Disrupted TGF-β signaling: a link between bronchopulmonary dysplasia and alveolar type 1 cells

Extreme premature newborns experiencing respiratory distress often need supplemental oxygen and mechanical ventilation, putting them at a high risk of developing bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD), characterized by alveolar simplification and disrupted vascular development. Despite advancements in prenatal care improving BPD symptoms, patients often require prolonged ventilatory support and face an elevated risk of subsequent respiratory illnesses, including viral infections (1). Alveolar type 1 (AT1) cells cover over 90% of the alveolar surface area and play a crucial role in efficient gas exchange, owing to their squamous epithelial architecture and close association with the lung microvasculature. However, the precise mechanisms underlying BPD cellular defects, specifically linked to AT1 cells, remain incompletely understood.

In this issue of the JCI, Callaway and colleagues employed a mouse model with an AT1 cell–specific deletion of Tgfbr2 (2). They found that the disruption of TGF-β signaling within AT1 cells during late lung development triggered a cell fate shift from AT1 to AT2 cells, leading to a BPD-like phenotype marked by impaired alveolarization and increased septal thickness. Additionally, they compared the impact of Tgfbr2 loss in AT1 and AT2 cells by inactivating the gene in AT2 cells utilizing the Sftpc-creERT2 driver. Interestingly, unlike the deletion in AT1 cells, mutant lungs lacking Tgfbr2 in AT2 cells exhibited normal AT2-to-AT1 differentiation during development, suggesting that AT2 cells lacking Tgfbr2 did not reprogram during late lung development. However, there was increased AT2 cell proliferation at P5, which led to an increased but nominal proportion of AT2 cells and a minor shift in the ratio of AT2 cells to AT1 cells in Sftpc-creERT2:Tgfbr2 mutant lungs.

Subsequently, Callaway and colleagues utilized a mouse model with oligohydramnios, induced by prenatal reduction of amniotic fluid. This condition resulted in an increased AT1-to-AT2 cell-fate conversion. While the mouse oligohydramnios model and the AT1-specific Tgfbr2 model exhibited similar phenotypes in regard to AT1-to-AT2 cell reprogramming, it appears that the oligohydramnios model may act through distinct mechanisms. This observation arises from the lack of difference between the oligohydramnios treated control and the Hopx-creERT2:Tgfbr2 mutant in terms of AT1-to-AT2 cell reprogramming and mean septal thickness. Oligohydramnios induces a reduction in intraluminal stretch, while loss of Tgfbr2 reduces the capacity of AT1 cells to respond to mechanical cues, leading to conversion towards the AT2 cell phenotype. This study is the first to our knowledge that utilizes AT1 lineage tracing to study oligohydramnios in the context of BPD compared with the previous oligohydramnios mouse model (3). The Callaway et al. findings align with those in their prior publication, which demonstrated that biophysical forces actively preserve AT1 cell identity through Cdc42 and Ptk2-mediated actin remodeling and cytoskeletal strain (4).