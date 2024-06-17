Targeting senescent cells to boost bone fracture healing

Aging is accompanied by increased appearance of senescent cells, but senescent cells are also present following tissue injury, even at a young age. Senescent cells have only recently been implicated in the pathogenesis of bone diseases, mainly at the level of the osteocyte. Osteocytes are mechanosensing cells embedded in the bone mineral that are derived from the osteoblast lineage and display a neuron-like shape, forming a syncytium that communicates within the bone tissue via gap junctions. The senescence phenotype in osteocytes is established by activation of cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitors p16Ink4a (p16) and p21Cip1 (p21), resulting in DNA double-strand breaks as well as a senescence-associated secretory phenotype (SASP), creating a proinflammatory microenvironment that promotes bone loss. Investigators from the Mayo Clinic implicated senescent osteocytes in bone loss associated with aging (4), periodontal infection (5), radiation (6), and diabetes mellitus (7). These studies focused mainly on p16-positive cells and indicated that genetic or pharmacological senolytic strategies could mitigate age-related bone loss (4).

In this issue of the JCI, Saul et al. (8) discovered a mechanism by which cellular senescence may also impede fracture repair. Employing young and old mice after skeletal injury that created a tibial fracture, the authors characterized cellular senescence in the fracture area based on the expression of p16 or p21. Cells expressing p16 or p21 were shown to increase during age-related bone loss (4). However, their abundance pattern in the callus after fracture was different. While p16-positive cells increased only at a later stage of fracture healing, there was a rapid, but transient, peak of p21-positive cells immediately after the skeletal injury (8). Intriguingly, the p21-positive cells consisted of osteochondroprogenitor cells and neutrophils. When p21-positive cells were cleared by a targeted genetic model that the authors had previously developed, the p21-ATTAC model (6), senescence expression profiles within the fracture callus microenvironment were suppressed and the fracture healed faster irrespective of age. However, this intervention did not affect age-related bone loss. In the p21-ATTAC mouse, the p21Cip1 promoter drives a “suicide” transgene that encodes an inducible caspase-8, which selectively kills p21Cip1-expressing senescent cells when induced. By contrast, clearance of p16-positive cells with a similar approach, the p16Ink4a-ATTAC model, did not affect fracture healing, while it mitigated age-related bone loss. Functional proteomic characterization of the p21-positive neutrophils revealed their potential to induce stromal senescence in a paracrine manner, whereas p21-positive osteochondroprogenitor cells displayed signaling pathways known to inhibit bone formation. Intriguingly, p21-positive osteochondroprogenitor cells showed a stem cell–like proinflammatory profile, with shared features of a fibroadipogenic progenitor population that appeared after muscle injury, indicating a broader role for these cells to control tissue repair. This finding is important, since bone and muscle injury often occur together after trauma or surgery in humans, for instance after proximal femoral fracture following a fall. Saul et al. clearly dissect the inhibitory role of two distinct senescent cell types, the p16-positive cells for age-related bone loss and the p21-positive cells for fracture repair, thus allowing a more specific therapeutic interference (Figure 1) (8).