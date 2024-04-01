Soluble immune checkpoint factors reflect exhaustion of antitumor immunity and response to PD-1 blockade

Characteristics of a prospective clinical trial cohort. To investigate the potential of sPD-L1, sPD-1, and sCTLA-4 as biomarkers for ICI therapy, we examined 2 cohorts for discovery (Nivolution trial, cohort A) and validation (cohort B) (Figure 1, A and B). For the purpose of flow cytometric analysis, we examined cohort C, another retrospective validation cohort, in addition to cohort B (Figure 1C). In the prospective Nivolution trial, 50 patients with advanced NSCLC were enrolled and treated with nivolumab at a dose of 3 mg/kg biweekly (Figure 1A). For examination of the prediction of nivolumab efficacy by sPD-L1, sPD-1, and sCTLA-4 concentrations, plasma samples were collected from all 50 enrolled patients. The characteristics of the patients are shown in Table 1. At a median follow-up time of 13.2 months (range, 2.1–19.5 months), the median PFS and median overall survival were 3.6 months (95% CI, 2.2–9.1 months) and 15.2 months (95% CI, 13.2 months–not reached), respectively (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI168318DS1). The overall response [complete response (CR) + partial response (PR)] rate and disease control [CR + PR + stable disease (SD)] rate were 24.0% (95% CI, 12.2–35.8%) and 58.0% (95% CI, 44.3–71.7%), respectively. The patient background and efficacy of nivolumab were consistent with the findings of previous trials (37, 38).

Figure 1 Overview of patient cohorts and analyses included in the study. (A) In a prospective trial to identify biomarker candidates for nivolumab treatment (Nivolution trial), a total 50 patients with advanced or recurrent NSCLC previously treated with any systemic therapy (cohort A) was analyzed. (B) Retrospective analysis of 149 patients with advanced or recurrent NSCLC who received monotherapy with any PD-1 or PD-L1 inhibitor in the first- or later-line setting (cohort B). Flow cytometry (FCM) and microarray analysis of gene expression were performed for peripheral CD8+ T cells from 56 and 40 patients, respectively, enrolled at Kyoto University Hospital, which was previously reported (27) (C) Retrospective analysis of patients who underwent more than 1 line of systemic therapy before ICI treatment at Kyoto University Hospital (cohort C) (27) (D and E) Retrospective analysis of 42 and 43 patients with advanced or recurrent NSCLC who received cytotoxic chemotherapy (cohort D) or targeted therapy (cohort E) in the first-line setting, respectively.

Table 1 Patient characteristics for cohorts A, B, and C

Pathological determination of tPD-L1 expression was performed for all 50 patients, with most of the tumor samples being obtained within 1 year of enrollment. Thirteen patients with high tPD-L1 expression [tumor proportion score (TPS) of ≥ 50%] showed superior nivolumab efficacy in terms of PFS compared with the remaining 37 patients with low tPD-L1 expression (TPS of < 50%) (Supplemental Figure 1C). In contrast, with a tPD-L1 of 1% as the cutoff, there was no clear difference in PFS for nivolumab between patients with a value of < 1% or ≥ 1% (Supplemental Figure 1D).

Relation between sPD-L1, sPD-1, and sCTLA-4 levels in plasma before treatment and innate resistance to nivolumab. Given that the concentrations of sPD-L1, sPD-1, or sCTLA-4 in 2 samples collected at 2 different time points from the same patients before treatment (P1 and P2 time points in Figure 1A) were consistent and showed minimal variability (Supplemental Figure 2, A–C), the plasma samples obtained at the time point closest to initiation of nivolumab treatment (P2) were subjected to further analysis. Triplicate assay of sPD-L1, sPD-1, and sCTLA-4 concentrations with the HISCL system was performed for all 50 patients, yielding median values of 217, 137, and 1.70 pg/mL, respectively (Supplemental Figure 3A). There were no significant differences in the levels of the 3 soluble factors with regard to sex, smoking history (never versus former or current), histology (nonsquamous versus squamous), EGFR or ALK gene alterations (WT versus altered in nonsquamous lung carcinoma), and number of prior chemotherapy lines (1 versus ≥ 2), with the exception of sPD-L1 concentration and sex (Supplemental Figure 3, B–F). The concentration of sCTLA-4 was moderately correlated with that of sPD-1, whereas those of sPD-L1 and sPD-1 were not correlated (Supplemental Figure 4, A–C).

The pretreatment plasma concentrations of sPD-L1, sPD-1, and sCTLA-4 tended to be lower in patients with a durable clinical benefit (DCB: CR, PR, or SD lasting > 6 months) than in those with no clinical benefit (NCB) of nivolumab treatment (Figure 2, A–C). Each single soluble factor was moderately predictive for the 6-month PFS rate, with an area under the receiver operator characteristic (ROC) curve of 0.64, 0.60, and 0.63 for sPD-L1, sPD-1, and sCTLA-4, respectively (Supplemental Figure 5, A–C). We determined the cutoff values for such prediction as 205, 135, and 1.85 pg/mL for sPD-L1, sPD-1, and sCTLA-4, respectively, by combining high sensitivity and best specificity in the ROC curves for 6-month PFS rate with the use of a proportional hazards model (Supplemental Methods). A Venn diagram for patients with high levels of the soluble immune factors is shown in Supplemental Figure 6A. Patients with values below these cutoff points showed a longer PFS than did those with values above them, although the difference was minor for sPD-1 (Figure 2, D–F). Overall, the efficacy of nivolumab tended to be poor in patients with a high concentration of sPD-L1, sPD-1, or sCTLA-4.

Figure 2 Combination of circulating soluble immune factors allows stratification of patients with advanced NSCLC in the Nivolution trial according to responsiveness to nivolumab. (A–C) Comparison of pretreatment plasma concentrations of sPD-L1 (A), sPD-1 (B), and sCTLA-4 (C) between patients with a DCB (n = 20) or NCB (n = 30). Mean ± SD values are indicated; Mann-Whitney U test. (D–F) Kaplan-Meier curves for PFS of patients with high or low concentrations of each soluble immune factor based on the determined cutoff values. For D, the sPD-L1 cutoff was 205 pg/mL (high, n = 29; low, n = 21), and the median PFS was 9.1 versus 2.2 months for low and high sPD-L1, respectively (log-rank P = 0.002), with an HR of 0.35 (95% CI, 0.18–0.68). For E, the sPD-1 cutoff was 135 pg/mL (high, n = 26; low, n = 24), and the median PFS was 5.2 versus 2.8 months for low and high sPD-1, respectively (log-rank P = 0.459), with an HR of 0.78 (95% CI, 0.41–1.50). For F, the sCTLA-4 cutoff was 1.85 pg/mL (high, n = 21; low, n = 29), and the median PFS was 5.7 versus 2.7 months for low and high sCTLA-4, respectively (log-rank P = 0.074), with an HR of 0.54 (95% CI, 0.27–1.06). (G) Kaplan-Meier curves for PFS among patients according to the number of favorable immune factors defined as sCTLA-4 or sPD-L1 levels below the cutoff values (log-rank P = 0.015). Median PFS was 14.1, 4.5, and 1.5 months for 2, 1, and 0 favorable factors, respectively. The HR for 1 (n = 14) versus 0 (n = 18) was 0.72 (95% CI, 0.34–1.53), and that for 2 (n = 18) versus 0 was 0.31 (95% CI, 0.14–0.72).

We further investigated whether a combination of these soluble immune factors might improve their predictive ability relative to each marker alone for PD-1/PD-L1 blockade therapy Given that sPD-L1 and sCTLA-4 showed a higher sensitivity than did sPD-1 (Figure 2, D–F), we combined these 2 factors for the analysis. We defined the presence of sPD-L1 or sCTLA-4 at a concentration below the cutoff value as a favorable factor. The 6-month PFS rate and median PFS of the group with 2 favorable factors were 61.1% and 14.1 months, respectively, whereas those for the group with a single favorable factor were 35.7% and 4.5 months and those for the group with no favorable factors were 22.2% and 1.5 months (Figure 2G). These findings suggested that the combination of soluble immune factors improved prediction of the therapeutic efficacy of nivolumab.

Soluble immune factors complement patient stratification by tPD-L1. Given that tPD-L1 expression is the most well-established biomarker for PD-1 blockade cancer immunotherapy in patients with advanced NSCLC (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D) (39), we next investigated the relationship between tPD-L1 and the 3 soluble immune markers.

None of the soluble markers showed a clear correlation with tPD-L1 (Figure 3, A–C). For patients with a low tPD-L1 expression (TPS of < 50%), the pretreatment level of sPD-L1, sPD-1, or sCTLA-4 was significantly higher in patients with NCB than in those with a DCB (Figure 3, D–F). Furthermore, the cutoff values determined above for each soluble immune factor appeared to be more discriminative in patients with a low tPD-L1 level (Figure 3, G–I) than in all patients (Figure 2, D–F). For patients with high tPD-L1 expression (TPS of ≥ 50%), those with high sPD-L1 or sCTLA-4 concentrations were also more resistant to nivolumab treatment than were those with low concentrations, although the difference was statistically significant only for sPD-L1, possibly as a result of the small number of cases (Figure 3, J–L). The baseline levels of sPD-L1, sPD-1, and sCTLA-4 for these patients according to treatment response are shown in Supplemental Figure 7.

Figure 3 Soluble immune factors complement the predictive ability of tPD-L1 expression for advanced NSCLC patients treated with nivolumab in the Nivolution trial. (A–C) Pearson correlation analysis for pretreatment plasma concentrations of sPD-L1 (A), sPD-1 (B), sCTLA-4 (C), and tPD-L1 expression level (PD-L1 TPS) (n = 50). (D–F) Comparison of sPD-L1 (D), sPD-1 (E), and sCTLA-4 (F) concentrations between patients with a DCB (n = 10) or NCB (n = 27) among individuals with a tPD-L1 expression level of < 50%. *P < 0.05 (Mann-Whitney U test). (G–I) Kaplan-Meier curves for PFS of patients with a tPD-L1 expression level of < 50% according to high or low levels of each soluble immune factor based on the determined cutoff values. For sPD-L1 (high, n = 21; low, n = 16), median PFS was 8.7 versus 2.7 months for low and high sPD-L1, respectively (log-rank P = 0.001), with an HR of 0.30 (95% CI, 0.14–0.64) (G). For sPD-1 (high, n = 20; low, n = 17), median PFS was 7.8 versus 2.4 months for low and high sPD-1, respectively (log-rank P = 0.003), with an HR of 0.34 (95% CI, 0.16–0.71) (H). For sCTLA-4 (high, n = 14; low, n = 23), median PFS was 7.1 versus 2.4 months for low and high sCTLA-4, respectively (log-rank P = 0.004), with an HR of 0.36 (95% CI, 0.17–0.75) (I). (J–L) Kaplan-Meier curves for PFS of patients with a tPD-L1 expression level of ≥ 50% according to high or low levels of each soluble immune factor based on the determined cutoff values. For sPD-L1 (high, n = 8; low, n = 5), median PFS was not reached versus 11.0 months for low and high sPD-L1, respectively (log-rank P = 0.023), with an HR of 0.01 (95% CI, 0.00–19.61) (J). For sPD-1 (high, n = 8; low, n = 5), median PFS was 5.7 months versus not reached for low and high sPD-1, respectively (log-rank P = 0.49), with an HR of 1.88 (95% CI, 0.31–11.32) (K). For sCTLA-4 (high, n = 7; low, n = 6), median PFS was not reached versus 12.7 months for low and high sCTLA-4, respectively (log-rank P = 0.16), with an HR of 0.23 (95% CI, 0.03–2.14) (L). (M and N) Kaplan-Meier curves for PFS among patients with tPD-L1 expression levels of < 50% (M) or ≥ 50% (N) according to the number of favorable immune factors defined as sCTLA-4 or sPD-L1 concentrations below the cutoff values (log-rank P = 0.0002 and 0.18, respectively). Median PFS was 5.1, 2.2, and 1.4 months for 2, 1, and 0 favorable factors, respectively, in (M), and not reached, not reached, and 11.0 months, respectively, in (N). The HR for 1 (n = 11 and 3) versus 0 (n = 12 and 6) was 0.28 (95% CI, 0.10–0.76) and 0.44 (95% CI, 0.05–3.97), and that for 2 (n = 14 and 4) versus 0 was 0.20 (95% CI, 0.10–0.76) and 0.01 (95% CI, 0.00–45.45), in (M) and (N), respectively.

We then conducted an integrative analysis for sPD-L1 and sCTLA-4 levels according to tPD-L1 status. A greater predictive ability was apparent in the low tPD-L1 group (Figure 3M) than in all patients (Figure 2G). Despite the limited number of patients, a similar predictive tendency was observed in the high tPD-L1 group (Figure 3N). For the cohorts defined by a tPD-L1 cutoff of 1%, sPD-L1 and sCTLA-4 levels stratified the patients with a similar trend (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). Together, these results suggested that the combination of sPD-L1 and sCTLA-4 levels showed improved prediction of nivolumab efficacy, even for patients stratified by tPD-L1 expression, thus complementing the predictive ability of tPD-L1.

The combination of sPD-L1 and sCTLA-4 predicts nivolumab efficacy in patients with high tPD-L1 expression. To validate the predictive value of soluble immune factors revealed by our analysis of discovery cohort A, we performed a retrospective analysis of another cohort (cohort B) of ICI-treated patients with advanced NSCLC (Figure 1B). This cohort included 149 patients with NSCLC who had been treated with any antibody to PD-1 or to PD-L1 at Kyoto University, Kindai University, or Izumi City General Hospital (Table 1). Soluble immune factors were measured in plasma samples of all 149 patients, and data for PD-L1 expression on tumor cells were available for 121 patients. For this cohort, the soluble factor concentrations were weakly or not correlated with tPD-L1 expression (Figure 4, A–C). A Venn diagram for patients with high levels of the soluble immune factors in cohort B is shown in Supplemental Figure 6B. Whereas there was no significant difference in PFS between patients with high or low levels of sPD-L1, sPD-1, or sCTLA-4 (according to the predefined cutoff values) in the group with low tPD-L1 expression (TPS of < 50%) (Supplemental Figure 9, A–F), patients with high concentrations of sPD-L1, sPD-1, or sCTLA-4 were more resistant to ICI treatment than were those with low concentrations in the group with high tPD-L1 expression (TPS of ≥ 50%) (Figure 4, D–F). Similar to the discovery cohort, combination analysis of sPD-L1 and sCTLA-4 revealed that patients with low sPD-L1 and sCTLA-4 levels showed a longer PFS in the high tPD-L1 group (Figure 4G). However, there was no such significant difference apparent for the low tPD-L1 group (Figure 4H). The findings from both cohorts A and B together revealed that the combination of sPD-L1 and sCTLA-4 is potentially effective as a biomarker for PD-1/PD-L1 blockade therapy, especially for patients with high tPD-L1 expression.

Figure 4 Soluble immune factors stratify advanced NSCLC patients with a tPD-L1 expression level of ≥ 50% according to responsiveness to PD-1/PD-L1 blockade therapy in the validation cohort (cohort B). (A–C) Pearson correlation analysis of pretreatment plasma concentrations of sPD-L1 (A), sPD-1 (B), or sCTLA-4 (C) and tPD-L1 expression level (n = 121 patients). (D–F) Kaplan-Meier curves for PFS of patients with a tPD-L1 expression level of ≥ 50% according to high or low levels of soluble immune factors based on the determined cutoff values. For sPD-L1 (high, n = 30; low, n = 6), median PFS was 16.4 versus 7.4 months for low and high sPD-L1, respectively (log-rank P = 0.080), with an HR of 0.35 (95% CI, 0.11–1.19) (D). For sPD-1 (high, n = 25; low, n = 11), median PFS was 28.6 versus 6.0 months for low and high sPD-1, respectively (log-rank P = 0.035), with an HR of 0.38 (95% CI, 0.15–0.97) (E). For sCTLA-4 (high, n = 25; low, n = 11), median PFS was 28.6 versus 6.0 months for low and high sCTLA-4, respectively (log-rank P = 0.017), with an HR of 0.32 (95% CI, 0.12–0.86) (F). (G and H) Kaplan-Meier curves for PFS among patients with a tPD-L1 expression level of ≥ 50% (G) or < 50% (H) according to the number of favorable immune factors defined as concentrations of sCTLA-4 or sPD-L1 below the cutoff values (log-rank P = 0.028 and 0.57, respectively). Median PFS was not reached, 11.0 months, and 5.9 months for 2, 1, and 0 favorable factors, respectively, in G, and 2.9, 4.7, and 2.7 months, respectively, in H. The HR for 1 (n = 11 and 21) versus 0 (n = 22 and 36) was 0.61 (95% CI, 0.26–1.41) and 0.84 (95% CI, 0.46–1.54), and that for 2 (n = 3 and 28) versus 0 was 0.03 (95% CI, 0.00–3.43) and 0.88 (95% CI, 0.52–1.50), in (G) and (H), respectively.

To confirm that the predictive efficacy of soluble immune factors is specific to ICIs, we conducted a separate analysis of additional cohorts to investigate the relation between soluble immune factors and the effectiveness of cytotoxic chemotherapy (cohort D) or tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) (cohort E) (Figure 1, D and E, and Supplemental Table 1). There was no significant difference in PFS between high and low levels of sPD-L1, sPD-1, or sCTLA-4, or according to the combination of sPD-L1 and sCTLA-4 at concentrations below the cutoff values, for patients treated with chemotherapy (Supplemental Figure 10). Similar results were obtained for the patients treated with TKIs (Supplemental Figure 11). These findings thus supported the specific predictive ability of the combination of sPD-L1 and sCTLA-4 levels for the effectiveness of PD-1/PD-L1 blockade therapy.

Low concentrations of soluble immune factors better predict responders among patients with immune-reactive tumors. T cell–mediated antitumor immune responses are important for the effective destruction of malignant cells during ICI therapy. Tumors with a high frequency of CD8+ T cell infiltration are more likely to be immune-reactive, or “hot” (40–42). To examine whether sPD-L1, sPD-1, and sCTLA-4 levels might be dependent on T cell–mediated immune reactions to cancer, we explored their relation to the number of CD8+ tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) in cohort A.

Consistent with previous findings (41–43), pathological examination revealed that patients with a high frequency of CD8+ T cells in tumor tissue (hot tumors: ≥ 12.0/field) showed a better PFS during nivolumab treatment compared with those with a low frequency (cold tumors: < 12.0/field) (Supplemental Figure 12A). The CD8+ TIL density was not correlated with baseline concentrations of the soluble immune factors among the patients (n = 47) subjected to the pathological analysis (Supplemental Figure 12, B–D). However, for the hot tumor group, the concentrations of these soluble factors were significantly higher in patients with NCB than in those with a DCB (Figure 5A), whereas no such significant difference was apparent for the cold tumor group (Figure 5B). Combination of the cutoff values for the soluble factors and the hot and cold tumor classification revealed that patients with a low concentration of sPD-L1, sPD-1, or sCTLA-4 and a hot tumor had the best PFS compared with the other combined groups (Figure 5, C–E). Although high tPD-L1 expression has been thought to result from an immune reaction mediated by IFN-γ released from CD8+ T cells, we found that CD8+ TIL density did not show a clear association with tPD-L1 expression (Supplemental Figure 12E). Given that the combination of sPD-L1 and sCTLA-4 effectively discriminated responsiveness in patients with high tPD-L1 expression (TPS of ≥ 50%) (Figure 3N and Figure 4G), we next examined whether this combination might also be discriminative for hot tumors. The combination of low sPD-L1 and low sCTLA-4 was associated with a better PFS for hot tumors, but not for cold tumors (Figure 5, F and G). Together, our results suggested that lower plasma concentrations of the soluble immune factors were more likely to distinguish responders from nonresponders among patients with hot tumors than among those with cold tumors, indicating that these soluble factors are more meaningful in patients with immune-reactive tumors.

Figure 5 Soluble immune factors efficiently stratify patients with hot tumors in the Nivolution trial. (A and B) Comparison of pretreatment plasma concentrations of sPD-L1, sPD-1, or sCTLA-4 between patients with a DCB or NCB among individuals with hot (A) or cold (B) tumors defined by the number of CD8+ T cells infiltrated into tumor tissue (≥ 12.0 and < 12.0/field, respectively). DCB, n = 14 and 5; NCB, n = 10 and 18 for hot and cold tumors, respectively. *P < 0.05; Mann-Whitney U test. (C–E) Kaplan-Meier curves for PFS according to hot or cold tumor status and high or low soluble factor levels based on the determined cutoff values. For sPD-L1, 2-sided log-rank P = 0.0023 for comparison among the 4 groups, where n = 11 (sPD-L1 low) and 13 (sPD-L1 high) among hot tumors as well as n = 9 (low) and 14 (high) among cold tumors; and median PFS was not reached, 2.2 months, 2.8 months, and 1.9 months, respectively (C). For sPD-1, 2-sided log-rank P = 0.055; n = 9 (sPD-1 low) and 15 (sPD-1 high) among hot tumors as well as n = 12 (low) and 11 (high) among cold tumors; and median PFS was not reached, 5.6 months, 2.7 months, and 1.5 months, respectively (D). For sCTLA-4, 2-sided log-rank P = 0.0093; n = 12 (sCTLA-4 low) and 12 (sCTLA-4 high) among hot tumors as well as n = 14 (low) and 9 (high) among cold tumors; and median PFS was not reached, 4.9 months, 2.8 months, and 1.5 months, respectively (E). (F and G) Kaplan-Meier curves for PFS of patients with hot (F) or cold (G) tumors according to the number of favorable immune factors defined as concentrations of sCTLA-4 or sPD-L1 below the cutoff values (2-sided log-rank P = 0.0034 and 0.30, respectively). Median PFS was not reached, 4.3 months, and 4.1 months for 2, 1, and 0 favorable factors, respectively, for hot tumors (F), and was 2.8, 5.7, and 1.5 months, respectively, for cold tumors (G). The HR for 1 (n = 7 and 5) versus 0 (n = 9 and 9) was 0.85 (95% CI, 0.29–2.44) and 0.46 (95% CI, 0.13–1.57), and that for 2 (n = 8 and 9) versus 0 was 0.07 (95% CI, 0.01–0.55) and 0.58 (95% CI, 0.21–1.56), for hot and cold tumors, respectively. (H–J) Pearson correlation analysis of tumor burden and plasma concentrations of sPD-L1 (H), sPD-1 (I), or sCTLA-4 (J) for hot (red) and cold (blue) tumors. Hot tumors in H show moderate linearity, with an R of 0.59 and P = 0.004. The red shaded area above and below the solid line and bounded by the dotted lines indicates the 95% CI.

Soluble immune factors show a better correlation with tumor burden in patients with hot tumors. Recent single-cell analysis technology has revealed that PD-1 blockade therapy results in replacement of CD8+ T cell clones at tumor sites through depletion of terminally exhausted T cells and expansion of progenitor exhausted T cells in responsive patients (34, 35). This finding suggests that progenitor exhausted tumor-reactive T cells are important for a response, and that antitumor immunity that has already been excessively activated cannot be rejuvenated further by PD-1 blockade (25, 28, 33). Markers reflecting an exhausted (overactivated) state of T cells might therefore serve as negative indicators for the efficacy of PD-1 blockade therapy (26, 27). On the basis of our results showing that sPD-L1, sPD-1, and sCTLA-4 are most relevant for patients with tumors that show a high level of PD-L1 expression and those with immune-reactive tumors characterized by high CD8+ TIL infiltration and that patients with high levels of the soluble immune factors tend to be unresponsive, we hypothesized that these soluble factors might reflect the systemic level of overactivated or exhausted T cells.

To test this hypothesis, we compared exhaustion status and soluble immune factors in several ways. We and others previously showed that a large tumor size is often associated with a poor outcome of ICI therapy in patients with advanced NSCLC (26, 44). In such patients, the number of hyperactivated or exhausted T cells was positively correlated with tumor burden (26). Indeed, in cohort A of the present study, PFS for nivolumab was significantly longer in patients with smaller tumors than in those with a larger tumor burden (Supplemental Figure 13). We therefore investigated whether the soluble immune markers were related to tumor burden. Whereas the plasma concentrations of sPD-L1, sPD-1, and sCTLA-4 did not show a clear linear correlation with baseline tumor size among patients in cohort A overall (Supplemental Figure 14, A–C), a relation was observed between sPD-L1 and tumor burden for patients with hot tumors but not for those with cold tumors (Figure 5, H–J). Of note, multivariate analysis in cohort A showed that only tPD-L1 and favorable immune factors, not tumor burden, were predictive of nivolumab efficacy (Supplemental Table 2). These data suggested that, in patients with antitumor T cell responses within the tumor, the plasma levels of the soluble immune factors might reflect the hyperactivation or exhaustion of T cells.

Soluble immune factors are related to exhaustion status of antitumor immunity. To further investigate whether higher concentrations of sPD-L1, sPD-1, and sCTLA-4 reflect the exhaustion status of T cell–mediated antitumor immunity, we next examined the relation between gene expression in peripheral CD8+ T cells and the concentration of each soluble immune factor with the use of pretreated blood samples from 40 patients with NSCLC from cohort B (Figure 1B) (27). We found that the expression of a substantial number of genes was positively correlated with the concentrations of the soluble immune factors (Figure 6A and Supplemental Table 3). With the exception of sCTLA-4, the number of correlated genes was sufficient for pathway analysis (Figure 6B). The enriched pathways for genes whose expression was positively correlated with sPD-L1 concentration included those related to cell proliferation and immune activation, whereas enriched pathways for genes correlated with sPD-1 level included those related to immune responses, T cell activation, and T cell anergy (signaling by Rho GTPases; Figure 6B) (45). Examination of genes characteristic of naive, progenitor exhausted, or terminally exhausted T cells (46) revealed that the concentration of each soluble immune factor was highly correlated with the expression of genes associated with terminally exhausted T cells, but not with that of those associated with naive or progenitor exhausted phenotypes (Figure 6C and Supplemental Table 4). Consistent with these findings, examination of the relation between the plasma concentrations of 30 cytokines and those of sPD-L1, sPD-1, and sCTLA-4 in cohort A revealed that IFN-γ and IFN-γ–induced chemokines were strongly or moderately correlated with the 3 soluble markers (Figure 6D). These data thus supported the hypothesis that the 3 soluble factors reflected the extent of exhaustion of antitumor immunity. Whereas the plasma concentrations of sPD-L1, sPD-1, and sCTLA-4 were not correlated with expression of the corresponding genes (CD274, PDCD1, and CTLA4, respectively) in tumor specimens (Supplemental Figure 15, A–C), that of sPD-L1 was moderately correlated with the expression of CD274 in whole-blood cells (Supplemental Figure 15D), suggesting that sPD-L1 might be preferentially derived from blood cells rather than tumor tissue, possibly as a result of the induction of peripheral PD-L1 expression by circulating IFN-γ (Figure 6D). It is of note that the frequency of PD-1hi CD8+ T cells, which are thought to be terminally exhausted (27), among PBMCs of patients in cohorts B and C (n = 84) was moderately correlated with plasma sPD-1 concentration (Figure 6E), indicating that sPD-1 is derived in part from terminally exhausted CD8+ T cells.