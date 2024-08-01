CHIP: a clonal odyssey of the bone marrow niche

Much like the two sea monsters Odysseus must navigate between, the BM must navigate cellular stresses that can severely impair hematopoietic function and potentially select for mutant HSPCs (35). We will begin our discussion with the well-characterized contributions of genotoxic agents, such as chemotherapeutics and other factors influencing mutation-driven clonal expansions in HSPC pools.

Cytotoxic agents. Cytotoxic agents, such as chemotherapeutics and radiation, are commonly employed to (somewhat) selectively eliminate malignant cells by eliciting DNA damage or impairing key cellular functions, such as DNA replication, transcription, and damage repair, or by inducing metabolic stress (36). Cytotoxic drugs are also employed as myeloablative agents in the setting of HSC transplantation (36, 37). In either case, cytotoxic agents are often inciting stimuli for expansion of HSPCs harboring mutations in DDR genes, such as in TP53 and PPM1D, which confer resistance to DNA-damaging insults (38–40). Moreover, cytotoxic drugs may affect the niche in ways that promote MSC and HSC senescence (41, 42). TP53 mutations are most highly associated with therapy-related MPNs (t-MN) and treatment-induced clonal hematopoiesis (t-CH) (43–45). TP53 mutations also contribute to increased risk of heart failure in cancer survivors (46). Loss of Trp53 in mouse HSPCs promotes maintenance of stem cell potential and fitness following γ irradiation (47–49), leading to potent selection for Trp53-mutant HSPCs. Although the potential mechanisms underlying TP53-mutant HSPC expansion have not been fully clarified, p53 plays important roles in regulating HSC quiescence, self-renewal, and proliferation (47, 49–51).

TP53 mutations account for 40% of t-MN cases (44), likely due to t-MN’s association with a myriad of cytotoxic agents (38), while PPM1D gain-of-function mutations account for roughly 20% of non–TP53-mutant t-MN cases (52) and are driven primarily by platinum-based chemotherapies (38, 52–54). Interestingly, PPM1D-mutant HSPCs harbor gain-of-function truncating mutations at exon 6 that induce constitutive PPM1D protein expression, desensitizing these mutant HSPCs to DDR-induced apoptosis (52–54). Crosstalk occurs between PPM1D and p53, in which PPM1D is transcriptionally upregulated by p53. PPM1D in turn suppresses various DDR proteins, including p53 (55, 56). A recent murine study revealed the importance of this synergy in myeloid malignancy, as resistance to PPM1D inhibitors is driven by p53 inactivation (57). Moreover, genetic ablation of Ppm1d reduced HSC competition and serial replating capacity, suggesting its involvement in promoting HSC fitness (57). While its role in normal HSCs could portend toxicity issues, ablating Ppm1d sensitized MLL-AF9–expressing leukemia cells to cisplatin treatment, suggesting its therapeutic relevance in myeloid malignancy (57). The role of Ppm1d mutations in AML development was further corroborated in vivo. While a single dose of γ radiation or two doses of 5-fluorouracil (5-FU) delivered over two weeks failed to initiate leukemia development in Ppm1d mutant mice, sequential treatment with four doses of γ radiation over eight weeks induced eventual AML transformation in a proportion of Ppm1d-mutant mice (58). These data suggest that malignant transformation depends on cumulative exposures to genotoxic stressors. Furthermore, chemotherapeutic agents, specifically those with neurotoxic properties such as cisplatin, can damage the sympathetic nervous system in the BM, impairing regeneration of both HSPCs and stromal constituents of the niche. In this setting, induction of nerve growth factor or deletion of Tp53 in sympathetic nerves rescued BM regeneration after a seven-week course of cisplatin (59). One may speculate that mutations in Ppm1d or Tp53 could reduce the dependence of HSPCs on BM sympathetic innervations for their regenerative potential, thereby allowing them to outcompete normal HSPCs during hematopoietic recovery in a chemotherapy-damaged BM niche. Collectively, these studies show that chemotherapeutic agents constitute a potent mechanism for mutant HSPC selection, with impaired BM niche function as a potential contributing factor.

Inflammatory signaling. Inflammation is a complex biological response to harmful stimuli, e.g., pathogens or tissue damage, that involves a coordinated series of events including cytokine/chemokine signaling, activation and recruitment of innate immune cells, and ideally, resolution of the inciting stimulus (60, 61). While inflammation is a critical defense mechanism against infection and injury, dysregulated and/or chronic inflammation can contribute to various disease pathogeneses. Thus, a key area of interest is understanding how acute and chronic inflammation affect HSPC proliferation, differentiation, and self-renewal in normal and malignant hematopoiesis. Although this topic has been comprehensively reviewed elsewhere (62–65), several recent studies have considerably advanced our understanding of the role of inflammation in promoting CHIP initiation or progression, while also uncovering new questions.

Previous work revealed synergy between inflammation and selective expansion of certain mutant HSPC clones. Notably, Tet2-mutant HSPCs were shown to selectively expand in response to TNF-α (in vitro) and LPS (in vivo, for four weeks) stimulation (66, 67). This activity has been mechanistically linked to the STAT3/IL-6 signaling axis (67, 68). Moreover, recent work has reinforced IL-1 signaling as a driver of Tet2-deficient CHIP (69–71). IL-1 signaling is necessary and sufficient for Tet2-deficient clonal expansion, as stimulating mice with IL-1α or IL-1β for at least two weeks accelerated Tet2-mutant HSPC expansion, while genetic ablation or pharmacologic inhibition of the IL-1 receptor normalized Tet2-mutant HSPC expansion (69, 70). Mechanistically, Tet2-deficient HSPCs resisted IL-1–mediated depletion via DNA hypermethylation at prodifferentiation enhancer regions, which epigenetically primed them to favor self-renewal. While IL-1β stimulus promoted demethylation at these enhancer regions in WT HSPCs, resulting in myeloproliferative gene upregulation and subsequent differentiation, Tet2-deficient HSPCs maintained sufficient methylation at these regions to prevent their differentiation, thus mediating their expansion over their WT counterparts under chronic inflammatory stress (70), mirroring previous work demonstrating IL-1β–mediated selection for HSPCs with Cebpa loss (72).

While HSPC competitiveness is at least partially defined by how well mutant HSPCs resist chronic stress–induced BM depletion and terminal differentiation (73), mutation-specific phenotypes also contribute to a competitive advantage. Previous work comparing Dnmt3a- and Tet2-knockout models revealed that Tet2-deficient HSCs exhausted at the same rate as their WT counterparts, but loss of Dnmt3a effectively immortalized HSCs (74, 75). Other studies showed that loss of Tet2 favored myeloid lineage bias in HSPCs (69, 70), suggesting a divergent model in which Dnmt3a-deficient CHIP is primarily driven by HSCs, while Tet2-deficient CHIP is driven primarily by multipotent progenitors (74). Similarly, mutant HSPC competitiveness may also depend on the inflammatory stimulus. While Tet2-deficient HSPCs preferentially expand in response to LPS and IL-1, as discussed above (66, 67, 69–71), Dnmt3a-knockout HSPCs expand under chronic (four weeks) IFN-γ stimulation in vivo and, to a lesser extent, IL-1β stimulation (76, 77). On the other hand, four weeks of stimulation with LPS, TNF-α, and poly I:poly C (pIpC) failed to promote selective expansion of Dnmt3a-knockout HSCs in this model (76, 77). In contrast, endogenous TNF-α signaling facilitated selective expansion of HSPCs carrying a heterozygous Dnmt3aR878H mutation (which recapitulates the human DNMT3AR882H mutation), suggesting potential differences in response to TNF-α stimulation between genetic knockouts and point mutations in Dnmt3a. (76, 77). In this latter study, the aging-associated fitness advantage of Dnmt3a-deficient HSCs required TNF-α/TNFR1 signaling, loss of which normalized HSC fitness without affecting lineage output. However, genetically ablating TNFR2 resulted in myeloid lineage bias without affecting HSC fitness (77). While TNFR signaling has not been studied in vivo in Tet2-deficient mouse models, in vitro data suggest that loss of Tet2 and Dnmt3a both endow HSPCs with enhanced survival and/or clonogenic activity in response to TNF-α signaling (66, 67). Whether differential expression and/or signaling via TNFR1 or -2 underlies the differences in self-renewal activity between Tet2- and Dnmt3a-deficient HSCs remains an open question.

Finally, these recent studies provide rationale for an interesting hypothesis related to Tet2-mutant clonal selection. Loss of Tet2 promotes myeloid skewing (78), increasing peripheral mature myeloid cells, such as macrophages and neutrophils (79), that similarly carry this mutation. As Tet2 regulates inflammatory gene expression (80), its loss in myeloid cells promotes a hyperinflammatory phenotype that can further shape the hematopoietic niche, impairing normal hematopoiesis (81, 82). This hyperinflammation also promoted Tet2-deficient clonal expansion via IL-1 (69, 70) and TNF-α signaling (66), thus creating an effective feed-forward loop (Figure 2) by which Tet2-deficient myeloid cells shape a niche that favors Tet2-deficient HSPC expansion (69, 70, 83). The extent to which such myeloid:HSC feed-forward loops drive selection in other CHIP mutant contexts remains largely an open question.

Figure 2 A model of an inflammatory feed-forward cycle in CHIP. Tet2 deficiency leads to myeloid skewing and an increase in the number of mature myeloid cells carrying the mutation, in the BM and elsewhere. Because TET2 regulates inflammatory gene expression, its loss in myeloid cells leads to a hyperinflammatory BM niche, driven by elevated IL-1 and TNF-α signaling. This, in turn, has been shown to further promote Tet2–/– clonal expansion. Thus, Tet2-mutant HSPCs may establish conditions in the BM that favor their own expansion, effectively creating a feed-forward loop. This model may be relevant to other common CHIP mutations that demonstrate selective advantages under inflammatory stress.

Beyond epigenetic modifiers, HSPCs harboring the JAK2V617F mutation also preferentially expand in BM under inflammatory conditions. Previous work established that JAK2V617F HSPCs expand at the expense of HSC self-renewal (84), and other work shows that treating mice harboring JAK2V617F HSPCs with IFN-γ, TNF-α, and/or TGF-β enhances JAK2V617F HSPC expansion in a DUSP1-dependent manner (85). Recent work also revealed a role for IL-1β in promoting MPN disease initiation in JAK2V617F HSCs by enhancing their early expansion in the BM (86), mirroring a previous study in which JAK2V617F hematopoietic cells exhibited increased IL-1β secretion, contributing to sympathetic nerve damage and subsequent MSC attrition in the BM niche (86, 87). Indeed, a chronic inflammatory state is a key feature of many MPNs (88), which are often characterized by clonal expansion of HSPCs with gain-of-function mutations in JAK2/STAT3/STAT5 pathways (89). However, it is unclear whether increased IL-1β secretion of JAK2V617F hematopoietic cells directly influences the dynamics of parental HSCs through paracrine or autocrine signaling (90).

Collectively, these studies suggest that inflammation plays a critical role in establishing conditions in the BM niche that select for mutant HSPCs through a combination of cell-intrinsic and -extrinsic mechanisms. However, while these studies conceptually illustrate the role of inflammation as a selection mechanism, caveats and limitations remain to be addressed. The extent to which treatment with single inflammatory mediators recapitulates selection for CHIP mutations is not clear, as physiological inflammation typically involves multiple inflammatory signals. Likewise, few studies have provided direct comparisons between inflammatory factors to assess which ones play a greater or lesser role in selecting for specific mutations. Coordinated studies that facilitate direct comparisons of inflammatory mediators, combined with the use of aging and chronic disease models in mice with targeted knockouts of key inflammatory pathway components, may offer an opportunity to clarify the role(s) of individual factors.

Finally, direct evidence for the role of inflammatory signaling as a driver of CHIP in humans remains relatively limited, though its roles in CHIP-related morbidities such as cardiovascular disease (CVD) are more clearly delineated in clinical studies (91). Analysis for CHIP mutations in the Canakinumab Anti-inflammatory Thrombosis Outcomes Study (CANTOS) clinical trial cohort (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT01327846), in which canakinumab (anti–IL-1β antibody) was administered to patients with prior myocardial infarction, revealed decreased subsequent major adverse cardiovascular events (MACEs) in subjects with TET2 mutations relative to those without CHIP (91). Furthermore, new clinical trials are investigating the efficacy of canakinumab in preventing evolution to malignancy in individuals with clonal cytopenia of undetermined significance (CCUS) (NCT05641831) as well as MDS (NCT04239157). Recent CANTOS data have also shown improvement in anemia and inflammatory marker levels following canakinumab treatment among individuals with CHIP (92). Multiple biologics and antibodies that block cytokines such as TNF-α and IL-6 are in clinical use, typically for rheumatoid diseases (93, 94). These could be efficacious in limiting further selection for specific CHIP mutations and/or CHIP-associated diseases, though safety concerns associated with risk for severe infection have been previously noted (95).