of metabolites transferred to the lung from other organs decreased by 5-fold (from 68 to 13 metabolites) (Figure 2D).

CFTR loss disrupts fatty acid uptake by the lung. This unexpected defect in lung uptake of circulating metabolites prompted us to further investigate the CF lung’s metabolic activities. Interestingly, most metabolites that showed blunted lung uptake turned out to be LCFAs (Figure 3A). Such defective LCFA uptake was unexpected, given the elevated levels of blood LCFAs in newborn CF piglets (Figure 1E). As developing lungs require LCFAs for surfactant production and other membrane remodeling processes, impaired lung LCFA uptake may contribute to later CF lung pathologies in adults.

Figure 3 Quantitative analysis reveals altered metabolite trafficking in CF lungs, liver, and legs. (A) Graphs indicating fatty acid trafficking into lungs from other organs. (B) log 2 (V/A) ratios of LCFAs in WT and CF lungs. n = 8 WT and n = 8 CF littermates. Error bars show the mean. Note that arachidonic acid (C20:4) uniquely shows greater uptake by CF lung compared with WT lung. *P < 0.05, by paired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (C) Arachidonic acid (C20:4) trafficking. Bars show the mean for 8 WT and 8 CF littermates. *P < 0.05, by paired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (D) Calculated ratio of lung uptake of arachidonic acid versus docosahexaenoic acid. Bars show the mean. *P < 0.05, by Wilcoxon signed-rank test. n = 8 WT and n = 8 CF littermates. (E) Glutamate and glutamine trafficking between the liver and leg. Bars show the mean ± SD for 8 WT and 8 CF littermates, except glutamine WT liver (n = 7). *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001, by 1-sample t test or Mann-Whitney U test (see also Supplemental Table 2). (F and G) Hepatic and renal glucose trafficking. Bars show the mean. n = 8 WT and n = 8 CF littermates. **P < 0.01, by Wilcoxon signed-rank test.

Surprisingly, despite mostly defective lung LCFA uptake, arachidonic acid (C20:4) stood out as unique (Figure 3B), in that its uptake was enhanced by approximately 3-fold (from 2.5 to 7.5 nmol/L) by CFTR loss (Figure 3C). Arachidonic acid is an essential precursor of proinflammatory lipid cytokines (42). Indeed, an increased ratio of arachidonic acid to docosahexaenoic acid levels in adult CF lungs may contribute to a hyperinflammatory pulmonary response (43, 44). Our AV comparison revealed that this ratio was already increased in newborn CF piglets without inflammation. The data also suggested that such an increase was probably due to the increased lung “uptake” of arachidonic acid relative to docosahexaenoic acid (Figure 3D).

CFTR loss disrupts liver and muscle metabolism. We next switched our attention to other metabolically active organs and found that CFTR loss substantially disrupted the liver release of metabolites, especially amino acids and their derivatives (Supplemental Table 3). One notable example was glutamate. In WT piglets, the liver released a significant amount of glutamate (~0.17 μmol/L), which was taken up by the leg (Figure 3E). WT piglet leg, in turn, released glutamine (~0.1 μmol/L), which was approximately 60% (at a molar mass) of the absorbed glutamate. This liver-muscle exchange of glutamate and glutamine is critical for the removal of ammonia in muscle via the urea cycle in liver (45), which promotes muscle energy metabolism including amino acid catabolism (38, 46). Our data indicate that this process occurred even in newborn pigs, but the loss of CFTR disrupted it. These findings may explain an earlier observation that patients with CF show impaired muscle energy metabolism (15).

Another unexpected observation was substantially less glucose release by the liver in the absence of functional CFTR (Figure 3F). Kidneys, a secondary gluconeogenic organ, also showed less and inconsistent glucose release (Figure 3G). After lung disease and the complications of lung transplantation, liver disease has been the major cause of mortality in people with CF (47). Histological analyses have variably shown focal biliary cirrhosis, hepatic steatosis, and/or noncirrhotic portal hypertension (48). Although cholangiocytes and, to a lesser extent, hepatocytes express CFTR, the pathophysiological basis by which loss of CFTR causes liver disease is poorly understood (49). Our findings of metabolic abnormalities in the newborn liver, prior to secondary manifestations from CF disease and its treatment, can provide new opportunities and directions to explore the responsible mechanisms.

CFTR loss disrupts homeostatic metabolite release by kidneys. Metabolite levels are tightly maintained within physiological ranges by homeostatic mechanisms including hormonal regulation and concentration-dependent oxidation (50). To gain insight into how CFTR loss disrupts systemic metabolite levels, we performed an unbiased correlation-based analysis between each metabolite’s blood concentration and uptake/release by each organ (Figure 4A and Supplemental Table 4). In the liver, neither WT nor CF showed a significant relationship between blood glucose concentration and release (Figure 4B); perhaps this is a feature of newborn pigs (51). In contrast, in WT kidney, we found a strong (P < 0.001) inverse relationship; that is, the lower the blood glucose concentration, the greater the renal glucose release (Figure 4C), suggesting homeostatic regulation. Strikingly, CFTR loss disrupted this relationship.

Figure 4 Loss of CFTR disrupts renal glucose and amino acid homeostasis. (A) Schematic of correlation analysis of circulating metabolites between arterial concentration, [X], and tissue release/uptake activity [log 2 (V/A)]. For correlation analysis in the liver, the weighted average of portal and arterial blood concentration was used. (B and C) Correlations between blood glucose concentration and hepatic or renal release in WT and CF pigs. P values were calculated by Spearman’s correlation test. n = 9 WT and n = 10 CF pigs. (D) Heatmap showing correlations for 28 abundant metabolites across 8 organs. EAA, essential amino acids; BCAA, branched-chain amino acids; NEAA, nonessential amino acids. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by Spearman’s correlation test. n = 9 WT and n = 10 CF pigs. (E) Correlations between arterial blood concentrations and kidney trafficking of proline in WT and CF pigs. P values were calculated by Spearman’s correlation test. n = 9 WT and n = 10 CF pigs.

Motivated by the glucose result, we expanded our analysis to the other 27 metabolites for which we measured absolute concentration values. For WT organs, we found 20 statistically significant relationships (Figure 4D). Surprisingly, 60% (12 cases) involved the kidney, all 12 were inverse correlations, 10 were for amino acids, and the other 2 were for glucose and 3-hydroxybutyrate. In all 12 cases, loss of CFTR disrupted the correlation (Figure 4E shows proline as an example).

CFTR loss disrupts renal amino acid reabsorption. These findings led us to further investigate the role of CFTR in kidney function. The renal glomerulus filters circulating metabolites, then proximal tubule epithelia selectively reabsorb crucial metabolites including glucose and amino acids and allow others to escape into the urine (52) (Figure 5A). Renal venous versus arterial blood comparisons did not reveal consistent abnormalities across CF kidneys, probably because variations in metabolite abundance were too small to detect statistically significant differences (Figure 5B). However, urine-to-arterial metabolite ratios revealed less efficient reabsorption (i.e., increased loss to urine) by CF kidney of multiple metabolites, including lactate and several amino acids (Figure 5B). Global comparison of urine versus blood metabolomes between WT and CF piglets further indicated that amino acids were inefficiently reabsorbed in the absence of CFTR (Figure 5C).

Figure 5 CF kidney exhibits defective amino acid reabsorption. (A) Schematic of renal filtration and reabsorption. Most metabolites are first filtered, and selected metabolites are then actively reabsorbed back into the systemic circulation. (B) Heatmap showing 28 metabolite abundance ratios of the renal vein relative to the artery and urine relative to the artery. Blue color in urine/artery indicates reabsorption, and red color indicates loss into urine. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001 of CF urine/artery relative to WT, by 2-tailed Student’s t test or Mann-Whitney U test (see Supplemental Table 2). Urine data were normalized to urine creatinine levels. (C) Correlation between WT urine/artery and CF urine/artery for each circulating metabolite (color coded by categories). Examples of amino acids that are poorly reabsorbed in CF are labeled. (D) Schematic of stable isotope tracing in pigs. Pigs were intravenously infused with four 13C-labeled amino acid tracers. (E) 13C-labeled amino acid abundance in WT and CF urine samples. The ion counts of 13C-labeled amino acids in urine (normalized to urine creatinine) were normalized to the labeled amino acids in arterial blood. Data are individual points with the mean shown by a blue line. n = 2 WT and n = 2 CF littermates. (F) Fold difference in urine amino acids, normalized by urine osmolality, from 12-month-old children with CF (n = 22) relative to non-CF controls (n = 22). P values by Welch’s 2-sample t test. Data were adapted from BONUS (12).

The glomerular filtration rate (GFR) has been reported to be normal or decreased in CF (53, 54). However, reports of a decrease in GFR are associated with use of nephrotoxic agents for pulmonary infection, use of immunosuppressive drugs after lung transplantation, and CF-related diabetes (55), conditions not present in newborn pigs. Consistent with a normal GFR, except for some amino acids, most of the approximately 400 metabolites showed similar abundances in WT and CF urine (Figure 5C). As an additional test, we assessed blood metabolite indicators that have a strong correlation with the estimated GFR (eGFR) (Supplemental Figure 2) (56). However, we found no difference by genotype, further indicating that the GFR is probably not impaired in newborn CF piglets.

To measure renal amino acid reabsorption more directly, we infused WT and CF piglets intravenously with 4 stable isotope–labeled 13C–amino acid tracers, selected on the basis of the sizes, charges, and polarity that determine transporter specificities (Figure 5D). After an initial bolus and continuous infusion with minimal perturbation of circulating concentrations (Supplemental Figure 3), we collected fresh urine and measured the leakage of the intravenously infused tracers into the urine. CF pigs showed an increase in all 4 traced amino acids in the urine (Figure 5E).

We also investigated metabolites in urine that were collected from 12-month-old children with or without CF in the Baby Observational and Nutrition Study (BONUS) (12). We examined the data set from that study and found significantly higher levels of several amino acids in CF urine (Figure 5F). Together, we conclude that loss of CFTR impairs renal amino acid reabsorption.

Inhibition of CFTR reduces amino acid transport by proximal tubule epithelia. We next sought to investigate the mechanisms of how CFTR loss disrupts renal amino acid reabsorption. Proximal tubule epithelia use a variety of membrane transporters to reabsorb amino acids. To first test whether transporter expression is affected by CFTR loss, we quantitatively examined gene expression of 56 known amino acid transporters of WT and CF kidney cortex but found no significant differences (Supplemental Figure 4A). We next examined kidney histopathology but found no obvious difference between WT and CF (Figure 6A). Global mRNA transcripts measured by RNA-Seq also showed little genotype-dependent differences (Figure 6B). We further investigated protein expression and localization of select amino acid transporters. Western blotting and immunofluorescence staining showed no effect by CFTR deficiency on either protein levels or localization of the glutamate transporter (SLC1A1) or the neutral amino acid transporter (SLC38A4) (Supplemental Figure 4, B–E). However, we cannot exclude the possibility of changes in other protein levels. Collectively, these results suggest that impaired amino acid reabsorption is not simply attributable to altered renal structure, development, or transporter expression.

Figure 6 Inhibition of CFTR in cultured human renal proximal tubule epithelia impairs amino acid absorption. (A) H&E staining of newborn WT and CF pig kidneys. Scale bars: 50 μm. (B) Volcano plot showing differentially expressed genes in WT and CF pig kidneys. lnFC, fold change (CF/WT) in kidney tissues at the natural log scale. Dashed lines indicate the cutoffs: genes that were lower in CF with P < 0.05, by Mann-Whitney U test are highlighted in red. n = 12 WT and 11 CF pigs. Down, downregulated; Up, upregulated. (C) Immunofluorescence staining for CFTR (green) and actin (white) in DAPI-labeled human renal proximal tubule epithelial cells. Scale bars: 20 μm (left 2 panels) and 100 μm (right-most panel). (D and E) Rt and Vt in cells after addition of vehicle control or 2 CFTR inhibitors (CFTR inh -172 or GlyH-101). n = 6 per group for Rt and n = 9 per group for voltage. Bars show the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA. (F) Schematic of an assay to measure transepithelial transport of amino acids. (G and H) Percentage change in transepithelial transport of amino acids by CFTR inhibitors at 60 minutes after amino acid addition. Mannitol was used as a negative control. #P < 0.1, *P < 0.05, and **P < 0.01 for color-coded inhibitors relative to vehicle, by Mann-Whitney U test. Bars show the mean ± SD. n = 6 per group, except n = 5 for valine, asparagine, tryptophan, mannitol, and 13C-glutamate. (I) Proposed model for impaired amino acid reabsorption by the proximal tubule. Cl– absorption through CFTR anion channels contributes to the lumen positive voltage, and loss of CFTR decreases voltage. The positive voltage enhances Na+- and H+-coupled amino acid reabsorption.

To further investigate the biochemical mechanisms underlying impaired renal amino acid reabsorption by CFTR loss, we used human renal proximal tubule epithelial cells cultured on permeable membrane supports (57). After the cells had formed epithelia, immunofluorescence imaging confirmed CFTR expression at the apical membrane (Figure 6C). Blocking CFTR function with either of 2 pharmacological inhibitors, CFTR inh -172 or GlyH-101 (58, 59), tended to increase transepithelial electrical resistance (Rt) while significantly decreasing the lumen-positive transepithelial voltage (Vt) (Figure 6, D and E), indicating that CFTR ion channels influence the electrophysical properties of proximal tubule epithelia. To measure amino acid transport in this condition, we then added 20 amino acids and mannitol (as a negative control) to the apical solution and measured their appearance in the basolateral solution (Figure 6F). We observed that inhibiting CFTR significantly decreased the absorptive flux of almost all amino acids but not mannitol (Figure 6G).

To determine whether inhibiting CFTR decreases glutamate flux from the apical to the basolateral surface versus inhibiting the release of glutamate produced internally by the cells (60), we added 13C-glutamate to the apical surface and measured its basolateral appearance. We found that inhibiting CFTR reduced 13C-glutamate transport, indicating inhibition of transepithelial glutamate absorption (Figure 6H).

Individual amino acid transporters can carry a variety of different amino acids, and many couple amino acid flux to Na+ or H+ flux. In kidneys, such Na+ and H+ electrochemical gradients across membranes power amino acid reabsorption (61). Thus, we propose a model in which the loss of CFTR ion channels in renal proximal tubule impairs amino acid reabsorption via disruption of electrochemical gradients (Figure 6I). The loss of amino acids may have contributed to the impaired renal glucose homeostasis that we observed in CF piglets (Figure 4C) due to abnormal gluconeogenesis using amino acids as substrates (62–64).