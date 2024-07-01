A little ER stress isn’t bad: the IRE1α/XBP1 pathway shapes ILC3 functions during intestinal inflammation

Cao et al. (3) reported that expression of XBP1s in ILC3s follows a robust circadian rhythm and can be induced by the vasoactive intestinal peptide (VIP), a neuropeptide produced by enteric neurons during feeding (Figure 1A). While the role of feeding-dependent activation of VIP in ILC3s is still debated, light exposure heavily synchronizes the functions of ILC3s in the intestine (6). Thus, one could speculate that circadian regulation of IRE1α/XBP1 in ILC3s has the potential to work as a cytoprotector during “rush” hours as well as prior to food intake. A similar mechanism of action can be postulated for ILC2s, since these cells are also tightly regulated by circadian rhythm and VIP (6) and express even higher levels of Ern1 than do ILC3s (3). The importance of rhythmic regulation in the ER stress response is also underlined by the function of XBP1s, which serves as a transcriptional regulator controlling the cell-autonomous 12-hour clock (7). Although the authors did not observe gross homeostatic alterations in the intestine of Ire1αΔRorc mice (3), the findings discussed above warrant further studies aimed at dissecting the role of central and cell-autonomous regulation of the UPR in ILC-mediated immunity. Two key aspects highlighted by Cao and co-authors included (a) the requirement of IRE1α/XBP1 for mouse and human ILC3s to reach the optimal secretory potential of IL-22 and IL-17 upon IL-23 and IL-1β stimulation, and (b) the ability of mitochondrial ROS to selectively activate the IRE1α/XBP1 pathway among the three UPR branches (3). While cytokine-mediated activation of IRE1α and XBP1s has been previously shown to regulate NK cell proliferation (8), it remains to be determined whether the selective activation of IRE1α/XBP1 mediated by ROS and/or XBP1s-dependent cytokine production are generalizable to other ILCs. Thus, XBP1s establishes a positive feedback mechanism that has the potential to amplify the secretory functions of ILC3s, at multiple levels, such as by regulating the fitness and/or production of cytokines (3). This function is well described in B cells, which upregulate the UPR upon activation and differentiation into plasma cells for optimal antibody secretion (9). Since members of the UPR can bind to the promoter of cytokines such as IL-6 or IL-23 in other innate immune cells (10, 11), these observations are open to question as to whether the expression of cytokines can also be tuned by direct regulation of XBP1s in ILC3s. This topic might be tackled in future studies by establishing whole-genome maps of XBP1s-DNA binding in these cells.

Figure 1 XBP1s has a role in controlling IL-22 production from intestinal ILC3s. (A) XBP1s expression in ILC3s follows a circadian rhythm and can be induced by VIP, a neuropeptide produced by enteric neurons during feeding. XBP1s triggers IL-22 release, which helps maintain epithelial barrier integrity. (B) Inflammatory cytokines, namely IL-23 and IL-1β, induce mitochondrial ROS–mediated IRE1α/XBP1 pathway activation. XBP1s is required for optimal IL-22 and IL-17 production by ILC3s and protects these cells from unresolved ER stress. Moreover, XBP1s in ILC3s is required for protection against C. rodentium and C. difficile and to avoid aberrant acute intestinal inflammation in mice. (C) The expression levels of XBP1s in ILC3s in intestinal mucosa correlate with the response to the therapeutic antagonist anti–IL-12/IL-23 antibody (also known as ustekinumab) in patients with IBD.