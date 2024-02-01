TV005 dengue vaccine protects against dengue serotypes 2 and 3 in two controlled human infection studies

Two randomized, placebo-controlled, vaccine CHIM clinical trials were performed using the NIH’s live-attenuated tetravalent dengue vaccine admixture TV005, under protocols CIR 299 (study 1, DENV2) and CIR 309 (study 2, DENV3). Trials were conducted in Burlington, Vermont, and Baltimore, Maryland, using good clinical practice standards.

The TV005 vaccine contains 103 PFU each of DENV1, -3, and -4 and 104 PFU of DENV2. The attenuated DENV strains used in the TV005 vaccine were rDEN1Δ30 (WestPac/74), rDEN2/4Δ30 (NGC), rDEN3Δ30/31 (Sleman/78), and rDEN4Δ30 (Dominica/81). Attenuation of these vaccine strains is medicated by the Δ30 mutation (and an additional Δ31 for DEN3Δ30/31 and by chimerization in the case of rDEN2/4Δ30). The rDEN2Δ30 and rDEN3Δ30 strains used as challenge virus were rDEN2Δ30 (Tonga/74) and rDEN3Δ30 (Sleman/78), respectively, both underattenuated for use as vaccine components (19, 24).

The primary objective of each trial was vaccine efficacy in individuals who had received either TV005 vaccine or placebo and who subsequently received challenge with DENV2 or DENV3 at 6 months. The primary efficacy endpoint was the presence or absence of challenge-virus viremia, measured at any point following administration of the DENV2 or DENV3 virus challenge strain.

A second measure of efficacy was the presence of rash and/or neutropenia following the DENV2 or DENV3 viral challenges. Additional study objectives included detailed assessments of serologic responses (peak, geometric mean titers, change following virus challenge, and comparison between studies) and viremia (i.e., frequency, magnitude [maximum titer], and duration).

Inclusion and exclusion criteria included generally healthy dengue-naive men and nonpregnant women, aged 18–50 years. Participants were enrolled following comprehensive screening. All were seronegative for HIV, hepatitis B and C, had normal hematology and blood chemistry results, and were otherwise generally healthy as determined by history and physical examination. Women of reproductive age were required to use approved contraceptive methods for the duration of the study.

For both clinical trials, individuals were randomized 1:1 in 8 blocks of 6. Each block included 3 vaccine recipients and 3 placebo recipients. A master log of treatment assignments was maintained separately from the study records, and a sealed copy of the treatment assignments was given to the Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) Executive Secretary. Investigators and all clinical staff remained blinded to the treatments until all participants in a treatment block reached study day 270.

Six months after receipt of either the vaccine or the placebo, all returning eligible individuals were challenged with either rDEN2Δ30 at a dose of 103 PFU (study 1) or rDEN3Δ30 at a dose of 104 PFU (study 2). After both vaccine or placebo administration and virus challenge, the participants returned for follow-up every other day for 16 days and then on days 28, 56, 90, 180, and 360. Safety analysis was recorded up to 28 days after vaccination and challenge. All AEs were graded according to severity and relatedness. Solicited AEs included rash, retro-orbital pain, and headache. As part of the safety evaluation, blood was obtained for a complete blood count (CBC) with differential measurement and alanine aminotransferase (ALT) at regular intervals following vaccination and challenge.

For the determination of viremia, serum was evaluated every other day until day 16 after administration of either vaccine or placebo and subsequent virus challenge. Viremia was measured by amplification and direct titration in Vero cells, as previously described (27), with the following monoclonal antibodies used for serotype identification: 1F1 (DENV1), 3H5 (DENV2), 8A1 (DENV3), and 1H10 (DENV4). The lower limit of virus detection was 3 PFU/mL.

Neutralizing antibody responses to all 4 DENV strains in TV005 and rDEN2Δ30 were measured by 50% plaque reduction neutralization test (PRNT 50 ), as previously described (27). PRNTs were performed before vaccine or placebo and challenge and on days 28, 56, 90, and 180 thereafter. The TV005 DENV2 vaccine component contains the prM and E genes from DENV2 NGC/1944 prototype strain (Asian II genotype), in which serum from the original 1944 patient was inoculated into a monkey to generate a serum pool (provided by Leon Rosen, NIH, Washington, DC) (35). This monkey serum was passaged 2 times in mosquito C6/36 cells and sequenced for generation of the cDNA to create the rDEN2/4Δ30 vaccine component. The DENV2 NGC target virus used in the PRNT assay is a passage 7 (p7) derivative of the original 1944 isolate (passaged in live monkey, C6/36, and Vero cells). The rDEN2Δ30 Tonga/74 challenge strain, an American genotype, is derived from 2 passages (p2) in C6/36 cells inoculated with patient serum from the 1974 outbreak in Tonga (provided by Duane J. Gubler, Duke-NUS Medical School, Singapore) followed by sequence analysis to generate the cDNA to create the rDEN2Δ30 challenge strain (GenBank accession AY744149). The DENV2 Tonga/74 target virus used in the PRNT is a p4 derivative of the original 1974 isolate (passaged in C6/36 and Vero cells) (20). DENV2 Tonga/74 has been shown to be more resistant to neutralization by serum from rDEN2Δ30-infected persons compared with other genotypes (29). Both DENV2 WT strains (NGC and Tonga/74) were used as target viruses for the PRNT of serum after vaccination and after rDEN2Δ30 challenge. The rDEN3Δ30/31 Sleman/78 vaccine component and rDEN3Δ30 Sleman/78 challenge strain are derived from p2 in C6/36 cells inoculated with patient serum from the 1978 outbreak in Indonesia (provided by Duane Gubler) (21) followed by sequence analysis to generate the cDNA to create the DENV3 Sleman/78 strains (GenBank accession AY656170). The rDEN3Δ30 Sleman/78 target virus used in the PRNT assay is a p5 derivative of the original 1978 isolate, which was engineered from the sequence derived from the C6/36 p2 isolate and subsequently passaged 3 times in C6/36 or Vero cells. Thus, the rDEN3Δ30 vaccine strain, challenge strain, and PRNT target strain share antigenic homology but differ in their attenuation phenotypes. Seropositivity was defined as a PRNT 50 of 10 or greater; seroconversion was defined as a 4-fold or higher antibody titer compared with pre-vaccination (or pre-challenge) titers. Batching of the assays was done separately, with assays run for the post-vaccine period separately from the post-CHIM period. We defined infection following challenge as the presence of viremia or seroconversion by post-challenge day 90.

Statistics. A per-protocol analysis was performed. Fisher’s exact test was used to determine the protective efficacy of the vaccine after challenge with either rDEN2Δ30 or rDEN3Δ30, where viremia and rash in vaccine recipients were compared with those who received placebo. Fisher’s exact test was used to determine statistically significant solicited AEs in vaccinees compared with placebo recipients. For immunogenicity analysis, peak geometric mean titers were calculated, and the frequency of post-vaccine and post-challenge seropositivity was determined through day 90 following TV005 or placebo administration and challenge, and the frequency of challenge seroconversion through the study’s post-challenge day 90. A 2-tailed Student’s t test was used to compare the decline in clinical laboratory values. P values of less than 0.05 were considered statistically significant. Data in the figures are presented as individual responses along with the mean and 95% CIs, or the median and IQR where appropriate

Study approval. All research was approved by the IRBs of the University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine and Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. The TV005 vaccine and both virus challenge strains (DENV2, DENV3) were used under FDA Investigational New Drug (IND) applications (IND no. 15753). Informed consent was obtained from all participants, and the human experimentation guidelines of the United States Department of Health and Human Services were followed in the conduct of human research.

Data availability. Data supporting tables and figures are provided in the Supplemental Supporting Data Values file. The supporting computer code can be obtained by contacting the corresponding author.