A liver-infiltrating CD4+ Tfh1 cell response predicts HCV control, hepatitis, and seroconversion during acute infection

CD4P/I(hi) T cell expansion and control of HCV replication. CD4+ T cell immunity was assessed in 10 chimpanzees during acute HCV genotype 1a infection. Eight animals cleared the infection over 10–12 months of follow-up (Supplemental Figure 1, A–H; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI178089DS1). Two had low fluctuating viremia that persisted through termination of the study (Supplemental Figure 1, I and J). CD4+ T cells with high coexpression of the PD-1 and ICOS activation markers increased in frequency from approximately 0.1% at baseline to a peak of approximately 1%–2% between weeks 8 and 21 after infection (Supplemental Figure 1, A–J). Alignment of circulating CD4P/I(hi) T cells from 10 animals by peak frequency (Figure 1A) revealed a temporal kinetic association with peak alanine aminotransferase (ALT) (Figure 1B) and initial control of viremia (Figure 1C). CD4P/I(hi) T cells and serum ALT titers peaked at approximately the same time (average of 10.6 and 10.8 weeks after infection, respectively) (Figure 1, A and B) and were significantly correlated (Spearman’s r [r s ] = 0.907, P ≤ 0.001) (Figure 1D). Initial control of virus replication, defined as a 2 log 10 decline in serum HCV RNA titer, was observed approximately 2–3 weeks after the CD4P/I(hi) T cell peak (average 13 weeks, range 8–26 weeks; r s = 0.937, P ≤ 0.001) (Figure 1, C and E). This CD4+ T cell response also peaked in close temporal proximity to seroconversion against the HCV core and nonstructural (NS) proteins (average 10.6 versus 10.9 weeks, respectively; r s = 0.820, P ≤ 0.01) (Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 1K).

Figure 1 Acute HCV infection profile. Temporal alignment of circulating (A) CD4P/I(hi) T cells, (B) ALT, and (C) HCV serum RNA titer by peak CD4P/I(hi) T cell frequency in 10 HCV genotype 1a–infected animals. The CD4P/I(hi) T cell gate is shown for a representative animal (Supplemental Figure 2A). The week when CD4P/I(hi) T cell frequencies peaked (x axis) is plotted against the week of (D) peak ALT, (E) >2 log 10 decline in HCV viremia, and (F) HCV core and NS protein seroconversion (y axis). Numbers within symbols indicate overlapping data points. Significance was determined using Spearman’s rank correlation with P values shown.

Temporal overlap of CD4P/I(hi) T cell expansion, hepatitis, and seroconversion suggested that the response was HCV specific. This possibility was supported by a close kinetic relationship between CD4+ T cell responses measured by the PD-1hiICOShi phenotype and by staining with Pan troglodytes (Patr) class II tetramers (Supplemental Table 1) containing HCV NS3 or NS4 epitopes (Figure 2). Responses measured by both approaches peaked at week 8 (4X0293, 4X0405, and 4X0526) or week 11 (4X0395) after infection and contracted in parallel with a sharp drop in viremia (Figure 2). Moreover, most class II tetramer–positive cells (~60%–90%) were located within the PD-1hiICOShi gate at these peak time points (Figure 2). These observations suggested that the peak CD4P/I(hi) T cell response was perhaps largely HCV specific. However, peak CD4P/I(hi) T cell frequencies (~1.3%–2.0%) were considerably higher than those measured with the small panel of available class II tetramers (~0.02%–0.08%) (Supplemental Figure 2C), as predicted for a broad acute-phase response that can, in some individuals, target more than 20 discrete class II epitopes (6).

Figure 2 HCV class II tetramer–positive CD4+ T cells. (A–D) Circulating CD4+ T cells with a PD-1hiICOShi phenotype or positive staining with HCV class II tetramers measured in 4 animals at the indicated time points. HCV serum RNA and ALT titers are also shown for reference. Class II tetramer–positive CD4+ T cell gating is shown in Supplemental Figure 2A. HCV class II tetramer–positive CD4+ T cells (colored dots) are overlaid on circulating CD4+ T cells also stained for PD-1 and ICOS expression at the indicated week and at all time points through week 42 for a representative animal (4X0395) in Supplemental Figure 2B. The percentage of circulating (top number) and class II tetramer–positive (bottom number) CD4+ T cells within the PD-1hiICOShi gate is provided.

Transcriptional signature of CD4P/I(hi) T cells. High PD-1 and ICOS coexpression could provide a surrogate marker for transcriptional and phenotypic analysis of HCV-specific CD4+ T cells without the limitations imposed by class II tetramers. RNA-Seq was undertaken to further define CD4P/I(hi) T cells that expanded in response to HCV infection. Circulating CD4P/I(hi), CD4P/I(int), and CD4P/I(lo) T cells were sorted from 5 animals (4X0526, 4X0405, 4X0339, 4X0312, and 4X0395) at the peak of the CD4P/I(hi) response (Supplemental Figure 1, B–F) using gates shown in Supplemental Figure 3A. All 3 populations yielded sufficient RNA for sequencing except for the CD4P/I(lo) and CD4P/I(int) T cells from animals 4X0312 and 4X0339, respectively, and were transcriptionally distinct by principal component analysis (Supplemental Figure 3B). Differentially expressed genes (DEGs) were identified by pairwise comparison of the effector CD4P/I(hi) and CD4P/I(int) populations with CD4P/I(lo) T cells that were provisionally defined as naive (e.g., CCR7+CD45RA+) by immunostaining (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D). The CD4P/I(hi) versus CD4P/I(lo) T cell comparison yielded 1,712 DEGs (702 downregulated and 1,010 upregulated) (Supplemental Figure 3E). The CD4P/I(int) T cells versus CD4P/I(lo) comparison yielded 828 DEGs (249 downregulated and 579 upregulated) (Supplemental Figure 3E). The top 50 upregulated (Supplemental Table 2A) and downregulated (Supplemental Table 2B) DEGs in each comparison were identified by ranking for log 2 fold change followed by adjusted P value (padj).

The CD4P/I(hi) T cell transcriptional signature was consistent with a response to infection. They were distinguished from sorted CD4P/I(int) and CD4P/I(lo) T cells by the proliferation, activation, and signaling modules of the blood transcriptome matrix (Supplemental Figure 3F) (18) and by upregulation of multiple genes associated with an activated state, such as MKI67, as well as NFATC2 and BCAT1, which respond to upstream T cell receptor (TcR) signaling (Figure 3A) (19–22). CD4P/I(hi) T cells were also enriched in genes encoding public TcR clonotypes, as expected for a response to viral antigens (23). TcR vβ public clonotypes, defined as clones with the same TRBV and TRBJ genes and identical β chain complementarity determining region 3 (CDR3) sequences, were significantly increased in CD4P/I(hi) T cells when compared with CD4P/I(int) and CD4P/I(lo) T cells (Figure 3B). Visual comparison of CDR3 sequences in the TcR β chain public clonotypes identified 2 potential amino acid motifs, YRGxAT and QxGQ, that were defined prior to statistical testing and were the only 2 motifs tested. Alignment of TcR β chain CDR3 sequences (for example, Supplemental Figure 3G) confirmed significant usage of both motifs among CD4P/I(hi) T cell clonotypes. For instance, motif YRGxAT was found in 24 CD4P/I(hi) T cell clonotypes and 0 CD4P/I(lo) and CD4P/I(int) clonotypes (Figure 3C).

Figure 3 CD4+ T cell transcriptional signatures. (A) DEGs associated with T cell proliferation and activation. Those among the top 50 upregulated by CD4P/I(hi) T cells are indicated (*). (B) TcR clonotypes (%) with public TCRβ and TCRα chains for CD4+ T cells with low, intermediate, and high PD-1 and ICOS expression. (C) Frequency of dominant public CDR3 motifs (YRGxAT and QxGQ, single aa code). Significance (B and C) was determined by Fisher’s exact test with Benjamini-Hochberg correction applied for multiple comparisons. **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001. (D) Heatmap of LM22 CIBERSORT T cell gene modules in CD4+ T cells sorted for low, intermediate, and high PD-1 and ICOS expression. (E) Immune-related genes significantly upregulated (log 2 fold change >1.5; padj < 0.05) by CD4P/I(hi), CD4P/I(hi) and CD4P/I(int), or CD4P/I(int) populations when compared with CD4P/I(lo) T cells. GATA3 and FOXP3 that define Th2 and Treg subsets were not significant in any comparison. The top 50 up- or downregulated genes for CD4P/I(hi) T cells (*), CD4P/I(int) T cells (§), or both populations (#), when ranked sequentially by log 2 fold change and then padj, are indicated.

A transcriptional signature for CD4P/I(hi) T cells was further defined by analysis of immune-related DEGs. CIBERSORT, a computational tool with gene modules for deconvolution of 7 activated and resting T cell populations (24), verified that CD4P/I(lo) T cells were naive (Figure 3D). This assignment was further supported by differential expression of naive genes such as SELL, SCML1, FHIT, PECAM1, and LEF1 (Supplemental Figure 3H) (19, 21, 25, 26). CD4P/I(int) T cells were, along with the CD4P/I(lo) and CD4P/I(hi) populations, enriched in genes that comprise a resting memory module but were not otherwise defined by CIBERSORT (Figure 3D). CD4P/I(hi) T cells that expanded in response to HCV infection were uniquely identified by the CIBERSORT follicular helper module (Figure 3D). A Tfh designation for CD4P/I(hi) T cells was further supported by upregulation of CXCL13; transcription factors BCL6, TOX, BATF, POU2AF1, IRF4, and IKZF3; the SLAM-associated gene SH2D1A; chemokine receptor CXCR5; and IL6R required for IL-6–driven ICOS expression (27, 28) (Figure 3E). Coinhibitory receptor genes BTLA and CTLA4 were upregulated (Figure 3E), but others associated with exhaustion, including HAVCR2 (T cell immunoglobulin mucin receptor 3 [TIM-3]), KLRG1, CD244 (2B4), and CD160, were not (log 2 fold change < 1.5 and padj > 0.05), as described for CD4+ T cells in humans with acute resolving HCV infection (29, 30).

CD4P/I(hi) T cells also expressed several genes not typical of the Tfh subset, including EBI3, a subunit of the IL-27, IL-35, and IL-39 cytokines (31), and the inflammatory cytokine IL32 associated with liver injury in chronic hepatitis C (Figure 3E) (32). Upregulation of LGALS9 (Figure 3E) was notable because the encoded galectin 9 (Gal-9) protein contributes to exhaustion of CD8+ T cells that express its TIM-3 (HAVCR2) receptor (10, 33, 34). Serum Gal-9 and CXCL13 titers increased as CD4P/I(hi) T cells expanded in blood (Supplemental Figure 4, A–D). Both were significantly associated with the frequency of circulating CD4P/I(hi) T cells (Supplemental Figure 4, E and F). CD4P/I(hi) T cells also expressed CD109, which marks activated dengue virus–specific CD4+ T cells (35); costimulatory receptor CD27; integrin ITGB8; and the ectonucleotidase ENTPD1 (CD39) (Figure 3E). Other upregulated genes included NR3C1, NMB, and COTL1 (Figure 3E), which are coordinately expressed with PDCD1, CXCL13, and ENTPD1 by tumor infiltrating CD4+ T cells (36, 37). CD4P/I(hi) T cells downregulated genes that inhibit Tfh differentiation (IL2RA and SATB1) or pathogenic function (P2RX7) and promote Th17 development (ZBTB16) (Figure 3E) (38–43).

The CD4P/I(hi) T cell transcriptional profile also comprised immune-related genes that had a similar pattern of differential expression in CD4P/I(int) T cells (Figure 3E). Four genes associated with the Tfh lineage (CD200, TIGIT, IL21, and IL10) were upregulated by both sorted populations (Figure 3E) but were top 50 DEGs for CD4P/I(hi) T cells only (Supplemental Table 2A), consistent with their dominant Tfh signature. Both populations also had a Th1 transcriptional profile defined by an equivalent fold increase in CXCR3; the PRDM1, TBX21, and BHLHE40 transcription factors; and IFNG, a Th1 cytokine that was a top 50 DEG for CD4P/I(hi) and CD4P/I(int) T cells (Figure 3E and Supplemental Table 2A). CD4P/I(hi) T cell assignment to these lineages was confirmed by immunostaining (Supplemental Figure 5). Master regulators of Tfh (Bcl-6) and non-Tfh (Blimp-1 encoded by PRDM1) differentiation, and associated Th1 (T-bet encoded by TBX21) and Tfh or Th17 (c-Maf encoded by MAF) transcription factors, were significantly increased in CD4P/I(hi) versus CD4P/I(lo) T cells (Supplemental Figure 5, C–F). CD4P/I(hi) and CD4P/I(int) T cells were also assessed for differential expression of genes that define other Th subsets. CD4P/I(int) T cells had a Th17/Th1 (Th17/1) transcriptional bias because they also upregulated the Th17-related genes RORC, CCL20, and CCR6 (Figure 3E). Th2 (GATA3) and Treg (FOXP3) transcription factor genes were not differentially expressed by CD4P/I(hi) or CD4P/I(int) T cells, consistent with upregulation of their ZBTB32 and HHEX repressors (Figure 3E) (44, 45) and an absence of Th2 (IL4, IL5, and IL13) and Treg (TGFB) cytokine gene activity (log 2 fold change < 1.5 and/or padj > 0.05).

Upregulation of other immune-related genes by CD4P/I(hi) and CD4P/I(int) T cells indicated overlap in effector/memory differentiation status, consistent with common central memory (CCR7+CD45RA–) and/or effector memory (CCR7–CD45RA–) phenotypes determined by immunostaining (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C). Both populations expressed ADGRG1, which encodes GPR56, a marker of effector memory CD4+ T cells in virus infections (46–48) and autoimmune diseases (20, 49). CD4P/I(hi) and CD4P/I(int) T cells also upregulated KLRB1 (CD161), which delineates a population of proinflammatory CD4+ T cells that infiltrate the liver during chronic HCV infection (Figure 3E) (50). Multiple additional genes associated with ADGRG1 and/or KLRB1 expression were upregulated, including transcription factors (ZNF683, ZEB2, EOMES, and MAF); chemokine (CCR2, CCR5, and CXCR6) and cytokine (IL12RB2, IL18R1, and IL18RAP) receptors; cathepsin H (CTSH); integrin (ITGB1); serine protease (PRSS23); tyrosine kinase (LTK); the ATP-dependent efflux pump ABCB1 (MDR1); HNRNPLL, which regulates CD45 splicing; and receptors TNFRSF4 (OX40), TNFRSF18 (GITR), and LAG3 (Figure 3E) (46, 47, 51). The inflammatory IL1A cytokine gene that is expressed by effector/memory populations (52) was a top 50 DEG for CD4P/I(hi) and CD4P/I(int) T cells (Figure 3E and Supplemental Table 2A).

Several genes that are markers (FGFBP2 and SPON2) or mediators (GZMA, GZMB, GZMH, and FASLG) of cytotoxic CD4+ T cell function were upregulated by CD4P/I(hi) and CD4P/I(int) T cells (Figure 3E). CD4P/I(int) T cells had a more pronounced cytotoxic signature because these DEGs were, collectively, amongst the top 50 upregulated by this sorted population only (Supplemental Table 2A). Moreover, CD4P/I(int) T cells, but not CD4P/I(hi) T cells, were enriched in other cytotoxic/effector memory transcripts identified in human CMV (47, 53–55) and dengue virus–specific (46, 56) CD4+ T cells, including GNLY, NKG7, CX3CR1, PRF1, S1PR5, HOPX, PLEK, CRTAM, CTSW, CMKLR1, CCL4, CCL5, and the cytokines TNF and METRNL (IL-41) (Figure 3E and Supplemental Table 2A for GNLY, NKG7, CCL4, and CCL5). A unique transcriptional signature for Th17/1-like CD4P/I(int) T cells was further defined by upregulation of transcriptional repressor ID2, the β-2 adrenergic receptor ADRB2, the TNFSF9 4-1BB ligand, and AUTS2, a transcription activator associated with the Th17 subset and KLRB1 (CD161) expression (26, 51) (Figure 3E). HPGD, associated with the Treg subset (57), was downregulated when compared with CD4P/I(lo) and CD4P/I(hi) T cells (Figure 3E).

In summary, CD4P/I(hi) and CD4P/I(int) T cells had Tfh1 and cytotoxic Th17/1 transcriptional signatures, respectively. Both populations upregulated genes encoding IFN-γ and IL-21. CD4P/I(hi) T cells that expanded only in response to HCV infection were enriched in public TcR clonotypes. They were also unique in upregulation of CXCL13 and genes associated with activation, proliferation, and signaling typically initiated by TcR stimulation.

CD4P/I(hi) T cell function and antigen specificity. Tfh1 function and HCV specificity of circulating CD4P/I(hi) T cells was assessed by intracellular cytokine staining (ICS) before infection (Figure 4A) at week 8 (4X0405 and 4X0526) or 11 (4X0395) when the response peaked (Figure 4B) and at week 20 or 24 after apparent resolution of infection (Figure 4C). ICS was undertaken after stimulation of PBMCs with HCV NS3 and NS4-NS5A or the pp65 antigen of chimpanzee CMV (chCMV) that naturally infects most animals (Figure 4, A–C). NS3 and NS4-NS5A were confirmed as dominant targets of the CD4+ T cell response (Supplemental Figure 6A). An HCV-specific CD4+ T cell response was not detected before infection (week 0) (Figure 4A). HCV antigen–stimulated CD4+ T cells produced IL-21, IFN-γ, and TNF at the week 8 or 11 peak (Figure 4B) and at lower frequencies at week 20 or 24 after infection (Figure 4C). chCMV pp65–specific CD4+ T cells were detected by ICS at all 3 time points (Figure 4, A–C), as expected for a memory response.

Figure 4 Function and HCV specificity of circulating CD4+ T cells. PBMCs from 3 animals (4X0395, 4X0405, and 4X0526) were stimulated with indicated peptide pools at (A) baseline, (B) the CD4P/I(hi) T cell peak, and (C) after apparent resolution of viremia. Dot plots from a representative animal are shown in Supplemental Figure 6, B–D, for all 3 time points. The percentage of cytokine- and chemokine-producing CD4+ T cells with low, intermediate, and high PD-1 and ICOS expression is shown. Symbols represent individual animals. Asterisks indicate less than 0.1% of circulating CD4+ T cells (<25 cells) within the indicated PD-1/ICOS gate, a frequency too low for ICS analysis. (D) Dot plots show antigen-stimulated cytokine production by peak gated CD4P/I(hi) T cells for the representative animal 4X0405. (E) The number (pie) and combination (arc) of cytokines produced by CD4P/I(hi) T cells, summed for NS3 and NS4-5A antigen stimulation at the peak of response. Percentage of HCV antigen–stimulated CD4P/I(hi) T cells producing at least 1 of the indicated cytokines is represented by the black arc and numerical value. (F) Cytokine coproduction by gated CXCL13+CD4+ T cells at the peak CD4 response from 4X0405 after stimulation with the indicated antigens. (G) The number (pie) and combination (arc) of cytokines coproduced by CXCL13+CD4+ T cells summed for NS3 and NS4-5A HCV antigen stimulation. Black arc and numerical value indicate the percentage of CXCL13+CD4+ T cells that coproduced at least 1 cytokine.

The cytokine response elicited by NS3 and NS4-5A was restricted to CD4P/I(hi) T cells at the peak of the response (Figure 4B). Individual cytokines (IL-21, TNF, or IFN-γ) were detected in a high frequency (range of ~5%–40%) of CD4P/I(hi) T cells when stimulated with either antigen, compared with less than 0.1% of CD4P/I(lo) and CD4P/I(int) T cells (Figure 4B). IL-21 was the dominant cytokine, produced most often in combination with IFN-γ and/or TNF, as expected for a Tfh1 response (Figure 4, D and E). Few CD4+ T cells produced Th1 cytokines (IFN-γ and TNF) without IL-21. This analysis also demonstrated that a majority of CD4P/I(hi) T cells were HCV specific. Approximately 70%–90% of CD4P/I(hi) T cells from animals 4X0395, 4X0526, and 4X0405 produced at least 1 cytokine in response to NS3 and NS4-5A (Figure 4E).

CD4P/I(hi) T cells also produced CXCL13 after (Figure 4B) but not before (Figure 4A) HCV infection. CXCL13+ CD4+ T cells were detected under all stimulation conditions, including those with no antigen or pp65 control antigen and therefore differed from IL-21, IFN-γ, and TNF responses that were strictly HCV antigen dependent (Figure 4B). Most CXCL13+ CD4P/I(hi) T cells were nonetheless HCV specific because the majority (60.9%, 4X0395; 56.7%, 4X0526; 79.3%, 4X0405) coproduced at least 1 other cytokine (IL-21, IFN-γ, and/or TNF) after NS3-NS5A but not chCMV pp65 antigen stimulation (Figure 4, F and G). IL-21 was the dominant cytokine coproduced by CXCL13+ CD4+ T cells, and a subset expressed all 4 Tfh (IL-21 and CXCL13) and Th1 (IFN-γ and TNF) cytokines (Figure 4G).

HCV-specific CD4P/I(hi) T cells were distinct from chCMV-specific CD4+ T cells at the peak of the response. chCMV-specific T cells retained a PD-1intICOSint phenotype at all 3 time points and did not produce CXCL13, either spontaneously or after pp65 stimulation (Figure 4, A–C). Moreover, the frequency of chCMV-specific CD4+ T cells that produced IL-21 after pp65 stimulation was comparatively low when compared with Th1 cytokines IFN-γ and TNF (Figure 4, A–C). These observations indicate that bystander chCMV pp65–specific CD4+ T cells did not acquire a full Tfh1 functional profile or PD-1hiICOShi phenotype that defined HCV-specific CD4P/I(hi) T cells at the peak of the response to infection. Functional HCV-specific CD4+ T cells remained in circulation at week 20 or 24 but at low frequency compared with the peak (Figure 4, B and C). Production of IL-21, IFN-γ, and TNF, but not CXCL13, required NS3 and NS4-5A stimulation (Figure 4C), as observed at the peak of the response (Figure 4B). Importantly, cytokine-positive CD4+ T cells shifted from a PD-1hiICOShi phenotype at the peak (Figure 4B) to a PD-1intICOSint phenotype that overlapped with the memory chCMV–specific population (Figure 4C).

CD4P/I(hi) Tfh1 cells infiltrate the liver. CD4P/I(hi) T cells were detected in liver at week 10 or 11 after infection (Figure 5A). Frequencies ranged from 6% to 14% of intrahepatic CD4+ T cells (Figure 5A), an enrichment of approximately 5- to 10-fold (Supplemental Figure 7A) when compared with the peak in blood that coincided with liver sampling (4X0395) or preceded it by 2–3 weeks (4X0405, 4X0293, and 4X0526) (Supplemental Figure 1, A–D). A similar enrichment in liver was observed for HCV-specific CD4+ T cells visualized with class II tetramers (Supplemental Figure 7B). Intrahepatic CD4P/I(hi) T cells represented a response to infection because they were not detected when liver was reassessed in 2 animals approximately 1 (4X0405) to 2 (4X0293) years after termination of viremia (Figure 5A). Almost all intrahepatic CD4P/I(hi) T cells and class II tetramer–positive CD4+ T cells expressed chemokine receptors CXCR3 and CCR4 that mediate homing to the HCV-infected liver (Figure 5B) (58–61). CXCR5 was detected on a low frequency of liver-infiltrating CD4P/I(hi) T cells (~12%) and class II tetramer–positive CD4+ T cells (~13%) (Figure 5B) in combination with CXCR3 and/or CCR4 (Figure 5, C and D).

Figure 5 Chemokine receptor expression by liver-infiltrating CD4P/I(hi) T cells. (A) Intrahepatic CD4+ T cells during acute infection (4X0395, 4X0526, 4X0405, and 4X0293) and approximately 1–2 years after resolution of HCV infection (4X0405 and 4X0293). CD4P/I(hi) T cells were defined by the indicated gate, and percentages are shown. (B) Expression of chemokine receptors on intrahepatic CD4P/I(lo), CD4P/I(int), and CD4P/I(hi) T cells, as well as MHC II HCV tetramer–positive CD4+ T cells. Each symbol represents 1 animal from A. Bars and lines show the range and mean, respectively, of chemokine receptor expression on the indicated CD4+ T cell population. Statistical significance (*P < 0.05) was determined by Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s correction for multiple comparisons. (C) The number (pie) and combination (arc) of chemokine receptors expressed by CD4P/I(lo), CD4P/I(int), and CD4P/I(hi) T cells in liver, averaged from the 4 animals. (D) Intrahepatic CD4+ T cell expression of CXCR3 (x axis) and CCR4 (y axis) with CXCR5 as an overlay (black dots) for the indicated CD4+ PD-1/ICOS population.

Intrahepatic CD4+ T cell function was assessed by ICS (Figure 6, A and B). Approximately 40%–50% of CD4P/I(hi) T cells produced IFN-γ and/or IL-21 after stimulation with NS3, an immunodominant antigen that comprises approximately 20% of the HCV proteome (Figure 6, C and D). Functional chCMV pp65–specific CD4+ T cells detected in liver by ICS had the same PD-1intICOSint phenotype as circulating populations (Figure 6, A and B). CXCL13 production by intrahepatic CD4P/I(hi) T cells was again antigen independent, but as in blood they were at least partly HCV specific because approximately 30% (range of 27.4%–40.5%) coproduced IFN-γ and/or IL-21 after stimulation with NS3 but not chCMV pp65 (Figure 6, E and F). In summary, most CD4P/I(hi) T cells that infiltrated liver during acute HCV infection expressed CXCR3 and CCR4, but not CXCR5 which is required for homing to germinal centers. They nonetheless had Tfh1 function defined by coproduction of IFN-γ, CXCL13, and/or IL-21 after HCV NS3 stimulation.

Figure 6 Function of intrahepatic HCV-specific CD4+ T cells. (A) Percentage of liver CD4P/I(lo), CD4P/I(int), and CD4P/I(hi) T cells positive by ICS for the indicated stimulation condition in 4 animals (4X0293, 4X0395, 4X0405, and 4X0526) during acute infection (Supplemental Figure 1, A–D). Symbols represent individual animals. (B) Dot plots with high (H), intermediate (I), and low (L) PD-1/ICOS gates are shown for the representative animal 4X0395. (C) The number (pie) and combination (arc) of cytokines produced by CD4P/I(hi) T cells after stimulation with HCV NS3. Black arc and value indicate the percentage of CD4P/I(hi) T cells that produced at least 1 cytokine. (D) Cytokine-producing CD4P/I(hi) T cells after stimulation with indicated antigens from 1 representative animal (4X0395). (E) The number (pie) and combination (arc) of cytokines coproduced by CXCL13+CD4+ T cells after HCV NS3 stimulation. The percentage of CXCL13+CD4+ T cells that produced at least 1 cytokine is shown (black arc and value). (F) Dot plots of a representative animal (4X0395) show cytokine-producing CXCL13+CD4+ T cells after antigen stimulation.

CD4P/I(hi) Tfh1 cell response to hepatitis A virus infection. Two animals in this study (4X0293 and 4X0395) resolved acute hepatitis A virus (HAV) infection approximately 2 years before challenge with HCV (62). Control of acute infection was associated with a CD4+ T cell response targeting multiple HAV epitopes (62). Here, we demonstrated that this response comprised CD4P/I(hi) T cells that resembled those detected after HCV infection. Circulating CD4P/I(hi) T cells peaked in close temporal proximity to peak ALT (Figure 7, A and B). The HAV-specific helper response was accelerated when compared with acute HCV infection (Figure 2, A and B), as expected given a difference of several weeks in time to onset of adaptive responses and hepatocellular injury in humans and chimpanzees infected with these viruses (1, 16, 63). CD4+ T cell function was assessed by ICS after stimulation with dominant HAV peptide pools (VP4-VP1 for 4X0293 and 2A-3C for 4X0395) that each represent approximately 40% of the HAV polyprotein. HAV antigen–dependent production of IL-21 and IFN-γ as well as antigen-independent production of CXCL13 were mediated by CD4P/I(hi) T cells but not CD4P/I(lo) or CD4P/I(int) T cells (Figure 7C). chCMV pp65 stimulation elicited an IFN-γ response by circulating CD4P/I(int) T cells but not CD4P/I(hi) T cells (Figure 7C), as observed during acute HCV infection approximately 2 years later (Figure 4, A and B). Approximately 50% of CD4P/I(hi) T cells produced at least 1 cytokine after stimulation with HAV but not chCMV pp65 antigens (Figure 7D), indicating that they were enriched in HAV-specific populations.