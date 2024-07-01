The IRE1α/XBP1 pathway sustains cytokine responses of group 3 innate lymphoid cells in inflammatory bowel disease

Intestinal ILC3s exhibit high Ire1α expression and circadian oscillation of Xbp1s. We first examined whether ER stress pathways are activated in mouse ILC3s. We noted that Ire1α (also known as Ern1) mRNA was highly expressed in ILC3s of the small intestinal lamina propria (siLP) compared with other cell populations in the ImmGen microarray and ULI RNA-Seq data (Immgen.org) (Figure 1A). Previous studies demonstrated that the expression of prototypic ILC3 genes, such as Il22, follows a 24-hour circadian rhythm as does expression of clock genes like period circadian regulator 1 (Per1) (2, 3, 23). Thus, we tested whether IRE1α/XBP1 expression also follows a cyclic oscillation in ILC3s at steady state. We sort purified siLP ILC3s (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI174198DS1) from WT C57BL/6J mice every 6 hours over a 24-hour period for quantitative real-time PCR (qPCR) analysis of genes controlling the ER stress response. Using JTK_CYCLE analysis, we found robust rhythmic expression of Xbp1s peaking at ZT12 over a 24-hour period, which paralleled that of Il22 and Per1 (Figure 1B and Supplemental Methods). Circadian oscillations of Pdi, which encodes an ER protein disulfide isomerase, and Bip, an ER chaperone gene, were limited. We also observed cyclic expression of Chop (Ddit3, or DNA damage–inducible transcript 3), which encodes a proapoptotic transcription factor during ER stress (11). However, the expression of Chop peaked at ZT0 when Xbp1s, Per1, and Il22 transcripts were at their nadir, suggesting that CHOP may counterbalance the activity of the IRE1α/XBP1 pathway in intestinal ILC3s. VIP is a neuropeptide produced by enteric neurons during feeding, which was previously shown to induce the rhythmic expression of ILC3 cytokines including IL-22 (24–26). We found that ex vivo treatment of siLP ILC3s with VIP or the VIP receptor agonist BAY 55-9837 upregulated XBP1s in siLP ILC3s (Figure 1C). This finding suggests a strong connection between the nutritional response and the circadian regulation of IRE1α/XBP1. Moreover, it implies that VIP secretion induced by food intake might regulate cytokine production in gut ILC3s via the IRE1α/XBP1 pathway.

Figure 1 Intestinal ILC3s exhibit high Ire1α (Ern1) expression and circadian oscillation of Xbp1s. (A) Mouse intestinal ILC3s express high levels of Ire1α (Ern1). Graph shows the expression of Ern1 in mouse immune cells from ImmGen, Gene Skyline (http://rstats.immgen.org/Skyline/skyline.html). (B) Gene expression (relative to β-actin) in sorted mouse siLP ILC3s (all subsets included) over a 24-hour period by qPCR. Statistical analysis was performed using MetaCycle indicated by the PJTK_CYCLE value. n = 8 per time point. ZT0 (6:00 am), denotes the time when the lights were turned on; ZT12 (6:00 pm), denotes the time when the lights were turned off. (C) Sorted mouse siLP ILC3s were treated with VIP and BAY 55-9837 (both were 1 μM) for 4 hours. Intracellular XBP1s was measured by flow cytometry. FSC, forward scatter. Error bars indicate the SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test.

ER stress enhances ILC3 production of cytokines. To directly investigate whether ER stress affects cytokine production of ILC3s, we sorted siLP ILC3s from WT C57BL/6J mice (Supplemental Figure 1A). ILC3s were stimulated ex vivo with IL-23 plus IL-1β with or without tunicamycin (TM), a classical ER stress inducer that activates all 3 branches of the UPR (i.e., IRE1α, PERK, and ATF6). Stimulation of ILC3s with IL-23 plus IL-1β induced production of IL-22 and IL-17A, which were enhanced by cotreatment with TM (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). Stimulation of ILC3s with TM alone had a minimal effect on the expression of cytokines (Supplemental Figure 1C). We conclude that ER stress enhanced ILC3 production of cytokines induced by proinflammatory cytokines.

Figure 2 Inflammation and IBD activate IRE1α-XBP1 in ILC3s, which requires mtROS. (A and B) Sorted mouse siLP ILC3s (all subsets included) were untreated or treated with 1 ng/mL IL-23 combined with 1 ng/mL IL-1β or 5 μg/mL TM, as noted, for 4 hours (GolgiPlug for the last 3 hours), and intracellular cytokines were assessed by flow cytometry. (C and D) Sorted mouse siLP ILC3s (all subsets included) were treated or not with 1 ng/mL IL-23, 1 ng/mL IL-1β, 5 μg/mL TM, or 10 μM IRE1 inhibitor 4μ8C or their combination, as noted, for 4 hours. (C) Intracellular XBP1s was measured by flow cytometry. (D) Expression of UPR components was measured by qPCR relative to β-actin (n = 3). (E) WT C57BL/6J mice were either untreated or given 3% DSS in drinking water for 5 days to induce acute colitis, and colonic LP ILC3s were isolated for flow cytometry. The percentage of XBP1s+ colonic LP ILC3s from each mouse is shown (n = 8). (F) Inflamed ileal (for CD) or colonic (for UC) samples and ileal/colonic tissue from healthy controls (HC) were collected for isolation of lymphocytes. Human ILC3s were identified as live CD45+Lin–CD127+NKp44+ lymphocytes. Intracellular XBP1s in ILC3s was detected by flow cytometry. The percentages of XBP1s+ ILC3s in samples from HC, CD and UC patients are shown in the panels. (G) Sorted mouse siLP ILC3s were untreated or treated as noted with 10 ng/mL IL-23, 1 ng/mL IL-1β, 50 μM MitoTEMPO (MT), 0.1 μM rotenone plus 1 μM antimycin A (R/A), 5 mM TUDCA, or their combination for 6 hours. (H) Mouse siLP ILC3s were treated with 5 μg/mL TM or with 20 μM hydrogen peroxide (H 2 O 2 ) with or without 5 mM NAC for 4 hours. XBP1s was measured by intracellular staining. Representative plots are shown. All data represent at least 2 independent experiments. Error bars indicate the SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed Student t test (E and F) or 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (A–D, G, and H).

ILC3s exposed to inflammatory cytokines, experimental colitis, and IBD selectively activate IRE1α/XBP1. We further investigated the expression of the IRE1α/XBP1 pathway during ILC3 activation ex vivo and in vivo. We isolated siLP ILC3s, stimulated them ex vivo with IL-23 plus IL-1β or TM, and examined the intracellular content of XBP1s in ILC3s by flow cytometry. Stimulation of siLP ILC3s with either IL-23 plus IL-1β or TM induced similar expression levels of XBP1s, suggesting that inflammatory cytokines were sufficient to activate the IRE1α/XBP1 branch of the UPR pathway. Moreover, TM, together with IL-23 and IL-1β, had an additive effect (Figure 2C). We further examined the expression of ER stress genes in sorted siLP ILC3s by qPCR. This analysis corroborated that IL-23 and IL-1β selectively activated the IRE1α/XBP1 branch of the UPR but had a limited effect on the other 2 UPR branches — the PERK pathway (Chop) and the ATF6 pathway (Bip and Grp94) (Figure 2D and Supplemental Methods).

We next examined IRE1α/XBP1 activation in colonic ILC3s in the DSS-induced model of colitis. We collected cells from colonic LP of mice on day 5 of DSS treatment and analyzed intracellular XBP1s in ILC3s by flow cytometry. The percentage of ILC3s expressing XBP1s was higher in mice with DSS colitis than in untreated mice (Figure 2E). The expression of XBP1s remained unchanged in other ILC subsets — ILC1, ILC2, and NK cells — in the colon during DSS colitis (Supplemental Figure 2). Furthermore, we examined the frequencies of XBP1s+ ILC3s in inflamed intestinal biopsies from patients with CD or ulcerative colitis (UC), as well as normal mucosal tissues from healthy controls (n = 6 or 7 per group) (Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 3). The data indicated that the IRE1α/XBP1 pathway in ILC3s is also activated in response to intestinal inflammation in patients with IBD.

IRE1α/XBP1 activation in ILC3s requires mtROS. We sought to elucidate the mechanism underpinning IRE1α/XBP1 activation in ILC3 during inflammation. It has been shown that ROS generated by the mitochondrial electron transport chain (ETC) can induce ER stress (27) and sustain ILC3 activation (28). Thus, we investigated potential involvement of mtROS in XBP1s expression. Sort-purified mouse siLP ILC3s were stimulated with IL-23 and IL-1β with or without mtROS inhibitors, including the mitochondria-targeted antioxidant MitoTEMPO as well as the mitochondrial ETC complex I/III inhibitors rotenone and antimycin A. We also tested the effect of tauroursodeoxycholic acid (TUDCA), a chemical chaperone that alleviates global ER stress by improving ER protein folding (17). Cell lysates were analyzed by qPCR for the expression of Xbp1s mRNA. Treatment with either MitoTEMPO or rotenone plus antimycin A thwarted IL-23/IL-1β–induced Xbp1 splicing in ILC3s. However, the effect of TUDCA on IL-23/IL-1β–induced Xbp1s expression was limited (Supplemental Figure 4). These results were confirmed by intracellular staining of XBP1s in ILC3s (Figure 2G and Supplemental Figure 5). Furthermore, we exposed mouse siLP ILC3s to hydrogen peroxide for 4 hours to induce ROS (29), resulting in the upregulation of XBP1s in ILC3s. This induction of XBP1s was reversed by the antioxidant N-acetyl cysteine (NAC) (Figure 2H). In contrast, cotreatment with the PERK inhibitor GSK2606414 did not alter the level of XBP1s (30) (Supplemental Figure 5). These data demonstrate that IRE1α/XBP1 activation in stimulated ILC3s required ROS generated by the mitochondrial ETC, a vital event for ILC3 activation (28). It also suggests that the selective IRE1α/XBP1 activation in ILC3s was distinct from the canonical ER stress response, which involves all 3 UPR branches and is attenuated by chemical chaperones such as TUDCA (11).

IRE1α/XBP1 augments cytokine production in mouse and human ILC3s. Given that ER stress sustains ILC3 cytokine production and that inflammatory stimuli selectively activate IRE1α/XBP1 in ILC3s, we next asked whether the IRE1α/XBP1 pathway is required for ILC3 cytokine production. We crossed Ire1αfl/fl mice with Rorc-Cre mice to generate Ire1αΔRorc mice. The deletion of exons 16 and 17 of Ire1α disrupts its endoribonuclease activity, precluding the formation of Xbp1s mRNA (31). All ILC3 subsets (CCR6+, NKp46+, and double-negative [DN] CCR6–NKp46–) were equally represented in the small intestine and colon of Ire1αΔRorc mice and their Ire1αfl/fl littermates (Figure 3, A and B). Similarly, the pool of RORγt+ T cells in the small intestine and colon of Ire1αΔRorc mice were unchanged at steady state (Supplemental Figure 6). However, fewer siLP and colonic ILC3s from Ire1αΔRorc mice stimulated ex vivo with IL-23 and IL-1β produced IL-22 and IL-17A than did ILC3s from Ire1αfl/fl littermates (Figure 3, C and D). These data indicate that the IRE1α/XBP1 pathway directly contributed to cytokine production in response to inflammatory cytokines in all ILC3 subsets.

Figure 3 ER stress and IRE1α-XBP1 control cytokine production in ILC3s. Mouse ILC3s were identified as live CD45intLin–CD90.2hi lymphocytes, which were NKp46+, CCR6+, or NKp46–CCR6– (DN). ILC3 cell counts in Ire1αΔRorc and Ire1αfl/fl siLP (A) and colonic LP (B). siLP cells (C) and colonic LP cells (D) were treated with 1 ng/mL IL-23 and 1 ng/mL IL-1β for 4 hours (GolgiPlug for the last 3 hours) and intracellular IL-17A and IL-22 levels were measured in CCR6+, NKp46+, and DN ILC3 subsets by flow cytometry (n = 4–5). Data represent at least 3 independent experiments each involving 4–7 mice per group. P values, shown above the bars in the plots, were calculated using an unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. Error bars indicate the SEM.

Ire1αΔRorc mice are vulnerable to intestinal infection due to impaired ILC3s. Since fewer ILC3s from Ire1αΔRorc mice produced protective cytokines, we assessed the functional relevance of IRE1α/XBP1 deficiency in ILC3s in models of intestinal infection that cause barrier damage and activate ILC3s. We chose to examine Ire1αΔRorc mice in the acute phases of infection by either Clostridium difficile or Citrobacter rodentium, since ILC3-derived IL-22 is essential to preserve epithelial barrier function, while CD4+ T cells are dispensable at this stage (28, 32–35). The small intestine and colon of Ire1αΔRorc mice and control littermates appeared morphologically similar in the absence of infection (Supplemental Figure 7). Mice were orally administrated C. difficile after treatment with antibiotics to induce dysbiosis (Figure 4A). Ire1αΔRorc mice lost more weight and had higher clinical scores than did their Ire1αfl/fl littermates (Figure 4, B and C). Consistently, Ire1αΔRorc mice had more severe colitis, as indicated by shorter colon lengths, histology scores, as well as goblet cell loss visualized by alcian blue/PAS staining (Figure 4, D–F). On day 5 after infection, fewer colonic ILC3s from Ire1αΔRorc mice produced IL-22 and IL-17A than did ILC3s from Ire1αfl/fl mice (Figure 4G). ILC3 cytokines are essential for recruitment of innate immune cells including neutrophils during acute C. difficile infection (33). In comparison with Ire1αfl/fl mice, recruitment of neutrophils and inflammatory monocytes was impaired in the colon of Ire1αΔRorc mice (Figure 4H and Supplemental Figure 8), as was compromised intestinal barrier integrity gauged by FITC-dextran permeability (Figure 4I), and exacerbated bacterial translocation to the liver and mesenteric lymph nodes (mLNs) (Figure 4J). Moreover, expression of mucins and antimicrobial peptides was diminished in the colonic tissue of Ire1αΔRorc mice with C. difficile infection (Figure 4K and Supplemental Methods). Since Rorc-Cre is expressed not only in ILC3s but also in T lymphocytes, we examined Ire1αΔRorc Rag1–/– and Ire1αfl/fl Rag1–/– control mice to account for any potential effects on T cells. Upon acute C. difficile infection, Ire1αΔRorc Rag1–/– mice developed more severe disease, as indicated by weight loss, clinical scores, shortening of colon length, histology score, and goblet cell depletion (Supplemental Figure 9), recapitulating the phenotype of Ire1αΔRorc mice. In addition, Ire1αΔRorc mice were also more susceptible than Ire1αfl/fl mice to C. rodentium infection, as assessed by their progressive weight loss, CFU in the feces, shortening of colon length, histology score, goblet cell loss (alcian blue/PAS), and epithelial cell proliferation (Ki67) (Supplemental Figure 10) (36–38). Overall, these data demonstrated that impaired production of ILC3-derived cytokines rendered Ire1αΔRorc mice highly susceptible to acute infection by C. difficile or C. rodentium.

Figure 4 Ire1αΔRorc mice are highly susceptible to C. difficile infection. (A) Ire1αΔRorc and Ire1αfl/fl mice were orally infected by C. difficile (C. diff) following treatment with antibiotics. (B) Weight loss and (C) clinical scores were measured daily (n = 9–10). (D–F) Mice were sacrificed on day 5 after infection and colons harvested for measurement of length (D), as well as histology score and goblet cell numbers (E) based on H&E staining and alcian blue/PAS staining (F). Scale bar: 100 μm. (G) Colonic LP ILC3s were isolated on day 5 after infection and stimulated ex vivo with 10 ng/mL IL-23 and 10 ng/mL IL-1β for 4 hours (GolgiPlug for the last 3 hours); intracellular cytokine levels were measured by flow cytometry (n = 7–9). Representative plots are on the top, and the percentage of cytokine+ ILC3s in each are mouse shown on the bottom. (H) Representative plots and absolute number of neutrophils and inflammatory monocytes in the colonic LP of C. difficile–infected mice on day 2 after infection (n = 8–9). (I) Mice received FITC-dextran by gavage on day 3 after infection, and serum was collected 4 hours later and FITC-dextran quantitated (n = 5). (J) Bacterial translocation into the liver, spleen, and mLNs was assessed by qPCR on day 3 after infection (n = 5). (K) Expression of cytokines, mucins, and antimicrobial peptides in the proximal colon on day 5 after infection was measured by qPCR relative to β-actin (n = 7–9). Data represent at least 2 independent experiments, each involving 5–9 mice per group. Error bars indicate the SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Ire1αΔRorc mice are more susceptible to DSS-induced colitis. To further assess the effect of IRE1α/XBP1 on ILC3 functions in vivo, we examined DSS-induced acute colitis, an epithelial injury model of IBD. Ire1αΔRorc mice lost more weight and had higher clinical scores than did Ire1αfl/fl controls upon DSS challenge (Figure 5, A and B). Additionally, Ire1αΔRorc mice had shorter colons and higher histology scores with acute colitis (Figure 5, C and D). Ire1αΔRorc mice with colitis also had extensive goblet cell depletion, reduced epithelial cell proliferation, and elevated epithelial cell apoptosis, as visualized by staining with alcian blue/PAS, Ki67, and cleaved caspase-3, respectively (Figure 5, E–G). When challenged with a higher dose of DSS in the drinking water, fewer Ire1αΔRorc mice than control littermate mice survived (Figure 5H). These data demonstrate that Ire1αΔRorc mice were more susceptible to DSS-induced acute colitis. To dissect the potential confounding effect of T cells in the observed phenotype, we repeated the experiment using Ire1αΔRorc Rag1–/– and Ire1αfl/fl Rag1–/– control mice. Ire1αΔRorc Rag1–/– mice developed more severe acute DSS colitis, as indicated by weight loss, clinical score, shortening of colon length, histology score, goblet cell loss (alcian blue/PAS), and epithelial cell proliferation (Ki67) (Supplemental Figure 11), corroborating the phenotype of the Ire1αΔRorc mice.

Figure 5 Ire1αΔRorc mice are more susceptible to DSS-induced colitis. (A–E) Ire1αΔRorc and Ire1xαfl/fl mice were given 3.5% DSS in drinking water for 7 days followed by 1 day of fresh, untreated water. (A) Weight loss and (B) clinical scores were measured daily (n = 7 or 8). Error bars indicate SD in A and B. Mice were sacrificed on day 8 of colitis, and colons were harvested. The following parameters were measured: colon length (C); histology score determined by H&E staining (D); goblet cell numbers assessed via alcian blue/periodic acid–Schiff (PAS) staining (E); and proliferating and apoptotic cells identified through IHC staining for Ki67 (F) and cleaved caspase-3 (G), respectively. Scale bar: 100 μm (D–G). (H) Ire1αΔRorc and Ire1αfl/fl mice were given 4% DSS in drinking water for 8 days and mortality was assessed (n = 7 or 8). Data represent at least 2 independent experiments. (I–K) Bulk RNA-Seq of colonic ILC3s from Ire1αΔRorc and Ire1αfl/fl mice with DSS colitis (n = 4). (I) Volcano plot of genes with greater than 1.5-fold differential expression in Ire1αfl/fl versus Ire1αΔRorc ILC3s (blue) and greater than 1.5-fold differential expression in Ire1αΔRorc versus Ire1αfl/fl ILC3s (red). (J) Heatmap shows selected target genes that were differentially expressed in Ire1αΔRorc ILC3s. (K) Downregulated pathways in Ire1αΔRorc ILC3s by GO enrichment analysis. Error bars indicate the SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

To investigate the mechanisms underpinning the susceptibility of Ire1αΔRorc mice to DSS-induced colitis, we sort-purified colonic ILC3s from Ire1αΔRorc and Ire1αfl/fl mice with DSS colitis for bulk RNA-Seq. In comparison with control ILC3s, skewed expression of a broad spectrum of genes was evident in Ire1αΔRorc ILC3s (Figure 5, I and J, and Supplemental Figure 12). The downregulated transcripts in Ire1αΔRorc ILC3s included ER stress response/UPR-associated genes, such as those encoding ER chaperones (Dnajb9, Hspa5), transcription factors (Nfkbiz, Hes1, Creb3I2), and a neurotrophic factor (Manf). Expression of mRNAs encoding ribosomal proteins (Rpl, Rps), signal peptidase complex subunits (Spcs2, Spcs3), Sec61 translocon components (Sec61b, Sec61g, Ssr4), which control mRNA translation and ER protein translocation, also declined in Ire1αΔRorc ILC3s. In addition, transcripts for cytokines, including Il22, Il17a, Il17f, and several activation markers, such as Ccr9, Cd69, Fos, and Dusp1, were diminished in Ire1αΔRorc ILC3s. Genes showing heightened expression in Ire1αΔRorc ILC3s included Cxcr5, which suppresses cytokine secretion of CCR6+ ILC3s (39), various components of the antigen presentation machinery (Ctse, Ctsh, Cd74, Cd83), and several genes involved in proapoptotic signaling (Bclaf3, Casp9). Gene ontology (GO) enrichment analysis uncovered decreased pathways in Ire1αΔRorc ILC3s such as cytoplasmic translation, chemokine production, and lymphocyte activation (Figure 5K and Supplemental Figure 13). In conclusion, transcriptomic analysis of colonic ILC3s from Ire1αΔRorc mice with DSS-induced colitis corroborated the diminished expression of ER stress genes and cytokines and further indicated the induction of proapoptotic genes that can contribute to dysregulated ILC3 functions.

Exogenous IL-22 accelerates recovery from acute DSS colitis in Ire1αΔRorc mice. Given the diminished production of IL-22 by Ire1αΔRorc ILC3s, we next explored whether exogenous IL-22 could mitigate the susceptibility of Ire1αΔRorc mice to DSS-induced colitis. Ire1αΔRorc and Ire1αfl/fl mice were subjected to a 7-day regimen of 3.5% DSS to induce acute colitis, followed by a recovery period from days 7–11, without DSS treatment. During this recovery phase, 1 group of mice received daily i.p. injections of mouse recombinant IL-22, while another group received vehicle only. The Ire1αΔRorc mice exhibited less recovery compared with Ire1αfl/fl mice. However, treatment with IL-22 significantly improved recovery in Ire1αΔRorc mice, as evidenced by changes in weight, clinical scores, colon length, histology scores, and goblet cell numbers (Figure 6, A–E). In contrast, administration of IL-22 had less effect on the recovery of Ire1αfl/fl mice with normal ILC3s. These findings highlight the critical role of IL-22 deficiency in the heightened susceptibility of Ire1αΔRorc mice to intestinal inflammation.

Figure 6 Loss of Ire1α in ILC3s impedes recovery from acute DSS colitis and exacerbates T cell transfer–induced colitis. Ire1αΔRorc mice were given 3.5% DSS in drinking water for 7 days to induce acute colitis, followed by i.p. injection of 1 μg mouse recombinant IL-22 daily on days 7–11. (A) Weight loss and (B) clinical scores were measured daily. Mice were sacrificed on day 11, and colons were harvested. The following parameters were measured: colon length (C); histology score determined by H&E staining (D and E); and goblet cell numbers assessed by alcian blue/PAS staining (D and E) (n = 6). Scale bar: 100 μm. (F–J) Adoptive transfer of WT CD4+CD45RBhi T cells into Ire1αΔRorc Rag1–/– and Ire1αfl/fl Rag1–/– (control) littermates to induce chronic colitis. (F) Weight loss and (G) clinical scores were measured every 5 days. Mice were sacrificed on day 45 after transfer, and colons were harvested for measurement of colon length (H) and H&E staining, alcian blue/PAS staining, and Masson’s trichrome staining (I and J) (n = 8). Scale bar: 100 μm. Data represent 2 independent experiments. Error bars indicate the SEM. *P < 0.05 or #P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 or ##P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001 or ###P < 0.001, by 2-tailed Student t test (F–H and J) or 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (A–C and E).

Ire1αΔRorc Rag1–/– mice develop exacerbated colitis upon adoptive T cell transfer. To explore the involvement of IRE1α/XBP1 in intestinal ILC3s beyond acute colitis models, we conducted a T cell transfer–induced colitis experiment, which represents a chronic immune-mediated model of IBD (40, 41). CD4+CD45RBhi T cells were sort-purified from WT C57BL/6 mice and transferred into Ire1αΔRorc Rag1–/– and Ire1αfl/fl Rag1–/– (control) littermates. After adoptive transfer, Ire1αΔRorc Rag1–/– mice developed more severe colitis, as indicated by progressive weight loss, clinical scores, colon length, and histological changes up to day 45 after transfer (Figure 6, F–J). In addition to inflammation, Ire1αΔRorc Rag1–/– mice showed more severe goblet cell depletion and fibrosis by alcian blue/PAS and Masson’s trichrome staining, respectively (Figure 6, I and J). These data indicate that IRE1α/XBP1 in ILC3s is protective against chronic, immunological colitis in mice, which further supports its clinical relevance in human IBD.

IRE1 modulators control the production of IL-22 in human intestinal ILC3s. Considering the crucial function of IRE1α in mouse ILC3s, we examined the expression of IRE1α (encoded by ERN1 in human) and other ER stress genes in human intestinal ILC3s during IBD. We reanalyzed the scRNA-Seq data on colonic LP cells from healthy individuals and patients with UC in a published database (42). Colonic ILC3s from both inflamed and noninflamed UC mucosa showed increased expression of ERN1 compared with those from healthy controls (Figure 7A). Additionally, expression of ATF4, SSR1, and DNAJB9, which are transactivated by XBP1s (43–45), was elevated in both inflamed and noninflamed UC tissues. In contrast, expression of PDIA6, HSPA5, HERPUD1, and DDIT4 showed minimal changes or was downregulated in UC tissues (Figure 7B). These findings are consistent with our observation that inflammation specifically activates the IRE1α/XBP1 branch of the UPR in ILC3s.

Figure 7 IRE1 modulators orchestrate cytokine production in human ILC3s; intestinal XBP1+ ILC3s positively correlate with response to ustekinumab in patients with CD. (A) Expression of ERN1 (IRE1A) in colonic ILC3s from healthy controls and from inflamed and noninflamed tissues of patients with UC. (B) Expression of UPR genes in colonic ILC3s from healthy controls and from inflamed and noninflamed tissues of patients with UC. (C–F) ILC3s were sort-purified from colonic biopsies collected from healthy individuals, treated as noted with IL-23 (10 ng/mL in C and D; 0.1 ng/mL in E and F), 10 μM 4μ8C, 1 μM KIRA6, or 10 μM IXA4 for 10 hours (with GolgiPlug for the last 4 hours). Intracellular XBP1s (C and E) and IL-22 (D and F) levels were measured by flow cytometry (n = 5–6). Representative plots and the percentage of IL-22+ ILC3s in each sample are shown. (G) ILC3s were isolated from inflamed mucosal biopsies collected from patients with CD before starting ustekinumab. ILC3 markers and intracellular XBP1s were detected by flow cytometry. Representative plots are shown on the top, and the percentage of XBP1s+ ILC3s in each sample shown on the bottom (total n = 28). Error bars indicate the SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed Student t test (E–G) or 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (A, C, and D).

Since IRE1α/XBP1 enhances mouse ILC3 activation, we next asked whether this pathway also affects the function of human intestinal ILC3s. We recruited adult patients without a history of digestive disease who were undergoing colonoscopy for colon cancer screening. Colonic biopsies were collected, and ILC3s were FACS sorted and stimulated ex vivo with IL-23, with or without IRE1 modulators; these included the selective IRE1 inhibitors 4μ8C and KIRA6 (46, 47) and the selective IRE1 activator IXA4 (48). Cotreatment with 10 ng/mL IL-23 and either 4μ8C or KIRA6 reduced the frequencies of XBP1s+ and IL-22–producing ILC3s by more than 60% (Figure 7, C and D). Conversely, IXA4 enhanced the frequencies of XBP1s+ and IL-22–producing ILC3s induced by a low concentration of IL-23 (0.1 ng/mL) (Figure 7, E and F). We conclude that IRE1α/XBP1 positively regulates the production of IL-22 in human intestinal ILC3s.

Intestinal XBP1s+ ILC3s in patients with CD predict the response to ustekinumab. Given that the IRE1α/XBP1 pathway augments cytokine production in response to IL-23 by human ILC3s and that IL-23 blockers have been proven effective in CD, we investigated whether the level of pretreatment XBP1s in ILC3s correlates with the response of patients with CD to the nonselective anti–IL-23 antibody ustekinumab. We recruited patients with active CD, which was defined as a simple endoscopic score for CD (SES-CD) segment score of 3 or higher. Biopsies were collected from inflamed intestinal mucosa (n = 28) within 3 months before the patients started ustekinumab and cryopreserved for batch processing as we previously described (49). Patients’ responses were assessed clinically and/or endoscopically 8–40 weeks after the initiation of ustekinumab. Elevated frequencies of XBP1s+ ILC3s in intestinal mucosa positively correlated with the response to ustekinumab (Figure 7G). These data suggest that the activity of pretreatment IRE1α/XBP1 in intestinal ILC3s predicts the response to ustekinumab.