TGF-β controls alveolar type 1 epithelial cell plasticity and alveolar matrisome gene transcription in mice

Loss of TGFbr2 results in increased AT1 cell reprogramming. To define the function of the main receptor of TGF-β signaling in AT1 cells, TGFbr2 was deleted prenatally (Figure 1, A–F) and postnatally (Figure 1, G–I) using an AT1-specific tamoxifen-inducible transgenic mouse model (HopxcreERT2:TGFbr2:R26REYFP, hereafter referred to as TGFbr2AT1–KO). Initially, pregnant dams were injected with tamoxifen at E15.5 followed by fetal lung harvest at E18.5, a point at which the majority of AT1 cells have undergone lineage specification (Figure 1A) (23). These experiments revealed that prenatal loss of TGFbr2 in AT1 cells yielded an increase in lineage-traced AT2 cells (Figure 1, B and C). There was a trend toward increased AT2 cells as a percentage of total NKX2.1 cells and AT2/AT1 cell ratio (Figure 1, D–F). Postnatal tamoxifen injection at P0 followed by assessment at P5 and P42 also resulted in elevated AT1:AT2 cell reprogramming, albeit to a greater extent at P42, suggesting that the influence of TGF-β on AT1 cell identity may be a permissive rather than direct effect (Figure 1, H and I). Although TGF-β can regulate cellular proliferation, particularly in lung fibroblasts (24, 25) and AT2 cells after injury (26, 27), proliferation of lineage-traced and nonlineage-traced AT2 cells was unaffected by loss of TGFbr2 (Supplemental Figure 1, A–C; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI172095DS1). The overall numbers of AT1 and AT2 cells at P5 and P42 as a percent of total NKX2.1-positive cells and the AT2/AT1 ratio was also not significantly different (Supplemental Figure 1, E–G). Total NKX2.1+ cells per high powered field did not differ at P5 although there was a small increase at P42 in TGFbr2AT1–KO animals, perhaps driven by a larger proportion of AT1 cells (Supplemental Figure 1H). There was no evidence of increased AT1 cell apoptosis after loss of TGFbr2 (Supplemental Figure 1I).

Figure 1 TGF-β is involved in regulating AT1 cell fate during prenatal and postnatal late lung development. (A) Tamoxifen was delivered to control heterozygous (TGFbr2fl/+) littermates and KO (TGFbr2fl/fl or TGFbr2AT1–KO) mice through IP injection of the pregnant dam at E15.5 and lungs were harvested at E18.5. (B) IHC for EYFP, HOPX, and SFTPC demonstrate increased AT1 reprogramming into AT2 cells after prenatal loss of TGFbr2. The yellow dashed box denotes the magnified region shown below the image and separated by fluorescence channel. (C) Quantification of lineage tracing in B denoting percent of cells that were EYFP+ and SFTPC+ by an unpaired 2-tailed t test (n = 5 per group). (D) IHC for NKX2.1, HOPX, and DCLAMP demonstrate no significant change in the AT1 cell composition after prenatal loss of TGFbr2. The yellow dashed box denotes the magnified region shown below the image and separated by fluorescence channel. (E) Quantification of AT2 cell numbers from total NKX2.1+ cells in (D) denoting percent of cells that were NKX2.1+ and DCLAMP+ and (F) the AT2/AT1 cell ratio at E18.5 by an unpaired 2-tailed t test (n = 6 per group). (G) In postnatal lineage-tracing experiments, control (HopxcreERT2:R26REYFP) and TGFbr2AT1–KO newborn pups (P0) were injected with tamoxifen and the lungs were harvested at P5 and P42. (H) IHC for EYFP, HOPX, and SFTPC demonstrate increased AT1 reprogramming into AT2 cells after prenatal loss of TGFbr2 at both P5 (top) and P42 (bottom). The yellow dashed box denotes the magnified region shown below the image and separated by fluorescence channel. (I) Quantification of lineage tracing in H denoting percent of cells that were EYFP+ and SFTPC+ at P5 (left) and P42 (right) by unpaired 2-tailed t tests with Welch’s correction (n = 7–12 per group). Each dot represents a single mouse. Scale bars: 10 μm. P values are denoted above the plots. Schematics in A and G were created in BioRender.

To evaluate the effect of TGFbr2 loss in AT2 cells during development and to better understand how lineage-traced AT2 cells in the TGFbr2AT1–KO model may differ from nonlineage-traced cells, an AT2-specific tamoxifen-inducible transgenic mouse model (SftpccreERT2:TGFbr2:R26REYFP, or TGFbr2AT2–KO) was employed. As was performed in Figure 1, postnatal tamoxifen injection was performed at P0 followed by analysis at P5 and P42 (Supplemental Figure 2A). There was minimal evidence of AT2-AT1 reprogramming in the neonate, in concurrence with prior work from our lab (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C) (28). Examinations of AT2 cell proliferation in TGFbr2AT2–KO animals revealed that there was significantly elevated proliferation at P5 that abated by P42 to lower levels than that of the control animals (Supplemental Figure 2, D and E). This increased proliferation was not sufficient to significantly alter the alveolar composition as there was no difference in the numbers of AT2 cells as a percent of total NKX2.1-positive cells or in the AT2/AT1 cell ratio at P5 (Supplemental Figure 2, F–H). However, there was a trend toward decreased AT2 cell numbers of TGFbr2AT2–KO animals at P42 perhaps secondary to the diminished proliferative capacity seen at this time point.

Previous work reported that loss of TGF-β signaling in mouse pulmonary epithelial cells alters pulmonary architecture to induce a BPD-like phenotype (18–20, 29). Prenatal deletion of TGFbr2 in AT1 cells led to increased septal thickness (Figure 2, A and B). Postnatal loss of TGFbr2 from birth through P5 and tracked through P42, a time point at which alveologenesis has completed, resulted in alveolar simplification, as demonstrated by increased mean linear intercept (MLI) as well as a more prominent increased mean septal thickness (Figure 2, C–E), indicating that AT1-specific loss of TGF-β during postnatal lung development has lasting effects on pulmonary architecture that persist into adulthood.

Figure 2 TGF-β is involved in maintaining normal pulmonary architecture during late lung development. (A) H&E images of lungs from E18.5 mice following tamoxifen injection at E15.5 show that TGFbr2AT1–KO embryonic lungs compared with heterozygous littermates demonstrate increased mean septal thickness. Red-dashed boxes indicate the zoomed area shown in the top-right of the image. (B) Quantification of mean septal thickness (μm) from A by an unpaired 2-tailed t test (n = 5–10 per group). (C) H&E images of lungs from P5 (top) and P42 (bottom) mice following tamoxifen injection at P0 indicate that loss of TGF-β postnatally results in alveolar simplification and increased mean septal thickness. Red-dashed boxes indicate the zoomed area shown in the top-right of the image. (D) Quantification of MLI (μm) and (E) mean septal thickness (μm) by unpaired 2-tailed t tests with Welch’s correction (n = 8–10 per group). Each dot represents a single mouse. Scale bars: 50 μm. P values are denoted above the plots.

Lack of prenatal mechanical stretch promotes AT1 cellular reprogramming and AT2 cell fate specification. We have shown recently that maintenance of epithelial cell fate is intimately tied to mechanical signals whereby restriction of alveolar stretch in an adult lung deflation model led to reprogramming of AT1 cells into AT2 cells (30). In the human neonate, prenatal reduction of amniotic fluid, termed oligohydramnios, can lead to pulmonary hypoplasia resulting in other respiratory-related morbidities including air leak, pulmonary hypertension, and BPD (31). Although the mechanism for how oligohydramnios directly leads to pulmonary hypoplasia is unclear, it is suspected to involve a restriction of thoracic expansion, thereby altering the intrapulmonary mechanical forces that are essential to distend the airways and promote normal lung maturation (32, 33). A previous murine oligohydramnios model in which amniotic fluid was reduced at E15.5 followed by analysis at E18.5 resulted in reduced transcription of the AT1 cell-associated gene Pdpn and elevated expression of the AT2 cell marker Sftpc compared with nontreated littermates (34). We performed a similar series of experiments with the inclusion of a lineage trace for AT1 cells (Figure 3, A and B) and the TGFbr2AT1–KO mouse model. Oligohydramnios resulted in increased AT1-AT2 cell reprogramming (Figure 3, C and D). Of note, AT1-AT2 reprogramming from oligohydramnios was not significantly elevated between TGFbr2AT1–KO-oligo pups and their control littermates (Figure 3D). In addition, oligohydramnios resulted in increased mean septal thickness (Figure 3, E and F) as well as an increase in the percentage of AT2 cells per NKX2.1+ epithelium and increased AT2/AT1 cell ratio in both genotypes (Supplemental Figure 3). However, loss of TGFbr2 in AT1 cells did not affect the AT1 cell composition (Supplemental Figure 3). Combined, these data indicate that inhibiting essential mechanical forces during late pulmonary development is sufficient to alter epithelial cell fate in the fetal lung.

Figure 3 Oligohydramnios alters AT1 cell numbers through increased AT1-AT2 cell reprogramming. (A) Oligohydramnios was induced through amniotic fluid reduction at E15.5 followed by injection of tamoxifen to enable lineage tracing. Lungs from the Control or AT1-KO fetal mice were harvested at E18.5 for further analysis. (B) Amniotic fluid (green) was aspirated from amniotic sacs in the right uterine horn. (C) IHC for lineage-tracing with EYFP, HOPX, and SFTPC demonstrate that there is increased AT1-AT2 cell reprogramming with oligohydramnios although not to a significant extent in AT1-KO pups. The yellow dashed box denotes the magnified region shown below the image and separated by fluorescence channel. (D) Quantification of lineage tracing in C denoting percent of cells that were EYFP+ and SFTPC+ by a 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post test for multiple comparisons (n = 4–5 per group). (E) H&E images of control (left) and AT1-KO (right) who underwent oligohydramnios (bottom) or were the littermate controls (top) lungs reveal that lack of amniotic fluid leads to increased mean septal thickness. (F) Quantification of mean septal thickness (μm) by a 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post test for multiple comparisons (n = 4–5 per group). Each dot represents a single mouse. Scale bars: 50 μm for H&E and 10 μm for IHC. P values are denoted above the plots. Schematics in A and B were created in BioRender.

AT1 cells are enriched in genes associated with the pulmonary matrisome and are controlled by TGF-β. To determine gene expression changes due to loss of TGFbr2 in AT1 cells, RNA-Seq of sorted AT1 cells from neonatal TGFbr2AT1–KO mice and heterozygous littermates at P5 was performed. One of the most significantly downregulated genes associated with TGFbr2 loss was P3h2, a member of the prolyl 3-hydroxylase subfamily that controls posttranslational 3-hydroxylation of proline residues on collagen IV, which is necessary for collagen cross-linking and stability (35). Because TGF-β is a known modulator of both ECM production and maintenance in the lung (15, 36–38), we interrogated the data set for other matrisome-related genes (39). We found that, in addition to P3h2, an additional ECM regulator, MMP14, was downregulated, as well as the ECM glycoprotein Igfbp7 and matrisome-associated secreted factors Lgals1 and Ctf1. Cxcl5, a secreted factor involved in neutrophil recruitment after injury, was upregulated (Figure 4, A and B). Evaluation of gene ontology pathway enrichment revealed that loss of TGFbr2 in AT1 cells during late lung development was associated with enrichment of cellular components of the ECM and genes involved in ECM binding (Figure 4, C and D). We next assessed changes in the proteome by mass spectrometry analysis. These studies revealed downregulated expression of several ECM-related proteins including glycoproteins Lama3 and Igfbp7, proteoglycans Spock2 and Hspg2, ECM regulators Adam10 and Ctsh, and integrins Itga3 and Itgb1 (Figure 4E).

Figure 4 Transcriptomic and proteomic profiling reveal a role for TGFβ in regulating AT1 cell expression of the pulmonary matrisome. (A) Heatmap of differentially expressed genes (upregulated on top, downregulated on bottom) from AT1 cells of control heterozygous littermates (left) or TGFbr2AT1–KO (right) mice at P5 (n = 4). Genes depicted were filtered with a cut off of 0.05 for the P value and log FC of 2. (B) Volcano plot of differentially expressed genes from RNA-Seq from (A) with ECM-related genes labeled reveal that several are significantly downregulated with loss of TGFbr2. (C) GO enrichment for cellular component and (D) molecular function of downregulated genes reveal several ECM-related terms. (E) Heatmap of ECM-related proteins from proteomics results of control heterozygous littermates (left) or TGFbr2AT1–KO (right) AT1 cells obtained at P5 (n = 3).

Transcriptomic and epigenetic profiling of AT1 cells has revealed that they are highly enriched for pathways involving focal adhesion, integrin-mediated cell adhesion, and cytoskeleton regulation (28, 40). scRNA-Seq of the developing lung has highlighted the importance of AT1 cells in transcription of ECM-related genes including collagens, proteoglycans, and glycoproteins (40, 41). Col4a3 and Col4a4 as well as Laminin-332 constituents Lama3, Lamb3, and Lamc2 have higher expression in AT1 cells compared with other cell populations within the lung (41). Indeed, when comparing Col4 subtypes at P3, Col4a3, and Col4a4 are highly specific to AT1 cells when compared with Col4a1, which is also present at high levels in the endothelium and mesenchyme (Figure 5, A–C). These data have been corroborated by other studies (41). Using a previously generated scRNA-Seq data set, we compared other AT1-enriched core matrisome constituents across development including collagens and proteoglycans (Figure 5D) as well as glycoproteins (Supplemental Figure 4A) (39, 40). Most AT1 cell–enriched matrisome-related genes become highly expressed at E17.5, corresponding with the start of the saccular stage of lung development. Nearly all of these genes remain highly expressed through adulthood, indicating a life-long importance of AT1 cells as critical orchestrators for the production and maintenance of the pulmonary matrisome. Similarly, integrin expression in AT1 cells also increases starting at E17.5 and remains elevated through adulthood with the exception of the laminin-binding integrin Itga6, which appears to exhibit less expression postnatally (Supplemental Figure 4B).

Figure 5 AT1 cells express collagen 4 in a time-dependent manner and are important hubs for communication across the developing lung. (A) UMAP of scRNA-Seq data at P3 from Zepp et al, 2021 (40) of collagen IV subtype expression across the mouse lung including Col4a1, (B) Col4a3, and (C) Col4a4, denoting that the latter are highly specific for AT1 cells. (D) Evaluation of previously generated scRNA-Seq data across development indicates that AT1-enriched collagen IV and proteoglycan genes become highly expressed in the postnatal period through adulthood indicating a role for AT1 cells in the active production and remodeling of the pulmonary matrisome across the lifespan. (E) Circle plot from CellChat analysis of outgoing communication from AT1 and AT2 cells at P3 (from Zepp et al, 2021 data set) (40), to cells of the mesenchyme (ASM_SCMF, Wnt2-pa, VSM, AMP, and MANCs) and to the endothelium (CapEC), denoting that AT1 cells are the primary communicators of the alveolar epithelium.

Using this same scRNA-Seq data set, we performed receptor-ligand analysis with CellChat to identify incoming and outgoing signals across the developing lung at P3. Figure 5E shows a circle plot of outgoing signals from AT1 cells to subclusters of the endothelium and mesenchyme. AT1 cells demonstrate a more robust outgoing signaling network compared with AT2 cells, highlighting them as the primary drivers of communication within the alveolar epithelium. Interrogating those outgoing signals to identify receptor partners reveals that a significant portion of the predicted intercellular communication from AT1 cells to the mesenchyme arises from the basement membrane constituents, particularly the AT1 cell–enriched subtypes Col4a3 and Col4a4 (Supplemental Figure 5).

Because of the importance of core matrisome components including collagens, proteoglycans, and glycoproteins as well as ECM regulators to AT1 cell biology, we elected to expand our scope beyond what was seen in the informatics analysis to evaluate additional matrisome components in TGFbr2-deficient AT1 cells. The specific collagen and laminin subtypes were chosen due to their high expression in AT1 cells as depicted in scRNA-Seq data (40, 41). The Col4 and laminin-332 genes were decreased on qRT-PCR analysis in TGFbr2AT1–KO cells, although to a greater extent at P42 (Figure 6, A–F and Supplemental Figure 3A). Corresponding Col4a3 and Col4a4 RNA-scope indicated the relative specificity for each transcript in the Hopx+-labeled cells compared with Lamb3, which is present in several other nonlabeled cells in agreement with data from scRNA-Seq (Figures 6, A, C, and E). The remaining genes were chosen due to their presence in the RNA-Seq and/or proteomics data and included the glycoprotein Igfbp7, proteoglycan Hspg2, and ECM regulator P3H2. Plod2, a gene that is involved in collagen hydroxylation and crosslinking, was chosen, as it is known to be regulated by TGF-β (42). Importantly, expression of each of these genes as determined by qRT-PCR was decreased in the TGFbr2-deficient AT1 cells from neonates and, most significantly, in those same cells in adults (Figure 6, G and H and Supplemental Figure 6, B–D).

Figure 6 Loss of TGF-β at birth perturbs AT1-mediated matrisome expression through adulthood. (A) RNA FISH for Col4a3 and Hopx with IHC for lineage-labeled cells at P5 (top) and P42 (bottom). The yellow dashed box denotes the magnified region shown below the image and separated by fluorescence channel. (B) TGFbr2AT1–KO AT1 cells exhibit decreased qPCR RNA (FC compared with GAPDH, normalized to controls) transcript expression for several AT1 cell-enriched core matrisome constituents including collagens Col4a3 and (D) Col4a4 and glycoproteins (F) Lamb3 and (H) Igfbp7 at P5 that persists to P42 (n = 5–7, unpaired 2-tailed t test with Welch’s correction). (C) RNA FISH of P5 lungs for Col4a4 with IHC for lineage-labeled cells. The yellow dashed box denotes the magnified region shown below the image and separated by fluorescence channel. (E) RNA FISH for Hopx and glycoproteins Lamb3 and (G) Igfbp7 with IHC for lineage-labeled cells. The yellow dashed box denotes the magnified region shown below the image and separated by fluorescence channel. Each dot represents a single mouse. Scale bars: 10 μm. P values are denoted above the plots.

TGF-β affects AT1 cell spreading and morphology through transcriptional regulation of integrins. Prior work from our lab has established a role for TGF-β in promoting AT1 cell spreading (43). We wanted to evaluate the consequence of increased or inhibited TGF-β signaling on AT1 cell spreading as well as their effects on matrisome transcription. We isolated AT1 cells from neonatal mice and generated primary AT1 cell cultures, which were treated with TGF-β1 ligand or the TGF-β inhibitor SB431542 (Figure 7A). Cell size was quantified every other day of culture up to 6 days and RNA was collected for analysis. The cultured cells expressed the AT1 cell marker Ager and gradually spread through the course of the experiment (Figure 7, B and C). Treatment with SB431542 decreased the extent of AT1 cell spreading while exogenous TGF-β1 ligand had no significant affect (Figure 7C). In contrast, there was a difference in cell morphology upon treatment with exogenous TGF-β1 (Figure 7, B and D). While the cells treated with SB431542 spread less but acquired a more stellate appearance, the cells treated with exogenous TGF-β1 appeared rounder and demonstrated more uniform spreading compared with the controls (Figure 7, B and D). This alteration in cell shape was evaluated by measuring cell roundness with the Fiji imaging software package, which confirmed that TGF-β1–treated cells had a higher roundness score compared with the control and inhibitor-treated cells (Figure 7, B and D). Expression of the AT2 cell marker Sftpb was higher in cells treated with inhibitor although not statistically significant (Figure 7E). Cells from AT1-KO animals also demonstrated a significantly reduced spreading capacity compared with control cells, even when treated with TGF-β1 ligand (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Further, plating of AT1 cells on Col4 substrate yielded a similar pattern of cellular spreading upon addition of inhibitor and TGF-β1 ligand (Supplemental Figure 7C). Moreover, there was a significantly increased spreading capacity on Col4 with TGF-β1 ligand compared with untreated cells (Supplemental Figure 7D).

Figure 7 TGF-β–mediated integrin binding regulates AT1 cell size, morphology, and ECM expression. (A) To obtain AT1 cells for culture, P5–P10 pup lungs were obtained after lineage labeling with tamoxifen at P0. Whole lung cell suspensions were obtained using a dispase, DNase, and collagenase digestion buffer after which the epithelial cell population was enriched by depleting the CD45+ and CD31+ population. Remaining cells were fluorescently sorted with FACS to obtain a CD326+ and YFP+ suspension. Cells were plated onto fibronectin-coated plates with or without TGF-β1 ligand (7.5 ng/mL) or TGF-β inhibitor SB431542 (10μM) and evaluated at days 2, 4, and 6. (B) ICC of RAGE+ (AGER+) cells treated with TGF-β ligand or inhibitor in culture at days 2, 4, and 6 with a zoomed image of cells at day 6 appearing at the bottom. Scale bars: 100 μm. (C) Quantification of mean AGER+ cell area depicted in B by 1-way ANOVA with Holms Šidák’s test for multiple comparisons (n = 135–231). (D) Quantification of mean cell roundness at day 6 depicted in B by 1-way ANOVA with Holms Šidák’s test for multiple comparisons (n = 148–167). (E) Quantification of qPCR RNA transcript expression levels (FC compared with GAPDH, normalized to controls) of the AT2 marker Sftpb, fibronectin-binding integrins (F) Itga5 and (G) Itgb1, and (H) basement membrane constituents including the collagen IV subtypes Col4a1, Col4a3, and Col4a4 and laminin-332 constituents Lama3 and Lamb3 (n = 3 per group, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons). (I) Representative schematic of findings indicating that TGF-β regulates integrin expression to guide ECM binding and cellular spread, which affects cell identity and matrisome expression and impacts lung development. Schematics in A and I were created in BioRender. Results are representative of 3 experiments.

We examined whether expression of integrins and AT1 matrisome components identified in our in vivo loss-of-function studies were altered in cultured AT1 cells treated with TGF-β1 ligand or inhibitor. Treatment with TGF-β1 significantly increased both Itga5 and Itgb1 expression compared with the control and inhibitor-treated groups, while inhibition decreased their expression (Figures 7, F and G). Itgb1 expression similarly increased in cells plated on Col4 (Supplemental Figure 7E). Loss of TGF-β signaling in cultured AT1 cells led to decreased expression of Col4a1, Col4a3, Col4a4, Lama3, and Lamb3 (Figure 7H). Surprisingly, addition of exogenous TGF-β1 led to a similar decrease in expression of these matrisome components (Figure 7H). These data suggest that AT1 cells respond to TGF-β activation via a negative feedback loop, which suppresses expression of some matrisome components, likely to dampen excessive ECM deposition. Together, these data support the important function of TGF-β as a mediator of AT1 cellular spreading through integrin-binding to the ECM. AT1 spreading and its associated changes in mechanotransduction are intimately tied to AT1 cell identity and the ability of these cells to function as a node for matrisome expression in the lung (Figure 7I).