CIAO1 loss of function causes a neuromuscular disorder with compromise of nucleocytoplasmic Fe-S enzymes

Sex as a biological variable. Sex was not considered as a biological variable in this study. The patient cohort in this study primarily consisted of females and only 1 male.

Recruitment and sample collection. We studied 4 unrelated patients with biallelic CIAO1 variants — P1, P2, P3, and P4 — aged 17, 14, 25, and 59 years, respectively. All patients were followed in specialized neuromuscular clinics because they were experiencing muscle weakness of unknown etiology. P1 originated from the United States and was referred to the NIH by his neurologist. P2 originated from the United Kingdom and was identified through the Matchmaker Exchange platform (40), and P3 and P4 , from the United Kingdom and Serbia, respectively, were identified through the MYO-SEQ program (41). Medical history and clinical evaluations, including muscle and brain MRI and muscle biopsies, were performed as part of the diagnostic efforts as standard diagnostic procedures. Laboratory tests, muscle biopsy histology slides, and electron microscopy (EM) images/reports were independently reviewed. The patients’ CIAO1 variants were identified by whole-exome sequencing performed on whole-blood DNA obtained using standard procedures. Samples for research-based testing, including blood (all patients), skin fibroblasts (P1, parents of P1, and P2), and muscle tissue (P1) were obtained via standard procedures. The muscle biopsy tissue was mounted in the gum guar oriented vertically, frozen in precooled isopentane (2-methyl butane), and stored at –80°C before testing.

Exome-, genome-, and RNA-Seq. P1 whole-exome sequencing and analysis were performed using the Agilent Clinical Research Exome kit and the Illumina HiSeq 2000 sequencing system with 100 bp paired-end reads and analyzed for sequence variants using a custom-developed analysis tool (Xome Analyzer, GeneDx). For P2, P3, and P4, whole-exome sequencing and data processing were performed by the Genomics Platform at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard with a TWIST exome kit (P2) or with an Illumina Nextera (P3 and P4) then and sequenced (150 bp paired reads) to cover greater than 80% of targets at 20× and a mean target coverage of greater than 100×. Exome-sequencing data were processed through a pipeline based on Picard, and mapping was done using the BWA aligner to the human genome build 38. Variants were called using the Genome Analysis Toolkit (GATK) HaplotypeCaller package, version 3.5.

P1 human whole-transcriptome sequencing of fibroblasts was performed by the Genomics Platform at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard. The transcriptome product combines poly(A) selection of mRNA transcripts with a strand-specific cDNA library preparation, with a mean insert size of 550 bp. Libraries were sequenced on the HiSeq 2500 platform to a minimum depth of 50–75 million STAR-aligned reads. ERCC RNA controls are included for all samples, allowing additional control of variability between samples.

mtDNA was analyzed and was negative; mtDNA single nucleotide and small indel variants were called from exome-sequencing data using the MToolBox pipeline (42) and large mtDNA deletions were called by MitoSAlt (43).

Sashimi plots. Bam files were generated using the GTEXv10 pipeline (https://github.com/broadinstitute/gtex-pipeline) and aligned using the reference genome GRCh38 (Gencode, version 39). Sashimi plots were generated using ggSashimi and a minimum splice junction threshold of 10 reads set (44). Control sample plots, when not separated, represent the mean junction reads of 3 aggregate samples.

Cell culture methods. Dermal fibroblasts isolated from skin biopsies were grown in DMEM (4.5 g/L glucose), 2 mM glutamine, 10% FBS (Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific), and 1% penicillin/streptomycin (Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific) in 5% CO 2 at 37°C.

Lentivirus-mediated transduction of CIAO1-V5 in patient-derived fibroblasts. Patient-derived fibroblasts were engineered to stably express C-terminally V5-tagged CIAO1 by lentivirus-mediated transduction with pLENTI6.2/V5-DEST (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific). The ViraPower Lentiviral Expression System (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) was used to produce viral particles harboring CIAO1-V5 under the control of a CMV promoter, according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Briefly, pLENTI6.2/CIAO1-V5 was cotransfected with the ViraPower Packaging Mix into HEK293T cells. The lentiviral stock collected 36 hours after transfection was used to transduce P1- and P2-derived fibroblasts. Stable clones were established after 6 days of selection with blasticidin. Expression levels of CIAO1-V5 were assessed by Western blotting.

Site-directed mutagenesis and expression of CIAO1 variants in HeLa cells. Point mutations and deletion into CIAO1 were introduced using the QuikChange II site-directed mutagenesis kit (Agilent Technologies) following the manufacturer’s instructions. All clones were verified for insertion of the desired mutation by Sanger sequencing at Eurofins USA. Stable cell lines expressing WT CIAO1-V5 or the variants identified in the patients were generated by subcloning the CIAO1 ORF into pLENTI6.2/V5-DEST (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific). The ViraPower Lentiviral Expression System (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) was used to produce viral particles according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Briefly, pLENTI6.2/CIAO1-V5 was cotransfected with the ViraPower Packaging Mix into HEK293T cells. The lentiviral stock collected 36 hours after cotransfection was used to transduce HeLa cells. Stable clones were established after 6 days of selection with blasticidin. Expression levels of CIAO1-V5 WT and variant proteins were assessed by Western blotting.

Subcellular fractionation into cytosol and mitochondria and immunoprecipitation experiments. Subcellular fractionation into cytosol and intact mitochondria was done as previously described (5, 22, 23). Briefly, mitochondria from patient-derived fibroblasts or HeLa cell pellets (~109 cells) were isolated from the cytosolic fractions after cell permeabilization with a buffer containing 0.1% digitonin in 210 mM mannitol, 20 mM sucrose, and 4 mM HEPES. The pellets after centrifugation at 700g for 5 minutes contained mitochondria, which were isolated by differential centrifugation and solubilized in lysis buffer I containing 50 mM Bis-Tris, 50 mM NaCl, 10% w/v glycerol, 0.001% Ponceau S, 1% lauryl maltoside, pH 7.2, and protease inhibitors.

The supernatants after the centrifugation at 700g containing soluble proteins were spun down at 21,000g for 20 minutes. The supernatant after the centrifugation was supplemented with a 1:1 volume (v/v) of a buffer containing 25 mM Tris, 200 mM NaCl, 1 mM EDTA, and 1% NP-40 (pH 7.4) to obtain a final protein concentration of approximately 1 μg/μL. Total cytosolic proteins (500 mg) were used for the immunoprecipitations (IPs) of WT CIAO1-V5 and variants using agarose anti-V5 beads (Abcam, ab1229). Equilibrated anti-V5 agarose beads were added to the lysates and incubated for 2 hours at room temperature (RT). Beads were extensively washed with lysis buffer, and bound proteins were eluted with Tris-glycine, pH 2.8, for 10 minutes at RT. The eluates were analyzed by SDS-PAGE and immunoblotting.

Subcellular fractionation from muscle tissue sample. Snap-frozen muscle tissue specimens were ground to powder with mortar and pestle. Four volumes of extraction buffer (5 mM MOPS, pH 7.5, supplemented with 250 mM sucrose, 1 mM EDTA, and 0.1% ethanol) were added per gram of tissue, and samples were extracted by 2 sets of dounce strokes (20 strokes) in a prechilled dounce homogenizer, followed by incubation on ice for 10 minutes. The homogenate was centrifuged at 1,000g for 10 minutes. Next, the supernatant was transferred into a new tube, and the pellet containing nuclei was washed with dilution buffer (5 mM MOPS, pH 8.0, supplemented with 1 mM EDTA and 0.1% ethanol), subsequently lysed in RIPA buffer, and sonicated for the extraction of nuclear proteins. The supernatant after the first centrifugation step at 1,000g was spun at 2,000g for 10 minutes. The supernatant after the centrifugation at 1,000g was spun at 25,000g for 20 minutes, and the pellet, containing a mixture of mitochondria, lysosomes, peroxisomes and ER membranes, was subjected to further purification by density gradient in OptiPrep Density Gradient Medium (MilliporeSigma, D1556) diluted to the final required concentration in 5 mM MOPS (pH 8.0) containing 1 mM EDTA and 0.1% ethanol. The pellets containing light mitochondria were resuspended in 450 mL of 22.5% OptiPrep Density Gradient Medium and layered between 200 mL of the 27.5% OptiPrep solution (at the bottom) and 200 mL of the 20% OptiPrep solution (on top). The gradient was centrifuged at 100,000g for 1.5 hours. Mitochondria sedimented at the 22.5%–27.5% interface and were lysed in 1.25× buffer I (50 mM BisTris, 50 mM NaCl, 10% w/v glycerol, 0.001% Ponceau S, 1.2% Lauryl maltoside, pH 7.2, protease and phosphatase inhibitors). The supernatant after centrifugation at 21,000g for 15 minutes was saved as mitochondrial lysates.

DPYD activity assay. DPYD activity was determined by thin-layer chromatography (TLC) according to a previously described protocol (14, 15), with the following modifications: cytosolic cell lysates containing 150 μg proteins isolated from patient-, parent-, and control-derived fibroblasts or from muscle tissue lysates, as specified in the main text and figure legends, were applied to 50 μL of a reaction mix containing 25 mM Tris-HCl (pH 7.5), 0.1% digitonin, 2.5 mM MgCl 2 , 2 mM DTT, 10 μM [4-14C]-thymine (0.1 mCi/mL, Moravek), and 10 mM NADPH. After 4 hours of incubation at 32°C, the reaction was stopped by addition of 10 μL perchloric acid (10% v/v). Reaction mixtures were centrifuged at 20,000g for 5 minutes, and the supernatants were analyzed by TLC.

Blue native PAGE analyses of mitochondrial respiratory complexes. The Native PAGE Novex Bis-Tris gel system (Thermo Fisher Scientific) was used to assess activities and levels of mitochondrial respiratory chain complexes, with the following modifications: only the Light Blue Cathode Buffer was used; 20 mg membrane protein extracts were loaded/well; and electrophoresis was performed at 150 V for 1 hour and 250 V for 2 hours.

Complex I, complex II, and complex IV in-gel activity assays and native immunoblots. In-gel complex I, complex II, and complex IV activity assays were performed as previously described (5, 22, 23). For complex I activity, after resolution of the respiratory complexes by blue native PAGE (BN-PAGE), the gel was incubated with 0.1 M TrisCl, pH 7.4, containing 1 mg/mL nitrobluetetrazolium chloride (NBT) and 0.14 mM NADH at RT for 30–60 minutes. For complex II, detection of succinate CoQ-reductase activity (SQR) (CoQ-mediated NBT reduction) was performed by incubating the gel for 30 minutes with 84 mM succinate, 2 mg/mL NBT, 4.5 mM EDTA, 10 mM KCN, 1 mM sodium azide, and 10 mM ubiquinone in 50 mM PBS, pH 7.4. For complex IV, the gel was incubated in 50 mM phosphate buffer, pH 7.4, containing 1 mg/mL DAB and 1 mg/mL cytochrome c at RT for 30–45 minutes.

For the native immunoblots (IBs), PVDF was used as the blotting membrane. The transfer was performed at 25 V for 4 hours at 4°C. After transfer, the membrane was washed with 8% acetic acid for 20 minutes to fix the proteins and then rinsed with water before air drying. The dried membrane was washed 5–6 times with methanol (to remove residual Coomassie Blue G-250), rinsed with water, and then blocked for 2 hours at RT in 5% milk before incubation with the desired antibodies diluted in 2.5% milk overnight at 4°C. In order to avoid stripping and reprobing of the same membrane, which might allow detection of signals from the previous IBs, samples were loaded and run in replicates on adjacent wells of the same gel and probed independently with different antibodies.

Aconitase in-gel activity assay. The aconitase activity assay was performed as previously described (45).

Inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry. Iron content in the patient- and parent-derived fibroblasts was determined by ICP-MS (Agilent Technologies, model 7900). Concentrated trace metal–grade nitric acid (200 μL, Thermo Fisher Scientific) was added to isolated mitochondria, and the organelles were digested overnight at 85°C. Each sample was analyzed by ICP-MS after dilution with 3.8 mL deionized water.

Immunoblotting. Antibodies in this study were used at 1:1,000 dilution unless otherwise specified and were as follows: anti-IRP1 antibody was prepared against purified human IRP1 and used at 1:5,000 dilution. Anti-IRP2 antibody was prepared against a peptide covering the amino acid residues 137–209 of human IRP2 and used at 1:2,000 dilution. Anti-ACO2 rabbit polyclonal antibody was raised against the synthetic peptide YDLLEKNINIVRKRLNR. Anti-TFRC antibody was from Thermo Fisher Scientific. Anti–ferritin H (anti-FTH), -FTL, -NDUFS1, -NDUFS8, -NDUFV1, -SDHA, -SDHB, -MTCO1, -MTCO2, -UQCRC1, UQCRC2, -UQCRFS1, -ATP5A, –MT-CYB, –MFN1/-2, and total OXPHOS (complex V, ATP5A subunit; complex IV, COXII subunit; complex III, UQCRC2 subunit; complex II, SDHB; complex I, NDUFB9 subunit) antibodies were from Abcam. Anti-CIAO1, -NFS1, and-FBXL5 (catalog sc-54364, lot A1408) were from Santa Cruz Biotechnology. Anti-tubulin, –β-actin, -HSC20, -HSPA9, -FAM96A, and -ALAD were from MilliporeSigma. Anti-MMS19, -FAM96B, -ERCC2, -ELP3, -POLD1, -PPAT, -CDKAL1, -CIAPIN1, -GLRX3, -DPYD, -RTEL1, -ABCE1, -TOM20, -FECH, -MFN1, and –citrate synthase (CS) were from Proteintech. Anti-BOLA2 was from Bethyl Laboratories. Anti-lipoate antibody was from EMD Millipore. Anti-OPA1 was from BD Biosciences.

Radiolabeling experiments. The 55Fe incorporation assays were performed essentially as previously described (5, 22), with minor modifications. Patient- and parent-derived cell lines, as indicated, were grown in the presence of 1 μM 55Fe-transferrin (TF) for 5–7 days. Transient transfection of C-terminally FLAG/MYC-tagged POLD1 for 16 hours was followed by subcellular fractionation. Cytosolic extracts were subjected to IP with anti-FLAG agarose beads to immunocapture POLD1-FLAG. Samples collected after competitive elution (with 3× FLAG peptide at 100 mg/mL) were run on a native gel, followed by autoradiography.

Alternatively, 55Fe incorporation into POLD1-FLAG/MYC was measured by scintillation counting of M2 FLAG beads (MilliporeSigma, A2220) after immunoabsorption of POLD1-FLAG/MYC, followed by extensive washes with buffer I. The background, corresponding to 55Fe measurements of eluates after anti-FLAG IPs on cytosolic extracts from cells transfected with the empty vector, was subtracted from each reading.

Statistics. Where applicable, pairwise comparisons between 2 groups were analyzed using the 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test. Significance for multigroup comparisons was analyzed with 2-way ANOVA followed by Šidák’s multiple-comparison test. All tests were performed with GraphPad Prism 9 (GraphPad Software), and data are expressed as the mean ± SD or SEM, as specified in the figure legends. A P value of less than 0.05 was considered significant.

Study approval. Written informed consent and age-appropriate assent for research studies and procedures were obtained from the patients. Ethics approval was obtained for P1 via protocol 12-N-0095, approved by the NIH IRB; for P2 via the Great Ormond Street Hospital Research Ethics Committees GOSH 00/5802; and for both P3 and P4 via the National Research Ethics Service (NRES) Committee North East–Newcastle and North Tyneside 1 (reference 19/NE/0028).

Data availability. All data needed to evaluate the conclusions of this study are present in the main text and supplemental materials. Therefore, all data are readily available to be shared with the appropriate data-sharing agreements. There are no exceptions to the sharing of data, materials, or software programs. The next-generation sequencing data have been submitted to the following public databases: RNA-Seq data are available in the GREGoR database (accession ID: phs003047). DNA-Seq data are accessible from the Broad Institute Center for Mendelian Genomics (Broad CMG) dbGaP database (accession ID: phs001272). Values for all data points in graphs presented in Figure 4, E and I, Figure 5C, and Figure 6F are provided in the Supporting Data Values file.