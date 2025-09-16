Prophage-encoded methyltransferase drives adaptation of community-acquired methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus

Sex as a biological variable. Initial experiments comparing LAC* and LAC*/ mΦ11, which established the mΦ11 skin abscess virulence phenotype, were performed in both male and female mice and showed a similar increased skin abscess size phenotype but less variability in the female cohort (data not shown). Because of the reduced variability in female animals, experiments in the current study exclusively examined female mice. We believe that the findings are likely relevant to both sexes, but based on our current data, it is unknown whether the findings are relevant for male mice.

Bacterial strains and growth conditions. Bacterial strains, plasmids, and oligonucleotides used in this study are described in Supplemental Tables 2 and 3. S. aureus colony formation was on 5% sheep blood agar or tryptic soy agar (TSA) plates, and E. coli was on Luria Bertani plates. S. aureus strains were grown in tryptic soy broth (TSB) medium at 37°C with orbital shaking at 4g. Plates and media were supplemented with selective antibiotics when appropriate (ampicillin 100 μg/mL, chloramphenicol 10 μg/mL, erythromycin 5 μg/mL, or CdCl 2 0.4 mM, unless stated otherwise). Transductions were performed with phage 80α using established protocols (61); transductants were selected on TSA plates with appropriate antibiotics. PCR amplifications used Phusion Plus PCR Master Mix (Thermo Fisher Scientific, F631) and oligonucleotides from Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT). Detailed strain construction methods are provided in Supplemental Methods section A. Briefly, strains containing in-frame deletions (RU39, RU42, RU47, and RU108) were engineered in strain LAC*/mΦ11 (BS989) by allelic exchange with cloning plasmid pIMAY (62). Deletions were confirmed by Sanger sequencing (Psomagen, Inc.) and comparative sequence analysis (Supplemental Figures 2 and 3), as outlined below.

Strains containing a single-copy chromosomal insertion of a constitutively expressed pamA (P sarA -sodRBS-pamA) or empty vector were generated by insertion of pRU7 or pJC1111, respectively, at the S. aureus pathogenicity island 1 (SapI1) site of strain BS656 (27), and then by transducing the mutation with phage 80α into LAC* (resulting in strains RU121 and RU131), LAC*/mΦ11ΔpamA (resulting in strains RU129 and RU128), or BVED028 (resulting in strains RU241 and RU242). The presence and location of the P sarA -sodRBS-pamA and empty vector inserts were confirmed by PCR.

To construct strains with inactivating pamA point mutations, complementary oligonucleotides that contained the desired pamA mutation were used to amplify P sarA -sodRBS-pamA from pRU7 template DNA, and then the amplification products were sewn together by overlap extension PCR (63). P sarA -sodRBS-pamAP65A, P sarA -sodRBS-pamAP65T, and P sarA -sodRBS-pamAP66A fragments were inserted into pJC1111 with Gibson assembly, resulting in pRU8, pRU9, and pRU10, respectively. pRU8, pRU9, and pRU10 were transformed into competent E. coli DH5α (New England Biolabs, C2987H) per the manufacturer’s instructions, electroporated into BS656 for insertion into the SapI1 att site (27), and transduced into LAC* with phage 80α, resulting in strains RU161, RU162, and RU164, respectively. Point mutations were confirmed by Sanger sequencing.

To construct strains with fnbA:bursa transposon insertions, phage 80α lysate of strain NE186 (fnbA:bursa, Ermr) (64) was used to transduce RU121, RU129, and BS989, generating RU169, RU170, and RU171, respectively. PCR amplification across the fnbA:bursa insertion site was performed to confirm the transposon insertion.

Mapping deletions using whole genome sequencing. Extracted purified gDNA was quantified with the Quant-iT PicoGreen dsDNA assay kit (Invitrogen, P7589) prior to library prep. Samples were normalized by concentration and libraries prepared with the Illumina DNA prep (M) Tagmentation kit (catalog 20018705). Each library was combined equimolar and sequenced as paired-end 150 bp reads using the Illumina NovaSeq 6000 system with the S1 300 cartridge and flow cell.

For whole genome sequencing analysis, BWA v0.7.17 (65) was used to map the raw short-read sequences of the S. aureus samples (strains LAC*, BS989, RU39, RU42, RU47, and RU108) to an S. aureus reference assembly (NCBI accession GCF_015475575.1); https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/datasets/genome/GCF_015475575.1/) and the mΦ11 phage (GenBank accession PP554657), resulting in 1 alignment file per sample. The depth of mapped reads was computed with bedtools v2.30.0 (66) using the command bedtools genomecov -iBAM file.bam -d, where file.bam stands for each of the sample alignment files. This procedure generated output files tabulating contig name, start site, end site, and number of reads covering each base. Read coverage per base were loaded into R v4.2.0 for visualization. Plots were created with ggplot2 (67).

Growth curves. Overnight cultures were diluted (1:1,000) into fresh TSB or RPMI medium (Sigma-Aldrich, R6504), and growth was monitored at 37°C in 100-well (150 μL well) honeycomb plates (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 12871511), using a Bioscreen C Analyzer (Thermo Labsystems), measuring OD 600 at 30-minute intervals. The curves represent averaged values from 3 biological samples. Each biological sample was run as 10 technical replicates.

Secreted protein preparation. Overnight cultures were pelleted, washed with sterile PBS, OD normalized, and diluted 1:200 into TSB medium for growth at 37°C with shaking at 4g. After 6 and 24 hours, cells were centrifuged at approximately 3,200g for 15 minutes to remove bacteria, and aliquots (1.3 mL) of supernatant were passed through a 0.2 μM filter (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 723-2520). The supernatants were precipitated with 100% trichloroacetic acid using established protocols (68).

Animal infections. Five-week-old female Swiss Webster mice (Envigo/Inotiv) were anesthetized with Avertin (2,2,2-tribromoethanol dissolved in tert-Amyl alcohol and diluted in sterile PBS to a final concentration of 2.5% vol/vol) via intraperitoneal injection (300 μL). Mice were shaved with mechanical clippers, and approximately 1 × 107 CFU of bacteria was injected (100 μL) subcutaneously into each flank using Adson forceps (69). For daily abscess measurements, mice were briefly anesthetized with inhaled isoflurane. Abscess diameter was measured with digital calipers (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 14-648-17). Abscess area and dermonecrosis area were quantified using digital photography and ImageJ (NIH) (70). Measurements were standardized to a centimeter ruler in frame. At 72 hours after infection, mice were euthanized and abscesses excised with an 8 mm punch biopsy (Integra Life Sciences). Tissue biopsies were either prepared for histology as described below or homogenized for CFU enumeration or cytokine analysis. If both CFU enumeration and histology or other preparation was required, left flank biopsies were homogenized for CFU enumeration while right flank biopsies were used for the additional analysis, to minimize bias. For homogenization, biopsy samples were added to 2 mL conical screw cap tubes (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 023-681-344 and 02-681-358) with sterile PBS (1 mL) and a single 0.25” ceramic sphere (MP Biomedicals, 116540034), weighed, and homogenized by 3 cycles in a FastPrep-24 homogenizer (MP Biomedicals) at 4 m/s for 60 seconds. Homogenates were serially diluted in sterile PBS and plated on TSA for CFU enumeration. For cytokine analysis, 1× Halt protease inhibitor cocktail (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 78429) was added to homogenates, and samples were stored at –80°C.

Histology. Skin biopsies were immobilized in cassettes (Simport Scientific, M490-2), fixed in 10% formalin for 72 hours at 4°C, washed in sterile PBS 3 times for 20 minutes, and then dehydrated with increasing concentrations of ethyl alcohol (EtOH) before storage in 70% EtOH at 4°C. Fixed and dehydrated specimens were embedded in paraffin, and 5 μm sections were made through the center of the abscess for H&E and Gram staining. Slides were scored for inflammatory burden (mild/moderate/severe) and abscess architecture (nodular/diffuse) by a board-certified dermatopathologist who was masked to the sample identity throughout.

Cytokine analysis. Skin abscess cytokine profiles were obtained using the MILLIPLEX MAP Mouse Cytokine/Chemokine Magnetic Bead Panel (MilliporeSigma, MCYTMAG-70K-PX32). Samples were prepared per the manufacturer’s instructions. Data were acquired using a Luminex MABPIX instrument and analyzed using xPONENT software (MilliporeSigma). Statistical analyses were performed for each individual cytokine.

DpnI digestion. gDNA was extracted from strains RU121, RU129, RU161, RU162, and RU164 for Figure 4B and BS819, BS989, BS990, RU39, RU121, and RU129 for Supplemental Figure 7; digested using DpnI (New England Biolabs, R0176S) per the manufacturer’s protocol; separated on a 1% agarose gel containing SYBR Safe (Thermo Fisher Scientific, S33102); and imaged in a ChemiDoc imager (Bio-Rad).

RNA preparation and sequencing. For transcriptional profiling of strains LAC* and LAC*/mΦ11 (Supplemental Figure 1F), 2 independent overnight cultures were diluted (1:100) into fresh TSB medium (5 mL) and grown at 37°C shaking at 4g to early (3 hours) or late exponential growth phase (6 hours). For transcriptional profiling of strains LAC*:EV and LAC*:pamA (Figure 5, A and B), 3 independent overnight cultures were diluted (1:100) into RPMI medium (15 mL) and incubated at 37°C with shaking at 4g to exponential growth phase (5 hours).

For RNA extraction, cells were concentrated by centrifugation (3,400g for 5 minutes), resuspended in 1 mL TRIzol (Invitrogen, 15596026), and disrupted using lysis matrix B (MP Biomedicals, 116911050) tubes in a FastPrep-24 (MP Bio) at 6 m/s, for 30 seconds, 3 times. Samples were centrifuged at 12,000g for 10 minutes at 4°C, and the upper phase was transferred into a new RNA-free tube containing ice cold TRIzol (500 μL), gently mixed, and incubated (5 minutes) at room temperature. Then chloroform (200 μL) was added, and samples were centrifuged at 12,000g for 15 minutes at 4°C. The aqueous phase was mixed with isopropanol (500 μL) and transferred to RNeasy column (QIAGEN, 74004) for washing and RNA elution. RNA was visualized on the Agilent 2100 Bioanalyzer system using a Bioanalyzer Nanochip run with the Prokaryote setting. Libraries were prepared with total RNA (500 ng per sample) of the high-quality samples (RNA integrity number 9–10) using the Illumina stranded Total RNA Prep Ligation with Ribo-Zero Plus kit (catalog 20040529) per the manufacturer’s instructions. PCR amplification was run with 11 total cycles. The libraries were visualized on the Agilent 4200 TapeStation System, and concentration was quantified by Qubit (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Libraries were pooled equimolar and sequenced as paired-end 50 bases on the Illumina NovaSeq 6000 system on 1 lane of the Illumina SP 100 cycle flow cell kit.

RNA-Seq analysis. For RNA-Seq of strains LAC* and LAC*/mΦ11 (Supplemental Figure 1F), we used previously established analysis methods (71), with the addition of the mΦ11 sequence to the reference genome. For RNA-Seq of strains LAC*:EV and LAC*:pamA (Figure 5A), we created a reference assembly by appending the pJC1111 sequence to the AH-LAC assembly (NCBI accession GCF_015475575.1) and annotating with NCBI’s Prokaryotic Genome Annotation Pipeline (PGAP) (72). However, the sequence of pamA was too short for processing by PGAP, so we manually added it to the gff and GenBank annotation files that PGAP produced. We used Bowtie2 v2.4.1 (73) to align the raw short-read sequences of LAC*:pamA and LAC*:EV to the reference assembly. Using the alignment files generated for each sample, the featureCounts command in Subread v2.0.1 (74) was used to count the reads mapping to each gene in the reference. Read counts per gene and sample were loaded into R v4.2.0 for differential expression analysis using the package DESeq2 v1.36.0 (75). The function DESeq with default settings was used to normalize for library size differences, to estimate dispersion, and to fit negative binomial generalized least squares models for each gene. Differential expression testing was performed using the Wald test as implemented by DESeq2. The resulting P values were adjusted using an FDR of 10%.

qRT-PCR. RNA was isolated from LAC*:pamA and LAC*:EV at exponential growth as described above. DNA was removed with Turbo DNase DNA free kit (Invitrogen, AM2238), and cDNA was synthesized using the Superscript III First-Strand Synthesis System (Invitrogen, 18080051). qRT-PCR was performed using TaqMan Universal PCR Master Mix (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 4304437) and primers/probes (IDT) specific to pamA, fnbA, and rpoB (Supplemental Table 3). Three independent biological samples of each strain were run in duplicate, and rpoB was used to normalize gene expression. Settings on the C1000 CFX96 machine (Bio-Rad) were as follows: 50°C for 2 minutes, 95°C for 10 minutes, and then 40 cycles (95°C for 15 seconds and 60°C for 1 minute). The 2–ΔΔCt method was used to calculate the relative fold gene expression (76).

In vitro biofilm assays. Overnight broth cultures were diluted (1:100) into fresh TSB medium supplemented with 0.25% glucose (TSBG), aliquoted into 96-well (200 μL-well) tissue culture–treated polystyrene plates (Corning, CLS3799), and incubated statically at 37°C for 24 hours. Supernatants were discarded, and adherent biofilms were washed 3 times with sterile PBS (200 μL). For crystal violet biofilm quantification (Figure 6, A and F), washed biofilms were fixed with 100% ethanol (200 μL) and stained with crystal violet 0.1% w/v (200 μL) at room temperature for 15 minutes. Residual stain was discarded and biofilms were washed 3 times. Crystal violet was eluted with 33% acetic acid (200 μL), incubated for 10 minutes, and then samples were diluted (1:4) in PBS and quantified by measuring OD 595 using a Synergy Neo2 plate reader (BioTek). For biofilm extracellular DNA (eDNA) quantification (Supplemental Figure 8B), overnight cultures were diluted (1:100) into fresh TSBG, aliquoted into 6-well (1.5 mL) tissue culture–treated polystyrene plates (Corning, CLS3516), and incubated statically at 37°C for 24 hours. Resuspension, filtration, and eDNA measurement using SYTOX Green (Thermo Fisher Scientific, S7020) was performed as previously described (77).

Biofilm scanning electron microscopy. Clean, 12 mm, glass coverslips (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 50-192-9516) were placed inside each well of a 6-well tissue culture–treated sterile dish (Corning, CLS3516) and incubated overnight at 37°C with sterile TSBG. After incubation, the medium was discarded, and overnight broth cultures of the indicated strains were diluted 1:100 into TSBG; then 3.6 mL was added to each well and incubated statically at 37°C for 24 hours. The wells were washed with sterile PBS 3 times, and then biofilms were fixed in 2.5% glutaraldehyde in PBS (pH 7.2) at room temperature for 1 hour, washed 3 times with PBS, postfixed with 1% osmium tetroxide (OsO 4 ) in aqueous solution for 1 hour, and then dehydrated in a series of ethanol solution (30, 50, 70, 85, 95, 10 minutes each at room temperature) and finally with 100% ethanol 3 times for 20 minutes each. Glass coverslips with biofilm were critical point–dried using Tousimis Autosamdri-931 critical point dryer, mounted on scanning electron microscopy stubs covered with double-sided electron-conducted tape, coated with gold/palladium by Safematic CCU-010 SEM coating system (Rave Scientific), and imaged by Zeiss Gemini300 FESEM using secondary electron detector (SE 2 ) at 5 kV with working distance from 5.4 to 8.1 mm.

Biofilm cell wall–associated protein preparation. Overnight cultures were diluted (1:100) into fresh TSBG, aliquoted into 6-well (3.6 mL) tissue culture–treated polystyrene plates (Corning, CLS3516), and incubated statically at 37°C for 24 hours. Supernatants were discarded, and biofilms were washed 2 times with 3.6 mL sterile PBS, resuspended in 1 mL sterile PBS, normalized to OD 600 , and centrifuged (12,000g for 2 minutes). Biofilm pellets were washed twice with PBS (1 mL), resuspended in a 48 μL mixture of lysostaphin (20 μg/mL), 1× Halt protease inhibitor in TSM buffer (10 mM MgCl 2 and 500 mM sucrose in 50 mM Tris, pH 7.5), and incubated for 30 minutes at 37°C. Samples were centrifuged (12,000g for 2 minutes), and the supernatant (36 μL) was mixed with 4× SDS (12 μL) sample buffer (200 mM Tris-HCl, pH 6.8; 588 mM β-mercaptoethanol; 8% SDS; 0.08% bromophenol blue; 40% glycerol, 50 mM EDTA). Samples were boiled for 10 minutes and stored at –80°C.

Coomassie staining and immunoblotting. Proteins were separated by SDS-PAGE (12% gel; Bio-Rad, 4561043), visualized using InstantBlue Coomassie dye (Abcam, 50-196-3787), and transferred to nitrocellulose membrane for analysis by immunoblot. The membrane was incubated in Everyblot blocking buffer (Bio-Rad, 12010020) for 5 minutes of blocking at room temperature, then primary antibody (1:2,000 dilution of anti-FnBPA antibody, Abnova, PAB16068) overnight at 4°C, and then secondary antibody (1:25,000 dilution of Alexa Fluor 680–conjugated goat anti-rabbit IgG, Invitrogen, A21076) for 1 hour at room temperature. Images were acquired with the Odyssey Clx imaging system and Image Studio software (Li-Cor Biosciences).

Protein identification by mass spectrometry. High–molecular weight bands noted on the LAC*:pamA biofilm cell wall–associated protein preparation (Figure 6D) were manually excised from gel lanes and stored in 1 mL 1% acetic acid. As a control, similar high–molecular weight areas in LAC*:EV lanes and 1 PBS control lane were excised in the same manner. The proteins were in-gel digested using trypsin as previously described (78). Sample processing, mass spectrometry, and data analysis were performed as described in Supplemental Methods section B.

Quantification of abscess tissue biofilm by immunohistochemistry. The following methods were adapted from prior work (48). Skin biopsies were fixed with periodate-lysine-paraformaldehyde buffer overnight at 4°C, dehydrated in sucrose (30%) for 24 hours, and frozen in OCT compound (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 1437365). For S. aureus staining, 10 μm–thick skin sections were incubated in BSA (2%) in Tris-buffered saline (TBS) with the primary antibody (1:400 dilution of rabbit anti–S. aureus; Abcam, 20920) at 4°C overnight. The sections were washed 3 times with 1% BSA in TBS and incubated with the secondary antibody (1:500 dilution of goat anti-rabbit IgG-AF488; Invitrogen, A-1108) and DAPI at 4°C for 1 hour. For 5-mC staining, 10 μm–thick skin sections were permeabilized with hydrogen chloride (1.5 M, Fisher Chemical) to allow the 5-mC antibody to stain the biofilm. The sections were washed twice with PBS and incubated in 2% BSA plus TBS with primary antibody (1:80 dilution rabbit anti–5-mC antibody; Cell Signaling Technology, D3S2Z) at 4°C overnight. The sections were washed 3 times with 1% BSA in TBS and incubated with secondary antibody (1:500 dilution goat anti-rabbit IgG-AF488; Invitrogen, A-1108) and DAPI at 4°C for 1 hour. The sections were again washed 3 times with 1% BSA in TBS and then mounted with cover glass over tissue sections using ProLong Diamond Antifade Mountant (Invitrogen). All the antibodies were diluted in blocking solution. Imaging and analysis were performed as previously described (48), with the exception that thresholds of 5-mC and DAPI fluorescence intensity were determined based on the staining from mock-infected (sterile PBS) skin biopsies.

Statistics. For comparisons of 2 groups, normality was determined using the Shapiro-Wilk test. If data were normally distributed, 2-tailed unpaired t tests were performed. If data were not normally distributed, a Mann-Whitney test was used. For comparison of more than 2 groups, if normality was determined, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test was used. If any group was not normally distributed, a Kruskal-Wallis test with multiple comparisons was performed. A P value less than or equal to 0.05 was considered significant. Analyses were performed using GraphPad Prism version 9.4.1 for Macintosh.

Study approval. All animal experiments were approved by the IACUC (protocol 107203) of NYU Langone Medical Center. All experiments were performed according to Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals (National Academies Press, 2011) and US federal law.

Data availability. Values for all individual data points are reported in the Supporting Data Values file. RNA-Seq files are deposited in NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO GSE25535, corresponding to Supplemental Figure 1F, and GSE252862, corresponding to Figure 5A). Whole genome sequencing of S. aureus strains constructed during this study is deposited in the NCBI’s Sequence Read Archive (SRA BioProject PRJNA1090089). The sequence of prophage mΦ11 can be accessed as GenBank accession PP554657. Additional data will be made available upon request.