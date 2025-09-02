The E3 ubiquitin ligase Cul5 regulates hematopoietic stem cell function for steady-state hematopoiesis in mice

CUL5 deficiency drives dysregulated hematopoiesis. CUL5 is known to limit cytokine signaling in multiple cell types, including CD4+ T cells (33), but its role in other hematopoietic cells is poorly understood. To study the function of CUL5 in immune cells, we generated Cul5fl/fl Vav-Cre (Cul5Vav-Cre) mice, which results in deletion of CUL5 in all hematopoietic cells. Mice were born at expected Mendelian frequencies and were indistinguishable from their WT littermates through weaning. However, as early as 5 weeks of age, Cul5Vav-Cre mice developed leukocytosis, thrombocythemia, anemia, and low hemoglobin and hematocrit (Figure 1A). They developed splenomegaly and had reduced body weight compared with their WT littermates, which resulted in increased spleen to body weight ratio (Figure 1, B and C). Despite increased spleen size, overall numbers of live cells in the spleen counted after red blood cell lysis were not different between WT and Cul5Vav-Cre mice. However, cell numbers in the spleen before red blood cell lysis were significantly higher in Cul5Vav-Cre mice, supporting that elevated red blood cell numbers might partly explain the increased spleen size (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI180913DS1). In contrast, cell numbers in the bone marrow were increased in Cul5Vav-Cre mice after, but not before, red blood cell lysis (Supplemental Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Cul5Vav-Cre mice have lineage-biased hematopoiesis. (A) Complete blood count analysis of WT and Cul5Vav-Cre mice (n ≥ 23). (B) Spleen weight, body weight, and spleen/body weight ratio of WT and Cul5 mice (n ≥ 48). (C) Representative image of WT and Cul5Vav-Cre spleens. (D–G) Percentages of lymphoid cells (D), myeloid cells (E), megakaryocytes and platelets (F), and erythroid progenitors (G) in WT and Cul5Vav-Cre bone marrow, spleen, and/or lymph nodes (n ≥ 10). (H) Representative IHC of CD3 (T cells), B220 (B cells), and CD41 (platelets and megakaryocytes) in WT and Cul5Vav-Cre spleens (n = 3). Scale bars: 500 μm. (I and J) Representative H&E of WT and Cul5Vav-Cre bone marrow (femur) at 5 and 30 weeks (I) and spleen at 5 and 18 weeks (J) (n ≥ 7). Scale bars: 200 μm. The following tests were used to determine significance: (A and B) unpaired 2-tailed t test; (D–G) unpaired t test with Holm-Šidák correction. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. Male and female mice aged 5–55 weeks were analyzed for A–G.

To assess the differences in numbers of immune cells in more detail, we analyzed cells isolated from primary and secondary lymphoid organs using flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 1C). Cul5Vav-Cre mice showed a reduction in B cell numbers and frequencies in spleen, bone marrow, and lymph nodes as well as a reduction in T cells in the spleen (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 1, D and E). In contrast, Cul5Vav-Cre mice had increased frequencies and numbers of monocytes, macrophages, eosinophils, and neutrophils in spleen and lymph nodes compared with littermate controls (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 1F). Megakaryocyte and platelet frequencies (Lin– CD41+ CD42d+/–) were increased in Cul5Vav-Cre spleen and bone marrow, while mature erythrocyte frequencies (Ery C: CD71+ Ter119+ FSClo) were increased in the spleen. All Ter119+ erythroid populations (Ery A: CD71+ FSChi; Ery B: CD71+ FSClo) were decreased in bone marrow of Cul5Vav-Cre mice (Figure 1, F and G).

Given the observed alterations in immune cell numbers, we assessed tissue architecture using histology. Immunohistochemical analysis of spleen also showed fewer B cells (B220+) and T cells (CD3+) as well as increased platelets and megakaryocytes (CD41+) (Figure 1H). Histological analysis of spleen revealed disrupted splenic architecture with large acellular areas and megakaryocytic hyperplasia that was also evident in the bone marrow (Figure 1, I and J).

CUL5 deficiency results in an increase in HSCs and myeloid/erythroid progenitors. Given the alteration in the proportion of multiple populations of immune cells in primary and secondary lymphoid organs, we looked at HSPC populations in the spleen and bone marrow to determine whether these cell types were impacted by CUL5 loss. We used flow cytometry to assess lineage-negative (Lin–), Lin– Sca-1+ c-kit+ (LSK), and Lin– Sca-1– c-kit+ (LS–K) populations (Supplemental Figure 2A). Cul5Vav-Cre mice had drastically increased LSK cells in the spleen and bone marrow, as well as increased LS–K cells in the spleen (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 2B). We further subdivided these populations to see whether there was a bias to a particular lineage during hematopoiesis. Within the spleen, there was an increase in all LS–K populations, including common myeloid progenitors (CMP: LS−K CD16/32− CD34+), granulocyte macrophage progenitors (GMP: LS−K CD16/32+ CD34+), and megakaryocyte erythroid progenitors (MEP: LS−K CD16/32− CD34−) (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 2D). Megakaryocyte progenitors (MkP: LS–K CD34– CD16/32– CD150+ CD41+) were increased in both the bone marrow and spleen (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 2E). To look at uncommitted cells, we further delineated LSKs into HSCs and multipotent progenitor (MPP) populations as defined by Challen et al. (34) using the gating scheme from Eich et al. (35): HSCs (LSK CD150+ CD48−), MPPs (LSK CD150− CD48−), MPPMk/E (LSK CD150+ CD48+), MPPG/M (LSK CD150− CD48+ CD135−), and MPPLy (LSK CD150− CD48+ CD135+). HSCs and MPPs as well as erythroid-megakaryocyte-biased MPPMk/E and myeloid-biased MPPG/M cells were increased in both spleen and bone marrow (Figure 2, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 2F). Common lymphoid progenitors and MPPLy populations, which give rise to lymphocytes (36), were not different in spleen and bone marrow of Cul5Vav-Cre mice (Figure 2, C and G, and Supplemental Figure 2, C and F).

Figure 2 Cul5 regulates HSPC proportions. (A) Representative flow plots of lineage-negative populations in WT and Cul5Vav-Cre spleen and bone marrow. (B–E and G) Percentage of lineage-negative populations (B), common lymphoid progenitors (CLPs) (C), LS–K populations (D), MkPs (E), and LSK populations (G) of WT and Cul5Vav-Cre spleen and bone marrow (n ≥ 20). (F) Representative flow plots of LSK populations in WT and Cul5Vav-Cre spleen and bone marrow. The following tests were used to determine significance: (B, D, and G) unpaired t test with Holm-Šidák correction; (C and E) unpaired t test. *P < 0.05; ****P < 0.0001. Male and female mice aged 5–55 weeks were analyzed for A–G.

CUL5 inhibits proliferation of HSPCs. Given the increased numbers of multiple hematopoietic progenitor populations, we sought to test whether Cul5Vav-Cre mice had altered levels of cytokines that could drive an increased expansion of HSPCs. To test this, we assessed serum cytokine levels in WT and Cul5Vav-Cre mice by flow cytometry using a bead-based immunoassay. While we identified trends toward increased IL-5 and IL-6 in some Cul5Vav-Cre mice, most showed no significant differences across a range of cytokines required for HSPC and myeloid cell survival and proliferation (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 3A). We additionally identified increased EPO levels and a trend toward decreased levels of TPO in Cul5Vav-Cre mice, which is consistent with decreased circulating red blood cells (37) and increase in platelet counts in blood and spleen (38).

Figure 3 Cul5-deficient HSPCs exhibit cytokine hypersensitivity. (A) Serum concentrations of cytokines from WT and Cul5Vav-Cre mice (n = 18). (B) CFU counts from LSK and LS–K sorted from WT and Cul5Vav-Cre spleen (n = 3 biological replicates; 3 technical replicates per experiment). (C) Percentage of WT and Cul5Vav-Cre bone marrow CD34lo HSCs in S, G 1 , and G 2 phase (n = 3; >280 HSCs analyzed per sample). (D) Representative flow plots of BrdU and 7-aminoactinomycin D (7-AAD) in WT and Cul5Vav-Cre bone marrow HSCs. (E) Percentage chimerism of HSPCs and myeloid and lymphoid cells in bone marrow of WT and Cul5Vav-Cre competitive bone marrow transplants at 5–9 weeks after reconstitution (n ≥ 6). (F) Representative histogram of p-STAT5 induction in WT and Cul5Vav-Cre bone marrow HSCs after IL-3 stimulation (20 ng/mL). (G) Percentage change of p-STAT1, p-STAT3, or p-STAT5 MFI in WT and Cul5Vav-Cre HSCs after IL-3, TPO, or SCF stimulation (20 ng/mL) (n ≥ 3). (H) Live cell numbers from CFUs of Cul5Vav-Cre spleen cells in the presence of DMSO, ruxolitinib, fedratinib, or binimetinib (1 μM; n = 3). The following tests were used to determine significance: (A, C, E, and G) unpaired t test with Holm-Šidák correction; (B) paired t test; (H) 2-way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák correction. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. Male and female mice of the following ages were analyzed: (A) 5–55 weeks; (B) 9–24 weeks; (C and D) 21–29 weeks; (F and G) 22–55 weeks; (H) 23–30 weeks.

We next tested whether the increase in HSPC numbers in Cul5Vav-Cre mice was due to altered responses to cytokines. We compared the ability of WT and CUL5-deficient cells to form colonies in vitro in methylcellulose medium with IL-3, SCF, IL-6, and EPO. To normalize for the increased proportion of progenitors in Cul5Vav-Cre spleen, we sorted LSK and LS–K cells from spleens of WT and Cul5Vav-Cre mice and plated an equal number of cells in colony-forming unit (CFU) assays. We found that more colonies formed from the Cul5Vav-Cre LSK and LS–K spleen cells compared with WT counterparts (Figure 3B), suggesting that CUL5 regulates sensitivity to cytokines and thus impacts their proliferation and/or survival.

To determine whether the elevated number of HSPCs in Cul5Vav-Cre mice was due to an increase in proliferation, we exposed mice to BrdU in their drinking water and then assessed for BrdU incorporation. Cul5Vav-Cre bone marrow CD34lo HSCs had increased numbers of cells in S phase (BrdU+) compared with WT cells (Figure 3, C and D), demonstrating that loss of CUL5 increases proliferation of HSCs.

To test whether CUL5-deficient HSPCs could outcompete WT cells in seeding and repopulating in vivo, we performed competitive bone marrow transplants. We transplanted equal mixtures of WT (CD45.1) and Cul5Vav-Cre (CD45.2) bone marrow cells into lethally irradiated hosts (CD45.1×CD45.2). After reconstitution, mice were assessed for their frequencies of progenitors and committed progeny. Cul5Vav-Cre-derived progenitors (LSK and LS−K) significantly outnumbered WT cells in both bone marrow and spleen (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 3B). Accordingly, Cul5Vav-Cre myeloid populations vastly outnumbered those from WT in spleen, bone marrow, and lymph node (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 3, B and C). We observed significantly less Cul5Vav-Cre chimerism in B cells in bone marrow, spleen, and lymph node, consistent with B cell deficiencies in Cul5Vav-Cre mice. T cells were more variable, and differences were observed depending on the tissue (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 3, B and C). These data support an HSPC-intrinsic role for CUL5 in short-term hematopoiesis.

CUL5 limits p-STAT5 signaling following stimulation in vitro. Owing to the known role of CUL5 in targeting JAKs for ubiquitination, we next wanted to determine whether Cul5Vav-Cre HSPCs demonstrated increased JAK/STAT signaling. We looked at the induction of p-STAT5 downstream of stimulation with cytokines known to regulate HSC proliferation and survival — IL-3, TPO, and SCF. While there was no statistical difference in phosphorylation of STAT1, STAT3, or STAT5 between WT and Cul5Vav-Cre HSPCs following TPO and SCF, we found that multiple subsets of Cul5Vav-Cre HSPCs showed increased p-STAT5 following IL-3 stimulation. The most striking differences were seen in HSCs (Figure 3, F and G) and MEPs (Supplemental Figure 3D), but modest differences were seen in CMPs/GMPs, MPPMk/E, MPPG/M, and MPPs (Supplemental Figure 3D). Given the sustained signal of p-STAT5 in CUL5-deficient HSPCs, we tested whether this caused increased proliferation of these cells. We performed a CFU assay with spleen cells from Cul5Vav-Cre mice with the addition of ruxolitinib, a JAK1/2 inhibitor, fedratinib, a JAK2/FLT3 inhibitor, and binimetinib, a MEK inhibitor. We used binimetinib to test whether MEK/ERK signaling, which is downstream of IL-3 receptor stimulation but results in the transcription of target genes different from those transcribed by STAT5 (39, 40), was also contributing to the differences in Cul5Vav-Cre HSPCs. Ruxolitinib and fedratinib both significantly inhibited cell growth compared with vehicle, while binimetinib only slightly reduced cell growth (Figure 3H). This indicates that CUL5 regulation of JAK/STAT signaling regulates proliferation and expansion of HSPCs. Given the pronounced differences in STAT5 phosphorylation in vitro as well as the increased proliferation of HSCs observed in vivo, we opted to focus further analyses on HSCs and LSKs.

CUL5-deficient LSKs have impaired homing and repopulation capacity. We next wanted to see whether Cul5Vav-Cre cells had the ability to maintain long-term repopulation capacity in serially transplanted mice. We transplanted whole bone marrow mixed at a 10:1 ratio of WT to Cul5Vav-Cre cells into lethally irradiated recipients, which resulted in an average of 65% WT and 35% Cul5Vav-Cre LSK chimerism. Primary recipients had increased LSK contribution from Cul5Vav-Cre donors with 6 of 8 mice having over 80% Cul5Vav-Cre contribution. Secondary recipients did not have significantly different chimerism with 7 of 14 mice having over 50% Cul5Vav-Cre contribution (Supplemental Figure 4A). Chimerism of mature myeloid cells from the bone marrow was equal in primary recipients, but favored WT contribution by the secondary transplant. B and T cell chimerism from the bone marrow was heavily skewed toward WT in both primary and secondary recipients, consistent with lymphoid deficiencies in Cul5Vav-Cre mice (Supplemental Figure 4B). Despite mixed chimerism in primary and secondary recipients, we found that increased HSC proportion was correlated with increased Cul5Vav-Cre contribution (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). This suggested that despite having low contribution to mature cells in the bone marrow, Cul5Vav-Cre HSCs maintain increased proliferation rates even after secondary transplantation.

Since Cul5Vav-Cre mice have higher proportions of HSPCs than WT mice, we performed competitive transplants using equal numbers of sorted HSCs (LSK CD150+ CD48–) or MPPs (LSK CD150– CD48+/–). We analyzed peripheral blood every 4 weeks to assess the chimerism of mature immune cells. At 4 weeks, myeloid cells (CD11b+) were almost exclusively derived from Cul5Vav-Cre progenitors in the MPP recipient mice. However, overall chimerism in the HSC recipients slightly skewed toward WT through the duration of the experiment (Supplemental Figure 4E). But as expected, neither WT or Cul5Vav-Cre MPPs showed prolonged repopulation capacity (Supplemental Figure 4F).

To investigate why transplanting limiting numbers of Cul5-deficient HSCs did not recapitulate whole bone marrow transplants with saturating cell numbers, we assessed the homing capacity of lineage-negative cells from WT and Cul5Vav-Cre mice. We isolated lineage-negative cells from WT and Cul5Vav-Cre bone marrow, mixed them to achieve a roughly 1:1 ratio of HSCs, and transplanted them into lethally irradiated recipients. After 15 hours, we collected bone marrow from recipients and assessed for presence of transplanted stem cells. We found fewer Cul5Vav-Cre LSKs than WT, indicating that they have reduced homing capacity to the bone marrow (Figure 4, A and B). We hypothesized that the homing defect might be a result of altered cytokine sensing and assessed expression of CXCR4 on bone marrow cells, a chemokine receptor that is essential in stem cell homing (41). HSCs from Cul5Vav-Cre bone marrow had significantly reduced CXCR4 expression on their surface compared with WT HSCs (Figure 4, C and D). One consequence of CXCR4 loss or inhibition is increased mobilization of HSPCs (42). Consistent with this, we observed that both LSK and LS–K populations were increased in blood of Cul5Vav-Cre mice compared with WT (Figure 4, E and F). Collectively these data demonstrate that Cul5Vav-Cre HSCs downregulate CXCR4, resulting in increased peripheral blood mobilization, and consequently decreased fitness in comparison with WT cells in competitive transplant assays due to defects in bone marrow homing and retention.

Figure 4 Cul5-deficient LSKs have bone marrow homing impairment. (A) Representative flow plots of CD45.1 and CD45.2 expression on LSKs from donor cells and cells homed to the bone marrow in recipient mice. (B) Percentage chimerism of LSKs in the bone marrow of recipient mice after 15 hours (n = 4). (C) MFI of CXCR4 in WT and Cul5Vav-Cre lineage-negative populations in bone marrow (n = 4). (D) Histograms of CXCR4 in WT and Cul5Vav-Cre bone marrow HSCs (n = 4). (E) Representative flow plots of lineage-negative cells in blood from WT and Cul5Vav-Cre mice. (F) Percentage of lineage-negative cells in blood from WT and Cul5Vav-Cre mice (n = 13). The following test was used to determine significance: (B, C, and E) unpaired t test with Holm-Šidák correction. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01. Male and female mice of the following ages were analyzed: (A–D) 16–39 weeks; (E and F) 7–34 weeks.

CUL5 binds STAT5 downstream of IL-3, SCF, and TPO stimulation. To determine the molecular mediators underlying dysregulated hematopoiesis in Cul5Vav-Cre mice, we next sought to identify the other CRL5 complex components that might regulate JAK/STAT signaling in HSPCs. To identify CUL5 binding partners that limit STAT5 signaling, we immunoprecipitated CUL5 from HSPCs. Because of the limited number of LSKs per mouse (about 4 × 104 to 1.5 × 105) and the quantity of cells needed per replicate (5 × 107), we were unable to directly query LSKs for immunoprecipitation. Instead, we expanded WT CD34lo HSCs in culture with TPO and SCF as previously described (43), with the addition of IL-3. These cells expanded in culture are not exclusively HSCs, but include other HSPCs and immature myeloid populations. We then immunoprecipitated cell lysates with an anti-CUL5 antibody or an isotype control. Proteins bound to CUL5 or control antibody were identified by tandem mass spectrometry. To assess the quality and specificity of the CUL5 immunoprecipitation, we assessed binding of primary interactions with proteins known to complex with CUL5 (Figure 5A), including ARIH2, ELOB, ELOC, NEDD8 (Figure 5B), and COP9 signalosome components (Figure 5C). Interestingly, we found STAT1, STAT3, and STAT5 in complex with CUL5. While STAT1 and STAT3 were also bound to the isotype control, STAT5 was found uniquely in the CUL5 immunoprecipitation (Figure 5D). Whole-cell proteomes (WCPs) of WT and Cul5Vav-Cre LSKs after stimulation with IL-3, SCF, and TPO for 1 hour revealed an increase in STAT1 and STAT5 in Cul5Vav-Cre LSKs (Figure 5E), suggesting that CUL5 loss increased their stability.

Figure 5 Cul5 binds STAT5 and LRRC41 in hematopoietic cells. (A) Depiction of CRL5 complex in substrate ubiquitination. (B–D) Peptide counts of CRL5 components (B), COP9 signalosome proteins (C), and STATs (D) coimmunoprecipitated with CUL5 (n = 2) or IgG (n = 1) from cultured WT HSPCs. (E) Normalized protein quantification of STATs in stimulated WT and Cul5Vav-Cre LSKs (n = 3). (F) Percentage change of p-STAT5 MFI in untreated or bortezomib-treated (500 nM) WT and Cul5Vav-Cre HSCs stimulated with IL-3 (50 ng/mL; n = 3). (G) Peptide counts of substrate receptors coimmunoprecipitated with CUL5 (n = 2) or IgG (n = 1) from cultured WT HSPCs. (H) Normalized protein quantification of substrate receptors in stimulated WT and Cul5Vav-Cre LSKs (n = 3). (I) Percentage change of CIS, PCMTD2, LRRC41, and WSB1 MFI in IL-3–stimulated (20 ng/mL) WT and Cul5Vav-Cre HSCs (n ≥ 3). (J) Peptide counts of CRL5 components coimmunoprecipitated with LRRC41 (n = 2) or IgG (n = 2) from IL-3–stimulated bone marrow cells. (K) Venn diagram of proteins coimmunoprecipitated with CUL5, proteins coimmunoprecipitated with LRRC41, and proteins increased in stimulated Cul5Vav-Cre LSKs over WT LSKs. In B–D and G, circles represent Cul5 immunoprecipitation (IP), and diamonds represent IgG IP. In J, circles represent LRRC41 IP, and diamonds represent IgG IP. The following tests were used to determine significance: (E, H, and I) unpaired t test with Holm-Šidák correction; (F) 2-way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák correction. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001. #P < 0.05; ####P < 0.0001. Male and female mice of the following ages were analyzed: (B–D and G) 8–14 weeks; (E and H) 23–38 weeks; (F) 11–13 weeks; (H) 8–14 weeks; (I) 22–55 weeks; (J) 11–19 weeks.

Since it has been demonstrated that STAT5 is degraded by the proteasome following IL-3 stimulation (44), we wanted to test how p-STAT5 activity is influenced by CUL5 deficiency during proteasomal inhibition. We incubated HSCs with a proteasome inhibitor, bortezomib, for 30 minutes, followed by stimulation with IL-3 for 60–90 minutes. Bortezomib treatment of WT cells resulted in increased levels of p-STAT5, supporting that p-STAT5 is inhibited by proteasomal activity. In contrast, Cul5Vav-Cre HSCs showed similar p-STAT5 levels after bortezomib treatment when compared with untreated counterparts (Figure 5F), implicating CUL5 as a causative component of p-STAT5 stability.

CUL5 forms a complex with LRRC41 in bone marrow cells. We then focused on interactions of potential substrate receptors. We identified 9 substrate receptors that coimmunoprecipitated with CUL5 (Figure 5G). CIS (15), SOCS2 (18), SOCS6 (45), PCMTD2 (46), and ASB2 (47–49) have known roles in regulating immune cell function and/or association with cancers, but the roles of ASB3, ASB6, WSB1, and LRRC41 in HSPCs are less understood. We sought to define the relationship between CUL5 and these potential substrate receptors. ASB2, SOCS2, and SOCS6 were not identified in either WCP analysis, supporting that these proteins are of very low abundance in LSKs or are more abundant in downstream progenitors or mature cell types present in the culture used for immunoprecipitation. We identified two ASB proteins, ASB3 and ASB6, and the levels of these proteins were similar in WT and Cul5Vav-Cre LSKs. Intriguingly, we found that WSB1, PCMTD2, CIS, and LRRC41 protein abundance was over 2 times higher in Cul5Vav-Cre compared with WT LSKs (Figure 5H). Substrate receptors for E3 ligases have been shown to accumulate in cells when the E3 ligases are absent (50). Thus, we reasoned that these 4 substrate receptors might work with CUL5 downstream of IL-3 signaling. We found that LRRC41, CIS, PCMTD2, and WSB1 were upregulated in HSCs following stimulation with IL-3, TPO, and SCF. While IL-3 stimulation resulted in similar WSB1, CIS, and PCMTD2 levels between WT and Cul5Vav-Cre HSCs, LRRC41 levels were significantly increased in Cul5Vav-Cre HSCs compared with WT HSCs (Figure 5I and Supplemental Figure 5A).

To assess whether LRRC41 is a substrate receptor for a CRL5 complex, we immunoprecipitated LRRC41 from WT bone marrow cells stimulated with IL-3. We found several CRL5 components bound to LRRC41, including CUL5, ELOB, ELOC, CAND1, and NEDD8 (Figure 5J and Supplemental Figure 5B). We further identified several proteasome subunits bound to LRRC41, supporting its involvement in proteasomal degradation (Supplemental Figure 5B). Next, we immunoprecipitated STAT5 from IL-3–stimulated bone marrow cells to assess overlap in proteins bound by CUL5, LRRC41, and STAT5 (Supplemental Figure 5C). We identified proteins that showed a 3-fold enrichment in the target immunoprecipitation compared with the IgG control as well as proteins that were significantly increased (P > 0.05) in stimulated Cul5Vav-Cre LSKs over WT. One protein, LTA4H, was found in all 4 datasets, and 17 proteins were shared by at least 3 of the datasets (Figure 5K and Supplemental Figure 5, D and E). These data support that CUL5 utilizes LRRC41 as a substrate receptor following IL-3 stimulation and that CUL5, LRRC41, and STAT5 are regulated by or are regulating overlapping pathways.

Cul5Vav-Cre LSK proteomes are enriched for STAT5 target genes. To look more broadly at differences between WT and Cul5Vav-Cre HSPCs, we performed gene set enrichment analysis on WCP of sorted LSK cells from bone marrow. We assessed the differential regulation of proteins involved in cell signaling with a P value less than 0.05 and greater than 2-fold change in Cul5Vav-Cre compared with WT LSKs. We plotted the top 50 upregulated and downregulated proteins in Cul5Vav-Cre LSKs to assess protein-specific differences compared with WT LSKs (Figure 6A). We then used Enrichr (51–53) to assess the overlap of upregulated proteins in Cul5Vav-Cre LSKs that are enriched in immune pathways with the Molecular Signatures Database (MSigDB) Hallmark collection (https://www.gsea-msigdb.org/gsea/msigdb/index.jsp) and transcription factor binding with the ChIP Enrichment Analysis database. The top 7 statistically significant overlapping immune gene signatures in unstimulated cells included IL-2/STAT5 signaling, estrogen response early, interferon gamma response, interferon alpha response, and p53 pathway (Figure 6B). STAT5A and STAT5B target genes from mouse mammary epithelium and GATA1 and GATA2 target genes from mouse bone marrow leukemia datasets were upregulated in Cul5Vav-Cre LSK WCPs (Figure 6, C and D). These results highlight the overrepresentation of proteins affiliated with STAT5 signaling, HSCs, and potential emergency hematopoiesis targets in Cul5Vav-Cre mice.

Figure 6 Cul5Vav-Cre LSKs have increased STAT5 target protein abundance. (A) Top 50 significantly upregulated and downregulated proteins in Cul5Vav-Cre versus WT LSKs. (B and C) Gene set enrichment analysis of proteins upregulated in Cul5Vav-Cre LSKs compared with WT LSKs (log 2 fold change > 1, P < 0.05) from Molecular Signatures Database (MSigDB) Hallmark collection (https://www.gsea-msigdb.org/gsea/msigdb/index.jsp) (v2020) (B) and ChIP Enrichment Analysis database (v2022) (C). (D) Overlap of significantly upregulated genes in Cul5Vav-Cre LSK WCP and ChEA datasets. Male and female mice of the following ages were analyzed: (A–D) 8–14 weeks. (n = 3 biological replicates.)

JAK1/2 inhibition normalizes hematopoiesis in Cul5Vav-Cre mice. Ruxolitinib is a JAK1/2 inhibitor used to treat patients with myeloproliferative disorders as well as acute and chronic graft-versus-host disease after stem cell transplants. If the phenotypic alterations seen in Cul5Vav-Cre mice were primarily due to elevated p-STAT5 signaling, we reasoned that treatment of these mice with ruxolitinib to reduce p-STAT5 signaling should alleviate these symptoms. We fed one group of Cul5Vav-Cre mice with control chow and another with ruxolitinib chow for 28 days. We compared these mice with WT mice fed with control chow (Figure 7A). While Cul5Vav-Cre mice were unable to maintain normal body weight, ruxolitinib-treated Cul5Vav-Cre mice gained weight at a rate similar to that of WT controls (Figure 7B). Treated Cul5Vav-Cre mice also had normalized white blood cell numbers (Figure 7C) and TPO serum levels (Supplemental Figure 6A), but unchanged red blood cells, hematocrit, hemoglobin, and platelets (Supplemental Figure 6B). When analyzed at the end of the 28 weeks, ruxolitinib-treated Cul5Vav-Cre mouse spleen weights were similar to those of WT controls (Figure 7, D and F), and splenic architecture improved in comparison with Cul5Vav-Cre mice that were fed control chow (Figure 7E). Treatment of Cul5Vav-Cre mice normalized LSKs in both bone marrow and spleen in comparison with untreated Cul5Vav-Cre mice (Figure 7G and Supplemental Figure 6D). In addition, treated mice had reduced myeloid populations in spleen and lymph nodes (Supplemental Figure 6C), and a restoration of B cells in spleen and bone marrow (Supplemental Figure 6E). Cul5Vav-Cre mice demonstrated a robust response to JAK1/2 inhibition that normalizes hematopoiesis, indicated by reversal of splenomegaly, reduction of extramedullary hematopoiesis, and improved myeloid-lymphoid balanced differentiation.