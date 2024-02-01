Controlled human infection study underpins efficacy of the tetravalent live-attenuated dengue vaccine TV005

Dengue fever, a widespread arboviral infection caused by four distinct serotypes of the dengue virus (DENV1–4), continues to be a substantial public health concern in numerous tropical and subtropical areas. Its incidence and geographical spread are expected to rise further (1). The risk of more severe disease outcomes depends on the number of infections: a second infection with a different serotype is associated with an enhanced risk for progression to severe dengue including vascular leakage syndrome (2). The NIH’s Laboratory of Infectious Diseases at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) has developed a series of single-dose, live-attenuated tetravalent DENV vaccines. Among these, TV003 and TV005 are leading candidates, demonstrating the most effective balance of immunogenicity and safety and a balanced immune response against all four serotypes (3, 4). Both TV003 and TV005 consist of identical monovalent components, differing only in the serotype 2 dosage — TV005 contains a ten-fold higher dose, at 104 PFU, to address the overly attenuated serotype 2 component.

Comprehensive phase I and II trials have been conducted for TV003 and TV005. In Brazil, the Instituto Butantan is nearing the completion of a five-year phase III clinical efficacy trial using a single dose of TV003. In Bangladesh, a phase II trial with three years of follow-up showed that a single dose of TV005 was well tolerated and immunogenic for all four serotypes in a range of ages, from young children to adults, including individuals with no previous dengue exposure (5). Conducting phase III efficacy trials for live-attenuated dengue vaccines is complex and lengthy, partly because of WHO guidelines requiring baseline blood samples from participants for efficacy stratification by serostatus and the need for a three-to-five year follow-up to identify potential safety risks, which may occur about three years after vaccination (6).

In contrast, controlled human infection models (CHIMs) offer a faster means to assess vaccine efficacy for any of the four serotypes, once a suitable challenge virus is established. CHIMs involve a controlled inoculum, a precise infection timeline, and thorough clinical monitoring. Importantly, data from CHIM experiments can be used to extrapolate vaccine efficacy for each serotype independently. However, to date, challenge viruses for dengue fever have only been developed for DENV2 and -3; a challenge virus for DENV4 is currently being developed.

For the evaluation of TV003, a CHIM was used to confirm protection against a DENV2 challenge virus six months after vaccination and showed complete protection in volunteers (7). A DENV3 challenge virus was only recently developed. The integration of additional serotypes and live-attenuated tetravalent vaccines are needed to optimize vaccine development.