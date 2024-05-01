BAP1 is required prenatally for differentiation and maintenance of postnatal murine enteric nervous system

Additional methods are available in Supplemental Methods.

Sex as a biological variable. Our study examined male and female animals, and similar findings are reported for both sexes.

Mice. Bap1tm1.1Geno (called Bap1; C57BL/6) mice were generated in-house (52). Tg(Tyr-Cre)1Gfk (called Tyr-Cre; RRID:MGI:3580524, C57BL/6) were a gift from Graham F. Kay (Queensland Institute of Medical Research, Herston, Queensland, Australia), Hdac4tm2.1Eno (called Hdac4; RRID:MGI:4418117, C57BL/6) a gift from Kelly A. Hyndman (University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, Alabama, USA), B6.FVB(Cg)-Tg(Chat-EGFP/Rpl10a,Slc18a3)DW167Htz/J (called Chat-GFP; RRID:IMSR_JAX:030250, C57BL/6J) a gift from Joseph Dougherty (Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, St. Louis, Missouri, USA), and Rettm2(cre/ERT2)Ddg (called Ret-CreERT2; RRID:MGI:4437245, C57BL/6) a gift from Jeffrey Milbrandt (Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis). H2az2(Tg(Wnt1cre)11Rth [called Wnt1-Cre; RRID:IMSR_JAX:003829, (C57BL/6J × CBA/J)F 1 ]) and Gt(ROSA)26Sortm9(CAGtdTomato)Hze (called R26R-TdTomato; RRID:IMSR_JAX:007909, C57BL/6) were from The Jackson Laboratory. Wnt1-Cre were bred to Bap1 on a mixed (C57BL/6J × CBA/J)F 1 × C57BL/6 background to generate Bap1fl/fl Wnt1-Cre+ (called Wnt1Bap1 KO). Bap1 were bred to Tyr-Cre to generate Bap1fl/fl Tyr-Cre+ (called TyrBap1 KO) and to R26R-TdTomato on a pure C57BL/6 background (called TyrBap1 R26R-TdTomato). For specific experiments, TyrBap1 R26-TdTomato were bred to Chat-GFP or Hdac4 on a pure C57BL/6 background. Ret-CreERT2 were bred to R26R-TdTomato and Bap1 on a pure C57BL/6J background. Husbandry information is in Supplemental Table 1. Genotyping employed published and novel primers (Supplemental Table 2) and Transnetyx using tail or ear biopsies. Vaginal plug day was considered E0.5.

Tamoxifen treatment of Bap1 Ret-CreERT2 TdTomato. Tamoxifen (20 mg/mL; Sigma-Aldrich, catalog T5648) dissolved in 200 μL ethanol at 37°C was added to 1,800 μL sunflower oil (Sigma-Aldrich, catalog S5007). Adult Bap1 Ret-CreERT2 TdTomato or nursing dams (P1–P3) were gavaged (200 mg/kg tamoxifen) once daily on 4 days in a 5-day interval.

Euthanasia. P0–P7 mice were euthanized by decapitation, P15 by cervical dislocation, and adult mice with carbon dioxide (CO 2 , 3 minutes) followed by cervical dislocation.

Whole-mount immunofluorescence. Full-length bowel in 1× PBS (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 21600069), opened along the mesenteric border, was pinned serosa-side-up to plates coated with Sylgard 184 Elastomer (Ellsworth Adhesives, catalog 184 SIL ELAST KIT 0.5KG) using insect pins (Fine Science Tools, catalog 26002-20) and fixed for 20 minutes at room temperature (RT) with 4% paraformaldehyde (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog O4042-500). After fixation, tissue was washed 3 times (5 minutes, 1× PBS) and stored in 50% glycerol/50% 1× PBS (Quality Biological, catalog A611-E404-99; Sigma-Aldrich, catalog S2002-25G) with 0.05% sodium azide (Sigma-Aldrich, catalog G9012-2L) at 4°C (<1 week) or –20°C (>1 week) until use. Before staining, stored tissues were rinsed 3 times (5 minutes, 1× PBS) and blocked (2 hours, RT; 5% normal donkey serum [Jackson ImmunoResearch Laboratories, catalog 017-000-121] and 0.1%–0.5% Triton X-100 [Sigma-Aldrich, catalogT8787] in PBS [0.1%–0.5% PBST]). HuC/D antibody (ANNA1) was incubated with tissue either 3 hours (RT) or overnight (4°C), then transferred after washing once in PBS (5 minutes, RT) into other primary antibodies (Supplemental Table 3) in 5% normal donkey serum (0.1%–0.5% PBST) and incubated either 3 hours (RT) or overnight (4°C). Tissue was then washed 3 times (30 minutes, 1× PBS), transferred into secondary antibody (Supplemental Table 3) in 5% normal donkey serum in 0.1%–0.5% PBST, incubated (RT, 60–90 minutes), washed 3 times (RT, 10–30 minutes, 1× PBS), and mounted in 50% glycerol/50% 1× PBS on slides (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 1255015) using coverslips (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 125485P). Incubation and wash steps were performed on a rocker (Cole-Parmer, catalog S2035-CP-A).

EdU injection. Mice were given 12.5 μg/g 5-ethynyl-2′-deoxyuridine (EdU) (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog C10337 and C10340) intraperitoneally in 1× PBS over 3 days, starting P4 (at 24-hour intervals). On P7, mice were euthanized 26 hours after the final EdU injection.

Histochemistry for paraffin-embedded samples. P15 small bowel or colon (0.7 cm segments from proximal and distal end of each region) was maximally stretched, pinned to Sylgard 184 Elastomer–coated dishes, fixed (20 minutes, RT, 4% paraformaldehyde), rinsed (1× PBS), stored in 70% ethanol (>3 hours, RT), and paraffin embedded. Longitudinal sections (5 μm thick) cut on an HM 355S Microm microtome were stained using a standard H&E protocol (Harris Modified Method Hematoxylin Stains, Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog SH30-500D; Scott’s tap water, Sigma-Aldrich, catalog S5134; Eosin Y Solution, Sigma-Aldrich, catalog HT110116; mounting: Richard-Allan Scientific Cytoseal XYL, Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 8312-4).

For periodic acid–Schiff/Alcian blue (PAS/AB) staining, sections were incubated with Alcian blue (pH 2.5, RT, 6 minutes; Sigma-Aldrich, catalog A5268), washed (running tap water, 2 minutes), briefly rinsed (dH 2 O), treated with 0.5% periodic acid solution (RT, 5 minutes; Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog A223-25), and again washed (dH 2 O), then incubated with Schiff’s reagent (RT, 15 minutes; Sigma-Aldrich, catalog 3952016), washed (running tap water, 5 minutes), stained with hematoxylin (45–60 seconds), washed again (running tap water, 2 minutes), differentiated with acid alcohol (1% concentrated HCl in 70% ethanol, 22 seconds), blued in Scott’s tap water (1 minute; Sigma-Aldrich, catalog S5134), and rinsed (running tap water) before dehydration and mounting (Richard-Allan Scientific Cytoseal XYL, Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 8312-4).

Colon bead expulsion. Adult mice (P95–P210) in empty cages, allowed to eat ad libitum before testing, were anesthetized (2 L/min carbogen, 2.5% [vol/vol] isoflurane, 1.5 minutes) before bead insertion (with 2–4 minutes of additional sedation if mice aroused before bead insertion). A glass bead (3 mm; Sigma-Aldrich, catalog Z143928) lubricated with sunflower seed oil was inserted 2 cm into colon using a custom-made 3-mm rounded glass rod. Anesthesia was discontinued. Time to bead expulsion was recorded. The assay was repeated 3 times per mouse with more than 48 hours between procedures. If bead insertion met resistance due to feces, mice were allowed to regain consciousness, and bead insertion was attempted again after 10 minutes. If resistance persisted, a new attempt was made 48 hours later.

FITC-dextran small intestinal transit assay. P15 mice gavaged with 70–100 μL FITC-dextran (10 mg/mL, MW 70,000; Sigma-Aldrich, catalog FD70S) in 2% methylcellulose (Sigma-Aldrich, catalog 274429) were kept in usual cages 90 minutes after gavage without their mother and without food or water. Small intestine from euthanized mice was cut into 12 equal-length segments. Colon was cut into 5 equal-length segments plus cecum. Segments minced with scissors in 400 μL 1× PBS were vortexed for 40 seconds to release FITC, then centrifuged (4,000g, 10 minutes). The fluorescence intensity of 100 microliters of supernatant was measured in a 96-well plate (Modulus II Microplate Multimode Reader (Turner BioSystems Inc.), excitation 490 nm, emission 510–570 nm). Data are presented as percentage fluorescence intensity (([fluorescence intensity in a bowel segment]/[sum of fluorescence intensities for all bowel segments]) × 100). Geometric center was calculated as:

where i refers to each of the 19 bowel segments, ordered most proximal (stomach; segment 1) to most distal (distal colon; segment 19), and x refers to percentage fluorescence intensity in corresponding segments.

In vivo analysis of bowel movement frequency and consistency. P15 mice were separated into individual opaque containers without food around 8–9 am in a dark, undisturbed location. Welfare was confirmed every hour. Stool pellets in containers after 8 hours were counted. Presence of liquid diarrhea or feces-matted perianal fur was noted.

In vitro organ bath experiments. For P15 mice, full-length colon was immediately placed in warm (37°C) oxygenated (95% O 2 and 5% CO 2 ) Krebs-Ringer solution: 118 mM NaCl (Sigma-Aldrich, catalog S6191), 4.6 mM KCl (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog BP366-500), 2.5 mM CaCl 2 (Sigma-Aldrich, catalog C-7902), 1.2 mM MgSO 4 (Sigma-Aldrich, catalog M-7506), 1 mM NaH 2 PO 4 (Sigma-Aldrich, catalog S0751), 25 mM NaHCO 3 (Sigma-Aldrich, catalog BP328-500), 11 mM d-glucose (Sigma-Aldrich, catalog G7021; pH 7.4). To evacuate stool, Krebs-Ringer was pushed through bowel lumen with 21-gauge needles (BD Biosciences, catalog BD305167), touching epithelium as little as possible. After flushing, the entire colon was transferred to an organ bath (Hugo Sachs Elektronik–Harvard Apparatus, catalog D-79232) prefilled with warm, oxygenated Krebs-Ringer flowing through the chamber (9.2 mL/min). Colon was cannulated on both ends (Hugo Sachs Elektronik–Harvard Apparatus, catalog D-79232) and secured to cannulas with thread. Intraluminal pressure was created with a liquid reservoir connected to proximal colon maintained 2 cm above the surface of the water bath. Distal colon was connected to an outflow tube that opened 1 cm above the water bath surface to facilitate continuous flow of oxygenated Krebs-Ringer through colon.

For newborn (P0) mice, the most proximal 3 cm of small bowel was immediately placed in warm Krebs-Ringer and transferred to an organ bath (Hugo Sachs Elektronik–Harvard Apparatus, catalog D-79232) prefilled with warm (37°C), oxygenated Krebs-Ringer (95% O 2 and 5% CO 2 ) flowing through the chamber (9.2 mL/min). The proximal end of bowel was cannulated using a 10 μL pipette tip (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 21-277-2A) and secured using string. Distal small bowel was pinned to Sylgard 184 Elastomer through the mesentery and not cannulated. Proximal-end cannula was connected to a 3 mL syringe via a 2-mm-outer-diameter plastic L-shaped tube, which maintained intraluminal pressure via a liquid reservoir 1 cm above the surface level of the water bath. Fluid in the liquid reservoir was allowed to freely flow from distal bowel, facilitating continuous flow of warm, oxygenated Krebs-Ringer through bowel.

P0 and P15 bowels were equilibrated 30 minutes before recording of a 20-minute video. Tetrodotoxin (Abcam, catalog ab120054; 1 mM stock in sodium citrate buffer consisting of 40 mM citric acid monohydrate [EMD Millipore, catalog CX1725-1] and 60 mM trisodium citrate dihydrate [Sigma-Aldrich, catalog C3434], pH 4.8) was then added to warm oxygenated Krebs-Ringer at 1 μM (final concentration). An additional video was recorded for 20 minutes immediately after tetrodotoxin application.

Video imaging and data processing. An E-PM1 Olympus digital camera was mounted on a dissecting microscope (Zeiss Stemi 305 CAM Digital Stereo Zoom Microscope, ×0.8–4.0) to image bowel at 15 frames per second, resolution 1,920 × 1,080 pixels. Organ bath was illuminated using a dissecting microscope light source. Contrast was provided by the securing of black paper to the chamber bottom (P15 bowel) or below Sylgard Elastomer (P0 bowel). Video files were converted from.MTS to.mp4 using VLC Media Player. Spatiotemporal information was converted to matrices using a custom MATLAB script (https://github.com/christinawright100/BowelSegmentation/commit/095850905504f6ac29c7311f56fd9bf089ad4574, commit ID 958509). The script first thresholds images, then separates and distinguishes bowel from background. Thresholded images were used to determine bowel width for full length of imaged bowel for duration of videos and to create kymographs depicting bowel width over time for entire imaged bowel regions. Colonic motor complexes (CMCs), defined as repetitive neurogenic contractions containing a defined peak point of contraction, were scored in a blinded fashion.

Microscopy. Whole-mount immunofluorescence images were acquired with a Zeiss LSM 710 confocal microscope with a ×20/0.8 air or ×63/1.4 oil DIC M27 Plan-Apochromat objective and Zeiss Zen 2.3 SP1 FP3 (Black) LSM710 Release Version 14.0.0.0. Images of H&E- or PAS/AB–stained tissue were acquired with a Leica DMC 2900 camera attached to a Leica DM 6000B epifluorescence microscope with ×20/0.7 air HC Plan-Apochromat objective and Leica Application Suite X version 2.0.0.14332.2 (Leica Microsystems). Confocal images show either single optical slices or maximum-intensity Z-projections (see figure legends). ImageJ (NIH) was used to uniformly color-adjust images. ImageJ or Inkscape (http://www.inkscape.org/) was used to crop images.

Biological sample size and technical replicates. For H&E and PAS/AB immunohistochemistry, 5 sections separated by at least 200 μm were imaged for each bowel region in each mouse. For proximal small intestine and distal colon, only fields containing at least one “intact” villus and/or crypt were imaged. For distal small intestine and proximal colon, entire sections were imaged and analyzed.

For whole-mount immunofluorescence at P0 and P15, at least 4 randomly chosen full-thickness confocal Z-stacks obtained with a ×20 objective were analyzed as technical replicates for each individual bowel region. For P5 and P15 ENS quantifications, cells in the entire field of view (180,625 μm2) were counted. For P0 ENS quantifications, cells in 2 randomly chosen quadrants of imaged fields of view (90,312.5 μm2) were counted. Alternative quadrants were randomly selected for analysis if tissue appeared damaged. For P0 TyrBap1 ENS quantification only, at least 4 randomly chosen full-thickness confocal Z-stacks obtained with a ×63 objective were quantified as technical replicates for each individual bowel region.

Whole-cell enteric neuron isolation from P5 mouse colon. P5 TyrBap1 R26R-TdTomato and Bap1-wt/wt Tyr-Cre R26-TdTomato pups (Supplemental Table 4) were euthanized and rapidly dissected on ice. Full-length colons were opened at the mesenteric border, and muscularis was removed using fine forceps. For each pup, muscularis in carboxygenated (5% CO 2 /95% O 2 ) 1× Hanks balanced salt solution (HBSS; Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 14025092) was cut into small pieces with insulin needles and dissociated with Liberase (0.625 mg/mL; Sigma-Aldrich, catalog 5401135001) plus DNase I (0.1 mg/mL; Sigma-Aldrich, catalog 11284932001) and MgCl 2 (6 mM; Thermo Fisher Scientific catalog BP214-500) in DMEM/F-12 (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 11320033) for 40 minutes at 37°C. Cells were triturated with a P1000 pipette tip every 10–15 minutes during Liberase digestion. Dissociated cells were passed through Falcon 35-μm filters (Corning, catalog 352235), pelleted (150g, 5 minutes, 4°C) after addition of 0.04% wt/vol BSA (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog AM2618) in HBSS (1/3 final volume), and then resuspended in 1% wt/vol BSA (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog AM2618) in HBSS. After an additional pass through Falcon 35-μm filters, the cells were sorted (BD FACSJazz, BD Biosciences; 100 μm nozzle) into 300-μL 0.04% BSA in HBSS. Sorted cells were pelleted (150g, 5 minutes, 4°C). Supernatant was removed, leaving only about 30 μL that was submitted for scRNA-Seq.

Library generation, sequencing, and data processing. Libraries prepared with Chromium Single Cell 3′ Reagent Kits v3 (10x Genomics) were sequenced on an Illumina NovaSeq 6000 system. Cell Ranger pipeline (10x Genomics, v3.1.0) was used to convert BCL into FASTQ files, perform STAR alignment (53) to mm10 genome, filter, count unique molecular identifiers (UMIs), and generate gene-barcode matrices.

Single-cell RNA-Seq analysis. Using Seurat version 3.1.2 (54, 55), gene-barcode matrices were imported into R (version 3.6.2), filtered to remove low expressors or doublets (nGene >, 1,500; UMI <, 50,000) and mitochondrial contaminants (percent mitochondrial RNA >10%), normalized, and scaled to regress out variance due to differing percent mitochondrial RNA per individual cell (SCTransform function) (WT data set: 9,128.41 ± 6,058.95 mean ± SD number of UMIs and 3,105.59 ± 1,008.59 mean ± SD number of unique genes; KO data set: 9,821.48 ± 8,079.56 mean ± SD number of UMIs and 3,054.88 ± 1,228.31 mean ± SD number of unique genes). Cells for each data set (WT and KO data sets) were separately clustered setting resolution to 0.8 and using the most statistically significant principal components up to the number at which additional principal components contributed <5% of standard deviation and principal components cumulatively contributed 90% of SD, or at which variation changed by <0.1% between consecutive principal components (48) (13 principal components for KO data set and 16 principal components for WT data set). After uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) clustering, neuron cell clusters were identified as high expressors of pan-neuronal markers Elavl14 and Tubb3 but with low or absent expression of enteric glial markers Plp1 and Sox10, and low expression of markers for myenteric plexus–associated cell types Actg2 (visceral smooth muscle), Kit (interstitial cells of Cajal), and Pdgfra (PDGFRα cells). Non-neuronal cell types were removed from analysis, and data sets were renormalized and rescaled to regress out variance due to differing percent mitochondrial RNA per individual cell (SCTransform function). Two separate neuron data sets were then integrated in their normalized and scaled forms (IntegrateData function) followed by normalization (Seurat default natural log-transformed RP10k normalization) and scaling to regress out variance due to differing percent mitochondrial RNA per individual cell. Fifteen principal components were determined via the method described above, and cells were clustered using resolution 0.6. The FindAllMarkers function (assay “RNA”) was used to compare gene expression across neuron clusters in integrated data sets. Gene expression was also compared across all neurons derived from original WT versus KO data sets as well as WT and KO data set–derived neurons within each individual neuron cluster in combined data sets. For all gene expression analyses, only genes expressed by more than 10% of cells in a given cluster were included. Genes enriched by more than 0.25 ln(fold change of mean expression level) compared with cells in all other clusters were considered differentially expressed. For RNA velocity analysis performed on WT and KO data sets, velocyto version 0.17.17 (run command) (56) was used to quantify spliced and unspliced transcripts from position-sorted aligned and unaligned reads and filtered_feature_bc_matrix from Cell Ranger. Spliced and unspliced counts were merged in Python version 3.10.10 (anndata version 0.9.1, ref. 57; and scanpy version 1.9.3, ref. 58) with clustering metadata and UMAP coordinates from integrated Seurat object (R version 4.3.1 and Seurat version 4.3.0.1) of neurons and glia. scVelo version 0.2.5 (59) was run using the dynamical model, and velocities were projected onto UMAP embedding.

Statistics. We used Prism 7.03–9.4.1 (GraphPad Software) for statistical analysis. All images or videos were blinded prior to analyses. Bap1-mutant mice were always compared with Bap1 controls within the same background strain. P values less than 0.05 were considered significant. All data were tested for normality using the Shapiro-Wilk normality test. Appropriate tests were chosen as detailed in the figure legends and Supplemental Table 4.

Study approval. Studies adhered to ARRIVE (Animal Research: Reporting of In Vivo Experiments) guidelines. Mouse experiments were performed in accordance with Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (IACUC) approval from the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (IACUC#19-001041) and the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine (Miami, Florida, USA) (IACUC#21-180).

Data availability. Raw and processed single-cell RNA sequencing data are available at the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus database (GEO GSE242001). Values for all data in graphs are reported in the Supporting Data Values file. Code for all analyses is available on GitHub at github.com/HeuckerothLab/Bap1_Schneider2024/. Processed data files are available on the Open Science Framework at https://osf.io/jgnve/