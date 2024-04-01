Soluble immune-checkpoint factors: a potential immunotherapy biomarker

In this issue of the JCI, Hayashi and colleagues (4) evaluated soluble forms of the immune checkpoint molecules PD-L1, PD-1, and CTLA-4 in the plasma of patients with advanced NSCLC who had been treated with anti-PD-1/L1 ICI therapy. Using prospective (discovery) and retrospective (validation) cohorts of patients treated with anti-PD-1/L1 therapy, they found that high concentrations of these soluble factors may be associated with hyper or terminal exhaustion of antitumor immunity. The ability of the soluble factors to stratify tumors was improved when combined with tissue that labeled positive for PD-L1 with IHC, especially that with a tumor proportional score (TPS) for PD-L1 expression of 50% or more. Therefore, these factors could potentially function as a complementary biomarker and identify patients unlikely to respond.

Despite these encouraging findings, there are several concerns with the robustness of the study results. There were substantial differences between cohorts, with the validation cohort being retrospective, having a higher number of smokers, lower rates of EGFR mutations, and a proportion with unknown tissue PD-L1 expression status. There is increasing evidence for the use of targeted therapies against a range of oncogenic drivers, even more so in patients of Asian descent (5). There is an unclear role for immunotherapy in many of these oncogene-driven subsets, casting doubt on the current study’s patient population. The overall numbers of patients were also small, and for important subgroups, such as the presence of 2 favorable factors with tumor PD-L1 labeling 50% or more in the validation cohort, the patient number was as low as 3. Crucially, this study was also limited to patients treated with anti-PD-1/L1 monotherapy, and the studied cohorts may not represent current standards of care. Typically, anti-PD-1/L1 monotherapy may be given to treatment-naive patients with a PD-L1 TPS score of 50% or greater (or less commonly equal to or greater than 1%–49%); however, treatment naive patients were only studied in a small proportion of patients belonging to the validation cohort. Patients treated with combined anti-PD-1/L1 therapy with chemotherapy were also not evaluated in this study, and extrapolation of findings to this group of patients is difficult.

There is, however, emerging data to suggest that soluble immune checkpoint molecules, particularly soluble PD-L1, may be a prognostic biomarker for immunotherapy as evidenced by a recent metaanalysis (6). The precise biological mechanism for this possibility remains to be elucidated. Observations in the Hayashi et al. study that soluble PD-1 may be derived from peripheral exhausted CD8+ T cells positive for PD-1 provides some useful insights into the potential correlation with terminal exhaustion (4). The exact source(s) of these soluble immune checkpoint molecules however, is also incompletely understood (7). Consequently, deeper immunoprofiling and orthogonal validation are needed to confirm these hypotheses and gain a better understanding of their role in predicting response to ICI therapy.