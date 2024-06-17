Osteochondroprogenitor cells and neutrophils expressing p21 and senescence markers modulate fracture repair

Appearance of p21+ and p16+ cells expressing features of senescence during fracture healing. To investigate potential injury-related senescent-like cells that arise during fracture healing, we performed CyTOF on single-cell suspensions from digested callus samples throughout the fracture healing process using antibodies, including those for p16 and p21 that we have previously extensively validated (14). To capture the 4 stages of fracture healing (inflammatory, soft callus, hard callus, and remodeling phase), we performed a diaphyseal tibial fracture in 47 C57BL/6 mice (age 4 months) and harvested the newly formed callus on days 3, 7, 14, and 28. The minced and digested callus cells were analyzed by CyTOF (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI179834DS1). We identified both mesenchymal and immune cell populations with unique abundance patterns throughout fracture healing (Figure 1, A and B). p16 and p21, previously observed to be expressed in the fracture callus (10, 11), were expressed in both mesenchymal and immune cell populations, with osteochondroprogenitor (OCH) cells, osteoblasts, and monocytes/macrophages expressing high levels of p16, and OCH cells and neutrophils expressing high levels of p21 (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1B). Importantly, we found that coexpression of SASP factors with p16 and p21 was particularly strong in OCH cells (Figure 1C), which highly expressed osteogenic (Runx2, Osterix, ALPL, and DMP1), chondrogenic (Sox9 and Sox6), and progenitor (CD200, PDGFRα, and CD73) markers (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 p21+ and p16+ cells appear in a divergent manner during fracture healing. (A) t-SNE visualization of clustered cell populations across murine fracture healing by CyTOF. (B) Heatmap representation of identification and (C) senescence and SASP marker median expression across all clusters. (D) t-SNE visualization of nonimmune (CD45–CD11b–) callus cells across fracture healing, overlaid with p16+ (black) and p21+ cells (red). (E) p16+ and p21+ cell abundances across fracture healing in nonimmune cells. (F) SASP marker median expression throughout fracture healing in all nonimmune cells and (G) in p16+ and p21+ nonimmune cells. Day 3: n = 12 mice (6 female, 6 male); day 7: n = 12 mice (6 female, 6 male); day 14: n = 12 mice (6 female, 6 male); day 28: n = 11 mice (6 female, 5 male). *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s correction for multiple comparisons (F) or Mann-Whitney U test (G).

To investigate the mesenchymal progenitor cells at higher resolution, nonimmune (CD45–CD11b–) callus cells were reclustered and phenotyped for their senescence profile (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 1, C–E). p21+ cells appeared early in fracture healing (days 3–7), predominantly as OCH cells, while p16+ cells appeared late (days 14–28) as osteoblasts (Figure 1D). This temporal expression pattern for p16 and p21 was observed among all nonimmune cells (Figure 1E). Notably, the existence of p21+ cells coincided with high inflammation, demonstrated by an early peak (day 3) in expression of SASP proteins IL-1α, IL-1β, and CXCL1 (Figure 1F). Moreover, SASP markers were enriched in p21+ cells at an early stage (days 3–7), but not at a late stage (day 28), while the opposite was true for p16+ cells (Figure 1G).

Genetic clearance of p21+, but not p16+, cells accelerates fracture healing. To evaluate the functional contribution of inflammatory p21+ versus p16+ cells toward fracture healing, we first leveraged the p21-ATTAC mouse model (Figure 2A), recently validated by our laboratory (17). This p21-ATTAC mouse (analogous to the p16-INK-ATTAC mouse; ref. 18) contains a “suicide” transgene driven by the p21Cip1 promoter (20), whereby administration of AP20187 (AP) induces caspase 8–driven apoptosis in p21+ cells. Figure 2A also shows the design of the study, including the time points of twice-weekly AP administration following fracture. Quantitative real-time polymerase chain reaction (qRT-PCR) analysis of the callus area demonstrated a marked reduction in both p21 mRNA (Cdkn1a) and the p21-ATTAC transgene (eGFP) following AP treatment (Figure 2B). In the 5-week healing course of a transverse tibial fracture, we found that the x-ray–based healing score (21) was consistently improved in mice cleared of p21+ cells (Figure 2C). We next performed in-depth callus size measurements on a weekly basis and found the relative callus area to be significantly increased in the AP-treated mice from the second week onward (Figure 2D). At the conclusion of fracture healing, callus bone volume (by μCT) as well as biomechanical stiffness and maximum torque were increased in mice cleared of p21+ cells (Figure 2, E and F). Using fluorescent labeling of the newly formed callus area (22), we found an increase in the bone formation rate/bone surface (BFR/BS) and mineral apposition rate (MAR) in weeks 3 and 4, with clearance of p21+ cells (Figure 2, G–I). Interestingly, we found no difference in osteoblast numbers between the treatment groups (Figure 2J), suggesting that the increases in MAR and BFR in AP-treated mice were due primarily to an increase in osteoblast activity, rather than number. In addition, the number of osteoclasts per bone perimeter were reduced in the AP-treated mice (Figure 2K).

Figure 2 Clearance of p21+ cells accelerates fracture healing by increasing bone formation rates and reducing osteoclast numbers. (A) Schematic of the p21-ATTAC transgene and overall study design. p21-ATTAC mice (4–6 months old) were used to selectively clear p21+ cells through AP administration twice weekly over a 5-week fracture healing time course. (B) qRT-PCR measurement of p21Cip1 and GFP (p21-ATTAC transgene) mRNA expression after AP treatment on day 14. (C) Fracture healing score (described by Wehrle et al.; ref. 21), and (D) callus area as measured by weekly x-rays. (E) μCT of callus bone volume (BV). (F) Tibial stiffness and maximal torque measured by biomechanical testing. (G–I) Histomorphometric analysis of bone formation rate per bone surface (BFR/BS) and mineral apposition rate (MAR) through weekly injections of bone-labeling dyes (see Methods). Scale bars: 50 μm. (J) Histological quantification of osteoblasts through Masson’s trichrome staining. (K) Histological quantification of osteoclasts through tartrate-resistant acid phosphatase (TRAP) staining. Scale bars: 100 μm (J and K). Arrows in J and K indicate osteoblasts and osteoclasts, respectively. (L) Telomere-associated foci (TAF) staining (day 14) for DNA damage. Scale bar: 2 μm. (M) Quantification of cells exhibiting 3 or more TAF per cell. n = 8–11 (B and F–M) or n = 22–25 (C and D) per treatment, equally split by sex. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by Mann-Whitney U test (B, D, E, and J–M), 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s correction (C, D, and F), or multiple t test with FDR correction (H and I).

We next evaluated whether clearance of p21+ cells was associated with a reduction in senescent cell signatures. To do so, we performed TAF analysis (Figure 2L), which identifies sites of irreversible telomeric DNA damage, a hallmark of senescent cells (13). We have previously demonstrated that TAF increase markedly in the fracture callus, peaking on day 14 following fracture and subsequently returning toward baseline levels (10). Here, we observed a marked reduction in TAF+ cells in the AP- versus vehicle-treated mice on day 14 (Figure 2M). Thus, clearance of p21+ cells effectively reduced hallmarks of senescence, resulting in accelerated fracture healing and stronger bone.

To evaluate whether the clearance of p16+ cells also altered the time course of fracture healing, we used the p16-INK-ATTAC model (Supplemental Figure 2A). We confirmed adequate functionality of the p16-INK-ATTAC model by demonstrating downregulation of the Casp8 portion of the transgene cassette in the fracture callus following AP treatment, consistent with clearance of cells expressing the p16-driven suicide transgene (Supplemental Figure 2B). Note that the primers used for Casp8 are specific for the human transcript encoded by the transgene (23). Weekly x-ray analyses showed a small, but insignificant, difference in the callus formation rate, with a marginal acceleration in radiographic callus formation in the AP-treated group in the late stage (day 28, Supplemental Figure 2C). However, the resulting total callus volume of the healed bones remained unchanged (Supplemental Figure 2D). Both our CyTOF analyses and previous studies (10) demonstrated that p16+ cells begin to emerge within the callus around day 14 after fracture. To detect the expected effect of AP on senescent cells, we performed TAF analyses for telomeric DNA damage, but did not find a significant difference in cells expressing this feature of senescence within the callus region with AP treatment (Supplemental Figure 2, E and F). These findings thus indicate that targeted clearance of p16+ cells does not significantly improve initial fracture healing, but may have a marginal effect at a later stage (e.g., day 28, reflected by a higher AUC under the fracture healing curve; Supplemental Figure 2C) when p16+ cells are more prevalent (Figure 1E).

Clearance of p21+ cells suppresses OCH- and neutrophil-derived factors driving osteoclast recruitment and inhibition of bone formation. To investigate how clearance of p21+ cells enhanced fracture healing, we performed single-cell CyTOF phenotyping of callus cells from p21-ATTAC mice following clearance of p21+ cells using AP (Figure 3A). Using CITRUS analysis, which generates separately stratified clusters from the original data set to observe statistical differences (24), we found that AP administration led to downregulation of markers for the SASP, DNA damage, and antiapoptosis proteins specifically within OCH and neutrophil clusters (Figure 3, B–E, and Supplemental Figure 3A; note that all changes in Figure 3, D and E are statistically significant, with FDR < 0.05). Within the OCH cells, CXCL1, which is a potent chemoattractant for neutrophils (25) and osteoclasts (26), as well as TGF-β1, an inhibitor of mineralization and bone formation (11, 27), were significantly reduced by AP treatment (Figure 3D). Other signals suppressed in both OCH cells and neutrophils with AP treatment included IL-1α, known to stimulate osteoclastogenesis (28) and osteoblast apoptosis (29), and STAT1 signaling (measured by p-STAT1 expression), which inhibits fracture-related bone formation (30).

Figure 3 Clearance of p21+ cells suppresses factors driving osteoclast recruitment and inhibition of bone formation through targeting OCH cells and neutrophils. (A) Schematic outlining CyTOF analysis of callus cells after p21+ cell clearance in p21-ATTAC mice. (B) CITRUS analysis reveals reduced expression (blue dots; FDR < 0.05) of proteins in OCH and Neutrophil cell clusters. (C) CITRUS expression plots for key identification markers. (D) CITRUS results of differential expression between vehicle- and AP-treated groups in OCH (D) and Neutrophil (E) clusters; all FDR < 0.05. (F) t-SNE visualization and FlowSOM clustering of callus cells from p21-ATTAC mice treated with either vehicle (Veh) or AP. (G) Quantification of changes in cell cluster percentages after AP treatment (log 2 [fold change]; 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test). (H) Quantification of absolute changes in the Neutrophil-4 cluster after AP treatment (Mann-Whitney U test). n = 16 vehicle-treated mice (8 female, 8 male), n = 13 AP-treated mice (7 female, 6 male). *P < 0.05.

FlowSOM clustering of these cells (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C) demonstrated a significant reduction in a subset of neutrophils (Neutrophil-4) of over 50% after AP treatment (Figure 3, F–H) (vehicle: 27% of total cells vs. AP: 13%; P = 0.0125), but no changes in the abundance of OCHs or any other cell populations (e.g., macrophages, B, or T cells). In summary, we found that clearance of p21+ cells in the p21-ATTAC mice reduced the numbers of a specific subset of neutrophils, did not reduce numbers of inflammatory OCH cells, but did reduce the SASP of the inflammatory OCH cells, including factors related to osteoclast recruitment and suppression of bone formation.

scRNA-seq analysis of inflammatory p21+ callus cells. Given the critical role of p21+ cells in modulating fracture repair, we next used scRNA-seq to further investigate the inflammatory profile of these cells. To enrich for p21+ cells, we used a reporter mouse in which a validated fragment of the p21 promoter (17) was placed upstream of GFP (Figure 4A). This allowed for FACS isolation of p21+ (GFP+) and p21– (GFP–) callus cells at 14 days after fracture (Figure 4A). We first validated the increase in GFP+ cells within the fracture site using qRT-PCR and found a significant enrichment of the GFP signal within the callus (Figure 4B). We also performed further qRT-PCR analysis of the GFP+ versus GFP– cells and detected an increase in SASP markers (Cxcl2, Vegfa, and Tnfa) in the GFP+ population (Figure 4C). We then performed scRNA-seq followed by unbiased clustering, leading to 15 distinct clusters (Figure 4D). A number of SASP markers were enriched in p21+ cells, including Cxcl2, Ccl4, Il1b, as well as Tgfb1 (Figure 4E) that has recently been shown to impair fracture healing (11). Consistent with our CyTOF data, the majority of p21+ cells were found within OCH cells (Figure 4F). Due to an increase in clustering variables compared with CyTOF, the scRNA-seq clustering further subgrouped the OCH cells into 2 populations (OCH1 and OCH2), with the OCH1 cells being perhaps earlier in the differentiation lineage (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Notably, the OCH1 cells also had the highest SASP profile (Figure 4G), as demonstrated by SenMayo gene set enrichment (31). Moreover, the OCH1 cells were predicted to have the highest outgoing strength of all signaling pathways among callus cell types (Figure 4, H and I), consistent with a highly secretory profile, particularly in TGF-β signaling (Figure 4J). In addition, OCH1 cells highly expressed activin A (encoded by Inhba) (Supplemental Figure 4C), a TGF-β superfamily member recently found to mark a distinct proliferative progenitor cell population in the fracture callus (32).

Figure 4 p21+ callus cells are largely highly secretory OCH cells and mature neutrophils. (A) Schematic of p21+ cell isolation and scRNA-seq using the p21 reporter mice. (B) GFP+ cells were significantly higher in the fractured compared with the unfractured contralateral side and an unfractured mouse tibia. n = 10 fractured (n = 4 female, n = 6 male), n = 8 contralateral sides (n = 4 female, n = 4 male), n = 6 unfractured (n = 3 female, n = 3 male). (C) p21Cip1, Cxcl2, Vegfa, and Tnfa mRNA expression was significantly enriched in GFP+ cells. n = 8 mice (n = 4 male, n = 4 female). (D) scRNA-seq analysis was performed on 5,994 total callus cells from n = 4 mice (n = 2 male, n = 2 female). (E) Differentially upregulated mRNA transcripts in p21+ cells. (F) Proportion of p21+ cells and (G) SenMayo gene enrichment analysis among clustered cell populations. (H and I) Predicted secretory strength relationships in callus cells among all signaling pathways and (J) TGF-β signaling by CellChat. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s correction (B) or Mann-Whitney U test (C, GFP+ vs. GFP–).

We also clustered the neutrophils into G1–G5 based on a previously published mouse neutrophil atlas (Figure 4D) (33). The G5 neutrophils had the highest percentage of p21+ cells among the 6 neutrophil populations (Figure 4F), had the second-highest outgoing signal interaction strength among all cell types (Figure 4H), were Ki67– (Supplemental Figure 4D), and were the neutrophil population with the highest SenMayo and ROS scores (Supplemental Figure 4, E and F). G5 neutrophils are a mature neutrophil population predicted to arise from the peripheral blood (33). Note that due to the greater resolution of the scRNA-seq analysis as compared with CyTOF, we cannot unequivocally equate the G5 population with one of the 4 neutrophil populations identified above by CyTOF. However, like G5 neutrophils, the Neutrophil-4 population that was cleared with AP treatment contained the largest percentage of p21+ cells among all neutrophil subpopulations (Supplemental Figure 4, G and H). This suggests that the Neutrophil-4 population identified by CyTOF contains, or is highly enriched for, the G5 neutrophils found by scRNA-seq. This inflammatory neutrophil population was predicted to utilize the thrombospondin1 (THBS1)/CD47 pathway for communication with the OCH1 population (Supplemental Figure 4, I and J). This suggests G5 neutrophil secretion of THBS1, which binds to the CD47 receptor on the OCH1 population, an interaction known to induce paracrine senescence in mesenchymal cells (34, 35).

Next, we aimed to identify regulatory units for the OCH cells. Using SCENIC (36), we reconstructed a regulon network and, based on the AUC of a regulon activity heatmap, we identified Krüppel-like factor 4 (Klf4) to be the most prominent transcription factor for the OCH cells (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). Importantly, Klf4 has been shown to increase in response to inflammatory stimuli and mediate proinflammatory signaling and was of particular importance in the OCH1 and OCH2 clusters (Supplemental Figure 5C) (37).

Evidence for the appearance of similar injury-related senescent-like cells following muscle injury. To evaluate whether similar, inflammatory p21+ mesenchymal cell populations may be present not only following skeletal fracture, but also following injury across different tissues, we analyzed publically available scRNA-seq data following muscle injury (12). A mesenchymal progenitor cell population in muscle highly analogous to the OCH cells in bone are fibro-adipogenic progenitors (FAPs) (38). Interestingly, following muscle injury, FAPs not only expressed p21 (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B), they also demonstrated the highest expression of SASP-associated genes (Supplemental Figure 6C). Similar to the OCH1 cells, FAPS had the highest predicted outgoing signaling strength (Supplemental Figure 6, D and E), accompanied by strong TGF-β signaling to surrounding cells (Supplemental Figure 6F), including activin A expression (Supplemental Figure 6G). Of note, the neutrophil population, which was relatively small in this data set and thus could not be further subdivided, nonetheless also showed a communication pattern similar to the G5 population toward the OCH1 cells, consisting of the crucial THBS1/CD47 axis from neutrophils to FAPs (Supplemental Figure 6, H and I).

p21+ OCHs are non–growth-arrested inflammatory callus cells. OCHs exhibited the predominant senescence signature of all callus cells, including the highest percentage of p21+ cells and the highest expression of the SenMayo panel, yet it remained unclear why these cells were not reduced after targeted clearance in the p21-ATTAC mice. Surprisingly, although OCH1 cells demonstrated a clear senescent-like phenotype by scRNA-seq, they were found to have a high enrichment for proliferation-associated gene expression (Figure 5A). Moreover, out of the two p21+ cell populations shown to be affected by p21+ cell clearance by CyTOF, OCH cells were substantially higher in percentage of Ki67+ cells and Ki67 mean expression as compared with the Neutrophil-4 cells (Figure 5B). Paradoxically, OCH cells still demonstrated an otherwise clear senescent phenotype, demonstrating higher expression of senescence (p21 and p53), DNA damage (p-ATM), and detrimental SASP (IL-1β, PAI-1, TGF-β1, and p-STAT1) markers than Neutrophil-4 cells (Figure 5C).

Figure 5 OCH cells are a proliferative population with a senescent-like phenotype. (A) Expression of cell proliferation gene set (GO_0008283) among callus cell populations identified by scRNA-seq (see Figure 4). n = 4 mice. (B) Percentage Ki67+ and Ki67 mean expression between OCH cell and Neutrophil-4 callus cell clusters identified by CyTOF (see Figure 3). (C) Senescence-related and SASP protein expression between OCH cells and Neutrophil-4 clusters. (D) Gating strategy for p21+/Ki67+, p21+Ki67–BCL2+, and p21+Ki67–BCL-XL+ cell populations in fractured mice. (E) Heatmap demonstrating mean expression of senescence-associated proteins in p21+ subsets by CyTOF. (F) t-SNE visualization of FlowSOM-clustered callus cells overlaid with p21+Ki67+, p21+Ki67–BCL-XL+, and p21+Ki67–BCL2+ cells (red). n = 16 mice (B–F). *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by unpaired, 2-tailed t test (B and C: p53, p-ATM, PAI-1, TGF-β1, p-STAT1) or Mann-Whitney U test (C: p21, IL-1β).

We have previously found that, in the context of aging, skeletal cells marked by the senescence-associated cell cycle protein p21 or p16 contain both senescent and nonsenescent (i.e., non–growth-arrested) cell types, with senescent subsets defined as Ki67– and positive for apoptosis-resistance proteins (14). In our callus cells, we subdivided p21+ cells by proliferative (Ki67+) versus nonproliferative (Ki67–) cells, and then further divided Ki67– cells into subsets positive for senescence-associated apoptosis-resistance protein BCL-XL or BCL2 (Figure 5D). While we found that each population demonstrated an enriched SASP, the p21+Ki67+ subpopulation surprisingly exhibited the highest levels of a majority of senescence-associated markers in our CyTOF panel (Figure 5E). These p21+Ki67+ cells were highly enriched in OCH cells (Figure 5F). By contrast, the p21+Ki67–BCL2+ cells appeared predominantly within Neutrophil-4 cells (Figure 5F), while p21+Ki67–BCL-XL+ cells appeared in both Neutrophil-4 and OCH cell clusters (Figure 5F). Thus, the predominant inflammatory mesenchymal p21+ cell population in fracture healing is a previously uncharacterized p21+Ki67+ OCH population, rather than truly senescent, growth-arrested cells. However, the appearance of a neutrophil subpopulation expressing features of senescence (upregulation of p21, growth arrest, upregulation of BCL2 and/or BCL-XL) was unexpected, although perhaps not unprecedented, as a similar neutrophil population expressing features of senescence has recently been described in the setting of prostate cancer (39).

The p21+ inflammatory subpopulation of OCHs demonstrates a skeletal stem cell expression profile and is injury specific. To investigate the OCH population further, we performed additional CyTOF analyses using an expanded antibody panel to include markers known to label skeletal stem cells (SSCs) (CD51, Ctsk, and LeptinR; refs. 40–42), chondrogenic cells (Col2a1 and NFATc1; refs. 43, 44), and non-stem stromal cells (Thy1 and Embigin; refs. 45, 46). In isolated callus cells, we found 3 separate OCH clusters (positive for Sox9 or Sox6) that expressed markers belonging to distinct stages of differentiation: OCH-Stem (CD51+LeptinR+PDGFRα+Ctsk+Thy1–), OCH-Mid (CD51+Thy1+), and OCH-Mature (CD29+CD200+Embigin+ALPL+) (Figure 6, A and B). Interestingly, the majority of senescence markers — including those found to be expressed in OCH cells in the previous analyses described above — were most enriched in OCH-Stem cells (Figure 6, C and D). Moreover, these cells were overall highest in Ki67 expression, and among the highest in p-ATM expression, suggesting a DNA-damaged, yet proliferative phenotype (Figure 6E). This OCH-Stem population appeared to be injury specific, as various manually gated Sox9+ subsets expressing OCH-Stem SSC markers were highly upregulated in the fracture callus, yet existed at extremely low or nonexistent levels in unfractured control mice (Figure 6, F and G). This injury-specific OCH-Stem population also demonstrated clear upregulation of p-ATM, TGF-β1, and BCL-XL compared with non-injured controls (Figure 6H). Overall, these data define an injury-related senescent-like OCH population expressing SSC markers that are expanded upon bone fracture and develop features of cellular senescence solely within the context of skeletal injury.

Figure 6 OCHs expressing SSC markers define an injury-specific senescent-like population. (A) t-SNE visualization of FlowSOM-clustered callus cell populations collected from fractured WT C57BL/6 mice. (B and C) Heatmap representation of mean protein expression of (B) identity and (C) senescence-associated markers. (D and E) Quantification of senescence-associated proteins among all clustered cell populations. (F) Gating strategy for Lin–Sox9+ cells in CyTOF samples isolated from either unfractured or fractured bones from young (4- to 6-month-old) mice. (G) Quantification of manually gated OCH-Stem clusters in both unfractured and fractured samples. (H) Quantification of senescence-associated proteins in manually gated OCH-Stem (Lin–Sox9+CD51+) cell populations compared to all cells in both unfractured and fractured samples. n = 5 fractured, n = 4 unfractured, all female. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001 by 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (D, E, and H) or Mann-Whitney U test (G).

Clearance of p21+ cells has no greater effect on fracture healing in aged mice and does not alleviate age-related bone loss. As senescence is clearly linked to aging, we next evaluated whether these inflammatory p21+ cells appear in the setting of aging and contribute to age-related bone loss. p21-ATTAC mice were thus aged to 20 months and treated with either vehicle or AP for 4 months to assess skeletal phenotypes at 24 months of age (Figure 7A), a treatment regimen previously shown to alleviate age-related bone loss in p16-INK-ATTAC mice (19). Upon reduction of p21+ cells, indicated by lower Cdkn1a mRNA expression in bone (Figure 7B), there were no beneficial changes in any skeletal parameter at any of the 3 sites examined (femur diaphysis, metaphysis, or lumbar spine) (Figure 7, C–H). The few statistically significant changes identified were, in fact, detrimental effects on femoral skeletal parameters (Figure 7, D, F, and G).

Figure 7 Detrimental effects of p21+ cells on bone metabolism are aging independent. (A) p21+ cell clearance was performed in old p21-ATTAC mice treated at 20 months of age for 4 months with either vehicle (Veh) (n = 32 mice: 16 male, 16 female) or AP (n = 32 mice: 16 male, 15 female) twice weekly until sacrifice at 24 months. (B) qRT-PCR measurement of p21Cip1 mRNA expression. (C–G) Skeletal parameters measured at the femur by μCT: (C) diaphyseal (Dia) cortical thickness (Ct.Th), (D) Dia cortical area (Ct.Ar), (E) metaphyseal (Met) trabecular bone volume per total volume (BV/TV), (F) Met Ct.Th, and (G) Met Ct.Ar. (H) Trabecular BV/TV measured at the L5 lumbar vertebra. (I) Schematic for clearance of p21+ cells in old mice undergoing fracture repair; 24-month-old p21-ATTAC mice were used to selectively clear p21+ cells through treatment with either vehicle (n = 16 mice; 8 male, 8 female) or AP (n = 14 mice; 7 male, 7 female) twice weekly over a 5-week fracture healing time course. (J) Fracture healing score measured by weekly x-ray. (K) μCT of callus bone volume. (L) Tibial stiffness measured by biomechanical testing (n = 13 Veh: 6 male, 7 female. n = 13 AP: 7 male, 6 female). (M) CyTOF analysis of OCH-Stem population abundances among CD45–Lin– nonimmune cells isolated from the digested hind limbs of young (6-month-old) and old (24-month-old) WT C57BL/6 mice (n = 4 mice per group, all female). (N) Schematic of results from injured young bone versus intact aging bone. OCHs, osteochondroprogenitors; OBs, osteoblasts; OCs, osteoclasts; OCYs, osteocytes. Note that this figure is a schematic and only provides a depiction of the cell populations rather than quantitative data. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by Mann-Whitney U test (B and K–M), unpaired, 2-tailed t test (C–H), or 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s correction (J).

To test whether aging perhaps exacerbates the effect of p21+ cells on impairing fracture healing, we fractured 24-month-old p21-ATTAC mice and treated them with vehicle or AP for 5 weeks after fracture (Figure 7I), identical to our experiments in young (4-month-old) mice (Figure 2). Although there was still a beneficial effect of p21+ cell clearance on fracture healing, neither the acceleration (x-ray healing score) nor the endpoint effect (callus bone volume) was any greater in the aged versus the young mice (Figure 7, J–L). Using CyTOF on bone samples from 24-month-old mice, we found that there was no age-related increase in any of the OCH-Stem subpopulations found to express features of senescence in the setting of fracture (Figure 7M). This suggests that the detrimental effects of senescent-like p21+ cells on bone metabolism are independent of aging. In summary, clearance of p21+ cells in aged mice had no greater effect on fracture healing than in young mice and, in contrast to clearance of p16+ cells (19, 47), did not alleviate age-related bone loss.