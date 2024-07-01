Disordered but effective: short linear motifs as gene therapy targets for hyperexcitability disorders

Voltage-gated sodium (Na V ) channels are obligate components of the electrogenic machinery that underlie action potential electrogenesis (1). Nine members of the pore-forming α-subunit in the mammalian Na V channel family, expressed in a tissue-specific manner, have distinct biophysical properties and can be grouped into two pharmacologically distinct classes, as tetrodotoxin sensitive (TTX-S) and resistant (TTX-R) (2). The Nav α subunit (Figure 1A) consists of four homologous domains (DI–DIV), each with six transmembrane segments (S1–S6) that are functionally organized into a voltage-sensing module (S1–S4), and a pore module (S5 and S6 and P-loop), with cytoplasmic N- and C-termini and loops that join the four domains (L1–L3) (3). The sequences of the transmembrane segments and L3 are highly conserved, whereas the N- and C-terminus and L1 and L2 are more diverse in length and primary sequence, which suggests that these parts of the channel may contribute to differential distribution in neuronal compartments and impart distinct biophysical properties on channel isoforms.

Figure 1 Sodium channel structure offers multiple inhibitory modalities to treat excitability disorders including pain. (A) The pore-forming α-subunit of sodium channels has 24 transmembrane segments, organized into four domains (I, II, III, and IV), linked by three cytoplasmic loops (L1–3), with a cytoplasmic N- and C-termini of the polypeptide. The cytoplasmic regions of the TTX-S channels carry SLiMs, including sites for posttranslational modifications, e.g. p38 MAPK phosphorylation (PXSP), binding channel partners that regulate channel trafficking and reduce number of channels at the cell surface (CRMP2 Regulatory Sequence, CRS; PXY, which binds NEDD4 family of E3 ubiquitin ligases), and binding of NaviPA1, which reduces current density of multiple TTX-S channels, albeit via an unknown mechanism. (B) TTX-S Nav channels contribute to hyperexcitability of sensory neurons as reflected by repetitive action potential firing. (C) There are multiple strategies for targeting Nav channels, including those mediated by SLiMs, (e.g., via CRMP2, NEDD4, and NaviPA1). Other strategies include small molecule inhibitors that reduce the amplitude of the Nav current by blocking the channel pore (e.g., TTX and its derivatives), while others also stabilize inactivated states of the channel (e.g., local anesthetics). Peptide toxins can also act as pore blockers, and others bind to the VSM and modulate gating properties. Biologics like antibodies and nanobodies that target channels at the cell surface provide another possible approach, albeit without reportable success to date. Inhibition of Nav channels by these different modalities attenuates firing of sensitized neurons leading to analgesia.

Primary sensory neurons are responsible for the transduction of environmental stimuli and the transmission of the signal to the first synapse in the dorsal horn of the spinal cord, and their sensitization contributes to the induction and maintenance of chronic pain (4). Adult mammalian sensory neurons in dorsal root ganglion (DRG) and trigeminal ganglion express multiple TTX-S (Na V 1.1, Na V 1.6, Na V 1.7) and TTX-R (Na V 1.8, Na V 1.9) channel isoforms (5, 6); the TTX-S Na V 1.3 channel is expressed during embryonic development and reemerges following injury (7). Human and animal studies have confirmed that an increase in Na V channel levels or gain-of-function in biophysical properties lead to neuronal hyperexcitability (Figure 1B), which contributes to peripheral sensory neuron sensitization leading to pain (5, 6), supporting the idea that these channels are opportune targets for the development of therapeutic strategies for pain disorders.