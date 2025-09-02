A pathogenic variant of AMOT leads to isolated X-linked congenital hydrocephalus due to N-terminal truncation

Family description and clinical phenotype of individuals affected by AMOT mutation. Family A attended the genetic counseling clinic at Hadassah Ein Karem Medical Center after the diagnosis of their son (proband IV1) with congenital hydrocephalus (see family pedigree in Figure 1A). Family A displays a clear pattern of X-linked isolated hydrocephalus in the family, with 4 affected live-born male infants (III3, III5, IV5, and IV1) and 2 terminated male fetuses (IV6 and IV7 at 28 weeks and 32 weeks of gestation, respectively), due to hydrocephalus detected on MRI scans (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI179438DS1). The inheritance is via unaffected women over 3 generations. The live-born hydrocephalic patients were treated with VP shunt insertion shortly after birth. All 4 are healthy and their neurodevelopment is normal, including the 2 adults (III3 and III5) who have graduated with higher education degrees. Carrier females are apparently normal, although subtle neuroradiological finding cannot be excluded, because none of the obligate carriers have undergone brain MRI.

The clinical presentation of hydrocephalus in this family is rather late, with routine ultrasound scan performed at gestational weeks 9 and 22 failing to detect any abnormality. During the pregnancy, proband IV1’s enlarged brain ventricles were first detected at week 29 by routine scan. Fetal brain MRI confirmed the finding and demonstrated normal brain structure and no parenchymal findings. The child was delivered at 38 weeks via cesarean section; at birth, his head circumference was 38 cm (>97th percentile). A postnatal brain MRI scan at 2 days of age disclosed enlarged brain ventricles and secondary thinning of the corpus callosum, with normal brain structure. Due to rapid head growth, the patient underwent a right-sided VP shunt insertion at 3 weeks, which slowed the head growth and initiated the attainment of typical developmental milestones. At an assessment with a clinical geneticist at the age of 2 months, the head circumference measured 42 cm (93rd percentile), and a depressed nasal bridge was noted, as was frontal bossing, but no other dysmorphic features or physical anomalies were detected. The clinical course was complicated by sudden growth of the child’s head circumference at 3 months (46 cm at admission), raising a suspicion of VP shunt malfunction. This was treated by VP shunt replacement (Figure 1B). The child was since followed up at the community clinic and normal attainment of developmental milestones has been reported.

Clinical exome sequencing revealed a hemizygous single point mutation of AMOT. Initial genetic investigation of proband IV1 showed normal chromosomal microarray analysis result. The family opted to continue genetic testing of proband IV1 via clinical exome sequencing (ES) at the Hadassah Medical Center deep-sequencing laboratory (EMQN certified). This analysis identified a single, likely pathogenic, X-linked variant, c.2T>C p.Met1Thr, in the AMOT gene (Hg19 ChrX:112066353 T>C) (Figure 1C). Using multiple pathogenicity–predicting software, the variant was predicted to be likely pathogenic, affecting the first coding methionine of the gene. The variant was tested by Sanger sequencing in the available 8 family members. The genotype of these individuals segregated with their disease state, supporting the association of the AMOT variant with the disease (Figure 1A). No pathogenic variants in AMOT have been identified in another family during screenings of patients.

The variant of AMOT results in a truncated protein, AMOT130ΔN, with increased protein stability. The missense variant in the start codon (ATG) of AMOT was speculated to cause an in-frame shift of the start of translation to the next methionine, generating a protein, AMOT130ΔN, that is shorter at the N-terminus by 91 amino acids (Figure 2A). This protein was expected to be about 10 kDa smaller. To confirm the translation of AMOT130ΔN in patient/donor–derived cells (the patient being proband IV1), we subjected healthy (male and female) and patient (male) skin fibroblast cell lysates to Western blotting by using an AMOT antibody that recognizes the C-terminus of AMOT. Thereby, we proved the translation and truncation of AMOT130ΔN by observing a 10 kDa smaller protein (Figure 2B). Moreover, we observed a strong increase of AMOT130ΔN protein level compared with AMOT130 in male and female individuals acting as controls (Figure 2, B and C), even though gene expression levels were not increased (Supplemental Figure 2A). The protein level of the short isoform AMOT80 was not affected in the patient (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 2B).

Figure 2 Single point mutation in the start codon of the AMOT gene leads to an in-frame shift to a new start codon (Met92) and thereby truncated AMOT130, herein called AMOT130ΔN, which presents with elevated protein levels. (A) Schematic representation of AMOT (upper panel) and AMOT130ΔN (lower panel) genes and proteins. ABD, angiostatin binding domain; PDZ-BD, PDZ binding domain. (B) Representative Western blot indicating an approximately 10 kDa molecular weight shift of AMOT130ΔN (first lane) compared with AMOT130 and increased protein level of AMOT130ΔN in primary skin fibroblasts obtained from proband IV1 (male patient) compared with AMOT130 in a male individual acting as a control (ctrl) and a female individual acting as a control. No change in AMOT80 protein level was detected between the patient and control groups. (C) Quantification of AMOT130ΔN and AMOT130 protein levels in patient/donor–derived primary skin fibroblasts by taking GAPDH as a housekeeping gene. n = 4 independent experiments; the SD is reported. ***P < 0.001, ordinary 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. (D) Representative Western blot of overexpressed AMOT130ΔN, AMOT130, or pcDNA3.1 vector backbone control in epithelial cells (MCF7). (E) Quantification of overexpressed AMOT130ΔN and AMOT130 protein levels in MCF7 cells. The housekeeping gene was GAPDH. The mean of 3 independent experiments with SD. **P < 0.01, unpaired t test. (F) Chimeric proteins scheme. (G) Representative Western blot of 3 independent experiments depicting overexpression of chimeric, AMOT130ΔN, and AMOT130 protein levels in MCF7 cells. (H) Quantification of chimeric, AMOT130ΔN, and AMOT130 protein levels of 3 independent experiments (SD reported). *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001, ordinary 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test.

Based on the patient’s phenotype, which was confined to the brain, we expected that brain-specialized epithelial cells, the ependymal cells (21), would express the impact of the AMOT variant. We thus confirmed the increase of AMOT130ΔN protein levels in an epithelial cell model. To this end, we overexpressed AMOT130 or AMOT130ΔN in Michigan Cancer Foundation-7 (MCF7) cells and found that, consistent with the data from fibroblasts, AMOT130ΔN resulted in a 10 kDa smaller protein and significantly higher protein levels as compared with AMOT130 (Figure 2, D and E, respectively). The observation that AMOT130ΔN protein levels are increased by 1.8- or 3.5-fold, respectively, in both fibroblasts and epithelial cells led us to hypothesize that the first 91 amino acids of AMOT are critical for regulating AMOT protein stability. Therefore, we generated 3 chimeric proteins (Figure 2F): (a) chimeric protein 1 (C1), a fusion protein of the first 91 amino acids of AMOT130 and AMOT80; (b) because the LPTY motif is essential for the recognition of AMOT by ubiquitin ligases (15), we included the LPTY motif to C1 to generate chimeric protein 2 (C2); and (c) we mutated the LPTY in C2 to AATY to obtain chimeric protein 3 (C3) to confirm the effect of LPTY motif presence in case of any change in protein level. Strikingly, adding 91 amino acids to the N-terminus of AMOT80 decreased the protein level of C1 compared with AMOT80 (Figure 2, G and H). The C2 protein level was less than that of C1, C3, and AMOT80, highlighting the importance of the first 91 amino acids and the LPTY motif in protein stability and degradation (Figure 2, G and H).

Taken together, we have shown that the p.Met1Thr variant in the start codon of the AMOT gene in patients with hydrocephalus leads to an in-frame shift to the next ATG, resulting in a protein (AMOT130ΔN) of smaller size but increased protein stability, due to the loss of the N-terminal 91 amino acids.

The stability of AMOT130ΔN is changed due to the deletion of the TBD and altered N-degron degradation signaling. The higher protein level of AMOT130ΔN compared with AMOT130 directed us to investigate potential changes in the degradation machinery of AMOT. One of the predicted TNKS binding domains, TBD77–84, is lost in AMOT130ΔN (Figure 3A). The wild-type AMOT TBD77–84 domain is recognized and PARsylated by TNKS, leading to its degradation through RNF146 (16). Thus, the loss of the TBD motif might disrupt the interaction between AMOT130ΔN and the TNKS-RNF146 axis, ultimately leading to the stabilization of the mutant AMOT. To test our hypothesis, we treated fibroblasts with XAV-939, a small-molecule inhibitor against TNKS. As expected, after TNKS inhibition, AMOT130 levels increased in control fibroblasts (significantly in fibroblasts from female donors), whereas AMOT130ΔN protein levels did not change in patient-derived fibroblasts in which the TBD77–84 is lost (Figure 3, B and C). To further validate the effect of TNKS inhibition, we treated MCF7 cells expressing either AMOT130 or AMOT130ΔN with 3 different small TNKS inhibitors: XAV-939, JW 55, or WIKI4. In line with the results in fibroblasts, treatment with TNKS inhibitors significantly increased the level of AMOT130 in cells expressing it, whereas the levels of AMOT130ΔN remained unchanged (Figure 3, D and E).

Figure 3 Elevated AMOT130ΔN protein level is caused by TBD loss and might be linked to altered N-degron property. (A) Illustration of the second position amino acid of AMOT130, AMOT130ΔN, and rescue construct E2R_AMOT130ΔN; TNKS inhibition via XAV-939; and RNF146-mediated ubiquitylation of AMOT130. (B) Representative Western blot depicting AMOT130ΔN and AMOT130 protein levels after TNKS inhibition by XAV-939 in primary skin fibroblasts derived from a female control, a male patient, or a male control. (C) Quantification of 5 independent Western blots shows that the protein levels of AMOT130 in male and female control primary skin fibroblasts are increased but AMOT130ΔN level is not affected in patient primary skin fibroblasts upon XAV-939 treatment. The SD is reported. *P < 0.05, 2-way-ANOVA with Šídák’s multiple comparisons tests. (D) Representative Western blot depicting overexpressed AMOT130ΔN and AMOT130 protein levels after XAV-939, JW 55, and WIKI4 (10 μM, for 12 hours) addition to MCF7 cells. (E) Quantification of 5 independent Western blots shows that overexpressed AMOT130 protein level is increased, but overexpressed AMOT130ΔN protein level is unaffected after XAV-939, JW 55, and WIKI4 treatment in MCF7 cells. The SD is reported. **P ≤ 0.01, ***P < 0.001, 2-way ANOVA with Šídák’s multiple comparisons tests. (F) Representative Western blot demonstrating protein levels of AMOT130, AMOT130ΔN, E2R_AMOT130ΔN, and TBD_AMOT130ΔN. E2R_AMOT130ΔN mimics the destabilized N-terminus of AMOT130 by 1 amino acid substitution in the second position: glutamic acid to arginine (E2R) in AMOT130ΔN. TBD_AMOT130ΔN contains TBD77–84 of wild-type AMOT130 at the N-terminus of AMOT130ΔN. (G) Quantification of 5 independent Western blots shows that the protein level of overexpressed E2R_AMOT130ΔN and TBD_AMOT130ΔN is significantly decreased compared with AMOT130ΔN but is still higher than AMOT130. The SD is reported. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test. (AMOT130ΔN was taken as a control group.)

To further demonstrate that loss of TBD77–84 might contribute to the elevated levels of AMOT130ΔN, we generated a construct, called TBD_AMOT130ΔN, incorporating TBD at the N-terminus of AMOT130ΔN (Figure 3A). TBD_AMOT130ΔN or AMOT130ΔN constructs were overexpressed in MCF7 cells. Quantifying protein levels revealed that those of TBD_AMOT130ΔN were approximately 30% lower than AMOT130ΔN levels (Figure 3F, lanes 2 and 4, and Figure 3G). Thus, we concluded that the loss of TBD77–84 is partially responsible for the elevated level of mutant AMOT.

The loss of the TBD is not the only change in the N-terminus of AMOT130ΔN that might play a role in its altered stability. The second amino acid residue of AMOT130 is arginine (R); in AMOT130ΔN this residue is glutamic acid (E). Arginine at the second position with intact methionine has been shown to be more susceptible to degradation by UBR family E3 ligase (22). Therefore, we hypothesized that UBR4, an N-end rule pathway member and possible ubiquitin ligase of AMOT (19), might have an altered interaction with the mutant isoform. To test this idea, we generated a construct of AMOT130ΔN, which contains E to R substitution (E2R_AMOT130ΔN; Figure 3A), to potentially restore the affinity of UBR4 to the mutant isoform and, therefore, decrease its protein level. Overexpressed E2R_ AMOT130ΔN protein levels were 1.4-fold significantly lower (P = 0.012) than AMOT130ΔN levels in MCF7 cells (Figure 3, F and G). This indicates a potential rescue in UBR4 recognition of AMOT130ΔN by reintroducing a destabilized amino acid residue in E2R_ AMOT130ΔN. Given that the decreased protein levels of E2R_ AMOT130ΔN could not reach the level of wild-type AMOT130, we think the loss of the N-degron property is a secondary factor to the absence of TBD77–84 that accounts for the elevated protein level of AMOT130ΔN.

Next, we performed siRNA-mediated gene silencing of UBR4 in patient and control skin fibroblasts. We expected to observe an increase only in the AMOT130, not in AMOT130ΔN, protein level under UBR4 knockdown conditions. However, siRNA-mediated UBR4 knockdown revealed that both AMOT130ΔN and AMOT130 protein levels tended to decrease in patient and control fibroblasts (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C), indicating again that altered interaction of UBR4 does not solely account for the high AMOT130ΔN level. Hunt et al. (23) described UBR4 protein targets via tandem mass tag mass spectroscopy and RNA sequencing in mice tibialis anterior muscle by comparing UBR4-knockdown and control samples. According to tandem mass tag mass spectroscopy, UBR4 knockdown upregulated NEDD4 and NEDD4-2 protein levels 0.8- and 0.4-fold, respectively (Supplemental Figure 3D), whereas mRNA levels of the same proteins were not significantly regulated (Supplemental Figure 3E). This elevated level of the AMOT upstream regulators upon UBR4 knockdown might explain the decrease of AMOT protein level via enhanced degradation processes.

In summary, we showed that the loss of 91 amino acids at the N-terminus of AMOT130 alters the stability of AMOT protein by affecting the degradation machinery due to the loss of the TBD and changes in its N-degron characteristics.

AMOT130ΔN interacts with BMPR2 and localizes at the plasma membrane. AMOT participates in many signaling pathways at different stages of transducing the signal from the cell surface to the nucleus. The BMP signaling pathway is 1 of the most crucial pathways in which AMOT acts as an adaptor protein. Brunner et al. demonstrated that AMOT knockdown decreases SMAD1/5 phosphorylation in polarized cells (11). To investigate the effect of AMOT130ΔN mutation on BMP pathway signaling, we analyzed the SMAD1/5 phosphorylation level upon BMP6 stimulation in patient and healthy fibroblasts, and in MCF7 cells expressing AMOT130ΔN or overexpressing AMOT130. BMP6 stimulation demonstrated that SMAD1/5 phosphorylation was slightly higher in patient-derived fibroblasts than control fibroblasts (Figure 4, A and B), whereas no significant change was observed between AMOT130ΔN- or AMOT130-expressing MCF7 cells (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). As previously shown, AMOT exerts its adaptor and BMP signaling functions primarily from the apical compartment of the polarized cells (11). To test whether this unique apical modulating BMP signaling effect of AMOT is affected in AMOT130ΔN, we stimulated polarized AMOT130ΔN- or AMOT130- expressing MCF7 cells cultured in Transwell plates from the apical or basal side with BMP6. SMAD1/5 phosphorylation was slightly higher in apically stimulated AMOT130ΔN- versus AMOT130-expressing MCF7 cells (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D), whereas BMP6 stimulation from the basal side resulted in a subtle decrease in SMAD1/5 phosphorylation in AMOT130ΔN-transfected MCF7 cells (Supplemental Figure 4E).

Figure 4 SMAD1/5 phosphorylation level after BMP6 stimulation is slightly higher in AMOT130ΔN-expressing patient cells than control fibroblasts, and AMOT130ΔN still interacts with BMPR2. (A) Representative Western blot demonstrating AMOT130ΔN and pSMAD1/5 proteins upon 30-minute BMP6 (10 nM) stimulation in primary skin fibroblasts derived from male patient, male control, or female control. (B) Quantification of pSMAD1/5 levels upon BMP6 stimulation (stim) in male patient, male control, and female control skin fibroblasts. SDs from 5 independent experiments are reported. *P < 0.05, 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. w/o, without. (C) Representative Western blot showing AMOT130ΔN-BMPR2 (lanes 1 and 5) and AMOT130-BMPR2 (lanes 2 and 6) interaction via immunoprecipitating HA-BMPR2 and detecting AMOT130ΔN and AMOT130 in HEK293T cells.

The extended N-terminus of AMOT130 is a hub that interacts with various proteins and regulates cellular dynamics (e.g., cytoskeleton bundling and YAP/TAZ signaling; ref. 24). We have also shown that only AMOT130, but not AMOT80, interacts with BMPR2 (11). Because 91 amino acids are lost at the beginning of the N-terminus in AMOT130ΔN, we investigated whether AMOT130ΔN still interacts with BMPR2. HA-tagged BMPR2 (HA-BMPR2) was coexpressed with either AMOT130ΔN or AMOT130 in human embryonic kidney (HEK293T) cells to be followed by coimmunoprecipitation (CO-IP) with or without BMP6 stimulation. Pulldown of BMPR2 via HA-antibody results in coprecipitated AMOT130, which confirms the AMOT130-BMPR2 interaction. Strikingly, we observed that AMOT130ΔN can interact with BMPR2 (Figure 4C). By showing the interaction between AMOT130ΔN and BMPR2, we narrowed down the interaction site to the region between amino acid 92 and amino acid 409.

We have shown that activation of the BMP cascade triggers AMOT internalization, probably into endosomal structures (11). To investigate the localization of AMOT130ΔN at the cell membrane and endosomal level after BMP6 stimulation, we performed a surface biotinylation assay and early endosome antigen 1 (EEA1)-AMOT costaining. HEK293T cells were transfected with HA-BMPR2 and AMOT130ΔN or AMOT130 constructs. Then, biotinylated surface proteins, including AMOT and BMPR2, were pulled down by streptavidin beads after BMP6 stimulation. After 30 minutes of BMP6 stimulation, AMOT130ΔN and AMOT130 localization could still be observed at the cell membrane (Figure 5A), and their surface levels were comparable upon BMP6 stimulation (Figure 5, A and B). EEA1-AMOT colocalization analyses revealed that early endosomes were positive for both isoforms of the AMOT (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 5A, depicted with arrows in the inlets). According to the quantification of AMOT-EEA1 colocalization, BMP6 stimulation triggered more endocytosis of AMOT130ΔN compared with AMOT130 (Figure 5D), probably as a compensation mechanism.

Figure 5 AMOT130ΔN localizes at the cell surface as AMOT130. (A) Western blot analysis depicting membrane levels of AMOT130ΔN, AMOT130, and BMPR2 after surface biotinylation assay in HEK293T cells. PD, pull down, TCL, total cell lysate. (B) Quantification of pSMAD1/5 levels upon BMP6 stimulation in male patient, male control, or female control skin fibroblasts. (C) IF imaging results illustrating AMOT130ΔN/AMOT130 (green) and EEA1 (red) colocalization in yellow colors shown by arrows in insets. Scale bar: 10 μm. (D) Quantification of AMOT-EEA1 colocalization.

Taken together, we demonstrated that increased AMOT130ΔN protein level has only minor effects on the SMAD signaling pathway. However, we revealed that BMPR2 and AMOT130ΔN still interact, narrowing the interaction site in AMOT to between amino acid 92 and amino acid 409. We showed that AMOT130ΔN localized at the plasma membrane and that early endosomal localization of AMOT130ΔN is increased compared with AMOT130, which might be a compensation mechanism to balance AMOT130ΔN levels.

AMOT130ΔN subcellular localization is predominantly apical as AMOT130 in polarized cells; however, AMOT130ΔN-expressing epithelial cells’ barrier integrity is lower than that of AMOT130-expressing cells. AMOT normally localizes at the apical membrane and cell-cell junctions of polarized cells (9, 11). To investigate AMOT130ΔN localization in patient fibroblasts, we stained AMOT via immunofluorescence (IF) staining. To label the apical part of the cells, we carried out protein kinase C-ζ (PKC-ζ) and AMOT costaining. No dramatic change of localization was observed between the patient and control fibroblasts. Endogenous AMOT130ΔN and AMOT130 both localized in the cytoplasm and the nucleus, because these cells do not show apical-basal polarization (Supplemental Figure 5B). Therefore, we investigated a potential mislocalization of AMOT130ΔN in our epithelial cell model after expressing corresponding constructs. AMOT130ΔN and AMOT130 localized to about 66% and 63% to the apical side, respectively (Figure 6, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 5C). Even though both variants are expressed at similar percentages at the apical plasma membrane of MCF7 cells, transepithelial resistance (TEER) measurements demonstrated a 50% decrease in the barrier integrity in AMOT130ΔN-expressing cells compared with wild-type MCF7 cells (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 5D). In line with the TEER measurement, a permeability assay with 4 kDa FITC-labeled dextran indicated a significant increase of fluorescence intensity (1.9-fold) in AMOT130ΔN-expressing cells (Figure 6D and Supplemental Figure 5D).

Figure 6 Localization of AMOT130ΔN is still predominantly at the apical membrane, as shown for AMOT130 in epithelial cells, but AMOT130ΔN expression leads to barrier integrity loss. (A) Representative top view and Z-stack IF images of MCF7 cells with AMOT130ΔN/AMOT130 (green) staining. Nuclei were stained with DAPI (blue). Representative xz and yz cross sections of AMOT130ΔN- or AMOT130-expressing MCF7 cells, showing the localization of AMOTs at the apical and basal sides (the 4 images in the middle panel). Dashed lines show the schematically represented cross-sections (drawing in the right panel). Scale bar: 25 μm. (B) Quantification of AMOT130ΔN and AMOT130 apical versus basal localization from 3 independent IF staining experiments. (C) TEER measurement of 5 independent experiments shows significantly decreased barrier integrity in AMOT130ΔN-expressing MCF7 cells compared with wild-type MCF7 cells, cultured for 6 days in Transwell plates. The SD is reported. ****P < 0.0001, unpaired t test. (D) Fluorescence intensity measurement of 5 independent experiments shows significantly increased permeability of the cell monolayer established by AMOT130ΔN-expressing MCF7 cells compared with AMOT130-expressing cells cultured for 6 days in Transwell plates. Permeability assays were performed by adding 4 kDa FITC-dextran from the apical side, and fluorescence intensity was measured in the collected basal medium after 4 hours. **P < 0.01, unpaired t test.

In brief, we have shown that AMOT130ΔN mutation did not cause changes in the subcellular distribution of the protein in epithelial cells. Still, AMOT130ΔN expression caused a dramatic decrease in barrier integrity, as indicated by decreased TEER values and increased permeability of the cell layer compared with wild-type AMOT130-expressing cells, pointing out the functional consequences of this novel mutation.

The apparent change observed in the mutant AMOT is its elevated protein level compared with the wild-type AMOT130. To mimic this effect of mutant AMOT in TEER and permeability assays, we applied TNKS inhibitor to the cells (for 48 hours), which resulted in elevated levels of wild-type AMOT130 (Supplemental Figure 5E). Cells treated with XAV-939 had a 20% decrease in TEER values (Supplemental Figure 5F). Consistent with the TEER results, the permeability of cells treated with XAV-939 increased by 1.5-fold compared with DMSO-treated cells (Supplemental Figure 5G). Overall, our findings demonstrate that elevated levels of AMOT130 and AMOT130ΔN disrupt the cell-cell junction integrity.

Overexpression of AMOT130 and AMOT130ΔN in human brain endothelial cells destabilizes cell-cell integrity. AMOT has critical functions in endothelial migration and angiogenesis (10, 25). Even though the brain vasculature of patients bearing AMOT130ΔN was not dramatically different in computer tomography and ultrasound scans, magnetic resonance angiography was not carried out, which could reveal detailed information. However, dilated brain vessels were observed in AMOT-deficient mice embryos (10), indicating the importance of AMOT expression levels. Therefore, we overexpressed AMOT130ΔN or AMOT130 in human cerebral microvascular endothelial cells (hCMECs) to compare changes in the localization of AMOT and to study cell-cell junction integrity. Surprisingly, AMOT did not localize specifically to the apical side in wild-type hCMECs (Figure 7A, upper image). AMOT130 and AMOT130ΔN distributed to both the apical and basal sides of transfected cells (Figure 7A, middle and below image, respectively). Cell-cell junction stability was disrupted significantly in AMOT130ΔN-expressing and in AMOT130-overexpressing hCMECs. Compared with the wild-type hCMECs, TEER measurement revealed a 23% decrease in junctional integrity in AMOT130ΔN-expressing cells and a 20% reduction in AMOT130-overexpressing hCMECs (Figure 7B and Supplemental Figure 5E). Correspondingly, cell junction permeability, assessed by 70 kDa FITC-dextran accumulation in the basal part of the Transwell plates, increased by 40% in AMOT130ΔN-expressing cells and 30% in AMOT130-overexpressing hCMECs (Figure 7C and Supplemental Figure 5H). These data suggest elevated protein levels of either mutant or wild-type AMOT130 disrupts cell-cell junction dynamics, further supporting the hypothesis that aberrant AMOT protein expression contributes to the pathogenesis of hydrocephalus in affected patients.