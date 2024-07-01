Susceptibility to innate immune activation in genetically mediated myocarditis

DSP truncations and clinical presentations. To evaluate the role of DSP mutations in genetically mediated cardiomyopathy and myocarditis, we generated 2 patient-derived hiPSC lines for study, DSP c.4789G > T (p.E1597X) and DSP c.5851C > T (p.R1951X) (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI180254DS1; and Figure 1A). DSP p.E1597X was identified in a woman in her early 20s who was diagnosed with myocarditis after presenting with bradycardia and heart failure. A cardiac MRI showed diffuse delayed enhancement, and she was initially treated with pressor support and guideline-directed therapy for heart failure. Because of ongoing symptoms and nonsustained ventricular tachycardia (NSVT), she was also treated with colchicine, with improvement over several months. Genetic testing with a large gene panel showed a pathogenic heterozygous DSP truncation, p.E1597X. An hiPSC line was also generated from a woman in her 50s who was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy (left ventricular ejection fraction 40%–45%) and NSVT. She was identified as having a pathogenic heterozygous DSP truncation, p.R1951X, which was identified by cascade testing because her first-degree relative presented with myocarditis and ventricular tachycardia, as previously described (14). HiPSCs were differentiated to cardiomyocytes for 10 days and then placed into collagen hydrogels to generate EHTs composed of cardiomyocytes derived from hiPSC cell lines and human cardiac fibroblasts, and EHTs were maintained for 21–35 days before harvest and study (schematic and metrics shown in Supplemental Figures 1–3). Quantitative PCR of RNA using patient-derived EHTs with either p.E1597X or p.R1951X documented reduced expression of DSP mRNA compared with healthy control hiPSC-CMs, consistent with the heterozygous loss of function in DSP pathological genetic variants (Figure 1B) via nonsense-mediated decay as suggested by a meta-analysis of DSP cardiomyopathic mutations and outcomes (42).

Figure 1 EHTs with DSP truncating variants. (A) The DSP locus includes 24 exons and is alternatively spliced to produce DPI and DPII. Heterozygous DSP nonsense mutations p.E1597X and p.R1951X fall within the rod domain (exon 23) and plakin repeat domain (exon 24), respectively. DSP p.E1597X was identified in a young woman presenting with classical myocarditis while the individual with DSP p.R1951X had a family history of myocarditis. Scissors mark the site of CRISPR/Cas9 guides used to generate DSP–/– homozygous hiPSCs. Homozygous DSP–/– EHTs were generated to compare severity with the patient-derived heterozygous DSP truncations. (B) DSP transcript was reduced in DSP p.R1951X and p.E1597X heterozygous patient cardiomyocytes compared with healthy control (*<0.05 by 2-way ANOVA; n = 4 per condition; data reflect 2 independent differentiations). (C) DSP mRNA was reduced in DSP–/– EHTs compared with isogenic control EHTs (***< 0.001 by 2-tailed t test with Welch’s correction; n = 3 DSP+/+ and n = 4 DSP–/–; data reflect 2 independent differentiations). (D and E) Immunoblot of DSP–/– hiPSC-CMs demonstrated substantial loss of DPI, DPII, and connexin 43 (Cx43) staining compared with isogenic controls (DSP+/+). Staining of desmosome component PKP2 and sarcomere component cMyBP-C demonstrated no significant difference between lines as quantified in E (****< 0.0001 by 2-way ANOVA; n = 6 DSP+/+ and n = 6 DSP–/–; data reflect 3 independent differentiations). (F) Representative immunofluorescence imaging of DSP+/+ and DSP–/– EHTs staining for DPI (green) and desmosome component plakoglobin (JUP, purple). Nuclei appear blue. Scale bars represent 100 μm. All insets are 100× original magnification. Insets depict intercalated disc–like structures with lower membrane localization of DPI in DSP–/– EHTs compared with control as measured by colocalization with JUP (G) (***< 0.001 by 2-tailed t test with Welch’s correction; n = 6 per condition). All data presented as mean ± SEM.

To generate a more severe model of DSP myocarditis and cardiomyopathy with an isogenic control, we used a healthy control hiPSC line to generate biallelic DSP truncations with CRISPR/Cas9, referred to as DSP–/–. The guide RNAs used in gene editing targeted exon 24 in a region near p.R1951X (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 4). We identified a compound heterozygous DSP line (Supplemental Table 2), and this line had no documented off-target editing (Supplemental Table 3); this line was termed DSP–/–, and its isogenic healthy control line is referred to as DSP+/+. DSP mRNA was significantly reduced in EHTs generated from the DSP–/– line (Figure 1C). DSP–/– EHTs had correspondingly reduced DSP protein (isoforms DPI and DPII) with relatively normal myosin binding protein C (cMyBP-C) and PKP2 protein levels, while Cx43 protein was reduced in DSP–/– EHTs when compared with the isogenic control line, DSP+/+ (Figure 1, D and E). In the EHT format, DSP+/+ EHTs formed immature intercalated disc–like structures, which were not as well formed in DSP–/– EHTs. Junctional plakoglobin (JUP) appeared similar between DSP+/+ and DSP–/– EHTs; colocalization studies of JUP with DSP protein highlighted the differences in the intercalated disc–like structures between DSP–/– and DSP+/+ EHTs (Figure 1, F and G). The reduction in Cx43 and less well-formed intercalated disc–like structures suggested that the DSP–/– EHTs have features consistent with arrhythmia-prone substrates (25, 31).

Contractile and electrical defects in DSP–/– EHTs. To assess the mechanical consequences in DSP–/– EHTs, we measured force production compared with isogenic DSP+/+ EHTs under pacing conditions. Active force was reduced in DSP–/– EHTs from mean ± SEM 237 ± 118 μN for DSP+/+ EHTs to 36 ± 26 μN (P = 0.0006) (Figure 2C). Furthermore, the force time integral (FTI) was reduced from 35 ± 18 μN•s in DSP+/+ EHTs to 4.0 ± 3.0 μN•s (P = 0.0006), and the time to 90% reduction in peak force was slowed in DSP–/– EHTs to 0.33 ± 0.04 seconds versus 0.25 ± 0.05 seconds in DSP+/+ EHTs (P = 0.007) (Figure 2, D and E). Fractional shortening of spontaneously beating EHTs was significantly reduced in beating DSP–/– EHTs compared with beating DSP+/+ EHTs (P < 0.0001) (Supplemental Table 4 and Figure 2F). To characterize the electrical properties of DSP–/– EHTs, we conducted optical mapping studies to evaluate conduction velocity (CV), action potential duration (APD), and Ca2+ transient duration (CaTD) (Figure 2). Optical mapping and restitution curve analysis demonstrated that DSP–/– EHTs had slower CV (Figure 2, G and J), seen across a range of cycle lengths, while APD (Figure 2, H and K) and CaTD (Figure 2, I and L) were not appreciably different between DSP–/– and DSP+/+ EHTs. These findings likely reflect reduced Cx43, and taken together, these data indicated a role for DSP in both mechanical and electrical function, specifically in slowing CV.

Figure 2 Mechanical and electrical defects in DSP–/– EHTs. (A and B) Active force of DSP–/– and isogenic DSP+/+ control EHTs recorded at baseline. (C and D) Peak force and force time integral (FTI) were significantly reduced in DSP–/– EHTs compared with DSP+/+ EHTs. (E) The time to 90% force reduction from peak (RT 90) was prolonged in DSP–/– compared with DSP+/+ EHTs. (***< 0.001, **< 0.01 by Mann-Whitney U test; n = 7 DSP+/+ and n = 7 DSP–/–; data reflect 7 independent batches.) (F) Fractional shortening (FS) of DSP–/– EHTs was significantly reduced at baseline (****< 0.0001 by 2-tailed t test with Welch’s correction; n = 10 DSP+/+ and n = 10 DSP–/–; data reflect 3 independent batches). (G) Optical mapping of DSP+/+ and DSP–/– EHTs at cycle length of 1 second measuring transverse conduction velocity (CV) with representative action potential duration (APD) (H) and Ca2+ transient duration (CaTD) (I). (J–L) Restitution curves of DSP–/– and DSP+/+ EHTs demonstrated significant reduction of CV (J) with no difference in APD (K) and CaTD (L) across cycle lengths (****< 0.0001 by nonlinear regression analysis, n = 4–6 EHTs per condition across 3 batches). All data presented as mean ± SEM.

Activated inflammation in DSP–/– EHTs. To identify molecular pathways disrupted in DSP–/– EHTs, we performed RNA sequencing (RNA-Seq) on intact EHTs and found transcriptomic changes contributing to mechanical and electrical dysfunction (Figure 3). GO pathway analysis verified intermediate filament downregulation driven by loss of DSP (Figure 3A). The 281 downregulated genes and 160 upregulated genes in DSP–/– EHTs compared with DSP+/+ EHTs (FDR ≤ 0.05, log counts per million ≥ 6.25, Figure 3B) mapped to dysregulated GO pathways including downregulation of lipid metabolism and upregulation of inflammation, cardiac conduction, and membrane potential genes (Figure 3, C and D, with select individual genes shown in Figure 3A). Downregulation of genes for matrisome-associated and cell-cell adhesion pathways was a feature of DSP–/– EHTs consistent with disruption of intercellular and cell-matrix attachments as consequences of desmosomal disruption.

Figure 3 Inflammatory signatures in gene expression and cytokine release from DSP–/– EHTs. (A–D) RNA-Seq analysis of DSP+/+ and DSP–/– EHTs identified differentially expressed genes (DEGs). (A) Heatmap of selected transcripts associated with Gene Ontology (GO) terms in DSP–/– compared with DSP+/+ EHTs. (B) Volcano plot of RNA-Seq showing significant DEGs between DSP–/– and DSP+/+ EHTs, highlighting the top transcripts by P value (gray P > 0.05, black P < 0.05). (C and D) GO term analysis shows downregulation of intermediate filament organization and lipid metabolism terms (C) and upregulation of inflammation, cardiac conduction, and membrane potential terms (D) in DSP–/– EHTs compared with control. (E and F) Motif enrichment analysis of the top 300 DEGs identified transcription factor (TF) motifs associated with downregulated DEGs (E) and upregulated DEGs (F) in DSP–/– compared with DSP+/+ EHTs. Motifs depicted represent consensus sequences to which DEGs aligned with P value for enrichment. (G) RT-qPCR demonstrated an increase in inflammatory transcripts in DSP–/– compared with DSP+/+ (**< 0.01, *< 0.05 by Mann-Whitney U test; n = 6 DSP+/+ and n = 7 DSP–/–, 3 independent batches). (H) ELISA of IL-1β in EHT media demonstrated increased IL-1β in DSP–/– compared with DSP+/+ EHT media (***< 0.0001 by 2-tailed t test with Welch’s correction; n = 4 DSP+/+ and n = 4 DSP–/–). (I) Representative cytokine arrays were incubated with EHT media. The corner signals serve as reference markers (Reference Dots). Targets displayed in colored boxes are quantified (J) (Δ< 0.01, †< 0.0001 by 2-way ANOVA with n = 4 DSP+/+ and n = 4 DSP–/–; data reflect 2 independent batches). All data presented as mean ± SEM.

We evaluated TF motifs enriched near upstream transcriptional start sites of DEGs in DSP–/– compared with DSP+/+ EHTs (Figure 3, E and F). Among upregulated DEGs, motifs for the TFs C/EBP, DMRTA2, and MEF2b were enriched. For downregulated DEGs, enriched TF motifs included ZNF416, COUP-TFII, and STAT5 recognition sites. ZNF416 is a zinc finger nuclease associated with fibroblast activation (43), and COUPTFII, encoded by the gene NR2F2, has been reported to repress glucocorticoid transcriptional activity and alter cardiac metabolism in heart failure (44). The downregulation of STAT5 and inclusion of NF-κB motifs in both downregulated and upregulated genes are consistent with profound dysregulation of innate immunity. MEF2b sites were associated with increased gene expression in DSP–/– EHTs, as were DMRTA2 sites, an important factor in the neuronal lineage, consistent with pathologic perturbation of cell type specification.

Since EHTs are composed of both hiPSC-CMs and cardiac fibroblasts at a 9:1 ratio, we evaluated whether siRNA knockdown of Dsp in cardiomyocytes alone was sufficient to replicate transcriptional changes observed in EHTs. siRNA knockdown of Dsp, Pkp2, and Jup in neonatal rat ventricular cardiomyocytes (NRVMs) revealed reduction of Dsp was associated with upregulation of innate immune pathways in NRVMs (Supplemental Figure 5). Interestingly, NRVMs treated with siRNAs to Pkp2 or Jup did not display the same upregulation of innate immune pathway genes. This differential upregulation might derive from degree of primary RNA target reduction, intrinsic differences in biological processes, and/or differences between the right ventricle (RV) and left ventricle (LV), as NRVMs represent more LV than RV based on total heart mass. In hiPSC-CM–derived EHTs, we verified specific upregulation of genes associated with innate immune activation using RT-PCR, and these results demonstrated upregulation of NFKB, IL1B, IL1A, IL6, and IL8 in DSP–/– EHTs compared with isogenic controls (Figure 3G). As a whole, gene expression changes in DSP–/– EHTs were consistent with a pathological role for activation of innate immunity and inflammation as a disease mechanism, mirroring myocarditis-like findings (9).

We interrogated whether the inflammatory gene signature in DSP EHTs was reflective of cytokine activation. We collected media from cultured DSP–/– and DSP+/+ EHTs to evaluate cytokine release from EHTs into culture media. The immune activator IL-1β was increased in DSP–/– compared with DSP+/+ EHTs (Figure 3H). We compared the cytokine profiles from DSP–/– and DSP+/+ EHTs, finding a range of chemokines and cytokines elevated in DSP–/– culture media. We observed upregulation of Th17-dominant lymphocytic chemokines with increases in IL-17 and IL-23 (Figure 3, I and J). The downregulation of the IL17RD gene shown in Figure 3B was consistent with a compensatory response to higher levels of the circulating cytokine and increased activation of NF-κB (45). The upregulation of IL-6, IL-8, and IFN-γ suggested strong innate immune activation with the potential for adaptive immune cell recruitment with disruption of DSP.

Innate immune activation exacerbates contractile dysfunction in DSP–/– EHTs. We evaluated whether immune activation in DSP–/– EHTs could be further stimulated by exposing EHTs to known activators of the TLR system to model myocarditis, albeit without lymphocytes and macrophages and as a means to examine the cardiomyocyte features that may underlie this process. Treatment with lipopolysaccharide (LPS), a component of Gram-negative bacterial cell membranes, was chosen to represent bacterial triggers of the innate immune system. High mobility group box protein 1 (HMGB1), a chromatin-associated protein released upon nuclear rupture, was chosen to represent stimulation of the TLR system via damage-associated molecular patterns that activate inflammation associated with wound healing. Of note, we verified that expression of pattern recognition receptors targeted by these TLR agonists did not demonstrate any significant difference in gene expression between DSP+/+ and DSP–/– EHTs, suggesting that these signaling components remain functional in the context of DSP deficiency under the observed inflammatory response (Supplemental Figure 6, A–D). When treated with innate immune stimulants, inflammatory biomarkers were further elevated in DSP–/– EHTs compared with isogenic controls (Supplemental Figure 7, A–I), consistent with heightened sensitivity to an inflammatory environment.

In response to LPS or HMGB1 stimulation, DSP–/– EHTs, but not DSP+/+ EHTs, demonstrated marked alternans in which irregular peak force measurements were seen (Figure 4A, marked with asterisks). Measured as varying peak force values, we infer this variation to reflect arrhythmia propensity as it does in human premature ventricular beats (27). Multielectrode array studies of DSP–/– hiPSC-CM monolayers cultured on plates demonstrated an NF-κB–dependent increase in field potential duration (FPD) in response to HMGB1 (Supplemental Figure 8A). Direct force measurements showed greater reduction in FTI in DSP–/– EHTs compared with DSP+/+ EHTs after LPS or HMGB1 (Figure 4B). When compared with EHTs in the absence of immune activation, DSP–/– EHTs treated with LPS and HMGB1 had an even greater prolongation of relaxation time than DSP+/+ EHTs (Figure 4C), consistent with diastolic dysfunction. LPS and HMGB1 stimulation also decreased fractional shortening in EHTs compared with control media, measured as post deformation during contraction and relaxation (Figure 4D and Supplemental Table 5; LPS, P = 0.04; HMGB1, P = 0.03). These findings demonstrated enhanced susceptibility of DSP–/– EHTs to innate immune activation.

Figure 4 Innate immune activation exacerbates contractile deficits in DSP–/– EHTs. (A) Representative forces from DSP+/+ and DSP–/– EHTs recorded following 48 hours of exposure to normal media or media containing LPS or HMGB1. In DSP–/– EHTs, LPS and HMGB1 exposure markedly impaired force production and elicited alternans (marked with asterisks). (B) Relative to control media, DSP–/– EHTs had a greater reduction in FTI after LPS and HMGB1 exposure compared with DSP+/+ EHTs after similar exposure. (C) RT90 was also more prolonged in DSP–/– EHTs after LPS and HMGB1 compared with DSP+/+ EHTs cultured under inflammatory conditions (*< 0.05, **< 0.01 by 2-way ANOVA, n = 3 DSP+/+ and n = 3 DSP–/–; data reflect 3 independent batches). (D) Exposure to LPS or HMGB1 reduced fractional shortening in DSP+/+ and DSP–/– EHTs (*< 0.01, ****< 0.0001 by 2-tailed t test with Welch’s correction; n = 8 DSP+/+ and n = 8 DSP–/–; data reflect 3 independent differentiations). Data presented as mean ± SEM. Data presented as individual recordings normalized to average baseline measurement per EHT. Significance calculated based on mean value per EHT.

Contractile properties of patient-derived heterozygous DSPtv EHTs. We anticipated less severe but clinically relevant phenotypes in EHTs derived from patients with heterozygous DSP truncation variants (DSPtvs). The slowing of CV seen in DSP–/– EHTs was not evident in DSPtv EHTs (Figure 5A). Compared with DSP–/– EHTs, DSP p.R1951X and p.E1597X had a milder reduction of fractional shortening (Figure 5B and Supplemental Table 4). We evaluated length-dependent activation under isometric conditions as a proxy for contractile reserve since contractile reserve is typically reduced in patients with cardiomyopathy. At culture length (0%), force production in patient-derived DSPtv EHTs was comparable to healthy control EHTs, measured as FTI (Figure 5C). However, when lengthened to create more strain mimicking increased preload, DSP p.R1951X and p.E1597X EHTs failed to augment force production like healthy control EHTs, reflecting an impairment in contractile reserve (Figure 5D).

Figure 5 Strain-induced force loss in patient-derived DSP EHT models. (A) Optical mapping of heterozygous DSP p.E1597X and DSP p.R1951X EHTs compared with EHTs from healthy control demonstrates comparable conduction velocities, distinct from those seen in DSP–/– EHTs. (B) Fractional shortening was only minimally reduced at baseline in DSP p.E1597X and p.R1951X EHTs compared with healthy control (*< 0.05 by 2-way ANOVA, n = 9–12 EHTs per condition, data representative of 3 batches). (C and D) FTI values from DSP p.E1597X and p.R1951X EHTs showed no significant difference in FTI compared with healthy control EHTs at baseline conditions. However, when subjected to 5% or 10% strain, both p.E1597X and p.R1951X EHTs failed to augment contraction as seen with healthy control EHTs (D), consistent with the requirement for additional stressors to manifest reduced contractility and reflecting the reduced contractile reserved of DSP heterozygous EHTs (*< 0.05, **< 0.01, ***< 0.001 by 2-way ANOVA, n = 3 EHTs per condition from 3 independent batches, labeled as n1 = black dots, n2 = white dots, n3 = gray dots). (E) After LPS or HMGB1 exposure, DSPtv EHTs had more marked reduced fractional shortening compared with similarly exposed healthy control EHTs (**< 0.01, ***< 0.001, ****< 0.0001 by 2-way ANOVA, n = 12 EHTs per condition). (F) LPS stimulated greater IL-1β release into the media compared with healthy control (**< 0.01, ****< 0.0001 by Mann-Whitney U test, n = 8 EHTs per condition). Data presented as individual recordings normalized to average baseline measurement per EHT. Significance calculated based on mean value per EHT.

Innate immune activation with exposure to either LPS or HMGB1 reduced fractional shortening more in patient-derived DSPtv EHTs than healthy control EHTs for both p.R1951X and p.E1597X EHTs (Figure 5E and Supplemental Table 5), consistent with enhanced susceptibility to innate immune activation. The inflammatory biomarker IL-1β was increased in the media when DSPtv EHTs were treated with HMGB1, while healthy control EHTs did not have a change in IL-1β level in response to LPS (Figure 5F). Together, these findings showed a susceptibility of DSPtv EHTs to innate immune activation with cytokine release and a negative effect on contractility.

NF-κB signaling drives contractile dysfunction in DSPtv EHTs. Because innate immune activation is characterized by excess NF-κB signaling, we tested the NF-κB inhibitor BAY 11-7082 since this treatment has previously been shown to improve cardiac outcomes in a desmoglein-2 (Dsg2) mouse model and hiPSC-CM model of PKP2-related arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy (27). When treated with NF-κB inhibitor BAY 11-7082, DSPtv EHTs p.R1951X and p.E1597X improved contractile function while healthy control EHTs demonstrated no change in fractional shortening (Figure 6A). Furthermore, the impairment of contractile reserve seen in DSP p.E1597X was reversed by BAY 11-7082 treatment (Figure 6, B and C). This improvement in contractile function induced by BAY 11-7082 treatment was associated with a reduction in the media cytokine profile compared with vehicle-treated DSP p.E1597X (Figure 6, D and E).

Figure 6 Improved contractile function with NF-κB inhibition in DSP EHTs. (A) Treatment with BAY 11-7082, an NF-κB inhibitor, improved fractional shortening of DSP p.E1597X and p.R1951X EHTs with no significant effect on healthy control cells (*< 0.05, **< 0.01 by 2-way ANOVA, n = 9–12 EHTs per condition, data representative of 3 batches). (B and C) BAY 11-7082 improved strain-induced force loss in DSP p.E1597X EHTs as measured in force time integral (B) and active force (C) (*< 0.05, **< 0.01 by 2-way ANOVA, n = 3–4 EHTs per condition across 2 batches, labeled as n1 = black dots, n2 = white dots, n3 = gray dots, n4 = brown dots). Box plots show the interquartile range, median (line), and minimum and maximum (whiskers). (D and E) Cytokine arrays of p.E1597X EHT media showed a significant reduction of baseline cytokine secretion following BAY 11-7082 treatment (†< 0.0001, ‡< 0.001, Δ< 0.01, ◊< 0.05 by 2-way ANOVA with n = 4 per condition). Data presented as individual recordings normalized to average baseline measurement per EHT. Significance calculated based on mean value per EHT.

We also tested JSH-23, an inhibitor of NF-κB transcriptional activity (46). Consistent with the BAY 11-7082 results, we found that JSH-23 blocked the increase in HMGB1-induced FPD lengthening in hiPSC-CMs in culture (Supplemental Figure 8B). We also tested oridonin because it inhibits the NLRP3 inflammasome, a protein complex implicated in innate immune activation (47). We found that treatment with oridonin plus HMGB1 resulted in a shortened FPD (Supplemental Figure 8B). We found that JSH-23 improved contractile dysfunction of DSPtv patient-derived EHTs, but we did not see this same effect with oridonin, suggesting the NF-κB inhibition is important for both contractile dysfunction and arrhythmia propensity (Supplemental Figure 8C).

Colchicine treatment of EHTs reverses contractile defects in patient-derived EHTs. The patient with the DSP p.E1597X truncation variant was treated with colchicine, with improvement of symptoms since colchicine has been used to treat a broad array of cardiovascular conditions associated with inflammation (48). Applying 10% strain to DSP heterozygous EHTs resulted in marked alternans in patient-derived, heterozygous DSPtv EHTs (Figure 7), and this contractile reserve deficit was corrected by 5 μM colchicine (Figure 7, A–C, for DSP p.R1951X and Figure 7, D–F, for DSP p.E1597X). Not only did 5 μM colchicine minimize strain-induced alternans, but also there was an increase in relative force production in response to strain in DSP p.R1951X and in DSP p.E1597X EHTs (Figure 7, A–F). Colchicine treatment was also associated with a reduction of IL-6, IL-17, and IL-23 release into the media (Figure 7, G and H). This antiinflammatory effect translated into improved fractional shortening at baseline in heterozygous DSPtv patient-derived EHTs, and this response to colchicine was not seen in healthy control EHTs (Figure 7I) that did not have reduced contractile reserve.

Figure 7 Improved mechanical function with colchicine treatment of DSPtv EHTs. (A) Representative force from DSP p.R1951X EHTs subjected to 10% strain with and without colchicine. Exposure to 10% strain produced marked mechanical alternans (marked with asterisks), which was corrected with colchicine treatment. (B and C) Colchicine significantly improved relative mechanical force production in DSP p.R1951X EHTs at baseline conditions and after isometric strain (*< 0.05, **< 0.01, ****< 0.0001 by 2-way ANOVA, n = 3–4 EHTs per condition, labeled as n1 = black dots, n2 = white dots, n3 = gray dots, n4 = brown dots). Box plots show the interquartile range, median (line), and minimum and maximum (whiskers). (D) DSP p.E1597X EHTs also showed marked alternans (marked with asterisks) after 10% strain, which was improved by colchicine. (E and F) Colchicine improved relative force in DSP p.E1597X EHTs at baseline and with 5% or 10% strain (*< 0.05, **< 0.01, ***< 0.001 by 2-way ANOVA, n = 3–4 EHTs per condition, labeled as n1 = black dots, n2 = white dots, n3 = gray dots, n4 = brown dots). (G and H) Cytokine arrays from p.E1597X EHT media showed a significant reduction of baseline cytokine secretion following colchicine treatment (†< 0.0001, ‡< 0.001, Δ< 0.01, ◊< 0.05 by 2-way ANOVA with n = 4 per condition). (I) Fractional shortening of DSP p.E1597X and p.R1951X EHTs treated with 5 μM colchicine for 48 hours demonstrated improved contractility compared with vehicle control (****< 0.0001 by 2-way ANOVA, n = 9–12 EHTs per condition). Data presented as individual recordings normalized to average baseline measurement per EHT. Significance calculated based on mean value per EHT.

Genetic correction of pathogenic DSP variant reduces inflammation. The DSP p.R1951X pathogenic variant was correctable by base editing (Supplemental Figure 9, A–E). A specific guide RNA, gRNA8, was successful in producing an hiPSC clone with genomic correction of the pathogenic C>T variant in the DSP p.R1951X line (Figure 8A), which restored the proper reading frame with minimal bystander effects (Supplemental Table 6). The DSP transcript was increased by genetic correction with a concomitant decrease in NFKB mRNA (Supplemental Figure 10, A and B). EHTs derived from the corrected hiPSC clone had improved fractional shortening compared with uncorrected DSP p.R1951X (Figure 8B). Improved mechanical function was accompanied by increased DPI protein level in p.R1951XCor EHTs (Supplemental Figure 10, C and D) and improved contractile reserve (Supplemental Figure 10E). To assess whether genomic correction influenced the innate immune activation phenotype, cytokine array analysis of EHTs derived from the base-edited, corrected line (DSP p.R1951XCor) had normalization of many, but not all, of the cytokines produced in the media (Figure 8, C and D). Interestingly, IL-1α, C-reactive protein, and IL-23 were still elevated in the media of p.R1951XCor EHTs (Figure 8D). Thus, base editing to correct DSP p.R1951X EHTs only partly corrected the NF-κB pro-inflammatory cytokines, suggesting contribution of non-DSP-induced inflammatory mediators. We further assessed whether p.R1951XCor EHTs had reduced response to TLR stimulation by HMGB1 measured as IL-17 secretion. Genetically corrected p.R1951X EHTs secreted less IL-17 in response to HMGB1 treatment than uncorrected (Supplemental Figure 10F).

Figure 8 Base editing to correct DSP p.R1951X reduces inflammation in EHTs. (A) Sanger sequencing of p.R1951X hiPSCs before and after base editing to correct the pathogenic DSP variant using gRNA8 and an adenine base editor (ABE). Base editing restored the reading frame, and the corrected line was termed p.R1951XCor. (B) Fractional shortening (FS) measurements of p.R1951X and p.R1951XCor EHTs showed improved contractility following genomic correction (****< 0.0001 by 2-tailed t test with Welch’s correction; n = 15 per condition). (C and D) Cytokine arrays of EHT media demonstrate significant reduction of cytokine secretion following genomic correction of DSP p.R1951X. Targets displayed in colored boxes are quantified in relation to Reference Dots (D) (†< 0.0001, ‡< 0.001, ◊< 0.05 by 2-way ANOVA with n = 4 per condition). Data presented as mean ± SEM.

We also sought to understand the role of microtubules in mediating antiinflammatory therapy by treating DSP p.R1951X EHTs with BAY 11-7082, colchicine, and nocodazole, a microtubule inhibitor that is not known to have antiinflammatory effects (49, 50). Gene expression analysis verified suppression of inflammatory genes by colchicine and BAY 11-7082, with no significant reduction in inflammatory transcripts after nocodazole treatment (Supplemental Figure 10, G–J). We also found the improvement in fractional shortening observed in DSP p.R1951X EHTs in response to colchicine therapy was not observed in corrected EHTs or in response to nocodazole treatment (Supplemental Figure 10K), underscoring the role of innate immune activation in driving contractile dysfunction.